Interview: ‘Cougar Town’ co-creator Kevin Biegel on fans, screenings and that terrible title

As I mentioned in this morning’s other story, the cast and writers of “Cougar Town” crashed the press tour last night, hosting an unofficial event at the hotel bar where the liquor flowed and everyone talked freely about their expectations for a show that still has no timeslot or premiere date, and about their current plan of hosting episode screenings in cities around the country.
The longest conversation I had was with the show’s co-creator, Kevin Biegel, a one-time writer for Ain’t It Cool who knows a thing or 12 about how fandom works and had some very clear, unabashed thoughts on how creative types on this day and age should best deal with their fans.
Warning: Biegel was not only very blunt at times, but profane – particularly when we got to the subject of the show’s admittedly horrible title, which won’t be changing – so read on at the risk of your own sensibilities.
You were supposed to be back on by now, Tuesdays in between seasons of “Dancing with the Stars.” Then ABC dragged their feet until a mid-season schedule came out and you were not on it. What was the reaction at Casa “Cougar Town” to that?
The real reaction was it felt like a kick in the balls. This is nothing against ABC, this is not saying they made a poor choice. But it felt like a kick in the balls because we’re really proud of the damn show. I’ve worked hard before on shows. I know it’s weird to say you work hard on a TV show, because at the end of the day, you’re writing silly jokes for people. But this year, especially, we busted out ass this season. We wanted there to be a progression for the show where it’s getting better and better. We wanted it, thematically, to be bigger. We wanted us to do bigger stories and try to tell them in a different way. We hit a stride in season 2 where it was, like, ‘This is the kind of show I want to tell.’ It was no longer a show about a girl hooking up with guys; it’s just about a group of friends hanging out and drinking wine.
The thing about “Parenthood” that I admire so much is that, at the end of the day, that’s a show about people being nice to each other. I think that’s something that isn’t shown enough on TV. Even though it sounds like the most clichéd, boring thing in the world, I think there’s a ton of merit to watching a show about characters you care about, and all they want to do is help each other and be nice to each other. We have a show where we’ve spent 2 seasons now setting up these nice people who want to do nice things to each other. Well, we can do anything with that! And season 3 turned into that. We could do crazy shows with a weird conceit like Sarah Chalke as a woman Bobby’s trying to impress on a date. We can maybe seriously entertain the idea of Travis and Laurie finally hooking up. We can do so many things.
That’s a long-winded answer, but I was really proud of the work all the actors did. But then they said, “You’re not going to be on the air,” and I said, “Well, shit, I wish ABC liked the show as much as we do.” That was my initial reaction, but that was not the right reaction. Because ABC does like the show as much as we like it. At the end of the day, what it comes down to is they have other shows. They’ve picked up “Work It,” and they need to put that show on the air. That literally is their job. If they don’t put that show on the air, financially that’s not great for them.
I knew our show was good. If it meant people would see our show two months later than they otherwise would have, I’m okay with that. In the grand scheme of things – 10, 20 years – who cares when the show came on? The shows are still the shows, and they’re still really good.
But part of the fallout of this is that you had less shows to do. For instance, you talked about Laurie and Travis maybe hooking up at the end of the season. I assume that got chopped off altogether.
No. It was going to be a 22 episode season, but we did all the stories we wanted to do in the first half of the season. And then when we found out the season was going to be 15, we really had to look at the board of stories we had left and go, “What’s the most important thing to do?” There was a whole Bobby golfing thing, there was a whole Bobby taking care of a drifter thing that was really sad and good for the character, and we just didn’t have time for it. So basically we just pared down the stories and asked what were the most important ones to do in the final three episodes. In a weird, selfish way, now we have a ton more stories for a fourth season.
So back to “Work It” for a minute: it was not a hit, it was not a bomb, it was just sort of there. Everyone is just assuming that the ratings will trend down, it will be gone soon, and that seems to be a place where ABC would put you. Is “Last Man Standing” a compatible show with yours?
You know what? I don’t really believe anymore in the idea of shows being compatible. Aside from NBC on Thursday nights, I can’t think of any other network where I just leave the channel on. All I do is bop around to different channels. I’ve never seen Tim Allen’s show; I’m sure it’s a fine show. If we’re on TV, I’m just happy we’re on TV. I think that enough people like us – I don’t believe in the model anymore of, “If people watch this show, they’re going to watch that show right after it.” I think people are just going to watch good shows. People are smart, and they’re going to tune from this show to “Ice Road Truckers,” to “House Hunters,” to whatever show is on the Food Network to ESPN. I think that’s the way people watch TV now.
Have they given you any sense, though, of when and where you’d be back?
There have been inklings that, yes, we’re going to be on after “Last Man Standing.” They said, “Look, after ‘Work It’ does its run,” we will be on after “Last Man Standing,” and I am totally fine with that. You don’t always realize when you go into the writers room and write these stories, what you do is actually going to be on the air and people across the country are going to see it. Any real estate I get – after the Tim Allen show, on at 11 o’clock, 2 in the morning – that’s still on the air, and that’s an amazing thing, and God bless ABC for putting us on. So I believe in the show, and I know that when people see it, it’s pretty emphatically not a show anymore about her effing younger guys, and they can look forward to seeing what it is now.
Well that brings up the fact that Bill, once again, on the Twitter, started making noise that this would be the year you finally change the title. He asked for suggestions, but you’re back and you’re still “Cougar Town.”
I swear to God, there were days, maybe even weeks if you add all the time up together, where all we did was talk about the title. There were times where I said, “Maybe we should change it,” and Gregg Mettler, who’s one of the producers, said, “No, we shouldn’t,” and Bill would say, “We should,” and I would say, “Yeah, we should change it because no one’s ever done it quite like that before.” But at the end of the day, if you change the title, the DVRs don’t have the technology to record a new title; they cannot automatically switch over and say, “The name of the show is now ‘Sunshine State,'” and we’ll lose some people who just don’t realize.
And also, not to sound like an asshole, but I kind of like that our title is so awful! We’re just going to own it, you know? I love people coming up with new titles, but fuck it! It’s called “Cougar Town!” It’s the stupidest title ever! What, am I going to run from it? When I’m dead and dying, am I going to be proud because I changed the name to “Wine Time”? Who gives a fuck? I want to go down saying, “The name of the show is ‘Cougar Town.'” We pulled up in the bus tonight, and it said, “Cougar Town Party Bus,” and I’m like, “That’s so much better than ‘Wine Time Party Bus.’ No one gives a fuck about ‘Wine Time.’ ‘Wine Time’ is the lamest, weakest name. “Cougar Town” is so stupid that if you think it’s about her fucking young guys, I don’t care. People have found us and embraced us despite the horrible, horrible title. I think the discussion about the title is totally over, totally done.
We’re a terribly named show. Deal with it and suck my dick. There’s a quote and you can use it.
You and “Community” became sister shows last year, (“Community” producers) Neil (Goldman) and Garrett (Donovan) used to work with you on “Scrubs,” and now you’re both in this strange limbo. Has there been much commiseration between the two groups?
We’re in the same boat. One thing I’m wondering is why they aren’t doing these viewing parties that we’re doing. They’re so much fun, and they’re just for the fans. The fans seem to really like them. I don’t know why “Community” isn’t going all over the country. This is going to sound like me being humble, but it’s true: if we have a hundred people who will show up for a viewing party in Austin for our show, “Community” is going to get a thousand people, for God’s sakes. Go out there and embrace it! That’s a great show; they should take that thing on the road!
With the viewing parties, are they just preaching to the converted, or do you think they’re actually accomplishing something in terms of when the show comes back?
I think, not to be crass, but the reason why we are doing those parties are twofold: One, we’re doing it for the fans. People like the show, the damn thing hasn’t been on for 10 months now, and if I like the show a lot, and I found out the creators of the show were doing viewing parties, I’d think that was very cool. And that’s me; I’m a fan. If I saw someone doing one of these parties, I’d want to go to it. So, yeah, I think a lot of these parties are for people who like the show anyways. But I think the fact that we’re doing them would maybe make someone thinking, “Maybe I should think about watching the show” actually watch it. If it gets people to check out the show, that’s awesome. But at the end of the day, these things are totally for the fans, because I fucking love the fans. It’s the reason I’m still working, and they should get something as fans. I don’t know what’s going to happen next year. I don’t know if the show’s going to go away. If the show goes away, I can’t exactly do a victory tour of past episodes. There’s a very small window to show them new episodes and to say “Thank you,” and this is it.
And it’s not that hard, and it’s not that much effort. Every single time we try to do one of these things, every city we’ve gone to has been so enthusiastic, so wonderful, the fans have been so great. TV anymore isn’t just about sitting in a fucking writers room and making jokes and not engaging fans with Twitter and Facebook. The fucking Internet, for God’s sakes! You can’t act like it’s 1990 anymore. People like to be part of the experience, and you should let them be part of the experience. If I was a fan, I would want to be in position to watch one of these things.
(Note: the next two questions are courtesy of Fienberg, who had been sitting in on our conversation to that point.)
How much is this political to some degree for you? How much is “The system is broken, and we are fixing a system”?
You know what’s funny about this? And this shows how nerdy I am? I am reading “The Hunger Games” right now, and those books are fucking great! It’s so good! I’m halfway through the second one. And I love how the books are a very simple idea of revolution from a girl’s point of view, basically, and she doesn’t want to be part of it. And I swear to God, don’t make me look like a douchebag – “I’m Katniss Everdeen, fighting in the capital!” – but there is something serious to say. TV now doesn’t just exist from the writers room to the television. People like to be engaged. People like to know that you care about them caring. I really believe that. As a fan myself – for God’s sakes, I started as a writer for Ain’t It Cool – I love to know when creative people care that I care about their stuff. It makes me feel good. I love when people actually like the work that we’ve done. When I’ve been away from my family for 90 hours a week, and haven’t seen my little daughter, and the payoff is some person in a viewing party goes, “You know that thing thing you guys did? It made me happy” – that means the world to me.
If I can do these little events and people actually respond to it and feel like they’re getting something special, I think that’s awesome. And I don’t understand why other TV shows don’t do this. And I literally think – I don’t care if I get in trouble; fuck it – there’s a laziness on the part of a lot of TV writers, where they think, “My job is just to write the show and produce the show and that’s it.” Bill and I are on the same page: “Fuck that. That’s not true. Your job now is to go out there and sell the show and tell the fans how much you appreciate them.” Because one little spark – like Katniss in “Catching Fire,” book 2 – can really start a whole big thing.
I really do think people talk about this stuff. If you say you’re enthusiastic about the show because the creators came and talked to you, and you tell your friend, and your friend watches it because the creators were really cool about it, that might lead to something. So why not go for it? Really? What’s the alternative? I sit on my own in the writers room and the show goes away? That’s so lame! That’s so defeatist! That’s so 1980s, “Okay, we’ll just write a shitty sitcom, and people will like that.” Fuck that! That’s not the world anymore.
What’s your impression of ABC’s awareness of what you’re doing?
I think they like it. I think they’re kind of scared of it. It’s new, and they don’t know what it means. But at the same time, I’m like you guys. I’ve grown up on the internet, I’ve grown up writing for sites and reading comments. I know that by putting yourself out there and actually acknowledging people means something. I hate to say “ivory tower,” but I think there’s an ivory tower mentality where you just put the work out there and it speaks for itself. I don’t think that’s true anymore. I think you have to actually go out there and speak for the work and tell people that it’s good. Because if you don’t engage fans and don’t engage people, what are you doing? Internet, TV, media is all about engaging.
(Back to me)
So when you told ABC specifically, “We’re going to get a bunch of reporters into the bar on our own dime,” what was their response?
“What are you doing? You can’t do that! Don’t do that!” They were not happy about it. It’s just like “Hunger Games”: “That’s not protocol. You’re not supposed to do that!” They weren’t for it. They thought it was just weird: “Why do you want to go in a bar and talk to people? You’re supposed to go on a panel and talk to everyone from the stage.” Just saying that, doesn’t that sound insane? You have to go on a panel and talk to people in this weird antiseptic atmosphere where people are scared to ask personal questions? That’s horseshit! You go and talk to people face to face.
(Fienberg again)
Okay, from the network point of view, they’re going to say, “This is fine and well. Your engagement is awesome, no question. But how am I monetizing this? How is this making success for me as a network?”
There’s no way to monetize it. There’s absolutely no way to equate this into, “This was worth it.” From their perspective, that is. From my perspective, doing this and talking about the show I love and busted my ass on in front of people who appreciate it, that’s all the satisfaction I need. I guarantee, if our show comes back on the air and we do halfway decent, you will see other shows do this in a heartbeat. You will see a “Touch” panel across the country where Kiefer Sutherland is fielding 90% “24” movie questions to audiences in Topeka. That is going to happen because it has to happen. You guys know: there are 9000 channels on TV. There are so many shows on TV right now. Why would you watch X show? Because they care about you! You want the feeling that the show you care about cares about you back. And I hope that people who like this show are getting that feeling. That’s why we’re doing this. Doing something like this is like a thank you to them. I think you have to do it.
I hate saying this, because I get in trouble for it – “Don’t say bad things about the old guard!” – but I hate old comedy writers who don’t think you have to go out and engage fans. That’s lame.
Have you heard from anybody on other shows about what you’re doing?
I haven’t. I don’t think it’s because they haven’t cared. I just think it’s that running a TV show is so goddamn hard. Now I sound like an asshole! “Oh, it’s so hard!” It’s not that hard. You write a bunch of dick jokes and go home. But it takes a lot of time. “Bones” doesn’t need to do something like this because “Bones” has a core fanbase. But maybe the next show Hart (Hanson) starts, or the next show Dan (Harmon) starts if “Community” goes away, which I hope it doesn’t, they’re going to be doing something like this. You need to. And by the way, it’s fun! Why would you not want to do this? This is fun! We’re drinking beer and talking about TV!
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Damn, that was great. What an awesome person Biegel must be!
And how refreshing–finally!–to hear a tv professional question the programming-slot hegemony. I don’t know a SOUL who lets their TV stay on the same station after watching X show because it’s “easier.” Everybody has a remote, millions of people have DVRs…the idea of lead-ins and balance and whatnot just seems so archaic to me. Honestly? I don’t even know what network most of the shows I watch are on. I set the DVR and I watch them. Sometimes I may watch them live, but only if I’m skimming through the online channel guide and see the name of the show I want. I don’t pay attention to networks or to channels. The sooner the network higher-ups realize that the nature of watching television has changed, and permanently, the sooner these sorts of idiotic power plays will disappear.
And good for Lawrence and Biegel for doing the tours, too. My only question is–when are they coming to NYC? I’d go to one of their live screenings in a heartbeat.
There’s one in New York as part of an East Coast tour Lawrence is going to do after they wrap production on season 3. I don’t know the details, but I imagine they’re Google’able.
Completely agree, I don’t have channel loyalty or stay on to watch whatever show is on after the show I really wanted to watch. I couldn’t care less if Community was on NBC, ABC, or Fox, it would make no difference. With DVRs, TV is changing and so are everyone’s viewing habits, and the sooner the networks realize this the better off they will be. Good for Cougar Town and Biegel for realizing this and trying to be different, I really look forward to when they are back on the air.
Lawrence said on Twitter that the NYC details will be coming later this month. I think there’s supposed to be 3 events like they did for LA. Really hope I get the chance to go.
The problem is two-fold still – one, that ad support is still the only way they make (most of) their money off the shows, meaning live views are the most important. Two, and this is the one that hurts…we’re still the minority in regards to the way we watch TV. The vast majority of America still flips on the TV and leaves it on CBS, or Fox or whoever. They don’t program the DVR, if they even have one, or passionately engage online. They just think, “oh, it’s Monday night, let’s flip on Two and Half Men and have a laugh and then have desert during the next show…oh, hey, that Mike and Molly is kinda funny, isn’t it?”
It’s one of the reasons why NBC will never thrive again in the current system, despite critical and fan adoration. I think Greenblatt’s doing the right thing with his cable-esque rollouts. I think Biegel and Lawrence are doing the right thing for Cougar Town. Unfortunately, the success they generate will not translate into “success” by the old standard.
We can reap the benefits of this engagement and great TV, but unfortunately it won’t mean Community and Cougar Town get better ratings. It’s a shame, too, because these are the shows that are popular among people that watch a lot of TV. And, depressingly, it means that TV is a medium that punishes you for watching it too much.
KLG19 – keeping checking @vdoozer on Twitter, Bill Lawrence announces the dates there. He’ll give you an email address to write to, and they’ll respond accordingly. I got on a wait list for LA viewing party and then got in. It was well worth it, I had a blast.
Thanks, everyone, for the NYC-area event info!
“We’re a terribly named show. Deal with it and suck my d*ck.”
Can they PLEASE put that above the title card when the show finally comes back??!!
Seconded!
He is missing an opportunity. The show’s been off the air so long that they should rename it, promote it like it’s a new show, and gain a new audience along with the existing fans.
That’s such a great interview! I’ve never watched a single episode of Cougar Town before (and I wouldn’t have read this piece if it hadn’t been for the tantalizing warning of some potential “adult content”), but now I’m totally going to look up some old episodes. This Biegel guy talks like a good writer!
100% agree. The Explicit Language Warning is a gun to my head to listen/read/watch whatever it is. All Tipper Gore accomplished was turning me into a 2LiveCrew fan. And all I was doing was minding my own damn 13 y-o business. Yeah, I’ll throw this show a watch after being told by the creator to suck him off. I’ll show him.
PS – don’t bother with the first, say 6-8 episodes of Cougar Town. They were feeling their way around then, and it got good late season one and all of season two.
I *love* Biegel’s passion and commitment. I already watch, but if I didn’t, I’d definitely check the show out based on this interview alone.
Timm S, the interview was not with the creator, whose name is Bill Lawrence. Glad you’re going to give it a shot!
What a great interview! I’ve never watched an episode of Cougar Town before (and wouldn’t have read this piece if it hadn’t been for your tantalising warning of potential “adult content”), but now I’m totally going to look up some old episodes. Biegel talks like he would be a good writer!
I don’t usually watch this show, but this interview won me over.
This show is so great, Kevin should just get Courtney Cox to do a fake interview about the “Friends” reunion movie or a Funny or Die video about it to promote the show, that should get to the masses.
I loved his comments about shows engaging their fans. I’m not sure it will save them, but shows that use the internet to have a conversation with their fans develop a following that seems much stronger than your standard TV show. The Office did this in it’s early years and I think this is why there is still a lot of affection for it even though it has declined so drastically.
“You write a bunch a dick jokes and go home.” I prefer to read that as a command rather than a description.
That dude is funny.
Alan–his ‘engagement with the fans’ thing is great, but did you talk at all about the Sutter Factor, or What Happens When Your Core Turns on You? He wants to talk about how great his stuff is, and what he’s worked so hard on, which sounds to me what Kurt wants to do. It doesn’t sound like either one of them want to hear it if you(us) have anything negative to say. Sure, we can get away with by hiding behind the “some say…” line, but that code’s pretty decipherable. Anyway, didn’t know if that came up, or if you caught some of the same voice I hear when I hear Sutter.
Great interview. I might give the show a chance over the summer.
This guy sounds like such a prick. “suck my dick?” Are we 12 yrs old here? What a classless jerk.
We pulled up in the bus tonight, and it said, “Cougar Town Party Bus,” and I’m like, “That’s so much better than ‘Wine Time Party Bus.’ No one gives a fuck about ‘Wine Time.’
Fuck, that was hilarious.
His whole “the title is the title – deal with it” is cute, but if it’s a roadblock to getting new viewers, that’s not really a useful attitude. A dismissive “suck my dick” never increased an audience share.
That being said, they should keep the title, but run ads making fun of it, similar to how they promoted “Sports Night” as “it’s not about sports” (although that didn’t really work).
Maybe do (staged) “man-on-the-street” stuff with people who “won’t watch a show called Cougar Town,” but when told about it, decide to give it a try.
Hell, maybe even USE “that’s the title – deal with it” as a tagline. (But not “Yeah, you heard me.”)
The title card every week features jokes about how much they hate it.
I really do think it’s the DVR thing. If this show existed 10 years ago, they’d have changed the title in a second. But a show living on the ratings margins can’t afford to lose the kinds of people who wouldn’t be aware the show was back under a new title because they trust their DVR to catch it upon returning.
The title cards are only seen by people already watching the show. They preach to the converted, but they do nothing to add to the viewership.
They need some way to tell people that the show isn’t really about women aged 40+ chasing mid-20s guys, because that’s the turn-off.
NJMARK, I’ll flip that around: if it really were a sex comedy about “women aged 40+ chasing mid-20s guys,” it’s likely I’d be watching it. As it actually is, it doesn’t sound interesting to me at all.
I’m already a fan of the Lawrence/Winston fun train, but Kevin Biegel just officially made the awesome list.
I’ll be honest, I am one of the people that has never watched a single second of this show (minus youtube clips of Abed’s cameo) simply because of the horrible name. But after reading this, I will add it to my list of shows that I will check out at some point in the future.
Don’t.
If you aren’t the type of person who’d enjoy Scrubs sans doctors & 75% of the cast (plus lots of wine), you probably won’t like The Cul de Sac Gang.
If you are (and I hope you are), it will just make you sad later this year upon Better Off Ted-style dumpoff and crashburn.
Alan, you transcribed this entire interview overnight? Plus wrote the other piece you did about the party? I am going to tell myself that you are traveling with a personal assistant who works while you sleep and that you woke up this morning to a perfect, proof-read transcript. Otherwise, I’m going to feel like a complete failure. It takes me about an hour to transcribe each 15 min of tape, and that’s on a good day. And I dread doing it so much I’m still frantically writing grants to get me help with that.
On a more positive note, I am with the others now sold on Cougar Town and will have to start catching up on Netflix. I was already intrigued and meaning to look into it for a while, but after reading this interview, well, he had me at “a bunch of friends hanging out and drinking wine”….
I seem to recall that in the pilot episode, there was some sort of banner that referred to the Cougars as the mascot of Travis’ high school. Thus, the area around the high school would be known as Cougar Town. I figured that was a way for the producers to explain the name of the show for those who didn’t know that it originally referred to Jules being a “cougar”.
Last Man Standing is not the best fit for the show but I do hope Cougar Town can at least keep their 2.0 rating. I love the fact that they are not sitting in their laurels waiting when they will be back and do the promo themselves. I hope it pays off when they return
If Apartment 23 becomes a hit, I say ABC should try a comedy block with that as an anchor and tagging along Happy Endings and Cougar Town, they all complement each other. The Wednesday ABC block should be family centric
Frankly, once “Cougar Town” stopped living up to its title, I lost interest in the show. It’s a great title that deserves to be attached to a better show.
Stopped living up to its title? A show is either good (in this case, funny) or it’s not. The title of the show shouldn’t make any difference in your viewing habits.
Frankly, once “Cougar Town” stopped living up to its title I lost interest in the show. It’s a great title that deserves to be attached to a better show that can do it justice.
Frankly, once Joe stopped lurking under bridges and came out, I lost interest in his troll career.