Want two reasons to get VERY excited about the final season of “Justified”?
Sam Elliott and Garret Dillahunt are joining the cast.
Yup, for Raylan Givens’ last round-up, Graham Yost has brought in a couple of ringers, adding longtime cinematic gunslinger Elliott and yet another “Deadwood” alum – one who played two different roles opposite Timothy Olyphant on that show (one pictured above) – in Dillahunt.
According to the press release, Elliott will play somewhat against type as Markham, “a legendary Kentucky gangster who returns from exile with a private army and bags of cash” to win back the love of his life, Mary Steenburgen’s Katherine Hale.
Dillahunt, meanwhile, will play Walker, “a spec ops veteran who’s spent much of the last decade deployed in combat zones, first as a soldier and most recently as a private contractor,” who now works private security in the States and runs afoul of both Raylan and Boyd.
Both will be recurring roles, and I’m giddy at the thought of Raylan having to slap leather against one or both of them at some point in this final season, which will debut at some point in January.
The only thing that would make this news better would be if Ian McShane made at least a cameo before the end.
Oh man oh man oh man oh man oh man oh man
I second this comment!!!!!
DAY. MADE.
If there was ever an actor who needed to get cast on Justified it is Garret Dillahunt.
This news makes me very very excited for the final season..
great news…Alan- do you agree that last season was one of the worst seasons of all time for a good to great drama?
Agree and disagree-tedious and much worse than every other season by a mile, but also done with the noble goal, at least for Ava’s part , that they wanted to make us actually believe things she’ll do next season
I stopped watching when the blonde dumped him for no good reason. Think I can jump back in now without having missed much?
The answer to this question is no. Exhibit A: Friday Night Lights, Season 2:
Oh this is the best news. Just the best news.
Also, off topic, but how come your comment section is still under the old format and not Disqus?
So … based on a quick scan of the always-infallible IMDB and with a focus on starring cast members(i.e. main cast/in the title sequence) and memorable guest stars, the long-standing arms race between FX dramas to claim the most Deadwood alums appears to stand as follows:
(* = actor wasn’t a part of Deadwood’s “main cast”)
Justified
Timothy Olyphant (starring in all 6 seasons)
Garrett Dillahunt (upcoming, Season 6)
W. Earl Brown (1 episode in Season 1)
Jim Beaver (recurring in Season 3 and 4)
Brent Sexton (recurring Season 1-4)
Sean Bridgers (1 episode in Season 1)
Gerald McRaney (2 episodes in Season 4)
Ray McKinnon (1 episode in Season 1)
Pruitt Taylor Vince (1 episode in Season 3)*
Stephen Tobolowsky (recurring Seasons 3 and 4)*
Sons of Anarchy
Dayton Callie (recurring Seasons 1-2, main cast since Season 3)
Paula Malcolmson (recurring in Season 3)
Titus Welliver, (recurring in Seasons 2 and 3)
Robin Weigert (recurring since Season 3)
Kim Dickens (recurring in Season 6)
Ray McKinnon (recurring in Season 4)
Keone Young (2 episodes in Season 6)*
American Horror Story
Sarah Paulson (all 4 seasons)
Ian McShane (2 episodes in AHS: Asylum)
So Justified has an 8-6 lead if you look only at those actors who were a part of the Deadwood main cast, and a 10-7 lead if you include Guest Stars (and I’m positive that I missed a few of those). Ray McKinnon appeared on both shows, although he had a recurring, season-long arc on Sons and only appeared in one episode of Justified. And American Horror Story somehow claimed the most sought-after star of all. Funny how that works out.
Of course, McShane could still surprise us with a surprise final appearance on one of these shows (although obviously there’s been no word of such a thing so far)! Molly Parker, Brad Dourif, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, Leon Rippy, William Sanderson, and Powers Boothe likewise appear to be unclaimed. There’s still time … I’m just saying.
Also, it’s fair to note that while he never appeared on Deadwood, Sons of Anarchy did snag Walton Goggins for a … um …memorable role. That may count for something.
There should be a points system for this type of competition where certain actors are worth more points. For example, Ian McShane should be worth 1 million points; Nick Offerman, maybe 5 points?
Hmm.. perhaps points should also be given for whether a show is actually watchable. In that regard, Justified is the only one with any points.
Nick Offerman is worth all the points–and the bacon!
I am officially giddy! This is like a my Dream Team for Justified!!!!
IAN MCSHANE.
IAN MCSHANE.
This is both excellent and bizarre news – I was thinking about Garrett Dillahunt’s great roles in “Deadwood” just yesterday. Must have been some kind of premonition.
It would be criminal (and heartbreaking) if If Ian McShane doesn’t get at least one cameo on ‘Justified”. I keep hoping it’s coming and the only reason we don’t know about it yet is because they’re keeping it under tight wraps.
Oh, how this should have been Season 5. The epic 20ish episodes we could have had. Well, guess we’ll just have to settle for a single fantastic finish.
I would very much like to see GERALD MCRANEY (HEARST) to guest star in the final season of JUSTIFIED!!
He was AMAZING in the final season of DEADWOOD.
Don’t you all agree??
McRaney was already in the fourth season.
Dillahaunt’s role seems more compelling but still I’m exicted to see both of them. Hope the show ends on a high note
Hopefully this season will make me forget about how terrible last season was
oh, season 5 had its moments,although i will say i haven’t wanted to rewatch any of the episodes.
Overall, I wouldn’t characterize Justified’s 5th Season as “terrible”, especially when placed against the TV landscape as a whole. However, when judging it against the extremely high standard that Justified has set for itself so far, I do consider Season 5 to be significantly subpar. It’s certainly my least favorite season of the show by a considerable margin.
However, the primary reason that I’m so optimistic that Season 6 of Justified will return to form is that most of the factors that dragged Season 5 down have been identified and dispensed with. The Crowes were far too uninteresting and inadequate as villains to carry an entire season … but they’ve mostly been dealt with. The writers had to deal with complications such as Edi Gathegi’s desire to leave the show and the need to write around his unanticipated absence … but such obstacles are uncommon and hopefully won’t arise again. The writers needed to forestall any major confrontation between Raylan and Boyd in order to keep both characters in play … but now it’s the final season, and all cards are on the table.
There have been many previous cases wherein a show has taken a significant dip in quality because of missteps made by the writers, and the missteps were so great that I lost faith in the writers’ ability to correct course. That isn’t the case with Justified. The missteps of Season 5 were largely self-contained, and there were enough strong moments to justify my faith that the creative team behind the show still has a good handle on how to end this story. I feel pretty confident that Season 6 will ultimately be a strong and worthy conclusion for the show.
jared-you’re dead on in all your comments-there were three other weaknesses that hurt season 5: the loss of arlo and cousin johnny and the near absence of winona,
the lack of significant interaction between raylan/art
and boyd/ava, and the criminal underuse of the other two deputies which was a real waste.
Will Elliot be the husband referenced in Steenburgen’s introductory/expository chat with Wynn Duffy, or did they say he was dead?
