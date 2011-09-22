“Parks and Recreation” just aired its fourth season premiere, and you can read my review of that here. I had initially planned to accompany that review with a pair of pieces about the creative process behind the making of this episode – one a fly-on-the-wall piece from an afternoon I spent in the show’s writers room back in June, the other an interview I did a couple of weeks ago with co-creator Mike Schur – but I’m going to put those off until next week and break out one long section of the Schur interview, in which we discuss what the premiere had to say about the Leslie and Ben relationship – and about the more general challenges of writing long-term relationship arcs on comedies. Spoilers and analysis coming up just as soon as we discuss my stance on Egyptian debt relief…
So when I was in the writers room back in June, the writers were still hotly debating whether to have Leslie break up with Ben because of the potential for scandal if she runs for office. It’s the kind of issue Schur and Greg Daniels dealt with a lot back on “The Office” with Jim and Pam, and also one that Schur is familiar with as one of the biggest “Cheers” fans on the planet. Ultimately, the decision was made to have them break up, and Schur and I talked at length about why.
We have to talk about Leslie and Ben and why you decided ultimately that they should break up.
There are several things going on here. There’s a meta discussion here, which I find interesting, which is that people now in this day and age are interested in articles like this one that peek behind the curtain, and want to know how TV shows are made and the decision-making. I think that’s great, and it’s something I’m interested in. But there’s some aspects where the answers to things can appear cynical or calculated. Certain people who really loved the Jim and Pam storyline in “The Office,” if they had been privy to the decision making process in the writers room, it would have made it a little less enjoyable. Because there’s not just what is right for the characters, but what is right for the show and other considerations going into it. It’s not just a perfect, delicate beautiful butterfly that’s slowly unfolding its wings over the course of an entire season of TV.
All that having been said, our approach to Leslie and Ben was that we were going to try as much as we could to let the characters dictate their actions. We didn’t want them to do anything that seemed too forced, or we were doing it because it was convenient to us. We just wanted to say, “Okay, this is Leslie Knope, and she’s presented with this specific opportunity and this dilemma and this guy,” and we spent 50% of our time in pre-production debating what would we do. We talked to Amy about it, we talked to Adam about it, we talked to NBC about it, I talked to my wife about it until I drove her crazy. And what I ultimately felt was that she would not turn down her dream, which we know was her dream since she was a little kid. She would not turn down her dream for a guy, even if he was a great guy. She and Ben had been only dating for a few weeks in the show’s timeline when she was approached. And even if it had been longer, I felt that this was Leslie’s dream, and she’s passionate about it, and if she had to make a choice between running for office or continuing to date a guy, she wouldn’t date the guy. Once I settled on that, I said we had to figure out how to make it clear to the audience that that was the dilemma. A lot of the work we did on the script was making it clear that there’s no secret loophole. There’s no surprise deus ex machina, “Don’t worry, you can have everything you want!” story move. We made clear that this was the case, that she doesn’t have the choice, and then we made it clear how much she wished it was a choice. She really likes this guy, and it really is a painful for her to make.
And then there was this whole other level, where I get frustrated from a storytelling point of view where I see stories about women characters where the question is always, “Can a woman have it all? Can she have her career and the guy?” You know, that corny sentiment, which I think is kind of hacky, we’re unfortunately stumbling very close to that issue. I wanted to make it clear that this wasn’t a question of whether a woman can have it all in the modern day. This is a situation where this very very specific dilemma Leslie finds herself in for very specific reasons and has to choose A or B. In ordinary circumstances, Leslie could have a wonderful relationship with a man and have a great career, and I don’t think it would be hard for her. She’s very energetic, sleeps three hours a night, but it’s that this specific guy being her boss, and that career move inviting closer scrutiny, made her have to choose. Like I said, the main factor for me was “What would she really do?” And I just couldn’t believe for one second she would say, “You know what? I’ll follow my dream anytime. For now, I’m going to go into month two with this guy that I’m seeing.” Even if it is Ben and she really does like him a lot and they seem like they may be soulmates and that they’re meant to be together, I just didn’t believe that she would pass up this opportunity that was presented to her. So that’s why we made the decision we did.
But getting back to what you said before about Jim and Pam, where sometimes decisions had to be made based on what was good for the show versus what was good for Jim and Pam…
I don’t know that we ever did. All I’m saying is that the discussion of those things were, “If we get them together halfway through the year, then what?” All I’m saying is that sometimes the discussions of the process can be very cynical on their face. It’s not just writers sitting around going, “These two characters need to circle each other beautifully and perfectly for this amount of time.” Anytime you have discussions about these kinds of things, there are practical considerations, and you try to minimize them as much as you possibly can. And I think we did that with Jim and Pam, and I think we’re doing that with Leslie and Ben as well.
But what I was going to say was, you’re doing this because you think this is what Leslie would do. But Leslie and Ben seemed to be working creatively, there are some people who get very hung up about characters breaking up on TV. Was there any discussion of, “Yes, this is what Leslie would do, but maybe it will hurt the show if we do that”?
No, because you just never know. It’s so hard to predict what people are going to like and not like. And what we did is to create a scenario where the characters are very true to who they are. The characters are very sincere and very earnest, and we can point a path to down the line where they may be able to find each other again. You’re never going to satisfy everybody all the time. The best chance you have to satisfy most of the people most of the time is to be true to the characters, make them consistent and then try to show people who were invested with something that you’re messing with that you understand that they are invested in it, and you are too, and you have a plan, and if someday they stick with the show, they’ll be happy. That’s the idea.
As a viewer of TV shows, I always like shows more when I just feel like the people in charge have a plan. You can just tell sometimes, “Oh, there’s a plan there. They have an idea for how this is going to unfold.” It’s why, to me, “The Shield” Was such an amazing show. The amount of detail and consistency and plan-making just seemed so incredible to me, the way things unfolded and came back around, the way characters did things that came back again years later. You always felt like you were in good hands with “The Shield.” It always makes me feel secure and happy when I feel like there’s a plan at work.
So you did that great thing with Vulture about your love of “Cheers,” which I share. That’s a show where they brought them together at the end of the first season, which few shows today would have the guts to do, they broke them up, got them back together, and there were 17 different iterations of Sam and Diane over the five seasons Shelley Long was on that show. What, if anything – either in this show or doing Jim and Pam – did you take away from what the “Cheers” writers did?
Very often, I sometimes jump to conclusions and take the wrong lessons from things. The danger for me would be to look at “Cheers” over those five years and take the wrong lesson from that relationship, which is you can break em up, get em back together, have him chase her, have her chase him, and it’ll be okay if you have two very charismatic actors, which they did and which I believe we do. I think that would be the wrong lesson, for the simple reason that those characters began as polar opposites. The whole point of that relationship is that these two people had zero in common on the surface, and that allowed that tempestuous, crazy roller coaster thing to evolve and be so fun. Every stage of that relationship was exciting and fun, which is because they were so crazily mismatched.
In our case, part of the DNA of this relationship is that these are two very similar people. They have similar interests, similar passions for government, similar backgrounds. Leslie knew who Ben was. They’re starting from a very similar place. So if we tried to do something Sam and Diane with Ben and Leslie, it would just be crazy. They like each other and are good together, so how is it that there would this many iterations of that relationship? It just wouldn’t make any sense. I think that, as much as we love that show, that would be the wrong lesson to take for these two characters. It might be the right lesson for, I don’t know, April and Andy or two to be determined characters. There’s no playbook you can run for every single set of characters. There’s the Sam and Diane playbook, Ross and Rachel, Jim and Pam – those were all unique. Nobody was running anyone else’s playbook.
Well, “Ed” was an interesting example of that, because that show had two characters who were perfectly matched, and there was no reason for them not to get together except outside circumstance. So for nearly three years out of the four-year run of the show, there kept being new circumstances all the time.
That’s the deux ex machina problem, both in a positive way and a negative way. I didn’t see “Ed” and can’t speak to that specifically, but when it’s just two people, and they’re about to make out with each other, and then the doorbell rings and there’s a telegram and one of them just inherited 50 million from a rich uncle and they have to go collect the will and that keeps them apart for 2 years… it has nothing to do with who the characters are. It’s less effective to me than when things are emerging out of deeper circumstances or out of the characters themselves.
So was the purpose of the election story specifically to generate conflict between Leslie and Ben, or was it more you decided you wanted to have Leslie run for an election and you realized, “Hey, wait a minute, she might have to break up with him then”?
That was it. We worked backwards from there. We wanted to end the year with a hint that Leslie would run for office. And then we said, “Oh, what would happen?” And at first we thought they would just sneak around more, but the stakes are higher. But I thought, “Leslie won’t do that. She won’t go into a campaign with this thing hanging over her that could ruin her campaign and cause a massive scandal and maker her this famous local campaign disaster.” And once we realized that, we thought, “Oh, this might be a way to at least press pause on a relationship that had a lot of momentum and juice to it.” we weren’t sitting around thinking, “How could we get them to break up?”
But just hypothetically speaking, if these issues in local government about dating your co-workers didn’t exist, and you just wanted to do a story about her running for office, and there wouldn’t be that conflict with her and Ben, would it be okay for the series to just continue with him as her boyfriend, and the relationship is going fine? Or do you think that would just get dull after a while?
No, I don’t think that would get dull. He ran for office and was the mayor of his town and it ended spectacularly in disaster. At the very least you would have a kind of weird tension where his girlfriend is running for office and he has bad memories, and there might be some jealousy. There’s a million issues. It’s kind of a rich vein of the feelings it would dredge up. Is he rooting for her to win and move ahead of him, or not win? It’s a very complicated emotional trap for him, elections in general. I think had this rule not existed and had we not used the rule to cast a shadow on the relationship already, I’m sure we could have found something else to lead to conflict between them.
So you were never just trying to break them up.
No. Greg’s thing on “The Office,” which I give him total credit for, was once Jim and Pam got together, he was like, “Why would they ever break up? It doesn’t make sense. They’re soulmates.” What are you gonna do, have another woman come in? You’ve just watched Jim pine for Pam for years, and Pam’s had this sudden realization that she’s loved Jim forever, and it would be crazy to have Jim’s ex from high school turn up, and suddenly Pam’s jealous. It made the show kind of hard for a while, because a lot of the show was based on that relationship, and you have to replace that with other things. And I think they replaced it with Michael and Holly, and Andy and Erin, and other relationships. It happened on our show, too. We married off Andy and April, which was our will-they-or-won’t-they couple for a while, and the only reason I felt comfortable with that because we were replacing them with Leslie and Ben. You need those kinds of long-term relationships to give people something to root for, as they say. And in no way, shape or form was I thinking, “Oh, now we have to break up Leslie and Ben,” because I’ve seen happy relationships work very well on lots of other shows. But in this case, a logical place for them to run into a bit of trouble was this storyline we wanted to do, so we took advantage of it.
One thing he didn’t mention, but the interview made me think of, is that they’ve already established with Dave the cop that Leslie won’t sacrifice her career for a guy. So yeah, it would be pretty inconsistent for her to give up her dream for Ben, no matter how right for her he might be.
Just because someone won’t sacrifice her career for a guy one day doesn’t mean that she won’t meet a different guy for whom she WOULD sacrifice her career. Life and people are more complicated than having a set rule that never changes and is never inconsistent.
Is there any way to bring Louis CK back into this show?
Schur’s analysis of the arc of Sam and Diane vs that of Leslie and Ben, based entirely on who their characters were, may be one of the smartest things I’ve ever heard from a TV writer. That was great–thanks, Alan.
I’m still not exactly clear on why they had to break up for her to run for office. Yes, I know about Chris’s rule, but if they had already been breaking it, couldn’t that still come out? Also, would the public really care? I know Ben is her boss, but she had already been entrenched in that job well before he got there. Plus, it’s city council, and many times, cities of that size struggle to find people who want to run anyway. I’m just thinking they had some easy ways to keep the ‘ship going and chose not to. Seems nitpicky, I know, but this seems like a manufactured conflict. Still love the show!
But it wasn’t just Chris’ rule, it’s a government wide rule. And yeah, Leslie was entrenched in that job before he got there, but part of Ben’s job was to decide whether the parks dept shut down or remained open…so finding out Leslie was sleeping with the man who held her fate in his hands could be a MAJOR scandal. But I do agree with you that since they’d already been breaking it, it could still come out, so there’s a possibility she’s not out of the woods with all that!
I agree completely that the fact she already was in a relationship with Ben could come back to haunt her. But also, let’s not forget that Leslie has been involved in a number of controversies in the past: nude paintings, gay penguin weddings, the fake Dexhart scandal, etc. Then there’s Greg Pikitis, which was certainly fun TV, but Leslie’s behavior in that episode was not really appropriate for someone aspiring to elected office. Don’t get me wrong. I adore Leslie and want her to succeed (and also want her to find her way back to Ben). My point is just that a number of things in Leslie’s past could have a negative impact on her campaign and I hope the writers don’t just gloss over that.
It’s actually even worse than what Jake said. Ben authorized goi forward with the Harvest festival, which brought Leslie enough recognition to be a viable candidate. So a scandal-hungry reporter like the intrepid Joan Calamezzo would see this as “sleeping with her boss to get him to use very limited city funds for a project that would launch her political career.”
Actually, looking at it that way, she really, really should never have dated Ben. But they’re so cute together, so it’s all right.
I love P&R, but for some reason I just don’t care as much about Leslie/Ben as I did about Jim/Pam. Maybe b/c the Jim/Pam buildup was a bigger part of the Office?
Well Jim/Pam didn’t really have career dreams to speak of. They were both kind of slackers in jobs that they didn’t really like (and they could never leave those jobs in any real capacity because then they wouldn’t be on the show). So we rooted for them to at least get personal romantic satisfaction.
In comparison, Leslie loves her job and is super-competent at it. And if she loses Ben, it’s a little touching how nice he was about it… but she’s fulfilling her life dream of running for office! Even if she loses, she’s going to throw everything she has in doing her job and helping out her friends.
I love the insights the Mike Schur brings to these types of interviews and episode commentaries. I would love to hear more about the decision making in bringing Jim and Pam together in Season 3 of The Office. While not ridiculously drawn out, I felt they made some decisions that looked more like “we have to extend this to the very last scene of the season” rather than things the characters would actually do. It always seemed like there might have been pressure from the network to keep them apart for ratings.
Schur’s observation that each fictional relationship has its own parameters and impact and whatnot is quite eye opening. Given his insight there, it’s somewhat interesting that he has agonized so much over Leslie and Ben, since their relationship has nowhere near the importance or emotional weight of Jim and Pam, which I would nominate as the most emotionally investing TV relationship of all time. Heck, it’s not even the most emotionally investing relationship in the history of its own show–that honor would go to Andy and April.
So while I like Leslie and Ben together, I don’t see them as a Jim and Pam situation at all. Schur’s comments likening Michael and Holly to J&P are sort of enlightening because for all his recognition that each relationship has its own dynamic and impact, I think a central problem of the last few seasons of “The Office” was the treatment of Michael’s love life as a kind of substitute for that Jim and Pam dynamic, when it couldn’t really bear that emotional weight no matter how much you rooted for the doofus.
Some enterprising and hyper analytical TV critic prone to dissecting things like the value of theme songs should create a definitive taxonomy of TV romance.(not necessarily hierarchical in quality). Something like:
Emotional core of show, key plot driver:
Jim and Pam
Ed and Carol (Ed)
Ross and Rachel
David and Maddie (Moonlighting)
Core of show, comedic:
Sam and Diane (I don’t think they ever had the tear your heart out emotional heft of the above no matter how fun/frustrating it was to watch).
Core of show, emotional (not driving main plot):
Mulder and Scully
Castle and Beckett
Buffy and Angel
Bones and Booth
Leonard and Penny
Andy and April
Ancillary relationships you kinda root for but don’t care that much about (which may be enjoyable despite not being crucial to enjoying the show):
Leslie and Ben
Michael and Holly
Chandler and Monica
Erin and Andy
Mary-Ann and Gilligan
Background relationships you don’t care about emotionally at all regardless of comedic/plot import:
Frasier and Diane
Frasier and Lilith
Dwight and Angela
Andy and Angela
Big Fat Mistakes:
Joey and Rachel
Buffy and Spike
The relationships in those first two categories are the ones that make you yell at the TV (in a good way, if the obstacles are believable, or a bad way when they’re just frustrating stalling tactics). I don’t feel like Leslie and Ben ever really came close to that level. Not enough pining and yearning.
The Michael and Holly romance might have had enough emotional heft to be the central relationship of the show if they hadn’t interrupted it for 2 seasons. I cared in season 5. By season 7 I didn’t. As much as I loved Amy Ryan in that role, her busy schedule ruined that story.
whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaatt? buffy and spike were fucking bomb.com together! i mean sure she never really loved him or anything but they had such good chemistry and a lot of what happened between them, while definitely not romantic or, yeah ok, realistic considering the universe the show is set in, still had a lot of emotional honesty – especially for anyone who has ever been in a one-sided love affair.
sorry for the run on/misused commas
Weren’t Chandler and Monica brother and sister?
April and Andy were the Jim and Pam of Parks. Leslie and Ben are nice, and I hope they find happiness but it’s more of a “Whatever” situation, I could live with them broken up, together or being siamese twins, doesn’t matter much.
I think ultimately the series works best as a workplace comedy and to the extent that the campaign may reduce that and make it more about Leslie in general or the town at large then I’m not sure the campaign is such a great idea for the show regardless of what happens with Leslie and Ben.
We’ll see though, last season was so good I’m sticking with it.
I do not think that April and Andy are the Jim and Pam of Parks. First off, it is completely ridiculous that they got married in the first place. April is only 21 for crying out loud!!! It ruins the idea of marriage since they took it soo loosely. I want April and Andy together just didn’t want them to be married, that ruined their relationship for me just like when Pam got pregnant ruined that relationship for me as well. April and Andy are deffiantely more of a “whatever” couple since first off they are not in anyway the main people of the show and second since they do not come off as soulmates the way Leslie and Ben do. April seems like she only got married because she does the opposite of whenever someone tells her she can’t do something and Andy is such a child he’ll do whatever. They have no real chemistry that makes them perfect for each other, which Ben and Leslie have
Wonderful interview – and wonderful work on the break-up scene too, that was one of the very few times a sitcom has ever made me well up. So honest and moving.
I disagree that Ben and Leslie don’t have the emotional heft of Jim and Pam – in fact, I prefer them. It’s rare to see a pair of characters connect as much because of their ideals as because they eg. have the same sense of humour … but with Leslie and Ben, they really are perfect for each other because (I read words to this effect in another interview, can’t remember where though) “they are the same kind of geek” when it comes to politics. Leslie started off this series as a bit of a sadsack when it came to relationships, but seeing her find a guy who loves her best and most powerful qualities was refreshing and new (and entirely the opposite of tired old battle-of-the-sexes sitcom cliches). Hope that down the line they can be happy, and this needn’t mean no more funny/dramatic plotlines for them, at all. In any case, Ann is really coming into her own both as a legitimately funny character in her own right and as a singleton, to balance out the couples (and let’s not forget Tom and Ron).
Anyway, that was such a beautiful breakup, it paradoxically really showed why these two have GOT to be. This show is really firing on all cylinders at the moment in characterisation and also in comedy – feels like all the characters have fallen into place now, and am looking forward to the rest of it!
I just can’t see Ben and Leslie having as much emotional heft as Jim and Pam for the fundamental reason that Parks & Rec is far less based in the real world than the early seasons of The Office. While using the mockumentary format, they are much looser with the rules and allow their characters far more latitude for TV behaviour than S1-3 of TO. It’s harder to connect with characters that couldn’t exist outside of the show. This is same reason Michael/Holly and Erin/Andy aren’t as compelling either.
Jim and Pam was the main relationship to the office but to be honest it was kind of ridiculous how long it took for them to get together. I mean, seriously, would Pam have really been going home with her so called fiance every night when everyone and even Pam herself knew that she loved Jim from episode one. I love Leslie and Ben together and want, more than anything, for them to get together. What is even better about this relationship is now there is a realistic scenario that would keep this two apart, even though I so want that to change!!! Leslie and Ben are the cutest together, since Ben was a down in the dumps kind of guy when he first came in and Leslie is the exact opposite, it made the relationship even better!!
based on your earlier interview with Mike Schurr about Cheers I went and rewatched liek 4 seasons of it and was so delighted that i did. I liked that show but was pretty young when it came out so never really got into it, though of course I had seen episodes here and there in repeats. I really loved and could see the great way it was crafted. Also, I don’t think I ever knew how freaking funny Coach was as a character. I loved him so much that I cried when he died on the show. 27 years later…
