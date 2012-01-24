‘Justified’ – ‘Cut Ties’: Karen Sisco, I presume?

“Justified” just aired its second episode of the season. I interviewed Graham Yost about where we are at this point with our heroes and villains, and I have a review of this episode coming up just as soon as I need a spot…
“I have not been myself, Boyd.” -Raylan
“Cut Ties” is a good signpost for the evolution of “Justified.” On one level, it’s the exact kind of episode the show was doing early in its first season – and even early in its second (albeit with Mags and the boys running around in the background – and the main case with Art investigating the murder of an old colleague was actually quite good as those standalone stories go.
But what Graham Yost and company have recognized over the years is that even a good standalone case isn’t necessarily going to cut it on its own with what the audience wants. So even as Art was avenging a buddy and showing how the old-school Marshals conducted business(*), we also spent a lot of time on Boyd and Dickie in prison, got to meet this season’s other major villain in Mykelti Williamson as Ellstin Limehouse and got a bit of Elmore Leonard continuity wish fulfillment with Carla Gugino’s appearance as a Marshal bearing a strong resemblance to the one she used to play on “Karen Sisco.”
(*) And, in the process, suggesting that at least part of his discomfort with how Raylan conducts business stems from remembering when he was young and quicker to solve a problem with his fists or his gun rather than his brains.
As with Stephen Root’s appearances as Judge Reardon (a spin on the lead character from Leonard’s “Maximum Bob,” whose TV adaptation Leonard hated), Gugino’s role as the mysterious Agent Goodall (whose married last name isn’t what Raylan knows her by, and whose first name is never uttered, despite Tim Olyphant’s best efforts to slip a “Karen” into the dialogue somewhere) is the show working around copyright a bit. Sony owns the rights to Raylan Givens, but not the other stars of the Leonard canon. But that can’t stop “Justified” from featuring characters who are evocative of the others. And if you can get an actress who once played one of those characters in an underrated, short-lived TV drama, why not? I like the idea that Raylan and Karen used to work in the Miami field office together and hooked up after he divorced Winona. (Compared to most of the men Karen has been involved with on the page and screen, Raylan’s a prince.) And I was glad to see Gugino slip easily back into a role she owned for 10-odd episodes back in 2003. Though Raylan is still moving at half-speed from the gunshot wound, it was a pleasure to watch him and Goodall move like a well-oiled machine to take out Little Joe’s guards.
The only downside to this being such a busy – and relatively Raylan-light – episode is that Gugino never got all that much to do. I wish that they had saved her appearance for a different story, maybe something akin to season 1’s “Long in the Tooth,” which is probably the best of all of the show’s standalone episodes. (It got dinged at the time because it followed two similar, less interesting procedural hours, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with doing the occasional episode that’s just a pure, concentrated Elmore Leonard-style short story.) Maybe she’ll be available again, though. She does, after all, have access to her own jet.
And I can’t say that there’s another part of “Cut Ties” that I’d have wanted to eliminate in favor of more of the Givens/Goodall duo.
As mentioned above, I loved seeing Art take lead and bend the rulebook into an unrecognizable new shape in his interrogation of Poe. Art’s the only one of Raylan’s co-workers to come fully alive as a character. Some of that comes from him being more frequently in conflict with our hero (and surprisingly sympathetic in those scenes, given that we should love Raylan and view Art like every frustrated lieutenant in every formulaic cop movie ever), some comes from Nick Searcy’s performance and some comes from the fact that his spotlight episodes (both this and last year’s bank robbery story with the low-speed foot chase) tend to feel more lived-in.
Beyond that, we got to spend a lot of time watching Boyd circle around Dickie in prison, forced to accelerate his plans because Raylan offered too quickly to kick him loose.(**) As with the reveal at the end of the premiere that Boyd got himself arrested to get close to Dickie, I was pleased to once again learn that Boyd’s plans are more complex than they first appeared. While he certainly wants revenge on the man who shot Ava, what Boyd needs right now is Mags’ hidden fortune, and if he can scare the location out of Dickie, so much the better. I love watching Walton Goggins and Jeremy Davies work together and am glad that Dickie is the last Bennett standing (for now).
(**) Do you figure Raylan realized Boyd had an ulterior motive for getting locked up (if not exactly what it was) and became all magnanimous to foil him, or was he being completely genuine – albeit unintentionally inconvenient – in his sentiments? I prefer to think it was the former (more fun that way), but one never knows.
And speaking of scares, Mykelti Williamson gets his own dramatic introduction this week as Limehouse, who doesn’t have the expensive suits or polish of Neal McDonough’s character but makes nearly as strong an impression in a single scene. What sold Limehouse’s lesson to the terrified kid was that final glimpse of one of Limehouse’s more trusted henchmen with a badly-scarred hand that was surely once dipped in lye and boiling water and vinegar. Limehouse doesn’t make empty threats, and his peculiar motivational tactics appear to work. He’s not someone Boyd Crowder is going to easily move.
Some other thoughts:
* Note that when Goodall and Raylan go to Little Joe’s hotel room, she uses a telescoping combat baton much like the one the J-Lo version of Karen Sisco used to tussle with Isaiah Washington in “Out of Sight.”
* Yost dips again into the “Band of Brothers” casting pool to get Frank John Hughes (who was one of my favorite characters in that miniseries, Wild Bill Guarnere) to play Poe. I always like that guy, and wish he worked more.
* When Art and Bill are talking about the good ol’ days in Art’s office, they mention Bass Reeves, one of the first African-Americans (if not the first) to be made a U.S. Marshal. Like Art says, hard to imagine Denzel or someone of his status hasn’t tried to play the guy in a movie.
* The show continues to do better by Art as a character than either Rachel (who got an unmemorable spotlight episode last year) or Tim (who mainly hangs back, complains about Raylan and occasionally uses his sniper skills), but I appreciate that when either of the younger deputies kills someone, it’s treated with gravity. Killing doesn’t particularly trouble Raylan, except for the bureaucratic inconvenience, but it’s been implied that Tim has a drinking problem tied to all the men he’s shot, and though Rachel’s mostly doing okay at the episode’s end, it’s also clearly not just another day at the office for her.
What did everybody else think?
Who else figured Limehouse saw Fight Club and enjoyed it? I really liked him. This season’s going to be great!!!
you forgot the first rule…
The show really needs to have an episode that really focuses more on Tim, it could lead to a very interesting episdoe
“Do you figure Raylan realized Boyd had an ulterior motive for getting locked up (if not exactly what it was) and became all magnanimous to foil him, or was he being completely genuine — albeit unintentionally inconvenient — in his sentiments? I prefer to think it was the former (more fun that way), but one never knows.”
Didn’t Raylan also arrange for Dickie to be put in solitary? If so, that’s pretty definitive.
Raylan figured it out because of Wynona’s story before the commercial break.
Yes, you’re both right. My attention to detail in this review was not incredibly strong (see also the Goodall/Godard mistake).
Yes, you could see Raylan’s ‘lightbulb’ turn on after Winona talked about when it comes to one who lies for a living, ‘the only thing he doesn’t mean is what he’s actually saying.’
Raylan definitely knew that Boyd was in there to kill Dickie. He had Dickie moved to solitary to protect him.
or at least he *thought* boyd was going to kill him. he was on to boyd, but didn’t know the plan was to scare him into revealing the location of the loot.
I gotta say I think I might fall into the category of the stupid “average audience member” because a lot of the stuff went over my head. Plus did we meet Bubba in last weeks episode?
Despite that I enjoyed this episode and I’m one if those fans that don’t like the stand alone episodes
Great review as always Alan!
I’d really like to see Yost and company take a whack at some iteration of Get Shorty. While it’s not a particularly bad film (Be Cool was a truly bad film) it suffers from having the same glib, no-stakes tone everything Barry Sonnenfeld has ever directed has. Would also love to see Ray Nicolette show up in Harlan at some point.
Nicolate (Keaton) would be awesome. Him and Karen (Carla) have been on my wish list to guest star since the show started
Heh heh, I was kind of hoping for Steve Zahn as Glenn Michaels to find his way into the fray at some point… :)
This thread got me trying to come up with circumstances that would find Chili Palmer in Harlan County……naah.
Or Ray Bones.. Or Karen’s Dad, even (awesome Farina, as both) “Tell me, Ray.. you ever where one that says… ‘Undercover?’
‘wear’. Crap.
Lol. I didn’t quite understand what he was saying but I was like, I’m pretty sure this is the same thing as Fight Club.
I think Alan is right on in his review that the producers learned from Seasons 1 and 2 and are making the “stand alones” less stand alone like and putting more of the ongoing story into it. Looks like its going to be a decent season.
One thing, i wish everybody would stop talking about Mags already. yes she was a great character but at this point all the unending praise is getting distracting.
I agree with your comment about Mags, Tony — loved her but have moved on and wish others would do so. OTOH, if the show lost Boyd I’d probably still watch it but very reluctantly and being extremely peeved!
In addition to the business about Raylan putting Dickie in solitary: remember the sequence in the house, in which Raylan and Winona talk about how realtors and how once somebody lies for a living, they just start lying all the time. And then Raylan make a little “DAMN I’m an idiot” face. And then we jump to the first Boyd scene. He worked it out.
Another great episode. I loved the scene with Raylan and Boyd at the jail, with Raylan playing magnanimous and Boyd knowing he’d been caught and not quite sure how to react. And yes, obviously Raylan realized that something was up. Too many other things (Winona’s little speech about liars, Dickie being put in solitary, etc.) for that not to be the case.
Thanks for the Bass Reeves mention. I didn’t quite catch his name when Bill mentioned it. Seems like there was an el-cheapo indie movie made about him in 2010 but it is odd that there’s never been a major, Hollywood picture.
Nice to see Art get some action. He’s such a great character and Nick Searcy does an awesome job playing him.
“Do you figure Raylan realized Boyd had an ulterior motive for getting locked up (if not exactly what it was) and became all magnanimous to foil him, or was he being completely genuine — albeit unintentionally inconvenient — in his sentiments?”
Raylan had the realization in the scene prior, when Winona talked about liars meaning the exact opposite of everything they said. Watch it again, it’ll be obvious.
“Do you figure Raylan realized Boyd had an ulterior motive for getting locked up (if not exactly what it was) and became all magnanimous to foil him, or was he being completely genuine — albeit unintentionally inconvenient — in his sentiments?”
Raylan realized it in the scene prior, when Winona was talking about liars. Watch it again, it’ll be obvious.
Loved the call backs to “Karen Sisco” including the baton (which Gugino used a few times in the show, including the pilot), the outfit and even the music in the scene of Boyd picking a fight in the yard that would’ve fit nicely into the score of “Sisco” or “Out of Sight.”
YES! Nice job on the ‘Out of Sight’ connection, which I totally had as well but forgot until now! That’s one of my fave movies ever and I just happened to catch it on cable last night. And when that sort of twangy bass line kicked in tonight, esp. while Boyd was wearing a Foley-esque jumpsuit in a yard, I actually had a momentary brain fart! I was like, wait Justified isn’t Soderbergh’s, how are the using that music? Even got a flash of Snoopy Miller in his jumpsuit and bandana! My mind was struggling so hard to make the connection between a movie and a TV show, it knocked the obvious Elmore connection right of of my head! Would love to know the thought process that went into choosing that music and how explicit (it had to be!) the intent was.
I should mention that after the initial similarity… the OOS “version” is much funkier and FAR superior. :-D
Alan, not only did you astutely make the connection regarding Karen Sisco-Goodall’s telescoping baton, but you outdid yourself with your use of the word “tussle”. Either you have the novel handy or you are as much of a fan of Soderbergh’s “Out Of Sight” as I am.
Boo yah, back-to-back kick-ass “OOS” posts! I zeroed in on Alan’s sublime yet ultra casual choice as well (and would have even if I hadn’t just seen OOS again last night.) In fact, after she did her number on the dude tonight, I actually said out loud to my TV: “You wanted to tussle. She tussled.” (Because I’m a dork.)
Only thing that could have topped that is if Alan had suggested that given all the Big Badness that looks to be coming our way this season… we better tighten up our panties, boy.
Liked it, but I still prefer the mythology or arc episodes more. Disappointing use of Gugino, so hopefully she will fly her jet back in sometime later in the season/series.
Oh, come on, we KNOW that Raylan figured out Boyd, as Winona’s big “liars say everything BUT what they’re really thinking” triggers such a light bulb over his head that he asks her to repeat it. Plus, Raylan is almost condescending as he hangs up the phone rather than let Boyd talk. Nope, this episode has our hero getting his wits about him.
Love the baton spot, Alan. And I agree with others that the Lye routine definitely seems like an homage to Fight Club (which is fine by me).
I liked the tender moment at the end with Winona. Raylan and her have alwyas had such wonderful chemistry, but it’s nice to see such an earnest and “normal” moment. We’ll see if they get all the way there.
small, meaningless observation, but also like Out of Sight they mentioned a boxer who had to quit b/c his retinas became detached-just like the bad dude J.LO goes to interview in Out of Sight (and eventually uses her baton on him)
I think the mention of the boxer was more likely due to the fact that the episode was written by Benjamin Cavell, who used to be a boxer and wrote a collection of short stories, “Rumble, Young Man, Rumble,” several of which feature boxers and discussion of boxing.
Disappointing to hear that Elmore Leonard didn’t like the Maximum Bob TV show. It was on before I was very familiar with Leonard’s work, so the difference in tone didn’t bother me. I thought it was pretty entertaining and I wish it would come out on DVD.
I really enjoyed this episode. I missed Neal McDonough, who is one of my favorite character actors (he played Buck Compton in Band of Brothers), but the introduction of Limehouse made up for it. I did like the thinly-veiled Karen Sisco, though I think it’s a bit ridiculous that they can’t even refer to her by her first name. Whatever. I think I liked Gugino better than J-Lo in Out of Sight (I just watched that for the first time, and I thought that it was a very good crime story hampered by a completely implausible and ridiculous romance). Anyway, I can’t wait to see where they go from here.
It seemed to me that Art’s old colleague who was murdered was supposed to be an older version of Raylan. Not only did he have the same line about measuring up with the old timers that Raylan once used, but he also appeared at Poe’s car in a very Raylan-eque manner. His untimely death made me think that’s why Art often disapproves of what Raylan does – the fear that you can’t be that good 100% of the time.
I love how the show is now setting up Raylan’s advisaries by showing them being some sort of badass in a single scene.
Last year, we got it with Mags “it was in the glass, not in the jar.”
And this year, when Neal McDonough shoots everyone in the office and is a step ahead of everyone he’s around.
And then again this year with Limehouse with the lye scene.
They scenes could be incredibly cliche, since there have been millions of scenes in TV/movies where the audience is shown “here is why this guy is not someone you mess with.”
But Justified manages to elevate beyond the cliche in these scenes and really show some memorable stuff.
Maybe I missed something, but why can’t they use the actual characters of Karen Sisco and Maximum Bob? I gather it’s something to do with the rights, but both of those series were a LONG time ago. Are they really still owned by other parties?
read the interview with yost, he addresses the question:
[www.hitfix.com]
And to expand, even if Universal doesn’t own, say, the Sisco name any more (which I’m not clear on), Sony would still have to pay Leonard or someone else for the rights. Yost suggested it was going to be more trouble than it was worth, and obviously Leonard seems fine with how they’re doing this sort of thing.
Karen Sisco (Goodall) was a fun addition to the show tonight. Additionally, I’m glad they didn’t do what the previews alluded to with some sort of cliched Winona jealousy storyline. They stayed away from it, where Winona didn’t even notice there was another woman there, which served the story better, and set up the possibility of something down the road between Raylan and Goodall. If he’s watchful of it, which he would be right now, he can guard himself from cheating on his baby mama. If he gets comfortable with Goodall again, he could slip. Makes it more interesting down the road.
LOVED Art’s response to Raylan when he was asked if he’s ok. Art was almost offended that Raylan would check on him, as though Raylan would be ok with what he did and Art wouldn’t. Great thought, Alan, that Art bristles when Raylan can do what Art can no longer do. It brings the scene into greater focus. Also, Art was gold on the phone with Raylan not tipping his hand with Poe that he knew what was going on. I love Art.
Limehouse is going to be good for the show. Boyd was clearly shaken, as was Ava, when he learned Limehouse was the guy who help Mags’s money. He’s clearly a man not to be crossed, and that kind of formidable foe is what Boyd needs to raise his game. And it shows how much Elmore Leonard and Yost respect the intelligence of these backwoodsmen. They might be uneducated, but they’re smart and very capable, and Yost and Co. treat them accordingly.
Great scene with Boyd in the yard when he took off his jumper to show his swastika. If there was any doubt the white supremacist thing was an affectation he used to his own benefit, that should be eliminated. The man is smart, just not educated. There’s a difference.
I’m guessing the fact that they cast a recognizable actor as the prison guard who was eavesdropping on Boyd and Dickie means we’ll be seeing him again in a future episode.
And on the subject of Wild Bill, my cousin (who’s a major history buff) had the pleasure of meeting the real deal a few years ago and was happy to report he’s even wilder in person.
I can never remember that actor’s real name, so I refer to him as Dale (his character on “The Riches”). I fully expect Guard Dale to mess up Boyd’s plans to get Mags’ money from Limehouse, and I also expect him to wind up in some lye and boiling water (hold the vinegar) because of it. He wasn’t eavesdropping for nothin’!
Funny, just before this season started, I was thinking to myself how cool it would be to have Gugino cameo as Sisco. And there we are. Love it.
I enjoyed Limehouse’s subtle chemistry lesson: Lye, a base, burns, but can be neutralized by vinegar, an acid. If you’re lucky, this will happen before the lye burns your hand down to the bone.
I have a massive crush on Carla Gugino.
Loved seeing Carla Gugino, even though she didn’t really have too much to do. It would have been even better if Robert Forster had showed up as well.
Alan – In your reviews of Sons of Anarchy, you quite frequently point out all of the instances where there are no consequences for the actions of the main characters or lack of continuity that stretches the bounds of credulity.
Yet, with Justified, you seem to ignore the same foibles.
At the conclusion of the S3 premier, Raylan shoots or kills Quinn from Dexter (not clear if Quinn died or injured), yet at the start of this episode there is absolutely no consequence of that action.
How many bad guys does Raylan have to kill/shoot (hell, he’s shoot at least 3 or 4 bad guys in his own hotel room alone) before he turns into Jack Bauer? It’s really starting to stretch the point of believability.
Raylan didn’t kill the hitman, he very clearly wounded him in the right shoulder. I’m guessing he isn’t going to be a regular, so it’s not that important since he obviously was going to kill Raylan and Winona.
What happened to Poe? They just left him handcuffed to the chair and ran out.
Police cars arrived at the scene with the Marshalls.
Poor Mykelti Williamson. The moment he came on screen, we immediately start in: pineapple shrimp, lemon shrimp, coconut shrimp, pepper shrimp, shrimp soup, shrimp stew, shrimp salad, shrimp and potatoes, shrimp burger, shrimp sandwich….that’s about it
Check imdb. According to them a bass reeves movie came out in 2010
Frank John Hughes was also Walden Belfiore from the Sopranos