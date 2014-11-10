‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ takes a bow at end of season 1

When I interviewed John Oliver in the spring about the impending debut of his HBO show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” he admitted that they still didn't entirely have the formula locked down yet, and were experimenting with different ideas for how to structure the show.
But if Oliver and his team didn't know in late April exactly how “Last Week Tonight” would best function, they figured it out in a hurry. Within an eyeblink, the show established itself not as a weekly version of Oliver's stint as “The Daily Show” fill-in host, but as a very specific, powerful, wonderful thing. It became so beloved so quickly that they could spend a good chunk of last night's first season finale with a segment whose primary purpose was to show how many famous people and TV shows wanted to be associated with what Oliver was doing:
Other late night shows have done similar star-studded gags – see Colbert's “Get Lucky” dance party – but they've tended to be ones that spent years building up the kind of celebrity adoration needed to make this kind of thing work. But everyone has fallen instantly in love with “Last Week Tonight,” from Tom Hanks all the way up to R2D2.
So how did Oliver and company generate such fervor, and figure out how to make “Last Week Tonight” something other than “The Weekly Show”?
1. They took advantage of the format and the channel to go deep.
The signature element of “Last Week Tonight” became a long feature – often running 13 minutes or more – in the middle of the show that would allow Oliver to explore every possible angle of humor and outrage (more on that in a minute) in a given story, from rampant corruption in FIFA, to our nation's prison system, all the way to last night's segment on state lotteries. “The Daily Show” rendered the “Weekend Update” formula on “SNL” largely obsolete by covering the same topics in much greater depth, exhausting their comic possibilities by the time Seth Meyers would get to them for one or two punchlines. “Last Week Tonight” took that even further, picking one subject for each episode and deconstructing it so thoroughly that there would be no point in anyone else bothering to approach it in a similar vein in the future. Though, with few exceptions, no one else would also bother because…
2. They covered stories no other show would.
In that Oliver interview, I asked how he might deal with the topic overlap with “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report.” It turns out that this wasn't really a concern, because his areas of interest were different from his old pals at Comedy Central. It's not just that “Last Week Tonight” did very little satirizing of the news media, but that it explored subjects the news media (real and satiric) had little interest in covering.
“The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report” are TV news satires that also feature jokes about subjects that are in the news. “Last Week Tonight” became entirely the latter, and picked topics that are generally under-covered by American TV news – both the real and fake kinds. As an immigrant, Oliver's unsurprisingly more interested in global news than many of his peers; the first episode dealt with the Indian election, and at various points the show went deep on the question of Scottish independence and anti-gay laws in Uganda. But he also made a segment on net neutrality into compelling TV – and helped briefly crash the FCC's website by inspiring his viewers to chime in with their own opinions on the subject – and even devoted a large chunk of his second episode ever to the death penalty, a decision even he couldn't quite believe he had made as the segment was beginning.
3. There was outrage, but also creativity.
One of the ways Oliver's “Daily Show” fill-in stint distinguished itself from the show we know under Jon Stewart was in how little Oliver bothered trying to disguise his moral indignation over the stories he covered. On both “Daily Show” and “Last Week Tonight,” his default attitude has been “Can you fucking believe this?” But he pulls it off because of the unexpected ways he finds to insert humor into otherwise angering and/or depressing topics. The prison segment concludes with a musical number featuring Oliver and a group of “Sesame Street”-style puppets. He talked viewers into sticking with him for the death penalty segment with the promise of showing them a video of a tiny hamster eating a tiny burrito. And as the latest Supreme Court session closed recently, he offered aspiring parodists everywhere the chance to recreate various Supreme Court arguments with dogs sitting in for the nine justices.
“Last Week Tonight” will be back on February 8, and I'll be curious to see what, if anything, changes going into a second season. Back in the spring, HBO boss Michael Lombardo said there had been talk about eventually expanding the show to an hour, or more than once a week. For the moment, it seems nearly perfect as is (some of the transitional running gag ideas could use a bit of polish), and HBO has very smartly leveraged social media by putting the majority of each show up on YouTube the next day, recognizing that, at least for now, the show needs to be virally available in the same way that Stewart or Colbert or Fallon clips are (and also that a show like this won't have great demand for people to revisit old episodes the way that a “Sopranos” or “Game of Thrones” would).
What does everybody else think? Did Oliver impress and/or surprise you with this inaugural season? Did you have a favorite segment? Are there any tweaks you'd like to see them make over the winter?
This may be my favorite show on television. It’s perfect and I hope they don’t change anything. Really wouldn’t want it more than once a week….pushing it to an hour would be okay. It’s just so perfect as it is now that I don’t know why they’d want to tinker with it.
[stholeary.blogspot.com]
Reply to comment…
agreed. i think making it more than once a week might not give them enough time to do research before each show so each show might lose some of the in-depthness we’ve come to expect. i think an hour could work though, i definetely always want more when i finish an episode.
+1, this show makes Colbert/ Stewart look their age. I watch both shows daily, but Colbert is ending it, and IMHO Stewart should follow suit.
I’d only want it to be an hour if John feels there are enough topics he can go deep into without lessening the impact of each story. I like the in-between segments, too, so I hope they don’t go away (especially the ones where they make fun of newscasters).
This has been my favorite part of Sunday nights (even over Bob’s Burgers and Brooklyn Nine-Nine), so I can’t wait until he comes back. Oh, and my fave segments were the ones on Net Neutrality and FIFA.
I can see an hour working, since the longer bits are part of the show’s personality. I wouldn’t want it more than once-a-week, for precisely the same reason.
Post a comment…
Love the show….. But given the intensity of the story segment may be difficult to do in 1 hour with the comedy element intact… Liked the net neutrality section, the one on state elections and the segment on how is this still a thing
Oh, yeah, I *love* the how is this still a thing segment. I frequently ask myself that question about some “things” :-)
If expanding to an hour added an interview segment, I’d support it…
Bingo. I’ll bet he could land some interesting, non-traditional guests, rather than the typical Hollywood actor promoting a movie. He had a couple of these, but I think he could really go in depth, in a way that the Daily Show can’t (as they are always throwing the second half of the interview up as web only).
The Dog Supreme Court was truly one for the ages.
I adore this show.
It was funny, I was disappointed initially when Jon Stewart left for a summer, but by the end of it, I liked John Oliver so much, I wouldn’t have noticed if Stewart came back. I didn’t expect to feel that way. So I was really glad the Oliver got his own show, and it really exceeded my expectations for it. I love the angle he’s taken on it, which is different than Stewart or Colbert, but I also feel like it fits in with those shows very much topically and comedically. I think the half hour format works perfectly. It’s enough time to delve into some of these topics (and in a way no one else does), but an hour might be too much given the depressing nature of some of the news. That said, I appreciate his moral outrage and that he’s bringing attention to some of these things that other people aren’t covering but should be aware of. It’s an odd thing when a show can make you both laugh and want to flip over tables.
Also, while I like the half hour format, I would be just fine with his show airing more often, even if not daily.
Kudos to John Oliver!
LWT is Frontline with swearing, indignance, and dick jokes. We adore it.
Love it!
Oliver reminds me of early Bill Maher – back in the days when Maher was funny – in that I may not always agree with everything he says or does, but the way he presents it is fascinatingly humorous. (Unfortunately, Maher has lost the funny and now just whines and panders.) LWT is my favorite new show. Was a bit depressed to find out it’ll be gone until February. To quote Oliver, “Are you fucking kidding me?!” Come one John, it’s once a week! Take a two-week break and come back. We need you. Don’t change the format though, it’s perfect as is.
I’m sad that it will be off until February, but hopefully that will give Jon plenty of time to make Bugle episodes.
I need more pun runs in my life.
Dead Souls – I’ll second that!
If expanding the show means less Bugles from John and Andy (they’ve already cut down to 30 minutes every other week), then I’m not sure I would be in favor.
For everyone else, go listen right now! [thebuglepodcast.com]
An hour (or fifty-plus minutes) would be welcome. He pushes 30 a lot, starts really speeding up when he’s running out of time…
I don’t think they could comfortably do what they do more than once a week.
I hope John will be able to do a few episodes of Community…
It was great to see the quick transition from a weekly version of the Daily Show, to something unique. That said, there are influences from the BBC’s That Was the Week That Was, which was one of the earliest news satire shows to air. (with David Frost hosting, prior to his Frost/Nixon fame)
I don’t know that there is much that needs to be changed and even making it an hour might stretch it too thin. An interview segment is probably the only thing I could think of that would be worth seeing.
Most of the longer topics Oliver discusses are stories previously reported on MSNBC, often on Rachel Maddow’s or Chris Hayes’ shows. Sometimes the MSNBC stories are original investigative reporting, but many are tipped off from local newspaper reporting. As Rachel Maddow often reminds her viewers, support your local newspapers that do good investigative reporting.
Q: Santa Claus and a good investigative reporter that works for a local newspaper are walking next to each other and spot a $5 bill on the ground. Who picks it up?
A:Trick question the answer is neither because neither exist.
Local newspapers died a while ago
I saw John Oliver perform at The Crest in Sacramento and he’s #*%ing brilliant. This is how I prefer to receive my world news. It’s insightful, laugh out loud funny and spot on. Possibly my favorite part of the show is Why Is This Still a Thing?
I’m seeing him in December. Can’t wait.
45 odd mins would be perfect for this show.
LWT’s breakdown of the Miss America Pageant was the funniest thing I saw all year.
[www.youtube.com]
Yes! That may have been the first episode of LWT I saw and I love the Daily Show, but wow that blew me away. I actually used it in my (college) class and my students loved it (and hopefully learned something).
God, this show is brilliant and so hilarious. The funny thing is, that before John Oliver guest-hosted the Daily Show I just wasn’t that big a fan of his Daily Show segments. Something about him as host clicked though and I was a convert almost immediately. He’s been just brilliant on this program.
I also love the “how is this still a thing?” segment. It’s always so true!
I agree the show should be once a week to allow for in-depth research. I think they could and should easily do 45 minutes. 30 minutes is a little short and an hour would be much too long. 40-45 minutes would be perfect. Also for the people wondering why he is taking a break until February, he is doing a stand up tour! (I already have my tickets! :)
I don’t get HBO so I only see the stuff that goes on the net. But the Dog Supreme Court had me unable to breathe, I laughed SO HARD.
Love this show!!! John Oliver is just awesome. The only reason I found this article is because I was trying to find out how long I would have to wait to see another episode.
This show is perfect the way it is. I think once a week is enough – the research and comedy writing to support it are such that trying to do it more often may ruin it. it ain’t broke, so don’t fix it!
Put me in with the group that doesn’t want it more than once a week or expanded to an hour. The show works perfectly as is. If HBO wants to give us more of it, how about more episodes in a year? I’m pretty bummed that we’re not going to have any new episodes until February.
Love the show. It’s compelling, hilarious and talks about very important under-covered issues.
As for the tinkering. If he can maintain the quality, I’ll watch. But he won’t be able to go as deep if it’s on everyday. An hour would be fine – maybe. I just want him to keep doing whatever he’s doing. It’s great.
The show was amazing from the first episode. I would keep it once a week but rather than make each episode an hour exactly, let him have as much time as he thinks he needs to do the bits for that week.
I had no idea this was going to be off the air so long. It is the “laugh out loud” funniest show I watch each week right now, and I try to save them for when I really need to laugh so I don’t run out of them. Little did I know what a long period they’d need to suffice for! I assumed it would be year round like Stewart/Colbert, with regular vacations throughout. 3 months without it is way too depressing during an already gloomy time of year!
Last week tonight is by far my favorite TV show. I’d watch John’s segments over and over and never get tired of them because they are incredibly hilarious as well as informing .I just love the idea of getting my news thisy way.Doing the show twice a week would br hard on them and I think they won’t be able to come up with episode with the excellent quality we’re used to . however, extending the show to 1 hour would definitely be great because I always feel John’s rushing throughout the episode and we don’t have proper time to laugh. So extending the show to 1hour would definitely be a great idea .Also if they make interviews that are as unique as their incredible other segments.
Love the show
Remember when people were bemoaning the fact that if Colbert had announced leaving Comedy Central a few weeks earlier Oliver could’ve taken that spot?
I think it all worked out for the best.
I love the show, too. I think it does a great service!
But it looks like someone should be checking the show’s facts. The lottery piece had a clip from CBS saying that 21 of 24 states actually gave no money to education. But in fact the original story said the money had gone flat; they were still giving, just not as much.
More shocking–that story was from 2007. Oliver quoted it as though it were recent.
I don’t assume any purposeful misrepresentation. That doesn’t seem like Oliver’s style. But a show like this on premium cable should do much better than that.
Never heard of John Oliver. Never watch HBO. Always asleep at 11:00 PM.
BUT I just saw “The Lottery” exposé on FaceBook and it is one of the greatest things I have ever seen on video. Very funny, but also very true. This is real reality TV.
It’s easily the best and brightest show on television. It does it better than The Colbert Report or the Daily show, and that’s pretty high praise.
Yep, it’s great. Maybe my favorite half-hour of the week at this point. I wouldn’t change anything, but I wouldn’t complain if they went to an hour.
Love the show, but wtf? Once a week with 3 months off? I’m calling b.s. on that!
Great show- love how they delve into one topic. But I have to call B.S. with the times the show airs. Once a week with 3 months off?! John Oliver weirdly justified/explained this at the end of the segment with little success if you ask me. Next show topic (next year) should expose the ridiculous of needing this much time to develop ideas. Colbert/Stewart come up with daily shows which are every bit as clever. Good work if you can get it I guess.
>Colbert/Stewart come up with daily shows which are every bit as clever
Those guys are an intelligent duo but to say they’re every bit as clever is an unreasonable claim, given by your lack of likes. There’s a good reason why Oliver’s show is only aired weekly and it shows, as much as we’d love more of it
It should be a general rule: If your show’s format doesn’t really allow for re-runs, or DVD publishing, you lose nothing by putting it on Youtube after – let’s say a week.
No one’s going to quit their cable subscription to watch a week old daily program on the net.
But anyone who doesn’t happen to live in North America is going to appreciate it.
More than the Daily Show or Colbert, Oliver’s show reminds me most of the lamented Penn & Teller: Bullshit – controversial issues, sharp, funny, and – more reliably than Penn & Teller – right.
Making it an hour would be a mistake. I’d rather see them go over 30 minutes when necessary vs forcing themselves to fill a full hour (54 mins, whatever) every week. I’ve seen other shows start at 30 mins, gain some success then grow to 60 mins and lose their creative mojo.
I LOVE John Oliver!! This show is the most refreshing TV I’ve seen since I first discovered Monty Python’s Flying Circus by accident in the 70’s… It’s not just funny, it’s right on the money with whatever subject he’s on. I like the in depth approach…. not just a little satirical hit but a full on expose!…. of things that need to be addressed in this country; with humor that aims at serious consideration…. Way to Go!! Please keep it available for us online only viewers!
The chairman of the FCC is a dingo!