‘Law & Order: SVU’ retires Detective Munch

After 20 years, several hundred episodes and appearances on more shows than any other character in American TV history, Detective John Munch is retiring.
On last night’s episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” Munch – played for over two decades across “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “SVU” by comedian Richard Belzer – announced plans to retire from the NYPD. Belzer is leaving the regular “SVU” cast, though showrunner Warren Leight says the plan is to have Much work as an investigator for the district attorney’s office, allowing him to make another one or two appearances this season. (This was the career approach the franchise tried to take with Jerry Orbach’s Lennie Briscoe when he switched from the “Law & Order” mothership to the short-lived “Trial by Jury,” but Orbach passed away after filming only a couple of episodes.)
“This is actually often what happens to respected detectives who hit the NYPD’ss mandatory retirement age,” says Leight, noting that cops have to be out by their 63rd birthday. (Belzer is 69.)
Munch began life on “Homicide” as a comic relief character and foil to Ned Beatty’s gruff Stan Bolander. (He has perhaps that pilot’s most memorable scene, when he accuses a suspect of talking to him like he was Montel Williams.) Though he never moved to the series’ forefront, he had some memorable episodes, and in particular hit it off beautifully with Orbach during the first “Homicide”/”Law & Order” crossover. This caught the eye of “L&O” czar Dick Wolf, who happened to be launching “SVU” right as “Homicide” was coming to an end, and decided to have Belzer play Munch on the new show. Again, Munch was a spice rather than the main dish, and his appearances have diminished the last few seasons, but he stuck around for the great majority of 13 seasons, commenting wryly on the case of the week.
At the same time, Munch has popped up in a surprising number of places. Some have involved past and present employers – Belzer guested on “Trial by Jury,” and on “Homicide” producer Tom Fontana’s short-lived UPN cop show “The Beat,” and also let art meet life when he played a scene as Munch opposite retired Baltimore cop Jay Landsman (the inspiration for Munch) in one of the final episodes of “The Wire” – but he’s also played the role on “The X-Files” in two episodes of “Arrested Development” and even an installment of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” He also played himself playing Munch in two different episodes of “30 Rock,” and played very Munch-esque cops on “Mad About You” and in “A Very Brady Sequel.” A Muppet version of Munch (played by puppeteer David Rudman) also appeared in a “Sesame Street” parody, “Law & Order: Special Letters Unit.”
All in all, it’s been a remarkable run for Belzer and Munch – not the length that James Arness played Matt Dillon on “Gunsmoke,” but comparable to Kelsey Grammer’s run across two series as Dr. Frasier Crane – and I’m glad to hear that “SVU” isn’t entirely done with the character yet.
What does everybody else think? Do you have a favorite Munch moment, among his many appearances on many shows?
The Belz rules!
“Kaddish,” the H:LotS episode where Munch investigates the murder of his high-school crush. (And then the Wire cameo.)
I think it would be nice if Stanley Bolander or Meldrick Lewis showed up at his retirement party next week.
Evidently Meldrick will show up, although I’d probably prefer Kay:
[blog.zap2it.com]
I miss Meldrick. Took a cab in Washington D.C. one time with a cab driver who looked and sounded exactly (well, it was darkish) exactly like Meldrick. I wanted to ask if he was from Baltimore, but for no good reason that I can think of, I didn’t.
Good info! Apparently they are going to use clips from Homicide also. Pretty damn cool.
If I remember correctly, Bolander can’t show up because he committed suicide on HlotS. But Meldrick could. And I, too, loved the Homicide ep about the high-school girlfriend. Actually, I liked nearly every time I saw munch on Homicide.
Crosetti committed suicide on Homicide, not Bolander. Bolander, in fact, showed up in the movie when Gee gets shot.
He gets a shout-out in a Luther episode, too.
I’m assuming retired Baltimore cop Jay Landsman is also the inspiration for The Wire’s “Jay Landsman.” That gentleman is apparently quite the inspiration.
One of my favorite scenes in David Simon’s Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets is of Jay Landsman investigating a murder in a prison, surrounded by convicts in their cells threatening and insulting him. The way he reacts to all the abuse is beautiful. He was a hell of a character well before he became one on television.
If we count seasons rather than episodes, isn’t Belzer’s run longer than Arness?
Yes, Munch’s run started on Jan. 1993 & 21 seasons & counting…Homicide – 7 seasons (albeit the first 2 were short seasons) & 14 full seasons of SVU (this is the 15th season).
I always hoped he could be slipped into an episode of one of CBS’ NYC procedurals – CSI:NY or “Without A Trace”
I hoped that Tom Fontana would hire him to play a Munch ancestor on Copper.
I can remember when, before Munch, Belzer was best known as a foul-mouthed comedian. That makes me pretty old, I guess.
Belzer made a much better Munch than he did standup comedian. In fact, I often wondered whether he ad-libbed some of his sardonic lines on the shows.
I saw Belzer at the Comedy Store on Sunset Strip in 1982…only vaguely recalled him from a bit in The Groove Tube prior to that. As a stand-up, I didn’t find him particularly funny. However, I do remember being amused by the vitriol he directed towards several hecklers in the audience. If memory serves, he stormed off the stage because of the audience’s poor response. @Webdiva, have to agree with you that his background in stand-up had to have helped his timing and ability to improvise. As Munch, he was very funny, as a stand-up, not so.
loved Belzer on the Stern show in 80s and early 90s
“(He has perhaps that pilot’s most memorable scene, when he accuses a suspect of talking to him like he was Montel Williams.)”
Okay, you DO write “perhaps,” there, and it IS a memorable moment, but that happens within the first 20 minutes of the pilot, practically. Not to be nitpicky, just seems like there’s a lot more memorable Munch to come in the many other seasons! (Adam B mentions Kaddish, which was the first thing that came to my mind, but so many other wonderful moments. Munch was at his best on Homicide.)
I hope he enjoys retirement more than he enjoys getting Sundays off. (I forget the episode title, but the one where he runs into Gene at the laundromat.)
If he enjoys retirement as much as he enjoyed being away from the Baltimore crew on Sundays, he’s in for some boredom.
I always wanted more scenes with Munch. They should have used him more and fleshed out his character. I loved him as a foul-mouthed comic. He’s always been one of my favorites.
Yes! More scenes. it’s like Wolf was afraid to use him too much, but those snappy lines were SO needed sometimes to offset the often too-grim events on SVU. I found SVU much harder to watch sometimes than Homicide (but that may be a woman’s personal reaction to some of the crimes being investigated rather than the plots or writing per se). Still, Munch was often the neded counterpoint of the moment. Dark humor has its place in many a grim profession.
I love Munch because he’s the last vestige of an era where TV shows didn’t take themselves too seriously. While TV is certainly better than it was in the ’80s and ’90s, I do miss the days of character crossovers and NBC’s “Blackout Thursday.” Alan, do you think showrunners & actors would ever agree to do a character like this again, or is TV drama too serious for that nowadays?
I wish Belzer many, many happy years of retirement.
Me too, especially after that ominous mention of Jerry Orbach’s post-Law & Order lifespan.
Actually in terms of consecutive seasons as a character, Munch beat Frasier and Matt Dillon who had 20 seasons each. Munch is in his 22nd. On the other hand, in terms of hours of television time, no one will top Arness since Gunsmoke produced so many more episodes a year during most of its run, especially during the early years. Given his Vince Gilligan connection on The X-Files episode, I always expected Munch to somehow show up in Albuquerque.
I feel like that would be too much of a jokey wink-wink thing for a show like Breaking Bad. But then again I doubly wouldn’t expect it on The Wire, and they snuck him in there.
Does Belzer have some kind of major health problems or has he just aged really badly? He hasn’t looked “right” for years…not “old” as much as sickly.
He’s almost 70, give him a break.
Yes, and like I said, he’s looked like this for at least 5 years. He looks “unhealthy” as opposed to “old.” Dann Florek is 63 and looks nothing close to what Belzer’s looked like the last several years.
It’s not the years it’s the mileage.
I can only assume that the life of a stand up comedian in the 70’s and 80’s was a little wild.
The episode of Homicide where Munch goes back to his old neighborhood to attend the funeral of his high school girl friend and investigates her death was one of the best episodes of Homicide, IMO.
Munch is of course the reason so much TV (including Breaking Bad if you go by cigarette and rental car brands) comes from the head of a small boy in a hospital room somewhere.
I never liked his comic stuff that much, but all of Belzer’s serious characters stuck with me.
Will miss you, Munch!
PS I never “connected” to Elliot Stabler. I understood in an abstract way why Olivia cared when he went, but he always bored me. Mariska Hartingay deserves better than the partners she has had, and I hope that some day she has them.
Amen to that. I kpet waiting for someone to wise up and pair her with Munch.
love munch saw him on an old episode of L&O just this morning
Belzer has Arness and Grammer beat in number of years playing the same character in primetime (though Dan Castellaneta and company have them both beat). Arness wins if you count number of episodes. But if you add daytime soaps to the mix, Lesley Saweard has played the same character on “The Archers” for the past 60 years.
I love the character. My favorite episodes (can’t pick just one) were the cross-overs and, more recently, the episode when he revealed a more personal side — when his uncle (played by Jerry Lewis) wandered to NYC — and worked with Dr. Hwang to help his uncle. Moving and sad. I have loved Munch since the first episode of Homicide and will truly miss him.
I’ll never forget the segment when he admitted to Fin he let one of his x-wives paint a large picture of him naked for New York to admire (much better story when you can hear the entire conversation) for those who remember…
I love the fact that Munch is a brainiac at everything he does on the show. He has a great sense of humor to be a SVU cop. I know for a fact I will miss him on SVU. YOU KEEP ROCKING MUNCH!!!! I LOVE YA!
One of my favorite scenes is that of Munch at the FBI Office asking for his file by the Freedom of Information Act. Expecting a mammoth dossier he is presented with a folder with a single page dismissing him as “harmless”. Munch’s deflated look is priceless. I agree the episode with Jerry Lewis as his uncle was exceptionally poignant.
MUNCH WAS JUST THE BEST HIS KINDNESS WAS SO NICE TO SEE BLESS YOU ALWAYS IN ALL YOU DO