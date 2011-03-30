‘Justified’ – ‘The Spoil’: Whoop-de-doo!

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I need you to put on a dress…
“Far as I’m concerned, y’all deserve each other.” -Raylan
Playtime’s over. It’s been fun to this point in the season, but now is when stuff starts getting real.
And what made “The Spoil” especially strong was how it managed to take recent events that seemed minor from an arc standpoint and give them equal weight with what’s happening in Harlan. Raylan is pretty sure Art knows what he did with the stolen money, and since Raylan’s hunches tend to be right, then Art knows. So Raylan goes through all the other business of the episode with that cloud hanging over his head. As viewers of the TV adventures of Raylan Givens, we know he’s not going to get transferred, or drummed out of the service, or incarcerated, but he doesn’t know that, and that sense of fatalism informs everything Raylan does throughout the episode, including him getting his ass good and thoroughly kicked by Coover.
This is roughly the point in season one when we got “Hatless.” We know that Raylan isn’t infallible, particularly when he’s drunk or hungover, but it’s still kind of shocking to see him catch a beating like that – and from a character like Coover, who to this point has mostly been comic relief. He’s been such a clown that we forget just how big Brad Henke is, and how convincingly he could lay a hurting on our man – particularly when our man is both physically impaired and suffering a crisis of confidence.
And now that it looks like we’ll be spending most of the rest of the season inside the Harlan County line, it’s important that we understand just how dangerous the Bennetts are. Mags is the evil mastermind, and Doyle has the power of his badge, but Dickie is fearless and devious himself, and if Coover’s dumb, he’s also big and strong and won’t quit. And we got to see all their powers on full display in “The Spoil,” with Mags’ speech about the evils of mountaintop removal mining(*) just as impressive in its own right as Coover’s wrasslin’ skills.
(*) One drawback to an otherwise fantastic scene that wonderfully showcased Margo Martindale was how much the subject matter kept reminding me of my unfortunate decision to read Jonathan Franzen’s “Freedom” – and, particularly, to keep reading and reading as he went on at length about the pros and (mostly) cons of mountaintop removal. God, I hated that book.
Just as important was simply putting most of the major players – Raylan, Boyd, Ava, the Bennetts, Arlo and Helen, and troublemaking Carol(**) – all in the same territory, and even briefly in the same room. We don’t know exactly what Mags’ plans for all that land is, but we know that she’s opposed to Carol, that Boyd and Raylan are somehow both protecting Carol, and now that the Bennetts even have something of a personal vendetta against Ava, who makes the mistake of killing Coover’s favorite critter instead of simply shooting Coover himself. (And we know from the fate of Bowman Crowder that Ava doesn’t necessarily flinch at killing people.)
(**) It’s clear that Carol has eyes for Raylan, though it may just be that Rebecca Creskoff is an inherently flirtatious performer. But anyone want to set odds on whether Raylan gives into a self-destructive impulse and sleeps with her, wrecking the new thing with Winona in the process?
So we had that great town hall meeting scene, and a fine little action set piece a Aunt Helen’s house, in which we found out that there are circumstances under which Raylan will actually let Arlo watch his back. (And his decision to cut the anklet to alert a rescue party was a good bit of thinking from our clever Marshal.)
The question is whether he’ll again allow Boyd to have his back, or whether he’ll let himself have Boyd’s back when things with the Bennetts inevitably get ugly.
But all the players are on the board together now, and we know most of the battles – even getting confirmation that it was Raylan who hobbled Dickie, and why – and that was a damned entertaining hour of “Justified.”
What did everybody else think?
God this show. Please never let it end. I was all geared up for the party at Mag’s house… and then the episode ended.
Curse this next week’s wait!
And Ava killing Cooter’s pet was probably the highlight of the episode for me. That scene and the pet in the bag itself were some brilliant flashes of Elmore Leonard.
Agree. This is the only show that ends when it seems 20 minutes in. I don’t even notice the commercials I fast forward through. Great television.
Me too! I was all bummed out when the episode ended.
I also loved that Ava killing Cooter’s pet was oddly romantic. How long again before Ava and Boyd will undoubtedly hook up?
In the exceptionally weird, Leonard-influenced movie “The Salton Sea”, the heavy keeps a hungry badger in a cage and threatens to shove his enemies’ private parts into the cage when he wants to intimidate them. I imagine that’s probably where Coover & Dickie were headed.
“And his decision to cut the anklet to alert a rescue party was a good bit of thinking from our clever Marshal.”
Was it mentioned somewhere in that scene that there was no cell service, and I just missed it?
Yeah, Raylan and Carol both checked their phones, and Helen’s phone hasn’t “worked in years.”
Hilarious when she said “you’d know that if you ever called” , that she knew he hadnt even though the phone didn’t work.
It’s great because it sounds like it doesn’t make sense, but it does. If he ever tried to call, he would have asked them later why their phone didn’t work.
I wanted to know exactly what kind of pet Coover owned. What kind of “pet”… that he could use as a weapon on a grown man. I seriously wanted to see in that bag!
But I was hoping that Ava was going to shoot Coover. And make it 3 for 3 in her house.
I’m thinking it was either a possum or a raccoon.
Most likely a ferret or a mongoose.
Graham Yost confirmed to EW.com that Charlie was a badger.
Ha. Badger was my first guess last night while watching with the missus. Also, I didn’t htink Ava was going to shoot Coover because she went through an awful lot after killing her husband, and she is smart enough to know that, as Art said before, if a kid bites someone once a week you start to think of him as a biter. And while we are on the subject of Ava’s house, does it bother anyone else that she is in a totally different house, but we are supposed to believe it’s the same as the one from season one? And does anyone know what brought about the change?
I noticed the change in houses too. I think they changed filming locations.
This is one fantastic show. Only 5 episodes left this season. Looking forward to the party next week…
Love seeing Arlo and Helen. Interested to see just why Helen is so keen on getting Raylan away from the Bennetts.
The biggest reason I love this show ( outside of the HOTNESS of Tim O. ) is that the powers that be and the actors dont condescend to the characters, the region, the way of life in the hollers. Raylan, Boyd, Art, Mags, Arlo…all have the wit and smarts to match any viewer, and we know it!
There has got to be some family secrets that Aunt Helen does not want Raylan to find out about
What if we find out Raylan is really a Bennett? It would be interesting; the Givens & the Bennetts had been feuding so long that it would have been quite the shock if Arlo had knocked up Mags (or perhaps Raylan’s mom was Mags sister?) This might also explain why Dickie hated Raylan from such a young age – sibling rivalry. Plus, how would Raylan feel knowing that he would have to bring his true family to justice? Sure he did it to Arlo, but he actually likes Mags.
Aww, c’mon now, let’s not get silly about this. That’s a stretch, and a big one. You don;t imagine anyone down in Harlan being able to keep a secret like *that,* do you? No. Not happening. Helen has some other reason that will eventually be far more perverse but make sense at least to her. Count on it.
For those who might be inclined, there’s an interview over at TV Squad with Margo Martindale that sheds some light on a big reason why the Givens and the Bennetts have it in for one another, and why Helen might be interested in making sure that Raylan, in particular, doesn’t get mixed up in their war. Take the information at face value or not, but I think it certainly adds a realistic and intriguing layer to their conflict.
[www.tvsquad.com]
For some reason I didn’t like this episode as much. The dialog seemed “off pace” almost as much as TO’s character (which was intentional).
I agree, something was off with everyone’s dialog. I know Rayland had to play the hangover role but all the dialog was a bit off to me. It felt like it was a different writer(s) for this episode.
Good in terms of moving the story along.
The last song also seemed like a peculiar choice. Can’t remember the name of it, just remember it being more of a “pop” song than the usual bluegrass, twang music that is so great.
Yeah, something was off, all right. Maybe it’s just that I’m disappointed the good marshall’s taken to drinking a bit too much to soothe his problems. It strikes me that woman trouble is more likely to do this to him than anything else, which he can usually stand up to just fine. Maybe I just didn’t like seeing him hung over because Winona had her idiot moments the last two episodes. He needs to realize that scene is going nowhere, and distance himself from it. Maybe then he can work his way back to Art’s good graces.
Full disclosure, I’m a Justified apologist. But yeah, there was something off about this episode. Mags’s speech should have been tweet-quote material for days, but the delivery was strained and she came off desperate and for the first time, insincere. Felt like she was “acting”, like Ed Romeo from Lights Out.
Always disorienting to see Raylan get is ass kicked. Then I remember he’s a shooter, not a fighter.(?) Maybe that’s how I justify it to myself.
They also pulled the dirty trick of serialized shows with Boyd’s “I know what Mags is up to…” cliffhanger, and will probably make us wait a couple of weeks for a true reveal. It’s the most soap-opera-y this show has ever been, making me like I’d have to wait until tomorrow to figure out is Stephano was going to get out of the sinking boat. What’s worse, due to the tone of the show, I was already cynical enough by that point to roll my eyes when it happened.
Still, as The Justified Apologist, still an entertaining hour. Just not quite what I’m used to from this show.
Oh, and DAMN Ava was sexy with that shotgun. More Ava, less Winona is a good mix for me. And why wouldn’t Raylan sleep with the Coal/Hung lady. Same person as his current bed-mate.
I thought this episode was *excellent*, Raylan had a lot of funny and snippy one-liners (though delivered in a suitably low-key manner), and Mags’s speech was a showstopper and a masterful performance. Just my two cents.
It’s good that so many people felt the episode was “off.” I think it puts us in the same boat as Raylan since he was “off” his game. Brilliant. Boyd’s speech at the meeting was reminiscent of his preaching last season, which elevated Walton Goggins even further in my esteem…almost an impossibility.
I thought cutting the ankle bracelet was a pretty obvious move, but I appreciated that Raylan thought of it a few seconds after I did instead of having him rack his brains for a while and then come up with the idea like it was brilliant.
Otherwise, another great episode.
“The question is whether he’ll again allow Boyd to have his back, or whether he’ll let himself have Boyd’s back when things with the Bennetts inevitably get ugly.”
Not if we believe Raylan, that the only thing that he and Boyd are on the same side of is . . . “this car”!
Great little bit of comic timing from Olyphant on that line.
Loved that line and the way in which Raylan delivered it.
I rarely laugh out loud when watching TV but that line was hilarious. Who knew Olyphant could have such flawless comedic timing?
Riki, Have you seen “Go”? Olyphant was pretty funny in that movie.
I’ve been on team Boyd forever, but I need to switch over to team Mags. Seriously, three cheers for Margo Martindale. She is crushing this part. It’s magnificent.
I agree. You know Mags has some evil plan in mind, but I couldn’t help but cheer for her speech.
I know Raylan has won a bunch of gunfights but has he ever won a fist fight? I don’t have an encyclopedic knowledge of the show so I can’t say for sure but the only two I remember were tonight’s fight and the one outside the bar where he lost his hat? Has he won any?
Does kicking a gun out of Bo Crowder’s hand count? And blasting a guy point blank in the chest with the man’s own gun STILL in his hand?
I guess those are still gun related.
Love that Raylan tends to get his ass beat when he’s without his badge and full of alcohol.
It makes him leaps and bounds better than the other alleged “badasses” on TV. He’s not a mary sue-type who seemingly never does anything wrong like the characters on NCIS or like Chuck Bartowski or Michael Weston.
As badass as Raylan is, I love that he’s just as damaged a person as the bad guys he hunts down. It’s very Bogart-y/noir-ish.
He dismantled the dumb bank robber with one punch. Just two weeks ago.
I kinow he was hungover and all, but I would like to have seen him slap a joint lock on Coover or use joint manipulation to get out from under him as the fight was ending at least. It kills me that when TV cops get into a fight they never use any of the techniques that real cops are taught to take down suspects who are combative. Instead they just throw punches, which few real cops ever resort to.
If any cop in the realm of fiction was ever allowed to be just a punch-thrower, it ought to be Raylan. I mean, just look at the guy.
First an all time great season 3 of Breaking Bad then an amazing first season of Boardwalk then the best (so far) season of Mad Men. And finally to top it off we get Justified which I can finally say is in the company of those other shows after a slightly unbalanced (but very solid) first season. Can’t wait to see how this plays out.
One thing I liked about this episode is that it muddied the moral waters a bit. I mean, yes, the Bennetts are still clearly villains – but I imagine many viewers will share something like their feelings towards the giant, corrupt coal company. The residents of Harlan get to pick the lesser of two evils on this one, and I’m not even sure I know which side that is.
A bit of show geography is being lost. Harlan city is in Harlan County which abuts the Virginia State Line. Fictional adjacent Bennett County is next to Harlan County and that is where the Bennetts live and the son is the Sheriff. Saying everything is Harlan County ignores why the Bennetts are a major force. County lines in that part of Kentucky are also very irregular.
Best hour of television in a few years. Better than Terriers. Better than Lost. This episode should win something.
The scene in the beginning with Raylan and Art and then Raylan stressed out that Art knew was absolutely fantastic.
Let’s not get carried away. Great episode but the best thing in years? No
I think he meant the show itself is the best on tv in a few years, not this particular episode. It’s certainly up there with Breaking Bad in my book.
I never thought I would find another show I liked as much as Breaking Bad or any other of my all time favorites, say Deadwood for instance, but I have in Justified.
I just pray it keeps living up to my extremely high expectations.
SO glad to hear Alan’s mini-review of “Freedom.” I bagged on “The Corrections” about halfway through (after hating every page), but was thisclose to picking up “Freedom” based on the (’til now) universal praise for it. I’ll happily heed Alan’s warning.
As for television: This was yet another fantastic hour from Justified. Olyphant is having a better season than anyone in the last year-plus — better than Hamm, better than Cranston, better than Coach, House, Dexter . . . even Matthew Morrison.
Better than House? Yes. Better than Dexter? Maybe. Better than Coach? I don’t know haven’t watched FNL. Better than Jon Hamm? Not at all. Better than Cranston? Not even close.
“Freedom”…hate isn’t a strong enough word. Thanks Alan. I was wondering if I was the only one. Liked “The Corrections” though. Go figure?
I also thought of Freedom when they introduced what the coal company wanted to do. The novel isn’t easygoing and eager to be liked, because of the unsympathetic characters and their immature, self-induced problems; but that’s the design and intention of the book. I loved it. First time I’ve read Franzen and the writing is beautiful and his observations trenchant and almost casual: he tosses off thematic and character pieces in the middle or end of paragraphs, when he’s writing about something else. The novel is a good socio realist look at 21st century America. And it’s a sharply observed look at a dysfunctional family.
I was a little distracted by the looping and continuity errors (sleeves being rolled up and then unrolled) during Mags’s speech.
A key element (I think) to the fight that Givens lost was that he was about to get the upper hand on Cooter when the girl he saved appeared in the doorway. He seemed to have a moment where he didn’t want to be seen fighting in front of her, and that’s all it took for Cooter to regain the upper hand. It further emphasized the very strong feelings he has for her, which I assume is foreshadowing.
I think it was a bit of a stretch to have Givens sleep on a chair in Carol’s room. Doesn’t it seem hard to believe that the Marshall’s service would not provide him some place to sleep? That just struck me as a bit contrived.
Yeah, I noticed that momentary distraction with Loretta showing up, too. That didn’t help Raylan at all: Cooter took immediate and devastating advantage. As for sleeping in Carol’s chair, the marshall probably wanted to be close at hand until the assassin(s) was/were caught, and being in another room wouldn’t have accomplished that. So no, not necessarily contrived.
Great point Gosox, I noticed the same thing. Not only did Raylan lose the upper hand, it looked like he stopped fighting altogether. It wouldn’t surprise me if there was some element of the way it was written to have Raylan want to sure Loretta who she’s actually been taken in by.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if there was some element of the way it was written to have Raylan want to sure Loretta who she’s actually been taken in by.”
I’m sure of it, ’cause Raylan didn’t immediately call in Cooter’s assault of a Federal officer, which would provide a wedge for the task force to rip up Mags’ business and start a RICO investigation.
Hell, we’ve seen Raylan provoke men to the point of letting him shoot justified, and he couldn’t have lost all his wits with that bottle the night before — so I’m thinking, yeah, this is an object lesson for Loretta to get out now, before Mags or anyone else gets their hooks in.
But Carol and Raylan? He’s already had relationships with venal-exes and murderous flames, he’s gonna go down the road of whipsmart eevil coal execs with private hit squads? I think not — and, it’d be too damn Cap’n Kirk of him, youknowwhatImean?
Now that scene makes perfect sense to me. It was pretty obvious we were meant to see Loretta watching the man who saved her life being treated with horrible brutality by the people who are taking care of her. But I didn’t put two and two together until reading these comments. That’s why I love coming here.
i thought the same thing, about Raylan wanting Loretta to see him get beat up by Coover to make her start questioning the people taking care of her. glad i skimmed the comments to see if others noticed that too!
i felt he was about to get the advantage on cooter but when he saw loretta he didn’t want her to see him like that, preserving his being a good law man/ role model for her. just a thought.
Every time Justified does this to me. Just as I’m settling in, getting ready for the second half of the show…it’s over. This is seriously good TV.
Raylan was escorting Ms. Mining Co into Mags’ store, so surely he was on duty & Coover should be locked up, no? That confused me, and made me angry that Coover the big dumba** gets away with beating on our hero.
It’s hard to dislike Mags too terribly much when she has such a good point about the mountaintop removal. That is seriously evil, especially the slurry, which does break its containers from time to time, with disastrous consquences.
And while we’re on the subject, this was the greatest episode in the history of television, and probably in the history of all human storytelling. No question.
Raylan made a point of taking off his badge and putting into his pocket.
Greatest ep in TV history?? Damn, there you go with the hyperbole again! If you really and truly believe that instead of it being just an out-of-control bit of hype, then you haven’t watched much television. At all. Hell, it’s not even the best episode of Justified yet, given how off his game Raylan was. A very good episode yes; but the best **ever**??? Seriously, get control of yourself — it’s embarrassing.
Let’s relax, everybody. You can disagree without insulting each other. And if you can’t, comments start getting deleted. Rule #1 around here: TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER.
*smooch*
And if an episode makes my coat glossy and my stance straighter, why not enjoy the ride? How many things work out in a day better than an episode of good TV?
what do u expect from webdiva??
I was just kidding with the greatest show ever comment. I apologize. I thought my jest obvious.
Don’t apoligize to internet bullies!! Don’t worry, I pretty much figured you were joking, as I’m sure many other did too.
Great episode, but I wish they’d tried a little harder to find fight doubles that actually looked like Brad Henke and Walton Goggins.
I’d like them to stop green screening the car conversations. It looks really cheap and it’s so distracting that I barely follow the conversation. I know it saves them money, but blur it out or pull in tighter on their faces, because the green screen is horrible.
Heh, yes, I also noticed that whoever was beating the crap out of Raylan was about four coat sizes smaller than Brad Hanke and had a completely different haircut.
Also, I think (but I’m not sure) that the green screen stuff is actually Kentucky, or some place like that, I’m not sure. They already have a difficult time making Los Angeles look like Harlan County, I guess that’s one place where they can control the external environment.
Was it me, or did Arlo look pretty shifty-eyed (like he knew something was going to go down) when Raylan and Carol rolled up onto the Givens homestead?
If that was intentional, then a fine piece of acting from Raymond Berry.
I thought of the ankle clipping thing immediately, but for an obvious reason. I watch “White Collar.” There was an episode a while ago where Neil clips and reconnects his anklet in Morse code.
I’m not sure any of the Justified writers watch “White Collar” and took the idea, watch “White Collar” and subconsciously transferred it, or don’t watch “White Collar” and thought of it independently. Of course, it doesn’t really matter. I’d take “Justified” over “white Collar” any day of the week and twice on Sundays.
Was your post in response to a dare to see how many times you can mention “White Collar” in the comments section of a blog post? (I just want to be in on it.)
So now we know it wasn’t mags who made Dickie cripple, unlike what she did to coover but Raylan
Mags had mentioned in a previous episode that Dickie’s limp came courtesy of the Givens. I always assumed she meant Arlo.
Damn fine episode. I get that Raylan was hung over, but what I loved was how, throughout the entire episode, Raylan just seemed to be tired and ready to be DONE with Harlan County. Can ya really blame the guy? Look at the evidence:
1) Has to protect not one but two VIP’s (Carol & the Judge) on a constant basis from attack
2) Keeps getting drawn back into the orbit of the father he vehemently dislikes
3) Keeps getting drawn back into the orbit of Boyd Crowder, who he doesn’t trust but now has to work alongside with (although that does lead to some pretty hilarious verbal fencing, as tonight showed)
4) Has to deal with Mags and her idiot sons, still bitter over a family feud Raylan wants little to do with
5) Had to put his integrity and career on the line for a (still married) woman he has stronger feelings for than she does for him, and this act made the one man he trusted and respected lose a good chunk of faith in him
6) Has to protect a woman he’s attracted to that seems to be as equally attracted to him, but can’t because he’s crossed that line before to bad results (Ava) and is sorta-kinda with someone else already
With ALL that in mind, would it surprise anyone if Raylan seriously considered, even for a moment, taking the money he was offered and putting Harlan in his rear-view mirror?
But of course, Raylan’s got a code, and as much as he realizes it would probably be the good to let all these crazy people and their factions destroy each other, he can’t let it happen. I’m VERY interested to see where the story goes now. I’m also curious to see when the Dixie Mafia return to this situation and all the trouble they’ll bring with them
And given Raylan’s code, that $20,000 will make its way back to the marshalls shortly — which may mollify Art at least a little bit. Whatever the Bennets have in mind, meanwhile, you can bet that even if they manage to prevail over the coal company, the Dixie Mafia will drop down on them like burning tar in time to prevent any of that from happening. One *more* thing to complicate Marshall Givens’s already bizarre life. Can’t wait.
Well i think you nailed this right on its head. I rewatched all of Season 1, and Season 2 recently. In the very first episode he affirms he doesnt want to go back to harlan, and now i am sure he is absolutely remembering why he didn’t want to.
I felt his pain, his diving into a bottle and almost inviting the beating to drown out his pain about losing Art’s respect – and losing his own self respect after helping winona. He definitely couldn’t have not helped her, but he really paid a price to his own integrity for it. Must make him wonder if getting back together with her again is worth it. He may really love her but nowhere is it said that the one you love is good for you, and she seems not to be. That coupled with her recent request for him to give up his job for a safer one.
Would break his heart to leave her but maybe he has to as it won’t be a healthy relationship.
It was very interesting and disturbing seeing him act so uncharacteristically -last week with the helping winona thing and this week with all his drinking and acting out against his situation.
And I feel Helen paid him off to leave harlan because i have a strange feeling that arlo is tied up with the Bennets somehow – would not surprise me to discover he is in bizness with them no matter their family feuding cos money is money to arlo. Poor Raylan.
Now that was a great episode . i really enjoyed that .
i got a couple of unrelated questions for you Alan .
I’m Going to watch “Twin Peaks”. u haven’t done an episode by episode review on it by any chance have u ?(love reading your reviews btw)
and have you watched first season of “Silk” ? i think it would be right up your alley…
Love the luffy avatar
thx…Sometimes OP is much more fun then any other TV show :)
Alan-
In response to your question, here are the current odds in Vegas for who Raylan will sleep with before the end of the season.
Winona Hawkins – 1 to 20
Carol Johnson – 1 to 5
Ava Crowder – Even Money
The Field – 3 to 1
Rachel Brooks – 8 to 1
Mags Bennett – 40 to 1
Boyd Crowder – 75 to 1
Helen Givens – 100 to 1
Loretta McCreedy – 200 to 1
can i put $100 on mags?
i can see the chemistry when she and raylan are in the same room…i think he wants to hate-bang her.
I’m really skeeved out by the fact that Loretta is even on this list.
But I think Raylan and Winona have another romp or two to get end before the end of the season.
This was one of those rare times for me when I realize there’s only ten minutes left of a show and I want to yell at the TV. C’mon, there needed to be at least another hour!
At Arlo and Helen’s house during the shoot-out, did I actually see Arlo lying across Carol on the porch to protect her?
That struck me too-Arlo protecting Carol from the sniper. Maybe the apple didn’t fall as far from the tree as I thought. I love these kind of characters, that seem morally reprehensible, but can have a deep natural chivalry in crisis moments.
Great ep of “Justified,” but I think you’re way off base in your criticism of Franzen’s “Freedom.” Great book. Profound and beautifully sad. I was thinking about it too during the ep, but with fondness.
Mags Bennett is terrifying. That entire speech scared the crap out of me because she is definitely like Boyd (and during his speech I was reminded of the Boyd of season one who played at being a “preacher”) in that she can say all these things that sound fantastic. She gets you on her side. You think she wants what’s best for you and Harlan County. But then you know that she can take a hammer to her son’s hand and poison a man and take his daughter in without any qualms. She. is. terrifying.
Terrifying and AWESOME. I was blown away by her speech. I think part of it is that she really is a true believer in the holler way of life. But she also has some ulterior motive and something up her sleeve. That allows her to put all the genuine emotion about their mountain into her speech, while still snowing people on her true intentions. And yes, she is a scary, scary woman. I love her so much.
I am asking the Stupid Question in this thread. (And, for those not in the studio audience, the questioner is colored….)
Why are there black folk on the mountain? The towns, yes, where there is enough of a police presence to ensure some civil rights awareness, sure, but up on the holler where the genpop’s feudal and crazy enough with their own kin, let alone Negroes?
From what the show has shown (Cooter calling Marshall Brooks “the Negress”, and Rachel asking for Raylan to ride along), the casual racism of the area would preclude any black person from settling there. In the towns, I’d understand, but living side-by-side by KKK posterchildren? It’d be nice to get context for this, or at least see things from the perspective of a houseowner who hasn’t fled just because the Bennetts are nearby, but right now that meeting’s diversity’s a mystery to me….
I also was curious about the colored folk, in particular, the one guy who Boyd backed up. WHY would he be in that neck of the woods mixing it up with the Bennetts in the first place?
The whole country store scene. “That’s enough boys. Stop it. Whack! Stop it. Whack! Stop it. Whack!” Mags and the shovel had me rolling on the floor. And Coover, “Well hellooooooo” to Carol…as if! Dickie fencing with the bat!? Coover and the lolipop!? Lawd ham mercy. Just too funny…
Yea, If you guys follow the episode story, now you see why Raylan looked more irritated than usual when Dickie was in the store waving the bat…This show is the best show on to me this season(Winter). Enjoying it until……True Blood, Louie, Breaking Bad, Wilfred, and Weeds!!!
Timothy Olyphant is bringing SO MUCH to this character this year. Every episode there seems to be some new little nuance that he does with his face or body language that just keeps bringing Raylan Givens more and more to life. The “town hall” scene was brilliant. This show definitely deserves some Emmy nominations though with Mad Men and Boardwalk Empire in the running for the same awards it will probably not win any.
Mags totally is buying up land that she will eventually have contaminated with the spoil, getting her a big ol’ check. That’s my thinking.
suspect that the property dispute/annexation is important because that’s where Maggs has been keeping the bodies. They turn up and it is a Redneck Rico party up in Harland.
Also, I wonder if someone Raylan loves is in that there body pile and that’s why Helen wants him away. I’m taking Mom for the win. Yes its a stretch but we know she’s dead just not how she died.
…”it may just be that Rebecca Creskoff is an inherently flirtatious performer” is an understatement. In addition to losing her accent with increasing frequency, I find her to be a one-note-Johnny kind of actor in that I’m constantly reminded of her character in Hung. Her performance consistently takes me out of the show and detracts from the tone and authenticity of Justified. Hopefully, she’ll be written out soon. Love all the other characters though, and the hour flew by.
“Inherently flirtatious performer” made me laugh, too. She opened her robe and stood 20 inches from Raylan in a push-up bra, and later offered to share her bed. That’s not exactly subtle.
And if Carol went to Columbia, she knows how to code-switch her accent, which only makes her hambone perf to the little people even more disturbing. Everyone can see through it, but that meeting was a series of false performances — Carol, Raylan, Boyd, Mags. What counts is the money, and even though that posturing is serious, the money hasn’t got serious yet — if it were, Mags’ job would be a lot harder.
I just need one scene with Carol talking on the phone to her management, to really see what she’s selling and what’s real for her. Her entire facade and speech is a lie, including the “and” and the “the” — who’s pulling her strings enough for her to risk gunfire on a daily basis?
Also, why did she switch her major?
What does Art know, or thinks he knows — that makes him suspect Raylan and Winona of stealing the money? I remember Raylan acting strange in the scene when they discovered it missing, but that in itself isn’t much. I assume he suspected them before he went down to the room and found them there. What happened? This seems like a stretch to me, or did I miss something?
Art is a smart guy and with his new hearing aids I am sure he could hear Winona fumbling around in the evidence locker. You could hear the keys jingling and the like. When you combine that with the way Raylan acted, like you said, I think it would be enough for Art to suspect something is off, and it wouldn’t take much to put it together if he did a quick search of the lockers. Plus Winona walked out with an empty bag under her arm which is just a little weird in general. I don’t remember anything that would have caused him to suspect them earlier, but I may have missed it.
Possibly a minor flaw: Helen said the phone wasn’t working. I’m pretty sure you need a working phone line with an ankle monitor, so “law” wouldn’t have been alerted.
PS: I hated “Freedom” as well, but I didn’t finish it.
There are different kinds of ankle monitors. Often they send a radio signal to a local receiver that “calls” out via land line or cell phone, but others combine GPS with basic cellular technology in the same monitor and thus don’t require a phone line to alert authorities.
Great episode. Maybe my favorite Justified. What a showcase for Margo Martindale. I love the way various character arcs started converging in this episode.
FX should make a Justified spinoff with Boyd Crowder as the main character. I love Boyd, but it looks like it’s getting harder to come up with reasons to keep him on the show. It would probably be a ratings slam dunk, since Boyd fits the FX model of morally complex protagonists like Jax Teller and Vic Mackey.
I could imagine them moving Boyd to a nearby county or state, maybe taking Ava with him and having characters from Justified guest star on the spinoff, like they did with Buffy and Angel years ago. How can a crime drama starring Walton Goggins fail?
Congratulations to everyone involved in creating Justified for winning the Peabody Award!
I have to disagree with the sentiment that just because Ava killed Bowman she would have been just as likely to shoot Coover. Ava was an abused wife for years. She didn’t get slapped once and then decide to put Bowman in the ground. She was essentially saving her life by removing an immediate threat and past experience showed her that Bowman would always be a threat as long as he was alive. Here, the threat was the toward Boyd from the Critter Bag. Which she dispatched.
the only problem with the ankle bracelet seen is you actually need a phone line for the ankle bracelet to work…i had the misfortune of being on one for a month and the bracelet will phone in your stats to the police around midnight every night…you were not eligible to be on house arrest without a viable land line connection.
Is Margo Martindale giving an Emmy Award-winning performance, or what? She’s mesmerizing as Mags and scary as hell. The pretty things get all the attention. How ’bout showin’ Margo a little love?
Just wanted the episode now (Hulu delay) and loved it.
But how can you hate Freedom by Franzen? One of the best books I’ve ever read. I guess that’s one of our few differences in terms of media consumption.
watched*
I thought this episode was excellent, much better than last week’s ridiculous outing with the money and the approximately 100 different contrivances needed to make the plot work. I loved that Eva rather casually blew away badger Charlie (at first, I thought it was a wolverine, but I didn’t think they have those in Kentucky, but a badger makes sense, as it’s one step below).