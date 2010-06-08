‘Justified’ – ‘Bulletville’: My enemy, my ally

A review of the “Justified” season one finale coming up just as soon as the elevator comes…
“Did you think you could do what you did and there would be no consequences?” -Bo Crowder
I’ve loved this season of “Justified,” but I didn’t love the finale – as a finale, at least. As just an episode of this show, it had a lot of great moments – Boyd’s despair at finding his men strung up and murdered, Raylan finding various memorable ways to kill the bad guys (Raylan under the windowsill being my favorite of those) – but as the culmination of the story Graham Yost and company have been telling for the last three months, it felt lacking.
I don’t mind the show reverting to the trope of Raylan the master gunslinger. At the end of the day, “Justified” is a modern-day Western, and there has to come a point where our man slaps some leather – and short of another showdown in the middle of a sunny road (which we already saw in the LA episode), what more appropos Western climax is there than our man trying to fend off assault while hunkered down in a makeshift fort?
My problem is that the writers spent most of the year deconstructing Raylan – putting him in an uncomfortable setting, rubbing his nose in the consequences of his trigger-happy ways and turning him from the supremely confident man who killed Tommy Bucks and snatched a shotgun out of Dewey Crowe’s hands into a more uncertain figure who was almost desperate to prove he could solve problems without resorting to lethal force – and then largely reverted him back to bad-ass Raylan without a big transformative moment in between. The Raylan of this episode isn’t exactly the man he was in the pilot – for one thing, he’s again hatless for a good chunk of the action – but I still wanted the moment when he takes out Bo’s first two goons to feel like it mattered to him more than it did, whether it was frustration that he has to kill people even when he’s not trying to set people up for justified shootings, or a recognition that it doesn’t automatically say something about him every time he has to use his gun.
We got emotional payoff to Raylan’s relationship with his father (the hurt in Tim Olyphant’s voice as he said, “No, don’t call me that” in response to Arlo referring to him as “son”), but Raylan’s relationship to his capacity for violence was an even bigger part of this season, and it felt like a ball got dropped here at the end.
Still, Olyphant was good, and Walton Goggins was even better at showing Boyd being utterly lost in the aftermath of his flock’s murder. In case there was any lingering doubt about Boyd’s sincerity, “Bulletville” should put that to rest. I liked the full-circle idea of Boyd returning to Ava’s house (and then helping Raylan save her from his daddy and the cartel hitters), as well as the idea that Raylan and Boyd began the series wanting to kill each other and ended it as the only allies each other could lean on during this crisis.
With Goggins now a regular, I do wonder what role Boyd will play in season two. Boyd doesn’t do anything in the finale that could put him back in prison (though we’ll see what happens if/when he catches up with Gio’s niece), one of his followers took the fall for blowing up the meth trailer, and anyone else who can connect him to anything is dead, including most of his family. Will he be a snitch next year? Will the jailhouse conversion fade as he sees an opportunity to take over all the open territory left by Bo’s death? Goggins is terrific, and especially when paired with Olyphant, and I hope Yost has a good plan for how to use him now that this arc is essentially done.
Not that everything was wrapped up, of course. I imagine Arlo will go to prison for trying to aid in kidnapping Raylan (and/or for screwing with the feds), Gio will surely keep trying to kill Raylan, and with Winona and Gary now on the outs, there’s still the question of which woman (if either) Raylan might end up with. Lots to deal with next season (along with hoping the producers do a better job of distributing the episodes they have with Rachel and Tim so we don’t have supporting characters vanishing for long stretches), and I look forward to it, even if I don’t think they entirely stuck the landing here.
What did everybody else think?
Very impressed. Top 5 freshman shows this tv season imo
That had to be the most predictable closing music ever. :)
I thought it was pretty solid. One thing that they totally fooled me on was that I thought Arlo put something into Raylan’s drink. They seemed to go out of their way to show Arlo not drinking the one he had.
I enjoyed this episode, agree that it wasn’t 100% fulfilling, but served as a nice capper to an excellent freshman season. I like the idea of next season using Boyd as a type of “Batman” figure like Raylan referred to him as.
I doubt he wins, but any chance Olyphant is nominated for best actor for a drama series? Figure that is the show’s real only shot for some award show gold.
Olyphant, Goggins’ as well as Aaron Paul from “breaking Bad” should be nominated. The 2 shows, Justified and Breaking Bad should also be nominated
I see your point, Alan, but I thought it was a truly compelling hour of television. Seeing Raylan in the throes of more conflict might have been good, yes, but I bought that he was caught up in events and had no time or occasion for reflection. It was also clear, to him and us, that this was a situation that couldn’t be cleverly talked around. Not with Bo as a murderous, greedy sociopath backed into a corner.
Walton Goggins was masterful this season and this episode. It was increasingly clear that Boyd’s conversion was sincere, but his musing on whether he’d been talking to himself sets up a very plausible recidivism next season.
“It was also clear, to him and us, that this was a situation that couldn’t be cleverly talked around.”
Well, sure. But it was the writers who created that situation, after having spent the previous 12 episodes setting up this inner conflict between Raylan the stone-killer and Raylan the man trying not to kill. So to end the season with a scenario where all Raylan was going to do was pump bullets into people – and then to do it in a way that didn’t give him any opportunity to reflect on the choice he was making – felt like a missed opportunity, and a bit of an anti-climax to what we’d seen until now.
i’m constantly amazed at characters [and people in real life] who are devoutly religious yet carry out unspeakable acts of violence. i don’t get how those polar opposite views resolve themselves. boyd continues be a wonderful character and a mystery to dissect on a weekly basis.
justified is easily my favorite new show.
I didn’t love it-love it, but it was pretty good. Good enough to make me go “aww, it’s over for now!” at the end. I thought it started off kind of slow, and I was actually saying to myself, “For something called Bulletville… (even though it referred to a place),” but then the bullets did indeed show up. I kind of wish Ava had gotten offed, just to spare us the Raylan/Winona/Ava triangle, which wouldn’t seem to serve a point beyond this first season. We already know how each woman brings out a different side to him, sort of. Excellent work from Gerald McRainey, too. I’m sure Arlo will continue to be a thorn in his son’s side.
Emmy nominations for Olyphant and Goggins, please! And maybe Searcy, but I doubt the nomination group will be that kind. Agreed that Tim and Rachel have to be integrated better next season, if both of them are still around.
It’s unfortunate that this episode aired outside the Emmy eligibility period for this year’s awards …. this is absolutely the episode I would submit if I were Walton Goggins. Ah well, perhaps next year.
I found the acting and dialogue from the 2 truck drivers/AK47 wielding foes to be completely unbearable. Treating Boyd like Christ was kind of lame, as well. All in all though I found this to be a great series that I can have on in the background while I do other stuff. It doesn’t completely grab my attention, but at the same time I never find myself saying “oh god are they kidding?” like I do with so many shows.
Also, was it just my cable company or was the entire episode pixelated? During the shootouts it even frozen up. Credits were unreadable. The FX watermark was sitting pretty the whole time over top of it all, too, so I’m thinking it could have come that way straight from the network.
Finally, Alan, are there any plans to give this blog ANY type of navigation? Right now it is impossible to find a list of all your reviews of a particular series. You have to type the show name into the Hitfix site-wide search to get anything done. For instance, I could click a “Justified” link on your old blog’s sidebar and it would point me to every review of the show. Now I have to sort through news and blogs from other guys that I don’t care about. How are people going to link to all of your reviews of The Wire season 3, or Firefly? Tell people to come here and search for themselves? New users are going to have a very hard time getting any motivation to read your blog now.
Yes, we are working on expanding the side rail like on the old blog so it’s easy to find all my reviews of the major shows. Work in progress, but it’ll happen.
I also disliked the way Boyd was treated as basically Christ-like. It seemed too obvious, despite the fact that it was undercut with Boyd being saved and his flock slaughtered — making him inherently not Christ-like.
But still, the beating Boyd got from Johnny was just so blatantly quasi-crucification that it didn’t work for me.
I also didn’t believe that Bo would have tied up all of Boyd’s flock in the tree. It was an arresting visual to be sure, but in terms of practicality and, further, reality? I didn’t buy it. This scene and the quasi-crucifixion seemed overly theatrical, and even though they allowed for an interesting change in Boyd, it just seemed like too much.
Re: Boyd as Christ-like. I thought it served two purposes, one short-term and one long-term (obviously I have no idea what the writers intended but this is how I saw it) 1) shows both how big and easily transferable Boyd’s ego is. Either he’s a criminal, but the head of his band of criminals or he’s a vigilante and the head of his band of vigilantes. I think long-term this allows Boyd to come back and be a villian again becuase to me Boyd doesn’t really care about being a criminal or a vigilante christian, as long as someone is following him and “worshiping” him. And 2) in the short term the over the top alliegance of his followers led Raylan to question Boyd’s motives, maybe for longer than he should’ve. Anyway, it worked for me.
I loved how Boyd and Raylon ended up leaning on each other. I loved the fathers and sons theme this whole season. It felt like Raylon and Boyd were cleaning up the collective messes that thier fathers made, and it played that way all season. I did believe Boyd wanted to get revenge on his father all season i just felt that Boyd had a bigger plan, and to me that part didnt play out and i wish it had. I also wish that Bo wouldnt have died (i love the actor, i dont know his real name, but i loved him as Mr. Friendly and i loved him as Bo). But all in all the season and the story was an A- for me. Cant wait for next season.
I guess I can see Alan’s character-arc criticisms, but that was the best hour of TV I’ve seen all year (save *maybe* “Dr. Linus”). Just wall to wall amazing, and DEFINITELY the first show I’ve wanted to re-watch right after it was over.
If you think of this show as a superhero story, which I tend to do, you probably have less trouble with Raylan’s behavior tonight. Maybe Raylan wasn’t as introspective and tortured as Boyd, but then again – Raylan didn’t have nearly as much to feel ambivalent about.
I think one of the more interesting implications of what you see as Raylan’s backslide into master gunslinger cowboy is the fact that he may have to confront the potential futility of his attempts to change, especially as he is constantly forced into conflict with his troubled beginnings. With Gio’s nephew dead (and Pilar probably following him), Miami will undoubtedly be a factor in the series as it moves forward, which itself is emblematic of Raylan’s shoot-first tendencies. It’s possible that Raylan’s conflict going forward won’t be his ability to change, but whether changing will keep him alive or get him what he wants–to paraphrase the Community finale, does Raylan try to evolve, or does he try to know what he is?
I find it hilarious to think of a season full of people from Miami thinking they can beat a US Marshal in his native woods of Kentucky.
Right, still figuring out exactly how the comments system works here.
Anyway, I definitely see your point about Raylan’s character arc but I’m not sure they ignored the change in his character as much as they’re leaving it to simmer until the next season. This wasn’t a cliffhanger episode, so it seems like they added tension by leaving character issues unresolved. It seems to me like they wanted to leave it to be addressed next season, along with what Boyd is going to do next, and how the Winona-Raylan-Ava situation will play out. As far as I’m concerned, any show that can start a character out as a skeevy anti-Semite white power advocate and thirteen episodes later have me nearly in tears feeling sorry for the exact same guy has more than earned the benefit of the doubt.
I thought the final shot of Raylan holding his gun on Boyd’s car as it drove away and only pretending to shoot at him was the perfect bookend to the season.
I thought that they DID give Raylan that “Alright, fuck this, time for people to die” in the hotel scene with Dad. The cold fury in Olyphant’s voice when he tells Arlo, gun drawn, “You know, I think I’ve known my whole life” was the tipping point for me. It showed Raylan finally having enough with his Dad and the Crowders and unleashing the side of him that is ‘the angriest man in the world’ to finish it once and for all.
I thought it was awesome. Part of raylon’s conflict was recognizing he deliberately created a situation where he forced Tommy Bucks to “justify” his shooting him. This was different – he was responding to a situation created by one of the all time worst television dads. Or make that TWO of them. His actions were to save himself and save Ava.
Anyway, great season, great new show. My favorite television drama (now that The Pacific is done.)
Not to bee too “taste police” up in here, but someone needs to get them some Breaking Bad DVDs…
Alan has been making the case the latter half of this season that Raylan has avoided using violence and I’ve been trying to go with it but as we come to the end of the season I just don’t see it.
From the first scene of the series Raylan has constantly framed his face-offs with armed criminals by telling them if they come quietly they’ll live and if they put up a fight they’ll die. Its been his MO in every face off I can think of (including tonight with the Miami hitters). He generally makes the offer knowing it’s going to be refused but his first attempt is always to avoid violence. While he did make a greater effort to avoid actually shooting anyone himself as the series went, it seemed much more a result of peer pressure than any sort of internal moral conflict. He’s always seemed to be pretty settled that he gives people a chance to avoid getting shot. If they choose to ignore him, then he puts them down.
He really only went well beyond the norm during the hostage situation in the Marshall’s office when he really seemed to be more concerned with proving a point to the ADA.
To my untrained eye Raylan’s internal conflict has been how to keep his emotions in check in order to stay one step ahead of the criminal he was dealing with (i.e. Boyd and Arlo). While his tendency to pull his gun sometimes offered a parallel to this struggle, I didn’t really see his philosophy as to how to deal with those situations change much over the course of the season.
I think you’re on the mark here. I don’t read his conflict as not wanting to resort to violence, but more as not wanting to be SEEN as resorting to violence as his first response. He might just be worried about the investigations into his killings.
I also think the show itself is still trying to find the balance. It’s a modern day Western, and Westerns are all about body count every week, but how do you sustain that … realistically … or legally (for the lead cowboy) in a modern day environment? I think the showrunners are still trying to figure that out.
But this was easily one of the more enjoyable shows this spring and I look forward to more carnage in season 2 (and more Winona!)
It was great to see Raylan finally shoot some guys; I was afraid they were going to turn him into a pacifist, but I guess Elmore wouldn’t have allowed that anyway! Boyd’s transformation, in the hands of a lesser actor could have been pretty maudlin, but Walton Goggins is not a lesser actor. Was it perfect? No. Nothing is, except maybe Deadwood. But overall this first season was mighty satisfying.
I don’t think Raylan’s transformation back to the gunslinger was that big of a deal. You admitted that it’s a modern-day Western and in nearly all of the Westerns I have seen, the hero is trying to escape a troubled past and usually resorts to his old ways to triumph. Also, a survivalist mentality may have taken over Raylan’s mind at the time. There isn’t much time to sit and reflect when Bo Crowder is sending men after you, Boyd Crowder has joined your side and Ava Crowder has just been kidnapped.
Loved it. Fantastic finale, including the perfect last shot & music. Felt completely authentic for the characters. I hope we don’t have to wait a year for another 13 eps.
I’ll agree that it wasn’t a great season finale. It was still good, but it felt more like a midseason episode.
That said, it did deliver a solid punch in showing Boyd had been sincere in his conversion. At least for the time being anyway. Raylan is always going to be the protagonist in the show, but it will be interesting to see if Boyd’s despair about “just talking to myself” causes him to backslide.
sweet lord, i LOVE this show. so many great moments and lines:
“I can’t hurt my own son. Johnny, hurt my son.”
“Are you tryin’ to be funny?” “A little.”
All of Olyphant’s line readings when Raylan is updating Boyd & Ava on the situation outside. Oh, and the hopeful little look he gives after he makes his offer to let the thugs walk… just before they unload full automatic clips on the place. KILLED me.
On another topic, Alan (and posse), i’m wondering if you agree with me that we all owe a huge debt to the otherwise execrable Steven Segal: given how the show is basically about how Raylan is (or maybe isn’t) ‘justified’ in not just his shootings, but his anger in general, plus the actual meaning of the word in legal parlance… it would just be nowhere near as cool to be tuning in each Tuesday to “Timothy Olyphant in… ‘Lawman’.”
gack. it just seems way too cheesy for how amazing this show has turned out to be! soooo glad that didn’t work out.
#1) Seagal, sorry. and # 2) in re-reading my comment, it’s not just that the original title is cheesy, but so generic as to be misleading about the TYPE of show this is, both as to genre, as well as its depth and complexity. it would have been not just uncool, but potentially a needless hindrance for the show right out of the gate.
I, too, much prefer “Justified” to “Lawman.” It definitely works better thematically.
Love the series, and this episode. Understand what you’re saying about a transformative moment for Raylan, but without any dramatics I believe that killing those first two desperadoes WAS that moment. In the very first episode, just before Raylan shot Boyd at Ava’s dinner table, Boyd commented how our hero had “ice cold water” running through his veins. Well, there you go, it was a “me or them” situation and they pulled first so down they go, David Vasquez be damned. Already looking forward to next season, and speaking of Vasquez, based on this finale if he plans to keep investigating Raylan’s shootings he’s going to be a very busy man.
I could not disagree more. The finale was a finale. What I got was Raylan has come to terms with his transfer and accepts his life is now in Kentucky and that he is who he is. Gunslinger when necessary and not when it is not called for. Go back to the Hammer when he said if I had to I would have shot him… he had no choice, no big thinking, just he had to and he did. I think this was the perfect end to a perfect season and I can not wait to hear they have begun filming season 2. This is just such a great show
I think this is episode wasn’t meant to be a finale, but rather a backdrop for season 2. The definite underlying theme for that season? A tiger doesn’t change it’s stripes. Boyd will likely take a backslide now that God hasn’t given him his sign. Raylan slid back quickly into his gun-toting ways.
I had the same reaction as you, initially to the episode. It felt like just another episode. But I think once season 2 starts, it might make more sense.
And I can’t believe you didn’t mention poor Johnny Crowder! We were left with such a cliffhanger! Is he dead or isn’t he? :D
johnny took a shotgun to the gut. who survives that?
I thought the finale was just terrific- Boyd’s beating by Johnny was just brutal and, not that we hadn’t already figured it out, the evil-ness of old man in this ep really helped explain the behavior of the Crowder clan (I also thought it mades Boyd’s redemption that much more powerful)
I also was fascinated in the contrast between Boyd’s reaction to his father (submission) and Raylin’s to his (violence)
Totally agree Alan. This episode made me realize I have been in denial about this show. I was really hoping it was better than it is. Sorry, but this episode was a grittier version of Walker Texas Ranger. Justified is going to continue to underwhelm if they are interested in courting the “Walker” audience and still try to keep Elmore Leonard’s voice. I had a guy at work tell me how great the show is because it’s the one where, “The guy just shoots everybody.” Well he got the ending he wanted. Bummer.
well you might agree with Alan but I’m not really sure Alan agrees with you. Never once heard him say anything remotely like what you are saying.
ps – please reread some of the comments above- do they really sound like the typical “Walker audience” and you so condescendingly put it?
bryan-a: I don’t think you or most people who post on here would be the “Walker” audience. But I do get the feeling that Justified can get lazy and serve up cliched action sequences at the expense of character development. Which is basically what I thought was happening in last night’s lacking episode. That’s the part I agreed with Alan about.
There wasn’t anything “cliched” about those action sequences. They were creatively staged, shot, and performed.
You can gripe about their mere existence, as Alan is doing (sortof), but not their execution.
The “Walker” criticism is a mile too far.
I get that the “Walker” comparison is to make a points but these completely out of context scenes offer the brilliant counterpoint.
[throwingthings.blogspot.com]
I liked that it wasn’t a “finale” in that way that demands some kind of dramatic cliff hanger that proves to be almost pointless as it’s usually perfunctorily dispatched with in the next season opener. It’s a formula that becomes empty pretty easily.
This was a season ender that provided some satisfying answers … Boyd’s conversion was sincere; Arlo is a stone cold opportunist who doesn’t love his son underneath it all, and Bo Crowder was a man who deserved to die and did … and it worked well as an episode, something many finales lose as they try to force something bigger.
I liked that as a set up for next season it just left story lines open … Boyd is something between ally and enemy, Ava is still alive, Winona is separated, and Raylan is still a man with powerful enemies. That’s enough for me.
It seemed to me when Raylan realized his father was going to hand him over, alive, to his enemies to face a fate worse than death, that that WAS the transformative moment. From that point on he coolly did what he’s good at and dispatched his foes without a second thought. He’d given his father and the past some room, he’d rethought things and softened and it was a bitter mistake that almost destroyed him. It seemed he shifted into taking care of business from that point on and was clear-headed about the whole thing. I thought it was important, though, that he shared responsibility with Boyd and volunteered that his killing of Tommy Buck was a big part of the carnage they were facing. It seemed like he wasn’t quite the lone ranger he was when he first arrived.
I was unsure how to take the last image of him mock shooting the pistol and then looking at it appraisingly. Was he really out of bullets? Was he choosing not to shoot but expressing the desire in the pantomime? Was it an affirmation that he lives best when he lives by the gun? Was it a regret that the gun is his best friend after all? I don’t know, it seemed to be all those things. I liked the ambiguity of it.
I think it would have rung false if Raylan had been fundamentally changed in one season. There are just some inner struggles we all take to the grave and it’s the living with them and wrestling with them that makes us who we are, like it or not. Raylan’s, strikes me as the life-long sort and that’s enough to make me tune back in next spring.
I have to say, if I never saw the female marshal again, I wouldn’t even notice. I’m not familiar with the actress so have no investment in her and as a character she simply didn’t register with me.
What a fabulous commentary!
I have to admit though that all that managed to go through my mind watching that last scene of Raylan with his gun (3 times) was wow he looks uber hot. Glad you did the thinking for me about the meaning of the scene as I’d have never have gotten over the distraction!
Also, and this is directed at this forum as a whole, could it not be a finale where such a force as Bo Crowder gets shot dead and Raylan cracks it and shoots a bunch of people!
that was ‘how could it not be a finale where …’
Iâ€™m not sure I agree with the premise of your criticism, Alan– that premise being that Raylan was â€œdesperate to prove he could solve problems without resorting to lethal force.â€ The implication here seems to be that Raylan had undergone some kind of moral awakening over the course of this season, and I would disagree with this. Yes, Raylan started to recognize that he had anger issues, but this wasnâ€™t a moral dilemma it was a practical one– being too quick on the draw was creating too many problems for him, both professionally and personally. As he mentioned last night, the whole mess he was in started when he shot Tommy Bucks. His regret about shooting Bucks was practical– it made his life into a mess. It was *not* guilt. I doubt Raylan ever lost a wink of sleep over killing anyone; probably ever. And certainly not Bucks, a character he loathed and despised.
And even if he was experiencing any kind of crisis of conscience, I can easily believe that all of that went out the window when his own father tried to pull a gun on him. I imagine such a situation would prove a tipping point for just about anyone.
I agree that he didn’t regret killing Tommy Bucks, but there was a sense around the time we got to the hostage negotiation episode that it wasn’t just a practical issue, but Raylan starting to wonder what it said about him that he was so quick to pull.
Obviously, in a situation like this, there wouldn’t be a lot of time for soul-searching. I just expected the moment where Raylan returned to his gunslingin’ ways to have a bigger emotional impact than it did.
I disagree that that Raylon wasn’t guilty over the Tommy Bucks shooting, not in the fact that he killed him, but in the way he did it. Whether he wants to admit it or not, it was outside his code, and to a character like Raylan his code is everything. It is what separates him from his father, and the Crowders in his mind.
Alan i understand your confusion about Raylan’s motivations, but they got it right. Raylan’s motivation to kill is fueled by rage for one thing, and any two people coming through that door with gun’s ablazing after his father betrayed him like that, were done for. He couldn’t necessarily kill the old man, but those guys definitely should have just put their guns down. Also there is a reason the only problem Elmore Leonard has with the show is the Hat. Raylan is not a cowboy, he’s a hillbilly, so to speak. The code is a little different, and the brutality is on another level. Take it from somebody who is from Ky. and has lived in Wyoming,and there is a reason Harlan County is nicknamed Bloody Harlan.
I’m miss Bo Crowder. MC Gainey is just a great actor. Tremendous screen presence.
Not a spectacular season ender, but pretty good. I had no issue with Raylan resorting to violence without really showing any emotion. He was backed into it, not by choice. I think his father tipped him over the edge. We saw this coming.
I think “Justified” is probably easily the best new freshman drama of 2009-2010 season.
Your comments about the arc this season on Raylan’s violent nature was very good, but I might disagree with you a little about this episode. The thing about some of his previous “justified” shootings is that he has a pattern of putting himself into a situation where the other guy is going to pull a gun and then Raylan will have every right to shoot first (as with Jack Palance’s Jack Wilson in Shane). The shootings in the finale were different: Raylan had no idea he was going to ambushed and he simply defended himself as best he could.
I think one of the ‘issues’ of the show was Arlo. When he confesses to setting up his own son to be murdered, he does it in such a charming way that it doesn’t seem to justify the violence that then happens.
But that’s Arlo and Raylan in a nutshell – why is Raylan so angry? Because Arlo is exactly that – someone who would sell out his own to save his skin and likely, when he was a kid, deep down Raylan knew it, and no one else, including Helen or Arlo, would ever believe it. Raylan even has to keep reminding himself out loud in Arlo’s presence, that Arlo is that guy or else he might forget.
In a more typical show, Arlo wouldn’t have been so charming. He would have tried to shoot Raylan. There would be the weight of the moral outrage. But in Justified? He tries to sucker Raylan one more time and it finally doesn’t work.
Loved the episode for that.
I don’t think I realized it while I was watching, because it was a very fast-paced episode, but when it ended I thought, “That’s it?” Obviously there were some very nice things, like anything with Boyd, and the great scene with Raylan and Arlo, but it definitely served plot more than emotion. It almost felt like, if this were the Wire, this would have been episode 12 and next week would wrap everything else up. Still, awesome show, thrilled to have Goggins around for another season (he was every bit the regular that Winona and the deputies were this year anyway), and excited to see what mixture of serialized and standalone they come up with next year. Of, and the inevitable appearances by Deadwood, Band of Brothers and The Pacific actors.
Also, when Bo ordered Johnny to hurt Boyd, did anyone else think Ben Kingsley in Sneakers? As soon as he said it, my brother and I said, “Hey, that’s Sneakers!”
I agree with some of your points about the episode being disappointing as a finale, but good as an episode. But the finality of Bo’s reign as well as the resolution of any type of reconcilation between Arlo and Raylan were closed out nicely.
At the same time they left enough to get excited about for next year- a potential love triangle, a villain from Miami, and of course Boyd. My hope for him is that he continues his vigilantism- a type of frontier justice that fits the western feel of show in general.
Finally- I have to say this was far and away the best new drama of the year. They’re adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s tone and style was spot-on- and the best attempt at it since Out of Sight and Get Shorty. Can’t wait for next season!
Loved it. The father/son theme, the relationship between Raylan and Boyd (Walter Goggins was fantastic). As to Raylan going back to the gun without much emotional impact — I don’t know. I think there was too much going on for the guy to get a chance to feel remorse or regret. If anything, I’d expect to see that kind of reaction in the aftermath, once everything was said and done. Maybe as Season 2 picks up? Or maybe this finale needed to be a touch longer, to allow for some of the aftermath?
One of the stronger eps of the year…and I, for one, loved how Raylan so easily slipped back into his gunslinger skin.
“…do a better job of distributing the episodes they have with Rachel and Tim”… Really? Who cares about them?
How do we know that Bo is dead? Just because Raylan said he wasn’t moving? Bo’s smart enough to play possum…
Oh, I think a center-mass sniper bullet through the heart will do that in less tan 30 seconds. Boyd survived only because it was a shoulder shot.
I agree that is was a better episode as opposed to a finale. Until Arlo and Raylan were at the motel, my husband and were more interested in keeping track of the body count which I think ended up at 13??? I liked how the Miami story line came full circle, as well as Raylan taking Boyd with him, and more of the Raylan/Arlo conflict. May I also add that I laughed when Raylan told Ava that she “has a penchant for getting abducted.” To have Ave kidnapped twice for the sole purpose of Raylan trading himself for her, was starting to test my patience. Having Raylan say that to her face helped take the edge off.
Just because I am curious, how many people has Raylan killed during the entire season vs the season finalw? By my count I think it was about even….
What about the scene with Raylan and Arlo? This has to be one of the most tense scenes ever. Every time Raylan looked away or drank his whiskey, or Arlo reached for something, it was hard not to cringe. And then when Raylan has is gun ready when his dad makes his move…(One flaw of the writing… They should’ve made the offer from Papa Crowder to Papa Givens the cliffhanger LAST episode. This would’ve built the tension more. As it is the threat came too close to the actual confrontation and wasn’t as grand) I was laughing out loud when Arlo looks up, not LOL, literally laughing out loud. And the two goons who come in thinking that they are going to get the best of Raylan Givens… I was giddy when Raylan was standing there giving them a head start to draw… This is what I signed up for when Sheriff Bullock from Deadwood was back to playing the lawman… I have to admit, Justified had to win me over after the first few episodes (it felt more like an episodic USA or TNT series than an edgy FX series), but damn if this one didn’t make me a fan for life.
i think we’ll get a nice prequel type episode involving miami and tommy bucks next yr
We don’t know that Bo or Johnny are dead. We just saw them wounded.
I think it comes full circle. The first few episodes and throughout the season he keeps saying “he pulled first, it was justified”. In this episode in the car he says with a new realization “all because I killed Tommy Boggs”. The consequences are what come home to him. Elmore Leonard is always good about people who either refuse to see consequences or see them too late.
I watched maybe the last 4 or 5 episodes all in one batch, so for me, I liked the way the finale was. As for the deconstructing of Raylan as a gunslinger – I would think it’ll take more than just one season to do that, so for me it actually make sense that in the finale he reverts back to just that, but changed enough that he didn’t take a shot at Boyd at the end there.
And I really enjoyed that machine gun shootout in the cabin scene, so it’s good to know Boyd will be back next season.
“You trying to be funny?”
“A little.”
Mostly, I’m astonished as to how much I’ve enjoyed Justified. This is the kind of series that I wouldn’t have chosen to watch on my own (I’ve never thought of myself as someone who enjoys Westerns, but perhaps I should revisit that genre), but I’m so glad that I did.
Just wondering, how were the ratings for this season (comparable to SoA and other FX original series)? We are definitely getting a second season, yes?
I thought it was an excellent finale; I loved every minute of it.
Both Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins especially were spectacular for the whole season. Can’t wait for the next season!
This is by far my favorite new show. This episode was riveting, and tied up several loose ends while setting up future plot lines. I’m so glad they avoided the cliche cliffhanger.
Do we know for sure that Goggins will be a regular next season? I sure hope so.
I think next season will see a return of the more criminally inclined Boyd. I think he’ll feel responsible for getting his father killed (because he is)along with his clan and I think that little ‘Maybe i’ve been talking to myself’ was more than just a crisis of faith but him ‘dropping the mask’. I think it was you or another reviewer who had it pegged on the nose when they said that Boyd is the type who is a ‘true believer’ while he needs to be. He was a ‘true believer’ as a klan member, then a ‘true believer’ as a religious wingnut but underneath he is still a Crowder – and circumstances as you noted have left him pretty well off – one has to wonder if that is partially by design. I don’t think Boyd is an out and out plotter but I do think as a result of his upbringing he is just a ‘natural’ at being a mastermind. I don’t think he can turn that off.
I thought the show was a fitting finale Boyd and Eva and Raylan working together felt real. But the reason I wanted to comment was for the people who didn’t feel the writing was up to snuff; my son came in as the show began to spend time with me and never left my side watching the show. He had never watched one show before this and he was mesmerized and understood what was happening. Fresh eyes prove the writers are top notch. My FAV show is Sons, but Justified is right close behind.
One thing that hasn’t been discussed is the little fish/big fish scenario that informs the use of violence in the show. Arlo says it to Beau when he admits that Beau’s the only one he’s scared of. Beau is scared of Gio, and says specifically that just replacing the money won’t square things. He has to go beyond. Raylan always has someone bigger than him in pursuit, whether that’s Vasquez, or any of the criminals who aren’t limited by the law. Raylan has to step outside the lines just to even the odds somewhat. This has worked quite well within the microcosm of the Harlan/Lexington corridor, and allowed us to learn not only about the characters involved but also the pressures forcing them to act. I surely hope that in the next season we don’t have Raylan Takes Miami, because I’m afraid we’ll lose that.
I found this series interesting at times, but I won’t buy it from iTunes next season like I did this. It just didn’t move me. There’s some clever writing and great eye candy (T.O.), but the show isn’t fit to shine the shoes of Breaking Bad.
They like this