‘Mad Men’ – ‘Tea Leaves’: Harry and Draper go to White Castle

“When is everything going to get back to normal?” -Roger
We’ve now passed Independence Day of 1966, which means the counter-culture is ever more ascendant, and which means the generation gap is about to turn into a generation chasm. We’ve already dispensed with the period when it was considered fashionable for someone like Paul to take on the airs of a much older man; now there’s confusion and hostility between the older generation and the one that’s eager to replace it.
And it’s that threat of being replaced – even if it’s not necessarily by a future flower child – that links all the stories of “Tea Leaves.”
In our most prominent story – and, unfortunately, the weakest one, as it involves the show’s least compelling main character – Betty gets a medical scare on a routine trip to the doctor for diet pills. She spends the episode convinced she’s going to die – and, worse, that the kids will grow up raised by some combination of Henry’s mother Pauline and Megan. (Betty is so threatened by the idea of Don with Megan that she still tries to think of her as Don’s girlfriend and not his wife, and shaves six years off her age for dramatic effect.) And in that story’s closing moments, we’re reminded of just how threatened Henry is by Don – even though it was Henry who stole Betty away from Don, he’s constantly on edge that the arrangement might reverse itself, and he likes the idea of Betty talking to her ex-husband not one bit.
I didn’t especially miss Betty in the season premiere, and though she’s packed on some weight since last we saw her(*), she’s unchanged in many other ways: chronically unhappy, reluctant or unable to fully articulate the reasons for that unhappiness, and almost stubborn in her myopia. Betty gets the good news about the tumor being benign, and her impulse is to quickly turn it back into a discussion of her being fat, how hideous she is, how she’s started to resemble Henry’s mother, etc., where Henry, for whatever his faults, is just happy and relieved that his wife isn’t going to die of cancer.
(*) Having a female character get fat is one way of dealing with an actress pregnancy you don’t want to write into your show. “Frasier” did it with Daphne, for instance. But because January Jones is so slender to begin with, and didn’t pack on that much weight, the show apparently had to resort to some of the makeup tricks they used on Elisabeth Moss during Peggy’s pregnancy late in season 1, plus a non-pregnant body double for the bath scene. I get that it’s an awkard position to be in, story-wise, and Betty having another baby so soon after Gene would not only complicate her life but go against the suggestion here that Henry and Betty’s sex life tapered off not long after they moved out of the Ossining house.
“Mad Men” tends to move at a very measured, leisurely pace, but most of the time, I love that. I could have taken a good five more minutes of Don and Harry in Don’s car after the Rolling Stones debacle, with Harry desperate to avoid going home, for instance. About the only time I actually become impatient with the pace is when we’re spending as much time with Betty as we did tonight. There have been some interesting and/or sympathetic Betty episodes over the years – “Shoot” from season 1 and “Souvenir” from season 3 come to mind – but this wasn’t one of them.
Fortunately, Betty’s story was at least woven in with some strong material over on the work end of things, where the men and women of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce are also contemplating the idea of being replaced.
In Roger’s case, he already has been replaced by Pete in every way but the name on the door, but he keeps fighting it, and he keeps resenting it. And his self-pity doesn’t even allow himself to see that he invited Pete’s Mohawk stunt in the lobby with his own behavior throughout the season premiere. Roger’s tired of feeling challenged by the kid, but he’s the one who invited the challenge first by being too complacent with Lucky Strike and the rest of the job, and then by trying to draft off of Pete when nothing else works.
And Roger winds up pushing Peggy to hire new copywriter Michael Ginsberg – who, given both the overriding theme of the episode and Stan’s prophetic comments (which very much echoed Dr. Faye telling Don he’d be married within a year), seems likely to usurp her role as the rising young star in SCDP creative.
But at least Roger’s aware that the times, they are a-changing, even if he doesn’t like it. At the start of the series, it was a joke to him that the agency might have a Jew in a prominent role, where here he acknowledges to Peggy that having someone like Michael “makes the agency more modern.”(**) And Michael is a transition figure of sorts, from the traditional immigrant Jews represented by Rachel Menken’s father – or by Michael’s own father, who reacts to news of his hiring by reciting the priestly blessing in Hebrew – to the secular hipsterism of Woody Allen and Lenny Bruce.
(**) That he does it a half-breath after making a racist crack about Don’s new black secretary suggests that he still has a long way to come.
Throughout the episode, we see various misunderstandings and awkward moments between the generations. Don worries that Megan doesn’t fully appreciate death, while Megan genuinely doesn’t understand how Don could be okay enough with Betty’s condition to go out one night, and then be in a funk the next day. Don’s backstage friend Bonnie has no idea who Charlton Heston is, just as Michael is puzzled when his father mentions the death of former Tigers and Red Sox outfielder Pete Fox, while Raymond from Heinz understands little about The Rolling Stones and assumes Don can get them to do a jingle for beans.
But there are also moments where the older generation demonstrates a pretty good handle on the replacements. Roger does realize the value someone like Michael might have for the firm’s image, after all. And sure, Don’s much more in his element charming an older woman like Raymond’s wife than he is making small talk with Bonnie, but he also zeroes in on enough of what makes her tick that she feels the need to step away from him for a moment, asking to try his business card on the doorman as her transparent excuse. And we see at the end of their encounter that the new generation doesn’t fully understand the people they hope to replace, either, when she complains that older men like Don don’t want her to have fun “just because you never did,” which allows Don to get as fatherly as possible and suggest, “No. We’re worried about you.”
By the close of the episode, we know that Megan won’t be replacing Betty as the kids’ mother figure anytime soon, but Roger’s still feeling threatened, Peggy might soon be, and there will come a point where Don probably can’t carry on a conversation with a teenager without telling him or her to get off his lawn. Roger wants things to get back to normal, but the rapid change going on in this period of history – or, as we can see in present-day, the rapid change that happens in life – says that anyone who thinks things will ever go back to exactly the way they were before is just itching to be replaced by someone more eager to look forward than back.
Some other thoughts:
* Jon Hamm made his directorial debut with this one, which was actually filmed ahead of the season premiere to give him adequate prep time. (It’s the same reason Bryan Cranston has only directed “Breaking Bad” premieres, and why Zachary Levi wasn’t prominently featured in the two “Chuck” episodes before the ones he directed; the pre-production work eats up too much acting time otherwise.) Though I had my aforementioned issues with the Betty material, I thought Hamm did a good job with the visual style, and also working with his familiar co-stars in a different capacity. As i said before, all the Don/Harry material was light and engaging, and Betty’s desperate phone call to Don was a strong moment for both January Jones and Hamm himself. One thing I didn’t love – which could have been Hamm or could have been the editor – was not only the frequent use of dissolves, but the way they at times seemed to cut the first scene too short before moving into the second. It was particularly jarring going from Betty getting out of the tub to Betty at the doctor’s office.
* Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce has now taken on two notable new staffers, both of them minorities. I already talked about Ginsberg, played by Ben Feldman from “Drop Dead Diva,” while Teyonah Parris plays Don’s new secretary Dawn, who inspires various bits of amusing Don/Dawn confusion/wordplay. I think the jury’s still out on Feldman here, as he seemed very mannered in the first interview with Peggy. But there’s also a sense that he’s always “on” at work, and the guy we saw coming home to his father’s apartment was dialed back a fair amount, so the affect may be intentional.
* “Bewitched” debuted a couple of months before the events of the fourth season premiere, so it was only a matter of time before some character on the show would compare Don to Darrin Stephens (or, here, by mother-in-law Endora’s dismissive nickname for him, “Durwood”). I’d always figured Roger would be in that scene and get compared to Larry Tate, but instead it’s Harry being held up as some kind of Abner Kravitz, the poor bastard.
* Was this the first significant Roger/Peggy interaction since she asked for Freddie’s office late in season 2? Either way, more please. Elisabeth Moss and John Slattery were terrific together (though who is Slattery not good with?), and it’s a mark of how far Peggy’s come in the agency that he’d be treating her as, if not an equal, than someone at least worthy of attention and some small respect.
* So who was the band that Harry thought were the Rolling Stones? A Twitter follower pointed out that some of the members of Styx called themselves The Tradwinds in the early ’60s, but they changed their name by 1965 because a Rhode Island band called The Trade Winds had become successful. Even stoned, would Harry confuse a bunch of guys from Rhode Island with one of the bands at the forefront of the British Invasion?
* As mentioned last week, I’m screener-less for the rest of the season. I wound up staying up tonight to write this one, but as I’m about to publish, I’m feeling very much the old man on the verge of being replaced by hippies. So my guess is future reviews are going to come sometime in the late morning on Monday. UPDATE: And, of course, when I stay up to write them, I inevitably forget things, so a few more bullet points:
* The Stones/Heinz thing may well have been Weiner and Levy referencing “The Who Sell Out,” which had Roger Daltrey posing with a can of Heinz beans on the album cover. That was in 1967, and of course they were making fun of the idea of sponsoring such a product.
* Henry makes a reference to “Romney” being a clown. That’s him talking about Mitt’s father George, the Michigan governor who was big enough in the Republican party that he ran against Goldwater for a time during the 1964 primaries. Let me remind you, as always, of this blog’s No Politics rule, which for the most part has only had to cover contemporary politics. If you want to talk about George Romney and why a top aide of John Lindsay might not like the guy, go ahead. If you want to discuss whether Weiner and Levy were taking a shot at Mitt, that’s a no go. Any comments about the Romney currently in the headlines will be deleted. Thank you.
What did everybody else think?
Alan, I’ve seen this mentioned elsewhere, but on tonight’s show, Ginsburg’s father is reading Jimmie Foxx’s obit. (At least I think it’s Jimmie Foxx he’s talking about. Couldn’t really hear him that well.) Now, Foxx’s death didn’t actually take place until July of ’67. Error on the writers’ part, or are we really in the year 1967?
Pete Fox died July 5, 1966, in Detroit. He played for the Tigers and the Red Sox. He was 57. You think Weiner’s going to make an error on history? Never.
LJA, thanks for the clarification. I knew he said “Fox,” I just couldn’t hear the first name.
It is weird that Jimmie and Pete died just a year a part, though, huh?
Well, Matt Weiner has made some cultural errors. . . Unless he was in some way trying to be ironic. But I doubt that.
Matt has an amazing and over the top competent staff of researchers. They make make a teeny, tiny slip, but nothing major that would get all the way to final cut. I’d bet the farm on that.
oops, that should be “may make” — see how that goes ;)
I found the episode odd and jarring. Didn’t love it but it had some moments. I didn’t realize Hamm directed this until I read it here, but while I was watching it, it popped in my head several times that it seemed very different. I also did not realize they added makeup effects and used a body double for Jones. I just thought maybe I never saw a photo of her when she was most pregnant, so I guess they sold me on the makeup.
Roger is always fun to me, as is Peggy.
Wow, you really must not have been paying attention. The body double was twice the size of January Jones (terrible, took me completely out of the scene) and the fat prosthetics looked like something out of a bad Eddie Murphy movie. Horribly distracting and well below this show’s usual standard of excellence
You can see the prosthetic in the image for this review. Really bad.
that’s the bandage from her biopsy.
hmm, maybe you’re right. I see something in that still on her cheek.
I think Hampshi is right. I can see the prosthetic too in the image accompanying the review. Her mouth area is normal, but there is a circle around it and it looks like the makeup is built out from there.
I found the prosthetic distracting as well, but that’s definitely supposed to be a bandage from her biopsy. In all fairness, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a “fat suit” on TV that wasn’t distracting.
Yes, you can see both in the image. When JJ first appeared in the episode, it kind of took my breath away to see her so heavy. Reading all the comments now and thinking about it some more, they did overdo it. But maybe if they had made her only slightly heavier it wouldn’t have been as apparent. And we’d all be here asking each other, “Does it look like Betty gained weight?”
I cannot be first… it just isn’t right.
In any case, the BBW Betty was cheering, at least for her giving up the restrictive dieting that would, of course, frak up her set-point. Now all she has to do is get right with herself before Sally starts her own eating disorder…. so much of Betty’s energy was pushing against Don’s implacable mystery that when she lets go of the rope, she really lets go…. sad to know that the greater worry for her is being fat, rather than having a clean martyr’s death through cancer. I wonder whether she stopped smoking, too?
As for the rest of the gang, I’d be concerned about Mr. Ginsberg, if only due to him getting so much screen time, and our favorites, this early in the game, so little. Yes, I want more, more, more — as MAD MEN always leaves us wanting….
“and our favorites, so little”…. crikies. Never hunger for first, kids, it only leads to typoes.
What’s Bewitched?
The leading allegorical story of how elitist deviant Communists corrupted good, decent American men… until one pink lass revolted, and decided to cast her lot with prime American values.
Then the CIA switched Darrins on her, and all hell broke loose… they even championed donations for the One World dupes at UNICEF…. I *know*.
What the WHAT?? Are you kidding? Google it. And I have no idea what the other one is talking about. Won’t even read it twice to figure it out.
Hilarious CGEYE!!!!!!
I’ve been thinking about Bewitched ever since Mad Men started. Funny to think it was so long before it actually premiered! Aside from the ad agency itself, the old offices of Don and Roger reminded me a lot of the offices at McMann Tate (it could be faulty childhood memory but the walls and the things on them…)
Thanks for staying up…the episode was a bit disappointing.
What’s Bewitched?
It’s 2012, try using Google. It’s not like you have to twitch your nose to find out.
I usually like to give a comment like that the benefit of the doubt, or the internet being difficult to decipher tone, and assume it is a sarcastic/joking comment :)
I hope.
What’s Bewitched?
It’s surprising that somebody can develop a website in 2012 and not put in a maintenance system to remove duplicate/garbage comments- especially on a site with a server as hinky as hitfix.com.
What’s Bewtiched?
It was a situation comedy where the wife was secretly a witch and the husband worked for an ad agency.
As opposed to a drama where the (ex)wife is openly a witch and the husband, who is secretly someone else, works for an ad agency.
Nice reply, Darren 2, hadn’t thought of it that way.
Brilliant Darren 2.0
yup, great job Darren 2.0 (great name too! I never did like the replacement Darren)
I’ve been watching Bewitched reruns for about 2 months now and STILL haven’t seen Derwood 2.0. Now I noticed they’re not rerunning it anymore. I just recall he was always mad, and had a very square head. Duncan 1.0 was awesome, though.
Betty had to be reminded of how the kids might react to the news by Don. Even when we might feel al little sympathy for her, I am again reminded that she seems to forget her three children, and only concentrates on herself. I know its a tough time for her, but really wouldn’t a mother think of her children first?
I think that’s a little too harsh on Betty. I don’t blame her in this instance – everyone reacts differently when frightened like that. It’s a bit of a No True Scotsman to say that “a mother wouldn’t” this or that. I wouldn’t call Betty a good mother, but I equally wouldn’t judge her motherhood on her reaction to hearing that she might die. Of course it’s different for Don. He thinks of the broader consequences, because he would have to deal with them after she’d be gone – not her.
The way she cuddled with baby Gene told a different story, too.
You know, the IDEA of Cancer was so HUGE back then, people didn’t even SAY THE WORD! Notice, it’s not until Don is talking to Roger that it ever gets said out loud. Even with the woman who Betty has lunch with. It was considered a certain death, no way around it.
So, I excuse Betty if her brain went into some hyper-fear mode and she didn’t do it “right”. I thought there was a truth to her reaction.
This is where the term “politically correct” got it’s bad name. From people saying what they think it correct, instead of what they really mean.
And THAT is why I love this show. Matt exposes the truth every chance he gets.
@PA and @Ritz, if this were the sole evidence that Betty is a poor mother that thinks of herself before the kids, I would give your argument more credence. But given the history AND the fact that this is a story and characters do things for a reason, I’m with Nathan.
I liked the Betty storyline, though I could have done without the “fat” part of it. Or her weight gain could have been less severe (and thus the make-up job less ridiculous). Its also just another thing that I don’t fully buy about the character (Betty has been vigilant about her appearance from day one). That she is thoroughly depressed on the other hand is a great story to keep following again. Betty is still completely unfulfilled in her life as a housewife (just to a more faithful man) and I think exploring the very real consequences of that remains a great avenue for the show to touch on from time to time. I also loved the phone call to Don, and from Don back to Betty (if failing to get through to her). I like that they are showing that people who share children stay intimately connected in important ways like that especially at a moment like that one. Its a bond not easily broken, or replaced. They aren’t ever going to not care about each other. Don seemed less creepily under a spell this week, so that was nice as well.
I liked the Betty storyline too. It was very interesting to see that she is just as unhappy and unfulfilled. Before – she could rationalize/martyrize to herself that Don was the cause of it all. But she doesn’t have that anymore – so now the new scapegoat? None. She has nothing. And I think that is why she might have wanted a bad outcome. Because being sick, would make her a “subject” again. I think she was a bit crushed after that phone call… I don’t think I am expressing very well.
Was anyone other than me reminded of Cybil Sheppard’s Moonlighting character (which shot some episodes during her real-life pregancy) when seeing Big Betty? Some of the wardrobe of both characters felt similar.
Regarding Hamm’s directorial debut, have to think he requested the use of more dissolves in this week’s episode, unless there’s a new editor starting with this show. Guess we’ll find out if more eps start going dissolve-crazy going forward.
AMG, I think it’s plausible in at least one way. Betty spent a lot of time socializing with neighbors in her old home. She doesn’t have that support system and we know she doesn’t have much of a family. I suspect that she is far lonelier than before. It’s not surprising for someone to move on to new coping mechanisms in such situations especially if she’s laying off the alcohol.
I didn’t mind the Betty storyline but I loved the end where she ends up eating Sally’s leftover ice cream with “I am 16, going on 17” playing in the credits. Don let Betty stay a little girl, emotionally — let her have her fits, get her way, as he was getting “his” way too. Henry thought he was marrying a woman but Betty will forever want to be a spoiled little girl. Thinking she can have whatever she wants (food in this case) without consequence.
I just wanted to remind viewers that it has been mentioned more than once that Betty was a “bigger” child-Grandpa Gene even told Sally about how his wife would leave Betty at the shops to make her walk home and force her to lose weight. So, Betty letting herself go and getting bigger is not out of character for her at all.
To me that song at the end, with Betty sitting there eating Sally’s leftover Sundae (depressed and stuck, while clearly trying to be a better mom for her daughter), was an incredibly powerful statement about women’s lots at the time (mostly looking backward in time, but not entirely). The lyrics that played in immediate relation to that scene were “your life, little girl, is a blank page for men to write on, for men to write on.” To me that was no accident, but a powerful (and ominous) comment about where Sally could be in a few years, and how much Betty has been written on.
I also agree the Betty storyline was entertaining. It was something new — not the usual whiny kid-slapping mother routine. I actually felt empathetic toward her and that’s a first! I give actress January Jones and director Hamm credit for that. I think reviewers and watchers hate Betty so much at this point they are prone to instinctively hating any and every storyline regarding her. She is a despicable character for sure but I had no problems with this story arc. It was more interesting than some of the first episode’s dry office conversations. And wow, they put her in some big tent ugly-ass dresses! The first dress actually matched the hideous floral pattern on the teacup. How low she has fallen!
Although I don’t love Betty and I agree the makeup was pretty second-rate, it was a noble attempt to address JJ’s pregnancy without making Betty pregnant again. Plus, it will be easier to explain JJ’s return to svelteness after the baby—stick to your thyroid meds, and the pounds will begin to fall away. A tumor causing hypothyroidism does cause rapid weight gain, and it’s plausible to me that even a character obsessed with her own looks would succumb to the depression that is common with the disease. Imagine if you did obsessively watch your diet and tried to exercise, even though your body felt constantly tired, but you still gained weight? If I felt like everything I did had no effect, I’d be finishing off my daughter’s uneaten ice cream sundae too. It’s a vicious snowball effect.
It is a great work-around by Weiner and Co, that’s for sure, but it does seem to work with the character overall. Betty continually finds herself in situations where she should be happy but can never pull the emotion off. To let her vanity go out the window is the closest she can get to rock bottom. My favorite bit was her reaction to Henry not seeing her gain weight and being upset about it. With such a domineering mother, I’m guessing she takes it that if Henry gave her gruff about the weight, that would show he cares. More of this in my post, The Ballad of Betty Franics, here: [bit.ly]
One thing that would have made Betty’s new found fatness and ongoing depression would have been to make her hair and make up less neat. She looked as glamorous and Grace Kelly-like as she usually does from the nose up, which is why the fat prosthetics seem so jarring and noticeable. She’s fat, she’s in a moo-moo, she’s not going to take the time to style her hair and put on her make up. Right?
Are we positive that the tumor is really benign? I feel like there was a device in the script that ensured Henry wouldn’t answer the phone and that Betty could be concealing the actual news. Not sure of this though.
The weight gain can be produced by having a benign tumor on/in the thyroid gland as well. Of course, Betty probably doesn’t know that and will be pleased when the weight flies right back off.
I immediately thought the same thing. Betty has never been fully comfortable or able to express her truth withothers, but the closest if any was Don. This wouldn’t be the first time she was reluctant to tell Henry something.
That’s the thing that was bugging me. Thyroid tumors can easily cause problems even if they are benign, which most are. I find it much, much easier to believe that Betty is hypothyroid than that she suddenly got that sluggish and put that much weight on just because she’s depressed. She’s certainly been depressed before.
Oh, I was replying to Bad Dad, not Matthew. I agree with Jersey Rudy that Betty was disappointed not to have a good excuse.
I was thinking about what her friend said about not telling her kids, how it would be easier to not explain it. I think this is what Betty was doing.
Mad Men doesn’t typically go through ‘major’ story lines like this in one episode, so I don’t think we’ve seen the last of this.
I don’t see how she could keep that secret. Henry would be the one paying the doctor bills. Also, remember that he’s the one who made her appointment because the doctor is politically connected.
If the story doesn’t come back next week I suspect it’s dead.
The last Peggy/Roger interaction I recall was in Shut the Door, Have a Seat, when they were collecting files from the old office and Roger asked her to fix him coffee and she said “no.”
The scene where Betty returns home from the doctor was interesting. The camera was set up in a wood paneled room (home office? library?), and it was stationary while you saw Betty moving frantically back and from across the doorway. Hanging on the wall was the portrait of her mother, last seen in season two in her father’s house. It’s a very stern face, and from what we know about her, she wouldn’t have approved of Betty’s weight gain. Nice callback.
I thought for part of the episode that Weiner was trying to make Betty a more sympathetic character, but when she acted like cancer was her preferred choice to weight gain, I went back to hating her.
I am really enjoying Pete and Peggy coming into their own. And I really like how Megan navigates her relationship with Don. She’s still getting to know him, but she is honest and she holds her ground, and she doesn’t understand it when he treats her like Betty.
It’s going to be a great season.
I enjoyed Megan’s reaction too, especially when Don tried to shut himself off again. It worked.
“I order you to bring him in!” *finger wagging*
*look*
*beg* “You have to, I already told Mohawk.”
:D
One of the best parts of last season was how quickly things started happening, so it’s a little frustrating to seem them return to the glacial pace of seasons 2 and 3. Though, I agree with Alan, Betty’s increased presence contributes to that.
As someone who now lives on the West Coast, I love that Harry was eating White Castle hamburgers. I wonder what’s going on in his marriage. He did cry during the Carousel scene (season 1), but that incident occurred after his wife kicked him out (or banished to the couch) because he slept with the secretary. Safe to say that the Crane marriage is on the rocks.
In previous seasons, I never noticed that Betty never ate, although I did want to stop her from finishing Sally’s sundae. Are Betty’s eating habits a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation?
It was nice to see that she is acting nicer to Sally. I don’t see it as a long term change, though. sigh.
Rose in SV
Wasn’t Mrs. Crane “unable to make it” to the Drapers’ party last week?
We were introduced to Dawn, but they did not delve any more into race relations following the premiere. I just know that somebody (most likely Roger) is going to say something really bad to Dawn and I can’t wait to see how the show handles that and what everybody’s reaction in the office is going to be.
I can’t wait to see if Dawn is clever and gets the chance to step up the way Peggy did. Back when Peggy told Abe a “Negro” had just as much chance of getting promoted as she did, there were no African-American employees.
Line of the night: “There were 20! I thought you were getting them for your family!”
That line tickled me because I had just finished watching Harold and Kumar earlier this evening.
As soon as I heard that line I was guessing the reference was to White Castle, since chicken mcnuggets were still about 15-20 years away. LOL
Tons of great lines last night, including Roger talking about his “free-flowing” client meeting: There were two of them, but by the end of the evening, there were three!” And the dinner with the Heinz client, when Megan corrects him on the name of the Stones song: “Tims is on MY side.” He repllies, “Yes dear – it is.”
I’m sure it makes me terrible but I think it’s as much of a sign of how little I care for the character that I was sort of rooting for the tumor to be malignant.
Tbat’s harsh, I know, but the two things I’m interested in in this show are SCDP and Don himself. Now that Betty isn’t really a part of either world her appearances on the show are probably going to seem increasingly out of place and annoying because they take us away from the more interesting bits of the show.
Um… me too, actually. In fact, in an otherwise underwhelming episode overall, by the end, when Betty is utterly ridiculous and scarfing down ice cream, I found myself saying to my wife: “This is my favorite episode, because to [heck] with Betty Francis!” I’m a horrible person I’m sure, but man do I still hate her.
I too was happy that they finally had a Betty story I cared somewhat about and Betty’s smelling of her children and drinking it in indicated her mortality may have finally been giving her some perspective but then, nope, the tumor is benign, and she’s right back to being Betty. A raised and dropped opportunity, IMO.
Thanks for the review, as always, Alan, you helped me see some connections I had not. And I’d been racking my brain where I’d heard of the Tradewinds before and the Styx bullet point cleared that up.
Might be my least favorite episode of the series, but that teaser sure got me excited for next week.
Hamm-handed. An absolutely awful episode, maybe the worst in the series. I think Mr. Sepinwall was downright kindhearted in his review (and unlike Alan I have enjoyed the Betty character and most of her storylines/foregrounded episodes). The jarring quality of her appearance took me right out of it. I simply could not immerse myself in the world of these characters. I couldn’t even see Betty Draper, I could only see pregnant January Jones and whatever padding or make-up they used to make her look like an absolute behemoth. I mean, a little weight gain is one thing, or when you spread it out over a whole season like Year 1 Peggy, but it was almost unintentionally comic how enormous she was – it looked like someone pumped her full of lard, she looked like a drag queen at times, just an abominable decision. You take almost two years to give us this new season and you can’t work around a pregnancy other than to make Betty gargantuan?
Mike Ginsberg’s Jewish accent/patois was also way over-the-top, especially in his initial meeting with Betty. It was like a bad anti-Semitic parody, a caricature, with the plaid jacket and that whole Catskills Jewish comedian syntactical style. Yeesh.
White Castle was amusing and way better than backstage at the Stones concert. That whole vibe seemed obviously played on a soundstage and everything about it was: “Look everybody, We’re in The Sixties now!” It had everything except some Laugh-In style camerawork or somebody saying ‘Groovy’.
A thoroughly unpleasant evening of Mad Men. There are some sub par episodes out there, and whenever I’ve doubted this show before it has come back strong, but this one was a flat out stinker, a real dud.
The Pete/Roger dynamic was the only minutely interesting section. I particularly liked Sterling’s line: “When is everything gonna get back to normal?” It fits with the show’s themes about America and its desire to ignore history, and people everywhere and their reluctance to accept change (Don’s take on American Airlines, Henry chiding Betty for her childish worldview, and various other moments from the series were echoed in that comment). Roger Sterling’s world is ending.
“Every generation wants to be the last. Every generation hates the next trend in music they can’t understand. We hate to give up those reins of our culture. To find our music playing in elevators. The ballad for our revolution, turned into background music for a television commercial. To find our generation’s clothes and hair suddenly retro.”
-Chuck Palahniuk
I’m a hater on this one people, sorry,
Steph
Absolutely correct – I agree on the Betty part, it was really comical how overweight she was portrayed to be. I think due to her limited acting abilities, they made symbolism do the heavier lifting: she’s not fat but VERY fat, over the top, she isn’t sick, she has a TUMOR, her daughter won’t eat more than a bite of the LARGE ICE CREAM dish so Betty does, she makes love with her husband because it’s been too long… and of course, the dream sequence, which was just as easy to “decode”. Soap Operas are less melodramatic. Basically January Jones was a prop in her scenes.
And doubly correct with Mike Ginsberg – I was squirming after a few lines of his, come ON, over-the-top doesn’t describe it! Here it comes.. wait for it, a Mein Kampf JOKE. This in 1966, in a work place you want a job at… SURE…sure… The romanticisation is a misunderstanding of entertainers, comedians and then on top of that, “Woody Allen/Lenny Bruce” combination, like as if they are the same off-stage as on, as if it is just natural, not cultural work-mode. As if Jewishness is being a natural neurotic gag machine, with great timing and insights, and they go home to their first-generation father who must at that moment provide a Jewish prayer, a couple of seconds after talking about getting laid by bringing home two women… Because they are Jewish, they have to be heavy-handed symbols, mega-Jewish, like Bruce, Sahl, Allen and Jazz Singer all rolled up in one? Why not let the character show it as Peggy did over episodes, why everything in one instance. Peggys religion was handled more calmly as she was showing the hints of Vatican II and her pregnancy. There was little revealed by character, most everything was telegraphed by standard tv Hallmark sign-system. If Jewish means you have to say Mein Kampf and be neurotic at a job application, then obviously no one there understands the more complex point of assimilation and the new kind of cultural revealing that occurs with certain comedians on stage first, not ad execs trying for a Fortune 500 firm.
It was The Nutty Professor/Norbert/Big Momma level makeup effects. OK for a comedy, not so good for a drama.
Amen. I think Jon Hamm got to direct this episode because no one else wanted to helm such a clumsy exercise. Mad Men meets the Klumps meets the Jazz Singer.
Completely agree on this being one of the worst episodes. I hate when script writers resort to catastrophic disease. And the scene with the new copywriter’s Dad at the end, in that Stanley Kowalski apartment, really bothered me. I’m not saying none of us is poor, but that’s not how we NY Jews, even the poorest ones, lived in the Sixties.
“That whole vibe seemed obviously played on a soundstage and everything about it was: “Look everybody, We’re in The Sixties now!” It had everything except some Laugh-In style camerawork or somebody saying ‘Groovy’.”
Right on, Stephanie. About the only thing missing in that scene were Jack Webb and Harry Morgan with their classic ‘Dragnet’ deadpan cop delivery.
Yes. As the credits rolled, I turned to my wife and said, “This was the worst episode of Mad Men I’ve ever seen.”
Bleh. Glad I watched Game Of Thrones first.
No need to apologize for being a hater, Steph. This episode was lousy. I’m surprised Alan didn’t pan it too. Almost made me wish I’d watched “The Killing” instead.
Is it me or is it completely out of character for Betty Draper/Francis to be that overweight? She wouldn’t have gone to the doctor or somethin months earlier? Like after she gained ten pounds? She looked like she ate another human being. And is the show saying she got that heavy because of a tumor on her thyroid? Or because she’s guzzling down sundaes two at a time? Really mixed messages from the show on this one. Maybe Hamm a little bit of a novice as director didn’t hepl? I absolutely loved the premeire but I thought this one had logic holes.
I bought it. If her thyroid tumor was causing her to start to gain weight, through no real fault of her own, paired with the depression she’s obviously going through, I can see her just essentially saying, “fuck it,” and eating whatever she wanted to, thus making it worse…
I tend to have more sympathy for Betty than the average person, and I’m always looking for redemption/growth for her, and I thought her sitting down with a sundae and offering her daughter a sundae was this huge deal for her. Henry told her it was OK if she was fat. He loved her anyway, and didn’t notice and didn’t care, plus she had that brush with death and that conversation with her friend. She is thinking about how she’s been living her life.
It is OK for her to want and enjoy a sundae, and it is OK for her daughter to eat one (if she wants) and it won’t wreck Sally’s chances for happiness. It’s a moment of liberation for her. There’s this whole other way of being a person even if you can’t fit into the fabulous clothes you once wore. And with a house like that, she can get bigger fabulous clothes, I’m sure. Henry’s there, Don’s there, she’s not cast asea even if she looks different. She’s not as lonely as her friend, and she is aware of that. She’s maybe even grateful for it. Consciously, actively grateful.
She gained weight because she’s sitting on her ass eating junk food. She’s too depressed to care. And remember, women in those days weren’t working out so she packed on weight. She’s tiny, she probably gained 15-20 pounds, but it showed all over the place. Clumsy make up job aside, I don’t find it all that unrealistic.
Re: the tumor – who knows WHAT it was. It was a mass on her lymph node, and she’s prone to drama. Every time it was mentioned it sounded more and more serious which is consistent with the kind of hysteria Betty’s prone to and the kind of morose reaction Don would have.
It was a tumor on her thyroid, which could be indicative of cancer. I didn’t find Betty’s reaction to be overly dramatic in the slightest — cancer was even more terrifying back then than it is now. It may as well have been a death sentence. As others have said, a benign tumor on the thyroid can still cause hypothyroidism and tremendous weight gain, with or without the junk food. I have mixed feelings on this episode; the fat suit makeup was just very distracting.
Betty has a history or weight issues going back to preteen years. She talks about it in first few seasons (and to her shrink) and as already mentioned, her father talked about in third season, too.
Betty’s fat. Hahahahahaha!
I’m done.
I think it would have been interesting for Betty to have a fatal illness. Not to sound sadistic or anything. It just would have shaped a lot in terms of storyline and Don’s evolution.
(By the way, I was just thinking about how Don sound like Dawn…. but anyway…)
LOL Kimberly that was my reaction too. No one deserves it more.
This episode was so hard to watch for me — but after the fact, I’ve found this harsh reaction to the Betty storyline curious. Why does Betty “deserve” to have a thyroid condition and get fat? Does Don “deserve” to get an STD or be diagnosed with prostate cancer or something?
Thank you for pointing that out Janet. Betty is a horrible person/mother. Don has been horrible to women over the years (and some of his colleagues). So if one is going to argue that a despicable character should get cancer and die, one should at least admit the same could be said of Don Draper.
Don is horrible person/father to his children too. Most of the time he neglected them, never even came home most nights, to his wife or children while he was off with one lover after another. Ignoring his children completely. Product of his times /environment yes. But so is how Betty, in how she treats her children. (she was expected to settle down and have children, although she might not have wanted to, her mother died very young, she was never given any value except her looks and to bear children, children are seen and not heard in the 60’s) Yet Don gets a pass, ALL THE TIME. Oh and need to bring some sympathy to Don. The writers give some sympathetic moments to Don all the time, but very few for Betty. Especially last season, the WRITING for Betty was HORRIBLE.
When I said I didn’t want to sound sadistic, I meant it. I don’t think she deserves it, but, I mean, look at Don’s reaction to even the thought of her having some terminal illness.
Obviously, it’s too early in the series for Don to make such a huge change, but I think it would have made Don see that what he has is good, that is marriage to Megan isn’t what he wanted, maybe Betty would have been his new Anna, in that he could be his Dick Whitman self to her, etc…
Plus, a main character dying midway through the series is unheard of, so I thought it would have been an intriguing storyline.
Bravo, Jan!
Thank you Janet. I had been thinking the same thing myself. Why does Don Draper always get a pass, even though he’s a liar, a cheat and a disinterested father at best?
… coming up just as soon as I have an impromptu meeting with a naked Charlton Heston…
I like Hayley McFarland as Don’s backstage friend… she was really good as Tim Roth’s daughter on Lie To Me, but I couldn’t immediately place her, here…
Speaking of Charlton Heston, wouldn’t a teenager who didn’t know who Charlton Heston was in 1966 just be ignorant of pop culture? Let’s say she’s 16. She would have been 9 when Ben-Hur came out.
I was thinking about that, too, Bobby. But Heston didn’t make movies that teens would be interested in during the mid-60s, and “Ben-Hur’ would have been a long time ago for that teen. Once “Planet of the Apes” comes out in 1968, she’ll know who he is.
Because I was 10 when Titanic came out, my first reaction was that a movie that won as many Oscars as Ben Hur would be known to anyone who didn’t live under a rock, but of course, Titanic was much more targeted at 10-15 year olds. Part of it would depend on whether they were putting those movies on TV back then.
Wouldn’t the Ten Commandments have been out for a while by then too? I would think Moses would be a pretty memorable role.
I commented below on this.
Heston had just come out with the epic Khartoum in June 1966 and the The Agony and the Ecstasy in October of ’65, both nominated for multiple Oscars. According to IMDB he was starring 2-3 big films a year. Heston was a huge star, but not someone a 15 year old would have found particularly hip.
My read is that the girls were messing around with Harry, and by Don’s reaction I think he realized it.
It was easier to be ignorant of pop culture back then, at least other than music. The thunderdome of inescapable entertainment news we have had in the last 20-25 years hadn’t yet fully formed.
I thought it was odd that she didn’t know the name. I was her age in 1966, lived in several big cities in the northeast (including NYC), and knew exactly who Charlton Heston was. I actually think that in many ways it was harder to be ignorant of popular culture then than it is today because it wasn’t nearly as fragmented. IIRC, there were only about six tv channels, and if you hadn’t seen Heston at the movies, you’d have seen his name on a marquee, he’d turn up on What’s My Line?, in Life or Look magazine, he’d be mentioned on the radio, or you’d hear your parents refer to him. There were far fewer music, tv and movie stars, and the ones we had were sort of touchtones in a much more unified culture. You may not have been a follower of a particular star, but at least you were aware of them. … Of course, the girl backstage could simply be too stoned to recognize a familiar name. Maybe she was just teasing Don. Or she just isn’t a typical teen. Strange to have never heard of him, I think, but that’s what makes the world go round.
I think Michael is a riff on Budd Schulman’s Sammy Glick, the ultimate (and stereotypical) obnoxious Jewish overachiever.
Loved Slattery, loved Moss, but I’m getting tired of Sommer as comic relief/resident d-bag. Enough already. Let’s start seeing more of Don’s struggles and triumphs. So far all he’s done is look disinterested, appalled and/or worried – again, enough already.
Betty’s storyline made me very uncomfortable, because I don’t really know what’s behind it. Was it done to take down the character and/or the actress a peg, or to provide some sort of story for the character – what?! The Francis Adams Family house is creepy in the extreme, too – who in their right minds would choose such a dark, weird, forbidding house?
YES on the Harry thing. I think Harry brings a lot to the show, but two episodes in a row with a LOT of “Harry’s obnoxious” gags? I think we’ve spent more time with Harry this season than Pete, which is absolutely ridiculous.
no, I like Harry. We need to get to know the peripheral characters as much as the main ones. That’s what makes Mad Men so great. If Kinsey, Sal and Freddy have screen time, why can’t Harry.
@Ben, Because we’re not getting to know Harry, Harry is being used as a one-note joke machine. OK, two-or-three note joke machine. He can do douchey, he can do smarmy, and he can do incompetent. (Although the bit about “if you want to eat, eat before you go home” was good). With Harry, they’re having the problem Parks and Rec has had with Chris Traeger.
And with Don, it almost seems like they’re having the Ann Perkins Problem. It’s almost like Don didn’t have anything else to do, so they threw him into the Stones concert scene. Why would Don go to that? At this point in the company’s growth, wouldn’t he leave this to an account man? Or did Don just want to go and observe the teenage wildlife? While I liked the scenes at the concert, Don’s presence there didn’t make sense to me.
He was definitely curious about those fangirls, but I think he also didn’t expect to be there so long.
Also this wouldn’t be an accounts man’s job. They weren’t trying to take on the Stones as a client. They wanted to hire their creative services.
@Fresser28 The Francis house is very right for the time period on the east coast – probably built around the turn of the century, those houses were considered grand (and many still stand even today). Also, it’s quite interesting to show how Betty may be trying to live in the past by buying that relic that they live in versus seeing how Don and Megan live in their very modern apartment in the city.
Agree with the people saying Betty’s weight gain seems out of character. From season one, we’ve known that this woman is OBSESSED with her physical appearance. I understand she’s depressed, but she’s basically been depressed throughout the whole show, and has taken it out in other ways (like raging out on her innocent children and telling them she’ll cut off their fingers).
And I HATE Betty, but…I couldn’t help but feel bad for her. Maybe because losing control of my eating habits and getting fat is one of my worst fears, but that ending shot of her eating the second sundae kinda disturbed me. Stereotypical girl thing to say, but whatever.
Betty’s mother was obsessed with weight, so it didn’t surprise me that weight-gain was in her future, especially after three children.
And maybe because the standards of beauty for the pre-Twiggy era were rounder, Betty could go without noticing a little longer.
I think it sets us up for an interesting Betty arc. I’m not a big Betty fan, but I loved this episode, loved January’s performance, loved Jon’s choices as a director.
I hope this Fat Betty thing goes on for awhile. I would hate if the writers only made that storyline to accommodate her pregnancy and she miraculously loses weight in the next episode. Maybe that’s another reason why a thyroid cancer storyline intrigued me…
I understand why everyone’s saying this isn’t their favorite episode, and I can see why, but I have to say for me it’s pulling me more into the theme of the show, which really is about the transition of the sixties. I mean, how painful is it to see cool Don become uncool Dad? For those in my age range (which is pretty close to Weiner’s), Don IS the age of our parents, and this is the show where we see how they became “old.” As for Betty, her scenes are always slow because, in the world of the housewives of the time, nothing happened! I actually found more sympathy for Betty here because she’s damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. She kept herself perfect, and obsessively thin, so it would make sense to me that given a little nudge she would just give up, let go, and be fat. I think the issues people are having with her revolve around how uncomfortably close to home her issues are. And no she didn’t think of the children at first, but she sure was over July 4th.
Was anybody else sad to think how sad it is that the Stones finally did sell out (that is sell their song to an advertiser)?
Happy that those of us on the West coast are getting a chance to weigh in early!
“How painful is it to see cool Don become uncool Dad?”
Extremely. I hated to see his impeccable sense of fashion make him impossibly square at that Rolling Stones concert. Time is not on your side, Don.
lovely comment Leslie. thanks.
Can Megan become any more emblematic of the 60’s? To look at her style and wardrobe from last season to this… I mean come on… a little transition would be nice here folks…
Srobe – I’m guessing that now that Megan is married to Don, she can afford the wardrobe she wants whereas as a working receptionist/secretary living in NY, last season she had the wardrobe she could afford, that is to say, very few or no new items at all. It makes sense to me.
A couple of thoughts re: Ginsburg-
I agree with those who found him stereotypically “NY Jewish”. Being one myself, I cringed at how over the top he was. Secondly, when we saw Ginsburg’s home life, the first thing that occurred to me was that this guy’s a pathological liar. Didn’t he reference having no family at all, or am I imagining that?
I know that the series needs a backstabbing character to betray, and thereby toughen up, Peggy but does it have to be this guys. Not likeable. At. All. Even Stan grew on me with his neanderthal ways. Don’t see it happening with this new guy. Just my $0.02.
I assumed “no family” meant “no wife and kids.” Which, when you’re living with your folks and trying to find a job, that’s exactly how you would describe yourself.
Telling Peggy he had no family wasn’t a lie. It was marketing.
Considering how over-the-top the character has been developed so far, so fast, that “no family” can be revealed in time to mean either he’s ashamed of what he does have. It seems he is now motherless, and a father who wants to have him buy prostitutes for both of them to celebrate but then also gives him a heavy prayer, etc.. that can also turn into a Holocaust-background storyline later. None of which really makes the character intro any more compelling.
I feel like in this era with Allen and Bruce and the prevailing youth culture, it’s possible a guy like Michael, not wanting to be like his father,would play this up outside home. Peggy herself seems to note how easily he switches on/off.
I think he meant no wife and kids.
I don’t think Michael is there to be back-stabbing annoying guy. I think he’s actually a quite humble kid with a knack for advertising, who knows that humble don’t cut it in the ad world. So he overcompensates/midreads Peggy at his first meeting, then dials it back with Don on Peggy’s advice. The meek kid we see at home with his dad, or the awe-struck kid gazing out the window at SCDP is the real Michael.
Yeah, he’ll probably end up putting Peggy through her paces, but I’ll bet we’ll see a reluctance behind the misery he’ll cause her.
I loved watching Peggy watch him when they were with Don!!
I like how you numerically wrote out “two cents”.
At least Daddy Ginsberg was accurately Jewish. I cringed when I saw the Japanese waitress wearing a cheongsam, which even the guys back in the 60s knew was Chinese.
I didn’t like Young Ginsberg’s character either. But I get that he’s there to make Peggy feel threatened, and I predict that he’ll get a promotion or recognition that Peggy deserved.
I thought this season started on Memorial Day 1965. Did this episode skip more than a year ahead, or was Alan wrong in his column last week?
It began on Memorial Day 1966.
Memorial Day 1966.
ARGH! Let me be clear, I do not hate the character of Betty, much less the actress, January Jones. However I am royally FED UP with the WRITING of constantly focusing on Betty’s negative side–and not in a humorous way like they’ve had at times done with Pete, Roger or Harry. And still the show typically show them in a positive light. The show even managed to show Joan’s rapist-husband in a positive light stitching up Joan’s cut finger before sending him off the Vietnam.
But not Betty. It’s like there’s some mandate to show why someone like Betty who looks like Grace Kelly can have an almost wholly unattractive personality. An the show has overwhelmingly done since Season 2 ended. She was happy when Sally got to go to the Beatles (the only time in the series when Betty was genuinely smiling, not one of those tiny formal Stepford smiles) and she protected Don’s secret Dick Whitman history to the government are the only two times in the past two seasons she wasn’t written as overwhelmingly negative.
The show could and should do better. For all the “issues” that TPTB of COMMUNITY reportedly have had with Chevy Chase, they’ve still managed to find ways of portraying Pierce in a positive light. I would like to think MAD MEN might be able to be as good as COMMUNITY with their major characters.
That all said, yeah, the Betty plot was mostly a downer and you’d think they’d finally use this as a turning point in the depiction of Betty’s character when she finds out she’s not dying. But nooo, they immediately have her grousing about being fat. Ugh. Enough.
Alan, fess up, the REAL reason you wanted Betty diagnosed with a terminal disease was in the hopes she’d start cooking crystal meth and become rising druglord (“druglady”? “queenpin”?) of Westchester county, New York!
Btw, Henry may have “stole” Betty from Don, but that’s not going to encourage him because deep down, inside, Henry knows that Betty’s “stealable”. If it happened once, it could happen again. Hey kids, that’s another reason why adultery is bad for either partner. (The More You Know.)
Don / Dawn. Ha! Didn’t even make the connection. Nice to see SCDP become, “more modern” with their secretaries. Plus, she was “the most qualified”. Altho … Don’s secretary … Megan will want to keep an eye on her. After all, Don started out the series staunchly claiming not to have a Jew in his department, “not on my watch!” but that didn’t stop him from crossing the ethnic divide to sleep with Rachel Menken. Just saying.
Ah, Pete turns the tables on Roger by “stealing” Mohawk Airlines BACK from Roger after Roger tried to steal them from Pete. Nicely played, Pete. Joffrey’s got nothing on you.
Harry & The Stones. Or as I’d have put it, “Harold & Donald Go To White Castle”. He’s so hep with his black (turtleneck?) shirt & jacket, especially next to “Old Man” Draper. Altho speaking of the Old Man, phenomenal how he “psychoanalyzed” the groupie about how she felt and what she expected would happen in the Stones’ dressing room.
Ah, Peggy, just as she’s winning respect from an older generation, she might have inadvertently hired the younger (half-)generation trying to usurp her position. Altho she was dead on right if Michael can turn it “on” at the office and off, and we find out he’s even more “off” at home, that’s some Dick Whitman caliber of performance.
Still overall a good ep, even with the show’s bias against Betty being a major disappointment.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. Joan? Joan? Where for art thou, Joan? And was Lane even in the group shot of Pete’s office (pining at the picture of the girl from the wallet, or maybe for Joan–cuz they were awfully chummy last week, and last season)?
“Not on my watch!” was a joke. I think he was always fair to Jews on the show.
It’s astounding how much Betty and Sally act alike.
Also I felt some sympathy for Betty. Going to the doctor for one reason and then you’re hit with very different news.
Jon Hamm commented at the NY Times panel that Kiernan has taken to patterning Sally after Betty, independently of input from the directors. I agree she’s doing an impressive job.
It’s really uncomfortable to watch sometimes, seeing Sally act the composed grown-up part.
Yeah, I just don’t see weight gain for Betty as plausible. Not that much weight anyway. My god, they plumped her up like the Michelin Man. I agree it was distracting and didn’t look real. And Mr Henry Francis not caring? A political figure? Women who are on the arms of politicians, even at the smallest local level, were often chosen for their all American good looks. I always think of Carcetti’s wife from The Wire, that girl next door look. Doughy women are just rare in political circles. Him saying he doesn’t care rang totally false. He would NOT want her going to functions with him if she looked that way because it would hurt his chances to gladhand and he would be mercilessly laughed at behind his back and the other political wives would crucify Betty.
It was 1966. Political weighty wives was not really an issue, until, say, the 80s.
Elizabeth Taylor became a political wife in the the 1980s. She was not slim.
It was too much weight gain. Bringing it in as storyline to show depression , how cazy diet pills (amphitimine sp?) use got , and to bring in how scary a cancer diagnosis was then , I was ok with. But it was a little too much. Betty would never have gotten that out of control.
Did anyone else catch that subtle jab about Romney being a ‘clown’? Subliminal messaging at it’s finest. Can anyone elucidate who Henry was referring to?
Mitt’s dad.
Mitt’s dad.
Yes, and I should have noted this in the review, if only to remind everyone of the No Politics rule, which is largely a contemporary issue. Discussion of George Romney by us? Okay. Discussion of Mitt, and whatever Weiner and Erin Levy may have intended with this line in terms of commenting on the 2012 election? Not okay. Anything in latter terms will be deleted. Understand?
But this is so problematic as to seem intentional, unfortunately. George Romney was a decent guy trying to navigate the shoals of a resurgent conservative movement. He was the guy who, at least publicly, was the opposite of the Young and Rubicam entitled, conservative frat guys. He and “Rocky” (Nelson Rockefeller, who I believe was Henry Francis’s previous client) were the leading lights of moderate-to-liberal Republicanism. This is covered in a new book on Republican moderates. John Lindsay was a liberal Republican who would cross the line to register and run as a Democrat–in 1971. It is ridiculous and out of touch with the internal logic of the 1960s that he would so eagerly revile another person dealing with the crisis of being a Republican as cities lost their internal order and people rallied around Nixon to keep their schools un-integrated, bring back “law and order”, and fight the activist liberal Supreme Court. That is, unless John Lindsay was prescient that George Romney would fall on his sword undercutting the troops in a gaffe that would serve as his exit for the 1968 nomination.
Just doesn’t make sense.
Luved it. I was happy to see Betty, and a fat Betty at that. I didn’t find the episode slow or dull in the least. I hope, although it does as you pointed out, inevitable, Peggy will at least have to fight to stay a SCDP top copywriter. Really seeing the age in Don…”and there will come a point where Don probably can’t carry on a conversation with a teenager without telling him or her to get off his lawn.” – It’ll be awhile though.
JHJenn, I think those of us who loved this episode are out numbered. I think this episode – I’ll check back at the end – but I think this is setting up every story line that’s coming up this season. Pete/ Roger, Peggy/Michael, Betty/Henry/Don/Megan, it’s all there, waiting to be unwrapped episode by delicious episode! Yum!
Great review as always, Alan, though I have to disagree with you on a handful of points. First, I think Don shows his age when he says “We worry about you.” That’s the excuse trotted out for every generation looking at the habits of the next and fearing the worst. Luckily, in Don’s case, he has Megan to keep him on his toes and force him to keep with the times. He’s a pessimist, only seeing the rigid social rules and structures he has relied on crumbling around him, whereas she is an optimist, seeing the possibilities of a more liberal, open future. She can give him the chance of surviving into the new era in a way someone like Roger, who ignores his young wife, never could.
Secondly, Peggy is challenged by Michael because he represents a new, more dynamic form of talent than she’s used to. She has been working her way up in a company of older men, obeying the rules they laid down, whereas Michael has no such restraints. He may overshadow her for a while as she struggles to try and control him, but I think, in the end, their respective skills – her feminist ambition, his creative freedom – will compliment each other perfectly.
Finally, Betty. Many of the comments here are suggesting it’s out of character for her to be getting fat, but I disagree. She’s recognised that, despite her fantasies about Henry, her life is no more fulfilling than it was with Don, in fact even less so since Henry cannot understand her like Don would. She’s typically self-indulgent, as we saw at the end, so getting fat seems to me her petty form of revenge at what she sees as a bad lot in life.
This post is long enough already, but I wrote my own, more detailed analysis at the link below if anyone wants my complete thoughts. Thanks for the review!
[xandermarkham.blogspot.com]
Maybe it’s my own perspective as the father of a daughter, but I don’t think Don’s “we worry about you” is particularly square. He chooses not to smoke dope but has no problem with that. What he is “uptight” about is the idea of this girl, not all that much older than Sally, volunteering to have Brian Jones have his way with her. That’s quite a step beyond Sally’s Beatlemania of a couple of years before. I’d be uptight too.
You say this, but I’ve heard interview horror stories that were way beyond this. I’m not sure his gaffe had anything to do with Peggy, just that he was intensely focused on meeting Don, and has… limited social skills.
Sorry, I need more coffee. I thought you were complaining about his behavior toward Peggy as over-the-top.
Personally, while I didn’t like the character, I believed him. I’m pretty sure I knew at least 3 of that guy in law school (not necessarily Jewish–just really intense and socially awkward).
He didn’t even shake her hand after he’d shaken Don’s when leaving the office.
There’s going to be fireworks.
Didn’t think about that, but in fact, his character telegraphed all the tropes about neurotic women-relations that apparently a Jewish character has to: Treated Peggy the way he did, didn’t shake her hand but wanted her to hug him in the end and say “good job” like a mother, he went home to a motherless home, the father wanted him to go and get them two women for the evening to celebrate… it’s going to be about him discovering Peggy, perhaps as being more liberal than his shtick.
I cringe! I once nearly made the same mistake. I was working on a commercial with a director I didn’t know, and hadn’t been introduced to yet. A young black kid came over and sat next to me, and I was just about to say something, I assumed he was a production assistant, when the assistant director came over and started going over the shot list with him. Even so, it still took me another mili-second to realized THIS was the director.
And this was not a zillion years ago, only about 10.
PS, the commercial won a gazillion awards that year. He was amazing. I learned my lesson.
Even though the times are a changin I don’t think it’s that much a faux-paux to think of Ginsberg to make that mistake about Peggy. Women with Peggy’s power in an office were still the exception. Plus it’s speaks to Ginsberg’s character (or persona, we can’t be sure right now) and nerves that he would act like that in the moment. You can tell he was kind of trying to make it up to Peggy after the interview. Personally I have a lot of hope for Ginsberg as a character.
The reference to Heinz beans has to be a tip to the “The Who Sells Out” which came out in ’67. The cover of the album famously features Roger Daltrey, the lead singer of the British band, sitting in a tub of beans while hold a giant Heinz can.
I have a question left over from last week. Don or Megan implied that Don had been 40 for 6 months but for years I had thought, and think it was supported by Alan’s posts, that the real Don was significantly older than Dick (it was pointed out, he was a Lt.) Was I wrong?
Fascinating stuff last night with Betty (I knew she was going to finish Sally’s dessert). Wonder if she’ll be less narcissistic and more real. Weiner definitely did more than check in – but only if there is some effect from it.
The way I interpret Don/Dick’s age is that Dick has taken Don’s birth month/date (as he must), but for purposes of telling people his age, is still using Dick’s birth year.
I suppose he figures that if anyone finds an official document with a different year, they’ll just assume he’s vain (especially with a 26 year old wife).
I didn’t understand the age difference either.
Don Draper’s 40th birthday was on 6/1/66, thus he was born 6/1/26. Dick states he turned 40 6 months ago, which would ballpark his birthday to late 1925. He would have been 24-25 at the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950. It is plausible that Lt. Draper would be 25-27 during the Korean War and as an engineer would have probably had a college degree and would have been just starting out in his career. However, it seemed like Dick was much younger than Don during their brief interactions in Korea. So what did Dick Whitman do from ages 18-25?
It’s true. I believe there was at least a three-year age difference, perhaps more. I remember the real Don Draper being mentioned as 38 at some point, while Dick was…. 33 or 35 at the time.
Someone commented that Dick seemed to have kept his own birth year to explain why he’d look so young for someone officially over forty, but ‘borrowed’ Don’s birthday (June 1st).
I don’t know how one could pull that off, though.
With ‘over forty’ I mean now. The real Don Draper would’ve been 43 or 45 at this point, I think.
@PA
I think on official documents it probably has Don’s full birthday. I think when people ask him his age (in social / work settings especially) he tells them Dick’s actual age (altered by a few months to match the month/day of Don’s birth). If they catch him in the discrepancy, well–he’s vain and has a young wife, so he’s adjusted downward.
Good point. That might just work.
For a guy looking to break into a fast-paced career a few years in age could make a significant difference. You’d have a huge gap in your resume, be behind your age group in experience, etc.
During the period when Dick and Don were born there were no Social Security numbers, most babies were born at home, immigrants went through Ellis Island and came out with brand new names, etc.
Before the computer age an inaccurate birth date could probably be explained away pretty easily.
In the episode last season where Don doesn’t realize he’s applied for a security clearance, he tells Pete there are three different lies on the form, including “My age is wrong.” Our man uses the real Don Draper’s birthday, but his own birth year, and has all along.
thank you for clearing that up Alan. It’s the month and day, not the year.
Wait. He’s not using Draper’s birth year, too? Wasn’t there some scene season 1 at the doctor where the doctor was going on about “fit for your age” and then we find out he’s using someone else’s identity? At the time that made me think he was posing as older than he was by years, not by months. Did something in a later episode resolve it?
There’s also the conversation with Dick Whitman’s brother where Dick/Don mentions his adopted age and his brother wonders how anyone would fall for it.
The real Don Draper was nine years older than Dick Whitman. Therefore, it makes sense for “Don” to use his own age, but use Don Draper’s birth month and day.
I believe that the story was originally written with Dick Whitman as a WWII veteran. The ages portrayed in the flashbacks and photos, as well as the stated ages and dates, all support this theory. Take for example, the 1944 photo of Dick and Adam, the apparent age of Adam at the train station, and Adam stating that he was only eight years old when he spotted Dick on the train.
Later, the story was changed to Dick being a Korean War veteran. However, the details were not changed accordingly. Now, we have viewers trying to sort out the pieces of an unsolvable puzzle.
The real Don Draper was nine years older than Dick Whitman. Therefore, it makes sense for “Don” to use his own age, but use Don Draper’s birth month and day.
One thing that sort o cheered me was despite the Addams-family atmosphere, the family seems to live in the house like they would in any other. I have yet to see a servant or maid; they sit and watch TV; the kids run around and no one yells at them not to run in the house. They let the kids play with sparklers on the lawn… Henry could be a real hard-ass but he doesn’t seem to be. Once again, Betty has nothing to complain about yet is so very unhappy. I truly do not know what it is she wants. Or thinks she wants.
The thought crossed my mind too that she lied about the benign tumor. I guess we’ll find out. I hated that makeup job and figured it was a setup for some later, quite drastic “thinning” of Betty for some other dramatic purpose. She’s so very thin normally it was WAY too much overkill.
I think she wants importance to more than just her family.
OK, now I’m a little worried. Last week’s episode felt like a B- kind of episode that became a B+ upon subsequent viewings (including skipping the awful opening scene). This week felt like a B. There was good stuff, but no one story was great the whole way through, and most of the Betty stuff fell flat.
This episode, to me, felt a little “off” in the exact same way the first two did. It’s hard to put my finger on, but it feels like a pacing thing, or maybe a character thing. However, most of the characters were more honed in this week. I imagine both will look better by the end of the season, when we’re more used to the rhythms and themes of this season.
My least favorite part was how TV-cliche predictable the Betty plot was. Just completely uninteresting because the negative results were so telegraphed by her intense reaction. I’ll just put it this way: Mad Men probably shouldn’t borrow too many more plot developments from Home Improvement. Also the way the fortune teller was awkwardly thrown into that scene was eye-rolling.
To be fair to Jon Hamm, I feel like most of my early concerns with this season are writing-related. Also, if the rhythms were weird here, they were also weird last week, when a true Mad Men Pro was at the helm.
Ginsberg was so broadly done it was distracting. It was like they hired Eugene Jerome.
Betty also continues her streak of being a terrible mother when at one point she seemed to forget they existed until Don asked about them.
Oh, Eugene Morris Jerome. I played him in a high school audition, and I was only slightly schtickier than the character here.
that’s hilarious. and Simon wrote him broadly. the fact that it was autobiographical makes it even funnier. who doesn’t admire the ability to take a backward glance at oneself with humor.
One more thing. The best part, and the bit that pretty much saved the episode, was the reveal of Pete’s con of Roger. Holy Cow, Pete Campbell. I literally yelled at that reveal. What a ruthless power play. That whole sequence tied the episode together in a way that left me satisfied.
I think I missed some crucial information here. How did Pete con Roger? I saw him claiming both the prize (Mohawk) and the hire, when he was only responsible for one, but how was that a con?
I might be giving Pete too much credit, but I took like this. Pete lies and tells Roger that it’s going to be his account, knowing that Roger is desperate at this point, and will press for a splashy creative hire for the account. Once Roger’s got everything set, Pete gathers the entire office and reveals how things will really work–a public version of his conversation last year with Ken. The “con” part being that he’s tricked Roger into thinking it was his, when really what has happened is that Roger has just been acting as junior account man to Pete’s head of accounts.
I had a different reading of the scene. I thought he was just one-upping Roger when he said, ‘Mr Sterling will handle the day-to-day work’ and not really claiming the account – just the signing.
But I like yours better. And Peggy’s reaction – she looked just as mad as Roger at being tricked, in her case into signing a copywriter she hated under pressure from Roger who turned out not to have much clout in this – would suggest it makes more sense.
I keep cringing at Pete’s show-offiness, but I admit that was a great move. Especially since he obviously feels so secure there won’t be any retaliation.
(did you notice the reactions, though? It seems Pete’s not very liked at SCDP in general)
I don’t know if it’s not that Pete isn’t well liked (altho’ that may be true) as much as the staff at SCDP may be reluctant to be overly supportive of Pete in Roger’s presence. The senior partner is standing there getting humiliated by the junior partner – are you supposed to be glad for Pete’s success or not? Is Roger just down for the count, or well and truly down and out? If I’d have been standing there I wouldn’t have been sure on which side my bread was buttered, either. I imagine the half-hearted applause was an attempt at diplomacy by SCDP staff: Pete got the kudos to satify him, but hopefully it was delayed enough and lackluster enough to appease Roger….
If it wasn’t eight years too young this episode would have done well to use David Bowie’s Changes as a theme or accompaniment, because as the show enters the latter half of the Sixties (we are now the better part of the way to ’67) it’s characters are starting to be struck by the revolution that previously receded around the base of their Madison avenue ivory towers and everything that they know is starting to change. Instead though we get The Rolling Stones – as good a trade as any I can think of – whose Time is on my Side serves much the same purpose, though in a much subtler Mad Men kind of way. See, the changes that are coming, those that these men must turn and face, are all a part of a changing of the guard, from the old dogs to the new. The times they are a changing and the power is changing hands with it; Don and the rest of SCDP can no longer coast by on old-fashioned constructs like respect, tenure and reputation, they have to go out and earn their spot again everyday and everyday it’s going to get harder, harder to stand still while the next wave rolls in to wash away dead rock in its path. We’ve seen the result and so we know that civilisation didn’t fall under the heel of Rock ‘n Roll, but to these suits it surely seems set to and at the very least their own futures are looking dark with visions of death forming in the leaves, taking the shape of irrelevance.
The episode itself is not so obtuse and poetic as all that though, nor is it as strongly reliant on metaphor as last week and as usual, instead the theme was presented on a potently personal level. While it’s one thing to show the cultural changes through music, civil rights and the like having the young replace the old in a largely literal way really hammers the message home hard. Interestingly enough the relationships that served this purpose are not – for the most part – actually new, but the way we are shown them is: Pete has been steadily creeping up the corporate ladder all series but it’s not until now that the impact of this motion has been made clear; each rung he grabs to pull himself up is made from the residue of a resignation, retirement or forced redundancy and now that he’s neared the top it is going to take a big set of bones to allow him another step, Roger Sterling’s. This metaphor is cleverly mirrored by another match-up of old and new in the office when Peggy is made to hire a new copywriter for the Mohawk account; she claims to be unphased by his talent but when he starts to succeed she nevertheless gets scared; things are changing too quickly now, it wasn’t so long ago that she was new and revolutionary but now the risqué nature of her role garners an almost generic reaction before rolling off the back of the conversation.
These two threads initiate a nice little streak of Objectivism throughout the episode, something that we haven’t seen since the early days of the show when Bert Cooper would spruik Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead to anyone who happened to happen by his office. Though the shows most renowned extra may adore it Mad Men’s opinion on Objectivism is not a purely positive one and this episode exposes some of the hypocrisies and logic holes that occur when it is applied to real life, but it does so without ever actually dismissing it either (though that nearly goes unsaid of the show’s depiction of anything, doesn’t it?). Peggy’s initial impulse is to choose the best folio from the pile of applicants because as the adage goes, steel sharpens steel and so hiring the best partner would not only make sense for the firm but most likely also make her the best that she can be, but as she find’s out both having or being ‘the best’ is not necessarily the best choice for her to make. Another adage is this, have a less attractive wingman; when Peggy decided to take Ginsberg into see Don on some level she wanted him to embarrass himself because though she feared the opposite, in a way it would actually paint her in a better light because she is both talented and bearable, but of course her plan goes awry and this is why she acts so wronged afterwards. The “Me first!” ethos that Harry evokes whilst eating donuts and haunting Don makes sense in theory, but when the world is this unstable you can’t rely on anything to turn out exactly right, you have to be free to adapt and not stick to any hard and fast rules.
Of course the office is only half of the story – well for these people maybe seventy five percent – and the revolution ripples all the way back to their homelike too. The biggest change in the cast dynamic over the past few seasons is of course the outing of the old wife in favour of the younger, slimmer model (Betty now being both big and ‘middle-aged’). Jon Hamm directed this episode and it is obvious that he and January have a trusting relationship after all of these years and I can imagine that this helped her tackle the physical change required by the material, because a certain amount of braveness was required by being seen like that, even though the episode was shining a light on the flaws in both that kind of critical thinking and the thought that the thinner wife will make you any happier. While this story certainly makes sense in the context of the episodes theme it still nevertheless felt a little tacked on for effect and to give January Jones something to do while she waited to give birth to a baby in real life; there is a merit to improvisation sure, but in a show as planned and meticulous as this one I wonder why they felt the need to write around anything? So overall this was the weaker part of the episode, even though ‘weak’ Mad Men still bests near everything else currently on TV.
Tea Leaves was an interesting hour, but not a very eventful one; I can see in it no sign of where the show is going to go from here though everything is screaming that it will be not only a new direction but a radical one. Changes are coming yes, but then aren’t they always? Wasn’t Don leaving Betty a big change? Wasn’t the starting of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce a momentous paradigm shift? Life is evolution, we live in a constant state of flux so no, we can never go home again and things will never go back to normal because well, there never really was one. THe only thing that can be relied on in this world is the quality and intricacy of the writing of this show.
I totally agree with your last paragraph. That’s why I so love the show.Great summary!
When thinking about music tie-ins, “For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield was released in early January of 1967. Chronologically, that may come up this season.
Though Peggy is slightly annoyed that Ginsberg didn’t make a fool out of himslef I think she is ultimately glad because it demonstrates Peggy’s competence to Don and makes it seem more plausible that Peggy rise to an increased leadership role later on and deep down Peggy sympathizes with this young, up-and coming, and talented individual from the former “margins of society because it reminds Peggy of hersself. Like Ginsberg, Peggy had to fight for all she got through talent, hard work, a little bit of flattery, and a tiny bit of good luck.
The baked-beans reference is a kind of pastiche, certainly in rock of that year, as it was the Who in their parody of pop culture and consumer culture a la Big Advertising (sell out) that posed immersed in a huge can of Baked Beans.
Hence the baked beans scene in Tommy.
“Hence the baked beans scene in Tommy.” True as well, I forgot that. Although Baked Beans (on toast etc.) is more of a UK cultural thing anyway.
Nothing is worse than ad jingles with redone songs (see Neil Young’s “This Note’s For You,” the video banned by MTV for parodying Michael Jackson’s hair bursting into flames), so “Heinz is on my side” was pretty noxious, but Don saying he would see what he could do & the whole backstage scene was pretty hilario.
Also funny is anything Roger says about minorities, in this case Jews: Could we get our own? Or however he put it. Related, kudos to last week’s poster(s) who predicted Don would get a black secretary, tho who knew her name would be Dawn?
Understood about the no politics rule, Alan — my 2 cents is if this was on HBO and not AMC, I’m pretty sure Henry would have said “Romney’s a fucking clown.” (Henry’s a d-bag, btw.) Matt W. was talking Mad Men & politics on Bill Maher the other nite, check it out if int’d.
– MBG
Who else wanted Betty to have cancer? Not just because she’s a terrible person, but so she could start selling meth…or maybe ice cream, which she would then devour.
Now that they’ve made a Bewitched reference, I hope they also make one about How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. At least, beyond the fact that Robert Morse is on the show.
I hated Betty’s storyline. I understand why they did it, but the ‘bored housewife letting herself go’ trope is stale and there was little of interest about the execution. She thought she had cancer and then she didn’t, so it turns out it’s boredom and perhaps depression anyway. The End. It could’ve been something, were it not for the fact that, well, Betty is unhappy and bored and depressed? She’s been like that for four solid seasons.
The only thing I really liked about it was, ‘say that thing you always say’ to Don. It was touching.
Somewhat related, Thought the closing song was odd — I thought for sure it would be “Mother’s Little Helper,” which peaked at No. 8 in 1966.
[en.wikipedia.org]
@MBG I thought it was a very fitting song for the theme of the episode, even though the song was written 6 years before. Betty is a woman in a state of arrested development, needing someone “older and wiser” to depend on. And I think it ties in with the rest of the episode, having the older generation saying to the younger one, “look up to us, we can take care of you!”
Agreed with MBG about Betty being in a state of arrested development and that it ties into the generational divide in the episode (“We’re worried about you.”). Taking it further, in The Sound of Music, it’s a 17 year old singing this to the 16 year old. Don and the older generation are may be more experienced and world weary than their successors, but we’ve certainly seen the “adults” make scads of terrible and irresponsible mistakes! Don might be worried for the next generation, but Don also needs someone to worry about him.
What a drag it is getting old.
Well, I guess I’m in the minority, but I actually enjoyed the Betty storyline. Of course she is depressed – Don was not the only reason she was unhappy in her previous marriage, he replaced her pretty easily with a young and beautiful woman (and one her kids seem to like), and her mother-in-law is a monster who still controls her husband (and both of them expect her to keep up appearances). I found her weight gain to be perfectly plausible.
I enjoyed the episode overall and am thoroughly enjoying this season so far. I really like the direction Weiner is taking the show this year – the Pete vs. Roger dynamic, Don and Megan’s relationship, Peggy sealing with greater expectations, the old guard just beginning to navigate the growing chasm that is developing with the younger generation. I’m glad to see Don picking up his game again and I liked the scenes backstage at the concert and how they established that Don is old enough now that there is an age gap between him and the young adult women he comes across, yet he is still cool enough to remain in control. The contrast with the buffoonish Harry trying to ingratiate himself into that world was well done, and I loved the post-concert scenes between the two in the car (LOL at Harry having the munchies and devouring the entire sack of White Castle sliders).
Season 5 is off to a very strong start.
Whoops – that should read ‘Peggy dealing with greater expectations’.
I agree with you. I liked the Betty storyline as well. It’s interesting because I think up until the 60s, it was ok to be a little chunky as a lady — Marilyn Monroe still loomed large. But starting in the late sixties (and really, continuing on to today), thinness started to be a sign of hotness. (I wonder how Joan will deal with this…).
Though I have issues with pregnancy=fat, and I think the makeup team went overboard, it’s believable to me that Betty would gain weight. I know people think JJ isn’t a good actress, but I think the childlike quality she has is perfect for Betty. I think realizing that you aren’t the beautiful, shiny young thing you used to be is as struggle everyone on the show is going through (and what a lot of people now in their 30s – 50s — probably the age of the viewers of this show) are going through.
I liked the Betty story, too. I see her as representing the consumers that have been guided/willingly manipulated by Madison Avenue over the span of the show. Think of the images in the opening credits. They are part go the facade that Betty — esp. as Don’s wife — worked hard to construct and uphold. Millions of Bettys and their families fell in line with what Madison Avenue told them to buy and covet, and how to present themselves. That Betty seems to be adrift suggests that the Mad Men don’t have the influence they once had. The cultural shifts already highlighted in these two episodes confirm there will be a new (and dynamic) normal for all of the players. It will be interesting to see how they adapt (or don’t).
I don’t see anyone else mentioning it, so it must be just me. I thought the overbearing woman that was talking to Betty was Francis’s sister, not mother. How old is he, 50? She didn’t look in her 70’s to me.
I kept questioning the character’s age too. At first I thought she was supposed to be Henry’s older sister. She doesn’t look old enough to be his mother.
It’s his mother. She was in the Thanksgiving scene last season.
I took it to be his mother, too, based on the fact that Betty tells Henry to take his mother to the event she feels too fat to attend — and then in the Betty’s next scene she’s with Henry’s relative who says “we missed you last night” – ie: Henry did take his mother, this is she, and ‘last night’ was the thing Betty bailed out on. Kudos to you, Alan, for writing these things late at night. I’m struggling to organize words let alone ideas.
Given that there’s been 3 “once and pregnant” Fertile Myrtles on this show (Peggy, Joan, and Betty herself) I was surprised they DIDN’T go the “pregnancy with new husband Henry” route for Betty.
We’ve seen that the Francis marriage is (mostly) loveless, see ep 13 of season 4.
Surprised no one has mentioned this yet. Betty’s weight gain, is probably issuing in Susann’s The Valley of the Dolls (1966) and Jefferson’s White Rabbit (1967) era where Dexedrine was the bored housewives best friend. Uppers and downers for the upper set was considered quite fashionable and the norm. Even the obese in law is pushing it to Betty. She can’t use it because of a heart problem, but doesn’t see why Betty hasn’t availed herself with the magic pills. As for the jarring tea leaves scene, it was very fashionable in finer hotel and restaurants to be approached by a lady a bit down on her luck to do readings for tips. This was replaced later by psychics and horoscope chartings in the 70’s.
Like with the opening scene last week, though, the tea leaves scene remains awkward whether or not that sort of thing really happened. In that specific scene, in this specific show, it felt artificial and shoe-horned in.
Re: Betty’s eventual pill problem, I kept picturing her as the mom in Requiem for a Dream… and getting really excited about that particular Betty Francis self-destruction. I’m a horrible person.