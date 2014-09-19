Want two reasons to get VERY excited about the final season of “Justified”?

Sam Elliott and Garret Dillahunt are joining the cast.

Yup, for Raylan Givens’ last round-up, Graham Yost has brought in a couple of ringers, adding longtime cinematic gunslinger Elliott and yet another “Deadwood” alum – one who played two different roles opposite Timothy Olyphant on that show (one pictured above) – in Dillahunt.

According to the press release, Elliott will play somewhat against type as Markham, “a legendary Kentucky gangster who returns from exile with a private army and bags of cash” to win back the love of his life, Mary Steenburgen’s Katherine Hale.

Dillahunt, meanwhile, will play Walker, “a spec ops veteran who’s spent much of the last decade deployed in combat zones, first as a soldier and most recently as a private contractor,” who now works private security in the States and runs afoul of both Raylan and Boyd.

Both will be recurring roles, and I’m giddy at the thought of Raylan having to slap leather against one or both of them at some point in this final season, which will debut at some point in January.

The only thing that would make this news better would be if Ian McShane made at least a cameo before the end.