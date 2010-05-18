‘Lost’ – ‘What They Died For’: Locke around the dock

A review of the next-to-last “Lost” episode ever coming up just as soon as it’s Coq Au Vin Night…
“You should get your friends. We’re very close to the end, Hugo.” -Jacob
There was a lot of anger last week, over both “Across the Sea” and the interview I did the next day with Lindelof and Cuse. Now, I liked that episode and felt my actual conversation with Darlton was much lighter and less hostile than it came across in the transcript – for instance, Damon was cracking a joke when he asked, “Are there any readers who like the show?” – so take my opinion with that grain of salt. But I found “What They Died For” to be one of the strongest episodes of this season, and a perfect set up for Sunday’s finale.
Like “The Last Recruit” from a few weeks ago, “What They Died For” didn’t focus on any one character, but bounced around through both the real and sideways worlds, moving characters into place for the big finish.
In the sideways(*), Desmond opens both Locke and Ben’s eyes to the idea of the real world (and gets to beat on alt-Ben the way he did our version), then recruits Sayid and Kate to join him and Hurley in his grand, mad scheme.
(*) And now we see that the writers have saved the explanation of the sideways universe for the finale. Even with all that extra time to play with, that seems like an awful lot to squeeze into the finale. But even though Darlton are apparently taunting me about closing the time-travel loop with the outrigger shoot-out, I still find myself oddly trusting that they know what they’re doing with this finale.
And you know why? Because a year and a half ago, I did a long interview with Lindelof before season five started, and after we finished, we got to talking about the show in more general terms, and I went on some long rant about my dislike of Jack. Damon looked at me, a gleam in his eye, and said, “Okay, I accept that challenge. By the end of the series, I’m going to make you like Jack.” And I rolled my eyes at that, but damn it if he hasn’t lived up to that boast. If he can pull a reversal like that on one of my least favorite TV characters of all time, explaining the sideways universe and bringing an end to the series in roughly 100 minutes of story should be a piece of cake.
In the real world, the mysterious blonde boy we’ve seen running about the island is revealed to be a kind of ghost of Jacob himself (from a younger age than we saw him at last week), who’s able to briefly return to life with the help of the ashes Ilana saved. He clues Jack and the others in on much of what we learned last week(**), and in a nice moment demystifies the notion of who is and isn’t a candidate by telling Kate (who was disqualified because she became a mom and he figured she wouldn’t want to do it – and which therefore suggests that “Kwon” was referring to Jin), “It’s just a line of chalk on a cave,” and that the job is still hers if she wants it.
(**) And, again, I realize I’m out on an island (pardon the pun) with “Across the Sea,” but I don’t think Jacob’s speech is half as interesting if we haven’t already seen the story in greater detail. In general, the explanation we’ve gotten only through expository dialogue (for instance, Hurley and Michael discussing the nature of the whispers) have been far less interesting than when we’ve learned things through story. Your mileage obviously may vary on whether “Across the Sea” told an interesting story.
Even with these two godlike figures manipulating their lives, sometimes as far back as childhood, our characters still have free will and agency, all the way to the finish line. Jin can choose to drown with Sun (which I understood, even if I didn’t agree with it), Sayid can choose to blow himself up to save his friends, and Jack Shepard, man of science, can choose to give himself over to the mystical powers of the island and become Jacob’s successor. Sawyer jokes about Jack having enough of a God complex already, but Jack isn’t doing this out of arrogance, or even out of his usual savior issues. He’s doing it because he’s been around this island for too long, and seen too many things, to not finally accept that John Locke was right and he was wrong, and that if Jacob needs somebody to step forward to stop the monster with John Locke’s face, he may as well be the one to do it. And that (along with some of Matthew Fox’s best, most understated work of the series) is why I’ve come to like Jack again.
And after being off the board for weeks (dating back to “Everybody Loves Hugo”), Ben returns to the narrative in a big way, appearing to return to the dark side, replacing Sayid as Smokey’s wet worker. It’s easy to assume that the return to the site of Alex’s murder (and, through Richard, burial) and then the appearance of Widmore turned him again – that even if he didn’t have the nerve to kill Penny at the marina, he’s okay letting Smokey do it – but with Ben Linus, there’s always far more than meets the eye. He kills Widmore because as far as he’s concerned, Widmore deserves it, but the Ben who wanted Ilana’s respect at the end of “Dr. Linus” was the most sincere we’ve seen him. I don’t think he throws in with Smokey out of self-preservation or bloodlust. I think he’s playing an angle, and hope he does a better job conning the monster than Sawyer did earlier in the season.
And what made all the different stories hum is that this wasn’t just a plot-mover episode. Yes, the characters are chess pieces, but they’re human chess pieces. Even in the midst of all the action and death and destruction, the episode still found time to pause for emotion: to show Hurley and Sawyer numb with grief as they stared out at the ocean, waiting for the additional survivors who would never come; to show real Ben grieving his Alex even as alt-Ben is overcome with joy to know how much he matters to his; to see Alt-Claire so content with the new family she never knew about; to see Kate demand an explanation from Jacob for why her friends had to suffer and die for his cause; etc.
We can all argue over what the right ratio is, but “Lost” is a show that’s about plot and about people, and “What They Died For” didn’t lose sight of either part of that equation. It gave our heroes a chance to confront the being who brought them there – essentially, to ask God why He allows suffering in the world – and it set up final confrontations in both universes, and it gave us a rampaging smoke monster flinging an immortal man into a tree. In other words, it was an episode of “Lost” – a damn fine one, and one that has me very excited for Sunday night.
Some other thoughts:
- Speaking of said immortal man, I hope Smokey’s attack isn’t the last we’ve seen of poor Richard, because that would be as ignoble a fate as suffered by Ilana, Lapidus (apparently) and, here, Zoe. But if that was finally his time, I did at least like the Old West atmosphere of him walking out into the center of the ghost town that is New Otherton, the earth crunching under his boots.
- Sawyer took a backseat to Jack in this one, but Josh Holloway had that great moment on the beach where Sawyer is completely empty inside, and then Jack talks about finding Desmond and using him to fight Smokey, and those are the magic words Sawyer needed to hear to come back to life.
- Nice full-circle moment: Jack patches up Kate’s wound, just as she did for him in the pilot. (Also, Jacob says that the infamous golden spring is located not far from where Jack woke up after the crash.)
- I doubt we’ll ever get an answer to this, but if Ben never saw or heard from Jacob, then who exactly told him about the super-secret room from which he could summon Smokey? Or is the idea that Smokey himself told Ben as part of his elaborate ruse?
- I remember Mira Furlan from “Babylon 5” years ago, but it’s been so long since I’d seen her as anything other than the crazy, ratty, island version of Rousseau that it was startling to see her all cleaned up and feminine and sane in the sideways universe.
- I want answers to what the sideways universe is, obviously, but I have to say I could watch at least another month of just Desmond playing Jacob to the sideways world, knowing more than anybody else and flashing that infectious grin.
- Ana-Lucia! I’ve always enjoyed her much more in her post-death appearances, I have to say, even here where she’s a bent cop in the sideways. I like that Hurley knew exactly who she was – that once the knowledge of the real world started, the flow of information didn’t stop – though I find it interesting that Desmond says she wasn’t “ready.” Does that mean none of the characters who are dead in the real world are ready for whatever Desmond’s plan is? Or will Charlie, Libby, Charlotte, etc. figure into the finale?
- And more full circle, sort of: once again, the man with the plan (Ben once before, Desmond here) has a nice dress for Kate to change into. Though Desmond’s has a more practical purpose, as they’ll be crashing David Sheppard’s concert (which will, hopefully, give us some closure on the identity of alt-Jack’s ex-wife).
So, gameplan the same for Sunday as it’s been all season – just later. I’m going to watch the episode, then start writing as soon as it’s done – and as soon as I’ve gathered at least my first impressions – and post whenever I’m done writing. In an ideal world, I’d have more time to ponder what I’d just seen, and perhaps I’ll do a second review later next week or the week after, but I know everyone’s going to want to respond to the finale right away, and I’m with you on that. And since Damon and Carlton are going into radio silence after they do Kimmel later this week, we’re going to have to parse this one entirely on our own.
I can’t wait.
What did everybody else think?
All that remains to be seen is the final scenario. I evision two situations,
A) Island will be destroyed as well as MIB. Everyone transfers over to alternate verse.
B) Island will be destroyed but MIB will some how transfer to alternate verse along with everyone else.
Then I suppose there’s this,
C) Island won’t be destroyed Jack is new protector.
Yet, I don’t think this is the final scenario because it would be too simple.
The writers have openly said the ending of the show is open for interpretation. I still expect some final twist because, well, it’s LOST.
I agree with you, “C” is not very likely. I believe will get a combination/version of your “A” and “B”.
I still think John Locke’s rebirth and ultimate Island protector will be the big “surprise” of the show and that Jack’s storyline last night was just a smoke screen (no pun). That was too simple.
I also have a bet with myself on whether or not Locke will die on the operating table or if Jack will have his “flash sideways” moment while operating on Locke. I think that moment will be key.
Oh, one more thing: Am I the only person that thinks this show is ruined by the commercials? They disrupt the flow of the show! Last night we had about 6-7 minutes of show followed by 4-5 minutes of commercials (for the first half of the show). It was terrible.
Lost is so much better on DVD.
I loved the episode; Ben is evil again? Yes please.
I’m glad to see that most people enjoyed this episode more than the last one.
But is Ben all evil? Talk about a good example of flawed and you get Ben. I think he was headed in one direction and the arrival of Whidmore talking about having Jacob visiting him was too much. I’m not convinced that Ben has totally picked his side. The MIB said a few things that make me think that there could be no deal between he and Ben. First he tells Ben he’ll leave him the island when he escapes, then he admits that he’s going to destroy the island using Desmond. If Ben loves the island his daughter is buried on I can’t see that love being compatable with destroying it. I think that Ben just may have a few surprises left for everyone.
why would u believe Ben is eveil after watching him this season?
I’d watch your video review if you weren’t a “guest” commenter and if you had something more interesting to say than “I love this episode” and “Glad Ben is evil.”
Come on, try a little bit!
Sorry about that. I really liked this episode. I liked Ben getting his revenge on Widmore. He didn’t get to Penny, but he got to kill the man responsible for killing his daughter. It seemed in the sideways he remembered that Alex died.
I don’t think we needed last week’s episode to be affected by Jacob’s speech. I think flashbacks could have done it, but since they don’t do those anymore, I’ve come around that last week was necessary. That doesn’t mean it was good.
I wish they brought Desmond to the sideways sooner, he’s made it a whole lot more interesting.
I’m really looking forward to the finale. I think it’s going to deliver
Solid episode.
Happy and Sad to see the end looming.
I felt sorry for Jack having to take over for Jacob. Now I am hoping that the sideways world becomes the real world because I hate to see Jack lose his son.
I still don’t think Jacob’s explanation was good enough to justify all the people dying.
LOVE sideways Ben and I too hope island Ben is doing a con on WTFlocke
Are Desmond and Kate planning to crash David Shephard’s concert, or Daniel Faraday’s? Or has that already happened?
I assume that Jack’s son is performing at the museum benefit, where Miles, Sawyer, Charlotte and others will be.
It’s the same concert.
I think they’re the same event. The charity concert that Eloise was planning, at the museum that Hurley funded, where Miles’ dad works with Charlotte, where Charlie, Daniel, and Jack’s son will be performing… EVERYBODY is going to be there.
i figured out most everyone appearing there, but Jin/Sun, Locke? how are they going to appear there?
Sun is still in the hospital in alt-world right? So there is still a chance that she and Jin could show up at the concert.
I don’t see how Eloise’s fundraiser and the concert at the museum could be the same event. When Desmond visited Eloise as she was preparing for her event, it sounded like it was going to be that night. Just the fact that Eloise had people setting up table settings (and outside, at that) seemed to infer that the event was very soon to happen. And this was BEFORE Desmond hit Locke with his car. And Locke must have been in the hospital at least a couple of days.
So I’m thinking this must be a different event. But I’d love to hear more opinions.
Got to say, it felt good nailing the whole “Jacob wants to preserve the candidates’ choice” in my comment in last week’s recap; maybe now I’ll grow up to be 1/10 the critic of Alan :)
Overall, just a great episode. More so than any of the penultimate episodes that I can remember, this one felt completely natural and was just a great hour of television. It was old school Lost–mystery, action, good character moments, interesting flashes, etc. I even let some of the commercial breaks play through on the DVR just to debate with my watch party and let it all soak in. So jazzed for the finale, but I can’t believe the story is about to end.
PS. Could have been just my group, but Jacob’s “it’s just a line of chalk on a cave” line actually made us laugh out loud for quite a while. Not because it was corny, but actually funny.
That’s weird. I, too, tended to let the commercials play for some reason tonight.
Wife and I watched live for the first time since the season premiere, just trying to stretch out the experience. I’m getting the same feeling I get near the end of a great book — I want to know how it ends but I’m going to miss it when its finished.
In contrast, I couldn’t FF the commercials fast enough because I was so eager to see what happened next. I also wish Desmond had been “waking” the Losties up sooner because it’s feeling a little rushed.
When I saw everyone together in the jail cell, I couldn’t help but smile. Great episode! Bring on Sunday!
Jack’s ex-wife is supposed to be at the concert that Jack and his son discuss at breakfast. Any guesses?
My guess is Juliet
Dan U: I only have 2 guesses based on David’s blue blue eyes…Juliet or Julie Bowen making a brief cameo again as Sarah.
Anyone else with other guesses?
Juliet.
But, what an odd ending it would be for them all if their memories transferred over.
I’m guessing Juliet…but I wonder how it will play out if Jack and Sawyer meet up in the House of M universe.
Well, after last season they did say that Elizabeth Mitchell would make some guest appearances, yet has she been seen at all since the season premiere?
Too many great moments. Cannot wait for the finale. Both excited and overwhelmingly sad. Anyone else feel this way?
My fave small acting moment was when Michael Emerson, as Alt-Ben had that (what only can be called) “catch of breath” moment in Rousseau’s house. It made both my husband and me tear up. He’s a sensitive guy and all, but next to nothing makes my husband tear up.
I’ve always loved Jack. Just had to get it out there. :)
I also hope that the show does somehow end with the alt-world taking over, mainly because it’s the one in which the dead didn’t die. I want John Locke to get a happy ending.
Ugh, I really hate how easy it is to misplace a comment here…
It has to be Juliet. She’s the only major character still missing.
Agreed that Juliet is Jack’s ex-wife.
Which sets up the scenario of Juliet meeting and flirting with Sawyer at the concert, where she’s able to say to him, â€œWe could get coffee sometime. We can go dutch” — some of her final words to Sawyer on the island in the season premiere.
And if I had to bet, Juliet’s “It worked” comment from the premiere must allude to the sideways universe becoming their primary lives somehow in the finale. Which could mean Juliet meets Sawyer, Charlotte meets Daniel, Kate meets Jack, Claire meets Charlie, etc at the concert.
(posted as a response above but adding to the bottom of the thread as well, if I understand how to use this comment system…)
Agreed that Juliet is Jack’s ex-wife.
Which sets up the scenario of Juliet meeting and flirting with Sawyer at the concert, where she’s able to say to him, â€œWe could get coffee sometime. We can go dutch” — some of her final words to Sawyer on the island in the season premiere.
And if I had to bet, Juliet’s “It worked” comment from the premiere must allude to the sideways universe becoming their primary lives somehow in the finale. Which could mean Juliet meets Sawyer, Charlotte meets Daniel, Kate meets Jack, Claire meets Charlie, etc at the concert.
The wealthy Italian patient’s daughter, Gabriela Busoni, from “The Hunting Party” is Jack’s ex.
Regardless of who it is, I am positive that I do not care. This is maybe the least interesting story line of the entire show.
This is actually a reply to @Thomas –
I agree with every word you said.
If it was Juliet, wouldn’t that have “woken them up?”
I think they just explained the Sideways World. It’s the fail-safe plan. Or maybe it’s even Plan A for the castaways after rejecting Jacob’s plan. Maybe they are going to destroy the Island themselves, or at least be prepared for Smokey doing it by using Desmond’s special abilities so he can wake them up and they can finish the job in the Sideways World.
I love that Ben getting his ass kicked is his constant. And I think that Island Ben was the one who was overcome with emotion at the knowledge that he made it up to Alex with his second chance. He may not be all the way there, but he was having flashes. For a minute in the nurses office, he was Ben again. Then at dinner, when he heard how Alex loved him, he was Island Ben yet again.
I think this is setting us up to end in the Sideways world. And while some dead castaways may live again, there is going to be a war there, too, where they may die again, or where others who lived may end up dying. I’m starting to wonder if Jack might die there during the final fight against Smokey. But whatever it is, it really seemed to me that there was a serious Sideways plan in place, and it was in place even before Des started waking them. It was something they came up with on the Island amongst those who are left. Maybe it’s Widmore’s plan, or maybe the castaways come up with it, but it looks like they may just turn the tables on both Smokey and Jacob, creating their own world free of the Island.
I won’t yak up more space here, but I have more over at [schmokersense.blogspot.com] if anyone want to yak with me on it tonight.
I’m jazzed. I thought it was slam-fantastic episode. They put the pedal to the medal, and I think they are going someplace no one imagined.
OK, here is my final theory…
When we meet Jacob and MIB at the end of Season 5,. they discuss why Jacob keeps bringing people to the island. MIB says “They come, the fight, the corrupt, they destroy. it always ends the same”. Jacob: It only ends once. Anything before that is just progress.”
In this case, progress is Jack agreeing to become the next Jacob. In this case, it ends when Flocke “wins” and destroys the island.
The alt-universe scenes – be it as “another lifetime brother” or a history re-write – are the result of the progress.
This is what Juliet meant when she said “it worked”. Now, are the alt-scenes make a little more sense and as to why they are the stories we know, but slightly off:
– Sawyer still acts a bit shady, but is a cop
– Kate is on the run, but this time she didn’t actually kill anyone
– Claire goes for the adoption, but this time has more of a connection with the baby before birth
– Sayid is not married to Nadia, but she is alive
– Ben knows and cares for Alex…and perhaps Danielle?
– etc
I was (perhaps unreasonably) annoyed that they seemed to set up the revelation of Jack’s ex-wife for this episode, and now we have to wait until Sunday. (And when it turns out to be Juliet, like we all know it will, it’ll be quite a letdown.)
I guess Claire is still hanging out on Hydra Island? And Miles running off into the jungle – that’s just not going to end well.
Quibbles aside, it was a very good episode. And I agree that knowing the backstory made Jacob’s explanation go down a whole lot easier.
Can’t wait until Sunday!
Are we to understand that Jacob nudged everyone to be on Oceanic Flight 815 in the first place? Was that ever addressed?
And, whilst I never hated Jack (at least not passionately), count me among those who love him right now.
Also, I really appreciated the simple, practical answer as to why Kate’s name had been chalked out. She became a mother.
Hum, you’re comment made me think about Jacob’s statement on why he choose them. He said he did so because they were flawed yet how could he know how Sawyer would turn out at such a young age or even Kate? It just seems kind of silly to show us him touching everyone yet have him tell us that he chose them because they were flawed. Many kids experience shoplifting, young children have to cope with the loss of their parents.
I suppose all the time traveling and his special watch tower has allowed him to view their lives.
The core message of the show, as I’ve taken it, is about being flawed and having the power of choice to change for the better. All the mysteries and every thing else was just the hook to get people to watch. So, whatever issues I have with the show are forgiven because this message is so rarely pushed by a tv show.
So if Kate’s name was crossed off because she became a mother, why wasn’t Sun’s name crossed off for being a mother? (Kate asks Jacob why “Jin and Sun” were candidates, and he doesn’t correct her, so I guess “Kwon” referred to the two of them.) Why wasn’t Jin’s name crossed off for being a father???
Jin was still on the island where as Kate & Sun were effectively removed. As I recall it was always Kwon. It never chose a particular one.
@Guest: I would say that Jacob crossed Kate off not just because she was a mother, but because becoming a mother seemingly resolved her primary “issue”: not taking responsibility for things. He figured she didn’t need the Island to fix her anymore.
Sun & Jin’s “issue” was separation from each other, and Ji Yeon’s birth didn’t resolve that in any way. The Island could still help them, so they were candidates. (And I do believe that they were BOTH candidates, and perhaps could only have taken the position together.)
I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. Kate didn’t become a mother. She became a kidnapper.
@ sanen85 I completely agree with you, she was a kidnapper (albeit she obviously cared about Aaron). Jacob’s whole explanation was so contrived (like a lot of the explanation this season).
So they sit around a campfire and Jack just says, “I’ll do it” and that’s that? No smoking of the peace pipe, no argument with Sawyer, nothing? They’ve really built up the Candidate angle, and then only to have Jacob say, “Whatever, do what you want.(basically)”
I don’t buy it. Jack will not be Island protector at the end of the show…and if he is, that was such a lame scene.
It lacked the importance that the set up gave it.
Hurley “Glad it’s not me.”, Sawyer sits there in silence, Kate just looks like Kate. Blah!
Kate was kidnapper? You’re right, guys. Kate should have said, “Hey, I can’t take Aaron. Let’s drop him off on the beach before we crash into the water, and then I’m sure Claire will magically reappear eventually and pick him up. If not, then he dies. Not my problem.”
Yeah, Kate is such a kidnapper.
Schmoker, Kate is a kidnapper because she didn’t a)adopt/keep Aaron legally and b) tell Aaron’s next of kin about him. So yeah, Kate is a kidnapper, according to me, and likely according to the law.
@ Schmuck: I smell snarkiness!
I’ll just disagree with you on this and move on.
Great review, great show!! Just wanted to point out that it’s Daniel and Driveshaft’s upcoming concert at the museum, no?
I really, really enjoyed this episode. I have no doubt that Across the Sea made me enjoy this episode more than I would have without it, but I still have issues with placing it so late in the season.
The scene with Locke and Jack was my favorite of the night. Particularly when Jack asked if Locke was accusing him of sending Desmond to run him down. Terry O’Quinn’s having a great season.
Michael Emerson was, as expected, fantastic as always. Having spent so much time questioning whether Ben is one of the good guys, I think it’s only fitting that some of that moral ambiguity be brought back heading into the final. I thought Josh Holloway did a great job with the little he was given to work with tonight.
Only thing left to do now is to start tempering expectations for the finale…
Only quibble with this episode: Why didn’t Jacob cross off Kwon when Ji-Yeon was born?
Maybe, having grown up without a father himself, Jacob doesn’t quite appreciate why being a father should have “disqualified” Jin.
This show has entirely too many daddy issues.
Sawyer is also a father – didn’t do him any good. I think the point was that Kate wasn’t alone anymore. Not sure what this means for Sun and Jin, but I guess it doesn’t matter at this point.
I don’t think the issue here is biological parenthood – it’s more about becoming the custodian of a child. Jacob probably figured that once you had a kid to raise, you wouldn’t want to abandon the kid and spend eternity protecting an island far away.
Regarding Sun and Jin, there are 2 possibilities:
1) Sun and Jin were both candidates. Sun was “disqualified” when Ji-Yeon was born but Jin remained a candidate (because he was still on the island), which is why “Kwon” was never crossed out.
2) The “Kwon” was always meant to be just Jin, and not Sun. I tend to side with this theory because it would also help explain why Sun didn’t flash to 1977 with the rest of the O6 when Ajira crashed.
@Lindelof’s father: i totally LOL’d at your comment and especially your name!
I was disappointed Darlton and Cuse haven’t asked me back as a guest-spot and I’m FURIOUS that I have been upstaged by a generic, crappy metal tin.
I have a Facebook fan-page, damn it!
Blah. So terrible. Widmore, one of the major baddies for nearly half the series run, suddenly is only there now because Jacob came to him and told him some stuff (not show). He is then unceremoniously axed for the purpose of apparently delivering a banal plot point about Desmond.
There is no balance between character and plot any more. These characters are simply vectors of exposition at this point.
Widmore has never been much more than a plot device for Ben and Desmond stories — which is exactly the same role he functioned in tonight.
“These characters are simply vectors of exposition at this point.”
Yes, just like how they kept Frank around all season with nothing to do but make one quip per episode and show off his chest hair. It was only to legitimize the fly-the-plane-off-the-island scheme. As soon as that idea was quashed by Locke and the C4, POOF!, Frank is killed.
“Vectors of explanation” is a nice phrase, Biff. (And by the way, I LOVED your work in “Death of a Salesman.”) I think that characters are always vectors of explanation in drama– especially toward the end of the story. I guess the question is whether those explanations are satisfying. I liked last nights show a lot, and found most of the “explanations” clicking right into place.
I’ll feel bad if that’s the last we’ve seen of Richard though; I think after 10,000 years (or whatever) his demise ought to have had more resonance. But Widmore going down was very satisfying– except, uh, wait– wasn’t there are “rule” that they couldn’t kill each other? (The scene where Ben visits Widmore off island and he says, you broke the rules (about killing Alex?))
also, it’s clearly not “only” being a parent that gets you crossed off the list, as Sawyer is the father of Clementine (remember Clementine?) (don’t suppose we’ll be tying up that little thread now, more’s the pity.)
and if Jack’s wife is to be anyone other than Juliet, I nominate– Cindy the stewardess! (by the way, where ARE Cindy and the kids? Dead? If not, are there loose others still walking around, somewhere?)
And finally, for the penultimate time, may I just say, WHERE’S WALLACE?
@ Jennifer Finney: “I think that characters are always vectors of explanation in drama– especially toward the end of the story”
I disagree with you. Ever seen The Wire? That was a show built on character, no on plot. They never “explained” anything on that show and it was maybe the best t.v. drama ever made.
I’m going to go out on a limb and say she’s seen The Wire….
I’m glad to know that you’re hear to clear that up for me, Chrissy.
Seeing as how Ben was able to shoot the hell out of Widmore without much trouble, I suppose why he wasn’t able to kill him way back in season 4 is going to be one of those things left hanging.
Ben didn’t want to kill Widmore in season 4. He wanted Widmore alive so Ben’s plan to kill Penny would have that much more of an impact. The only reason he killed him tonight, as he said himself, was to deprive Widmore of the ability to save Penny’s life
@Tom
But Ben couldn’t kill Widmore before because of “the rules”. What happened to the rules now?
I don’t expect that we’ll get a definitive answer but I suspect that the rules never really applied, Ben and Widmore simply thought they did. Once Ben realized he’d never been following Jacob’s instructions (more likely he was following Smokey’s) he realized that the rules never applied and took advantage of an opportunity for revenge.
I agree with Hobart; the rules may have been more in the minds of Ben and Widmore than real. Ben walking past his daughter’s grave, remembering the moment when “he changed the rules…” was probably the catalyst for the murder.
For the last couple episodes, and even more so right now, whenever I try to put together serious Lost thought, I mentally just keep coming back to the simple fact that I love this series, I love the story, I love the characters, and right now, I’m simply content without speculating.
Quick thoughts:
-I think Ben is playing an angle. Just like Sayid being too evil too quickly earlier this season, we’re right on the doorstep of The End, and if Ben were going to really be evil, they would have strung us along with him.
-I was surprised at how content I was with the short Jacob exposition on the Candidates, himself, Smokey, and the Island. I was wanting him to just keep talking to tell us stuff, but he really didn’t have to.
-I’m expecting to cry when characters die on Sunday. I’m half-expecting to cry when LOST flashes across the screen for the last time.
A little bit of magic this, magic that … poof, island’s done. Problem solved, all mysteries resolved.
If the entire island had been blown to pieces and this season had just got back to the Losties and Ben in their alternative lives I would have much preferred it. There is really nothing on the island worthy of a thought longer than it takes to perform a card trick to get them out of a situation.
That’s how convenient it all is. Ben can’t kill Widmore? Kazaam! Now he can. Jack couldn’t see the glory hole before? Kazaam, thanks to the magic water now he can! etc. etc.
Meanwhile back in the alternate universe you have the characters that everyone grew along with, acting like the people that we remember and in situations that are far more interesting to them personally.
I’d much rather see if Lock regains his legs in the “real” world and if Ben hookes up with Rousseau than the fate of light in a cave that only appeared last week.
Any possibility that Linus only wounded Widmore… intentionally… to gain MiB’s trust? Perhaps he was just shot in the shoulder or in non-lethal spots (just like Kate) and there is more to come from him. I’m not saying I believe that, but I would not be shocked if it turned out to be the case. Loved the episode, ready for Sunday but kind of wish it wasn’t coming… I want to see “The End,” but do I really? Nothing will ever touch this show again in terms of the storytelling devices and what has been done here. At least I will have my Blu-Rays to relive it.
One of the best episodes in series history for me… absolutely loved it. My vote would be Juliet for Alt-Jack’s wife as well, if for no other reason than the lack of Elizabeth Mitchell in the Sideways Universe to this point… Sunday promises to be an unforgettable night, sad in some ways, but joyous in many others. Bring it on Lost… we are ready. It’s time for “The End” and then for a lifetime of discussion. Kudos, well played, Lost, well played.
(Still expect Linus to double cross MiB… and play an ENORMOUS role in the final thirty minutes of the finale.)
Nicely done, jmartnwa . And on my post, I left off my own wondering if the Island Ben who can’t be trusted for his promises might actually pull through – and not be straight forward with WTFLocke.
That Ben – he’s got to pull off something spectacular, I hope.
And I’ve had a prediction and hope for Juliet for Alt-Jack’s wife – ex-wife?. It feels right.
I completely agree with you, jmartnwa. If Ben was driven to kill Widmore to avenge Alex’s death, he could have done it at any point before Widmore whispered to MIB, or waited until afterwards. I think he knows that MIB thought he knew Ben well enough to see his action as part of Ben’s true nature. But Ben had pretended to leave MIB and Widmore alone, realized that MIB was about to learn what he needed to know (basically rendering Ben useless to him), and shot Widmore in order to protect the island. Maybe Widmore had managed to tell part of his motives for bringing Desmond to the island, as evidenced later by what he told Ben he had heard, but it probably wasn’t the whole truth. Maybe Widmore wouldn’t have told him the whole truth on his own, but Ben couldn’t take that chance. They may have still wanted to become the guardians of the island, but they knew that protecting it had to be their priority. Ben always has a plan, but I don’t believe that that plan was to passively continue to be MIB’s lackey.
I waited to hear why Miles was so confused by what he was picking up, but was interrupted by Richard -who was standing on Alex’s grave and not where Miles was standing. This one I could be wrong about.
I also feel that Jacob did not do a disservice to Kate, Sawyer and Hurley by bringing them to and then just casting them aside. I think he knows that Jack still needs them to do what he needs to do to protect the island. Sawyer may have thought that he was just fine before they got there, but they had all known that wasn’t true for a long time. Jacob was just putting it into words they hadn’t been able to voice on their own. Pointing out to then that they had been as flawed as he had been, probably includes Ben as one of the flawed.
I have no idea if I’m making any sense. It’s early.
Every time I start thinking about how this show could end, I end up hitting a dead end when trying to explain how the island was underwater in the first scene of this season…
Anybody have any ideas?
I’m starting to think it’s as likely the the Losties put it there as the first part of a plan. The second part was to have Des wake them up, and the the third part we will find out next week. Either it’s to fight Smokey on the Sideways turf where he is not expecting them (in which many may die again, and I would think Jack will be one of them), or because they sunk the Island before Smokey could and buried him there, thus ending the Island cycle and allowing them to live on.
That would fit in with our castaways refecting Jacob and Smokey and coming up with their own plan.
I’m thinking over the meaning of so much that happened. But I had belief that last week’s episode whould have much meaning after giving it some time – and bingo! Dead right, that one.
I enjoyed last week’s interview posted here, also – never took offense or had the bad reaction. I thought it was informative, fun and saw some remarks as humorous and light-hearted. No arrogance, not at all.
And a bit more –
There are two Bens, but is there one Desmond, or two? Anyway, I loved Desmond beating the crap out of Alt-Ben (although that’s nice Ben) because that was completely understandable if you remember their history. And then that caused a momentary old flash for Ben, in his past “shooting Des/ then beaten” moment. Fabulous, all the way around.
And I thought both era Bens had a bruised “mouse” under the same eye — are they tossing us a slight McGuffin? Or did it mean a little something?
Michael Emerson was gloriously good, both as Killer Ben on the island and Good Alt-Ben. I hoped Danielle would be in his life and she was…looking beautiful, glowing, sane..so lovely. I really enjoy the 180 degree turn of Ben’s personality – and hers. It seems to stay that way. Will it still work for good for anyone?…ah, if good ol’ Des can make things roll correctly. (Prayer for Des and Penny, here. They’re still my favorite., like always.)
WTFLocke saying “you have my word” is much like Island Ben saying the same or that he’ll tell the truth. It makes sense so far, that they are together. It’s about the last thing to trust.
I figured Jack would go back to the original personality and move against his father’s blowing him off as no hero, from his past. That’s been a force with his character, maddening as it could be, sometimes – and the writers did the right thing. This is the well developed character for Jack – realizing his failures, but returning to his full blown self. Damn well done. I hope they continue to deliver so well on that.
I’m beginning to lose faith in our TV reviewer here. Any critic who thinks that Lost hasn’t completely gone off the tracks needs to buckle down and try harder.
This episode was silly. Six years for a campfire talk where once again not much was explained and what was explained was absurd. I pity those who don’t expect more from their entertainment.
What did you expect?
I loved the campfire scene. With that and last week’s episode, Darlton are saying that the developments of the last six years weren’t preordained by some mystic force; shit just happened. Jacob’s just a guy and, as we’re wont to do, made mistakes. “The Island” isn’t trying to change the characters’ lives; Jacob just needs a replacement, and figures these people might be interested.
Why is Kate’s name crossed out? Because Jacob figures she doesn’t want the job. Perfectly sensible and, for me, a far more satisfying answer than something involving a monumental shift in the cosmos, or some evil force that has corrupted the soul of Kate Austen.
Yet here you are, reading his review, watching the show, and commenting on it. If it has become so “silly”, why don’t you just stop watching it?
I’ve read all the comments, and a few reviews on the episode, and I must say you are the only one thus far that hasn’t liked it. I think that’s telling, no?
Sorry to say it but I disliked the episode and, frankly, much of this season. Maybe we shouldn’t have been given any answers after all because the ones we have gotten have very much had the feel of writers hastily trying to wrap things up to me. There’s a light to protect and magic water and these people were picked, some as children, because they were flawed and now there aren’t any rules between Ben and Widmore.
When you build things up and hold things back as long as they have, I don’t think expecting some well thought out and carefully planned explanation is unreasonable. But that’s not happening and it’s making me sad.
To the guest commenter: Mark isn’t the only one who thought the camp fire scene was silly. I’ll even go a step farther than that.
This entire show is silly, asinine, and completely absurd. I watch it because I LOVED season 1 and have been invested in the show ever sense.
It’s easily the show that is the most fun to hate and it’s also the show that has the most potential to have a completely awesome finale.
Now, I don’t know how anybody does NOT think this show is “silly” or just completely idiotic. That doesn’t mean it isn’t a “fun” show or an “entertaining” show.
But if in the finale, we learned that all the Losties were all on the planet Jupiter and that a giant praying mantis exploded out of Locke’s head…would anyone be surprised? OF COURSE NOT! It’s freaking LOST. It’s premise is that the plot is absurd and that anything can happen.
I hear you, Alan! I couldn’t stand Jack…until tonight. Go, Jack, go!
This was a fun hour. The only baffling part of the show was alt-Locke’s return to school. Didn’t Desmond say the hit-and-run had taken place “a few days ago” when he confessed at the police station? A paraplegic, days after being drilled by a moving vehicle, returns to school? When he’s not even a tenured teacher — he’s a substitute? For the love of God, what’s so wrong with the teacher for whom he’s substituting if Locke can get back to school (wearing only a band-aid on his face) after suffering what he did?
What must happen at Eloise’s concert in the finale:
The orchestra plays “All Along the Watchtower,” which is what finally wakes up our Sideways heroes.
BTW, something I’ve wanted tocomment on. The music from ads have been fabulous all year – but they don’t play them in the actual episodes. The best are between “The End” and “Bird on a Wire”, one of my very favorite songs on earth.
Andf I was wondering if “Good Vibrations” would be replayed with Charlie around or will an orchestra play that?.
“Make Your Own Kind of Music” would be perfect. Just perfect.
Looks like your Battlestar reference is “Lost” on people here, not me though!!
I came across this which is pretty fun for us Lost veterans. It’s this guy Mike who has never seen an episode of Lost and plans to watch the entire series before the finale on Sunday. He’s on twitter sharing his commentary and (often very wrong) theories..
[twitter.com]
Wow, he better hurry. He has about 90 episodes to go (about 65 hours of screen time) and only about 105 hours to do it.
Yes, if I had lost any faith in the last episode it was restored here. And yes, if last week’s episode was placed anywhere else in the season, the scenes with Jacob this week wouldn’t have been nearly as effective.
However, while you mentioned Richard, who might or might not be dead, what about Myles? Last time we saw, he was running into a jungle where the smoke monster was. Is it possible he might have been Smoked out? Or will he pop up with Desmond somewhere in the jungle?
Also, may I offer the suggestion that you do a Prediction post later on this week? One where you predict how it will end, or some of the things you want to see in the much-anticipated finale?
Great review as always, Alan.
Maybe Mr. Eko is Jack’s alt-wife.
*whew*
still trying to catch my breath!!!!
thanks, alan, for getting your thoughts up so quickly.
“doubt we’ll ever get an answer to this, but if Ben never saw or heard from Jacob, then who exactly told him about the super-secret room from which he could summon Smokey? Or is the idea that Smokey himself told Ben as part of his elaborate ruse?”
Ben stated he thinks it was the latter: that it was Smokey all along summoning him and pulling his strings.
Ben said: â€œI thought I was summoning The Monster. Little did I know he was summoning me.â€
Really enjoyed the episode. But it’s really not the time to pretend to give us all the answers and then not.
Really? Not one person around the campfire thought of some logical followups like:
How do you protect the light?
Why do we have to protect the light? What happens if it goes out?
What’s so bad about The Monster getting off the Island?
It seems to me you arbitrarily chose now to start the ticking clock on your ghostly existence. Why not stick around until you’re sure you can tell us all you know?
Um…we have a friend in a well…maybe we should go rescue him real quick.
And, of lesser interest:
When and how did you choose us?
Can you see everyone on the planet? Can you see the future?
What superpowers do you have, and how do you have them? Can your touch bestow any wish or just immortality? Are we immortal since you’ve touched us? How does that work exactly, immortality? What’s with the magic water? Is everything on this show essentially magic? Is that the most interesting way to explain mystery?
I’m sure there are others, and I’m not saying I needed all of them. But I do think the candidates would have required some working knowledge of The Island and The Light and The Monster and stuff that Jacob hasn’t volunteered. I’m sure they’ll find out Sunday.
I think some of these follow-up questions were addressed:
How do you protect the light? – Jacob says by killing MIB, Jack asks is that possible, Jacob says I hope so.
Whatâ€™s so bad about the Monster getting off the island? â€“ Jacob said everyone will be killed.
And ultimately, Jack didnâ€™t need to ask anymore questions because I believe that when he drank the water Jacob gave him, Jack suddenly gained total knowledge of the island, kind of like Adam & Eve eating the apple from the tree of knowledge in the Garden of Eden. I believe this is what happened in last weekâ€™s episode too â€“ Jacob learned all about the island after drinking the wine Allison Janney gave him.
Maybe they arenâ€™t answering everything, and maybe the â€œanswersâ€ they do give arenâ€™t to everyoneâ€™s liking, but they are giving answers.
Not that this is what you’re saying, but to clarify: I’m not dissatisfied with what The Answers are. Maybe I’m touchy after all the Lindelof interviews turning us dissenters into straw men who just wanted our pet mysteries answered or our pet theories proven right.
Thankfully, several critics reviews back me up. James Poniewozik isn’t clear on why it’s so important that the light doesn’t go out. Mo Ryan was equally unclear on how to protect the light. Todd Van der Werff agrees that the show has not sufficiently explained what’s so bad about Smokey being unleashed.
I’m not asking for why Hugo Reyes got the nickname Hurley. I’m asking for logical, necessary (or at least enormously helpful) information regarding one of the series’ primary plot points, i.e. the selection of these people as Candidates eventually to protect The Island, and the apparent last step before the endgame.
Yes. I couldn’t believe Jack just drank that water without getting some details about the threat the Monster posed. It might as well have been Kool-Aid.
I get that a long question and answer session isn’t fascinating TV, so I accept that they couldn’t get all of their questions answered. I would have preferred that the ones that were answered weren’t answered vaguely, though.
Really, Widmore? You’re going to whisper your secrets to the smoke monster because Ben was mean to you? What is this, third grade recess?
Heh, I enjoyed the episode, but this moment struck me as a particularly ridiculous way of hiding information from the audience.
Yes, me, too, second, ditto, what he said.
I wondered if he even said anything at all before the bullets hit. We didn’t even hear whisper-sound-effect, or at least I didn’t.
I agree. The idea of a grown man whispering in a monster’s ear out of spite was stupid. But then Widmore has always acted like a spoiled child.
Oops. Here’s my big question:
WHAT HAPPENED TO FREE DESMOND?
I mean, Sayid made it clear that Desmond was still trapped in the well. The castaways never made it to Desmond as far as we could see (they got side-tracked by Jacob). FLocke got there, and POOF! Desmond was gone, let out by a rope (which FLocke assumed was Sayid, but which we the audience know WASN’T Sayid).
So who freed Desmond from the well? Not a lot of living candidates left, right?
Claire — although, isn’t she back on Hydra Island? What happened to her? Did FLocke get rid of her somehow?
Miles — he could have gotten there before FLocke and Ben. Maybe he got a hint from dead Alex? Actually, that’s another question — what did Miles hear from Alex?
Rose and Bernard — somewhat kidding here, but we haven’t seen them on the Island since the end of Season 5. Maybe they still are around?
Vincent/Walt/Aaron/Penny — why not? Any one of them could have made it back to the Island to free Desmond from the well….why/how that would fit in, I have no clue.
So have had it, commenters — who freed Desmond from the well?
I could be wrong but I just assumed it was Jack, Sawyer & co. They left the beach, stopped at the well to free Desmond (who then went off on his own mission, apparently), then went into the jungle and met up with Jacob.
My guess is that Sayid or perhaps Widmore released him. I had just assumed Sayid released him when I saw the rope, but I understand that somewhat conflicts with what Sayid said about Desmond being in a well. I would think that Sayid would let him out rather than leave him there for who knows how long, to possibly die on his own.
Alan, your criteria for redemption must be easier than mine because I have not forgiven Jack for his bullheaded, unquestioning, information squashing, self-centered, anti-intellectual ways from earlier seasons.
I have learned to tolerate him, but the idea of him as a demi-god island protector makes me sick to my stomach. Half because he has been such a despicable character, and half because it shows that Lindelof and Cuse lack the creative power for a more subtle plot twist and the skill and planning require to make me ok with being beating over the head with all of Jack’s heroic qualities, without any acknowledgment of the other candidate’s skills or suitability to take over Jacob’s role.
In Fact, I felt that the candidate arc was handled so poorly that the only redeeming end to it would be Hurly taking the role.
This episode while good on its own retroactively ruined several earlier episodes for me, and left me frustrated that the lost creative team seem convinced that we the audience are half-wit morons. See also the flashback scene of Jack and Kate last week.
I would be curious to hear your take on some of Lost’s larger arcs. Most of which have been rather unsatisfactory to me, and squandered the good will generated by good episodes and some good character work.
I don’t understand the hatred for Jack. I feel like people who hate him are unjustified and are not watching the same show as I.
When I watched LOST, I saw Jack, an insecure man, reluctantly be a leader because everyone looked towards him to do so. Yes, he was a man of convictions but no more than any single character can be blamed of doing so. Go back to season 1 and see how people naturally gravitated towards him. He rarely forced people to follow his code. The group split up and he stoped by to provide assistance to the beach camp while trying to convince Kate to come with. Yes, he’s flawed and he’s broken but the critiques against Jack are often over the top and unjustified.
I actually feel people misinterpret much of this show. I honestly don’t know how anyone call cry shame on this season when the core of the season has reflected the core of every season.
Just to offer the counter argument about Jack, based on the case that Jacob makes in this episode: Jacob brought these people to the island because they were broken. Cuse & Lindelof took the hero of the pilot episode and spent four years showing just how broken he was. They’ve spent the last two showing his incremental progress from stubborn oligarch with a God complex (I think despicable is a bit harsh but to each his own) to a much less selfish, less confident man who listens to others but has also learned to trust his instincts instead of fighting them.
They slowly whittled away the options so that he is the only person left who is any sort of shape to take over for Jacob. There could have been an episode spent debating who was best suited for the job but I think I would have felt insulted by that. Its been pretty clear to me since the beginning of the season (and really in some sense since the pilot) that Jack was going to replace Jacob. Its just been a matter of watching his journey to get to the point where he’s willing to accept that responsibility (and the audience is willing to go along).
Either way, I think its pretty gutsy to make the show’s primary protagonist such a dick for so many seasons and then set about trying to get the audience back on his side.
I never hated Jack. I don’t think he always wanted to be the leader, but people looked to him for decisions and sometimes he screwed up which is natural. I hope something happens that he doesn’t get stuck in the Jacob role for long, what a lonely life. And his son from the sideways world has really grown on me.
JWII and Mary. Your interpretation of Jack as a reluctant leader is interesting to me. Because when I watched earlier seasons it seemed like Jack was DESPERATE to be the leader. He could not tolerate anyone else taking that role or even offering suggestions. See his early interactions with Locke and Sawyer. He was a bully determined to get his way. The only thing he was more desperate for than leadership was being liked.
I think that we can agree as JWII said represents insecurity, and unfitness to lead. Still, he would have been tolerable for me if his bullying insecurity didn’t always get his way. Acting like a child all the time and people listened to him? He was always eager to solve problems with violence rather than talk it through, and because of this everyone suffered.
While his character has changed some, you only have to look at the scene with the bomb in the sub to see the change hasn’t been complete. Jack begging Sawyer and the others to do it his way without offering any reasons why they should except he said so. Because he had been discredited enough that they ignored him, it wasn’t as annoying, but if he regains his illusion of authority then all of his bullying insecurity will come right back.
Interesting to hear the point of view that heavy handed yet waffling foreshadowing equates to an interesting story. I think a prime example for how heavy handed foreshadowing can be used effectively is the Series Babylon 5 that Alan mentions in the Recap. They told you what was going to happen, and there was no doubt, so you were able to simply enjoy how they got there.
Lost implied what was going to happening, but always left room for doubt, and then did exactly what they implied. I think this is poor arc structure. If there is going to be doubtful foreshadowing, it either must be overtly acknowledged or there must be a twist. I think this is a trope shared between all of the great story telling series. Dexter, The Wire, Deadwood, The Shield. Even the second tier like Veronica Mars, Carnivale, The Sopranos. Lost does so many of the things require to make it great, but fails to correctly structure arcs.
The point being, I’m not exactly upset that Jack was the one. You three all make good points why it could have been an interesting story arc, but it wasn’t. And that is a shame
First, re: Jack in the sub. He makes the only argument he can, that Smokey put a timer on the bomb instead of just tossing it into the sub. After that it becomes a standard Locke/Jack scene from season 2. Jack is basically making the John Locke case that Sawyer knows they are not supposed to leave the island but wonâ€™t admit it to himself. As you said, the scene worked because Sawyer had learned not to trust the old Jack and had no evidence that the â€œnewâ€ Jack was trustworthy. We have yet to see Jack bully anyone into anything since the bomb (which it seems almost certain he was right to try to set off in the first place).
Re: the story arcs, let me be sure I understand what youâ€™re getting at. Are you saying Lost fails in its story arcs because they imply something is going to happen but do not explicitly state that it will happen? If the point of the candidate arc was that it would be a choice Iâ€™m not sure how explicit the foreshadowing could be (without resorting to a flashforward). I guess I just have trouble understanding why you consider the arc a failure. Is it because it turned out the way it seemed that it inevitably would (no twist) or because it wasnâ€™t made clear enough that Jack was destined to replace Jacob? Or neither? Although I may be misunderstanding what you mean by overtly acknowledging doubtful foreshadowing.
On the other hand, Charlieâ€™s death is an example of telling the audience what was going to happen for half a season, then following through in what was probably the high point of the series.
I have to agree with you. I don’t want to stab Jack mercilessly this season, but I still wouldn’t let the guy babysit my imaginary cat, much less put him in charge of the Magical Glowy Cave and not letting the monster out of the bottle. It really feels like he’s the Designated Hero and thus HAS to take the job. I’d rather see Hurley do it too. It’s hard to eliminate five seasons of bad taste of Jack in my mouth entirely.
How nice that Ben actually asked Flocke one of the many questions we’re all curious about (why he bothers walking around the island). It almost made up for the way the writers teased us again by having Widmore whisper important information so we couldn’t hear it.
On the other hand, the final choice of the Candidate seemed like a huge anticlimax. After weeks of going on and on about who it would be, it came down to this:
Jacob: “Oh, by the way, I need someone to protect the island.”
Jack: “I’ll do it.”
Jacob: “Okay, great.”
Viewers: “That’s IT???”
The reasoning behind Jack being the new protector has been developed over the pas t 6 years. There is nothing they could have said in that one scene, viewers are expected to piece together Jack’s journey over the last 6 years an realize how monumental this is.
@ The Orange: I completely disagree with you. That camp fire scene was terrible. It was so anticlimactic.
It leads me to believe that either that scene was a ruse or that the writers have just given up.
I’m not convinced that Jack will end up as the final protector of the island.
Wasn’t it obvious Jack was The Candidate after, erm, well, the episode “The Candidate?”
OR IS THAT WHAT THE WRITERS JUST WANT US TO THINK
I vote Hurley as VP.
I think maybe in the finale Jack will be presented with the choice by MIB to live in alter-life where he’s happy with his kid and stuff (and all the other characters have something good going for them)… or to stand strong with the island, even if the threat is that it’ll be destroyed and the Good Life will be whisked away.
Desmond/Alt-Desmond will be the guy who holds up the mirror to everybody to see what kind of lives they’d have lived without the island.
And Sawyer will be my gruff, beautiful husband.
There was a lot of movement, but a lot of disorganized detritus (Hello, Charles) and slop that just seemed like busywork. We have wasted so much time down the stretch and important emotional things are being thrown under the wheels of plot resolution.
What’s the worst episode of the series’ run? The Jack’s Tattoo episode, right?
So when it comes down to the episode where Jack accepts the role of Island Guardian (for however long that lasts, even if it doesn’t last through the finale…), we don’t have time for a full-on Jack episode?! They couldn’t cook up a parallel storyline, or even a short sequence commenting on Jack’s growth over the series’ run, to complement the action? He just, like, raised his hand and volunteered to clean the erasers after class?
I love this show. I realize that because of poor time management it’s got a lot of stuff to sort out during these final 3 1/2 hours. But in the episode before last (in which Sayid and Sun and Jin died) and this one, the character stuff that matters most has been jettisoned in favor of moving pieces around. It’s exciting, but ultimately not very fulfilling.
So does anyone else think that there is going to be a BSG-esque “All along the watchtower” moment at the concert where the characters become aware of the island reality?
Isn’t that obvious by now?
Desmond is clearly orchestrating everyone to arrive at the same point, which is apparently the concert. Now what he exactly tends to do once they’re together is beyond me.
I think your infamous outrigger scene would have been in this episode, when the MiB travels to the main island in his own outrigger with a gun.
All I could think as Jack’s three friends watched him take communion from Jacob was, “live together, die alone. Live together, die alone.”
Thank you for mentioning the finale was on Sunday. I honestly completely missed that before.
My guess is that Desmond has to wake everyone up in the alt-verse to save them (Ana Lucia isn’t “ready” for it yet), but most importantly Jack has to kill Locke on the operating table after waking him up. All the characters having woken up retain their memories from the series so everything isn’t erased, but everything is concluded involving the island and so it really does end up having been a bit of an epilogue in advance by way of being a potential universe if they succeed. Though it would actually be kind of awesome for them to end on a note of total failure, not many series have the courage to do that.
Alan, remember that Richard has been the go-between between Jacob and the Others, so he was the one who brought them instructions.
Also, as we know Smokey can be stopped by a sonic fence, maybe Daniel will play something at the concert that can destroy Smokey!
2 points of contention with Alan’s description on Jack.
1. Jack is not the ‘man of science’ or Locke’s opposite, nor was he ever. Jack is a physician by trade, but he has never once expressed a scientific inquisitiveness. Faraday was the man of science. Also, science is not the opposite of faith, reason or maybe even doubt is. Therefore Sayid would be the real foil of Locke, as his skepticism was strongest (see seeing through Henry Gale’s lie, seeing through Michael’s trap, seeing through Mikhail’s bogus Dharma story, instantly asking Juliet the relevant questions, etc.). I’m amazed how they simply titled an episode ‘Man of Science, Man of Faith,’ and so many people just parrot the descriptions for Jack and Locke even though they don’t fit.
2. “John Locke was right??” Are you kidding me? Wasn’t he such a blind follower of the smoke and mirrors of the MIB that he ultimately tried to hang himself? John Locke paid the ultimate price for following ghosts assuming they were benevolent when they really were malevolent (MIB). Not to mention his gullibility allowed countless others to be killed once MIB assumed his identity. So how do people applaud Jack’s decision to obey a spirit he just met and accept a responsibility he doesn’t even understand, and invoke John Locke as the reason for why that makes sense? It’s that mentality that keeps used car dealerships and ARM home loans in business.
1. I think youâ€™re taking the term â€œMan of Scienceâ€ too literally. Jackâ€™s Man of Science vs. Lockeâ€™s Man of Faith was a central theme for the first 5 seasons. And this isnâ€™t just because there was an episode using that term in its title. If you want to use a different term, fine, but itâ€™s pretty well established in the show that TPTB and most reviewers considered Jack a â€œMan of Scienceâ€.
2. â€œJohn Locke was rightâ€ about the island being special, and that they were brought to the island for a reason. Yes Locke made plenty of mistakes, was wrong about many things, and wavered back and forth about the islandâ€™s specialness and whether or not there was a reason he was brought to the island. But hasnâ€™t this season (in particular, Jacobâ€™s speech to the Losties last night) proven that the island is special and they were brought to the island for a reason? Thatâ€™s what Alan meant when he said Jack realized Locke was right.
What a fantastic episode. I thought people were finally asking the right questions, such as when Kate asked why her name was crossed out. And the response, “It’s just chalk on a wall, Kate” really blew me away.
In that, there’s some metaphor for the show and its fans. We think everything is HUGE and COMPLEX, and they say, nah, it has meaning – real meaning – but it’s a whole lot simpler than you think it is.
Yes, I found that a surprisingly elegant explanation, and I think it suggests, like other things we’re seeing, that all of the “rules” are flexible by design and not written in stone, so to speak.
I loved the brief scene where Ben channeled the usual Hurley role and asked MIB: If you can fly, why do you walk?
I keep going back to what Juliet said just before she died–“It worked”. Also, the scene we saw at the beginning of the season of the island under water. I think both of these will figure large in the finale.
Locke’s conversation with Jack in the hospital was so beautifully done, again.
“I’m ready to get out of this chair”. I will admit the room got pretty dusty at that point.
Are they going to play All Along the Watchtower at the concert?