‘I am God,’ Dan’s apology, and other reasons we put up with Aaron Sorkin

On Sunday night, “The Newsroom” comes to an end – and with it, apparently, Aaron Sorkin's time in television.
Sorkin has created four TV series over the last 16 years: one little-viewed but fondly-remembered comedy (“Sports Night”), one beloved, award-winning drama (“The West Wing”), one utter mess (“Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip”), and most recently “The Newsroom,” which has very vocal defenders and detractors, who always seem to be talking past each other in the same uncivil way that the show's characters lament about modern discourse. I've generally fallen into the detractor camp, pleased with what he's shown Olivia Munn can do as a comedienne, and enjoying a few isolated moments, but otherwise taking great issue with much of what Sorkin was doing from the first season all the way until this last one. But if Sorkin sticks to his promise to never return return to series television – “never” being a very long time – I'll miss him.
Look, I know he has his flaws as a writer. He's averse to internal conflict among his characters, which causes him to lean too much on strawman villains to cause trouble. He can make his political points so bluntly and indelicately that even those who agree with him may wince. He is comically afraid of the Internet and everything it represents. And he is really terrible at writing for and about women, with the exception of a few roles where the actresses (notably Allison Janney as C.J. Cregg) were so good that they elevated the condescending material he was giving them.
The latter flaw was among the more glaring and persistent on “The Newsroom,” and culminated in last week's heinous storyline in which producer Don Keefer patronizingly lectured a campus rape survivor about the ethics of accusing men of rape. (Emily Nussbaum, James Poniewozik and Todd VanDerWerff are among the many who wrote eloquently on what a disaster that whole story was.)
So why am I going to miss Sorkin's presence on television? Why did I watch all 22 episodes of “Studio 60,” a show I didn't like at all? Why did I watch three seasons of “The Newsroom,” a show I only liked intermittently?
For one thing, when it comes to putting words in the mouths of his actors, there are only a few dramatists in the history of the medium (Milch, Kelley and Sorkin's idol Paddy Chayefsky, to name three) I'd put on his level. For another, I never know when Bad Sorkin will give way to Good Sorkin – which it did on a bunch of occasions throughout the brief, difficult run of “The Newsroom” (particularly whenever Jane Fonda was around) – and I don't want to miss the chance to see that happen, just as Dan Rydell on “Sports Night” once insisted that he and his potential girlfriend watch a meaningless baseball game featuring the return of a seemingly washed-up pitcher, because, “There”s really nothing like seeing a guy realize he”s not done yet.”
Sorkin's obviously not done with his writing career. He has that Oscar for “The Social Network,” his Steve Jobs biopic is still going to be made (even if it recently jumped studios), and I imagine he's going to remain in demand for a long time. But after the mess that was last week's “Newsroom” (which also featured Will McAvoy arguing with his father's ghost for an hour), and with the finale of his latest disappointment airing this weekend, we wanted to pick a few great Sorkin moments, from the small screen and the big one, that illustrate just why we stick with his work even when it's infuriating.
These are 10 of our favorites. What are some of yours? And will you miss the actuality of “The Newsroom” after Sunday, or just the platonic ideal of it?
That “Two Cathedrals” scene – and the resulting conclusion with Dire Straits’ “Brothers in Arms” – chills me to this very day.
As does Bartlett’s initial appearance quoting scripture while Josh, Toby and CJ rumble with the religious zealots in the pilot.
Great article.
How can someone with so many great moments have gone so wrong with The Newsroom?
By the way, the gallery is acting hinky. Didn’t allow me to scroll through all the photos.
We are working on the hinkyness. For some reason, the system doesn’t want to display the “I *am* God” scene from Malice. For now, it’s been pushed to the end, and if you just click the next button from the beginning, you’ll see everything else.
Hinkyness now repaired! All 10 slides will load and play as they should.
What us Don’t apology? I’ve not yet launched the gallery.
Seems to be really elevated by great acting. Maybe all his writing plays out wonderfully in his head.
My favourite bad Sorkin was the first iteration of his “saving the whore” theme in Sports Night, where uptight Josh Malina yells at his hot new pornstar girlfriend… and she sees the light and apologises.
I…don’t think it happened like that at all, actually.
I just remember it being jarringly misogynist in an otherwise charming show. Then I saw the same story in The West Wing with Sam saving the whore, and I don’t watch Newsroom but I gather a lot of the fuss is about that same theme being rehashed.
Sorkin and Milch both write lengthy speeches that don’t belong as dialogue. Soliloquies have a place on stage, and you could create a movie for the, but they don’t fit the medium of the TV drama. I keep trying to get through Deadwood because of the incredible sets, but the dialogue bothers me. With The West Wing, I usually couldn’t make it through an entire episode.
The rhetoric on the two shows you mention is exactly what elevates them to greatness. West Wing was Sorkin’s best banter(maybe he needed more shrooms and coke to make The Newsroom work), and Deadwood is probably my favorite show because of the eloquent way Milch mixed formal 19th century speech with foul and frequent cursing.
“I may have fucked up my life flatter’n hammered shit, but I stand here before you today beholden to no human cocksucker”
Other than Stanley Kubrick, I can’t think of anyone who has batted a thousand in the entertainment industry.
On a similar note, trying to decide whether to see Ridley Scott’s latest today…29% on Rotten Tomatoes and falling, yikes!
In Nolan We Trust.
Alan’s mention of Paddy Cheyefsky isn’t a bad bet on that score. Some of his early adaptations look like they might be shaky, but it doesn’t seem like any were outright failures – even ‘The Catered Affair’ has over 70% in the viewers vote on RT and 7.7 on IMDB, though the critics seem to hate it. So (just looking at things he wrote himself) you’ve got:
(1950-1960)
Marty – won the Oscar (and Palme d’Or)
The Catered Affair – popular with audiences
The Bachelor Party – OK, not popular, but it was BAFTA-nominated and Palme d’Or-nominated and gave an actress enough material for an oscar nomination
The Goddess – Oscar-nominated screenplay
The Middle of the Night – Palm d’Or-nominated, one of the Board of Review’s 10 films of the year
Then after 1960 we get:
The Americanization of Emily – 100% on RT with critics, 83% with the public.
Paint Your Wagon – not popular with critics, but one of the studio’s biggest blockbusters at the time and it’s still 69% on RT with the public
The Hospital – won the Oscar
Network – won the Oscar
Altered States – 86% critics on RT.
That’s a pretty good record, I think! His best were classics, and even his worst were “the sort of thing they liked back then”.
—-
Of course, if we’re allowing actors the textbook answer in John Cazale. Was only in five full-length films:
– The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, The Conversation, The Deer Hunter, and Dog Day Afternoon.
And he was great in all of them (though admittedly the roles were similar).
More Favorites:
Few Good Men: Tom Cruise discusses the joys of teaching typewriter maintenance at the Rocco Globbo School for Women.
Malice: Tracy’s “Dead” mother welcomes Andy to the game.
SportsNight: “You’re wearing my shirt, Gordon.”
Social Network: “Sometimes you say two things at once, I’m not sure which one I’m supposed to be aiming at.”
Moneyball: “Tell him, Wash.” “It’s incredibly hard.”
And, despite some recent nominees charging hard from the outside, still the worst thing to come out of Sorkin’s pen:
“Crime … Boy, I don’t know.”
Also from “Moneyball”:
“Who’s Fabio?”
“He’s the shortstop from Seattle.”
Are you kidding about the “worst thing?” That wasn’t said by Bartlett or anyone we like; it was said by his presidential opponent (James Brolin) precisely to illustrate his lack of insight and critical thinking, two traits required for the presidency. Bartlett’s response, something like, “and if you’re wondering when I decided I was going to kick your ass it came at ‘boy, I don’t know,” was brilliant writing and made the scene incredibly memorable.
It was the equivalent of Sorkin walking in frame and hanging a “Kick Me” sign around Brolin’s neck.
It wasn’t at that moment that Sheen “decided to kick his a**”, it was at that moment that Sorkin said “This man and all he stands for is not to be taken seriously. You can go ahead and skip the next 6 episodes.”
Subtlety? Intrigue? Drama as our hero dukes it out with a worthy foe?
Hell no! TAKE A LOOK AT THAT DUMMY OVER THERE!
At the same time, it’s not like Sorkin could have convincingly sold the idea that Bartlet might lose, so I kind of appreciate him taking a flyer on that one.
Also, I’ve heard dozens of people respond to tragedies with almost those exact words. I think if Bartlet hadn’t put a button on it, the line wouldn’t have stood out at all.
MONEYBALL
“…It’s a metaphor.”
“-I *know* it’s a metaphor.”
THE SOCIAL NETWORK
“What, do you want to hire an IP lawyer and sue him?”
“No, I want to hire the Sopranos to beat the shit out of him with a hammer!”
“We don’t even have to do that.”
“That’s right.”
“We can do that ourselves. I’m 6’5″, 220, and there’s *two* of me.”
And lastly, THE WEST WING
“Voyager, in case it’s ever encountered by extra-terrestrials, s carrying photos of life on Earth, greetings in 55 languages and a collection of music from Gregorian chants to Chuck Berry. Including “Dark Was The Night (Cold Was The Ground)” by ’20s bluesman Blind Willie Johnson, whose stepmother blinded him when he was seven by throwing lye in is his eyes after his father had beat her for being with another man. He died, penniless, of pneumonia after sleeping bundled in wet newspapers in the ruins of his house that burned down. But his music just left the solar system.”
MONEYBALL
“…It’s a metaphor.”
“-I *know* it’s a metaphor.”
THE SOCIAL NETWORK
“What, do you want to hire an IP lawyer and sue him?”
“No, I want to hire the Sopranos to beat the shit out of him with a hammer!”
“We don’t even have to do that.”
“That’s right.”
“We can do that ourselves. I’m 6’5″, 220, and there’s *two* of me.”
And lastly, THE WEST WING
“Voyager, in case it’s ever encountered by extra-terrestrials, s carrying photos of life on Earth, greetings in 55 languages and a collection of music from Gregorian chants to Chuck Berry. Including “Dark Was The Night (Cold Was The Ground)” by ’20s bluesman Blind Willie Johnson, whose stepmother blinded him when he was seven by throwing lye in is his eyes after his father had beat her for being with another man. He died, penniless, of pneumonia after sleeping bundled in wet newspapers in the ruins of his house that burned down. But his music just left the solar system.”
MONEYBALL
“…It’s a metaphor.”
“-I *know* it’s a metaphor.”
THE SOCIAL NETWORK
“What, do you want to hire an IP lawyer and sue him?”
“No, I want to hire the Sopranos to beat the shit out of him with a hammer!”
“We don’t even have to do that.”
“That’s right.”
“We can do that ourselves. I’m 6’5″, 220, and there’s *two* of me.”
And lastly, THE WEST WING
“Voyager, in case it’s ever encountered by extra-terrestrials, s carrying photos of life on Earth, greetings in 55 languages and a collection of music from Gregorian chants to Chuck Berry. Including “Dark Was The Night (Cold Was The Ground)” by ’20s bluesman Blind Willie Johnson, whose stepmother blinded him when he was seven by throwing lye in is his eyes after his father had beat her for being with another man. He died, penniless, of pneumonia after sleeping bundled in wet newspapers in the ruins of his house that burned down. But his music just left the solar system.”
MONEYBALL
“…It’s a metaphor.”
“-I *know* it’s a metaphor.”
THE SOCIAL NETWORK
“What, do you want to hire an IP lawyer and sue him?”
“No, I want to hire the Sopranos to beat the shit out of him with a hammer!”
“We don’t even have to do that.”
“That’s right.”
“We can do that ourselves. I’m 6’5″, 220, and there’s *two* of me.”
And lastly, THE WEST WING
“Voyager, in case it’s ever encountered by extra-terrestrials, s carrying photos of life on Earth, greetings in 55 languages and a collection of music from Gregorian chants to Chuck Berry. Including “Dark Was The Night (Cold Was The Ground)” by ’20s bluesman Blind Willie Johnson, whose stepmother blinded him when he was seven by throwing lye in is his eyes after his father had beat her for being with another man. He died, penniless, of pneumonia after sleeping bundled in wet newspapers in the ruins of his house that burned down. But his music just left the solar system.”
Ack, three replies!? Stupid error website.
Your last quote is actually from the fifth season of “The West Wing”, when Sorkin wasn’t writing it anymore.
@Sean_C
Dangit! Should’ve taken a few extra seconds work to notice the season I was pulling from. Oh well. Sorkin liked taking credit for other WW writers too. I’m sure he wouldn’t mind ;)
“The Newsroom” was definitely my least favorite Sorkin series, but I actually thought Season 3 has been quite good. I thought Season 1 was too heavy-handed (even though I agree with the politics), and Season 2 was inconsistent and didn’t really hit a stride until the Genoa storyline, which I enjoyed. I also feel like the “female character” criticism exists, but is overblown. Yes, C.J. Cregg’s success as a character is largely because she had a very “masculine” energy, but I think there was a lot of dimension to both her and the Donna Moss character, who I thought were played to perfection by Janney and Janel Moloney, respectively.
That said, I will never understand why critics hate on Studio 60 so much. I actually think it’s fantastic, with the exception of the storyline of Matthew Perry going down the rabbit hole, resulting in a Fight Club-esque storyline about his pill-using phantom self.
And “Sports Night.” Oh, that show. I honestly think, despite “Two Cathedrals” being the best piece of television writing ever, that Sports Night might be my favorite of his work. I cringe every time I think of everything wrong ABC did to it. And, in respect to it being “little viewed,” it did 10 and 11 million viewers in its two seasons, respectively. I know the cable audience is more fragmented nowadays, but CBS pays “The Big Bang Theory” cast $1m an episode to get anywhere from 14-19 million.
I have the whole Sports Night series on blu-ray, and I will forever treasure it.
GARYSF,
If you could kindly link to where you bought Sports Night on Blu-ray, please do so. I bought both DVD sets, but I’m not aware of a Blu-ray set.
I misspoke. I only have Sports Night on DVD. It’s been a couple of years since I watched it.
FYI – The FXX channel has been airing Sports Night in sequential order, 2 episodes per day, 5 days a week, for over a year now. They’ve shown the whole series about 15 times by now.
*Brian – Regarding the “Two Cathedrals” episode, I was in college during the WW original airing so I quasi binge-watched when it re-aired on Bravo. I fell in love with the unapologetic erudite language and general speed of the dialogue. In addition, I’m a HUGE Dire Straits/Knopfler fan, so when those unmistakable first notes of Brothers in Arms rang out, the hairs on the back of my neck shot up. I couldn’t believe it as the song played IN ITS ENTIRETY, building as it does, then Bartlett gets out of the limo and charges thru the pouring rain with his whole staff in tow…the BEST EVER!!
So good to see a kindred spirit! I really love “Studio 60” as well, and am flummoxed by the near-unanimous chorus of dislike for it. Similarly, by the hostility toward this show–including especially the supposedly “heinous” penultimate episode, rape storyline and paternal ghost and all, which I thought was pretty good.
I’d add that whole sequence in West Wing when the elderly senator is delivering the lengthy filibuster, and Bartlett’s staff discovers his passion for the topic stems from his own granddaughter’s birth defect. The staff rushes to get word to the senate chamber, where someone immediately suggests the senator might “like a glass of water” so he could take a break without violating filibuster rules (or something like that). I’ll never forget that scene.
As I recall, they take advantage of the rules by asking him incredibly lengthy questions so he can stop talking without having to actually end the filibuster.
Yes, I think you’re right, Alan. The democratic senator says something like, “Sir, I have a question for you in seven parts and it may take awhile to ask, perhaps you’d like a glass of water while I ask.”
That episode is an example of an unintentionally warped moral, when you think about it, since when it appears that Stackhouse is just lobbying on behalf of autistic children, nobody cares; but when it turns out he, a member of the political elite, has an autistic grandson, everybody is falling over themselves to help. It’s an inadvertently vicious indictment of the clubby nature of the Senate, which Sorkin doesn’t appear to have noticed.
God, thank you Sean_C, that has always bothered me with the praise that episode gets.
I would have preferred a list to a gallery.
“The Apology” from “Sports Night” is my favorite episode of the series. It’s when I fell in heart with Josh Charles as an actor.
I’ll never not love Jessup’s casual, almost subliminal anti-semitism. It’s so perfectly vile, but has just the right amount of deniability that all the real accomplished bigots- like Jessup!- have.
Even though it was a hit at the time, Malice is still SUCH an underrated and under-appreciated film.
I was born in 1987, and “The West Wing”, which I recall starting to watch when season 2 was airing, was a really seminal moment for me in terms of my appreciation of TV drama (I was a poli-sci nerd even then). It’s contributed to my crushing disappointment in all of his subsequent TV work.
Free tip for anyone new to the cult of Sorkin: watch Sports Night or West Wing (preferably WW). Sorkin tends to recycle a lot and it will detract from your viewing pleasure when you notice it. West Wing also works better because the stakes are that much higher and you don’t constantly get irritated with characters striving for perfection on a sports show.
The movies are all mostly watchable or great.
I remember when West Wing started and getting goosebumps because I had already loved Sports Night and knew what the ride might become. It did not disappoint.
I remember with great joy coming across Sports Night dvds at the local branch library. Blew me away. Love Dan’s apology, cannot ever forget Eli’s Coming. Ok I’ll stop there.
I doubt that Sorkin is really finished with tv, or something tv like. Didn’t watch The Newsroom though. Too much else handy.
This time of year the lovely brass version of “O Holy Night” from Studio 60 is still in rotation in my holiday season playlist. Makes me feel like watching that show wasn’t a complete waste of my time.
Also, I think “In the Shadow of Two Gunmen” is one of the best ever season premieres returning from a cliffhanger.
I’d almost forgotten the stage full of New Orleans musicians so soon after Katrina. Beautiful. Series had its moments and I pulled for it.
Jeff Daniels getting deep into the drama and snark was also a welcome reason to tune into Newsroom.
Also, “Holy Night” aside from Bartlet giving Charlie is family’s silver carving knife, is one of the best extended paternal story arcs, something Sorkin does very well. There are very many complex relationships between fathers and sons/daughters across the shows, that aren’t afraid to detail the nastier, bitter ways in which these people affect their children.
I still rewatch Sports Night to this day. The laugh track in season 1 is incredibly jarring, but the material is so, so good.
As a lover of Sports Night, I would add Isaac’s stroke and his return
As a lover of Sports Night, I would add Isaac’s stroke and his return. Both scenes still give me chills every time I watch them.
Dan’s apology brilliantly fulfilled multiple purposes: it fleshed out Dan’s character, helped us understand his position on drugs, showed his ingenuity in dealing with the network’s request in his own way, and allowed him to make a genuine apology, just at the point where the viewers were so captivated by his speech that they’d forgotten that he was supposed to be making one.
Andrew Shepherd’s closing button to his speech was also brilliant by co-opting his opponent’s closing line, making it a setup for his punchline. I heartily agree that even when the rest of the script has issues, every now and then a character will let loose with some wonderful dialogue that makes watching the show worthwhile.
I’m a fan of Sorkin and I often find it interesting how much crap he gets for his TV shows. But, often it seems about him personally rather than the work.
Setting aside the latest Newsroom episode for a second it seems that he is more harshly judged for using the same tropes in his writing than others. Critics often state, and this not addressing just Alan directly, that they want showrunners to have their own distinct voice yet Sorkin seems to suffer precisely because of that. As a TV writer Sorkin may not be perfect, but personally I find lesser Sorkin (Studio 60, The Newsroom) to be better than lots of TV out there and if some of the themes and characterizations are similar then so be it. My love of Scorcese isn’t diminished by the fact that he repeats many themes throughout his movies.
As for the latest episode of the Newsroom, I actually thought the scene with Don and the rape victim was well done. I don’t think it was an example of Sorkin’s apparent misogyny in any way. It actually showed a number of different sides to a complex issue and used the characters to show them. I don’t know where Sorkin lands on this issue aside from what he has commented on as the writing of that scene really didn’t take sides aside from Don wanting to persuade the victim not to go on the show. And it was written well enough that I believe Don didn’t want her to do it because of the expected fall out and treatment she would expect.
I think there’s a pretty major difference between a writer having a distinct voice and every single character on a show seemingly having the same brain. Think of guys like David Simon or Milch who clearly write in pretty distinct ways but who are nevertheless capable of creating characters who represent all sorts of points of view and are capable with conflict with each other in meaningful ways. Think of the relationship between McNulty and Daniels from the Wire or Swearengen and Bullock.
Even the characters Sorkin initially sets up as jerks like Don or Reese from the Newsroom only take a couple episodes before they’re essentially working from the exact same hive mind. Think of the Genoa storyline and how much more interesting it would be if the culprit was someone we gave a damn about.
That’s why Sorkin gets crap for people thinking that his characters are speaking with his voice, because it’s virtually the only voice that any of his characters have. Take an average Newsroom script, any one, and look at the dialogue and really try and count the lines that, situation aside, could only really be spoken by the character that said it. To me it’s virtually none.
@Dr Dunkenstein. Your comments are as applicable to The West Wing and Sports Night – the two shows which Sorkin is often lauded for.
At any rate, if people have issues with Sorkin’s writing style then maybe they shouldn’t watch his shows. At least bug out after a few episodes if the shows annoying you.
Why should we?
It’s not as simple as “Sorkin GOOD” or “Sorkin BAD”. The whole point of this article is that Sorkin is someone who pisses most people off at points, but ALSO has moments of brilliance. Recognising either need not mean ignoring the other.
I love Sorkin’s West Wing. But that doesn’t mean I can’t recognise that there are flaws – among which I consider his difficulty writing characters that sound different from one another, his tendency to stop his shows to rant at the audience about something from his personal life or to belittle his enemies, the tendency of all his characters to be smug, unlikeable, yet adored by all who know them (which actually is in character on the West Wing but still sometimes gets too much), his tendency to write down to women, and his tendency to shamelessly turn to the mawkish whenever he can’t think of something better to do – a bunch of the first season WW episodes, for instance, end with a big group hug “say something that sounds deep even if it’s got no real relation to anything that’s gone before” sentimental moment.
BUT, he’s also a genius.
@ Para
I tend to think of Sorkin’s TV career a little bit like someone playing a long par 5 on a golf course. If your first swing goes 300 yards, people will think you’re terrific. If your second swing goes 300 yards then you’ve probably overhit it a bit but you’re still in pretty good shape. If your third swing goes 300 yards then people will either conclude that you don’t know where the hole is or that you’ve only got one club in your bag.
Anyways, I think Sports Night is more divisive than you’re making it sound. I like the West Wing a lot(although with the “good for network TV” caveat), don’t care for Sports Night, think the Newsroom is so-so and Studio 60 downright terrible. Still they all have a bunch of unifying strengths and flaws.
For me a lot of it comes down to the setting. Some of the didactic nature of the arguments Sorkin writes and the sanctimony of the characters of things make a degree of sense if the show is about, you know, someone in the White House dealing with the issue of Homeless veterans but less so if we’re dealing with , say, the writer’s room on a sketch TV show. The current state of Journalism? Fair enough at times. Sports Center? Maybe dial it down a notch.
And, you know, I think a lot of people are tuning him out. Sports Night wasn’t a ratings juggernaut, Studio 60 bled viewers and the Newsroom is basically getting two in the back of the skull this Sunday to put it out of its misery.
For me though I think that, good or bad, Sorkin’s shows tend to at least be interesting. So I’m inclined to watch, especially if they’re on during a kind of down time for TV like right now.
Yes, great post Para. The vicious groupthink about the episode Alan is calling “heinous” was really something to see. I thought it was roughly average quality for a “Newsroom” episode, but for me it is a well above average show (and I love “Studio 60” as well).
I found it especially strange that Alan thinks Sorkin doesn’t like to have his characters get into conflict with each other. Seriously?
I love The Newsroom, will miss it terribly and am not in the least bit ashamed to say it.
Hear hear!
As much as I love Dan’s Apology in Sports Night, I’ve always like Isaac’s speech at the end of Six Southern Gentleman of Tennessee.
[www.youtube.com]
His flaws were always there and consistent, but in the past I did overlook them for those good moments he also wrote in SN or in TWW. In the past, I would put up with him.
But his more recent failures where his flaws were a lot more frequent and his good moments were rare if there at all has really turned me off Sorkin’s work pretty much forever. His flaws will always remain (and honestly might have grown even more potent and egregious over the years) because he still hasn’t realized how hugely problematic some of his views are, so I honestly am very happy he is done with TV.
One can overlook the mess S60 and TNR were and think fondly back of TWW and SN, but for me, instead, the experience of S60 and TNR has made me look back and see all those Sorkin flaws that were always there in SN and TWW that I overlooked in the past.
Although it’s fair to call The Newsroom problematic even at the best of times, I think it gets a slightly worse rap on the Internet than it deserves. It’s at that intersection of earnest, political and slightly embarrassing that makes it fun to bat around.
Could not disagree more with “terrible at writing for or about women”, utter garbage! The best characters in the Newsroom are the women, CJ is amazing but so are Donna Moss, Amy Gardner and Abbey Bartlett and the “utter mess” that is Studio 60 (imdb rating of 8.3) is better than Sports Night some latter seasons of The West Wing!
For me his most impressive stuff is the really dense, almost opaque political dialogue in The West Wing. How much is going on at any one time. Some really hard working researchers there. The characters unashamedly smarter than the audience. I almost never see that in television. After he left it became what any other writer would do with those characters in that situation, which was a lame soap opera.
Really? I liked TWW a lot both before and after Sorkin left. The whole campaign for Bartlet’s successor was great.
The Larry Summers scene is the best part of The Social Network.
Not a heavy dialogue scene and not sure how much of a hand he had in it, but the back and forth scene switching, and editing when Zoe Bartlett is kidnapped, scored to I think Massive Attack, made me physically nauseated. A great moment of dread.
” He’s averse to internal conflict among his characters, which causes him to lean too much on strawman villains to cause trouble.”
Which is why Studio 60 didn’t work. Anybody who’s read up on the history of SNL knows how much internal conflict was there and that’s where the real drama lies, but Sorkin chose to ignore that.