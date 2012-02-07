‘Justified’ – ‘The Devil You Know’: Off to see the wizard

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I can sense a disturbance in the Force…
“Goddamn if I don’t have to save Dickie Bennet.” -Raylan
“The Devil You Know” was pleasurable in a lot of ways, as the season’s various moving pieces started bumping up against each other, as we said goodbye to a notable supporting character, and as Raylan found himself once again reluctantly saving Dickie from the many people who mean him harm.
But the biggest pleasure of all was how well the script – by Taylor Elmore, who penned last season’s fantastic “Brother’s Keeper” – was able to give us dialogue that sounded like Elmore Leonard himself had written it. The dialogue was crackling throughout, as various characters tried to parse their words, only for others to point out how careful they were trying to be when they used phrases like “I can’t say.” As I’ve said before, as much as I enjoy seeing Raylan out-draw a bad guy, the most satisfying moments on this show tend to involve characters thinking their way out of situations, and the dialogue throughout this episode suggested a whole lot of very clever people (oh, and Dewey Crowe, but everyone’s gotta have an intellectual gimme).
And the sheer volume of smart, interesting characters has made this season a lot of fun so far. You can basically put any two or three people together in any combination and get a strong scene, whether it’s Carpetbagger trying to seduce Devil over to his side (and doing a Boyd-esque mock preacher bit), Raylan visiting Loretta to get some intel on the missing Bennet money, or Dickie looking to Limehouse to get him out of his predicament with Murphy and his goons.
Murphy, by the way, was involved in a pitch-perfect black comedy action sequence, with Raylan realizing that the safest play was to just drive his car into the locked-and-loaded prison guard – and then to drive over him again when Murphy foolishly kept trying to shoot at Raylan even with multiple broken bones. 9 times out of 10, Raylan Givens is gonna outdraw any man looking to put him down, but if he can just stay in his car for the 10th time, why not?
As good as the various combinations were tonight, “Justified” still sings loudest when the two tough, smart men in the room are Raylan and Boyd. I love the idea that Boyd can practically smell Raylan coming, but dramatically it’s interesting because Raylan is often strangely more open with Boyd than he is with anyone else, save maybe Winona or Ava. They’re not exactly friends, and sooner or later they’re going to be pointing guns at each other again, but they have a shared history together, and they understand each other better than the rest of the world does. Raylan doesn’t need to tell Boyd about his mother and Limehouse in order to get the intel about Murphy, but he has to talk about it to someone, and Boyd seems a better confessor than does Rachel.
So Boyd points Raylan towards Murphy, who sends him to Dickie, whose life has just been saved by Limehouse, who allegedly only has $46,000 remaining of Mags’ money. Whether he’s lying or not, Dickie sure believes he is, and would rather go back to prison – now with added tough guy cred, having taken credit for the goons Limehouse and his sidekick shot – to plot again.
The Limehouse situation is still very much up in the air, as is the fate of poor, dumb Dewey Crowe, who when we last see him appears on the verge of becoming some kind of dark surgical victim.
But before we can move on to whatever’s coming next – including, presumably, more Carpetbagger vs. Boyd maneuvering – Boyd has to first take care of Devil. It’s a story development pushed in part by outside forces (see below), but still a tremendous scene. Whether we’re supposed to believe all of Boyd’s BS, Boyd himself believes it all as it spills out of his mouth. He has grand plans for Harlan, and those plans once included Devil, and while he can’t take disloyalty, he at least does Devil the mercy of not letting him writhe in pain from that first bullet wound. (And in a nice touch, we cut to black before Boyd fires the kill shot, neither man nor show reveling in what has to happen.)
They’re cooking with gas right now, and the season has barely gotten started.
Some other thoughts:
* RIP, Devil. Kevin Rankin has an ongoing gig on CBS’ “Unforgettable,” so Devil had to go, and at least he went out memorably. I like Rankin, and wish he could stay on a show like this that made more interesting use of him than “Unforgettable” does, but from a business stand-point, he’s making more money and more secure as a cast regular on a network show than he’d get from a recurring role on basic cable, so I can’t begrudge him the choice.
* Speaking of “Justified” recurring characters who found steadier network work, Katilyn Dever is otherwise-engaged on ABC’s “Last Man Standing,” but it was nice to get a glimpse of her as Loretta, and to see that she’s doing relatively okay.
* I haven’t read much of “Raylan” yet, but I think we are about up to the point where “Justified” started borrowing a few plot points from the book. If you’ve read it, please keep that stuff to yourself. Thanks.
* Dewey Crowe wriggling around in a body bag is just funny. It just is.
* Limehouse can not only identify Rachel’s accent, but he’s already shown more interest in her and her background in a few minutes than Raylan has in two-plus seasons.
* Limehouse also gives us insight into the origin of Noble’s Hollow (or should I be spelling it “Holler”?), and it sounds like such fertile storytelling ground that you could just make a historical drama about the place.
What did everybody else think?
Great episode. Taylor Elmore is a terrific writer. This episode had a lot of funny moments which is not rare, being an Elmore Leonard TV show, but Taylor Elmore’s writing really got the humor of Elmore Leonard novels. Also loved the tie-in to the next episode which I’m familiar with, having read the new novel, Raylan, which is excellent. It’s going to be a great episode.
Just finished reading the EW interview with Graham Yost and I highly recommend it.
The Dickie/Dewey bromance makes me giggle,they are 2 idiots in a pod, and Dewey freaking out in the body bag was a laugh riot, as was Raylan’s realization that he might just have to save Dickie Bennett….again!
Speaking of Bromances, just how HOT was the Raylan/Boyd interaction.
The sense of character and sense of place in this show is second to none. The idea that white women would go to Nobles Holler for protection is a fascinating one.
myself being from kentucky, it’s ‘holler’.
I know that’s how it’s pronounced, but is that how it’s written out?
that’s how we were taught to spell it.
I’m pretty sure it’s ‘holler’ in pronunciation and spelling.
I think it might be colloquially spelled Holler but it is Hollow. That being said I love going to the holler in West Virginia for my family reunions :)
guys, im pretty sure it Holla
It’s “challah”
Something funny is how the show almost predicts what were thinking. When they had Dickie in his mom’s shop I was like he’s pretty good with a gun its a set up and they pointed that out. So he offers to let them open it and I’m like its an explosive and they had that down too.
Other thing is, the show always satisfies. Like the Devil storyline went straight where I thought it would go but it still satisfied me. Never did I think johnny was going to turn on Boyd and he never did. And from the beginning of the season since Eva hit him with that frying pan I didn’t think Devil would last. Sometimes if the writers just let the story write itself it goes where it needs to go.
Loved the episode and I’m loving the season so far. One thing about the dialogue this week. Yes, it’s great – but did Dickie sound a lot smarter and funnier than he ever has. It was a bit out of character. In fact, he kind of sounded too much like Boyd.
I noticed the same thing as you re: Dickie — thought he sounded (pattern of speech wise, talking more quietly and calmly) remarkably like
Boyd, plus it occurred to me “Hmmm, he sure got a lot smarter compared to when Mags was around”.
Dickie’s always been loquacious. But in this episode he talked more because he had to talk himself out of an enormous jam, since he knew the guard would kill him after he got the money.
Yeah, I definitely don’t see this as out of character for Dickie, he may not be academically smart, but he’s always been something of a savant about avoiding his fate… I mean he’s the only Bennett clan member that managed to survive up until this point, and that took some doing.
So is Dickie going to be a regular character moving forward. Won’t he be in jail for a long time after this jail break and what occurred?
Is it wrong for me to love Jeremy Davies character, Dickie Bennett? I was rooting for him the entire episode. Every move the actor makes, is gold method action! (Yes I know it’s method acting, but this is what ‘dickie’ would say..lol)
The writing tonight almost made me jump up and cheer. Justified dialog is pure poetry. This episode proved it once again.
Just a side note on good writing. Many people that I talk to about FX and AMC shows don’t see there is more to a show than Motorcycle gangs, Zombies, and Meth makers. I wish more people would write about the poetry of the scripts every week. I don’t think people realize that Justified is more than just a show about Kentucky and that Deadwood guy. Walton Goggins sold me on Justified on season 1, with the way he delivered his well written lines, like he was in my college lit class.
Justified>SOA/Walking Dead, but Breaking Bad>everything…there is more to Breaking Bad than meth makers. Justified is amazing though.
Sometime during season One I realized that I’d fallen in love with these bad guy characters and yet I’d be afraid to meet just one of them on a deserted road. I then tried to convince my Mother to watch Justified but when I described the characters, she said, “No thanks.” I must have been a bit too descriptive.
Last week I also wrote that the dialog was pure poetry, (as have others) and I even asked if Elmore Leonard wrote the dialog, (blush, Alan cleared that up for me tonight). But I just had to chime in about the writing again and how much I agree with you. I’d give my left leg to be able to write that way. (Hey, that rhymed. Maybe I should be more careful what I wish for. ;)
Hey now, that Deadwood guy has a name you know.:) He may not be as flashy as Boyd, but i think he’s got more layers than some people give him credit for.
No, you are right. It is spelled ‘hollow’ and pronounced ‘holler’ by locals.
One small detail that I think shows that Justified gets it as a show. When Raylan and Rachael are talking to Limehouse – it was Rachael who clearly in charge. She was not a sidekick – she was the boss. many shows would never let the main character be the 2nd in charge in any situation. Excellent writing and realism.
I always loved Jeremey Davies played Dickie Bennett. Dickie has a certain movement and style to him in the way he speaks and interacts with people. Since we can’t have Mags back, Dickie’s the next best thing. I would love to see Dickie stick around a long time.
As for the episode itself, I loved it. The beginning of Season 2 was slow to start for me but it was needed to set up the great second half. I feel like Season 3 is doing the same thing and this episode showed how the cogs are moving together as we start to get a cohesive story line going.
Loved the Loretta pop in as well. Glad to see she’s doing (relatively) OK.
I’ve hated that actor ever since he left the Saving Private Ryan unit out to dry, I hope they kill him off soon.
Great episode. I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Next to Walter White, Boyd Crowder is perhaps the best character on TV (yes, even better than Raylan, if only because there are so many layers to Boyd). The Raylan/Boyd relationship is second to none. Stone killer though he may be, he was genuinely sorry about having to kill Devil, and felt real empathy for him.
Oh, and dictionary.com lists “holler” as a regional variant of “hollow” in the American South and South Midland (a term with which I was not previously familiar).
I live in Tennessee. Locals can say “holler” and spell it phonetically but it’s considered bad manners/mockery for outsiders to do so. Sort of like the use of the N word in the black community or the “I-owe-hay” pronunciation of Iowa.
Walton Goggins is just absolutely tearing it up on this show. I know Goggins is from the South and as a Southerner it is pretty clear from the work. Much like the South, his portrayal is so beautifully complicated. The best character on television (at least while Breaking Bad is off air) as far as I am concerned.
They should make a hillbilly version of Gilmore Girls and call it Stars Holler.
It’s not a coincidence that Boyd Crowder and Shane Vendrell are 2 of my favorite characters of all time. Goggins is simply amazing and should have at least 2 Emmy’s by now.
Dewey Crowe is funny inside OR outside a body bag. Twas a tense moment when I thought they’d done him in. Agree with everything you’ve said, particularly the dialog virtuosity of Taylor Elmore, the welcome (though much too brief) recurrence of Dever, and the showstopping power of any sequence where Raylan and Boyd share airspace. Will miss Stashwick in the mix, but if you gotta get sidelined, what a great way to go. Perfection.
What’s the status of the Black Pike deal at this point? Didn’t Mags sign the paperwork and complete the deal at the end of S2? Shouldn’t Dickie have inherited all that money and stock as the sole surviving heir?
That money goes to Doyle’s wife and kids.
if I recall correctly the way Mags had it set up was the Black Pike money went to Doyle (he was the future), Dickie got the weed enterprise, and Boyd got everything else providing he kept the peace. Dickie didn’t accept this and (stupidly) broke the peace himself, leading to the brief war. Amazing that as much as I hated Dickie by the end of last season that I found myself liking him in this episode (proximity to Dewey Crowe is all I can figure).
I just find it funny how Raylan and Boyd always seem to be converging on a path towards each other. They both act as though they hate each other… but ultimately need each other so much more than they are willing to admit. Clearly with Boyd about to start tussling with Carpetbagger and Raylan so clearly intrigued by him they are once again converging on a path where they will have to work together in some sort of capacity.
What were the shots in the Bennett store at the end? Just Dickie shooting (and where’d he get the bullets?) at no one, after Limehouse’s guys had already left, to pretend that he was the one who shot the goons? Why did he want to do that (and claim self-defense)? What did that get him? Why even shoot the gun – did he know or think Raylan or someone was outside listening? If Raylan was outside the whole time, how did he not see Limehouse’s guys leave?
Reply to comment…
I assumed Dickie retrieved a couple shotgun shells from the shotgun the elderly goon had and fired when he heard Raylan drive up.
All these comments just say what I was thinking. I love Twitchy Dickie and Boyd is just thrilling to watch. I love how the show dangles between slow Southern movements and whiplash violence. This is the only show on my DVR that I don’t delete when it ends. Got to watch it at least twice before next episode. I do that with Mad Men but Breaking Bad is usually too jarring to take twice in a week.
Who is the infirmary doctor who is going to slice up Dewey and where do I know him from?
Clayne Crawford is the actor. He was on last season of “24” and has been on several 2010-11 episodes of “The Glades”.
He’s also been on a couple episodes of “Leverage.” Sort of an Elliott doppleganger.
I couldn’t stop laughing at Dewey Crowe flailing around in the body bag :-D
That was so funny. Funniest scene in all of Justified history? Also the guard trying to fire the gun after being hit by the car was pretty darn funny.
This show just has amazing characters. There isn’t a character on the show I don’t like. After a good, but not great first half of season 1 this show has really taken off. One of the best on TV now for sure IMO. I’m even going to miss Devil.
Even the places like where the Bennett’s were last year and now Noble’s Hollow just feel different and special.
Fantastic episode. Loving this show right now. I didn’t think they could top Mags, but Limehouse, Neal McDoughough, and even Dickie are awesome as well.
This is my new #1 show now that SOA shat the bed.
Alan, the in universe characters and most of the audience it seems have assumed that Dickie Bennett would be the rightful heir to the Bennett fortune, but what if he is not, and that’s why Limehouse held out on him. What if the rightful heir (per Mags instructions) is a precocious teenager who just happened to pop up last night.
I think RED might be on to something.
It was clear last season that Mags gave the Black Pike money to Doyle & his family and Dickie got the weed business
Right, the Blackpike money is gone, DB has the weed business, but the money Limehouse is holding is supposedly all of the profits from said business that Mags had managed to squirrel away over the years. DB may have been given the company, but not necessarily the savings account, if that makes sense. I think its possible MB left the savings to little miss mccready.
This show is getting better and better. The writers have gone to a new level this season.
Did no one else see the similarity between Raylan running over the Guard and Butch running over Marcellus Wallace in Pulp Fiction? Carrying a box, walking across the road, stopping, and then getting run over?
Classic…
How much do the Justified people like Damon Herriman??
Good episode, with incredible acting by Jeremy Davies. This season Dickie is my favorite character after Raylan.
Maybe I need to rewatch the episode but I haven’t heard anyone else wondering how Raylan knew to go that motel, and who was he talking to on the phone, saying “Can you gets a little closer?” then he saw the guard. Also how did he know where to find Dickie at the end? Not that Mag’s shop would be that hard to guess but was Dickie tipping him off? Boyd led him to suspect the guard but Boyd said he didn’t know the whereabouts of any of them.
Anyway, I agree about the dialogue. It is hilariously beautiful poetry – especially Boyd. His sensing “a disturbance in the force” was so great. He and Raylan could just sit and banter for a whole episode and I’d love it.
Want to read Elmore’s Raylan but I’ll wait because I don’t want any spoilers.
I meant to say “Can you get ME a little closer?” Typo. That makes a difference. Anyway, can WHO get him closer?