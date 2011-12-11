“Boardwalk Empire” wrapped up its second season earlier tonight with some surprising developments. I published my finale review a few hours ago, and I also got a chance yesterday to talk to the show’s creator, Terence Winter, about how and why everything went down, coming up just as soon as I buy some stamps…
Obviously, we have to start with Jimmy’s death. Was that something that was always planned, or was it a Tony Blundetto situation (from Winter’s time on “The Sopranos”) where you realized at some point down the line that it had gone too far, and Nucky would not let this stand?
It was more of a Tony Blundetto situation for us. It’s funny: I never really thought of it in those terms, and it’s ironic that Tony Blundetto is the one killed him. But it was really the latter. Once we started plotting the season out, when we were honest with ourselves, we said, if the idea was to bring Nucky from (Jimmy telling him) “You can’t be half a gangster anymore” to the point where he crosses the line and is engaging in gangster behavior himself, meaning he’s the guy who pulls the trigger, if we’re telling that story honestly, there was no way Jimmy could survive this, and moreso, if Nucky’s going to be a gangster, he’s got to be the one to pull the trigger. Otherwise, he’s still delegating things to people.
We waffled. Once we started to come to that conclusion, there was a good number of months where we really wrestled with it, asking, “Is there any way? Can he kill someone else? Let Jimmy off the hook?” And the honest answer kept coming back to “No, this is it.” It ended up working out for us in a way. Just given the fact that episodic TV being what it is, the audience is so in tune to the rhythm of things: Okay, well, they’ll never kill a main character. If this happens, it’ll happen in season five. You’re always trying to stay ahead of them and defy expectations. In a way, it’s great. My hope is that as soon as Jimmy sees Nucky and says, “I want to make things right,” everyone’s going to say, “Oh, shit, he’s gonna take him back now and it’s all forgiven,” and then at the end, that’s not the case at all. I’m really hoping to piss a lot of people off early in the hour who think this is phony and we’re just trying to undo the situation we just spent 12 episodes creating.
In that way, it really serves the storytelling in a big way. In another way, you’re taking a stick of dynamite to a major character and a big part of the first two seasons’ arc. Jimmy’s obviously one of the co-leads of the series. For me, that’s the challenge of what we do. Okay, now where do we go from here? You introduce new people, new conflicts and life goes on from there. It’s alternately scary and challenging at the same time.
Let’s talk a little bit more about the hesitation. We’ve talked in the past about how good Michael Pitt is, you’ve seen it, everyone’s seen it. How hard is it to say, “This is not going to be a person on my show anymore”?
It’s very hard. You know what you have. It’s not a question of, “Okay, we’ll cast someone else, and we’ll have other characters and other actors.” That’s very true, but those people haven’t been written for yet, they don’t exist yet and I don’t know what their situations might be. On the one hand, I know Michael, I know what he can do, what he can do as a character, it’s all there, it’s great. So selfishly, in terms of making it easier for everybody, you go, “Why don’t we just keep this guy around?” But if you want to have a series that has some balls and really honest storytelling, then we’ve dug ourselves into a position where we pushed our main character into a corner and we really want this guy to come out as a gangster, then this is the only option. And anything short of that is phony and is cowardice on our part, because we’re trying to preserve a situation that works better for us. We’ve been through a lot of conversations about this.
You referred before to Jimmy as one of the co-leads of this series, and this season it seemed there was a clear set-up where even if Nucky was 1, Jimmy was at least 1A, if not equal to Nucky. He provided a nice emotional balance: Nucky is cool and reserved and keeps everything to himself, Jimmy is hot and straightforward. How does that change the balance of the show without him there?
The season was very much about Nucky and Jimmy together. The balance of that was skewed according to the story. That was the story we were telling this season. Wherever we come back in season 3, there will be different dynamics, different characters, a different balance, whatever that is. Nucky will change too. Nucky this year seems very cool and reserved, and calm under pressure; he may not be that guy next year. He’s crossed a major line now. We’re going to come back to the series over a year into the future. Nucky’s trajectory as a gangster has continued to grow. Nucky could have a different personality when we come back. And then depending on who he interacts with, it’ll be a very different energy on the show. On “The Sopranos,” not that Big Pussy was as major a character as Jimmy, not by a long shot, but Richie Aprile was a nemesis of Tony’s, and then he’s gone. Then Ralph Cifaretto is there, and you get two seasons, and Ralph is gone and suddenly it’s Feech La Manna and Phil Leotardo. You’re constantly reinventing the series even though you’re keeping it the same series. People come and go, and leave and come back. That’s sort of the job. It’s almost like a magician: Look over here! Okay, now look over here! Just direct your attention somewhere else. Our job is to tell compelling stories so that people don’t get fixated to what the show was in a particular season. The same thing Matt (Weiner) has done to “Mad Men.” He’s taken the detonator to that show a couple of times. The agency crumbles, and you come back and it’s a different set-up. So similar in some ways.
What happens at this point to the Jimmy-adjacent characters? Is Richard still a part of the show? Is Gillian?
Yes, they’re all still part of the show. Aside from the people who have been killed, they’re all still part of our universe.
But Richard, the two people in the whole world he connected to after the war were Angela and Jimmy. They’ve now been murdered. I imagine he’s not going to respond too well to that.
You go back and rewatch the scene with Richard and Jimmy at the end of this. Essentially, Jimmy is giving Richard permission not to come with him. Jimmy knows what he’s walking into, he comes unarmed. Jimmy never expected to come back alive from the war. Nobody was more surprised than he was. He’s kind of been the walking dead, for lack of a better term, since he got back. Even from the first encounter with Gillian, it was very weird; Gillian remarked, “This isn’t my son anymore,” he was different. Of course, coming out of the gate, it was an inappropriate interaction, she ran practically naked into his arms. So right out of the gate, you see this guy’s got a lot going on behind there. In coming full circle to the realization of how deeply he’s been manipulated by Gillian and how badly she’s screwed him up psychologically, he’s sort of taking the honorable soldier route and falling on his own sword, and he knows full well when that phone call comes, what it means and what he’s walking into. He says to Richard, “This is something that I have to do,” and Richard knows what he’s talking about, and being a soldier himself, Richard allows him to do that. Otherwise, it would have been Butch Cassidy and the two of them would have gone out (together). Richard accepts Jimmy’s fate also, and as his friend, offering to go and help him and says, “I’ll kill them all if you want,” and Jimmy says it’s okay and goes out the door. Richard knows when he walks out the door, as does Jimmy. He knows he’s walking to his death and this is what’s coming to him. I don’t know that Richard necessarily feels that he needs to avenge this.
We have to talk quite a bit about Gillian, but first there’s this: how fearful should we be for young Tommy?
In what sense?
In the sense that now his mother and father are dead, and he’s been left in the charge of his mentally unstable, incestuous grandmother?
I don’t know how all of this has changed Gillian yet, I don’t know if she’s learned anything from this. Obviously, she says she used to kiss Jimmy’s winky. I don’t know if the winky kissing will be passed on through the generations. I hope not for his sake. In any event, even in the best case scenario, that’s probably not a healthy relationship, but I don’t think we need to be worried about him.
In terms of what happened last week (between Jimmy and Gillian), that’s something that had been hinted at for a long time, since that first meeting that you talk about. Something was not right with their relationship. Did you know the whole origin story when you started the series, or did it come to you later?
It came to us as season 1 was developing. Searching back in my memory of how even Gillian developed, I knew I wanted his mother to be a showgirl, so if she’s a showgirl, she can’t be 50 years old, she’s gotta be younger. So she’s a young woman, so she had him as a kid. Why don’t we push that as far as we can go, she had him when she was 13 years old. And if she was a child herself, they would have a very odd relationship; he probably grew up in dance halls, and around a lot of naked showgirls, seen his mother naked a million times. This has just been a strange childhood for this guy. So then if we’re going to introduce her as some showgirl, let’s do the mislead of people think she’s his girlfriend, and the way to sell that is that she’s overly affectionate. And then we said, wow, that’s interesting. What if that’s just a dynamic in that relationship? That she was a child herself when she had this baby, she’s sort of stunted emotionally herself and never learned how to interact properly with this kid. And then as the series developed, then you start to see the characters come to life, and you see Gretchen (Mol) and Michael together, and how they look at each other, and you see what it looks like when she kisses him on the lips. You go, “God, this is really creepy.” And then we said what-if what-if what-if, and we finally got to the origin story, and we realized it made perfect sense. Of course he joined the Army; he’s trying to get away from this woman. We also knew that Jimmy and Angela hardly knew each other, and that baby was born. We didn’t know the exact circumstances, just that he was in college and she was a townie.
You say everyone who wasn’t killed is continuing. Van Alden seems to be in some trouble, but you also deliberately put him in Cicero, which is Capone-adjacent. I assume you have plans for him.
He’ll be back. Good catch. I think the Cicero reference will be lost on 90 percent of the audience, if not more. But people who do know their mob history know that was a hub of activity for Capone around ’23-’24.
But that gets back to what we were talking about before with Jimmy. I imagine you could have contrived a way to get him back into the Treasury office, but you said, “No, we’ve got to find a way to do something different with this guy.”
It’s the same thing. Rather than concoct scenarios that are stretching the bounds of credulity in order to make it easier for us – we already have the post office set, so let’s just keep him here and figure out a way out of this thing – as much as it makes my life as a writer and my writing staff more difficult, you say let’s push this as far as we can take it and we’ll figure it out. Of course, we’re sitting in the writers room now pulling our hair out, going, “What do we do now?” But that’s the job and that’s what makes it fun. Godwilling, if you can make it all make sense, it’s so much more satisfying than having taken the easy way out.
One of the things that occurred to me when Angela died is that you have a whole lot of characters on this show, and I believe Nucky and Margaret and Jimmy were the only ones to appear in every episode. A lot of the other character would flit in and out, and we only saw snippets of Angela’s story, and then she’d be gone for a while. We saw some of Nelson’s story, and then he’d be gone for an episode. How difficult is it to maintain a throughline for all these characters when you have so many of them and there’s not necessarily room or budget for all of them in there all the time?
It’s difficult in the sense that sometimes you want to service your wonderful actors and characters more than you have a chance to. There’s so many of them and you’re telling so many stories in a finite amount of time. In terms of the storytelling itself, I don’t find it that difficult. If anything, we have too much material and not enough time to tell the stories; you have to pick and choose what you want to do. In terms of how things interweave with each other, I find it really fun, it’s really challenging to make the puzzle all fit together. Sometimes stories that seem to have nothing to do with each other will intersect late in the game. That can be the most satisfying thing to me, like, oh wow, this little thing we developed in episode 2 can pay off in a big way in episode 9. It’s just like designing a crossword puzzle and you just put the pieces all together. I don’t find it that difficult.
Well, you purged a fair portion of the cast in terms of the people who got killed, plus Lucy skipped town and hasn’t been seen since. Do you ever think, “Maybe we can pare it down,” or is your intention to bring in a whole bunch of new people to replace the ones you eliminated here?
It’s a little of both. I’d like to explore more aspects of some of the characters, deeper aspects of characters we’ve gotten to know a little bit: Rothstein, Luciano Lansky, Capone, Chalky, Richard. Those are people who already exist and I’d like to get to know more about them. On the other hand, they also need conflicts and people to butt up against. So there will be new characters and new situations.
Is it simply Margaret knowing that Nucky has lied to her about Jimmy that causes her to sign the deed over to the church?
It’s not just Jimmy. I think she felt completely duped. As soon as Nucky came home and said Jim Neary had committed suicide, she’s been down this road before. I think she made her decision at this point, that this guy will never change. The whole sappy story about God and the family – it’s not that she doesn’t believe he loves her and the kids, because he does, but in terms of him learning any kind of lesson or changing in any way, I think she knows things are pretty much the same, if not worse. The Jimmy thing at the end just caps it for her, she knows he’s absolutely lying and that Jimmy didn’t rejoin the Army. In giving away that land, signing the deed over, it’s that all debts are paid to God. This is it, her bill is paid, she can move on, she found the happy medium between confessing her sins and purging herself of all that stuff and not having to put Nucky in jail, and then she writes a massive check at the end and thinks, “Okay, here it is.” Now she can be done with the religious stuff and the God stuff forever, and where that leaves her and Nucky, I think she can wield can wield a great bit of power as Mrs. Thompson now, and how they fare in that relationship will be one of the storylines of season 3.
Her storyline evolved more than a lot this season. She started off as Nucky’s co-conspirator, he’s completely candid with her about his business, and then she retreats back to God after what happens with Emily. How did you sketch that out to get to this point at the end?
The idea was that everything was going along fairly well, and it’s a series of downward spirals for Margaret. She’s alienated from her family, they reject her. In a moment of weakness, feeling horrible for herself, confirms what they’ve said about her: that she’s this horrible person, and she deserved to be sent off to the workhouse, and then encounters Owen, who is a somewhat familiar voice at least, someone from where she is and is relating to who she used to be, and they sleep together. And on the heels of that, Emily is stricken with polio. Margaret was a woman raised in the latter part of the 19th century as a Catholic in Ireland. As much as you can be a thinking, logical person, that stuff is so ingrained into your personality, I think it’s very very difficult for her to not start to question God’s role in this stuff and to look at why this is happening. “Why is God doing this to us? What did I do?” She didn’t have to dig very deep to say, “I’m sleeping with the man who killed this child’s father, and regardless of my reasons, my lifestyle has inflicted this child with this illness.” In some ways, that’s a very narcissistic view of the world, but growing up Catholic myself, I have no problem thinking Margaret thinks this way. And taking it further, she’s being asked to testify about the very thing she feels she’s done wrong, which is that Nucky killed this man. She’s really spinning wildly out of control in the sense of thinking “Maybe if I set things right with God I can undo this horrible situation.” Maybe in her analysis of this, she doesn’t realize the rational side of her is totally competing with the religious side, and that not a lot of good is going to come from this. The situation won’t be undone by putting Nucky in jail and putting her kids back in poverty again, so she arrives at the place where she can live with herself and think that Nucky loves these kids, he loves her, can marry him, confess her sins to God, have her cake and eat it, too. And then she realizes she’s been duped a little, and she fights back.
Well, in terms of being duped, how much can Margaret – and how much can we in the audience – take seriously anything that Nucky says?
How much can they believe it?
Nucky says a lot of things, and says them very convincingly, but is willing to turn on a dime and do something else.
From this point on, I think anything he says, certainly for her, can be called into question. I don’t think she can trust anything or take anything at face value.
You wrote for another show where a guy lied all the time, so what are the challenges that come from having a profoundly dishonest central character?
It depends on who he’s interacting with. Is he up against someone who knows him and knows not to believe him? People lie to each other all the time, they lie to themselves all the time. People believe things because they choose to believe them. It’s easier to believe your 15-year-old isn’t smoking pot, even if you have all the evidence there and he’s lied to you 10 times already. It’s sort of that thing. For convenience’s sake, very often people in relationships: Tony and Carmela, he’d lie to her about where he was that night, and she’d accept it even though she knows it’s not true. Obviously, Margaret might not believe Nucky anymore, but that doesn’t mean she won’t choose to say, “I accept what you say, and let’s not fight and let’s move on, it’s just easier for everybody.” In terms of other characters that he deals with, it’s a question of who they are and how well they know him and what they choose to believe or not to believe.
Why is it that Nucky chooses to kill Jimmy and spare Eli? Is it simply a matter of choosing blood over friendship?
Yeah, I think at the end of the day, as sinful as it sounds, I think blood is thicker than water. In the final analysis, I think the bigger bet is on Eli. I don’t think he completely believes Eli, either, but he feels he can move forward with Eli a lot easier than he could have with Jimmy. In some ways, Jimmy’s a mercy killing.
It’s clear, as you said, that when Jimmy gets the phone call and doesn’t bring his knife, he knows it’s coming. Does he know it earlier in the episode? Because it seems like some of his interactions with Tommy, for instance, are that of a father getting ready to say goodbye.
I think he knew. I don’t know that he knew exactly when it was coming, but this finale was Jimmy mopping up all the business he could, preparing knowing that at some point in the future, this was going to happen, whether it’s now or next week or next month. He’s going to do as much undoing of the damage he’s caused as he can, he’s going to psychologically say goodbye to his son, say goodbye to Richard, and get his affairs in order, and then he’s ready to ship out.
Did you know when you introduced Dunn Purnsley that he was going to somehow wind up as Chalky’s sidekick?
No. Eric LaRay Harvey was just so powerful in that role that it’s one of these examples where you cast somebody and I said, “Ohmigod, this guy’s great, we’ve gotta bring him back.” And we knew we were going to do this storyline with the strike, and he’s such a great instigator, such a shit-stirrer and such a terrific actor, and we loved the dynamic between him and Chalky and knew that he was our guy.
I need you to clarify something related to that, because I appear to have been profoundly wrong on this: is Chalky illiterate?
Yes.
Okay. So why does his wife give him the book?
They’re pretending to not know that he is. They go along with the fiction that he doesn’t like to read, in interest in helping keep his dignity there, they’re all pretending.
I mentioned Lucy before, but is she coming back, or has she left forever?
We may see her again. I wouldn’t say gone forever, but she’s alive. Much like on “The Sopranos,” people come and go, and they pop back into our lives, and we may see her again, I’m not sure where or when. But she’s out there. People travel, but she could pop up back in Atlantic City, or elsewhere.
Manny somehow survives all of this, and winds up being a prop in what Nucky does with Jimmy. Do you have plans for him going forward?
Yes, he’ll be back.
There was this idea that the young turks were going to rise up and overthrow their masters. Obviously, it didn’t work out for Jimmy, and in the last episode, Meyer and Lucky go back to Rothstein and offer to put him into the heroin deal. Did they decide it wasn’t worth the effort to work around him right now? What happened?
They just took part in a coup attempt that failed in Atlantic City, and for now it’s, “Let’s reassess and move forward.” Obviously, Rothstein’s going to find out what happened with Jimmy and that they were a part of this, so better to smooth things over, involve Rothstein in this deal and reassess where they are in a year or two. Which is what happened. In reality, they did involve Rothstein in their heroin business. But as the 20s progressed, they started to come into their own. That’s the thing: for every Luciano and Lansky, there are thousands of Jimmy Darmodys who are footnotes in history – these guys who made a run at it, didn’t make it and died died trying. That’s sort of the point. In our big sweeping crime story, it’s why isn’t Jimmy Darmody in the history books? Well, A)because he’s a fictional character, but B)not everybody became Al Capone. Only one person became Al Capone, and there are hundreds or thousands of people who wanted to be and tried, these low-level alcohol/drug dealers who were never able to get their act together in the way that those guys did.
Alan,
No offense because I dig your reviews, but HOW did you miss out on Chalky being illiterate? I mean wasn’t in obvious in that episode when he was in the cell?
Stellar interview though.
It took me two or three viewings to make up my mind regarding the literacy question I think. You’re not on your own Alan! Well done for getting it straight away Bill H.
Yeah, settle down, Bill.
I agree with Bill. I thought it was pretty blatant that Chalky was illiterate.
I too thought Chalky could read but knew the other guy could not and so was screwing with him.
I know this isn’t what everyone’s going to be concerned about, but thank you Alan for the question about Dunn Purnsley. After watching his first episode, I thought he was so good in the role that I wanted him back on the show, but I didn’t see anyone else talking about him. When he suddenly came back a while ago, I just knew that the writers had seen how good he was and wanted him back. Glad to have gotten confirmation!
It’s pretty arrogant of you to think that your opinion is shared by enough to people to declare this series a “failure”.
Honestly this is one of the most absurd remarks I have ever seen on a blog. Truly ridiculous. You can cop to that, right? You have to know how silly that makes you sound.
Politicblogger I also disagree with several of your other points. Michael K Williams is stellar as Chalky, “I ain’t building no bookcase” is up there with his finest work as Omar. I thoroughly enjoyed the performances of Pitt and Buscemi. I like both Nucky and Jimmy as characters but they are both terrifying criminals who I’d be scared to meet in real life.
You mean the Darmody family when you say “Dormandy” right?
Van Alden’s corruption has its roots in season 1. He was never a primary antagonist to Nucky even then. He was always hamstrung by the disinterest of his supervisors in the wider political corruption. He sleeps with Lucy and murders Sebso in season 1. He is exposed to the fact that he is a hypocrite by the end of that first season. In season 2 we see him struggle to come to terms with his failures before being driven out of the city. Being on the run for murder only kept Jimmy out of town temporarily and his Chicago plotline was fascinating stuff. I look forward to seeing more of Van Alden next year.
To this viewer the series remains a great success and I look forward to next season. Message boards are certainly a place to give your opinions. I don’t assume that mine are shared by everyone else.
how exactly is killing Jimmy jumping the shark? If anything it displays the exact opposite. He betrayed a powerful man, attempted to have him killed and suffered the consequences.
Owen Parker: The show has actually been GAINING viewers this season. The finale got around 3m viewers, the most of any episode this season. Of course that’s not anything near the 4.81 million viewers that watched the pilot, but 3m is still good.
I really doubt that the show will lose many viewers, at least as long as the quality stays where it’s at now, even with Jimmy dead.
Thanks Terence and Alan! Great questions Alan with satisfying answers. Can’t wait until Season 3!
And people said they were done with the Sopranos many times and kept on coming back to watch! Viewership will be up. It was a brilliant season–even with the Jimmy loss!
I think the show has been absolutely excellent this whole season, including this episode and Jimmy dying. That said, I agree with you that I have doubts if this was a smart thing to do. Winter’s answers here didn’t do anything to make me feel more confident either.
We were shocked to see Jimmy killed off, and will greatly miss the character. However, kudos to T Winter for having the guts to follow the story to its logical conclusion — Nucky could never trust Jimmy again so could not let him live. We’ve really enjoyed this show and look forward to seeing where it goes in Season 3.
However, TW said: “Now she can be done with the religious stuff and the God stuff forever, and where that leaves her and Nucky, I think she can wield can wield a great bit of power as Mrs. Thompson now,” Since he’s the writer, I guess he will see to it that Margaret now has great power over Nucky, but really, wouldn’t it be more realistic for Nucky to want to kill her after she gave over his extremely valuable land to the church? It’s gone and there’s no way for him to get it back, so why would he be willing to keep her around? He can’t dump her because she knows too much, but I can imagine her “taking a trip back home to Ireland” and somehow never being seen again.
It would be more logical IMO for her betrayal to be punished as Jimmy’s was.
Ok but Al Rothstein tried to have Nucky killed and he forgave him pretty darn quickly and now he’s calling him for advice all the time. Nucky also forgave Eli apparently at the end. So Eli and Rothstein both try to kill Nucky out of their own reasons, yet Nucky doesn’t fogive the young guy who he knows was duped into betraying him?
I understand it from a tragic viewing standpoint that Jimmy was never in control of his life and that his mother and father really screwed him up, but saying that this is the one guy Nucky can’t forgive i’m not buying.
False, Atta.
Rothstein was not “forgiven” so much, more just like he was made peace with. Rothstein is a person of influence and power, who could either continue to cause Nucky problems if hostilities continue, or he could make peace with Rothstein and gain financial benefit from it. The relationship about Rothstein is and always was about business. It was never personal.
With Jimmy, it’s almost all personal and no business. Jimmy was almost like a son to Nucky. Nucky looked after him, paid for his education, was going to make him part of his inner circle. He trusted Jimmy. Jimmy betrayed him. Jimmy then tried to murder him. Furthermore, there is no real influence that Jimmy had left, there is no financial or business motive to keep Jimmy around, but there is every personal reason for Nucky to take him out.
It’s about the relationship. The Jimmy conflict was personal, deeply personal, whereas with Rothstein it was always just a business thing.
Seymour nailed it.
I agree. I thought the lesson was no one crosses Nucky and gets away with it. As Nucky warned Margaret when she suggested she might testify against him. So now, Margaret gives away Nucky’s land/fortune and he’s just going to turn the other cheek and forgive her? I can totally see Owen taking her on an unexpected trip back to Ireland.
Ugh. I can see how writers in a room can draw up this amazing idea of having a gangster movie stay true to what really might have happened, but that was an idea that maybe could play out well on screen or perhaps wouldn’t. And I think it’s pretty clear that ALL of Boardwalk’s audience was in love with Jimmy. So TW thinks the audience is going to be pissed if they made it seem like everything they built up over 12 episodes would be solved in the finale? I think it’s safe to say we wanted everything between Nucky and Jimmy to be reloved THE ENTIRE TIME. Ugh
I wanted things between them to be resolved. I hoped they would be. I was not unduly surprised by Jimmy’s death and accept that my hopes were unrealistic. David Simon sometimes talks about how always giving the viewer what they want leads to repetition which leads to viewer boredom and resentment. I think its a writers job to stay true to their characters while entertaining their audience. Winter, Korder, Doran, Moses, Kornacki and Flebotte have succeeded on both counts for me.
i think jimmy’s acting stunk and i had decided if nucky went to jail and jimmy became boss i wouldn’t watch the show. i watch it for nucky because i like that ruthlessness about him and i think people forget that nucky tried to get jimmy and himself out of the mess jimmy created when jimmy killed all those people in the series opener and then he turned on nucky. he was a lousy (imo) actor and he had a stupid haircut. won’t miss him or angela. let’s get back to nucky and that good old gangster stuff.
Darmody would have made a horrible boss. Everything that he touched turned to s*@t. It’s as if the viewers haven’t even bothered to pay attention to how unsuccessful that character was as a gangster. As a matter of fact, if it hadn’t been for Richard he probably would have been killed long ago. Let’s all let Jimmy rest in peace and turn our attention to a new season with brand new sleazebags to cheer on. Long live Boardwalk Empire.
Winter thinks the clue was subtle?
As soon as I heard the Midwestern town was Cicero, I said to myself, “It looks Michael Shannon will be back next year.”
I’ll cop to being one of those who doesn’t know their Capone history well enough to get the reference on first viewing. I’m not sure if hes accurate with his guess of a 9:1 split among the audience but if he is I’m in the 9. Well done for being in the 1 Alan and Aforkosh; the answer always seems obvious when you know it don’t be too hard on those of us who aren’t so well informed.
Maybe it’s just because I live not too far from Chicago, but I got the Cicero reference immediately. My guess wouldn’t be 9 to 1–maybe more like 6 to 4. (I’m sure there are people in other parts of the country who know about Capone as well as those of us in Illinois, Wisconsin, or Indiana.)
There was another way to end this….Kill Enoch! Not Jimmy.
Enoch is Nucky. I think you might be confusing Enoch “Nucky” Thompson with Elias “Eli” Thompson here Paul.
No doubt about it, killing Jimmy was ballsy. However, just because a move is ballsydoesnt make it smart and it doesnt make it right. When Nucky almost died in episode 20(?) I honestly could not have cared. Would have shocking? Yes, but there were still so many story lines left. What now? We’ve already seen Nucky run AC, it’s called season 1. You know what would have been more interesting? Watching these two powerful and very different men having to work together never really trusting the other and resenting having to do it. And I agree withe the other commenters that Nucky has forgiven others for attempts on his life, but he can’t forgive his pseudo son, whom he had a hand in screwing up in the first place? I mean if you needed someone to die for all this, why not Eli, who would have really missed him and that would have been dramatic enough. At least then the tension and drama could have continued to play out between Jimmy and Nucky.
I can’t help but feel this was an ending for shocks sake. You know what the audience won’t see coming? Killing off the main character let’s do that. I think this was a tragically dumb move on Winter’s part, but I guess we ‘ll see when the numbers come back next season.
I for one am pleased with a show that makes me ask myself “what now?” If you are kept guessing then there is potential for you to be entertained. Just because the storyline for next season is difficult to predict does not mean I will write it off as not worth watching.
Are you watching Sons of Anarchy KK? The powerful but different men working together despite an absence of trust between them seems like it will be a big part of that shows next season.
Yes I do watch SOA and that was my point with that comment. After the SOA finale I wasn’t sure how I felt about Kurt keeping Clay alive. From the time Clay ordered the hit on Tara, I was firmly in the Clay must die camp and then when he didn’t I wasn’t sure what I felt about it. After reading a couple of interviews with Kurt and cast, I did know that at the very least I was ready for next season because there would be so much story to tell. Jax trying to be the leader and not turn into Clay, Jax having the power over Clay, Clay turning into Piney (but maybe fighting back), Tara the new Queen trying to not become Gemma, Gemma becoming what, Opie’s struggles with everything that happened to them. It will be a new club, with a new direction.
Once I saw the Boardwalk Empire finale, I felt grateful to Kurt for leaving us with all of that. What do we have now that Jimmy is gone? Nucky is once again in charge of AC-we already saw that in season 1, Margaret (who is had grown to dislike over the course of the season anyway) be miserable in her marriage and look for someone else- we saw that in season 1 and 2, Richard’s last connection to this world (jimmy) is dead, what does he do? How are we supposed to believe that Jimmy was really ok with leaving his son, who for all his faults was the one person he truly loved, with the mother who destroyed him?
Are they going to turn the show into how Al Capone became Al Capone?
I don’t know, I’m just not sure there are stories left that I want to see play out. I just don’t care enough about the people left without their ties to Jimmy.
KK: My main problem with SOA letting Clay live was that it didn’t really make sense for the story. The whole CIA angle just jumped out as a huge Deus ex machina that allowed them to keep everything as it were to get the last two seasons.
Sure, it’s good to have all the characters available, but I lose interest in a show that keeps its characters alive just to keep them alive, when it doesn’t make sense for the story. This season of SOA was all about the tension building up, and then fizzling out into nothing in the finale.
What I’m saying is that I’ll be watching BE next season, but I’m not sure that I’ll ever watch SOA again.
Under what realistic scenario would James Darmody survive in this world?
He has lost all the influence and power he gained earlier in the season. He tried to murder the man who runs Atlantic City, betrayed him in a way that can not be forgiven. He has made enemy upon enemy who want him dead. His allies, aside from Richard Harrow, are looking elsewhere already or have sold him out. And, in addition to this hopeless scenario, he is pretty much a wreck of a person, as Winter described him “the walking dead”. As Jimmy himself said, “he died in the trenches. Years back.”
It’s like the memory Jimmy recollected to the guy Richard sniped in season 1 (the dude who cut that prostitute’s face), when Jimmy described the German soldier, shot, in the barbed wire, who refused Jimmy’s offer to kill him. Jimmy said something like “He wouldn’t let me kill him. It was like he believed some miracle would befall him, to save him from this hopeless predicament.”
That’s not Jimmy. Jimmy saw himself in that barbed wire, that he basically let himself fall into, and he knew there was no way out.
Thanks for connecting the dots between that monologue in “Home” and Jimmy’s decision to let himself go in “To the Lost” Theo K. I hadn’t thought of that independently but it seems to fit.
Excellent explanation, Theo. That scene was shocking and unexpected, but Jimmy’s death completely makes sense for both the story and the character.
And, coincidentally, for many of the same reasons, it perfectly illuminates why the multitudes feel the Sons of Anarchy finale was such a lame cop-out.
@Theo K,
You’re description of Jimmy is spot on. Which is why I’ve been asking myself how and why would James Darmody put himself in these inescapable situations? He’s a smart guy but behaved stupidly for the majority of the season, letting other people pull his strings. He harbors more anger toward the man that “pimped” his mother than the man who raped her and ruined both of their lives.
It seems that the writers decided after the first season that Jimmy was doomed. This season was a one long suicide attempt. Jimmy never had his heart in taking the throne from Nucky. And now we realize that he never really had his heart in anything at all, in this vision of the show.
It’s disappointing to say the least to watch a great actor and a great character get written into a corner. So you’re right in that there is no scenario in this world that Jimmy would survive, since in the Boardwalk Empire universe that Winter and his team created Jimmy isn’t as interesting or valuable as Nucky.
@Clay But did we ever get an indication of him being a good leader? There’s a lot of smart people that really can’t lead, and that seemed to be the downfall of Jimmy.
@AmyGG,
That’s why I found the whole arc of Jimmy to be so strange this season. He knew he wasn’t a leader. He’d been beaten down by fighting in a war he never believed in. His speech at the Memorial Day service was hardly him jumping at the chance to take over.
The Commodore put the plan in motion and his screwed up mother convinced Jimmy that it should be his plan too. Season one Jimmy seemed like a broken soldier that was searching for people to ground him to reality. He was fucked up but he was trying to find himself. Then in season two his whole “revenge” scheme against Nucky is based on the notion that Nucky was responsible for his mother’s misfortune herego Nucky is also responsible for Gillian having sex with Jimmy and screwing up his life as well.
To have Jimmy sharing a room with his incestuous mother and his scumbag rapist father, let alone scheming with them, is entirely ridiculous.
The “ballsy” thing for HBO and Winter to do would’ve been to have Jimmy mid-season slit the throat of the Commodore let his mother clean up the mess, tip the feds off to Nucky’s bootlegging arrangements and take Angela, his son and Richard to Chicago to work with Capone. That’s just one scenario that’s both dramatic and unexpected.
For Jimmy to go along with a plan that essentially tries to swipe control from Nucky in plain sight is beyond stupid. And it drove me crazy because we got watch Jimmy’s own hesitance at bolding screwing Nucky over throughout the season. It’s like watching an experienced hunter slowly lower his foot into a freaking bear trap.
Thanks for this interview and for all your recaps, insights, and historical footnotes. You make the show even more fun and compelling — especially for those of us who watch it solo week after week and are left with big surges of emotion as the credits roll.
What made this finale so powerful is that we see Jimmy actively consent to punishment in a way that Margaret cannot. He goes willingly to his death for his transgressions — having murdered his biological father, among other bits of naughtiness, he lets himself be executed by his real father. And seems relieved at the prospect. Pretty concise storytelling there.
Re Margaret, it’s not just that she can’t trust Nucky — it’s that Nucky can trust her even less. Welcome to matrimony, kiddies.
I love LOVE Jimmy, having said that he needed to die and Winter didn’t disappoint, I have so much respest for Winter for making the hard choice to kill off your 2nd lead, can’t have been easy, but it was immensley satisfying!
This episode also reminded me of The Sopranos episode “Irregular Around the Margins” where Tony ALMOST kills Christopher. And who calls him off, Nucky Fucking Thompson!
You know what would’ve been just as, if not more ballsy, not too mention satisfying to your audience Mr. Winter? Killing of Nucky and creating the show around Jimmy Darmody. oh well…
haha well said. Now that would have been gangster.
Never been much of a fan of Michael Pitt before this, but damn was he special as Jimmy Darmody. I hope this is not only a highwater mark for his career, but a sign of things to come.
We can only conclude that Breaking Bad is written by storytellers that lack the courage of their convictions since they keep finding ways to keep Jesse and Walt on screen together.
We also can conclude that all Justified has missed out on its chance to be a truly great show since Boyd Crowder and Raylan Givens will have spent too many seasons in each other’s company.
And wouldn’t you know it, that’s where David Milch went wrong with Deadwood. Seth Bullock clearly needed to die in order for Al Swearengen become he needed to become.
All the negativity towards this show now that Jimmy is gone is going to die down, people who swear off this show will come back. It’s absurd to declare you won’t watch a TV show that was so good that it created one of the better characters of all time. If they can write well enough to make us care so much about Jimmy Darmody, why can’t they also build a new character who is just as good?
Jimmy getting capped reminds me of Pacino getting the phone call at the end of Donnie Brasco.
For a series that seemed to pride itself on adhering to the details of the period, BE appears unauthentic in a few obvious ways. Nucky’s trial–on Federal charges–took place in the “Atlantic County Municipal Building” as opposed to one of the 3 Federal courthouses which NJ has (Newark, Trenton & Camden). Am fairly certain Atlantic City never had one. Also, a municipal building would not be where county business takes place, contrary to the nameplate on the building. What was called a “mistrial” was not; no trial ever apparently started. It was simply a voluntary dismissal of the charges by the government. Both Sheriff & Treasurer are county positions. Eli & Nucky’s offices would have been in Mays Landing, the county seat, not Atlantic City. Eli & his brownshirts would have had no jurisdiction enforcing the law in AC, unless AC had no police force in the early 1920’s, which I believe it did. And when attorney Fallon held up the late Sepso’s shoes, they weren’t the wingtips which he told Van Alden he had bought “on discount,” they were cap toes. Am I nitpicking here?
Not only nitpicking, but flat out factually wrong on at least a few things. Nucky is based on a real person, who was in fact Treasurer, and who did in fact for many years run his business out of the Ritz Carlton in Atlantic City.
I don’t know that his brother was Sheriff in real life, but I do believe that the actual Nucky was Sherrif prior to Treasurer. Also in Atlantic City.
So at least on that part your nitpicking has pointed you out to be not only wrong, but hella wrong with a capital H.
Um, Bernardo I guess u don’t know this but Nucky is based on Enoch Johnson. He was the boss of Atlantic County, controlled the whole Republican political machine there, and he lived and worked in Atlantic City, in the Ritz just as Nucky Thompson does on the show.
He held a variety of political positions. That part of Boardwalk is quite accurate, although I think they’re exaggerating some of his gangster traits (why they changed his name no doubt), although the actual Nucky Thompson was known to be heavily involved in bringing (or allowing/profiting) off of liquor in AC.
If by nitpicking you mean being a douche then yes. This isn’t Law and Order, the courtroom is periphery.
late to the party, but the Municipal Building in the montage was where Jimmy and Richard killed Neary, NOT where the trial took place.
I LOVED Jimmy… but to all the people saying kill Nucky instead and built it around Jimmy… are you f*cking kidding me?? Jimmy’s life has completely fallen apart, his wife just got murked by a dude who still wants to kill him, a guy he made this mad over 5k. He HATES his Mother, he is now doing Heroin, he just seems empty… building the show around Jimmy would have been a dead end…
I’m fine with this resolution, but it’s almost like the series should have ended here. Apparently, it has for many people not happy with the conclusion, but it is justified, motivated and real, and there’s a good comeuppance with Nucky celebrating what he’s already lost. Good finale. Reboot. Some aboard. Some not. But this was a good ending, imo.
Our friend Omar, speaking the truth. For all the people who hated the move for Nucky to kill Jimmy, the central arch of Boardwalk Empire is that Nucky is the King. Jimmy took his shot, he missed, and now hes gone. Had Jimmy succeeded, then maybe Nucky would have died. Its all in the game, and Jimmy simply did not win.
I didn’t see it for sure until Nucky called Rothstein, but in that scene where he calls Jimmy to come get Manny, I could tell it was coming for sure. Of course, I didn’t want to believe it still, but I was not at all surprised when Eli stepped out behind him.
I won’t pretend like I’m a fan of Jimmy getting killed, but it does make the season even better in hindsight. My only issue, beyond just wishing Michael Pitt could stick around, is that I don’t completely buy that Nucky would feel this was necessary. On a business level I suppose having Manny in Philly is valuable, and on a personal he did feel betrayed, but it seemed to me that Jimmy was completely broken (because he was), and that Nucky could have used him going forward. I guess his beef with Eli and Manny would have gotten in the way, though.
I have two opinions on this.
My first, which is the majority percentage, is that this was pretty awesome. Did not see that coming. I rewatched it after the Luck premiere (which I could barely pay attention to), and it all seems so completely inevitable. It’s clear that Jimmy knows his death is imminent throughout the episode.
Jimmy backed himself into a situation where there was no reasonable way out. His death here was inevitable, and the fact that Winter and the writers actually went there and executed it is ridiculously impressive.
One of the best TV deaths of all time. A certain Breaking Bad season 4 finale tops it, in my mind, but the impact of the Darmody death might be heavier. It’s just so shocking. And tragic. Gah. Brilliant.
My second opinion is, although on a writing level and emotional impact level, this was a brilliant move….they’ve written out their most interesting character! I have faith in the writers. They pulled something like this off, so we know they’re top quality folks, but…and I don’t mean this as a diss against Steve Buschemi because I think he’s awesome, but most of the time when I watched Boardwalk I really felt like Jimmy was more of a main character than Nucky. Especially this season. Which is probably why it was even all the more shocking when he died. It’s basically killing off the main character. In season 2. I know Nucky is the main character, but Jimmy had way more character development this season…and more interesting stories to boot.
So I do think it will be a challenge next season, but unlike a few of the others posting I think the writers are more than likely up to the task. They’ve proven that they’re pretty kick ass in the story department. I’m hoping Richard Harrow and Chalky White will become more prominent.
On the Harrow front, Terrence says he thinks Harrow might not need to avenge Jimmy, and I buy that, but I don’t see Harrow giving Manny a pass on the Angela hit. My prediction for season 3 is Richard avenging her, at least. Then I honestly wouldn’t be shocked to see him working for Nucky as an enforcer or something. Sad to say but what else is Richard good at besides killing? That’s probably how he sees himself. Another tragic figure.
Looking forward to season 3 and how they plan on continuing this.
Jimmy was the main character. His arc was the major focus of the show. Jimmy was the character we were asked to care about. His story, his parents, his relationship with Nucky, Harrow and Angela. Jimmy was the heart of this show. His “hero’s journey” or “anti- hero’s journey” as it was, was the one to watch. In contrast, we know almost nothing about Nucky. He’s a cold cipher.
@Mike
Well said.
By all means, kill Darmody, if that’s the character’s story. But not like this. As I said above, there was no tragedy here. No catharsis. It was done for shock value. If they had wanted to end the season like this, they should have revealed more about Darmody’s past earlier in the story so that the dread and fear would have built and built.
At the end of the story, Jimmy said he was already dead — he was ready to die. But he AUDIENCE wasn’t ready for him to die. They had just gotten to know him. That’s due to bad plotting.
And, oh yeah, Nucky’s “I’m not looking for forgiveness!” or whatever it was they made him yell as he killed Darmody was one of the clunkiest pieces of dialogue ever. Truly Ed-Wood-Worthy.
But after letting my immediate reaction dissolve into a more coherent state, I have to say it was a great episode. I feel like the Jimmy storyline since the show began has played out almost flawlessly. Looking back just at this episode, his scene with his son Tommy where seems aware that he’s not long for this world, telling him that when he was a kid he used to get away from his very hard life by going on a raft out to sea pretending to be Robinson Crusoe and offers that Tommy could do that too when things get hard, in retrospect is incredibly poigant and depressing as hell.
Also, his scene where he asks Richard to try to move on from the atrocities of war he suffered through so that he can be happy is gut wrenching in hindsight. I wish somehow Jimmy could have done the same thing.
I think the show definitley needs to improve Nucky as the main character by making him far more compelling even if that involves turning him into such a despicable human being we cannot wait for his downfall. As Mr. Sepinwall noted, turning Nucky into more than just “half a gangster” is probably the right way to go going forward.
My favorite shows are Sons of Anarchy, followed by Breaking Bad (although I won’t disagree it’s the best), then Boardwalk Empire. This episode of BE made me think of the other two.
On Breaking Bad, alot of the intrigue has been Vince Gilligan making the audience follow its main character disintegration from relatively good to evil, “Mr. Chips to Scarface”. While Nucky wasn’t exactly good, he probably was actually bad, his transformation in this episode almost makes him seem not just bad but evil, and souless. It’ll be interesting how the audience does or doesnt respond to that.
Sons when through a very unsatisfying finale with characters ear marked for death skating away, while BE did the exact opposite. As a viewer it seems that BE did right, and Sons has done wrong. But I’m not sure it will hold true in the longterm. Even though Sons wasted a great oppurtunity this season, it still has the option to regain its status because they’re are key parts/characters left to maneuver into a satisfying conclusion. Boardwalk Empire might’ve sqaundered that oppurtunity to early. Not too mention the fact that if all the people threatening to quit watching the show now do indeed do so, Terrence Winters vision may not bear out completely, while Kurt Sutters vision likely will due to maintaining a strong audience by keeping the status quo relatively unchanged.
I’ll be back for next year, but Terrence Winter DEFINITLEY has his work cut out for him.
Wow, so much respect for Winter after reading this post mortem. He gets it. Unlike Sutter. Great interview Alan.
After thinking about it for a while, I’m mixed on the finale and the show as a whole. Like Alan wrote in his review, I can respect it but I’m sure it’s the show I want to watch.
Winter is obviously a very smart writer and everything about the finale was executed flawlessly. Pitt acted the hell out of the episode (and the whole season) and Buscemi did as well, but something just feels off about the whole thing.
I kind of felt that Jimmy’s “rise to power,” and his desire for the throne was rushed. All the dots were connected and all the motivations were there but it just felt like Jimmy’s story was moving at a faster pace than everything else on the show. Buscemi is the “star” of BE and his character has had time to breathe and we’ve got to peel back the onion… Jimmy on the other hand was a mystery and we finally got a peak behind the curtain and then he was done.
It makes sense and the ending was dramatic but personally I feel like I could’ve used another half season (at least) building the “boychick,” into a full character. Jimmy’s character arc has all the necessary pieces just not quite placed perfectly.
Also, as others have stated, I feel like BE will be missing such a spectacular character and actor I’m not sure it’s going to be as enjoyable of a viewing experience. In a way I feel like the show has unnecessarily backed the wrong horse. When Jimmy said those last words of “comfort,” to Nucky it became clearer to me that Pitt was running away with the show. I like Buscemi but his portrayal of Nucky just isn’t nearly as captivating.
I’ll still watch the show because it’s really well done but I couldn’t help but think of what would’ve happened if Walt had killed Jesse at the end of BB’s second season or during the third. That’s a totally different show.
That should read, “I’m NOT sure it’s the show I want to watch.”
I find it a little sad that the writers made Nucky choose to do away with Jimmy and make the transition to the “full-blown” ganster. I particulary enjoyed the shades of grey that Nucky portrayed: A calculating and ruthless mastermind but also a genuinley charming, warm man with a keen moral sense and a healthy dose of self-deprecating humour. I believe there are already enough “full gangster” roles on TV and in films to go around, is this going to be just another one?
For Nucky the businessman, I would also have thought that Jimmy represented a more valuable ally than Eli, his simple-minded and treacherous brother. As for the “show of strength” to avenge the attempt on his life, I would have thought a mastermind like Nucky would be able to work something out that was convincing enough without sacrificing a powerful ally/tool.
I agree that I found that the characterization of Nucky as “half a gangster,” as Jimmy would say was an intriguing character. After watching him shoot Jimmy in the head and then walk over and explain, “You don’t know me, James. You never did. I am not seeking forgiveness,” he just seems more like every other gangster tv/film villain.
I never enjoyed the Nucky character nearly as much as Jimmy or Richard, but when Nucky is behaving contrary to the persona that he puts out into the world is when he’s most compelling. The quiet vunerable moments with Margaret are riveting. After the retribution killing of Jimmy he feels all to close to a member of the Corleone family.
I’ve seen/heard that story plenty of times and it’s just not as compelling as I thought Boardwalk Empire was going to be.
I still have some interest in where the story will go, just not nearly as much as I did previously.
As to the Land deal. Nucky said in the last episode that the land was held by a corporation. Nucky held the voting stock. Margaret just signed a deed to land that is not in here name. Remember, she was hardly listening when Nucky explained it to her
Alan/Hitflix, you should really adjust the commenting system so you have to log in or something.
As it is right now, it is very easy for one person to make multiple anonymous posts and change the name every time. Clearly at least a few of the “people” bitching and claiming they won’t watch again are one dude. For crying out loud when you post as a guest you don’t even have to enter a real email address.
Why do you care so much?
I don’t “care so much”, it’s just insanely lame that people are doing that, and it’d make for a better discussion if that shit weren’t going down.
1. I’m gleeful that Manny will figure in Season 3. More than any character on the show, Manny is a pure dark evil figure. I think every show needs a villain whose motivations are beyond question. Look at Gus on Breaking Bad.
2. To those complaining about Jimmy’s death: man the hell up. It’s a brutal TV show and Jimmy was sentenced to a brutal death the moment he went after that liquor shipment with Al.
Following the logical progression of the story, perhaps Pitt’s character had to die (whether it was necessary is debatable, the best you could say is that it was likely).
However, we’re dealing with fiction, not a deductive argument; following the story line to its rational conclusion doesn’t necessarily make for rewarding viewing. Fiction is a tool for exploration, it isn’t supposed to be a window onto concrete reality.
Why do I say that? Most people have a bit of ire over his killing because he was one of the few truly dynamic and interesting characters on the show: the dynamism he possessed as tortured Great War veteran struggling to acclimatise himself into wider society is an interesting and important theme of alienation, in short, many of the themes that were only just being explored in part of his character’s development have been curtailed by his untimely death. The lack of catharsis for the audience in the inability of Pitt’s character to reach a satisfying conclusion is revealing: it’s no good saying this was the only logical outcome because clearly the audience has recoiled from it: the writer says the character was ‘resolved’, clearly the audience didn’t think so; if that was the case there wouldn’t be so much contention.
The whole issue is compounded because of a distinct lack of other characters possessing Pitt’s dynamism. Disappointing.
Can someone post the questions from this interview and then post both Winter’s answers and Kurt Sutter’s answers from his interview? Or take this interview, print 500 copies, and dump them from a plane over Sutter’s home? Thank you for respecting your audience and your characters Terence. Believe it or not, we love it when people act like people.
With all due respect to Mr. Winter, I disagree that this was a case of writers having the balls to do what the story demands. I think it’s moreso a situation wherein the writers did something ballsy, despite a negative impact on a show overall.
Was it likely Nucky would kill Jimmy? Probably. But as a viewer, I didn’t feel this was a case where he had no other choice. And it certainly doesn’t rise to an example of a show losing credibility if he does not kill him. Heck, Nucky knows on some level Eli was involved and still spares him — and we go along with that, knowing that Nucky knows, and knowing that someday, Eli may have to go as well. That certainly could play out with Jimmy. I’m willing to believe that the dead-inside-half-face soldier enjoys scrapbooking, and that Jimmy apparantly finds it OK to let his son be cared for by his clearly-not-well mother. I don’t believe a prodigal son returns forgiveness story is that far fetched. Mr. Winter suggests that it was blood that saved Eli and not Jimmy. And while Jimmy’s not blood, he’s pretty close to a son to Nucky — and believed for the first season and a half that Jimmy felt more strongly to Jimmy than to Eli.
While there are no doubt a million aspects of it that I’m not qualified to address, ultimately a good television show tells interesting stories about characters we love (or love to hate). And on Sunday night, Boardwalk Empire killed off one of the more interesting (and well-acted) characters on TV. My opinion is that the show will be significantly worse because of it.
After reading a ton of the comments here and elsewhere there seems to be this “critical consensus,” developing that this was the story demanded. Nucky had to kill Jimmy. As you and others have pointed out… no that actually didn’t have to happen. There were many other angles to play but Winter and his team chose the most controversial one, the one that would get the biggest splash. It’s a short term gain in notoriety but a long term credibility loss for a large part of the audience.
Jimmy was a huge part of the show. He was equally important as Nucky’s character. And I for one think they moved through the arc of his character too quickly. There was more story to be mined in the Darmody character and his relationship with Nucky but the writers chose not go there. They wrote the character into a corner and chose to end the character prematurely. It was choice on their part and so I’m making a choice not to invest the same amount of time in watching the show.
I also find it really disheartening to see so many people using the terms “brave,” or “ballsy,” to describe someone that writes a television show. Can we please reserve the term “brave,” for something a slightly more important than a cable tv show?
If by “safe,” and “easy,” you also mean thoroughly compelling and entertaining…I completely agree.
It was a perfect season in that it completely dismantled and deconstructed a strong character and turned him into a weak-willed pawn. Yeah, you know that Jimmy character you find so fascinating? Well, he’s going to spend the entire season letting other people tell him what to do and ultimately follow them off a cliff.
Bold storytelling.
Herein lies the rub. Steve Buscemi was good but Michael Pitt was on another level entirely with his character. That last scene was a perfect example. Nucky is supposed to be filling the screen with his return to power and convey his cold, calculating transformation into “the King.”
I read one comment on here that was trying to compare Buscemi’s delivering of the line, “I am not seeking forgiveness,” to Bryan Cranston’s, “I’m the one who knocks!”
Sorry. No sale. Not even close. It’s an apt comparison in that both Cranston and Buscemi have had a long career of supporting roles and now have their own showcases. But where Cranston has completely inhabited the character of Walter White and brilliantly portrayed his dark transformation, Buscemi’s turn as Nucky Thompson was unfortunately upstaged by Pitt’s portrayal of Jimmy.
Maybe Pitt’s a diva and hard to work with, maybe not. All I know is that his work on Boardwalk Empire has been riveting while Buscemi’s role (possibly through no fault of his own) has been up and down.
I tuned in for Nucky but I stayed for Jimmy and Richard.
Killing Jimmy makes little sense for a few reassons. One, he was the best actor in the best role and the best actor for his role in the entire series. He captured the audience in every scene like no one since the two best dramas in history (Sopranos and The Wire) have gone off the air. Secondly, Winter claims this was the only way to show that Nucky was a full gangster. How could this not have been just as easily accomplished, and even more so, by killing Eli, his brother (A much less likable character)? Lastly, its season two. Killing off the lead character has its time and is necessary in some instances but if youre trying to build a truly great show you made a horrible mistake. It seems like more and more shows are confusing a good decision with a shocking one. Yes, shocking can be good at times, but not in and of itself.
I’m sick of seeing people claim killing off Jimmy was the “ballsy” thing to do. Bullshit. You know what’s ballsy? Actually doing the writing of the character, hanging in there for the complexity he created in dynamics and plot, following the intricate trajectory of all the possibilities ahead, whether he redeemed himself or spiraled further downward after revealing the mechanics of his tragic past. There was some real meat there, there were so many places to go with that. Oh wait, that takes work. Killing him off wasn’t ballsy, it was the easy way out. It was a cheap shot, shock-value, done-before-gimmick that the writers want to claim is ballsy. It’s not. You’ve lost this viewer for certain. I won’t be investing any more in a show that bored me to tears but for Jimmy and the effect he had on the plot and characters. See ya.
I’m not angry about Jimmy’s absence I don’t think, but I do think your observation has merit for certain. Not sure I believed Nucky had reached that place – I was surprised by his “not looking for forgiveness” kiss off – although it does seem trying to have him killed was this unforgivable move that transcended politicking and forgiveness & required that response. Where I agree with you is Jimmy – don’t think the writers showed enough trauma from the trenches (though he talked about it enough) that I found the final image of his life as in them earned.
I agree with Jill’s comment 100%! Jimmy saved Nucky’s life by cleaning up the mess he got himself into. I think that makes up for the bothched attempt on Nucky’s life that Jimmy never wanted to happen in the first place. And I think Nucky was smart enough to know that Jimmy was no longer a threat. I think this season showed us that Nucky and Jimmy need each other. I also felt like Jimmy realized his place in the world was beside Nucky, once he learned he wasn’t cut out to be “king”. Killing Jimmy was premature IMO. There was so much more to be explored with his character and his relationship with Nucky.
I want to know how such brilliant writers wrote their best character into a corner they couldn’t get him out of?? WTF?! Why weren’t they brilliant enough to write him out of the corner?! Or how aobut having enough foresight to not get stuck in the first place?
Clearly, a good percentage of the audience believe Jimmy’s story could have continued and been great. It looks like BE is just going to be boring ruthless killers running around callously killing and manipulating each other for their own selfish gain and that’s not enough. The audience needs to care about the characters, we need to like them, they need to be complex and compelling, flawed but still have redeeming qualities. Other than Richard Harrow who is there to care about? No one! You liked Nucky for a while because he was a sort of a charming scoundrel, that seemed to have a good side like becoming Jimmy’s psedo father, but BE writers shot that to hell. He’s just a bad guy now, not interesting. Not someone you’re going to root for. I’m so disappointed in BE right now. I hope that they will surprise me and rebound from this seeming catastrophe. Don’t know if I’ll be bothering to watch and find out though.
While writing, writers reach a point where we can indeed pull back, write our characters out of a corner, or keep them out of it in the first place. But that is death for the story. Writing is not about being a god over the characters, despite that sometime view. If anything, the writer kicks and screams and begs the characters not to go there, and after awhile we learn to just hold on and ride the tiger, because that is where we get honest with ourselves and where great stories live. Control over the story, as such, leads to pablum. The control needed is self-control in the telling of the story as one plunges over the edge.
I don’t understand how Winter can justify killing Jimmy by saying that the story took him there. He and his writers are responsible for writing the story! I got the vibe from this interview that Winter and his writing staff painted themselves into a corner that they didn’t know how to reasonably get out of, and put themselves in a situation where fans were going to be pissed off whether they killed Jimmy or not. The alternative was writing the story in a manner to prevent that very conflict from reaching its peak this early.
This isn’t meant to disrespect their work, because I have thoroughly enjoyed the show and look forward to Season 3. But I just think that a lot of the uproar that came with this decision could have been avoided.
I’ve been pondering on this for a little while now, and the more I think about it the more I think my initial negative reaction was just born out of shock and anger.
It’s like the Stages of Grief. Jimmy dying was like a real person dying, almost. I’ve gone through Denial, I’ve gone through Anger, now Bargaining, and I think I’m coming out of Depression.
Now, it’s time for Acceptance.
I just rewatched it on my DVR and this time I was able to appreciate it for what it is, and what it is is this: one of the most captivating moments in television history, one of the most moving deaths in television history. This has elevated Boardwalk Empire to an entirely new level and I am eagerly looking forward to season 3.
They made the right choice in killing Jimmy, although I will really miss the character. It’s like real life…people don’t always continue and don’t always get out of scrapes, people die tragically, people die before their time, people die before their “arc” takes them places, people get screwed over. People can die at any moment. What Boardwalk did not only did what was inevitable and what was demanded by the story, they handled it in a way that was Real with a capital R. You have to respect that.
Sheer brilliance.
Still not my post, but there’s some actual thought put into it and it’s a valid argument. I still feel the finale pushes the show in an undesirable direction.
Nucky is not the type to easily forgive. Jimmy had wronged him in so many ways. Even Eli is paying a price with a two-year stint in prison.
When you are writing hot, really doing great work, you aren’t in control as much as you think while writing. If you are in that kind of control, to the degree that you are, the story will suck. It’s a balancing act of creative tension, but a great story will take you as a writer where you don’t want to go. Stretching the story out is the same issue; choosing a safe path is not the road to a great story.
Would’ve been nice if the problem could have been phrased this way – *why* did no one care about Angela? On a show that has complex male characters, why were they not able to write her compellingly? Why was she, even in death, treated as something to titillate and not a person? Are writers incapable of creating believably real wives, as they seemed to be on this show and in Homeland? Is a wife just a prop for the husband? And why is Gillian looked at as this creepy evil person, rather than the tone that Winters suggests was desired, that she was abused and continues to be a damaged, confused person? Why is she sort of one note in that way, and written largely without sympathy? Why couldn’t the uncomfortable dynamic have existed without them actually having slept together? The heavy handedness on a show that is often so delicate (Richard’s sitting for Angela’s drawing especially comes to mind, but really anything with Richard) is appalling.