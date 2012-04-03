‘Justified’ – ‘Coalition’: A Wynn-win situation

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I hear about Van Halen playing your birthday party…
“Now it’s funny how that money bring together all them wayward personalities.” -Limehouse
Ninety-five percent of “Coalition” was certified brilliance, and the kind of plotting you get at the climax to the best Elmore Leonard stories. So let’s get the stupidity out of the way first, so we can focus on the cleverness:
I recognize the need to keep Quarles alive and mobile to set up various stories in both this episode and the finale, but the way that it was done, on multiple occasions, was incredibly silly. Boyd Crowder is not a stupid man, and he knows that Quarles is both very dangerous and incredibly valuable; why on earth would his plan involve leaving this guy in a trailer you can’t see into, guarded by two drug-addicted prostitutes, with his hands free and only one leg bound by a chain with enough slack for him to cause all kinds of mischief? He may as well have left him with the key to the chain at that point.(*) Wynn letting Quarles out of his sight later (when his bodyguard could have easily killed him in the Wynn-ebago) and being slow to detonate the explosives I’ll largely buy, in that Wynn saw advantages to keeping Quarles alive just a bit longer to see how many mutual enemies he could knock off, but the stuff in the trailer was ludicrous.
(*) It reminded me of one of my favorite sketches from “The State,” where Thomas Lennon is a new prisoner at a tough maximum security prison where the warden tells him there are only two ways out: “One is dead in a pine box, and the other is that big wide open gate over there, which I ask you seriously to please please stay away from.”
The rest of the episode, though? Hot damn, that was good, and worthy of the build-up of the previous 11 episodes.
As I’ve said many times before, as much as I love that the characters on this show are good with guns, explosives, their fists or what have you, the coolest moments for me tend to involve when they use their brains. And there’s rarely a more satisfying element of a Leonard story when you have two sides – or, better, more than two – plotting against each other, and constantly figuring out what the other side’s plan is, and trying to counter-plan.
Boyd, for instance, may be idiot enough to leave Quarles in that trailer without mummifying him in duct tape, but he at least has the savvy to realize the bank job is too good to be true. And though Raylan hasn’t been in the middle of all the Harlan County drama, he’s able to see through Limehouse’s supercriminal facade and recognize that the man behind the curtain really just wants his people to be left the hell alone.
What “Coalition” told us about Limehouse may have been my favorite part of the episode, and in hindsight of the season. We speculated for a while that perhaps Limehouse was being set up as the big bad for next season, but I think it’s clear now that this isn’t the case. He may talk tough, and may be okay with setting Boyd and Quarles into violent conflict just to remove a few players from the board, but a lot of his business with the meat cleaver is just for show. (It wouldn’t shock me, for instance, to learn that Errol’s hand got burned some other way, and Limehouse just uses it to set up his threats to troublemaking underlings.) He didn’t steal Mags’ fortune away from Dickie, but rather gave it to her designated beneficiary in Loretta.(**) He’s not heroic, but his bark is clearly designed to suggest a much bigger bite than he possesses.
(**) Again, Katilyn Dever’s employment on “Last Man Standing” limited how much “Justified” could use her, as network series regular contracts generally allow one or two outside guest spots at most. But this show made this guest spots count, and it was a pleasure to have her bantering with Raylan one more time. Their friendship oddly reminds me of Timothy Hutton and Natalie Portman in “Beautiful Girls,” where she’d be his perfect woman if not for the huge gulf in age.
And it was just a ton of fun to watch Boyd, Quarles and Dickie maneuvering against each other, while Raylan and Limehouse are the only ones who can really see all the angles.
Of course, this being “Justified,” we still get plenty of violence by the end, as Raylan goads Dickie into drawing so he can shoot him (but may not have killed him, as Dickie’s still writhing on the ground in pain during Raylan’s conversation with Limehouse) while things get rough outside Johnny’s bar, with Boyd getting knocked out (and then vanishing, probably as Quarles’ prisoner), Quarles being lit on fire by the mis-timed explosive, and Trooper Tom(***) taking a bullet from Quarles.
(***) I should have known Tom was in for some trouble when the episode went out of its way to both remind us that he’s very capable (his men have been tailing all the players in the Harlan County war) and that he has a son whose t-ball game he’s missing. Gotta make us sympathize with the minor recurring character about to get shot. Only statement that could have put him in greater jeopardy would have been if he told Raylan he was two days away from retiring and buying a boat.
We’ve dealt with most Dickie and Limehouse-related business, but Quarles is still out there, likely with Boyd in tow, and when you add major burns on top of his previous psychoses, this is a man who could do just about anything. And then when you add in the wildcard of a senile, aggrieved, armed Arlo Givens, things have the potential to get very messy in the finale.
But if, hypothetically, Wynn had blown up Quarles’ car before Boyd and Johnny came out of the bar, and the season had ended on that note, I’d have been pleased with how this season played out. And now I’m damn curious to see what Yost and company have in store for the actual finale.
Some other thoughts:
* Aunt Helen lives! Well, not really, but it was still nice to see Linda Gehringer back, even as a hallucination illustrating just how far gone Arlo gets without his meds.
* Getting back to the fracas in the bar parking lot, did the explosion damage the sleeve-gun rig? We’ve all been speculating so much about the thing jamming in a final showdown with Raylan that you almost have to think the writers would be expecting that and would mess with our assumptions by breaking the thing an episode ahead of schedule.
* Walton Goggins: so, so good in the moment where Boyd sees Dickie walk into the bar.
What did everybody else think?
What a fantastic episode with a lot of strengths:
– Everyone was firing on all cylinders. Great acting, writing, and directing all around, not that it was a surprise since Taylor Elmore wrote the episode and the cast is always fantastic, but everyone was stronger than usual. I thought the directing was especially very good for today’s episode, don’t know if anyone else noticed.
– Loved the Platoon reference, because that scene has always been one of my favorites from the movie.
– Speaking of references, the Wizard of Oz line about the Wizard really being a pussy was hilarious, one of the many funny things Raylan has said.
– The scene with Helen was good. They were able to continue showing Arlo’s decent into Crazy-ville and were still able to bring back the lady who plays Helen who is fantastic.
– I always loved Loretta last season and I’m glad they brought her back into the story. She always reminded me of Mattie Ross in True Grit.
– Sad that there’s only one episode left, but it’s going to be fantastic, go get him Raylan!
Dickie ain’t dead. You don’t kill off major characters ambiguously. If he’s dead, they would have shown him dead.
The moment the trooper mentioned his sons T-ball game, I announced out loud that he was dead, because I’m brilliant like that.
Looked to me like Boyd was passed out on the ground when Raylon got there, and Dickie was shot in the leg.
If it wasn’t Boyd on the ground then some other random person wearing Boyd’s classic black coat was. Meaning, I also am pretty sure that was Boyd as well.
Yeah, after reading Alan’s recap, I went back and checked just to make sure. Looks like that’s definitely Boyd laying on the ground unconscious.
I didn’t go back to look but I too thought Boyd was unconscious on the ground after the explosion.
Ditto…just went back and watched that scene again…Boyd is unconscious on the ground in front of the bar when the cavalry arrived.
I actually thought Boyd was still there on the ground when the Raylan and the cavalry showed up. Did I miss that?
I was hoping for “…just as soon as I have a big stupid baby head.”
That’s what I was expecting as well
Arlo calling Boyd Raylan…you can see in Boyds face he knew he was right pulling Arlo out of the game.
You beat me too it. That was Walton Goggins acting highlight right there. So much said with a one second glance.
I swear, I thought I could also see concern on Boyd’s face. Like, “Oh, shit. Raylan’s daddy is totally losing it.”
Alan, we like to consider that gate “off limits”
I thought it was very good, but the ending bothered me to the point it hurt my opinion of it. I just found it unlikely that Trooper Tom would have gotten shot there and not showing it happen made it more contrived. Quarles had his derringer out already, Tom saw it and had his gun drawn on him. How did Quarles kill him?
I always assume that when something seemingly important isn’t shown, it’s done for a reason, so I’m guessing the finale will reveal that Boyd killed Tom.
Same way Raylan was able to draw and shoot Dickie when Dickie already had his gun out. He’s fast. That said, it seems like he’d have gotten a shot off.
Boyd was passed out on the ground behnd Quarles. Maybe Wynn Duffy or is guy with him in the car trying to finish Quarles off hit the trooper instead and Johnny thought it was Quarles?
Great episode. Can’t waite for next week.
I’ll bet it was Wynn and his man. If the cop gets Quarles, Wynn won’t get his cred from Tonin.
Raylan had his weapon out when he turned the light on. He didn’t pull it, he was waiting for Dickie to twitch his left arm, the second he did, Raylan put a bullet in him.
Johnny yells out that Quarles shot him. I don’t think he’d lie about that in that moment. He’s just trying to save his own ass.
I think Arlo shot Trooper Tom.
I was about to say the same thing as Chris- I think Arlo showed up and shot Tom.
I got the feeling Johnny was lying when he shot out that Quarles shot him, and Boyd would have no reason to shoot the policeman (he wanted Quarles dead, and he couldn’t run or get rid of the gun).
Arlo, on the other hand, leads to an interesting set of conflicts in the finale, and pays off that subplot well. (Just a guess, though)
Also, Wynn or his guy shooting Tom wouldn’t lead to any interesting situation- it makes basically no difference to Quarles shooting him (Johnny would have no reason to lie about it, so it would just be “he was mistaken about who fired the shot”- hardly a revelation worthy of a season finale).
However, Johnny is loyal to Arlo, and look at the despair in his face when he sees the shot, and when he blames it on Quarles.
Interesting thoughts and I hope it’s clarified next week. It’d be lame if they just wrapped it up that way and not care because it’s the death of a minor character.
Boyd not taking better care with Quarles actually isn’t as bad as Alan makes it sound, I think. Boyd has a couple of disadvantages. One, which is pretty obvious, is that Boyd is waaaaay understaffed, which means that he’s doing things in a less than optimal way.
The other is that Boyd (and Raylan, I strongly suspect) don’t fully appreciate just how damn dangerous and cunning Quarles is – he hasn’t seen what the audience and Duffy has. Quarles is just the carpetbagger Boyd has continually outwitted.
So combined, his actions don’t seem like an instance of idiotball to me. Yeah, he should have duct tape mummied Quarles, but his failure to do so seems reasonable in context.
But man, this was maybe the funniest episode of the show yet.
“Big Baby Head”
“Do I look like a Van Halen fan?”
Actually this is a really good point-Boyd had no reason to think that Quarles was anything but a soft northerner who’d be reluctant to get his hands dirty. I hadn’t thought of that at all, thanks for pointing it out!
Yeah, I’v been trying to keep it straight, but I think that the only person who really grasps how dangerous and unpredictable Quarles is would Wynn (and the Tonins)- even his arrest record doesn’t really show it.
Raylan is probably a little better placed than Boyd, since he knows Quarles is crazy/ballsy enough to threaten to kill a marshall.
But yeah, Boyd hasn’t seen that, and the only competent person he has working for him is Ava (who probably could handle Quarles with her handy shotgun) so he’s got problems there. Johnny and Arlo are both too impaired, and the girls and Jimmy are just idiots.
Same problem again when he leaves Dickie and Errol with Johnny – only guy he had for it.
Boyd knows that Quarles robbed and killed two drug dealers a short time ago. That should be enough to know he’s dangerous.
I think Boyd left Dickie and Errol with Johnny simply because Ava means more to him than anything else right now. More than money and more than killing Dickie. It is incredible to see how his priorities have changed.
Boyd underestimated Quarles so much. He thought he had his number when Quarles first came to town and was called a carpetbagger. Then he thought he had beaten Quarles and sent him back to Detroit. Now he easily tricked him into becoming his prisoner.
Boyd thought he had the upper hand the whole time. I do agree leaving the girls in there and the pills and the loose chain was all stupid. I would have preferred him being chained down tight with only the guy standing guard outside.
Did Boyd disappear? I thought he was on the ground knocked out when Raylan pulled up.
Loved this ep, but boyd seems to be bad at keeping prisoners, afterall, he left both Dickie and Limehouse’ right hand with his wheelchair ridden cousin after explaining to both of them that the cops knew they were there so he couldn’t kill them. He’s going to need to polish that up.
Besides that, great great ep, I love how Justified keeps things going constantly.
And now that he’s been blown up a bit Quarles is seriously starting to remind me of a Batman villain. Getting blown up reminds me of Two-Face(he’ll probably even still wear the burned suit, and his telling of his origin story a few weeks back “my father was a heroin addict”-Quarles, “my father was a drinker, and a FIEND”-The Joker. Not a complaint, I like it.
As someone mentioned above, Boyd is understaffed. Who else can he leave? Devil would had been better, but he’s out. His cousin is in a wheelchair. Ava is probably more capable than the rest, but its not worth risking her. Arlo is a mess…. who else?
Whatever the case, I hope Boyd remains a central character until the series finale. He’s just a notch Raylan when it comes to the show’s nucleus these days.
JL’s right, there’s no one else Boyd could have left watching over Dickie and Errol. So, here’s what he has to brush up on; a simple rule: when you leave two prisoners to be watched by one guy, tie them up. Especially if your “guard” is in a wheelchair.
He may not have enough henchmen to guard him, but he should have been able to come up with enough rope to tie him up sufficiently. Leaving him to party with the ladies with one ankle chained was ridiculous.
Fantastic episode! I agree with every word you said except, “worthy of the build up of the previous 11 episodes” I disliked every episode that Dickie Bennett was not in. It’s not that I love how Jeremy Davies plays DB but because the best episodes surrounded Mags’ money
Also, the part about Limehouse just wanting to be left alone was kind of ruined for me when you did your interview with Bubba
WrWell, after four episodes of stasis, at least they (maybe) resolved the Dickie subplot in this one. The unwillingness to resolve even the smallest of subplots during this season has been a weakness IMO.
Okay, I just re-rewatched Season Two on DVD and, frankly, I just love that one sooooo much, that maybe I’m expecting too much of this show.
Boyd Crowder is Frank Nitty to Raylan’s Elliot Ness. Frank was a great baddie for a season or so, but 2012 Kentucky is NOT Chicago during prohibition. As much as I like Groggins, Raylan had the last word in this episode re: the Feds vs local
crime lords. Boyd is a great character, but
he’s served his purpose here. For
the character to do any more without becoming a “respectable” part of Harlan County” would be pushing a bit too far.
Nice to see Aunt Helen and Loretta back again. If only for a few seconds. I really feel the PTB did the series a disservice by the former.
RWG (I realize the series is only in its third season, but I think they need to start addressing)
Fantastic. Although agree Quarles being left in trailer not up to par. Sad about Tom taking a hollow point. Quote of nt “Marshall, do I strike you in any way as a VanHalen fan?”
It was a good line, but the real thing she would have said is “Who?” What teenager knows who Van Halen is today?
“… where she’d be his perfect woman if not for the huge gulf in age.”
I know! Every time there’s a Winona/Raylan scene, I keep thinking, man, if only Loretta were 20 years older.
This was another fantastic episode and I am having a lot of trouble deciding which season I love more, this one or the last. Can we count on your assessment of this season vs last after next weeks finale Alan?
This season certainly had more plates spinning at all times but never seemed to sacrifice quality in the service of quantity, whereas last season was a slower build-so nuanced and focused.
It does seem like this season had fewer (maybe even zero?) stand-alone, throw-away episodes like last years Winona/stolen $ debacle. What does everyone else think?
This was an awful episode. Felt silly and rushed. Quarles was completely underused in favor of what looks like a completely idiotic continuation of the “Arlo is crazy” subplot. Ava – who seemed to be getting interesting at the beginning of the season – seems to just be a nagging criminal wife. Very disappointing ending to this season.
Another problem: boyd knew there were explosives in Quarles’ car, why the hell would he ever walk near it?!? (right?). Add that to leaving druggie hookers in charge of watching a psychopath, leaving a gimp to guard 2 people, having Arlo do anything except serve whiskey, and not killing Dickie when he the chance…..I’d say Boyd had a rough episode.
Still liked it though.
Boyd probably figured that Duffy screwed it up somehow, and put Arlo on the shelf when he had any choice at all. Dickie is too much of an idiot to be a big threat, and could be used as a big payday.
Leaving Quarles in such bad hands was awful though, probably just a bad character moment to make the episode work.
Off point, but great call on Timothy Hutton and Natalie Portman. That movie is much better than it had any right to be
Loretta will be of age in, what, two – three years? If we are very lucky the show will last that long.
Anyone else getting hijacked by this site? About ever 3 times I sign in I get rerouted to some site telling me I have problems with my computer.
This whole shipping on Loreta and Rayland is a bit disgusting. I didn’t see it as any other than an adult and a KID speaking. Come on folks, she’s a KID.
It takes some kind of mind to see not see it as such….
I don’t ship them, but this is the fourth time Raylan has rescued Loretta. She’s at a very impressionable age right now. And when she grows up, she’s going to have weak knees for any guy in a ten gallon hat.
Thank you! I thought it was just me and couldn’t figure out why since I have a firewall. It is only on this site that I’m hijacked, as I realized today. How does that happen??
She’s his surrogate daughter. They get each other. I would like to see more of their friendship. Hopefully Ms. Dever has more time for the show, though I don’t know how they can write her in. Unless Raylan adopts her, in which case it becomes My Gun-Crazy US Marshall Dad. I would like to see her and Art have conversations.
Yes Christy2. I get highjacked here a couple times a week. Kind of frustrating.
Christy and Jan, please inform the hitfix folks that you are experiencing this also-I’ve had this problem with the site previously, and it started back up a few weeks ago. I reported the most recent problem you both are describing last week, but I’m sure hitfix might like to know it’s happening still to other folks as well.
As for Raylan and Loretta, I totally see that as a father/daughter type thing. Also, they seem to be the only sane Harlan people in each other’s lives, so they have a strong connection that way, too. Besides, how does any young girl that age not sorta idolize the lawman that saved her life in so many ways? I see her attachment to him as innocent rather than potentially icky.
Gotta give the far-fetched Quarles being chained up with the hookers plot (the 5 percent) a pass … it was greed that got all the players on board in the “chase Mags’ millions” in the first place. Having Quarles worth more alive than dead? Almost as much as Mags’ money? It almost had to happen.
It wouldn’t have been any less greedy to handcuff, shorten up that leg chain, and even put one on the other leg. The complaint isn’t that Boyd didn’t kill Quarles… but why leave him barely restrained and leave instructions for the people watching him to party with him and show him a good time? Sorry, just makes no sense at all.
And yeah, on the same note: what possible reason was there not to tie up at least Dickie (whom they pretty much planned to kill eventually anyway and had no need for at that point), and for that matter Errol. That’d make sense any time you’re leaving one guy to watch over two prisoners, and certainly makes sense when your one guy is in a wheelchair!
After closely re-watching the final scene, I am almost certain that Boyd was still lying unconscious near the railing where he was knocked out from the force of the VBIED. When Raylan goes to triage the wounded State Trooper, the camera pans towards where Cousin Johnny is lying prostrate in the stair well below where Boyd was uptop, and you can clearly see Boyd’s signature all black Johnny Cash outfit.
Meaning, now with Quarrel’s the albino homo/drug addict/sociopath even more aggravated from his 3rd degree burns, being setup by Wynn-Dixie and nowhere to turn to, I believe he gets desperate and tries to hurt Raylan, Boyd, and Limehouse anyway he can. I wouldn’t rule anything out in the finale. I couldn’t help but think that Raylan’s ex-ex wife could be a target. Can’t wait for the finale. For once, Justified is sticking with driving the plot and turning up the suspense and action in favor over making guest star appearances shoehorned into the season narrative or rehashing Raylan’s personal life over and over as was prevalent in the early episodes this season. I’m hoping for more from the next season.
Also, I find myself wathcing DEADWOOD more and more after Justified, to see when Olyphant was molding his future Marshall/Sheriff image on one of the most magnificent series this side of The Wire.
The one thing about Quarles, and Dickie, and even Raylan for that matter, is that they know when to pull the trigger (maybe count Ava too in that category), Boyd’s smarter than Quarles, in some ways he’s smarter than Raylan (at least in ruminations on the human condition), but I think ultimately all that thinking is combined with a bit too much confidence, so that he always thinks he can get a better deal of the situation, and he holds off from pulling the trigger.
(Well, he probably should have had Johnny pull the trigger when he saw Quarles pull up, since I don’t think Johnny’s arrest record is too major (then again Johnny’s suffered quite a bit for Boyd’s mistakes already))
Wynn has the same flaw, except he’s not as smart as Boyd and is more arrogant (also doesn’t have Boyd’s balls, I can’t imagine even if Boyd teamed up with Quarles, he would take the crap Quarles has been sending Wynn’s way). Still, I have a good hunch that Wynn’s going to regret not blowing the bomb sooner.
More fundamentally this episode I think has a lot of overreach as its tragic flaw (although I agree with Alan, that Boyd’s chaining of Quarles was just stupid, from the last episode I thought Quarles was tied up full-on rack-style, as in outstretched limps pulled tight by the restraints. As that woman pointed out, Quarles is a Husky-like fellow, and if you have a rabid dog, you don’t want his chain to have too much slack)
Everyone thinks they can get a little more out of the situation, when really they should just get out while the gettings good (and when the gettings bad, such as in Quarels’ case, they should just get going, oh no I have no where else to go, boo hoo, jump in your car head to anywhere else and start from square one, instead of involving yourself deeper into a mess of a situation that’s bringing on your downfall, of course, it may be hard to think clearly about things with that much Oxy)
Also, heh, heh, heh, Quarles, always getting people fueding and a fighting.
Sorry about the double comment, this site’s commenting system is not fond of me
Nice to know Quarles’ priorities never falter: Despite his smoking enough Oxy to paralyze an elephant, hip-deep in the local female talent, he still makes room in his heart for the big, dumb junior pimp — “choose any direction, and dive right in”, indeed….
And I don’t think I called it about Limehouse — and his denouement’s a damn sight less harsh than what I expected — but the reveal about Mags’ cash confirms what we failed to see throughout the season — he intimated he had game, but really all he had was talk.
Talk to keep the police and thugs away, talk to keep his community clean from drugs, talk (and a few men with guns) to prevent the Holler from exploding in a white power pogrom. It’s a remarkable achievement, but his bargain was with Mags, who is dead, and he now has no money to buy safety or arms. He’s revealed to everyone with an interest just how vulnerable his people are, and he’s pissed off the survivors of his chess game.
If he doesn’t have atomics to destroy the bridge and boil the river dry with Boyd’s and Dickie’s men in it, he’s entering a world of hurt — but at least that’s change, for a character so determined for everything to stay the same. A noble social goal, but kind of frakking boring, character-wise….
I’m fairly confident Wynn had his bodyguard shoot the deputy. He needs to either deliver Quarles to Detroit alive or kill him. Having Quarles in police custody accomplishes neither.
MENDOZAAAAAAA– I mean, QUAAAAARLLLLLLES!!!
I too could not get over how absurdly bad Boyd’s Quarles security was. Leaving Dickie and Errol to be guarded by Johnny alone seemed like a really bad idea too.
Anybody else get a Dark Knight vibe at episode’s end? Joker’s on the loose.
Over at EW, the weekly postmortem with Graham Yost reveals Taylor Elmore, the ep’s writer was high on dental visit Vicodin and had two days to write the whole script. Quarles in the trailer was the thing he wrote first. So that might explain the absurdity.
There was just a lot of convenient stupidity in this episode that a great show should try harder to avoid. It can come across as having contempt for the intelligence of your audience.
So… not one of my favorite episodes this season. But I was once again blown away by that acting of Davies. If for some reason Goggins was written out of the show (which he won’t be), Davies is fully capable of rising to the challenge of filling the void.
Completely disagree. Davies is doing fine with the role, but it’s a completely one-dimensional character, I’d be bored with Dickie pretty quickly if he were on-screen for half the show every week. Unlike Boyd, Dickie brings no surprises.
Well in the unlikely event that the show ever got to that stage, they could easily 3 dimensionalize him. Boyd started out one dimensional too.
I’m with the commenter. Dickie is interesting, but he offers no challenge to Raylan, not physically, intellectually, etc.
Boyd on the other hand is as close as there is to Raylan on the other side.
Unfortunately, I’m losing a lot of respect for the late, great Mags Bennett as this season goes on. Yeah, Doyle’s dead, but via dialogue from last season, her grandchildren are alive and well. So, she decided that Dickie was right and she couldn’t just abandon her darker side. Does that mean that her earlier suggestions that Doyle and his kids were “the future” were just words?
The show (and Dickie, for that matter) haven’t even bothered to address this. Yeah, she was soft on Loretta and I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if that’s where the money went. Yet, no one thinks to look into Doyle’s wife and kids and maybe, just maybe, that they ended up with it all?
OTOH, the “Mags Money” being this season’s McGuffin, I wouldn’t be surprised to find out there’s really no “Mags Money” at all.
This episode just didn’t do it for me, but the show had a hellava season to follow. That said, it’s still been the most entertaining TV experience for me this year.
RWG (and I say this after buying and watching and enjoying “Game of Thrones” Season One on DVD)
I believe Doyle’s family got the Blackpike money, legally gained. I always assumed this money was from the weed business over the years.
She told Dickie that the money from the sale to Blackpike was entirely for Doyle and his children. That hasn’t been changed one iota. He was going to get the weed *business*, which he managed to muddle. Her accumulated cash? We never heard about that, though I think I do recall her promising to make things right for Loretta in some undefined way. Dickie clearly it’s his by right, but not if she’d already given it to Loretta.
All of this has been explained. Loretta has the $3mm – that’s why she was involved in last episode. Doyle’s kids have the Black Pike money. There is no ambiguity here at all
The part with Trooper Tom remonded me of the scene in Black Dynamite where the militant brother is waxing poetic about his girl, and how, when this is over he’s gonna settle down and get married, and then immediately takes a spear in the chest. Black Dynamite says “Who saw that comi..? Uh, who saw where that came from?”
I totally agree about Quarrles and the trailer. No way Boyd is that dumb. Reminded me of Dr. Evil and his ridiculously slow dipping mechanism.
My biggest nitpick though, was Raylan holstering his gun while confronting Dickie, who had his in his hand, and was gesturing all over with it. No LEO would do that, no matter how fast they thought they were. All Dickie would have had to do is fein a gesture and squeezed off a round. Now, if Dickie’s gun had been in his waistband, that would have worked much better.
The whole point of holstering his weapon was to make Dickie confident enough to act a fool.
Thanks for the Black Dynamite reference BTW.
But that wasn’t “some LEO”, it was Raylan Givens. While I have my quibbles with some parts of this episode (already expressed), if you’re watching this show you kind of have to buy into the fact that he’s a character from an old-style western, he’s not a modern-day law enforcement officer.
Remember episode 1 of season 1? The “I told you to be out of town by sundown, now I’m going to kill you” scene? Certainly “no LEO would do that”, but from the beginning we were told how things are in this show’s universe.
I know that this show is not realistic, but there is a difference between acting cool and acting stupid. The way Dickie was gesturing with his gun, he could have easily shot Raylan in the middle of a sentence instead af making the big overt move he made when he actually did try to shoot him. It’s bad writing. We know that Raylan is fast, but only an idiot (or an actor who had read the script, and knew what was going to happen) would keep his gun holstered while the bad guy waved his around, sometimes even having it pointed at him. There are people who can outdraw someone who already has a gun in their hand, but there is no one who would not draw with all that gesturing going on. No one who is still alive anyway.
Amazing, Amazing Episode… One criticism and I understand why they did it, but I found it slightly convenient that Quarles was able to survive the car explosion.. Why did duffy not just do it when he was INSIDE the car?
He was trying to kill both Boyd and Quarles. Same reason he didn’t kill him in the trailor earlier.
I thought Boyd was on the ground in the parking lot still?
Just wanted to point out that I called the Loretta as
Mags heir thing back around the third episode or so. Comments from that review will confirm.
Why, why, why do I just love Dickie Bennett on the show? Growing up, I know I always leaned towards the bad guys, but this is different. Jeremy Davies playing Dickie, is almost as good as Walton Goggins playing Boyd. There is such style, charisma in how they speak, pronounce their lines, the body language that just makes me want to jump up and clap. Dickie could have been that baseball star as a child, but his family taught him poor values, so he ended up a cripple. OY!
Anyway, the episode had the build up that we have been waiting for all season. Mr. Limehouse in the deep holler just wants to get the outsiders gone, as well as the troubled shite starters. I have been waiting for his true intentions, and I don’t think we have seen the rest of them yet.
I got chills when I saw Helen. Something about her strength kept that Givens family alive.
Lastly, although based on here and Twitter, much has been praised about the writing on this show. I agree that the dialog is not just entertaining, but like listening to classical music in my ears.
I find Dickie an irritant, an irritating idiot. I’m happy to go along with whatever the writers have in store for him.
I’m pretty sure Raylan crippled Dickie during a baseball game. It’s why Dickie has had it out for Raylan and why he wanted to beat him to death with a baseball bat . . .
So bottom line- I think we can all agree Quarles dies next week… Who is the cause?
Probably Wynn. We haven’t seen Wynn really unleashed yet, it’s about time.
Thinking back, Raylan hasn’t really killed any major bad guys (unless my memory is failing me now; he shot Boyd and Dickie but they survived, and he killed the guy in Miami which we haven’t seen, and also Coover). Doyle, Mags, Boyd’s dad, Gary, various mafia guys etc all tend to die at the hands of people of their own ilk. At the end of the day, Raylan is into rule of law and taking people to prison. For this reason, I don’t think he will be the one to kill Quarles, but it would be fitting if he did after their previous confrontation.
*salutes*
Major Burns.
Thank you for that.
This was a really good episode but when Quarles kills Tom they intentionally made his gun sound like a higher caliber than it has in the past to make us think that Quarles was the one who got shot. That bugged me, as well as Boyd not taking the proper measures to insure that someone did not escape twice
I noticed that the sound of the gun couldn’t have been his .380, but assumed someone else killed Deputy Tom and then took Quarles.
I was glad to see Loretta brought back, and there were certainly some good moments in the episode, but as this season goes on it feels more above average than great to me.
The actors playing Dickie and Quarles have given strong performances, but I hope both are done on the show after this season. Their constant escapes have worn thin with me.
I think this season would’ve benefited from either being two or three episodes shorter or possibly having a couple of standalone episodes mixed in [that’s not what the show does best, and I know some ppl despise them] because there was too much pushing the pieces around over and over again.
Another irritation – when Raylon broke the window in front of Dickie to threaten him with an attempted B&E – broken glass *outside* the house shows someone breaking OUT not IN.
Sure. But Raylan never intended to arrest Dickie for breaking and entering. The whole exchange was just to provoke him. He can explain the broken glass any way he chooses.
Since we are bringing up parts of the show that didn’t make a lot of sense….
Did the criminal masterminds really think you could stash over $3 million in a safety deposit box? Even if it was “one of the big ones”? You would need a forklift to carry it out.
3,200,000 = 32,000 hundred dollar bills = 320 stacks of hundos.
Each stack is 6×2.5×0.4 inches, so total volume = 1920 cubic inches. Not that big. Basically around a cubic foot, meaning it would all fit in a 12x12x12 inch box.
1. Could someone refresh my memory what the status is of Wynn Duffy’s ties to the Dixie Mafia? Seems like he’s making a huge power play by the end of this episode, trying to get Boyd either taken out or imprisoned while nailing Quarles at the same time. If he gets backing from both Detroit and Dixie, I see him pretty well set up to be Season Four’s big baddie, which, I mean, that’s just the coolest idea ever.
2. Arlo might die in the finale, sure, but not before he lands in the middle of a tense situation like a surprise grenade and blows something or someone up real goddamn good. He’s going to be forgotten about and stay on the dark side of the moon, like Michael Douglass in Falling Down, until he comes back around to completely fuck up someone’s day.
3. Boyd’s been a great underdog all season. Will he stay that way? I want to see a big Boyd win, yeah, but I also like the idea of him facing off against Duffy or Limehouse next season, having been outmatched by (respectively) their access to power or their deep ties to the Harlan community.
4. My estimation of Limehouse as a powerful character took some big leaps this episode. I liked him before but putting all his ninja knowledge to use as he’s done here was impressive and a shitload of fun. I’m hoping he survives the finale with a big win and carries over to next season, but it’s also easy to see a situation where he has to lay down his life to protect the community he’s been fighting for all season. (One thing I wish they’d done more of is showing Limehouse in his element: aside from his primary henchman, we haven’t gotten to really SEE the love-for-community he’s always talking about.)
Seemed to be another set up episode for the finale but I still loved it. I can’t believe this season is almost over! No one seems to listen to me when I tell them how great this show is. Their loss. I love how Goggins moves as Boyd. Just sinewy and slick, hands in the pockets of that pea coat but always a viper ready to strike.
The scene with Quarles being guarded by morons may have been silly, but at least it explained how those tiny guns do so much damage (should have figured he used hollow points). Poor State Trooper Tom!
Oh, man, I totally missed the Retirony in this episodes! I gotta work on that (and Chekhov’s gunman, but that’s for another time).
Do you recall the sound of the gunshot that took down Trooper Tom? Much louder than Quarles’ .32 cal. would have made
Another fantastic episode. Limehouse’s actions all season make sense to me now. He doesn’t really want to run crime in Harlan, he just wants his Holler to be left alone.
The funniest moment of the episode for me was Dickie getting Errol into the trunk of the car. Brilliant.
Also, Quarles snorting Oxy before getting out of his car to kill Boyd reminded me of Jesse Pinkman of Breaking Bad in “Half Measures” (both the twelfth episodes of third seasons).