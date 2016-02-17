I Was Wrong: ‘American Crime’ Is A Great TV Drama.

Paul Lee got pushed out today at ABC. There are many things you can ding the man for about his reign as head of that network: the misguided initial version of The Muppets, greenlighting Work It! and Mixology (and scheduling the latter after Modern Family, while letting Trophy Wife die on Tuesdays), failing to turn either of his Marvel shows into hits (Agent Carter, by far the better of the two, seems unlikely to see a third season at this point), and struggling in general with any dramas not created or produced by Shonda Rhimes. At the same time, Lee was wise enough to turn over as much prime time real estate as he could to Shondaland, and he’s turned ABC into a great place for family comedies that are smart, funny, and reflective of what America looks like in 2016.
Lee also not only greenlit American Crime, but ordered a second season after the first was low-rated. It was a show that I admired more than I liked in its first season, but it was a very big swing for a network drama in terms of both subject and presentation, and an experiment that seemed worth continuing.
Last month, though, I confessed that I felt no deeper connection to American Crime‘s second season than I did the first, impressed intellectually but unmoved by it all, and suggested I would be okay not watching any more.
I was wrong.
It’s not just that I kept watching, but that whatever emotional spell American Crime had failed to cast over me previously finally took hold as we went deeper into the story of an alleged rape at a high school party, and the ugly fallout for all involved. In particular, the performances by Connor Jessup and Joey Pollari as the boys at the center of this mess have been so real and raw that they’ve cut through the sense American Crime sometimes gave in the past of being a dramatized series of position papers, rather than a story about people. The speechifying is still there, sometimes effective and sometimes not (last week’s scene with Emily Bergl as the homophobic mother of Pollari’s Eric was pretty sledgehammer-y), but the show feels human now rather than just a lecture.
And with those people to anchor the emotions of the story, the show’s become even more visually and technically adventurous. I’m not sure even most cable dramas would have the boldness to build a lengthy segment around a modern dance number – much of it filmed in a long single take – illustrating many of the story’s themes about human connection, sexuality, and violence, but American Crime did it with aplomb a couple of weeks ago.
Whatever barrier existed between me and the material had long since shattered by the time I got to the end of tonight’s episode, which left me shaking and breathless by the end of it.
(SPOILERS follow.)
One of the ways in which American Crime creator John Ridley has tried to push the outer edge of the broadcast network envelope is by letting his character use words that ABC won’t allow. (Nevermind that Andy Sipowicz said nearly all of them 20 years ago on NYPD Blue; whatever progress that show made in expanding the boundaries of network language got rolled back after the Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake Super Bowl halftime fiasco.) As a compromise, the sound is muted on those words, as happens occasionally on basic cable when characters drop an F-bomb. But, perhaps because ABC censors are worried about viewers reading lips, the picture drops out right along with the sound, with everything going black for a moment. It’s been a frustrating approach, because the blackouts tend to break focus on the scene and remind the viewer that they’re watching a TV show.
But the climax of tonight’s episode turned half of that device to its extreme advantage. As Jessup’s Taylor – physically and emotionally scarred from his treatment by the school and its students, high on painkillers, and with a loaded gun in his pocket – was berated by one of the bullies who beat him up at the end of last week’s installment, and as the invective kept building, the sound suddenly went away, but the picture didn’t. This time, the muting wasn’t covering up a bad word, but a terrible deed: Taylor firing the gun and apparently killing his tormentor. The stylistic choice likely would have worked anyway, but conditioning the audience to be used to a sudden loss of sound meant that there would be no distraction in this instance as viewers wondered if something went awry with their cable.
And the concluding scene, with Taylor and his mom (Lili Taylor, phenomenal) huddled in a booth at the diner that she manages, waiting for the police to arrive and likely put the boy behind bars for a very long time, left me every bit as wrecked as similar moments on the kinds of HBO and FX shows to which American Crime aspires. And next week’s episode, which I’ve also seen, continues to push and experiment, including sequences that blend the fictional drama together with documentary footage of real people who have been involved in related incidents.
So, yeah, I was wrong. This is a great TV show, and one that I fear isn’t much longer for this world. The ratings are slightly worse than last season, Paul Lee is gone, and the New York Times story that broke the news of his ouster said that ABC chairman Ben Sherwood wants to move away from serialized dramas like this and try to do the network’s own versions of NCIS.
Lee made a lot of dumb moves over the years, but he also gave us Scandal, The Goldbergs, Fresh Off the Boat, and black-ish. And he gave us American Crime. Not a terrible legacy, even when you factor in Work It! And I’m glad I stuck around long enough to finally click in on this last piece of that legacy. This is a job where I like being proved wrong, at least on shows I didn’t love to begin with, and American Crime has done a superb job of that.
What did everybody think of tonight’s episode, and of the season so far?
I felt so bad for Taylor and his mom at the end, they are screwed.
If by screwed you mean he’ll be going to prison, yes, and she’ll be devastated, but I think anytime someone takes full responsibility for his or her actions, it can be cathartic. I liked the ending because they seemed ready to face what was to come with dignity.
And this the police will be all over Just as they dismissed what happened to Taylor that put him where he is, with this they won’t look at the circumstances at all The fact that kid was one who attacked him none of it will be considered in the zeal to put him away
You talked me out of it the first time around, Alan.
Never trust one critic a hundred percent of the time, no matter how reliable they are in good arguments for what they love and hate. Art is subjective, but it’s also objective in that something like passing peer review is done when many critics and people love something and see their great formal qualities. (Why we have designated literary and movie classics.) I was disappointed Alan left this show but glad he finally recognized it for its greatness.
I don’t understand why it’s doing so poorly–I’ve enjoyed both seasons.
One question about tonight’s show: Can anyone fill me in about what went down in the car between Eric and the Stranger. It looked as though the guy beat Eric up, yet he was left screaming as though he had been knifed or something after Eric ran from the car?!? Anyone? TIA
Eric threw down a piece of glass, I think he cut the guy with it
Being hearing disabled, I watch with subtitles. When the soccer dad was opening the beer, the subtitles said it was a bottle opener. When the fight happened, they mentioned it again that he was cut with it, or something like that.
I thought Eric threw a set of keys. He absolutely hurt the guy, GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD!
I sometimes watch with subtitles so as not to miss any of the dialogue. The subtitles said “skin slicing.” So Eric cut him either with glass or the bottle opener.
I honestly thought he tore the guy’s ear off.
Thank you all. I thought I had missed something. Using the cc …good idea! Nobody I know is watching this show so appreciate being able to come here with questions. This show is really very underrated imo. Surprised it got passed Alan initially!
Hate to hear it’s not doing well. I liked last season quite a bit, but wasn’t really emotionally connected. This is the show I look forward to every week. Tonight was like a gut punch and the acting has been phenomenal.
I just don’t see it. I find the dialogue laughably bad (teenagers do not speak like this) and the unabashed systemic homophobia just feels tone-deaf to me. Maybe the bones of this story could have worked twenty years ago, but to me at least, it (thankfully) doesn’t feel like the current world in which we live.
if you think homophobia is a thing of the past, you’re sadly mistaken.
If you mean it’s unrealistic that people, a school, and a town would be this homophobic in 2015/16, I sadly think it goes on many times and in many places in this country.
I think we are just as homophobic today as were 20 years ago. Heck, there was a poll from SC that said people in that state would like to be able to ban gay people so we really have not come that far.
I think a secular, private school that seems nowhere near the Bible Belt is unlikely to be this behind the times. I also think teenagers are less terrible than this show gives them credit for.
This show is set in Indiannapolis. In case you’ve forgotten, Indiana passed a law last year that allowed businesses to refuse service to gay people.
There is still outright hostility and loathing for gay people among a lot of people in this country, and even where there is not outspoken animosity, there is a distaste for it. There was a 2014 poll that showed that the number of people who believe that being gay is a sin is pretty close to 50% (an increase since the year before).
I am from the northeast and I live several miles from Pittsburgh and I still think it would be very hard for a high school aged kid to be openly gay at most schools around here. Now maybe if you live in NYC or LA or other cities on the west coast you might find a group of accepting kids .
When was the last time teenagers were perfectly in-line with state legislative decisions? Even ten years ago, my public, suburban, swing-state high school was beyond this.
I live in a college town blue pocket of a red state, and I’m not sure there wouldn’t be an issue on some of the HS teams around here if a kid came out as gay, let alone in the more rural areas of the state where I know there would be an issue.
I do think the show presents a lot of the very worst attitudes people have, but they are attitudes that really exist out there.
The majority of my friends in real life are very accepting. However, I am not so sure a lot of people in my daughters High school would react positively to an openly gay student.
I thought this show was the biggest waste of time watching….Over acting and tooooo slow and no story
Never saw it. Can I catch up via this season alone, or do I need to go back to season one?
You don’t! Season 2 is a completely different story with some overlapping cast members from season 1.
Why do so many people ask these questions? I mean you’re entitled but if you find a show curious then you oughta want to watch it from the beginning regardless of whether it’s an anthology
@Priscilla
Because a critic has just recommended the second season of this anthology as much better than the first? If I want to check out a Francis Ford Coppola film, are you going to admonish me for not starting with Battle Beyond the Sun?
As a gay man it is with deep appreciation to be able to watch a long form drama I can identify with on a prime time major network. The issues in this season are real. The characters, especially the gay boys at the center, are real. This happens every week in America. Maybe not a gay boy shooting & killing his attacker but everything else, yes it happens. Thanks ABC & the cast & crew for bringing us this suburb drama.
I for one, understood why after the first episode you might have bailed. It did seemed forced at first, and I didn’t know how much I had in common with today’s teens. But I had faith in those actors. Lili Taylor is one of those people that no matter what she is in, commands that camera. I could watch her work 24/7.
As for last night’s episode, I was crying, shaking, and disturbed for more than an hour after.
I wonder if the coaches daughter was the one who supplied the drugs at the captain’s party.
Was that the daughter of the basketball coach selling drugs to Taylor?
Yes.
Sad to hear ABC os moving away from shows like this, I want a story not the same thing every week like NCIS gives you
Last night’s episode is the tipping point I’ve been waiting for all season. I don’t think there is another show exactly like it on TV/Cable/whatever and I’m glad I stuck with it this season.
Devastating final 10 minutes. I’ve mostly enjoyed this season all along, with a few storylines as exceptions, but this episode just nailed it in a way that completely humanizes the tragedies we so often see in the headlines. Can’t wait until next week’s episode.
Alan, so impressed by your humility. I completely agree with you about this show — emotionally detached first season, great second season.
Way too preachy.
lol
I find the show to be the exact opposite. It does not judge any of the characters and it doesn’t tell the viewers how to feel about them. It just shows how fairly average, unremarkable people react when placed in remarkable situations. The initial victim, Taylor, Is not characterized as some patronizingly perfect kid – he lied to his girlfriend, he’s refusing to follow his therapists suggestions on things that might help him move past the rape, he’s got kinky sexual tendencies that are put right out there. His character – all the characters – are some of the most realistic and unglamorous I’ve ever seen on TV.
Congratulations on catching up.
A simple retraction works very well, and leaves the dignity intact in a way BS doesn’t.
Who is the boy who plays Taylor? He is an amazing actor. This is such a great show. Wow.
Connor Jessup
Another question…how does Sebastian (the computer guy) fit into the story? I don’t remember him before last week when the guy (school board member?) brought a computer in for repair. What’s his back story and what did he see on that computer which leads him to think he can help the mother? I must have missed it in a previous episode. TIA
I think they’re borrowing from the Stuebenville story here, and Sebastian is going to be Anne’s personal Anonymous, hacking into computers and releasing other people’s emails, etc.
I was left breathless after this last episode and found myself tossing and turning before I went to sleep. I am not much of a fan of “regular” TV anymore, as cable TV has definitely become my choice almost always but this series has everything and more – the storyline, the actors, the dialogue are superb! I have officially become obsessed.
I, too, don’t usually watch network TV, just cable. But I’m so glad I gave this one a try. I loved last season and love this season even more.
American Crime is fantastic. I DO hope we get a season 3.
It is far better than any of Shonda’s shows.
FINALLY! I’m glad somebody’s giving this show attention. I’m sure that the OTHER American Crime is fine, but nobody’s talking about this show this season. It’s like watching something beautiful sink slowly into quicksand. The writing and acting has been top-notch, and nobody seems to care because the pacing is too slow or their aren’t enough fireworks to keep modern tv audiences interested. Excellent TV.
Alan, I’m glad you stuck with it and wrote this follow up! It is a really, really great show…on network TV yet!
For real, this has been the network show to fill in the void left by Hannibal’s conclusion. Great writing, great counterpart to The Leftovers
Alan, so good if you to acknowledge the error of your ways, LOL. Love you and LOVE this show so it hurt when you panned this season at the start. I’ve been captivated by every character, every scene, all the dialog, the directing, the writing and the phenomenal acting each week. This story is so timely, so real, and so comprehensive… It’s not just a joy to watch but also an honor.
There are so many messages in this show. It’s about gay and straight, rich and poor, black and white, wrong and right. It is thought provoking and timely and I for one wish more people would watch.
THE best written & scripted show on the major networks but knew it didn’t have a chance to succeed. Most viewers are not interested in seeing reality on TV, only reality TV.
If it fails to be renewed, I will be quite sad. Mr. Ridley, Thank you for your beautiful contribution & honest approach to TV.
Tough year if this show & The Good Wife leave me!
Sorry if this double posts.
“Most viewers are not interested in seeing reality on TV, only reality TV.” This seems sadly true.
A viewer posted elsewhere, “don’t waste time watching, it is not entertaining.” Hmm. Clearly better to waste time with laugh-a-minute, mindless drivel. No offense to the fine comedies that air before AC, but if I had only one hour a week for network TV, I would choose AC. It entertains my intellect and challenges my social and moral paradigms.
Why did ABC move season 2 to Wednesday night? I doubt the fans of Modern Family *would* watch this.
Saddened that you felt emotionally detached from the 1st season. The first season is what got me hooked on this show and I couldn’t wait for its return. Perhaps its my perspective as a black woman that had me emotionally attached to the last season. Fantastic acting allows me to accept the same actors as new characters this time. I’m glad you came around.
I loved the first season as well. In particular Richard Cabral had me riveted. I’m hoping we see more of him in the remaining episodes this season.
This is a great show. It does a wonderful job of mixing together all different kinds of issues that are very relevant to today’s society. I have to admit I didn’t see this coming when Taylor found the gun. I appreciate that it didn’t go where I thought it would. The acting on this show is top notch. I love seeing all of these actors reinvent themselves from last season. It really shows off how talented they all really are.
I’m sure so-called experts telling people the show was too depressing to watch didn’t help. I’m glad Alan admitted he was wrong.. but how he missed this show’s greatness in the first place makes me doubt he always knows what he’s looking at. Saying the show ‘feels human now’ is a poor attempt at track covering. It’s the same show it’s always been… one of, if not the very best on TV
American Crime …started watching this series this year. The subject is tough and disturbing. I nearly gave up watching but each episode handles the subject artfully. The viewer is left feeling so much for so many reasons.
This past Wednesday’s episode was especially hard to watch. I applaud the network and cast.
The series is a must watch for a society where acceptance is slow, prejudices are deep rooted, and the abuse of power is still very prevalent.
I was privileged to witness much of the work that went into shooting the season 2 scenes in Anne’s diner. Awed by the investment of time and creative effort by the cast, crew, writers, directors, etc.
ABC is to be commended for undertaking such a monumental project a 2nd time despite “poor” viewership in season 1; let’s hope AC will be back again next year to stimulate our minds rather than sedate them.
Hmmm. I have to say, Allen, that you write so well it’s hard to totally dismiss your first take on this. And “I so want to rape that” is an awful line of dialogue….
I’ve seen stuff like that and worse regularly on Twitter. And to the extent Eric was being over the top, I think that’s explained by the fact that we learn he was overcompensating for being gay.
Sure, you can find anything on twitter, or anywhere online, you know. Still bad dialogue.
But I mostly just want to complain about the autocorrect to “Allen” and ask for an edit feature here!
I spent the entire episode using heavy sighs to calm myself. The last scene with Taylor and Lily had me physically shaking for the amazing power of mother protecting her son. Perhaps it is because I am a mother but no scene in movies or TV has rocked me like that one.
We love this show. We didn’t know about it or watch season 1 but stumbled upon it this season. We have watched every episode of season 2 and it is our favorite show this season. We will be so disappointed if it does not return. I agree with most of the comments here. Superb acting, great story line. This is thought-provoking tv at its finest.
Powerful as hell. This is tv drama as good as anything I’ve seen. And it’s network tv! Kudos to John Ridley and ABC
Fantastic show, which is probably why it’s not doing so well!!! Let’s face it, people aren’t interested in things that need thinking about, or reflect a hint of real life.
I do wonder though, why the swear words are muted and blacked out when the basis of this series is meant to be very dark and not for children anyway.
I rarely like anything on network tv anymore, but this show was brilliant.