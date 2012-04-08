‘Mad Men’ – ‘Mystery Date’: Nightmares and dreamscapes

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I start with the whole world and eventually check my apartment…
“They didn’t know it would be worse than that. They didn’t know what was in store for them.” -Paulina
Much of “Mystery Date” takes place over a very long, very dark night for the staff of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce and their loved ones, a night full of nightmares and self-realizations and even more horrifying imagery than last week’s introduction of Fat Betty.
In one of the opening scenes, Peggy, Stan and Michael are hanging around the SCDP creative lounge, Stan with a pair of nylons on his head as they work through a Topaz pitch. It’s a gag, and a test of how transparent the stockings are supposed to be, but it’s also a classic image of what a mugger or rapist might wear, and it segues nicely into the arrival of Peggy’s pal Joyce with photos from the Richard Speck massacre in Chicago. “American Horror Story” did a riff on the Speck killings in one of its early episodes, and here “Mad Men” uses the event as a springboard for a series of nightmares, including a very literal one for Don and metaphorical ones for Joan and Peggy. (Sally refuses to sleep to avoid the nightmares, then takes a pill – what I fear will the first of many – to knock herself out.)
When we met Don, he was a philanderer, though we didn’t quite know it at first, as he spent several scenes in the “Mad Men” pilot with Midge before finally going home to Betty and the kids in Ossining at the episode’s end. And as much as the show has demonized Betty over the years, it’s never exactly let Don off the hook for his adultery. He didn’t sleep with Midge, and Rachel, and Bobbi, and Joy, and Miss Farrell, etc. just because Betty was an unsatisfactory wife. He slept with them – and, as implied by Bobbi and spelled out by the appearance of Andrea (who, judging by the timeline, would’ve been on Don’s radar shortly before the series began), many more women – because there’s something very broken inside him. And Don knows this. He knows this and fears this part of him, even as he’s convinced himself that things will be better this time – that Megan Calvet Draper is all the woman he will ever need for the rest of his life.
And he has a literal fever dream in which Andrea somehow shows up at his apartment, then in his bedroom, until he can’t resist both her charms and his own weakness. So he beds her and, when she warns him he’ll keep making this mistake, he strangles her to death(*), then shoves her body under the bed. It’s at once an inverse of the Speck massacre – a dead woman under a bed instead of a live one – a “Wizard of Oz” riff and the realization of Michael Ginsberg’s take on the Cinderella fairytale (which also involved a woman in terror with one shoe off and one shoe on). And then Megan appears to him for real in the morning, bathed in a heavenly white light, the angel sent to rescue him from his own demons. But as much as Don insists she has nothing to worry about with him, is he really cured, or will those impulses pop up again in real-life circumstances?
(*) With Jon Hamm in that sequence looking very much like the Red Hulk.
I’m curious when each of you figured out that Andrea’s presence in the apartment was a dream. For me, it was the seduction scene, not just because it seemed far too long had passed for Megan to not be home, but because it seemed so blatantly a fantasy/nightmare come to life. And I’m glad it did, because the only way the strangulation scene would have been acceptable to me was with the understanding going in that it was a dream. Had the show not telegraphed that – or had I not figured it out – and Don woke up the next morning with no corpse on the floor, I’d have been irked. That’s not a game “Mad Men” should be playing, and one that I’m assuming it wasn’t.
While Don was having a real nightmare and Sally was cowering in fear in Henry and Betty’s haunted house (a place so creepy that even Paulina complains about the atmosphere), Joan and Peggy were being confronted with more abstract, but no less painful, fears.
Peggy spends a late night working on a Mohawk pitch for Roger before being startled by a noise elsewhere in the office. Though bad things have happened in Peggy’s workplace before – including an incident that’s finally dealt with in the Joan story – neither the old office nor this one has ever felt like a particularly scary place. But as Peggy moves through the dark, empty space, it suddenly feels like she’s the heroine in a horror movie (or the Cinderella of Michael’s pitch) before she opens the door to Don’s office and discovers the sound was only Dawn, crashing on her boss’ couch because there’s a certain point in the evening after which it’s difficult for her to get home to Harlem in such precarious, discriminatory times. And Peggy, full of confidence, cash and a lot of liquor from her earlier dealings with Roger, decides to invite Dawn into her home, and to extend her aura of awesomeness by bonding with her latest successor and offering shelter to SCDP’s pioneering black employee. But she’s so drunk and focused on her own career arc that Dawn never really gets comfortable in the conversation, and then there’s the horrible, inescapable moment when Peggy realizes she’s left her purse out in the living room, and that she’s not quite as liberal and relaxed around black people as she thought – and, most importantly of all, that Dawn saw all of this instantly, and Peggy has no way to take it back. Moments earlier, she was trying, tentatively, to compare her situation to Dawn’s, and in that glance that lasted only seconds but surely felt to Peggy like an eternity, she realized she had become another insider silently judging the new outsider. It’s not a terrible crime – it’s not even a Roger Sterling-level joke – but it’s Peggy, like Don, being confronted with a weakness she doesn’t want to admit that she has.
Because of Speck, there’s much discussion of people appearing at doors, and what they might do. The man who crosses Joan’s threshold should, in theory, be fulfilling a dream for her. It’s her husband, back from Vietnam for a long-awaited leave, with less than two months to go before he’s back for good. But we know Greg’s more nightmare villain than daydream hero. We know that he raped Joan on the floor of Don’s office. We know that he’s an insecure bully, whom Joan married less out of love than out of expectations. We know that they’ve tried to make it work, and there have been moments where it has worked a little, but that ultimately he’s the pretty face she settled for. But he’s hers, and she’s counting on him to be home soon and make her life make sense again – to not only help out with the baby (or as much as the average dad in 1966 helped), but to help push away thoughts of Kevin’s real father – and instead it turns out he’s volunteered to stay in Vietnam even longer than required.
As he admits to Joan – right after violently grabbing her wrist, in a reminder that when Greg Harris feels insecure around his woman, he’s not afraid to exert some physical strength to put her in her place – he’s a very important man in Vietnam, as opposed to the schmuck whose career in New York evaporated. And to Joan’s credit (and my relief), she finally sees that insecurity, and this selfish decision, and this marriage, for the absurd shams that they all are, and she gets the strength to kick him out of her life, hopefully forever. (And the fact that Greg doesn’t even bother to look in at the baby he’s been told is his son before walking out doesn’t speak highly of his investment in the overall family unit.)
When the morning comes, it seems everyone’s emerging from their nightmare, and perhaps none more than Joan. Don’s bad dream only lasts a night, where Joan is escaping a nightmare she’s been living for years, even if she couldn’t admit it to herself before now. So while Don is left feeling uncertain about his wandering eye, Peggy is consumed with guilt over the split-second moment with Dawn, and Sally curls up under the couch like the one survivor of the Speck massacre, relying on Seconal to keep her asleep, Joan lies on her bed next to her son and her mother, wide awake and lost in thought but not necessarily unhappy. This isn’t the life she planned for, and it’s one that will require many adjustments, but at least the bad man won’t be crossing her doorstep again for a very long time, if ever.
Some other thoughts:
* Loved the arrival of the accordion player during the tense dinner with Greg’s parents, calling back to a similarly awkward moment involving Greg, Joan and an accordion back in season 3.
* Mädchen Amick, who played Andrea, has always had a bit of a retro look to her, so she slid very easily into the 1966 fashions and hairstyle.
* It gets overshadowed by the bit with the purse, but interesting to hear Peggy admit she’s not sure she has it in her to act like a man all the time for the sake of her career. Meanwhile, we see that Michael Ginsberg already has started to move in on Peggy’s niche as the SCDP writer who understands women. Overall, I thought this was a much better episode for Michael, and for Ben Feldman, than last week. He’s still twitchy and weird and unable to read social cues (if this show was set in 2012, there would’ve already been discussion of Asperger’s), but not nearly as broad and Woody Allen-lite as last week. And I did laugh at him responding to Ken’s suggestion that he was just almost fired with a quick, “I don’t think you’re right about that.”
* Last week, I asked for more of Roger and Peggy together. Tonight, I got it, and it was even more marvelous than the last time. It’s again a mark of Roger’s falling status and Peggy’s rising star and confidence that she’s able to hustle 400 bucks out of a name partner (and how many times this season are we going to see Roger empty out his money clip to solve a problem with Pete?), and I could’ve watched her enjoy the power position and count her new money all night. (If the internet doesn’t already have a gif of Peggy counting the money, then I don’t understand how the internet works. UPDATE: And it turns out I do know how the internet works! )
* In kicking Greg out, Joan brings up the rape, and it’s interesting to contrast how hot her anger justifiably burns over that to Paulina turning the memory of her father violently abusing her into a teaching moment to be passed down through the generations.
* Also note the huge generation gap between Paulina and Sally, with Paulina expecting Sally to already be prepping to be an adult. When Paulina was Sally’s age, the concept of a teenager as a separate life stage in between childhood and adulthood was many, many decades away.
* Today, New York City boasts of its clean tapwater. In 1966, though, sometimes the pipes creaked and the water came out brown.
* Yes, I know I keep insisting that the reviews won’t come until the morning. And I’m going to keep assuming I will fall asleep without finishing one of these weeks, but it hasn’t happened yet. All I’m saying is don’t expect this kind of speed to last all season – not without a different one of Grandma Paulina’s pills, anyway.
What did everybody else think?
Did dawn steal money from the purse? due to a lack of DVR i could not see the note and noticed some on twitter suggesting she had
No. The note was a thank you letter. Aside from that, Peggy is her superior at a job she clearly needs even if she is lying about liking it. It is essentially inconceivable that she would steal from Peggy which Peggy herself probably realized herself when she thought about it for a moment.
The note thanked Peggy for her hospitality and no,to my knowledge Dawn didn’t steal anything from Peggy’s purse.
I don’t believe so. Although I initially thought the note read “sorry for gutting you out” (at which point I was under the impression that Dawn had stolen all of the cash), it actually read “sorry for putting you out.” I wonder if that wss done intentionally or if I’m just that poor of a cursive reader.
“Thank you for your hospitality. I’m sorry for putting you out. Dawn.” I imagine she placed it directly upon the purse to allay Peggy’s shameful suspicions.
I’m thinking she didn’t steal money from someone who knows her full name and address, and then write a note admitting it, no.
You know, us even having this “did she or didn’t she” discussion is as toxic as Peggy’s momentary suspicion. Dawn didn’t do it. OK?
I don’t think it’s toxic. Suspecting a fictional character without cause isn’t the same as suspecting a real person. But obviously she didn’t do it. Any debate on the matter is more about how weird/dumb people can be on the internet, rather than something toxic or potentially racist.
No Dawn didn’t still anything. There was a moment where Peggy hesitated leaving her purse out in front of Dawn b/c her prejudices snuck up on her. She fought against it & the next morning she found the note from Dawn thanking her for her hospitality.
A “toxic” discussion….that’s a bit of an over-reaction, don’t you think? It’s highly unlikely this character would jeopardize her decent job for the sake of whatever was in Peggy’s purse, but there could be reasons for her to do so other than racist “she’s black, so she must a thief” ones. Characters of all colors steal for a variety of reasons – sometimes because they are trying to help others in need, for example.
God thing she wan’t wearing a hoodie!
Hahaha, Insensitive Ass, you are indeed an insensitive ass!
I find it interesting that Peggy’s “fault” was that she glanced at her purse. It’s not like she took the purse with her. Obviously, right when she realized how automatic the thought came to her, she felt guilty. It’s just something that some white people grew up believing and being taught. And sometimes no matter how hard you try to be open-minded, those kinds of beliefs are almost ingrained in your mind.
People need to lay off Peggy and calling her “prejudiced”, I even think Dawn felt more embarrassed and a little hurt than angry at Peggy.
Brad, do you mean you think the ambiguity of the letter was intentional? If so, I doubt it. I think Dawn (and the writers) made her point by writing the note and leaving it on her purse.
No women keeps their purse out like that, it’s not about trusting a person, you just keep your purse with you at all times.. as long as they remember to.
STOP IT!!
Regardless of race, Peggy invited a person she doesn’t know very well into her home. I think the point is that she instinctively went for the purse, but backed off because she feared it would be seen as racist. Had it been a white secretary Peggy probably would have grabbed the purse on her way to bed without even thinking about it. But leaving the purse was a gesture of respect, which showed extra faith in Dawn.
Also, there was Don’s comment about how he was embarrassed to ask Dawn to get more aspirin. My sense is that both Don and Peggy want Dawn to see them in a good light, as if to say: “Hey, all white folks aren’t bad.”
It brought to mind a Curb episode where Larry David was in a cafe and lets a black guy watch his laptop just because he didn’t want to seem racist.
Following from my comment, Dawn purposely put the note on the purse to acknowledge her appreciation for Peggy’s trust. Peggy, of course, still felt guilty just for having the thought.
Scenes like this are why I love this show. No heavy handed nonsense like a black person and a white person get locked in a closet, end up discussing their differences and finally resolve to – as Seinfeld would say – “Look to the cookie.”
Hi Kimberly, yes, I thought the ambiguity of the letter (or my initial, confused reading of it) was intentional. At the moment, it didn’t seem too farfetched that Dawn would take the $400. (I think that’s how much cash was in Peggy’s purse). I imagine $400 would have been a lot of money for a secretary in 1966. Dawn would of course need to never show her face again at SCDP, but it’s not like Peggy was going to take a look at Dawn’s resume, find her address, and then venture into Harlem to shake her down.
Huell, it’s the fact that she thought about taking the purse, but then didn’t (because the secretary was black) that was racist. That kind of overcompensating and doing the opposite of what is normal to prove how progressive you are is very common. It’s the kind of unintentional racism that is much more common than someone screaming racial epithets.
Until Peggy counts the money, I’m not convinced.
Brad, all Peggy would have to do was call the cops. It’s absolutely nutty that Dawn would still the money and then write a note confessing it. She would be in jail before the day was over. There was never a moment where we were supposed to think she stole the money. Not only would that have to mean that Dawn was crazy (“sorry for gutting for you out”? Really?), but it would ruin the intention of the entire scene. I also don’t think anyone else but you saw “gutting”.
Ugh, “steal” not “still”. Hello, Monday morning! Rocky, I doubt there will be another money-counting scene. Dawn didn’t do anything, obviously.
I had, at least in part, the same take as Huell, i.e. that Peggy’s initial instinct (if not the resulting shame) was as much or more about Dawn being a (relative) stranger as it was about race. I wonder what Peggy did with her purse when Bobbi Barrett stayed with her.
It’s not just what we might “think”, it’s what was the INTENTION of the scene. You don’t set up a shot, do a matching reaction shot, and then cut back to the first angle, for no REASON.
What did Peggy do with her purse when Bobbi was in her apartment? Nothing that impacted the characters, so nothing that was shown.
But this did, and this was about race. Two good people, caught up in the tangled fabric of this country at that time. BEAUTIFULLY played.
Matt exposes racism, sexism, classism, anti-semitism — he pulls back the curtain. It’s not Father Knows Best, or Make Room For Daddy, or even Julia. He and the writers are going for truth with a capital T. Bravo all!
Of course she didn’t. Sheesh!
clearly none of you know how to read cursive writing, but the note said: I’m sorry for FRETTING you out. Look at it again.
“fret”
verb (used without object)
1.
to feel or express worry, annoyance, discontent, or the like
verb (used with object)
6.
to torment; irritate, annoy, or vex
Ask and ye shall receive
[gif.mocksession.com]
Yup. Link already added above.
Ha! Same site also has Pete bonking his nose on the office post.
Last week, someone said we’re all too hard on Betty and that Don is at least as bad of a person. I didn’t know Don was dreaming and when I realized he wasn’t going to stop choking her, I thought, “Is this the moment (like Breaking Bad, or the Sopranos) where we all realize we’ve been rooting for the bad guy?” Because I actually believed he was capable of it.
Very good, but very disturbing episode. I wish I had known it was a dream; I can’t take scenes of violence against women.
Wait…did people actually root for the characters on the Sopranos? Other than the Soprano children and Dr. Melfi, what major characters weren’t clearly very bad people from day one?
I never considered Don a “good” person. He was shown as a man who was living a lie and betraying his wife in the very first episode. He’s not an evil person…but he’s certainly not a good one. A fascinating character to watch and analyze, but I’ve never ‘rooted’ for him.
We already know Don is capable of violence against women. Remember when he dragged Betty out of bed and had her by the throat after he found out about Henry or when he grabbed Bobbie between the legs in that restaurant?
He’s definitely capable of going through with it.
We knew he was dreaming, because how else would Andrea have gotten into the apartment? we saw Don put her out earlier, then she shows up in the bedroom. I thought it was obvious he was delirious.
Sure, he’s capable of violence, but that’s been Don’s mantra all along – he sees himself as being in control, of himself and others. Now in this dream, he’s really out of control, and it frightens him.
I hated the way they did the dream sequence. The point was Don’s inner struggle. Playing cheap games with our expectations was a needless distraction.
I was pretty confident from the start that it was a dream. As soon as the sad music played and sick Don hit the bed I said, uh-oh – it’s dream time! (remember, watching the sunset from your bedroom window is the saddest thing in the world!).
The problem is, they left just enough doubt that I was distracted by thoughts of, ugh, this BETTER be a dream. When he hustled her to the service elevator instead of Uh oh! What if she runs into Meagan!? I thought “Oh c’mon, isn’t Three’s Company still a decade away?”
Did they really want us to think Don killed her? Again, cheap.
I don’t expect these type of games from Mad Men.
Huell – I too was pretty confident that Don was having a fever-induced hallucination, but I wasn’t positive until he started strangling her. But I still thought it was a cheap device, and I didn’t like it. I think Mad Men should be above that sort of thing.
I suspected it was a dream from the moment she first showed up…how did she know where he lived? Then certainly confirmed when he woke to her on the bed in the middle of the night. Where was Megan, how did she get in? And it was obvious Don was feverish-they were setting that up all day- and therefore somewhat delirious. I think the writers assumed people would realize it before the choking took place and take that for the figurative moment that it was.
Huell,
Perhaps we’re so inured to every other show being capable of these cheap tricks, that we open ourselves up to the possibility of it happening here, even though it was never intended. I felt a twinge of it, wondering whether they just jumped the shark, but then I thought better of it. How could they possibly finish any other storyline for the rest of the season if Don killed a woman and hid her body?
It’s just not the way this show operates, thank goodness.
Actually, I thought that her showing up at the apartment was reality and then her coming back was the dream state. Emma’s point is a good one though. I still can’t believe he killed her in a dream state and then stuffed her under the bed! The biggest tip-off of all though is he went back to sleep afterwards. If Agatha Christie has taught us anything is that you don’t kill someone and then just go back to sleep.
I figured it was a dream sequence the minute she showed up at his apartment door. 1966 being pre-internet, and Don having recently moved from Ossining…how would she know where he lived?
I really thought that cutting the dream sequence into multiple separate scenes with reality in the middle was the real cheap-shot. I thought it was definitely a dream when she first showed up and began seducing Don in bed, but then when the scene just ended with them going for it, I thought, “Hmmm. Maybe not.”
My thinking is, it’s fine to fool me with a dream sequence, but you have to end the dream in THAT scene, the way a real dream would end.
Don’t cut to a completely different storyline and then come BACK to the dream sequence. That isn’t fair.
Just as we can’t pause our own dreams, go back to reality, and then re-enter them whenever we want, we should not be expected to do this as viewers either.
I was suspicious when she started coming on to him during the first apartment visit. I don’t care how sexy Don Draper is, you don’t want to make out with somebody producing that much phlegm!
C’mon . . . it was obvious from the very beginning the whole thing was a dream.
I love this Pauline lady. What a weirdo. Saying her fathers abuse was a learning experience then giving Sally drugs. Oh yeah!
John,
I also didn’t realize the Andrea sequence was a dream but was happy to discover that it was once Megan walks in the bedroom the next morning. I was actually irked (like Alan said he would have been too) once the show cleared up that that was a dream sequence but only the next morning.
I do have a bit of a complaint that the dream sequence should have been more prominent. I thought it was a red herring that should be left to Veena Sud for the 9pm hour. Though perhaps when I repeat this episode later this week I’ll notice it if I pay closer attention. Last night I had a few too many glasses of wine with Easter dinner so my vision wasn’t the best! =)
This conversation is evidence of the problem with the dream sequence. The only discussion today should be meaning the Don’s dream. Instead, it’s “when did you realize?” “OMG, I thought Don really killed someone!”
It seems like they wanted us to share Don’s confusion during the dream, but that doesn’t work because the viewer isn’t in Don’s delirious fever state, so instead we’re either taken out of the show b/c we’re forced to think about whether it’s a dream or it’s a cheap device to create tension with a cute twist. It would have been more effective to make it explicitly clear Don’s dreaming and then direct our full attention to the symbolism/meaning of his dream.
I’m pretty sure they focused on Don taking his shoes off for a reason- he lays down on the bed and there’s a shot of his shoes next to the bed. He has his shoes on when he answers the door (I think we actually see that when he goes back to bed after pushing her out the back door).
Ebeth: re: the shoes – too much thinking for us. This is Mad Men, not Lost. If they wanted us to ponder his shoes… well, we were already out of the story anyway (somewhere along the way. and who breaks a dream sequence in two??)
I went back and forth between thinking it was a dream and then not and back again. Of course when he pushed her under the bed, I knew it was a dream, I never thought of him strangling Megan (Owen/Christina), but when he said Andrea’s name, yup, I worried.
Overall, the ep was so dark and unusual that I just wanted Alan to ppst so I could discuss ;-} or not be alone with it. But I didn’t think he would before morning, so I went to bed. Even now, I’m still on the first page of comments. (Spring/Sunshine/Pets that need to go out/ and a full DVR that needs watching)
Let’s see if I got my password right…
The shoes. And Cooper always having people take them off. And Don running along the CA sand without shoes. And Sally’s teacher doing the May Day dance. The show is about taking off your shoes, and being free. Or something like that.
A few thoughts:
Great work by Elizabeth Moss throughout the episode. I loved the scene with John Slattery so much.
The scene in the bar was terrific, with Don explaining the “or else” at the end of everything he’s said, and Ginsburg not getting how close he came to getting fired.
This season’s had amazing end credit music, hasn’t it? From Dusty Springfield to Sound of Music to “He Hit Me (And it felt like a kiss),”. The choices have been perfect callers
“He Hit Me (And it felt like a kiss),” was an amazing choice. I actually heard it on the radio not too long ago – I can’t believe it wasn’t banned at the time.
That’s funny, I heard that song recently too. I can’t remember if it was on the radio or at a concert of 60’s Girl Groups I went to. I’d never heard it before, and now here it is again!
this is the Wiki-story: Goffin and King wrote the song after discovering that singer Little Eva was being regularly beaten by her boyfriend. When they inquired why she tolerated such treatment, Eva replied, with complete sincerity, that her boyfriend’s actions were motivated by his love for her.
The song choices are great. My favorite was the instrumental of “Do You Want To Know A Secret” in the ep last season that was all about secrets… and because it was an instrumental, even the song was sort of a secret!
Actually, it was “banned.” Or at least it was withdrawn very quickly after its initial release. Also somewhat chilling when you consider what eventually happened in Phil Spector’s life.
Spector! I know, I thought the same thing!! I’m glad it was the Crystals, and not the future Mrs.
Phil Spector recorded it deliberately to be offensive. He was trying to get out of his record deal and figured that was the way to do it.
I think I’m with Ginsburg on this one rather than Ken. I don’t think he was that close to getting fired. I think he understood that that was a move he could get away with at least once, and that there was no way Don could fire the copywriter that the client just spent all meeting praising. He’s a savvy dude in that way, and a really interesting character so far.
Well I still think (as I posted last week) that Episode 2 would have ended best with the Stones’ “Mother’s Little Helper,” but was probably to pricey for AMC.
I’m with TJ: Ginsberg knew he wasn’t going to get fired. He just spun two completely different pitches to a client and they loved them both. If the Cinderella idea fails then Don will surely hang it on the kid like an albatross, but until then he’s golden.
And I disagree with Alan. Ginsberg isn’t a threat to Peggy so much as he’s a threat to Don.
i thought it was a great episode especially for two of my favorites joan and peggy ,since it gave them new storylines i am looking forward to unfold
Joan and Peggy bravo!!!!! Wow! Great story lines, I can’t wait. And Dawn, bravo. I’m so glad they’re bringing her out of the office a bit. Maybe we’ll get to take the train uptown with her soon.
In the past you’ve talked about how the Joan we see is a character with the way she talks and acts around people so I really liked how Christina Hendricks dropped the accent and let the “real” Joan out during the fight with Dr. Rapey Raperson.
Great name for that loser/control freak/criminal.
lol! I’m just glad I can stop wishing for his death. It’s not a good feeling.
I thought we were calling him Badhands McRapey?
Hey, that’s CAPTAIN McRapey to you!
Joan’s strength in dealing with the reality of “Dr. Rapey” was magnificent.
Ever since the slimy DR raped Joan in the office, I have been waiting for it to brought to the open again. It was perfectly played in this episode! That guy was such a loser, Joan married him out of her old thoughts of marrying “well”. She went into it with open eyes, but rose colored glasses. I loved.. LOVED the look on her face when she told him he is not a good man! Great scene. I hope we hear later that he was killed in Vietnam.
I already emailed you about this, but I didn’t know it was a dream until Don stuffed her under the bed. It seemed plausible to me that Meagan went out with her friends afterwords since it was a Friday night. She seemed to want space from him in that moment (she tried to send him home without saying she was coming too to take care of him). We’ve also never really saw her take care of Don the way Allison or Fay did.
Mad Men set a hallucination precedent with the episode where his father appeared in the chair and mocked him. This was of a completely different nature because of the physical interaction in the dream. I’m not saying it was wrong (since they set up plenty of breadcrumbs) but they were deliberate in making it unclear that Don was hallucinating.
I knew it wasn’t real, but my FEAR, and I mean all CAPS, was that he was harming Megan. He was delirious, I was terrified.
Agreed, Ritz. I knew from the moment the woman showed up at the apartment that Don was hallucinating, however I believed the interactions were with Megan and thought he might have been trying to strangle her in his delirium.
And when he was “talking” to (was her name Allison?) I thought, oh boy, he’s talking in his sleep, and Megan’s going to hear all of this…
It was over the top, but set up so that we could be frightened on a couple of levels, and still feel that we had a safety net.
Andrea.
Andrea. Thank you. As soon as he said her name I thought, oh no! He’s gonna have some explaining to do!
It seems totally incomprehensible to have Don commit real murder and to murder his wife no less, but this show is capable of anything so I too was actually afraid we’d discover Megan under the bed. I’m glad to be wrong on that one.
How could anyone who has been watching this show front he beginning, think that was NOT a dream sequence? I just think it was played out too long, but loved.. LOVED the red shoe sticking out from under the bed.. ala.. Wicked Witch in OZ.
i wonder if sally actually took the pills, i thought from the final scene that she gav the sleep stuff to Paulina, its why Henry had such a hard time trying to wake her up.
Paulina, I thought, split the pill in half, took half and gave Sally the other.
She bit the pill in half and gave half to Sally and took the other.
Seconal is a powerful barbituate, anyone giving that to a child today would face serious repercussions. Sally looked like she was dead to the world.
I thought Paulina gave Sally a half, but probably still took her own pill. Actually, I was kind of hoping that Sally spiked Paulina’s bourbon with the entire bottle of them. Paulina being such a sweetheart and all.
I actually like Paulina this episode. Those two could be bonding quite well.
Plus, Paulina hates Betty as much as I do.
She bit it in half.
I was a little — maybe upset is too strong a word — but I remember when we first met Pauline at her Thanksgiving dinner, she was put off by Betty’s rough treatment of her children, so it seemed a little out of character. Of course, it can all be explained away, but it was clumsy.
I thought Sally was going to go all Dr. Edna on her when she heard the story about her dad kicking her.
I don’t know much about Seconal (except for reading about Judy Garland and (I’m embarrassed to admit) reading Valley of the Dolls), but aren’t they red capsules filled with powdered medication? You can’t bit a capsule in half…
That should have been “bite” not “bit”
Kathryn, I think she bit the capsule and mixed it in Sally’s water.
BTW, I love watching Sally interact with adults. Somehow she always finds a way to break down their defenses and have them relate to her on a human level. Something that’s impossible with her mother.
And I LOVE Paulina. Okay, so she drugs children. Still she’s a better mother than Betty.
They keep referencing her age and her heart problems so, sadly, I fear she’s not long for this world.
I wouldn’t go so far as to say the episode made me like Paulina, but it definitely helped humanize her compared to what we’ve previously seen. Not only did we get some back story with the abuse, but she also showed some heart and some acknowledgement that she knows she’s being hard on Sally (rather than just blindly being mean).
@JerseyRudy, during the Thanksgiving episode she told Henry, in an alarmed tone, that the children were scared of Betty.
@Kenya : note also that she hit Sally’s hand, and when Sally told her it hurt she apologized. That looks to me like someone who was raised on physical abuse and hasn’t completely gotten away from it, but also understands what’s wrong about it.
I admit I don’t completely see such a person telling the story of getting tripped up by her father for nothing, but…
Seconal? Speed? Pauline is such a pusher. I won’t be surprised to find Betty and Sally hooked on pill habits soon.
Warm milk and a positive attitude would have been more appropriate for Sally. Paulina is toxic and likely a legal addict.
Back in the mid-60’s Seconal and Nembutol were still being prescribed regularly for sleeping problems. They’re both pretty powerful barbiturates, but even otherwise reputable MD’s were prescribing them as well as diet pills with varying degrees of amphetamines. No one thought much of it. In fact, women, who were felt to be gaining too much weight, were often given diet pills during their pregnancies.
I don’t think Grandma Pauline’s giving Sally half a Seconal (probably the gel cap with half the powder in it) would have been considered as outrageous in 1966 as it is now. Interestingly, by the 1970’s, it was known that barbiturates, given to very young children, had the opposite effect.
I graduated from high school in 1965, and though there were a few kids, who knew where to get pot, most kids, who wanted to get high, just grazed in their mothers’ medicine chests.
“* Last week, I asked for more of Roger and Peggy together. Tonight, I got it, and it was even more marvelous than the last time.”–Alan, I see what you did there and really appreciate it… and worry a little that I know this show so well that I got it…
Huh? What did Alan do? What did you get? What the-?
This is a reference to Bobbi Barrett’s line to Don during what turned out to be their last encounter. Something like, “I wanted the full Don Draper treatment. Now I’ve got it, and it’s even better than they said it was,” signalling Don’s reputation among women as a particularly eager and ardent lover. Unfortunately, that line set Don off, and the next thing Bobbi knew, she was all tied up with nowhere to go.
“* Last week, I asked for more of Roger and Peggy together. Tonight, I got it, and it was even more marvelous than the last time.”…Alan, I see what you did there and so appreciate it…, even though it scares me a little that I get the reference…
Huh? What did Alan do? What did you get? What the-?
-There was much fist-pumping when Joan finally ousted Greg for his behavior. “You’ve never been a good man.” Let Joan’s true liberation begin :)
-Also, Peggy gaming Roger like a pro. When he dropped the ball so hard after knowingly hiring an extra writer JUST for Mohawk, then forgetting about the account because he had lots of important smoking in his po-mo office to do. Roger’s not just in danger of losing his position, he practically deserves it with how lazy he’s being. Another great John Slattery/Elisabeth Moss scene. Yay :)
-The look with Peggy and Dawn felt as painful as Don saying “You people…” to Sal way back when.
-When Andrea magically re-appeared in the apartment, windows dark, I had a suspicion, and then the strangling (I was expecting a slap if it was a real moment), yeah, it was a fever dream. Hamm’s Red Hulk makeup also helped give that impression.
-It’s become something of a cliched, pop-culture line, but after taking my father to see Moneyball, it’s become a personal mantra in meetings/phone call conversations, “When you get the answer you want, hang up.” While a lot of people pride themselves on their ability to talk, very few know the right time to shut up. And damn it’s great to see that played out over and over, with Don and his drunken mistakes, and now Ginsberg (seems odd that he would be the one to call out the other for their detached glee at multiple homicides, but then there’s a lot of sides to this guy we haven’t seen yet).
In fairness to Peggy, I think that she was worried more about the $400 in her purse and a stranger in the house than she was about Dawn’s race. But Dawn wouldn’t know that, and Peggy realized as soon as she looked at the purse that Dawn would take it as a racial reaction. No coming back from that, really.
A moment I loved, though, with Dawn and Peggy, has gone unmentioned so far: when Dawn said her brother didn’t want her on the subway “because of what’s happened in Chicago”–meaning the riots–and Peggy immediately thought of Speck and the nurses. A wonderful nod to the subjectiveness of important news stories.
Alan, I was confused when Andrea came back in, because it was dark and I thought Megan would be home, but I didn’t KNOW that it was an hallucination until Don choked her. There was just no way the story was going to go down that road. But, geez, Don Draper’s subconscious is a scary place, isn’t it?
I don’t think the dream demonstrates Don’s subconscious as a “scary place”. Quite the contrary: I think it was meant to demonstrate his desire to “kill” his previous, womanizing life – a “healthy” demonstration of psychological growth, I think.
Joan kicking Greg out felt like clumsy fan service to me. Fist pump pandering, if you will. Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad he’s gone, but specifically mentioning the rape felt false. “You know what I’m talking about”. No, I doubt very much Greg does know what she’s talking about, as I’m sure he doesn’t think he did anything wrong, and hasn’t thought about it since.
I would’ve preferred her anger over the rape remain subtext rather than text.
Funny, I thought it was a dream as soon as Andrea was at the door, but then, during the strangulation, it felt so real that I got worried it wasn’t a dream.
Overall, the show was way too scary and dark for my taste. It felt very different than any other episode of the show. Constantly bringing up the Speck murders didn’t help.
KLG19 — I agree with you and some others here that it seemed perfectly reasonable to be worried about leaving what is nearly $3K in cash in your purse with a person from work who you barely know. If it had been a purse with just her usual stuff in it, then the prejudice Weiner was trying to show would have made more sense. Call me crazy, but I’d have to know someone very well before I’d leave $3,000 in a room alone with them.
Evie said, “Call me crazy, but I’d have to know someone very well before I’d leave $3,000 in a room alone with them”
OK, I’ll call you crazy. Federal minimum wage in 1965 was $1.25/hour, which comes to $50 a week. So $400 is 8 weeks’ salary, even if Dawn makes minimum wage. Unless Dawn is completely irrational (which goes against what Peggy does know about her) why would she give up a job she can expect to stay at least a year in for two months’ salary? Especially since SCDP has her address, so this is basically a guaranteed jail sentence/she won’t get to keep the money. It’s like saying Peggy should hide her car keys for fear that her guest will steal her car. I’d say the fear she felt was based on race, and that’s why Peggy felt ashamed
Evie writes that this episode was too dark for her and didn’t feel like the Mad Men episodes that came before it. I think it was meant to be this way in the overall arc of the series. I view this as a turning point episode…the world is about to turn very grim and scary in the late 1960s. The summer of 1966 is right on the cusp of this. We already got hints of this, with the references to race riots breaking out around the country. I suspect Mad Men will become less carefree as it moves into the heart of the late 1960s. And I am certain that Sally getting involved in drugs is part of that story too, especially after her introduction to Seconal.
I was interested in the significance of Ginsberg’s reaction to the graphic photos and how his co-workers were desensitized to them and laughing. At first I thought it was simply showing how new and naive to the industry and SCDP but Megan is seen reacting like th rest of the group so it seemed to imply something more about his character
Megan made an observation in the season premiere about what a bunch of horrible, cynical assholes the Mad Men are.
I immediately took it to mean that he personally knew people who had been brutalized, most likely in the Holocaust.
I was a little surprised that he wasn’t more jaded about the photographs and violence. I liked the choice to make that character a little more sensitive.
I definitely thought it was telling of something personal that Ginsburg experienced, and the holocaust came to mind as well. Maybe it’s a set up for something later on.
It’s an odd juxtaposition. He’s horrified by people gawking at photos of real-life sufferings, but he seems almost mesmerized using a story about a woman who wants to be caught in order to pitch an ad idea.
There is something to the insider-outsider theme this scene. Megan and Ginsberg have both been employed to critique the insiders and Peggy has been questioning how much of an insider she is or wants to be.
Yes, I think Ginsberg was thinking about the Holocaust too, especially when the very next scene was Joan opening up the oven. I apologize if that thought seems crude, but that’s the connection I got.
Very good call — we’ve seen Ginsberg’s father, but not his mother. And I’m not sure how old he’s supposed to be, but 1966 is only 22 years after the end of WWII. It’s entirely possible his mother died in the Holocaust.
I was shocked by their casual reactions to the photos. I’m a younger viewer, so can someone else tell me what level of violence/gore was normal for print and TV back then? Because I’m pretty shocked if I see a dead body of any kind on TV, even without gore.
Like a few other viewers, I immediately thought Ginsberg’s reaction to the murder victims had a relation to the Holocaust. The setting is not that far away from WWII. When someone mentioned the nurses’ bodies looked like “rag doll”, it brought to mind the piles of bodies tossed into graves like “rag dolls” in the concentration camps . I like Ginsberg, think he’s a great addition to this eclectic group.
Poor Sally. After seeing Mother Francis tonight she had some nerve getting on Betty for disciplining Sally at Thanksgiving dinner.
I hate Don with Megan, he has lost the excitement he used to create.
Megan is just plain … dull. And kind of slutty. She’s no Laura Petrie, that’s for sure.
Laura Petrie! That’s who she’s been reminding me of! Nope, not sarcasm.
It’s the slacks.
Huh? We just got an episode in which Megan more or less listed all the affairs of Don’s she’s got confronted with over a short time. You call Megan slutty.
While the two are not necessarily contradictory, I feel the need to point out the contrast.
Megan DULL???????????? How does that saying go… you’re entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts.
I don’t think Megan is dull at all. I think she’s newly married to a man who is an adulterer and she knows it and she’s trying to protect what is “hers”. I think Megan’s performance in the premiere of “Zou Zou Bishou” shows that she’s definitely not dull!
OMG, boring boring boring. Megan is not dull, but the Megan/Don story is very dull indeed. The stakes are just not high enough. It’s sad when I’m more entertained by reading the comments here than by the actual show. C’mon Matt, let’s get some compelling stuff going.
I thought it was the best episode of the season so far, especially the part with Don’s nightmare. Very symbolic, I think it says a lot about how he really does want to change and move on and just be with Megan, despite his past and who he was for a long time.
agree completely. (I wish there was a way to “like” comments).
I think that’s what he meant when he said to Megan, you don’t have to worry. He realizes how strongly he wants to be faithful to her. How he wants to move on.
Don’s nightmare gripped me because of its realism. You are right about the symbolism: after Don “strangles” Andrea and initially shoves her body under the bed, her lower leg was exposed. Andrea’s leg is a metaphor for Don’s past deeds that keep reappearing in his marriage, as Megan noted in their morning elevator ride to the office.
And remember too that Michael Ginsberg’s first idea for the advertisement he pitched to Don involved a woman showing just “5 seconds of her leg from the calf down” while everyone stares at her shoe –clearly a strange premonition of dead Andrea’s calf hanging out from under the bed with a prominent looking shoe. And then of course he revamps the advertisement while pitching it to the company execs and it becomes even darker….a woman running away from a man. This was a very clever episode with so many references forward and backward.
YES! RITZ! Please add a functionality to like comments — per NyTimes — and then be able to organize comments by date or likes. I want to see what people are saying — but don’t have time to sort through 4 pages!
I was praying he was hallucinating because all I kept thinking about was season 2 of Friday Night Lights. But it think I started to catch on before the strangulation. But … she never came by the apartment in the first place, right? Both scenes of her were part of the hallucination?
I thought the titillation over the Speck murders, not only by the SCDP crew but by Paulina made an interesting statement about our culture’s lurid fascination with violence, especially on a sexual nature, toward women. Interesting that Ben was the only one not reveling in it. Wonder what the story will be behind that?
I thought they were both hallucinations because Megan came right home and had been beside him.
To me the fascination with the Speck murders seems wrong. I’m Sally’s age, and I remember hearing about it and thinking it was a dreadful thing, but not being made afraid by it. And I don’t remember adults going all prurient about the details. I think it’s only in retrospect that it came to seem like something big and significant about where the culture was going; at the time, it was too much of a one-off. Now, I can see that a bunch of “edgy” young advertisers would focus on it and joke about it, but I just can’t buy the rest.
To NM: The scenes with Sally and her curiosity with regard to the murders really resonated with me. I was 11 when I stumbled across a copy of Helter Skelter at my dad’s house. I read the back blurb, was curious, and decided to read the whole thing. I couldn’t put it down and it gave me nightmares for weeks. Sally wasn’t afraid when she was simply told about what had happened. She became terrified after she read the details in the paper.
I was 10 at the time and I was TERRIFIED, almost traumatized by the nurse killings. I vividly remember the artist’s sketch they showed that was splashed across the front page of every major newspaper. It took a few days to identify and catch him and as a kid I thought he was everywhere … not literally, but that was the feeling. Actually a friend and I hid in our basement because we heard someone moving around upstairs, (a parent had come home early), and we stayed put so long that I peed my pants. It seemed to fire a collective imagination and I still remember it vividly and I do remember there was that unmistakeable undercurrent of attraction and fascination that often comes with a vicarious knowledge of great horror and human suffering. The whole thing stayed with me for years.
Hi NM: I was a little older — 15 at the time, and my perception was that adults talked about it incessantly — but in hushed voices, or stopping if a child or young teen entered the room. Those murders were “in the air,” and it was the sheer number (methodical and slow) in one night that made them so horrific. (I don’t know if other kids talked about it — I was unpopular that year.) I did know some of the details because, after all, I could read. But back to the point — Pauline’s behavior rang true for me — especially because she’s obviously really messed up. And on a personal note, that knife totally freaked me out. Memories of Psycho. Maybe Pauline had those memories too.
I was Sally’s age back then and growing up in a Chicago suburb on the south side, not far from the murders. I can tell you I too was really terrified by it all, particularly during the few days he was on the loose. I was convinced, in my 11-year-old mind, that Speck could show up on our block at any time. It was as scary as it could get.
The lurid fascination with violence was an interesting part of that scene in the copywriter’s room. Everyone wanted to see these gruesome pictures except Michael Ginsberg who said what I was thinking- why would you want to look at those photos? But it’s our societies fascination- think of all of the TV shows on now, that really started in the ’60s and ’70s. Detective shows paved the way for shows like Criminal Minds and CSI where we are interested in criminal behaviour and human behaviour.
Annan, I was so terrified by “Helter Skelter,” that I took it outside and threw it away in the trash after I read it. I didn’t want it in my house because I found the — seemingly — random nature of the murders unsettling. Speck, armed only with a knife, may have been planning a routine burglary.
i like how they use money to expose a character’s stance on race i.e. the parralel of peggy and the purse and lane with the taxi cab wallet incident
Yes, very well done, and rang very true. Not too much, but undeniably there. Look, people are trying to work it out. It’s not like Roger, or even Bert Cooper, who are older and have drank the American Kool Aid their whole life. Lane isn’t American, and Peggy is young enough to have a go at life from a different perspective. They’re trying. That’s all you could do.
sorry about the sloppy syntax :(
Racial prejudice isn’t just American Kool-Aid,
I know, I know, I knew it as soon as I hit Reply. They had their own flavor in Britain. And France. And Italy….
Alan. You wrote this incredible review in 2 hours. How have I been working on the same paper for 3 years. And its not this poetic. You are my writing God.
I was irked, a lot, by Don’s Dream, even though I too was pretty sure from the moment she was back in the bedroom it was a dream.
Matt Weiner’s brilliantly creative critique of sexualized violence against women is to depict more (glamorized, deliberately titilating) sexualized violence against women? I appreciate that Weiner wanted to show Don being aware of, tortured by, and battling with his “weakness” in this regard. But depicting him violently strangling a woman he just slept with as a way to show him wrestling with his infidelity demons was beyond unnecessary. First time the show has really disappointed me. And its so unfortunate since there was much in this episode to love, from Sally and her priceless facial expression to Pauline’s story about her father, to Peggy and Dawn’s conversation and the incredibly well-executed moment with the purse, to Joan throwing Greg out. Such great stuff there. Yet I don’t know that I’ll ever give this episode a second watch because of that horrifying strangulation scene. This is not the way to be edgy and shock people. There are enough media images showing men sexually conquering and then murdering women. This is not pushing the envelope. Its remaking an envelope that has bad, bad, repercussions. Like Sally, I’ll have a hard time sleeping tonight.
Oh please. Peopled kill/do violent things because of themselves, not because they see it in the media. Was Columbine because of Marilyn Manson too!?!?
Nope. Don was “killing” Andrea because he wants to “kill” his old life and start over with Megan. That, plus he’s a control freak who has to be in control.
Well, Mike, given that I did not at all say that people “kill because they see it in the media” I get the sense that you missed my point. But of course its not as simple as “people do violent things because of themselves” either. Of course that is true. But people also do not act in a vacuum. I’m suggesting only that one more vivid scene that associates brutal violence against women with sexual power and excitement was unnecessary, and contributes to the association between brutal violence against women and sexual power and excitement. Nothing more, nothing less. And yes, Spongebob, I got that part. I’m suggesting that this particular way of depicting that was problematic as a “critique” of something the larger episode claimed to be critiquing.
I agree with you AMG. As someone who has been a victim of brutal sexual violence it was horrifically upsetting, and I would have appreciated some kind of warning from AMC seeing as Mad Men usually does not depict violence in this manner. Never expected that from this show. Very disappointed.
I took the strangling to mean that don is ready o move on from his philandering past.
Wow, very well said, AMG. I hadn’t been able to really put my finger on what troubled me about that scene. I was thinking more in terms of “did it work” or not. And somehow I missed the very interesting point that you picked up on. Very well done. It’s not often a message board comment changes the entire way I look at not just a scene but an entire episode. I’m always squeamish during depictions of violence against women, but for me, that I knew this to be a dream made me somehow disassociate that aspect of it. But you’re exactly right. Wiener just added yet another log to that same fire he was allegedly making a critique of. Well done, AMG.
@Mike G: yes, but while I get why the metaphore was used, it is making me as squeamish as it’s making AMG.
And the fact that strangulation is how Speck killed some of the women…
I knew it was a dream, but like you said, the image were disturbing. I thought he would let go of her before he killed her.
I agree with your critique, AMG.
Thanks all. Glad I’m not alone in this!
I agree that this level of violence is not the kind of thing we have seen from Mad Men in the past (except for the occasional thing like Joan’s rape). I do believe however, that Jon Hamm did that scene brilliantly, despite it’s disturbing nature, and I think that viewers of Mad Men know that Don has a very controversial and complicated past. I feel like we get to know more about Don layer by layer and this is another one peeled away. He wants to become a new person with Megan. Yes, the strangling scene was very disturbing, but obviously it was important or Matthew Wiener wouldn’t have done it. Mad Men is perfection- they rarely do unnecessary scenes.
I’m with Mike. I understand that people who suffered physical abuse would find the scene upsetting, but that by no means makes the scene a mistake on Weiner’s part. Just because a scene is disturbing and you relate to it doesn’t mean it’s poorly written.
And they didn’t actually dwell on it or linger too long. He choked her, she died. There was no excessive beating or shoving around. There’s no need to overreact this badly, and it was necessary to show just how freaking desperately Don wants to get rid of the old him.
Viewers of Mad Men know that it is an adult show. The past seasons have showed us that anything can and will be shown. I don’t feel a specific episode needs a warning about violence. If you watch this show, be prepared for anything. My sympathies of course go to anyone who has had a past of violence, but knowing that Joan’s rape was shown should alert all viewers that anything can be in an episode.
It’s inconceivable to me that some people actually believed the hookup/strangulation was real. Weiner was fairly heavy handed early on with the FEVER part of the fever dream. Also how could you believe Don would do that out of the blue. I disagree with a different writer who said it is plausible don would do that. NO ITS NOT. Just because he gave money to his brother to amscray doesn’t make him a GD killer.
End rant.
It made it seem like he possibly didn’t mean to kill her, just to almost kill her, like a waterboarding thing.
It’s maybe not plausible for Don to all of a sudden be a killer but the idea that he might put his hands on a woman’s neck in a moment of anger? I could buy that. When he didn’t let go and actually killed her, yeah, people should know that they’re not going to make Don a murderer but, as Alan sort of points out, if you haven’t clued into is as a dream at that point the thing that does clue you in is the graphic depiction of Don strangling a woman to death.
That’s a pretty messed up image either way but for the line be what level of violence you’d believe Don is capable of is pretty jarring.
Also, it would take at least three times that long to strangle a girl.
As soon as Andrea showed up at Don’s building, I thought it was a dream. Not that I’m not familiar with Don’s weakness, but he’s not a complete idiot. I just couldn’t imagine a real-life scenario where he lets her in that apartment knowing that Megan is basically on her way home.
Now, I wasn’t 100 percent I was right, but I watched every apartment scene under that assumption, because the alternative was simply unthinkable to me.
The “killing” scene was practically noir and so explicitly on theme, that if anyone didn’t figure out by then it was a dream, I don’t know what to say.
The conversation we were having at home was some mild speculation about whether Betty’s cancer scare plus all Don’s coughing this week was a precursor to a lung cancer scare for Don.
I know. I thought lung cancer too. Even before Ginzberg said… what was that? It could be… ‘something’… I thought that line was a set up for it to be something worse than a cold. Still could be.
And how could I have misspelled Ginsberg, I love his cousin Allen!! Sorry. (I’m rushing through the comments, they’re all so good! Love this column and the readers.)
Yes, I too shared your thought that between the introduction of the idea of cancer last week and all the coughing this week, lung cancer might be on the horizon in some way. I wonder though if Weiner will see that as too obvious a place to go. In reality though, many in that office would have had some sort of tobacco related disease at some point. It’s just inevitable given the number of people involved.
If Don ever does die, it’d make sense for him to die of lung cancer.
I don’t think Weiner will take it that far. I don’t think he works that way.
All the aspects of the show depicting accepted standards of behavior for the time period that we nowadays find unacceptable – the drinking, the philandering, the casual bigotry, and yes, the smoking – are, at some point, addressed for what they really mean and what the consequences of such behavior are. But it rarely happens that way – too obvious. It’s always more subtle and it always tells you more about the person and their actions in that situation than the situation itself. To have Don get lung cancer would completely veer away from the way Mad Men has been dealing with stuff like this, in my opinion.
I thought lung cancer too when the show opened with him coughing in the elevator
Michael Ginsberg did make some comment along the lines of “maybe it’s TB?” which was quite funny and Don just completely ignored him. :)
I happened to turn the TV on right as Andrea was sitting down on the bed to tell Don that he would do this again … I saw none of the build up or context and watched the scene at face value. I had no idea it was a fever dream. I was pretty horrified when I thought I had just watched Don Draper kill a woman. What a game changer! I had a flash of Friday Night Lights and the change wrought there. I felt sick to think the show had gone off the rails. Then, even with the cold opening of my stumbling on the scene in progress, I just started thinking it couldn’t be real. It was just so not the show as I understand it. This show is a symphony of nuance … it would sink under the tonnage of Don as a murderer. So I realized it had to be a dream or fantasy pretty quickly, but the scene as it played out and the few moments afterward of not knowing what I had just seen were pretty terrible … for all kinds of reasons.
I don’t mean to be a d*ck here, but doesn’t Weiner realize the dream sequences from Sopranos were the worst part of the show, not the best? I knew it was a dream due to the time discrepancy (Andrea returns and stays, and it is now dark and Meghan is mysteriously absent), but it was still very, very annoying way to indicate This Means Something.
I also am not a fan of Joan’s husband story arc. He’s a bad person because he’s a rapist, not because he wants to stay in ‘Nam and serve his country due to it giving a chance to matter and feel good about himself. Why blur the lines or make that into an issue? Joan is fed up with him not for raping her, but because he is willing to go on an extra tour of duty? Zuh? The whole thing was clearly designed for the You Go Girl moment of Joan telling her husband that he is tired of making him feel like a man and etc., but doesn’t it – oh I don’t know – make Joan look shallow here? Her line in the sand is not rape, but “you would rather be in ‘Nam, then here?” Really? I mean, really?
Oh, on a final, Douchy McPicky, note – you don’t salute while unconvered indoors. If the kid was so nervous about being in a new setting that he saluted by mistake and it was meant to happen as such, then Rape Husband should have corrected him. And if the whole thing was to intentionally show that both of them have no clue about military, then the father of the Rape Husband – established as ex-military guy – could have corrected them. So guessing that was not intentional.
Also not intentional, my grammar mistakes in the post, including “he” when I meant “she,” and “then” instead of “than.”
I blame North Korea for my errors, because hey, why not.
Why can’t it be both the rape and Nam? Dr. Rape is a bad person, and she kept making excuses for him, until she finally realized the small, selfish, insecure man he is. The rape is indication of this, and so is going back to ‘Nam.
Mike, my issue was with mixing the two together. Dr. Rape going back to ‘Nam should not be evidence of him being insecure. Hell, his off handed comment to Joan’s mom about how people have negative stereotypes about African-Americans and he doesn’t due to his experience in ‘Nam, it was almost as if his serving his country there was a positive character trait for him and perhaps sign of maturity due to actually feeling some sort of personal responsibility for the first time in his weirdly sheltered life of frat-boy mentality.
Then it is all turned on it’s head and it’s “How dare he go back to ‘Nam!” and him going there is a sign of a negative character trait and the final straw that breaks the camel’s back.
I didn’t like it. I thought it was petty and weird.
They made it quite clear how him going back to ‘Nam was him showing off his insecurity. Also he basically lied, or was very disingenuous, to her about it being involuntary. He has a wife and new born to care for. He didn’t even discuss it with her! He did it because he wanted to. That is selfishness. If he discussed it with her first, I doubt she would have kicked him out. Also just because YOU believe it’s admirable to serve in a war doesn’t mean everyone does so.
Agree with Greg – see the saluting indoors and uncovered all the time and its a pet peeve of mine as well. Also – I checked out Dr Greg’s ribbons – he had the right ones for National Defenses and Vietnam – but he had a Bronze Star ribbon as well. How did a doctor who didn’t see combat get that? Weiner is usually so meticulous about the details – but somebody overlooked this one.
@Geoff – this link mentions an army surgeon in Vietnam who received a Bronze Star. It’s possible. [www.farms2forks.com]
@Geoff. That’s not the only mistake Weiner’s made–intentional or not.
Exit selfish Greg. Enter purposeless Roger.
I agree with @Mike! Going back to Vietnam for another tour (without having an honest discussion with his wife, or caring what she wanted) was meant to be the proverbial straw that broke Joan’s spell once and for all.
It’s interesting how different the culture of war is now — then, you were apparently considered crazy or selfish to *volunteer* for war; now, we require an all-volunteer war.
I think it is perfectly reasonable to mix those things together. Joan didn’t kick Greg out because he wanted to return to Vietnam. She kicked him out because he reuppped without even consulting her, then lied to her about it. This was not a decision a married man should make in a vacuum, and the fact that he had a newborn baby at home (as far as he knows, the child is his) made it even worse. He didn’t respect her enough to even tell her the truth of why he was going back, much less discuss it with her before doing it. The fact that he seemed to be really into the power of being an officer and having all those men respect him was not unexpected. We’ve seen his insecurities before and his need to exert power (what he did to Joan on the floor of Don’s office was about power, not sex).
Bringing up the rape…well, that is something Joan has been carrying for a long time. She tried to put it aside and pretend it didn’t happen and that this very flawed man was really Mr. Wonderful. I don’t know that her or Greg would really ever use the word “rape” back then, but she knew deep down what it was when she experienced it. It didn’t seem like a stretch at all for her to finally bring it up as a parting shot. Sometimes when I get really mad at hubby, it isn’t unusual for me to start bringing up every little thing that’s been pissing me off for quite some time, and the rape was not little. The re-enlistment was what broke the dam and let her admit to herself that she would be better off without the Prince Charming Who Wasn’t.
I have to agree with @Mike! Rape aside (as if you can overlook THAT), Greg lied to Joan about the conditions for his extended tour. While he might not be faulted for finding gratification and honor in finally discovering his self-worth overseas, at the very least he should have come clean about his motivations. I can accept that they were living in an era where such things might not be discussed before the decision is made (she’s a woman whose opinion would have carried less weight than his), but at least be forthright and say “you aren’t going to like this, but I needed to make this choice to fulfill my dreams.” It would have still been difficult to take but slightly more forgivable. He took for granted that Joan would be fine without him because she had her mother to help with the “dirty work” of raising a newborn. PLUS, he clearly had told the truth to his parents while keeping his wife in the dark, which further demonstrated his misguided priorities. His lie came so easily that it made me wonder how many other things he lies about.
It became obvious that he was going to back to Vietnam b/c that is the only place that he feels important. He is a selfish jerk for not discussing it with her first and then for lying to her about it. Joan nailed it when she said she’s tired of trying to make him feel like a man (I’m paraphrasing).
GG, I agree with you about the left turn they took with the military service thing. They were showing it as a positive character development. He wants to go back because he was making a difference, they needed him, he had respect. All positive things. To counter another point, in 1966 there were a lot of troops who had volunteered. The huge ant-war protests are still a couple of years away.
I don’t think that;s exactly what’s going on. I think they generally have shown Greg’s military service in a positive light and Joan generally supportive. When she thought he didn’t have a choice, she was going along with the Italian restaurant dinner. When she thought Greg would serve in the US after his tour she was planning her career around that. It was when she discovered the lie that she got so angry, and when he was yelling at her about why he wanted to go back, he was making sure she knew how important everyone there thought he was, not how important it was to be helpful, or how he was bringing comfort/healing/order/civilization to the war environment. He wasn’t doing it to be selfless, and the only difference it was making was for him.
Let’s also not ignore the baby elephant in the room: As much as Greg is an insecure, sexually assaulting bully, the main reason Joan kicked him to the curb is because he is a liar. And why, pray tell, would Joan be sensitive about a lying spouse? [Glances at Baby Kevin Sterling, er, Harris and whistles]
Nothing is being made of the fact that, regardless of Greg’s indisputable awfulness (and, by contrast, Joan’s heroine status on the show), she is perpetrating a MASSIVE lie upon him. As Alan states, it isn’t his raping of her that is the final straw, it’s that by being a doofus, he is accidentally not legitimizing the baby she had with Roger.
Love Joan, but HBG has a good point. She is perpetuating a big lie upon him.
Totally agree; I was put off by Joan’s reaction and the return to war being the final straw when the rape was a much more serious offense. I almost felt like Weiner and company caved in to fan backlash against Dr. Harris and decided to have Joan throw that in to satisfy the masses. It was very shallow, especially when that’s not even his kid.
I seriously thought that the young soldier saluting Greg in the restaurant was not actually military behavior but nervous behavior because I think Greg is really gay–and perhaps has come on to this young soldier–after all Greg does prefer the company of men (even if he says its because he gets so much respect for his position in the Army.
Madchen Amick…wow
Leo, Shelley, and “…new shoes…”
Peggy’s shakedown of Roger was one of my favorite TV moments of the year so far. I still can’t stop laughing about it.
Roger keeps walking about with lots and lots of cash that he keeps losing in the most humiliating way possible. Next thing you know he’ll be paying for Pete’s secretary dinner.
Roger really needs to start having less money in his wallet.
Loved, loved, loved it!!!! Can’t you just see Peggy cleaning him out at poker?
me too! a Go Girl! moment if ever there was one.
According to the trusty inflation calculator that would be $2657.53 today.
Man, I wish Roger Sterling worked in my office!
Phenomenal! And she was a little drunk too when she did it! LOL
Roger’s getting ripped off is a theme with darker implications that started last season–remember him and Joan getting mugged. If this season is about how shiny New York/the 50’s dream are being torn apart by urban decay/the 60’s, Roger is the consummate ’50’s guy who has everything and is about to lose it because of that sense of entitlement that fueled the ’60s anger.
I thought the thing with Ginsberg having a different reaction to the photos might have had something to do with his father. He seemed to be an immigrant (IIRC, he had a fairly heavy accent) so I wouldn’t be surprised to learn he was in a concentration camp during the Holocaust.
I thought all the scenes with Don and Andrea after their initial meeting seemed dreamlike. The lighting struck me as being different but that could just be because I wanted the whole thing to be a dream because I want Don to be changing and adapting and really trying to be a better person.
Sally is going to do SO many drugs. And it figures that she gets started on them because her mother is yet again not there for her at a time she would be coming to her for advice.
There is no one on earth better than Peggy Olson.
Ginsberg’s too old for his father to have been in a concentration camp. It’s 1966, Michael’s at least in his mid-20s, and he’s clearly not an immigrant himself.
I thought the same thing about Ginsberg’s reaction. Everyone had relatives or friends or knew someone who had a story. It touched everyone.
If Michael were born overseas and came here as a 6- or 7-year-old, it’s completely plausible that he wouldn’t have any accent but his neighborhood accent.
But it’s also true that, while his father may not be a survivor, he may have had siblings or parents who died in horrible enough ways for Michael to be sensitive with the American obsession with gore.
I think saying that his father is a holocaust survivor is jumping to conclusions, but I think it could still go either way. As KLG19 says, you might not have an accent if you immigrate under a certain age. However, I thought that small children were murdered first at the concentration camps, so I don’t think that’s the answer, unless Michael and his mother somehow got to America before they were captured, 26 seems like the wrong age for his father to have been in a concentration camp.
However, in response to Alan, have they said anything about his age? Because if not, I don’t think it’s implausible to say that he’s 20 years old, and that would make it possible that his parents survived the Holocaust before he was born.
Based on the timing, my guess is the elder Ginsburg managed to emigrate right before the war, but that numerous family members didn’t make it out.
I bet his reaction is somewhat Holocaust related…or maybe has something to do with his mother, who we don’t know anything about yet??
There’s also a chance that the elder Ginsberg was from Russia or Eastern Europe and came to the US in the Interbellum. There was mass migration of Jews from those regions, fleeing for the pogroms and other forms of persecution even before Nazi Germany took shape.
Sally’s totally going to get into the whole “Flower Power” hippie thing. She’s going to do drugs because she hates her Mom and because she’s a smart girl who isn’t being challenged enough in life by her parents. And she’s left behind a lot. Maybe she’ll end up getting pregnant at 16 or something too!
My money says Ginsberg has direct experience with the Holocaust.
His age range seems right (I don’t know why Alan would say he’s too old). Say he’s 26 born in 1941 in Eastern Europe. Jews were still being rounded up in places like Hungary as late as the summer of 1944. Perhaps a 3 year old Ginsberg witnessed his mother’s rape and murder by invading Nazis before somehow escaping with his father.
Or, while a child his age would not have lasted long at a camp, one dark possibility is that his mother was able to make some kind of “deal” to keep her child alive – probably involving sex or medical experiments. Again, he’d have been old enough to witness such horrors.
This would explain why his reaction to those pictures was dead serious – well beyond “You guys are sooo sick! ha ha.” He actually stormed out of the room. That touched a deeper nerve than “I heard stories about people who died.”
The scene where he told the story of the fearful woman and the clients remark on how well he understood women? He would certainly empathize with women if defining event of his life was helplessly watching his own mother’s murder.
The signs point to something involving his mother and violence. Given his age and that he’s a Jew, the odds are it involves something more relevant to the times and to his group than a random act of violence.
The accent doesn’t tell us anything. If he grew up around New York Jews and was desperate to fit in he could have easily picked up that accent.
“…her mother is yet again not there for her at a time she would be coming to her for advice.”
Shoot, can you imagine the kind of advice Betty would have given Sally about her fears? Most likely, she would have told her to forget about the murders–and shamed her for even thinking about something so unpleasant. Poor Sally–she really doesn’t have anyone there for her to turn to because everyone around her is damaged.
@Huell Goodman: I think the reason that Alan says he’s too young is that especially for Jews, getting out of Europe after 1939 would’ve been very, very difficult – nigh impossible. I do believe there’s trauma in his life. As there was for all Jews after the war. I think it’ll be addressed at some point.
(I don’t mean to diminish anything – quite the contrary. I’m just saying that trauma doesn’t need so much horror to be… gruesome and profound and influencing and traumatizing, and that MM is the show that keeps making those points. I may be wrong)
i wonder if this could be one of many emmy submission for Christina Hendricks this season?
I can’t speak for everyone (though judging by the comments, I’m not the only one), but I don’t think it was clear that it was a dream during the seduction. As I watched it, I was saying, “No, Don. Don’t do this.” I was HOPING it was a dream, but I wasn’t sure, so make of that what you will. I was only really sure it was a dream when Don shoved the body under the bed. I was fairly sure the strangulation was a dream, but I started having Friday Night Lights Season 2 flashbacks, and you just never know when a show might go over a cliff. But when he shoved the body under the bed, that’s when I knew for sure because nobody, no matter how sick, would commit a murder and then go right back to bed. I’m surprised Sepinwall was so convinced that it was a dream because I didn’t think it was clear at all. It’s important to remember that this isn’t The Sopranos. That show had a lot of dreams, and the dreams were a bit more obvious as well (talking fish and the like). Mad Men doesn’t have a history of dream sequences, so that’s another reason why it wasn’t entirely clear what was going on.
It was very clear it was a dream. 1.) He had a fever in the episode. Your mind should have been screaming “FEVER DREAM”. 2.) Where was Jessica? It would be unlike her character arc to not be home ASAP to take care of Don. 3.) Where was the indication that Don could be a killer? Weiner would have hinted at that.
I knew it was a dream the minute Andrea showed up at Don’s door. Apparently they had an affair or a couple of sexual encounters way back when. Don lived in Ossining at the time and didn’t have a Manhattan apartment. How would this woman even know where he lives now? Okay,maybe she could look it up in the pnone book,but why would she just show up at the apartment not knowing if his wife would answer the door or what? Also,I assume Don’s building has a doorman,so she would have to be announced,etc. At any rate, it was clear to me that Don was in the midst of a fever dream.
She explained away the doorman thing, but Don’s such a private person and married so there’s no way any doorman who wanted to keep his job would let her in – that, and the how would she know where he lives thing.
There was another subtle hint that this was a dream. Don’t chest was as hairy as an ape in those bed scenes with Andrea. Though Don has some chest hair he’s not not as hirsute as portrayed in the bed & strangulation scenes. Most probably wouldn’t notice this however on initial viewing…though I thought it odd that Don seemed so hairy.
As soon as he introduced his wife in the elevator, Andrea backed off. No way she would have just shown up at his apartment like that. And if she had, no way Don would have opened the door to her once he looked through the peephole. So to me, it was a dream (nightmare) from the beginning.
I thought it was a dream from the moment she first came into the apartment. The dialogue was strange and somewhat disjointed. Don was not talking like himself. It reminded me of the “Kevin Finnerty” episodes on The Sopranos. That’s what clued me in initially.
“Though Don has some chest hair he’s not not as hirsute as portrayed in the bed & strangulation scenes.”
So Don pictures himself with a hairier chest in his fever dreams? Not sure how that ties in to all his other demons. lol
I agree Blitzmark.. I thought he was talking and reacting to her quite timidly. He would have been more forceful with her to get the hell out of here. Actually I don’t think he would have let her in to begin with. I wouldn’t buy that right now Don is going to jeopardize his less than one year old marriage. Yes, even philandering Don.
Mad Men has had loads of dream sequences; from all those visions of Dons dad to Betty’s death dream last week.
I knew from the first moment she showed up at the apartment. Everything was just a little off. Plus Don had Dick Whitman hair.
An absolutely breathtaking episode that will require multiple viewings to catch every single symbol and allusion. This show never ceases to amaze me with its depth.
Yes!
the scene directly following Greg’s arrival and subsequent bedding of Joan was in the SDCP kitchen of TWO RED kitchen cabinets opening like to RED FLAPS and right in the center was a box of Life cereal…could that mean Greg got Joan pregnant?
Bigger villain in the Greg/Joan marriage?
– Greg’s a jerk (guilty of the various offenses Alan listed)
– Joan cuckolded her husband (and will presumably accept his child support payments for the next 2 decades)
Greg raped her! He should be in jail. If she wants to get money from him to care for her baby, then more power to her. He’s lucky he’s not a unic.
You’re kidding, right?
The child support laws were not like they are today. I suspect Greg won’t pay a dime, and I doubt Joan will press the issue, either.
Yeah, the answer is the rapist for those of you scoring at home.
In those days, she would get alimony and child support, but I’m not sure if it was 2 separate things then. And only if she gets a good lawyer.
Actually, the child support payments would be fraud in some states, but not in all, even today. I have a friend whose wife had an affair, and he only found out the child (at age 7) wasn’t his when they got divorced. The wife has since married the guy she had the affair with (the child’s birth father) and my friend STILL has to pay them child support. Can you believe it? Yep, that’s fraud, but that’s the law.
Exit selfish Greg. Enter purposeless Roger.
Did they have paternity tests back then?
What purpose is there for Joan to keep pretending it’s Greg’s kid? I doubt Greg has much money, and you’d think Joan would want a clean break from him. Meanwhile, Roger has plenty of cash to toss around, so it would make sense to get him to pay for his kid.
Child support is going to be a moot point because Greg will die in Vietnam. As soon as he said he was going back for another year I thought to myself he wasn’t coming back. The only thing Joan throwing him out does is that she’ll now probably feel a moment of guilt when the news comes in next season that Greg is dead.
Villainy point to the rapist.
Um…clearly Dr. McRapey is the bigger villain. And I know it’s wrong, but I hope he is killed in Vietnam by the people who he says work for him and make him feel important…LOL
Re Capt. McRapey. “Greg’s dying won’t solve anything,” as Joan said. He’s gone from MM and from Joan’s life. His death, or continuation of life, will happen off screen.
I want to say something about child support. If Greg were forced to pay it, he’d be in his rights to question whether the child is really his. A good lawyer might be able to weasel the truth from Roger (no DNA testing yet).
Is it possible that Greg is gay? The way he interacted with the guy who saluted him, it seemed as though they were quite familiar with one another.
I figured that was the real reason he re-upped. That restaurant scene also telegraphed his rage issues, but Weiner and co. could have done that a bunch of other ways.
Wha?? I have no idea where you got that from. Is there any more evidence for this gay theory?
Why would someone just walk up to his closeted gay army lover’s table while he’s out with his wife and family?
I think the scene just shows that Greg enjoys the respect he receives from being an officer in the army.
I wondered the same thing. It’s not outside the realm of possibility. There was something strangely awkward in that scene.
I didn’t get that at all. I think the interaction was between a young soldier and a man who had failed at nearly every other important element of life and found his sense of self-respect in the military. As soon as I saw his reaction I knew he had re-upped because he liked being the person who was respected and in charge. Is there some other reason to suspect that Greg is gay?
So…did that woman show up at Don’s house even the first time, or was that a dream too?
Good question, posed by a couple viewers now.
I’m thinking that was part of the dream too: the scene opens with Don arising from sleep, and he’s not coughing. For me, that was the only clue something was off. Everything else he did, up until the strangulation, wouldnt be too out of character for Don.
I assume that was part of the dream as well. I know there have been lesser plot holes, but how would she know a) where he lives now and b) he is home.
and c) his wife isn’t
The whole scene was part of the dream, it had to be… He has good taste (obviously), but only in his dreams he could have someone giving him full credit for the flat decoration, which is something anybody in real life would know he would never be able to do entirely on his own
I think the whole thing was a dream — there is no plausible reason for Andrea to just show up at his apartment!!!
As other commenters have said, how would Andrea have known where he lived in order to show up there? It’s possible, I suppose, but seems unlikely. And, also as other commenters have said, there was something a bit stilted and off about their first interaction. It didn’t play right. I vote for the whole thing being a dream — everything after he lay down on the bed.
Yeah I think the only scene in the episode that Andrea is in that’s NOT a dream is in the elevator at the beginning of the episode, where Megan meets Andrea (and Andrea hits on Don).
Andrea never came to the apt. From the morning’s surprise meeting in the elevator, that was the topic in Don’s head all day. Even though Megan kept telling him to forget it, he knew she wasn’t forgetting it. He had a high fever and what was still in his head as he fell asleep was Andrea and their past “fun” and how he was going to try to be faithful to Megan. But, I think we all know that Don won’t be able to remain faithful to Megan, especially when he is awake.. agreed? He married her after a minute of knowing her.. he was grasping for normalcy.. he will never find it.
Clearly a dream from the outset. Don takes off his jacket and his shoes and passes out face first on his bed. In the next scene, he wakes up with only his undershirt on and answers the door. Clear difference. Obvious dream sequence. Also Don was really awkward and un-Don-like.
The season has been alright. Been a bit heavy with beating us over the head with symbolism, instead of story telling.
the show may be a bit blatant with some of its subtlety (i know it sounds oxymoron)and symbolism, but that’s why i love it. It makes it so much more a dramatic soap. Also i think there’s still a handful of nuance left (that are not obvious) for viewers to explore in each episode.
In terms of storytelling, the show can go literally anywhere that i don’t mind them restraining a bit in terms of a grand plot(and we’re only at episode 4). As usual, i do sense a pay off in terms of the character development they’re establishing right now (just like what happened with Joan’s relationship with her husband from season 2 to today’s episode ). And Mad Men is slow to begin with
nothing really more to add other than:
1) i didn’t think anything could top peggy driving a honda, but i was so wrong. peggy counting money is going to be my new avatar for everything.
2) i can’t wait for teenage sally…her WTF looks at Grandma Paulina had me rolling
Yes, Sally’s looks and rebuttals were hysterical. I felt like she was turning into a teenager before our eyes as the episode unfolded. Good young actress.
… and Woodstock is 3 years and a mere 100 miles away…
How do we know Abe isn’t Richard Speck?
Because Richard Speck is a real person, silly, and Abe isn’t. [en.wikipedia.org] Plus, Abe went to cover the story, didn’t he?
Abe went to cover the Chicago uprising aka riots.
This might have been my favorite episode ever. It seemed to be Weiner’s exploration of myriad versions of violence against women. Fitting that it was time for Joan to finally stand up to her rapist, fitting that that King/Geffen song played over the credits, fitting that the “handsome stranger” theme showed up throughout: when your Mystery Date shows up, who will he be? A handsome prince with your missing shoe (Ginsburg’s idea of Cinderella’s feelings was chilling), or a serial rapist and murderer (Pauline’s description of the Chicago murders was even worse, especially when coupled with the Seconal and the butcher knife)? I think two smaller moments really got to the heart of this episode: Pauline’s story about her father kicking her across the room for no reason (be prepared for violence at any moment), and Joan’s request of her rapist husband that he not hold hands while (she imagined) confessing infidelity (if you’re going to hurt me, don’t make me pretend you haven’t).
The whole point of the the “Mystery Date ” game was a social preparation for young girls for the grown-up convention of dating. Who will he be a dreamboat or a DUD? Of course, the real world throws in some curves: Will he be a handsome batterer or worse yet a psycho killer?
He hit me…it felt like a kiss….my god, it was right out there in the culture.
I completely agree with you Kathleen. And the credits song “He Hit Me (It Felt Like a Kiss)” was just the cherry on top of a very, very dark story. I didn’t take note of who the writer(s) and director were for this episode, but the whole episode had a bit of a different feel to it.
Writers: Victor Levin and Matthew Weiner
Director: Matt Shakman
We’ve already seen the Sally/Creepy Grandparent story line in season three. I don’t know why the writers are doing it again.
I hate that Betty’s story line has been dropped after one episode.
I hope Joan’s mother stays on the show. I like her as a foil to Joan. Also it’s obvious that her deadbeat dad walked on them and left her as a single mother and now the cycle is repeating itself. I wonder if Joan will tell her who Kevin’s real father is.
Well, in my experience, a lot of grandparents WERE creepy in those days. They went through WWI and the Depression. My first memory of my Grandma is her chasing one of my cousins around her dining room table with a yardstick. She ruled with an iron fist, yet my mom tells stories of her hiding in the closet when my Grandpa came home drunk. On the other side of the family, my grandparents were dead, but we had 3 great aunts and an uncle who never married and all lived together that we were required to visit every Sunday. We had to sit with our hands folded, and not speak unless spoken to, as Children Were To Be Seen And Not Heard. Oh, and the great-uncle was a WWI vet, who used to hallucinate occasionally – that was loads of fun.
I bet Matthew Weiner had the same kind of family. LOL
Sally can’t talk to her parents: Don doesn’t have time or real empathy and the Ice (Cream) Queen doesn’t know the meaning of the word empathy, let alone feel it.
So Sally soaks in knowledge from those who wish to share it, however, wrongheaded or strange it is in our view.
There isn’t a reason to assume Betty’s story has been dropped after one episode… Because it wasn’t featured in this one? Very likely not the case.
Betty story line dropped? Not with an investment in a set like that house.
Sally, I know what you’re going through. One of my earliest childhood memories was sleeping over at my Grandma’s house, lying in bed with her , scratching her back ( she liked me to scratch real hard ), as she told me about a man in Chicago who murdered 8 nurses. One survived by hiding under the bed, she said. I was 4 YEARS OLD!
It’s always impressive to see how much Weiner & Co. trust those of us in the audience (at least, those who have watched MM from the beginning) to figure things out on our own, without the constant spoon-feeding that would inevitably accompany a broadcast network series. In this episode, at least two plot twists appeared to depend on things that characters must have known, but were left unstated.
1. Peggy’s skill at relieving Roger of all the money in his wallet wasn’t just the product of Roger’s desperate need to fix yet another of his screw-ups. Most likely Harry told Peggy (or others at SCDP who might have told Peggy) about Roger’s $1100 bribe to trade offices with Pete, so Peggy would have known (a) that Roger typically carries plenty of cash on his person, and (b) that he’ll pay it over, no questions asked, to get whatever he wants that minute. Hence Peggy’s response to Roger’s question, “how much do you want?”: “How much you got?” It’s a stupid and indiscreet thing for Harry to have disclosed to anyone — even his wife — but Harry’s been this season’s office dunce, so spilling the beans wouldn’t be out of character.
While nothing in Peggy’s scene with Roger gives this away explicitly (she doesn’t say, for example, “$400? Don’t you always have at least a grand on you?”), I think she knew this was her opportunity to play poker with the boss, and win big. Incidentally, both Moss and Slattery played this scene perfectly; as Alan has mentioned on at least one occasion, who DOESN’T John Slattery have great on-screen chemistry with?
2. While Greg’s decision to re-up for an extra year of service overseas was rash, it wouldn’t have been enough to precipitate Joan’s decision to kick him out if Joan’s newborn had been Greg’s son, and not Roger’s. And on some level, Greg must have known that Kevin was not really his son, making it that much easier for him to leave, rather than make a Michael Corleone-type speech as in GFII (“Kay, don’t you know that that could never happen? That I would use all my power, all my resources, to make certain that you could never take my children away from me?”)
No, deep down, Greg knows that Kevin isn’t his own. Greg’s a doctor, and although no genius, surely he can count backwards from the birth date and figure out that Joan had a moment of weakness with her former flame. After all, the baby wasn’t born prematurely, so the approximate date of conception had to be at a time when Greg was already out of the country. And Greg had previously expressed jealousy about Joan’s sexual past, so it wouldn’t have taken much for him to figure out what actually happened.
I may be reading too much into the-dog-that-didn’t-bark scenarios, but after four years of carefully-planned plot twists, I think nothing this show takes place by happenstance.
Obviously the last clause of that post should read, “I think nothing on this show takes place by happenstance.”
Nah. Don’t think Greg has a clue. Joan had enough reason because she knew then that he would never make “important life decisions” with her input. Joan didn’t have “partner” status, and she needed that.
The only reason Greg went back is because he feels important. He was a failure in NYC, as a doctor, as a husband, as a man. In Vietnam, people listen to him, respect, him, and he’s actually saving people. Greg getting respect is more important to him than his wife’s love; that’s probably true with most men. Plus, he’s never thought of Joan as a person with a brain, only a body. I don’t think he ever wanted this baby; he wanted the whole picture – he wanted to be a respected New York society doctor with the hot wife, and then the kids. If he can’t be the respected doctor in NYC, he doesn’t really want any of it.
And yeah, I agree he doesn’t have a clue about the baby. Joan probably told him it was early, or lied to him about the date. He was overseas – who would have told him? Trust me, it happened all the time back then.
No. If Greg thought that, he would violently confront Peggy.
I think you mean Joan.
I agree 100 with you about Greg. This was the first time Greg saw, touched, and held the baby in person. At that moment, it confirmed his suspicions that the baby was not his. Notice that his interaction with the baby from that point on was minimal and his desire to be around the baby was almost zilch. The baby was a clear reminder that Joan was/is the office floozy and that he “wasn’t needed” to make the child. What proud father of a baby boy would walk out the door without saying goodbye to the child and without putting up a fight to keep/and or see his baby boy. Greg knew. And knew for months. And that made his decision to volunteer that much easier.
It did cross my mind that Greg knew that was not his baby. I think the audience is being asked to hold that in its collective mind as a possibility. It’s ambiguous — what isn’t in the MM universe? — but definitely there. Perhaps.
Oh, and yes, the episode’s title is an excellent layered, double entendre created by the show’s writers: The obvious reference to the Mystery Date board game from the 60s that appeared on television Sally was watching. But in regards to the Greg/Joan story line The “mystery date” also could mean it is a mystery in Greg’s mind of 1)the exact date that Joan got pregnant is a “mystery date” 2) What man was the “mystery date” who got Joan pregnant
Seems like if Greg really knew that the baby wasn’t his son, he would have made some offhanded or snide remark to Joan to divulge to her that he knew. I doubt he thought much of the kid in general (it was interesting that Joan’s mother kept wanting to take the baby out so that the two of them could be alone), hence his rationale for re-upping for another year of duty.
In one of this season’s previous episodes, Joan’s mother says (paraphrasing) that a wife’s duty is to follow her husband, “whither thou go…” Joan retorts, “How did that work out for you?” I think Joan believed that they had a plan, mostly his, but one on which she’d been consulted. He changed this plan and lied about it. She isn’t interested in repeating what she sees as her mother’s mistakes.
I know that Joan did take trips to see Greg when he was stationed stateside. At one point, I thought she did or was going to go to Fort Dix, which is just in New Jersey. It’s possible that one of these trips could have been her cover. Otherwise, it makes no sense for him not to count back nine months. Surely, he would have mentioned this before if he has known this.
I agree with those who think Greg had no clue. Even after he met and held the baby, he was spending time with him (“showing Kevin that Daddy is good with his hands,” etc.). Greg going back to the war is a selfish act on his part because it boosts his self-esteem, period. And if he even had a clue, he would have said something about it.
It would be…ironic? Cruel? If Joan turns out in a few weeks to be pregnant again…this time actually by Greg.
BOSTONSPTSFAN, you have your thinking cap on! Never thought of that. Well done.
One more thought … Were that to happen — Joan pregnant with Greg’s baby this time — would she go through with the abortion? I vote yes.
Let Roger call Peggy Trotsky from now on. Was Don’s kitchen part of the dream? Blue and red cabinets–ugly as hell. I believe I have the same blue mug as Joan. It shall now be referred to as Joanie.
Yet not as ugly as the red-orange(coral maybe)walls of Joan’s apartment. Everytime they show her place I think Dear God,she’s living inside a giant tangerine!
A minor detail that represents why I love this show so much is that when Joan opened the door to Greg on his arrival home, and he stood there so handsome in his military uniform, he was echoing perfectly the board game Mystery Date, the ad for which Sally was watching on television when Grandma Pauline was on the phone. The attention to detail in this show is just staggering. You’d have to be a board game aficionado or a young girl in the 60s (I’m the latter) to even notice this. Bravo, Mr. Weiner. For so many reasons, this episode was spectacular.
ooo..i missed that… nice!
+
Well spotted.
I always got Poindexter in that game. LOL!!!
Also , when the the grandma explains the murders to Sally. About a handsome man showing up at the nurses apartments. And perhaps one of them knew him or perhap not, but they opened the door.
Very “The Best Years of Our Lives” also. 1946 — Fredric March, Myrna Loy, Dana Andrews, Virginia Mayo. Directed by William Wyler. Minus the famous long corridor into the kitchen shot but still some of that feeling. Complete with Joan’s little leg lift during the happy reunion kiss.
I think that Ginsberg’s creepy Cinderella footwear ad is going to come back and bite him and SCDP in the proverbial butt, and I think all of this imagery is setting the stage for that.
to VBarkley – wasn’t poindexter in the Barbie game? (I only say cause i had that game and poindexter was always the dream boyfriend to me, nuff said).
It was a thank you note for Peggy’s hospitality.
It was a thank you note for Peggy’s kindness in putting her up.
Would it kill the writers to write Megan as an actual character instead of a plot device? Her whole reason for being on the show is to Make Don a Better Man. It’s really annoying and one dimensional. How about they show her actually working, since she’s supposed to be a copywriter?
This episode also had the thing I hate the most about Don, that is his refusal to take responsibility or feel bad at all for how terribly he treated Betty. Not only does he still blame her for his cheating but he blames the other women he cheated with as well. That fever dream shows how he views himself, as being the seduced instead of the seducer. As the victim of other women. Poor Don doesn’t want to do bad things, the mean women made him!
Yes, Don is a seriously damaged individual.
No, Don loves control – he likes to control others, but the one area he has no control over is his lust for women. I think the dream sequence showed that he wants to kill the lust, not really the women themselves.
Don hates himself. Dick hates himself. Dick hates Don and Don hates Dick. Don is a Dick. I’m a woman and have had far worse dreams than that one but I trust I know myself a bit better than Don knows himself. If he remembered the dream, waking up, and it looked like he did, let’s hope it gives him pause. Monogamy is a mighty tough gig and not for everyone. Being damaged doesn’t mean he’s a bad person — or that he’s incapable of being responsible. If Don were to seek out a therapist that person might point out to him what Freud suggested — that everyone in your dreams is you.
@VBARKLEY That’s exactly how I read it. Andrea, in the dream, didn’t represent the women, they represented Don’s lust. And his brutal attack was him lashing out trying to get rid of that part of him. I thought it was very well done, and might have been my favorite storyline of the episode.
C, I agree with you. One minor thing that bugged me about this episode was the way the Butler pitch went off in a totally different direction. When the client said they wanted a European model, possibly French, I thought that was an opening for someone to suggest (French Canadian) Megan as the model, and open the door for a discussion of whether she’s just a pretty face/boss’ wife or someone with talent who can be successful as a writer. I was bummed when Ginsberg went off on the Cinderella tangent just to give me another whack over the head with symbolism.
No clue who, but I wouldn’t be surprised if someone ends up doing Megan before it’s all over.
“Do you want me to take your watch” might be my new favourite line in the series.
Good episode. I picked up on Don being in the midst of a dream which made the strangling understandable if still pretty shocking. Didn’t love the Greg/Joan stuff but I’ve always felt their relationship felt tacked on and inauthentic.
Factcheck/confirmation:
1) Dawn didn’t end up sleeping over. The blankets/bedding looked unused. That, plus the note, suggests Dawn went home instead. Y/N?
2) Was it a “trashy romance novel” that Paulina was reading (as she ate the Bugles)? Was that the setup for her talk with Sally about ‘what men want’?
Also, this episode introduced/recapped lots of vices for everybody: pills, bugles, drinks, women, booze, booze, cigarettes. It’s hard to keep up with all of them.
And: Creepy! “The night is dark and full of terrors.” I think MadMen just turned a dark corner, and this world looks more familiar to me than the one with fitted-fashion, clean lines, etc. This is like 70s, 80s horror movie, etc.
1) I’m guessing she slept over and then folded everything up nicely in the morning
And I was all ready for Pauline to give Sally some creepy Birds and Bees talk!! Dammit!
It did have a 70’s horror movie feel to it. Those movies of the week, that scared the hell out of me in the 70’s and 80’s.
1)I’m with Mark S. Peggy was very drunk and woke up hungover. Dawn barely nursed her beer, and no doubt was able to get up sooner, neatly fold the sheets and get out of there. If going home in the middle of the night was an option for her, she’d have done it in the first place rather than crash on either Don’s sofa or Peggy’s.
Dawn slept over and folded the bedding in the morning before leaving.
I noticed the folded bedding was on a different side of the sofa from the night before. She stayed over.
Yeah, bedding went from left to right side of the couch. So apparently she did stay over.
Artva–re: Paulina’s reading choice, I would bet good money she was reading one of those 60’s gothic novels that always had a woman in a diaphanous gown fleeing in terror from an old dark house. ;) Which would make sense, given the episode’s themes and all…
I think there’s a lot to be said about Don’s relationship with violence. He refuses to lay a hand on his kids. He pissed his pants at the sound of gunfire in Korea. The only time he seems to embrace violence is in relation to sex: “taking the reigns” with Bobbi, paying the hooker to smack him, engaging in rape-role-playing with Megan. Part of his obsession with sex certainly stems from his constant self-hate at being a “whore child.” And his love-hate relationship with violence comes from the beatings Archie laid on him as a kid. Is the marriage of sex and violence in his mind a twisted attempt to bring mom and dad together?
It may also be interesting to go back and see which partners Don was roughest with. Bobbi was definitely a “hate sex” thing. In season 1, he was more tender with Rachel than he was with Midge. I think a large part of the reason he got bored with Betty is that he respected her too much: once she was the mother of his kids, he couldn’t bring himself to objectify her in the ways he needed to.
Oooohhhh, don’t forget when he was with that prostitute. “You know what I want.” *Smack!*
Haha, glad you mentioned that time he literally pissed himself in Korea. Shows he’s not that tough guy that he portrays. It would be interesting to delve deeper into Don’s sadomasochistic tendencies.
Also, he shoved Betty pretty hard one time. Which, ironically, was before he told Bobby how abusive his own father was.
Alan, how is it a “weakness” for Peggy to be concerned about someone stealing her money – regardless of their gender or race – right after foolishly revealing to Dawn that she had a lot of cash on her person (something no individual should do, be it in 1966 or 2012)? Opening doors to strangers does sometimes result in crime, just see the Speck plotline, and Dawn is hardly more than a stranger to Peggy. It reminded me of the scene in Crash with Ludacris and the other guy talking about stealing cars and racial stereotypes. Some carjackers (gasp) are actually black. It is not shameful or racist to be wary and cautious of other people, no matter what their color or height or gender or whether or not they’re in the army.
Joan finally directly addressing the fact that Greg is not a good man and that he’s going back to ‘Nam because there he can live under the delusion that he is one and abjure his past as a rapist is proof of this. People aren’t always what they seem. Peggy has just as much right (some might even say ‘duty’) to be wary of Dawn as Dawn has to be wary of the cops or the riots uptown.
Does she/Peggy perceive it as a weakness? Yes. But by Alan using the word “weakness” in his review it speaks to the issue from his own personal slant and semi-breaks Sepinwall’s own rule of ‘No Politics’ because it imposes a double-standard and implies that Peggy’s behavior wasn’t justified.
You can actually be cautious and generous at the same time, y’know. If anything, Peggy should have scooped up her purse just as a precaution after cleaning the bottles; if someone YOU JUST OPENED YOUR HOME TO (and asked no remuneration for it) gets offended, that’s their problem.
Sean H
I can’t speak to you personally but there’s nobody that I would invite into my house, or insist sleep at my house, that I would then be concerned about robbing me.
It’s not hard to see that the reason Peggy is concerned echoes Lane from the back half of the premiere and is a specific comment on Peggy’s own less than total enlightenment when it comes to matters of race. It’s not like they made it especially subtle.
The thing is, of COURSE Dawn isn’t going to steal from Peggy… a copywriter? At her job? Where she is the only black employee and a secretary to boot? There is no way Dawn would get away with that. Peggy had all the power, and still she had the thought that she shouldn’t leave her cash around a black person. She regretted it instantly, but it was a terrible thought born from prejudice and habit, and completely unreasonable.
It’s nuts that it’s seen purely as racist for Pegs to be defensive about my purse. My purse stays with me, in the same room as I sleep, if *anyone’s* staying with me, even a roommate. Why even have the question of someone being dishonest, if you can prevent temptation on both sides?
Also, no matter how well these people know each other at work, they don’t know each other well, outside it.
After all, Peggy stole that money fair and square!
*Her* purse — still, is Peggy the person to be comfortable leaving her purse beside a stranger, overnight?
Yeah, I know the Freudian subtext.
I agree with Dr. Dunkenstein. Both Peggy and Lane’s reactions could be explained differently if you’re thinking of them like they’re real people, but it seems pretty clear that Matt Weiner and company wanted us to connect it to the race issue.
“if someone YOU JUST OPENED YOUR HOME TO (and asked no remuneration for it) gets offended, that’s their problem.”…
The flip side of this is if someone who works with you, who trusts the people who hired you, who used to do your job and has only ever seen you be responsible, honest, and respectful treats you like a thief just because you are black, it’s offensive.
Teyonah Parris’ look back at Elisabeth Moss after Peggy considered moving her purse was deep; the hurt in her eyes as old as racism itself. In that moment, Peggy felt shame for allowing that disease to infect her thoughts. Beautifully acted by both women, and that was clearly the message if that scene.
What makes the whole purse affair even more unsettling and insulting is how condescending Peggy was to Dawn without even realizing it. She wasn’t really getting to know her at all but drunkenly trying to make herself look and feel better by presuming to mentor someone who was clearly not interested and has her own notions in mind. The purse was just the icing on the cake. Dawn’s little note was so classy and elegant too. I hope Peggy learns something from this experience.
It’s obvious wiener wanted to connect the purse to the race issue, but who in their right mind leaves their purse/wallet just strewn on a table in the sitting room in front of any guest or flatmate? Just too obvious.
yikes. I thought it was a beautiful scene. two real people, having a real moment, in context. It’s what Matt does so well. Peggy is a good person, well brought up, but of course, a product of her times. There’s no doubt that the writers INTENT in that scene was a racially charged moment. But Peggy is young, I have so much hope for her. I think she really could be a work buddy with Dawn. I have extra hope for Peggy because her boyfriend is progressive, she’s already made friends with a lesbian, she’s loosened her ties with her religion, she’s doing a non-traditional job… all those things together say, she’s open, she’s moving forward.
I just went to someone else’s work function and left my purse on my chair while I mingled, ate, drank, et cetera, and didn’t give it a second thought. These were my friend’s coworkers, after all. I’ll bet many of us have done the same, including when we’ve had parties at our houses. Peggy sees Dawn, first and foremost, as black, not as a coworker.
Of interest to no one but me: Tonight’s episode was the first that I started recognizing stuff from my childhood: the white couch with embroidered designs and the ceramic coffee percolator. It’s a strange sensation.
The gold-rimmed drinking glass with the gold dots on it that held Don’s orange juice.
I have a ton of stuff in my storage unit from my parents house they could be using as props LOL!
I was watching this episode with my mom, who’s a Baby Boomer, and she had the same reaction to the percolator and the blue table setting! :)
Haha yesterday I was at my Mom’s and she served punch from the same white and yellow plastic jug that we used to use for Hawaiian Punch when we were kids in trhe 60s!
We had the same coffee pot too. I am pretty sure it was a piece of Corning Ware.
I think everyone in the mid-60s had the cornflower coffee pot! (And yes, it was Corning)… I just looked, and they’re still available, and not very expensive – under $35!!
Eheheh–last summer we cleaned out my parents’ garage, and one of the things Mom threw out was one of those cornflower coffee pots. God, talk about a lot of mornings that one item represented…
Retweeting @pattonoswalt, in the wrong Internet venue:
“Fever dream/Richard Speck/Joanie’s hubby has no neck/Butcher knife/Jealous wife/Half a Seconal — Billy Joel sings tonight’s MAD MEN ep”
That’s great!
Cinderella/panty hose/Where is Ginsberg? No one knows/Empty bottles/Lovers throttled/Roger dropped the ball.
Oh, Greg, and MortalKombat “Get over here.” Creepy.
Ok, ‘fess up: Who knew Bobby #2 was a bedwetter?
Do you mean Bobby #4?
That’s why Betty and Henry were gone so long. They had to trade him in for Bobby #5.
LOL!
Whoa, Fat Betty, Bam-ba-Lam.
Is everyone following @FatBettyFrqancis on twitter? Because you should.
Fat Betty is a walking, talking joke that never gets tired.
Thx for that Twitter tip, LoL
That Fat Betty twitter account is gold. I’m dying here!
I have Tom & Lorenzo’s “Mad Style” blog posts to thank for teaching me to think this way but… absolutely I remembered that Joan played the accordion. You know what reminded me? Joan is wearing her Black-With-Red-Roses Accordion Dress to greet Greg at the door… a callback to those days of hers when she was trying to make nice and impress the husband’s boss and hearing from the boss’s wife that Greg really was not a good surgeon and that Joan really should not have a baby right away and Joan realizing that really she really did pick the wrong guy.
Also, the last scene of Joan on the bed with the baby and her mother after sending Greg on his way? She’s wearing pants. You know when else she wore pants? When she was at home reading scripts right before Harry hired someone else for that job.
And! And! (I’m rewatching the last scene with Greg because it’s good and noticed this next thing.) Joan and her mother are both dressed in the same turquoise color, which unites them as single mothers, which was a clue for what was coming.
Well spotted on the costumes. That whole subplot was well done, EXCEPT…
I completely disagree with Alan about the accordion moment. For me it was way way too on the nose. In the exact same way that the tea leaves lady was awkward last week. And Joan’s mom’s comment had the comedic timing of a punchline, as if in the editing they knew it was over the top, and tried to ease it up a bit by making the mother’s comment into a joke.