‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Drunk Train’: She’s the one?

“HIMYM” is a show I don’t usually see in advance, and also one I tend not to get around to watching until at least 8:30, if not later that evening. So by the time I sit down to watch it, my Twitter mentions column has filled up with comments from people who watched it live. And last night, the comments were overwhelmingly, almost enthusiastically negative, like “I’m expecting a scathing review of HIMYM” and “After years of trying, HIMYM finally did an episode that actually pissed me off.” When I tweeted that I hadn’t watched yet, people warned me, “Don’t bother watching. It will just make you angry” and “You are going to be very pissed off soon.”
And perhaps because my expectations had been so lowered by the warnings, or perhaps because I was bracing myself for something annoying and/or out-of-the-blue to come towards the end of the episode, I actually wasn’t that angry about what happened on the roof between Ted and Robin. I’m skeptical that they can do something that will be worth this detour in the search for the Mother, if only because the show has struggled at so many things lately. (Though last season’s emotional arcs with Marshall and Barney worked quite well.) But I don’t think on its face it’s a horrible idea, and here’s why:
As I’ve said many times, I think Ted should have met the Mother by now, not because I actually care who she is, but simply because her absence forces the show to drag its feet and to play various bits of narrative trickery that were fun once upon a time and have gotten incredibly annoying by now. That said, I got the sense from the Bays/Thomas interview at press tour that they intend to take the title literally and introduce the Mother either right at the end of the series, or very closely to the end. I think that would be a mistake, but it’s their show to do with as they want. And if that is, in fact, what they’re going to do, I just want them to tell good stories between now and when we get there.
I’ve never agreed with the idea that any story that has Ted dating a woman who’s not the Mother is a waste of our time. Ted with Victoria was great. Ted with Robin — whom we knew from the start of that relationship wasn’t going to be the Mother — was a big part of the show’s best season. Ted with Stella very early on was quite charming. My problem with Ted’s relationships from season 3 on has never been “I do not care about this because it doesn’t solve the show’s title” but “I do not care about this because these woman are being written to be very unlikable, and/or because Ted comes across as unlikable.”
The idea of a lonely, depressed Ted — who is keenly aware that it’s been nearly seven years removed from that moment where he decided he was ready to meet the woman of his dreams and settle down — turning back to the one relationship in his life where he was always happy, and where it ended on good terms, and where she’s very much been a part of his life ever since, is not a bad one on its face. It’s a dead end in terms of the show’s mythology, but it’s not necessarily a dead end in terms of doing something interesting with Ted, and also with Robin. If Ted is (for now) willing to give up on the idea of having kids, isn’t Robin the perfect match for him, and vice versa? Given Victoria’s warning at the end of “The Ducky Tie” — which foreshadowed this development enough that it didn’t feel like a complete WTF? moment — just how messy is this going to get for these two, and for Barney?
I think they can do something good with this. It’s not out of the blue, though they could have arguably foreshadowed it more in the last few weeks. Victoria warned us of this. We’ve had isolated moments here and there over the last few years where Ted and Robin were hanging out by themselves and it was clear there was still chemistry, and that there were still feelings. Maybe they screw it up and I come out the other side hating Robin as much as I hated Zooey or Stella by the end, and that would be terribly unfortunate. But maybe they get it right, and it says something interesting about who these two are five years after they split over their irreconcilable differences.
We’ll have to wait and see on that, of course. And I wasn’t, to be frank, a huge fan of “The Drunk Train” as a whole.
I liked the different beats in the end of Robin and Kevin’s relationship, and though Kal Penn never quite fit in perfectly, I was glad that the writers made much more of an effort with him than they ever have with any other outside boyfriend or girlfriend. That said, I didn’t laugh a whole lot at anything going on up in Vermont — though I did laugh (and wince) knowingly at the flash forward to Marshall and Lily fighting over who had gotten up with the baby more.
I’m also more skeptical at the moment of the Becki Newton story working out than I am about whatever’s going to happen with Ted and Robin. The idea of Barney being drawn to a woman who sees through all his games isn’t a bad one (though it’s somewhat similar to what they did with Nora), and I thought Newton was one of the best things about “Ugly Betty.” But the revelation in the tag that she only has this knowledge because she’s a stripper at the Lusty Leopard — and that Barney has somehow not recognized her despite all the time he spends at the place — seemed much sillier, and/or out of the blue, than what happened on the roof of Ted and Robin’s building.
Some other thoughts:
* Bad timing on using The Head and the Heart’s “Rivers and Roads” as the song over Ted’s declaration of love, as it comes a week or so after it was used so perfectly in the final scene of “Chuck,” which is what I’ll always associate it with now.
* I often cringe at the show’s take on New Jersey, the outer boroughs and Long Island, but I did chuckle a time or three at the various imitation JWoww’s on the drunk train, and it’s not like those characters do not exist when you head east or west from Manhattan. (For a good — and funny — real-life example,watch this “Daily Show” report from a couple of years ago on Long Island’s plans to secede from New York state.)
Based on the comments on Twitter (which have kept rolling in as I’m writing this), I may turn out to be in an extreme minority on this episode, so fire away. What did everybody else think? And if you’re wholly opposed to the idea of a Ted/Robin reconciliation, why?
Watching HIMYM at this point is like flossing. I get it, I’m sure it’ll work out, but right now it sucks and my gums hurt.
Well said.
I actually had a moment last night where I laughed. It was so out of place from recent viewings of HIMYM that I commented out loud to my wife, “hey, I just laughed.” Of course now I can’t remember what the line was.
pretty funny.. I too laughed out loud, more than once last night.. and my wife commented that she was happy to see me “LOLing” again at this show…
and then I just got angry at the end…
too much damn plot, not enough comedy..
I realize they have to move it all along, but come on now.. the Drunk Train was a funny idea, run with that. not all the other BS….
in my opinion..
I’m sad to say that I had a similar experience. I laughed out loud a couple times last night, and liked the episode pretty well overall, and was unfortunately a little surprised by it. It had built up enough good will for me that even the WTF? moment at the end (and I literally said that out loud too) didn’t ruin it for me. I liked the episode on the whole. Like Alan, I don’t mind the detour.
I didn’t hate this episode, but I’ve always been overly optimistic about this show. Also, Becki Newton’s character’s stripper name was given as Karma. Isn’t she the stripper Barney mentions in “The Bracket”?
Also, does everyone think Barney’s telling the truth about MIT?
Yes, he says”Karma is stripping in Vegas … besides we’re good.” So you would think he should recognize a stripper named Karma from the Leopard.
I suppose there might be more than one stripper in the world called “Karma”, so we can go with that if necessary.
I think it’s highly unlikely Barney would forget any part of a woman’s anatomy he’s ogled repeatedly. So yeah, unbelievable.
Not really, Barney’s been with a lot of girls, how many times has he remembered a girl he slept with?
Umm, Taylor, Barney remembers every single girl that he has slept with. He even says so in an episode. Lawyered!
but don’t we know for sure that the mother is NOT Robin, since she’s always referred to as “Aunt Robin”??
In the pilot (I believe), Ted flat out told the kids that Robin wasn’t the mother.
What if the kids aren’t actually *Ted’s* kids? What if he’s married to Robin and he’s Uncle Ted – and he’s explaining how he met some other person.
That would be either completely awesome or so totally awful….
But Robin can’t have, and doesn’t want kids. So how would she be the mother?
No, she’s not the mother either. The kids aren’t either of their kids – they are Uncle Ted and Aunt Robin, and the kids belong to someone else, who they have yet to meet. Maybe Ted is telling them about how they met their mother, Barney’s wife.
I’m definitely in the camp of those who keep watching because I’ve already invested a lot of time in this show, so I’m certainly not an enthusiastic HIMYM supporter any more. But I didn’t have a problem with this storyline, as it was hinted at earlier in the season. Also, I found Kal Penn’s character extremely annoying and overly sincere throughout his run, so I’m happy to be rid of him.
Agreed re: Kevin. I thought he was “overly sincere” or maybe earnest is the right word because something about Kal Penn’s line readings just came across as fake to me.
I thought the episode was fine. And we knew the dragging out of Ted/Robin/Barney was coming, so I can’t complain about that. But I really disliked it because to me it seems that Ted is being incredibly dishonest to himself and Robin if he’s claiming he’s alright with not having kids. Or is he just so enamored with the idea of meeting the right woman that kids are not necessarily part of the equation of where he sees his life?
And can someone clarify for me the whole “smoking” story. They said Marshall stopped smoking when his kid was born right? What was the impetus for Robin quitting?
I think the idea is that Ted is starting to despair that he’ll ever find a woman who ticks every box he had on his dreamgirl checklist. And if he has to choose between being alone, settling for some woman who’s willing to have kids, or being with a woman he cares about deeply who doesn’t want kids, I could see him in this moment of desperation choosing Door #3.
Yeah if Robin was objecting to Kevin’s reaction being dishonest, she can’t be serious in believing that Ted would be ok with not having children. Maybe he’s considering it now because he’s desperate, but in the long run, he’ll come back to it.
Alan, therein lies my problem, since that’s essentially the same reason Robin kept giving Kevin an out. She doesn’t want someone who is settling for her (what woman does?) because she knows that eventually the idea that he “gave up” something that he wasn’t even sure he wanted is going to still be between them.
Part of me hopes we come right back to this moment in the cold open next episode and she turns him down.
Not only is this a rehash of something we all know is doomed, it’s especially awful because she just got dumped for not wanting kids. So they’re just going to do it again? I don’t get why they are going there. Also, god knows no guy who ever wanted kids his whole life is going to end up being okay with this–especially since harassing Robin to change her mind isn’t going to fix her uterus.
(Ah, yes, you can tell I have been there and done this.)
@Pennywise
I totally agree. They had to bring Ted to a really pathetic place to make this happen, and it makes me sad.
And don’t even get me started on Robin. She goes from cheating and having a pregnancy scare with Barney, to rejecting him in favor of the safe, easy thing with Kevin, to suddenly loving Kevin enough to marry him (that really come out of nowhere), to (maybe)falling back into something with Ted. It’s ridiculous, and it makes her look flaky and awful. I just do not understand what they’ve done with this once awesome character.
@SHANNON
YES Robin is becoming an inconsistent and irritating character. So she loves Kevin and wants to marry him now? Is getting back with Ted after being soo sure for so long that the one in the incentuous bunch who she really loves and feels attracted to is Barney? Really? It seems like HIMYM creators can’t come up with any engaging romantic storyline for those 3 central characters and the love triangle/entanglements between Robin, Ted and Barney is just plain ridiculousness.
100% agreed. I hope, like Pennywise said, that Robin turns him down quickly, and then they stop being roommates, leading to new stories for both of them.
I actually really enjoyed this episode, it’s one I’ve laughed at more than most in recent history. I feel the show is always at its best when it features Barney hijinx, and it was nice to see Ted just say screw it for a night and try to get laid (poorly).
As for the Robin/Ted ending, at first I rolled my eyes at yet another misdirection, but the more I thought about it the more I understand and accept it. We know Robin isn’t the mother, they aren’t fooling us, and clearly Ted still has some emotional connection to Robin that he needs to work out, and maybe this whole baby thing finally puts closure on their romantic relationship and he can move on once he realizes he wants kids.
I still hope Robin is the bride for Barney, but I’ll enjoy the stripper subplot in the time being. It’s nice to see Barney again realize he wants a relationship over just sex.
Your Robin/Ted comment is actually kind of interesting and I hadn’t thought of that. And you’re right. The reason Ted hasn’t been with Robin isn’t because he isn’t in love with her. Up until now, it’s only been because they haven’t wanted the same things. It’d be very easy for Ted’s actual wife to be jealous of Robin for this reason.
“I do not care about this because these woman are being written to be very unlikable, and/or because Ted comes across as unlikable.”
Ted has gotten better this season, but his needle still leans towards unlikable. Meanwhile, Robin has become a repulsive character – not sure I see how this isn’t just as bad as Don or Zoey.
I agree that the moment at the end with Ted is promising, but I hope they find an interesting take on it, since they’ve done this love triangle before, as drama (Zip, Zip, Zip), as tragedy (The Goat), as black comedy (Benefits), and as farce (Twin Beds).
I think Barney didn’t recognize her because this is the first time he’s seen her breasts without tassels on. It’s like Clark Kenting her nipples.
Time to move this show to midday in between Days of Our Lives and General Hospital…..I mean I’m still going to watch cause I’m emotionally attached to all the characters after 7 seasons but its like the show is following Lindsay Lohan’s career arc.
I liked this episode. I’m worried about Ted getting back with Robin because I still feel it was completely out of the blue. Sure, we’ve had a few hints, Victoria included, but not in the last five episodes or so…
But I found the Barney/Ted storyline pretty funny, especially the whole bit with the board and Ted figuring out the “message”.
for me it’s not so much the Ted/Robin reconciliation (which is really not surprising at all considering the depths this show’s writing has sunk to) but the entire Robin situation.
I really can’t believe Alan didn’t bring this up but we spent a half hour a few weeks ago being manipulated into feeling sooorry for Robin because she can’t have kids only to be told last night she doesn’t want them anyway, in any way, shape or form. So tell me why should I care about her barren womb and more importantly why should she?
This show just turned from a disappointment to flat out awful
She’s never wanted to have kids, she has made that clear from the onset, but it’s entirely different to not want kids and to not be able to have kids. I think she accepted her inability as fate that she will never be a mother.
Completely agree with MDK. Didn’t think I wanted another child, until I realized medically, I couldn’t, was its own roller coaster of acceptance. Factor that into romantic realtionships, it is not an easy thing to tell someone, and it can impact how they feel about a future with you.
No, I completely get what Bryan-A is saying, because I had the same thought. Kevin didn’t reject Robin because she can’t have kids – he rejected her because she doesn’t WANT kids. Her infertility is a moot point in their discussion. If Kevin had asked her to marry him back in October, before Robin even knew she couldn’t have biological children, they would’ve had the same problem – Kevin wants to be a dad, Robin is unwilling to be a mother. It makes the whole infertility storyline basically pointless.
Twocents, not if she’s Barney’s bride. Then it’s the perfect time for a call-back. Remember when Marshall was worried that he couldn’t get Lily pregnant? Barney said, “Dude! You can’t get a girl pregnant! That’s the dream!”
Whether Robin wants kids or not, if she CAN’T have them, Barney’s already said he’s totally on board with that idea. ;)
I liked the drunk train and laughed when they got drinks thrown in their face and then got drunk themselves. I liked the woman seeing through Barney’s stuff and him liking her more for it (although I didn’t like the stripper angle). I didn’t like the Robin storyline. The proposal / breakup felt much too forced.
I hated the ending as we’ve been there and done that. We know she’s not the mother (unless they were lying). Stop going around in circles. Very annoying.
I’d love to see some TV writer person do a piece analyzing how shows handle this kind of thing. Featuring this show, Lost, maybe Babylon 5 (who at least attempted to plan for it), probably some other ones that I can’t think of right now.
My biggest issue with the episode was that half-way through the episode (and seven years into our understanding of this character) Robin suddenly reveals that she is ready for marriage. While the writers tend to paint Robin with an extremely broad brush, this felt like a complete character assassination. It was redeemed, slightly, by Robin’s revelation on the roof that this was in fact a change that she was “now ready for,” at least acknowledging that this is in opposition to all that Robin had previously stood for. Similarly, going through the revelation of the pregnancy (or, as it was, the lack thereof) could conceivably make the internal clock’s ticks all the louder. All that said, I still felt like it was taking the fundamental tenant of the Robin character, her unwavering distaste of marriage, and undercut it to make good on Victoria’s observation. I give this show a long leash, and as such will not stop watching, but this was one of the first times that I was legitimately frustrated with a character development (even Ted at his douchiest (sp?) was easier to swallow).
I definitely agree with Alan, Ted’s declaration at the end of the episode makes sense from a story standpoint…Ted/Robin pairing is a great one (probably won’t be topped by whoever the mother turns out to be) and he’s lonely enough to say that, even if he doesn’t mean it.
Also, unlike a lot of you, I thought this was the funniest episode in awhile, especially after last week’s horrendous outing
The Ted and Robin reveal was–though surprisingly blunt–not unforeseeable, given that we’ve been given hints, usually once or twice a season, that Ted and Robin still have feelings of affection for each other than run deeper than the standard friendship. So I’m interested to see where it will go.
And I’m just glad that someone in casting remembered that there are actresses in Hollywood with actual charisma and comic timing, something that they seem to have forgotten since Sarah Chalke was first hired. I think Becki Newton could add something to the show, and I’m not even thinking of it from the romantic perspective–I expect her to be very funny. (Though I really hope I’m not proved wrong.)
I actually enjoyed this episode a lot until the end, when the Ted and Robin moment ruined it. There were some funny scenes, such as the bits on the train, which hit home to all NYers who know what B&T folks are like.
Kevin was an enjoyable character but he had run his course. I got the impression that he was a nerdy guy in his 30s and Robin was his first girlfriend, so he was willing to do anything to make it work. I’m glad he came to his senses, though not sure why Robin wasn’t willing to reconsider her stance on kids when she realized that it was the reason she would lose someone she thought she loved.
Wait, are we supposed to actually care about the Ted/Robin reconcilliation? Because I sure don’t. The idea that Ted couldn’t meet the woman he was going to marry in seven years in NYC is ridiculous.
I thought it was sad (but not necessarily unrealistic) that Kevin was ready to propose before they evidently even had a conversation regarding what they wanted for themselves in the future (such as marriage, kids, etc.). If they had ever talked about kids, Robin presumably would have indicated that it wasn’t something she wanted.
The episode was absolutely ridiculous, I cursed out loud at the tv at least 4 times. I’m glad we got a great deal of plot development, even if it was head scratching.
I don’t believe Ted was lying on the train when he said that there wasn’t anyone he couldn’t get out of his head. So his rooftop proclamation is worse than not foreshadowed; it’s completely dishonest to Robin and to himself.
I’m done. Done, done, deleted my season pass and not going to watch old seasons until I’ve had a cooling off period, done. This show is example 27 of why the American model of running shows into the ground as long as they’re turning a buck is wrong.
Even if the show didn’t keep making ill-considered detours, Ted’s not a young romantic anymore. He comes across as more than a tad desperate.
And as I (a bit crudely) wrote last week on my own blog in regards to HIMYM…
“Look: based on the ages of the kids and the fact that Future Ted is telling the story in 2030, the show’s got about one year for Ted to meet the mother and knock her up.”
Dithering and feet dragging is just a mistake.
But…I don’t care. I was pretty sure last night’s proclamation was coming, but I hoped that Bays/Thomas were teasing it as schmuck bait. I really hoped the show would find itself again. It hasn’t; I’m done.
(Facebook connect isn’t working this morning; I’ve already emailed support@hitfix.)
I don’t think it was that bad. They’ve given enough hints about what does happen(Ted has kids, Robin is Aunt Robin, Victoria spelled out that there was a Robin problem that needed to be resolved, Ted has met the Mother in Economics) that we know that Ted and Robin have issues to resolve and it doesn’t ultimately work out as marriage in the end.
It wasn’t the funniest episode out there, but the actions of Robin and Ted seemed in-character to me and not a surprise. This is opposed to some episodes where it isn’t at all clear why a character is acting in a particular way.
I don’t think I’ll ever be happy with the show until we meet The Mother at this point.
I can buy in to the fact that Ted needs to get through certain relationships before he can finally be in a place to meet The Mother but I feel like the show has already put him in that place. I understand the show has built this construct and was foreshadowed at the end of The Ducky Tie and it’s true that Ted does need to get over his true feelings for Robin but I can’t buy in to the fact that Ted being with Robin is worth more than having kids. It’s just not to Ted. The show has already been down this road and I loved what it did the first time around but I’m so sick of it seven seasons deep
I actually liked The Drunk Train as a whole and up until the Ted reveal I thought this was one of the better episodes during HIMYMs terrible and unfunny 7th season
Alan,
I’ve always been a proponent of Ted and Robin. But I’m too wary of this show to deliver on that – or anything – because it has done nothing but disapoint for the better part of four seasons.
All that said, this episode was funny and at least had some dramatic/emotional weight to it. On its own merit, it was a solid installment and definitely the best one since Ducky Tie (though let’s be honest that pretty much every ep sicne that has been fair at best).
Alan,
A theory question for you. I’m 99% certain the answer is yes, but are we sure the kids Ted talks to are his? If not, then Ted could be with Robin with a narrative trick revealing the kids to not be his and his explanation of how he met their mother coming in the series finale. I swear I can remember one occasion where the kids yelled “Dad” at him, but since the show has failed to deliver on everything over the last few seasons and done nothing other than obliterated my love for it, I can’t remember for sure.
Yes, here I go again travelling down the rabbit hole of the most frustrating show in TV history, but anything to bring back the glory of the first two seasons is good by me.
Anyway, a good ep overall.
The “last train”? Sure, MetroNorth shuts down overnight, but don’t the LIRR and NJTransit run 24 hours?
Nope. Only the subway runs 24 hours.
Sorry, I totally lied. I am from NJ and they don’t run 24 hours, but apparently a lot of the LIRR lines do. However, I’ve seen multiple confirmations from LI folks on Facebook this AM that the “Drunk Train” is real.
Does anyone else believe, after (at least) seven years of Ted proclaiming his love over and over for Robin, that the Mother from 2030 must have MAJOR jealousy issues whenever “Aunt” Robin visits?
Yes. Definitely. I think about this all the time when I watch this show.
Does anyone else believe, after (at least) seven years of Ted proclaiming his love over and over for Robin, that the Mother from 2030 must have MAJOR jealousy issues whenever “Aunt” Robin visits?
Ted and the mother just have one of the 19th century-style relationships where Ted gets to have this permanent affair with his mistress and the mother gets. . . to be his wife.
(I was thinking the same thing when I was watching a season 2 episode the other day and he talks about “one of the best nights of his life” which was the first night he sleeps with Robin – so I’m sure that’s up there with meeting his wife, and having his kids… and boinking my good friend… good thing to tell the fam)
I agree that the Ted/Robin thing can work out well and be a fun story. I was bothered by it in the midst of the episode though, perhaps because it dropped so suddenly (despite the foreshadowing earlier in the season) within an episode that dropped so many other seemingly pivotal plot points, and the whole thing was super rushed.
Lastly, was anybody else weirded out when we found out that Barney and Ted were completely sober trying to pick up 20 year old girls that were trashed out of their mind…
Yeah, my biggest issue with the Drunk Train storyline is that it felt like Ted should have had a Murtaugh realization in the middle of it.
“I think they can do something good with this… We’ve had isolated moments here and there over the last few years where Ted and Robin were hanging out by themselves and it was clear there was still chemistry, and that there were still feelings. Maybe they screw it up and I come out the other side hating Robin as much as I hated Zooey or Stella by the end, and that would be terribly unfortunate. But maybe they get it right, and it says something interesting about who these two are five years after they split over their irreconcilable differences.”
And maybe the characters from TWO BROKE GIRLS or develop depth, just like Michael Patrick King promised us. Maybe THE WALKING DEAD stops including 30 minutes of badly-written speeches and stupid plot devices. Maybe TOUCH demonstrates that Tim Kring has learned how to tell a story– or THE KILLING’s second season treats its audience better.
My first rule about assessing a new development in a struggling TV show is that you never assume the people making it will reach a level significantly higher than the one they’ve extablished and maintained.
If this show had been spotty– or if its problems had been due to an inability to handle certain characters or certain situations– then it woudl be reasonable to say “Maybe they could pull this off.”
What evidence exists to suggest that tthey can? Their skill at plotting Ted’s or Robin’s recent relationship arcs? Their ability to write scenes and lines that make Ted or Robin come off as genuine and sympathetic? Their laser-like focus on characterization– of not selling characters, episodes and even seasons out for jokes?
It’s been clear that this was coming– I’ve known since my wife called me in to watch “The Ducky Tie” episode on DVR to confirm her suspicions. There was no way to read “We just didn’t know it yet.” as anything but a sign the showrunners were running back for another go at one of the few bright moments of the early seasons that they hadn’t revisited and trashed.
Yesterday’s episode was #16l they told us, at the end of last season’s finale and this season’s opener, that they would end the season with Barney’s wedding. So we know how long this is going to take and what the outcome will be.
It’s possible Bays and Thomas pre-planned this and have outlined it so carefully that it’ll work like gangbusters. But since they haven’t done anything right with Ted in over four seasons, and Robin longer than that, I don’t know why anyone would expect them to stop fouling up now.
I thought the Drunk Train plotline was pretty hilarious, myself. The Marshall / Lily stuff was pretty good too. Only the Robin storyline made me gag, especially the end. That’s pretty good by HIMYM standards these days (definitely far superior to last week).
I quit the episode as soon as I heard Rivers and Roads coming on. I don’t want to associate that great song, that I associate with a great ending of my favorite show off al time, with the crap that Himym now very often is.
Good shows earn their emotional turning points. HIMYM did not earn (or even really set-up) Ted and Robin or Kevin being so into Robin so as to propose to her.
Just a terrible show nowadays.
Alan, what other sitcom has this much mythology? Without it I think most people would enjoy the show more.
Why can’t Ted and Robin end up together? Sure, she isn’t the mother, someone else could be a surrogate
They would still think of Robin as their mother.
He has specifically called her “Aunt Robin” so that ship sales. Honestly the Mother has been built up so much I think having her come in at the end is best. No actress will be able to live up to it. In the mean time I just want funny and well told stories.
Maybe one of the last things he tells his kids is that he’s getting back together with Aunt Robin because it didn’t work out with their mother.
I was actually enjoying this episode for the first few minutes until the proposal. I think what has happened is that this show has had so many break ups, make ups, pregnancies, proposals, and weddings, some of which are real, some of which aren’t that it basically can’t do big moments anymore without it just coming off as annoying.
Maybe they would be less annoying if they were handled in a clever fashion, but the proposal came across simply as a device to get rid of the Kevin character rather than a natural evolution of their relationship. Just a few episodes ago, Robin was ready to break up him because the relationship was going nowhere. Now he’s proposing and she’s saying yes.
If I’m not mistaken, Kevin also never had to confont Robin about her night with Barney, which retroactively renders that moment meaningless as well.
The reedeming part of this episode was that Becki Newton was a breath of fresh air. The actress just brings a very good energy to the screen. I was immediately more interested in her character than I ever was Kevin.
I liked the episode a lot more than other people apparently. I wasn’t a huge fan of some of the broader comedy with Marshall and Lily keeping score (though I also appreciated the baby scene) but thought the emotional beats were pretty good.
Between Victoria’s comment (didn’t Ted mention at the time Victoria was right?), Ted’s actions at Christmas for Robin which was when I thought they’d get back together, and Ted and Robin acting couple-y last week I wasn’t shocked by Ted professing his love. Especially because of his desperation.
I also didn’t mind Barney not recognizing the strippers because it spoke to how Barney views them. From all she knew it almost seems like he goes there as a form of therapy.
If I have a complaint about anything it’s the speed of Robin and Kevin: he proposes awfully quickly and then he breaks the proposal quickly. I’m not always enamored of how the show writes women but Robin was handled poorly in this relationship (she never revealed she cheated with Barney) and I thought that Kevin could have given it more than five hours of thought.
Yeah, I was sure that was the “big” thing she had to tell him… and then it turns out to be about her fertility problems. Makes her seem like a pretty awful person.
It seems that a lot of the instant reaction of hate for the episode comes from people wanting resolution on who the mother is at this point. Personally, I agree with Alan that as long as they tell as interesting story with characters I like, I dont really ultimately care when they reveal the mother. This episode was fair, decent at best. But all the criticism needs to be taken with a grain of salt and categorized into two columns: “Those that are frustrated with detours on the path to revealing the mothers” and “Those that can criticize the show despite the detours”.
I agree. these comments are hilariously reminiscent of Lost blog complaints which were followed u with some of the very folks then comparing every subsequent show to Lost. this is one of the better TV comedies of the 21st century so far. This is what HAPPENS when you get past 2 or 3 seasons people. geez, it’s liek some of you literally just started watching TV. the best part is how so many talk about what they could have done better. 99% of you couldn’t construct a show that would last 4 weeks without falling victim to our exact criticisms of this 7 season flagship comedy
“Maybe they screw it up and I come out the other side hating Robin as much as I hated Zooey or Stella by the end, and that would be terribly unfortunate.”
Robin is more of a character on HIMYM than Ted is. It demonstrates how bad of an actor Josh Radnor is that they have Radnor return to the same couple story lines while pretty much all of the actors (Hannigan excluded) have had major emotional and life changing arcs on the show.
That you would hate (potentially) Robin simply after having a relationship with Ted speaks to the problems of your critical perspective than of the writing of the show.
No, I would hate her because they would begin to write her as unsympathetically as they treated Stella within a few episodes, and as they treated Zoey from the start. Her getting back together with Ted in and of itself is no crime. It’s that the writers have a bad habit of turning Ted’s girlfriends into nasty, nasty people.
The episode itself was middle ground for me…not an especially funny or enjoyable one, but I laughed more than I have during some recent episodes. I was completely uninterested in the Barney storyline, not because I’m opposed to Barney having a love interest, but because, as Alan mentioned, it seemed like a rehash of the beginning of Nora. Maybe with Quinn they’ll keep the storyline going, rather than having her only show up at the beginning and end of the episode.
Now, I liked the Robin and Ted storyline. Full disclosure, I’ve always had a soft spot for them. More than that, though, I think it makes sense that Ted would be returning to this place. They’ve been sporadic over the years in bringing up the fact that Ted and Robin’s feelings for each other have never really gone away…Ted’s reaction to the news that Lily broke Ted and Robin up, the almost-kiss when Ted was blond, and then of course Victoria’s observation that clearly set up this storyline. So I don’t see it as being out of nowhere.
I think most people who are angry about the twist are Barney/Robin fans. I was browsing Tumblr to see episode reactions, and most of the ragey posts were also tagged “BrOTP” or ended with a statement for hte writers to just ‘get Barney and Robin together and make everyone happy already’. I’ve never been a Barney/Robin fan, just because I don’t think the writers know how to write them. The last few times one of them has fallen for the other have both of them (Robin in particular), insufferable, and if there’s one positive of the last several episodes, it’s that that storyline has been dropped, and so I haven’t been annoyed with either character.
I’m with you on this one – no one Barney has dated so far seems to be a good fit after more than a few episodes because it feels like he either tried to change too much for the girl. That said, the way they’ve set it up from the start of this season especially the Best Man scene in the season premiere and Victoria’s ominous warning, the writer appear to be going to Barney and Robin. That and the Carter Bays interview where he suggested that the bride would be “revealed.”
That said, Barney didn’t seem nearly as insufferable with Robin this second time around, even if it was just the one-night-stand and decision to break up with Nora. Maybe it will work because I don’t see it going another way …
While I do think that watching this show has become something of a chore, I didn’t think this episode was that bad….especially compared with some wretched episodes this seasons.
Also, Alan, if you get a chance I’d love for you to ask the creators about sticking with “Rivers and Roads”. That song has stuck with me, in part because I bought it and have played it many times, since the Chuck finale and it immediately pulled me out of that scene because of it. I’d love to know if they thought about replacing it, if there was time, if they didn’t care because of the lack of viewership for Chuck, if they didn’t know, etc.
I don’t know if I’m more frustrated with the show that they haven’t matured any of the characters in the past 5 seasons aside from Marshal & Lilly, or that they tried to ruin “Rivers and Roads” at the end. Yes, we all knew Ted and Robin had to have one last hurrah, and I expect it’ll end very awkwardly and probably inflict a fair bit of trauma on the characters. But we all knew it was coming. But we’re in the same spot we were five years ago. I can accept that Ted won’t meet the mother until much later, but he’s such a douche I’m at the point I don’t believe there’s a woman who would fall for him. If we don’t get to see that process, the show fails and the past seven seasons are wasted.
As for the music, I wonder how red-faced the sound editor must have felt two weeks ago seeing Chuck finish with the perfect soundtrack and knowing HIMYM had used the same song for a cringe-worthy moment. I was just thinking the other day about how all the shows with good music (Scrubs, Friday Night Lights, Chuck) were off the air now, minus the occasional HIMYM moment. Alan, any recommendations on other good shows to watch to get my indie music fix?
To be fair, HIMYM has a much, much larger audience than Chuck did, especially in this last season. So, though regulars around here instantly caught that, most of the audience probably had no idea.
if your into more folkish indie, parenthood the show to go, and looking for random bouts of song selection brilliance then the good wife is surprisingly, good
It was expected, Victoria foresaw it… so they had to end the Robin thing PERMANENTLY.
I feel that least season or so of HIMYM has been very similar to Season 3/4 of Lost. No end plan in sight, no clear direction, but let’s fill in our storylines to get through the season.
Not until Lost and ABC came to a conclusion of when the series would end did the direction take hold again. I feel the same problem here, unless an end date is decided. Bays/Thomas will continue to write as is, then when hearing the show has an impending cancellation, they’ll quickly rewrite the last 4 episodes. That’s the best case scenario at this point, or we could have it be cancelled prior to ever finding out the Mother.
I thought Robin didn’t want to get married…? That’s the whole reason she and Ted broke up, right? So even before the last scene on the roof I felt like Robin was so very out of character.
I thought Robin didn’t want to get married…? Isn’t that the whole reason why she and Ted broke up in season 1? So even before the last scene on the roof, Robin seemed so completely out of character for me and that’s why the episode didn’t work for me.
Can’t people change as they age and mature? My husband used to say that he didn’t want to get married when he was younger too.
The ultimate problem with this show is that it isn’t as fun or nowhere near as funny as it was in the first 3-4 seasons. The balance of this show was way off. . .sort of funny scenes on the train and in the bar with Barney/Ted and an uneven and unsettling mess of a “couples” weekend and the nonsense on the roof to end it.
I think HIMYM is a single camera non-laugh-track concept that has been forced into a multi-camera format, with its comic timing mangled by increasingly poor editing.
this was my absolute favorite episode of the series. the comedy wasn’t forced, like it recently has been. it was good, old fashioned, himym humor – which i love. as for the ted/robin thing, i dont get why everyone is so pissed? robin is ted’s final “loose-end” that he needs to tie up. next episode, robin will tell ted that he is an idiot, wants kids, and will move out. then ted will finally realize that he truly has NOT yet met the mother, and begin looking that much harder. i am also convinced we will see the mother in this season’s finale :D
Agreed, Robin is going to decline Ted. Ted is going to find out about Robin/Barney’s little fling and Ted will get jealous. They never knew robin’s answer, so we’ll just wait for next week!
This episode didn’t really do anything for me, but I was far from irate at it. The Barney/Becki Newton plot and drunk train subplots were fun enough, but fun enough, but for me what makes the most difference is in Ted’s closing words.
Simply, Ted said that he loves Robin, which is true. They’re extremely close friends, which leaves open a reading that someone Ted loves in that way, who he knows he can be compatible with in the bedroom is enough, because he’s tired of waiting for perfection. Had Ted professed to Robin that he was IN love with her (implying it’s been there all this time and he’s just again realizing it), I would have had a far more disappointed reaction. As it stands…meh.
Rachel and Ross = Ted and Robin
YES YES YES!!!
Thanks Ted Mosby, now you’ve ruined TWO shows for me, with one action no less. Obviously what he does at the end ruins this show, but doing it while “Rivers and Roads” is playing just completely ruins the final scene of “Chuck”, as now when I watch that scene, I think of Ted hitting rock bottom.
I found it made me feel more sentimental about this ending than I should have because of the Chuck association …