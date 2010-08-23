‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Chrysanthemum and the Sword’: Turning Japanese

A review of the latest episode of “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I figure out how to close Fifth Avenue…
“These are not the same people!” -Pete
“How can that be? I’m the same people!” -Roger
How long can you hold onto a grudge? How long can you define yourself by something that happened when you were a young man, or a little girl? How long can you use those ancient events to justify appalling present-day actions?
“The Chrysanthemum and the Sword” is notable for giving us a Don Draper totally on his game for most of the hour after the awkwardness of the past four weeks. But while Don is busy out-maneuvering Teddy Chaough, we see just how destructive Roger and Betty can be, leaning on painful memories from 20 years ago or more.
Roger Sterling has always been shown as a man who takes nothing seriously. There is, however, an important and obvious exception: World War II. Roger doesn’t much respect Korea vets like Don – in a season one episode, he dismissed a mention of Don’s service by sniffing, “Oh, his war” – and none at all for men like Pete who were too young to serve. He treats civilian life as a joke, but when he learns that the new firm is making a pitch to Honda, he’s offended. He refers to the potential clients as “your new yellow buddies,” and while he takes delight as always in saying shocking things (see also his run of laxative jokes earlier in the meeting, or his Hiroshima reference when he disrupts the later meeting), the overwhelming emotion is anger. Roger wants no part of this. Pete is onto something when he suggests Roger wants to preserve his importance to the firm by keeping everyone dependent on his relationship with Lee Garner, but it’s more complicated than that. As we see (in just a superb transformative moment from John Slattery), Pete’s accusation washes a series of conflicting emotions across Roger’s face, particularly shame that there’s some truth to what the punk said, but also rage that anyone would dare impugn his memories of the buddies he lost in the Pacific.
And the later scene with Joan(*) – who has her own military nightmares to come, since she assumes Dr. Greg is going off to Vietnam – makes it clear that this isn’t just about protecting his turf in the firm, or even mostly about that. Roger cares about this – cares so deeply that he was willing to risk professional relationships and large sums of money to derail the plan by any means necessary. In the end, he lets Bert Cooper talk him into going along with the idea of Honda as a client, and he lets himself believe Joan’s theory that the potential deal is proof of the better world that was created by the sacrifices of Roger and his friends, but the story is a fascinating – and, when he shows up to insult the Honda reps, mortifying – look at a very different, less likable but in many ways more human Roger Sterling.
(*) I know it’s asking a lot, particularly in weeks where neither character has a subplot of his or her own, but can we just make it mandatory that every episode feature a scene, even a brief one, that’s just Joan and Roger interacting with no one else around? The chemistry between Slattery and Christina Hendricks and the personal history between the two always makes those a delight.
Betty, meanwhile, returns after two episodes away, and after being a minor presence in the one before that. I can’t say I exactly missed her, nor was I all that pleased when her first scene back had her slapping Sally across the face for the sin of cutting her hair, and later suggesting she could cut her fingers off. But while I was busy hissing at Betty for being such a horrible mother (Sally is, understandably, terrified of her), two interesting things happened: Henry Francis began to prove his value as Husband #2 (Betty trusts him enough that she listens to his parental advice when she didn’t/couldn’t with Don), and Betty found herself in a psychiatrist’s office again.
It’s easy to paint Betty as the villain in the family. She’s cold and judgmental and quick to take out her frustrations on her kids. She’s not charismatic or funny (at least never intentionally), and she doesn’t get to dazzle us with her brilliance in some other field so we’ll forgive her personal flaws. But she’s also not the one who was cheating on her spouse for years (other than that quickie with Captain Awesome on the night when the world was possibly ending). She’s not the one who disappeared for hours on her daughter’s birthday because she didn’t feel at home there. She’s not the one who lied about who she was. And she’s not the one who got her spouse’s shrink to reveal all the secrets of therapy.
Don’s betrayal with Dr. Wayne is easy to forget. It was a long time ago (in both show-time and real-time), and so many other things have happened to Don and Betty since then. But if ever there were a character on “Mad Men” in need of a little self-examination in a safe environment, it’s Betty. (Don at least has the capacity for self-awareness, even if he usually pushes down what he understands about himself.) And Don took that option away from her. And Henry the gentle homewrecker may have given it back.
Betty is horrible and impulsive and cruel in her response to Sally’s haircut, and then to the masturbation incident at the sleepover(**), but by the time she’s made it to Dr. Edna’s office, time and Henry’s words have given her a bit of perspective on both. Sure, Betty is obsessed enough with appearances that she might try to make herself look like the understanding mom in her first meeting with her daughter’s future shrink. But as the meeting goes on, it becomes less about Betty’s concern for Sally than her oft-mentioned issues with her own mother, who sounds every bit the monster Betty so often is with her kids. None of this excuses Betty’s behavior, any more than Roger was right to take out his wartime issues on the Honda execs, but it’s still important to be reminded on occasion that Betty didn’t spontaneously turn into this cruel ice queen; somebody made her this way, and then her first marriage only hardened those character traits.
(**) Two thoughts on this, by the way. First, I know Kiernan Shipka grew like a weed in the offseason, and that kids today mature even faster than they did in 1965, but that was still a damned unsettling scene, and I can’t help wondering what kind of direction Lesli Linka Glatter gave her for that. Did she know what she was supposed to be pantomiming? Or did Glatter just tell her, “You really, really, really think the blonde guy is cute”? And second, this whole notion that Sally did it “in public” is unfair to her, since we see that she makes sure her friends are asleep before doing it. It’s still not a thing that you, you know, do, but it’s not like she was showing off to anybody.
It’s rare to see Betty opening up to anyone the way she does with Dr. Edna. Ditto the usually glib Roger in the scene with Joan. But perhaps the episode’s most shocking confessional comes from the usually-reserved Don, who has his own unofficial therapy session with Faye Miller in the SDCP kitchen.(***) Don can be personally candid with Anna Draper, but she’s dying (and he has no idea how she’s doing, since Miss Blankenship’s calls go unanswered), and Don’s in enough of a personal crisis that he has to be able to talk to somebody. Faye has surprised Don in the past with her ability to read him, and he’s attracted to her – and has a history of revealing a part of himself to past girlfriends like Rachel Menken – so even though he complains earlier in their conversation about why people need to talk about everything, he finds himself admitting just how confusing his feelings about the kids are, and she finds herself revealing that her wedding ring is just as much a prop as the outfit she changed into for last week’s focus group.
(***) I think the location definitely helped create the intimacy Don needed for that conversation. It’s a part of the office cut off from all reminders of work, Faye is in there in her stocking feet after a long day balancing on high heels, and it’s easy for both of them to pretend they’re actually in a real kitchen at home rather than chatting with a work colleague.
It’s notable that even though Don drinks from Teddy Chaough’s saki bottle in that scene, and is frequently shown reaching for the bottle in his office throughout the hour, this is the first episode in weeks where he never seems impaired by the booze. He’s still drinking too much, but he more closely resembles the Don Draper we knew from past seasons. We don’t get a classic Don Draper pitch, but that’s because he realizes one is irrelevant here. Roger’s behavior has dug SCDP a huge hole, and beyond that, Honda isn’t actually planning to relocate its motorcycle advertising. So Don does his homework with a copy of the book that gave the episode its title and figured out a way to not only make the firm again seem honorable to the Honda people, but to put a big financial hurt on Teddy Chaough. His plan brings back the delightful caper movie vibe from the season three finale, and its success was a reminder that, as interesting as this “Don’s never-ending lost weekend” story arc has been, sometimes it’s a pleasure to just see Draper being Draper.
It’s unclear whether this is Don climbing out from the rock bottom of the last few weeks or just a momentary blip, just as we don’t know if Sally’s therapy (and Betty’s occasional visits) will heal that awful mother-daughter relationship, or if Roger will ever be able to put the Pacific behind him. But talking about these issues with others can’t hurt. As Freddie Rumsen might tell any of them, the first step towards overcoming a problem is admitting that you have one.
Some other thoughts on “The Chrysanthemum and the Sword”:
- Though I focused on Betty and Don above, I don’t want to give Sally short shrift in her own story. The scenes in Ossining are as valuable for showing how she copes with the divorce as for seeing Betty and Don yell at each other – note that both Don and Betty had the same reaction to the haircut, which is that the kids might as well have been left alone – and Shipka’s been doing a great job. We’ve been saying for a few seasons now that Sally was going to wind up spending a lot of time in therapy. How does four sessions a week at age 10 sound?
- The TV show Sally was watching at the sleepover was “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” and the blonde guy in question was David McCallum, who was a sex symbol of the era (and now plays Ducky on “NCIS”). Assuming McCallum watches “Mad Men,” I’m trying to imagine what his reaction was to that scene.
- Interesting that this episode featured all three of his potential East Coast love interests. Phoebe the nurse winds up babysitting the kids while Don is on a date with Bethany. (And Don scheduling that on one of the rare nights when he has the kids very much is in line with what he told Faye about the difficulty he has with them.) Bethany complains that they’ve only had three dates in five months, and implies that it’s because Don’s mad they haven’t had sex yet, and Phoebe gets angrily dismissed, and it sure seems like we’re heading for a Don/Faye hookup.
- Google was not my friend in trying to decipher Roger’s reference to Dr. Lyle Evans. If Google doesn’t know, and Joan (the Google of 1965) doesn’t know, is he worth knowing?
- If you missed it on Thursday, I got a chance to interview John Slattery about his experience directing last week’s episode. Behind the camera this week: “Mad Men” vet Leslie Linka Glatter, who teamed with director of photography Chris Manley to give us that marvelous shot of a carefree Peggy looking very mod as she drives the Honda in circles around a white stage as part of the con on CGC.
- Until this week’s script by Erin Levy, Matt Weiner had been credited or co-credited on every script since the fifth episode of season three, “The Fog,” by Kater Gordon (who has since left the show). The script had a lot of good one-liners, including Don entering the partners meeting asking, “Please tell me I missed everything,” and the Honda execs not being subtle in their leering at Joan.
- Two thoughts on the New York Times reporter calling Don. First, the idea that the media would elevate Chaough to Don’s level simply because Chaough said he was presages an era (which continues today) where the media will do an awful lot of that simply because it needs stories. Second, Faye is impressed that the Times is calling Don; would that line have survived if the episode had been written after Weiner took such exception to Alessandra Stanley’s review?
- At the end of our first full episode of the Miss Blankenship era, I’m curious for everyone’s thoughts on how much is too much. Obviously, Randee Heller and the writers are having fun creating this dotty old woman who gets everything wrong. But while each mishap (the delayed intercom message, wrestling Pete for the package) was amusing on its own, combined it felt like the show was taking the joke too far. Joan assigns her to Don as punishment for the Allison thing, but there needs to come a point soon where she recognizes that the firm’s most valuable asset can’t be operating under such shackles.
- Our brief glimpse of Teddy’s office at CGC showed us where Smitty – and, based on Teddy’s smug reference to “your boyfriend,” Kurt – has landed. With Ken’s appearance last week, that just leaves Paul and Sal among the notable Sterling Cooper alums yet to be accounted for.
- At the end of the meeting with Dr. Edna, Betty fixates on the dollhouse in her office. Is she thinking of the picture-perfect family she had and then lost? Thinking back to the age when she might have played with such a thing, and the way her mother treated her back then?
- Maybe the best move of Don’s gambit with Honda was that he paid with a personal check (which listed his address as 184 Waverly, I believe). More than anything else he said in that brief meeting showed that this was a matter of personal honor to Don, and that clearly impressed the Honda people.
The only Dr. Lyle Evans I could find, and apparently the one everybody else found, since the site was VERY slow to load last night. I still have no idea how this could be the one Roger referenced. Unless she had something to do with WWII that is not listed on this site
[wwwquench.blogspot.com]
The reference is being totally misapplied, it has nothing to do with WWII, and everything to do with the the time/period/setting. The comment he was making was about “The Chrysanthemum and the Sword,” which is a book. His comment is follows the comment by Don to purchase a copy of the book for everyone’s desk. Roger’s statement about Dr. Evans is implies that they could get Dr. Evans to build a library in the office.
In an almost completely, but not completely irrelevant thought, I was mid-season 4 rewatch when I caught someone on TV giving birth and their OB resident was Dr Greg (that’s Joan’s husband’s first name, right?)
I should probably go check the comments for that show, huh?
If it’s not a spoiler, I’m fairly sure it was Up All Night. One of the few new shows I’m actually watching, in this First Year I Have Not Bought A TV Guide Fall Preview Issue Since 1986.
Very detailed review as usual. I loved this episode very much.
I was impressed that they were able to visit Don’s troubles, Roger’s anger, Betty’s Mommie Dearest moments, AND tack on a caper subplot. WOW and it only ran over 2 minutes.
Betty was a trip and while she said she didn’t need help it was obvious she was lying once she got to talk to Dr. Edna.
Sally seems to be going down the same road her mother travel – somebody on twitter said she would turn in to a Manson follower….
Mrs. Blankenship was a joke told too far this episode the package fight with Pete was good but the delayed intercom stuff was too much.
I still don’t understand how Joan knows Dr. Greg is (1) Going to Vietnam and (2) it is going to the Vietnam we all know from history. US troops didn’t go into combat officially until 1965 and it really wasn’t newsworthy until March when the episode was set but Joan has been concerned for several episodes before now. – Just a small peeve…
Knowing that your spouse is going to combat anywhere would make anyone worried.
Think about our own time: we knew they were building up to war with Iraq for more than a year before it happened– the drum beat from the government and the media gives you a sense of the direction things are going.
From the time of the Gulf of Tonkin incident in August, 1964, Vietnam and the prospect of an escalated war was in the American consciousness. It was an issue in the 1964 presidential election – ironically, Goldwater was the “war” candidate and LBJ the “peae” candidate.
I don’t think it is so much that Joan knows how terribly things will go in Vietnam as that she worries about her husband going away to a conflict site on the other side of the world. Who wouldn’t worry about that as a military spouse?
What got me is that Joan has been so specific that Greg was going to Vietnam and it was going to be bad. I just don’t remember reading that it was that important yet but I guess I was wrong about that since it was an issue in 1964 election.
Yes, but Greg is a doctor. They’d be sending doctors there. I remember what my pediatrician said in ’74 when I asked him about being in ‘Nam– “Oh, you get a lot of experience!” As for Viet Nam not being good, there’s this image (Did Sally see this?) [j.mp] from June 1963
The Vietnam War was well on its way in 1965. US Troops were deployed to Vietnam in 1961 and 1962. There were major protests against the Vietnam War in May of 1964 in the US. The major expansion of the war in 1965 was the result of attacks on US military installations that were already in South Vietnam. The escalation in 1965 marked the beginning of the US ground war in Vietnam, but the US had already been heavily involved. In 1965 everyone knew that escalation and deployment to Vietnam was a very real possibility.
My father-in-law was in the Army in the early 60s(he had done ROTC in college). It was quite lucrative for him, and he had a wife and two children to support. Despite this, he pulled out in ’64 because it was really obvious to him that troops would be deployed to the war zone (particularly the MDs and other specialists). They may not have known the exact horrors that awaited them in Vietnam, but war is war and it’s never pretty.
I think Dr Evans was supposed to be a fourth-wall breaking joke, as in Weiner and co. know that they are a mini-history lesson each week, so decided to play a fast one on the viewers.
If so, not appreciated at all.
I assumed Dr. Evans was someone that both Bert and Roger knew a long time ago. Someone that had a horrific death in the Pacific. That was my take.
I also assumed that Dr. Evans was someone who worked with Bert and Roger’s father worked with who died a tragic death.
I don’t know why you make such a big deal about the “upcoming episode” scenes for Mad Men in particular. They seem to do a good job cutting them short enough that we don’t get much beyond – Hey Betty’s in the next episode! Don looks pissed at someone!
my SO and I always laugh at the upcoming episode scenes. It’s people yelling at someone but you never see who and the lack of context makes it comical to me. The next week you find out they were yelling at the janitor.
It’s always out-of-context exclamations. “Bye Don!” ; “Well look who’s here” ; “I won’t allow it” ; etc. They’re always completely misleading. And hilarious. My favourite was one a few seasons ago where, I think it was Betty, they just showed her answering a telephone and saying “hello?” with just a trace of seriousness written on her face â€” as though it was to be some ominous foreshadow.
They do tend to be just random lines, more so than in previous seasons. I remember earlier ones giving some indication of the plot, maybe that’s why the rule was put into effect?
They do tend to be just random lines, more so than in previous seasons. I remember earlier ones giving some indication of the plot, maybe that’s why the rule was put into effect?
They do tend to be just random lines, more so than in previous seasons. I remember earlier ones giving some indication of the plot, maybe that’s why the rule was put into effect?
sorry for the multiple posts. I’d signed up for a hitfix account to get around the Captcha issue I had with it last week. I put the password in wrong once. Have no idea why it posted 3x.
I really like the way they do the previews and I wish more shows were like that. I think 24 was one of the worst, they actually showed major characters death in the previews. And I hate it when shows show the last scene in the preview. And yet, I can never seem not to watch them. Darn lack of self control!
> I remember earlier ones giving some indication of the plot, maybe that’s why the rule was put into effect?
the rule here? It covers all the shows that Alan reviews. Theoretically, some shows show more than others in their previews. I refuse to watch previews (and promos, and clips people bring to talk shows) It’s so much better seeing the shows totally fresh.
Then again, I had Tara’s death on Buffy spoiled for me by a post to a thread titled “spoilers for ”
I was trying so hard and thought I was safe… but even little things are better in context.
unique about this past week, the preview was the entire opening scene… I can’t remember ever seeing a TV show ever do the same hilarious.
1. I think Roger might have a point. The elder of the Honda execs is obviously old enough to have been a part of the war or, at the very least, the ideology behind it. We dismiss it because we aren’t in 1964, but I think Roger may have felt that the reaction should have been to walk away. When they went behind his back, he got upset by their betrayal and perceived greed overriding of patriotism.
2. In regards to the direction for the Sally scene… Because of the way it was cut, they could have easily told her to slowly pull up her skirt at one time, make faces at another, and had her jumping up at yet another time. When Betty yells at her, she says not to do “those things” in public. The actress is 10. It’s unlikely, if they shot it separately, that she put it together.
3. Is anybody struck by how Don seems completely dismissive of how much of an ice queen Betty has become? When she calls and asks if he’s alone, his answer is, “What do you want?” Not only that, but Don leaves without explaining that Sally did it in the bathroom and just lets Betty thing the woman watching Sally was a one night stand or worse. I also noticed that Betty tells Dr. Edna that Don isn’t involved or interested in being involved when that isn’t true. He just is no longer interested in her. I think she’s taking that quite personally even though it was her who dumped him.
4. If I were David McCallum I’d be horrified. In fact, I now wish, for his sanity, that Weiner had chosen somebody who was dead just so this question didn’t come up. She’s 10! That’s not flattering, it’s vomit-worthy.
5. I thought the Betty stare before the cut was foreshadowing of Betty becoming a child. Her mind has always been childish, perhaps because of her stunted mental growth courtesy of her own mother, but she may be heading even further down that road.
I think Dr. Edna sees right through Betty’s facade (which is why she wants to have sessions with Betty as well- to help her, which the male therapist couldn’t) The Dr. probably suspects that Don is an alright father (which she’ll confirm upon meeting him) and isnt’ taking Betty’s word for it. Betty can only fool her fellow housewives with her schtick of woe is me/Don is such a jerk.
Yes Betty dumped Don, but she wanted him to fight for her; choose her instead of the affairs. But Don gave up too easily, walked away, and I think that’s what finally broke her heart (which we saw on her face, during the phone conversation when he “gave up”). Now she’s just staying in the house to piss him off, punish him, and stick around in his life just a little bit more.
I also got the feeling that Dr. Edna was insisting on meeting Don because she was getting a good whiff of what Betty was all about.
I also think that we may be not that far away from Betty trying to get Don back if the therapist unlocks and shows her what a bad person she is. She may be obsesed with making Don look bad, but when she realizes she might be worse and that Don has given up on her, she might just try to show genuine emotion to get Don back. I think it is obvious that she has stronger feeling for her old man than for her new one.
I agree with your number 5 and find it interesting how Henry is helping her with this transformation. His interactions with her sound more father/daugter than like husband/wife. When he helped mediate the fight between Betty and Sally it sounded as if he could have been talking about two siblings getting along. And the way Betty had her head in his lap at the start of that scene felt very childlike. It’s as if Henry has stepped in as surrogate father to the whole bunch, Betty included.
The Betty/Henry love scenes feel almost creepy to me because of the way they interact outside of the bedroom. I don’t find Henry sinister at all, but it does seem as if he’s gotten himself into a completely twisted situation. And with that mother of his, how long before he’s needing a therapist himself?
She’s 10! That’s not flattering, it’s vomit-worthy.
I obviously cannot speak for McCallum but I suspect if it were me, it would be neither. 10 year old girls have crushes. The fact that she decides to fixate on any particular person is not something for that person, assuming they’re an adult, to take very seriously.
If Henry’s Rockefeller connections are actually falling apart, I doubt this relationship will last very long. I agree that their relationship seems creepy because of how father-like he is with her. I just can’t imagine Henry/Betty having a night like Don/Betty had in Rome.
I’m not sure I can even remember a moment of genuine happiness Betty has had with Henry and I don’t think we’re heading in that direction. I hope we don’t head towards something crazy (like Sally killing Henry). I just assume after this episode that we are going back towards Don and Betty.
I would predict Betty as a single mom, but we know what she thinks of those.
Re: #3, I think Don’s just smart enough to realize that no matter what he says, Betty’s just going to try and find an way to twist it around against him. Some people are like that, you can’t win, so you pick your battles with them. For him, an obvious important battle was her treatment of Sally. Even though he & Henry are sort of adversaries, he saw that Henry was shocked by Betty’s treatment. Also, Sally’s getting close to the preteen age and moms like Betty tend to view their daughters as competition, so I anticipate that relationship will get a lot worse.
It’s hard to take either Betty or Henry seriously about how much they hate Don when they’re living in the house he’s paying for. I’m with Ma Francis, get your own place already. Or buy it from him.
I also think that they should move out and am really starting to wonder what happened to Don’s ultimatum. Did they start paying rent? After Glenn trashed the place did they start looking for a new one?
If the answers are no, I wonder if the slap will push Don over the edge of finally kicking them out.
I totally agree with you on #3 and #5. Don may miss his kids and maybe even being “Suburban Family Man,” but I don’t think he misses Betty for Betty at all. And I think it took only a few minutes for Betty to become a child in the shrink’s office. I thought January Jones did a good job of physically showing us how easily Betty slips into a little girl (the face scratching, for example). When she looked at that dollhouse, it seemed to me she was looking at it through a child’s eyes. Her whole approach to marriage and family seems very much like playing house (except for the fact that Don didn’t want to play). Henry is the father of five children, not just four.
Oh come on–I bet David McCullum loves it! My friends and I used to cream ourselves over him–all us little girls did! He was the Justin Bieber (whatever) of our time~
@brentalistair No kidding. When I was 10, I had a gigantic crush on Kurt Browning, the figure skater. I’m not suggesting it was as, er, graphic as Sally’s crush, but it’s certainly nothing that an adult should worry about either way.
I was really tickled that Weiner got it right– Ilya Kuriakin (David McCallum) was a love object of all my little friends of that time… Why would it make any man “vomit” that a young girl was sexually attracted to him?
Trilby, I suspect that because he’s an adult male he’s coming at it backwards. Women remember being that girl. Men are in the position of seeing a 10-year-old girl in a sexual way – and in a sense, they’re not supposed to.
It’s interesting with all the comments around Sally masturbating. I realise it was shocking in the sixties, but in this day and age? I’m about the same age as Sally (would be today) and I remember the first time I was aware that children could masturbate. I was about 12 at the time and was at the table with my parents and one of their female friends. She was telling them about a kid who had been “naughty”. I asked how so? And then my mother said he had been masturbating. I was a bit shocked I suppose but it was only a year or so until I started doing it.
Wow…TMI.
I chuckled at the TMI comment but really, I don’t think it’s TMI. It’s part of the historical background, and human background, that assists in judging the episode. That is, is the episode a fair representation of human experience? Kudos to Johan for his openness.
What Johan posted was hardly shocking. Grow up, Jana.
I think I was not the only one who recognize herself in Sally:) ItÂ´s not so weird/anormal doing it being 10 as some people will think, although this itÂ´s pretty confusing/embarrasing for parents
I remember hearing from a mother in the mid-90’s that her son was caught cutting out beautiful women from magazines and keeping the pictures in his desk. I didn’t ask if they saw him doing more than that, but he was sent to a psychiatrist… So I suppose that type of early sexuality can be shocking this day and age as well.
Though the stigmas of sexuality and psychiatry have both decreased since the 1960’s (the huge surge of psychiatrists in th 90’s speaks to that), so I suppose the reaction by that mother wasn’t as severe because there wasn’t the psyche-stigma.
Funny how that works, trying to make parallels between eras – so many factors come into play. Makes me think this episode didn’t address the psychiatry stigma enough [though I will admit the amount they did show was decent and addressed some complexity]
Alan, who was the actor playing Ted Chaough? He looked so familiar, I know I have seen him before.
That was Kevin Rahm- he was one of the gay neighbors in Desperate Housewives, and wasn’t he in Judging Amy?
That”s it, Kevin Rahm, Amy’s brother on Judging Amy. Thanks so much, that would have bothered me all day.
He played the cousin, Kyle, on Judging Amy
Kevin Rahm was on Judging Amy as a cousin and John Slattery was the ex-husband. Is a trend developing? If so, I wouldn’t mind seeing Amy Brenneman, Tyne Daly, Richard T. Jones or Dan Futterman in MM episodes.
What I find amusing/intriguing is how some casting/styling decisions seem to be based on actors/characters from the 60s: e.g., Greg Harris (Sam Page) is a dead ringer for Douglas Sirkin (and Tammy)-era John Gavin … and Kevin Rahm as Ted Chaough strikes me (square on the funny bone) as close kind to Chatsworth Osborne, Jr. of “Dobie Gillis.”
Lillian Lyle Evelyn (Evans) King, known to most people as Lyle Evans, is responsible for the growth of school library services in Saskatchewan through her initiative, enthusiasm, and efforts to interest school boards, superintendents, principals, teachers, and teacher librarians in the need for better school library service in the province. Following Normal School, Evans taught from 1930 to 1939 in both elementary and secondary schools. She obtained a BA in 1940 from the University of Saskatchewan, a BLS in 1942 from the University of Toronto, and an MLS in 1952 from Columbia University. She worked in the Toronto Public Library and then the Graham-Eckes Private School in Palm Beach, Florida from 1942 to 1945. She returned to Saskatchewan in 1946 to become the first Supervisor of School Libraries in the province as well as the first appointed in Canada. She developed at the Normal School a course in the organization, administration, and use of the school library which in time became part of the College of Education program.
From: [www.allvoices.com]
That doesn’t work in the context of the show; why would Bert give a damn about Canadian schools? And how is that comparable to WWII?
That doesn’t work within the show’s context though; why would Bert care about Canadian schools?
FWIW everywhere I’ve seen is that it’s supposed to be a tweak because everyone went to look for it.
FWIW everywhere I’ve seen is that it’s supposed to be a tweak because everyone went to look for it.
From Wikipedia:
Lyle “Doc” Evans (February 8, 1897 – February 22, 1969) was a Nazi sympathizer and radio host, active from 1933-1937.
[en.wikipedia.org]
That Wikipedia article wasn’t there last night. It was created today so I would want to see more info from other sources.
Maybe, but that Wikipedia page was created TODAY, so it would be nice if there was some corroboration…
No, no, no. IMHO, “Lyle Evans” is a trick by Weiner — He’s tricking millions of people into waste their time on something that doesn’t exist, just as Don tricked the rival ad into wasting their time (and $$) over an ad that doesn’t exist.
This page has been deleted. The deletion and move log for the page are provided below for reference.
18:36, 23 August 2010 Anthony Bradbury deleted “Lyle evans” â€Ž (G3: Blatant hoax: Expired PROD, concern was: This is a fictional article based on a mention in the Mad Men episode ”The Chrysanthemum and the Sword”, August 22, 2010.)
The reference is being totally misapplied, it has nothing to do with WWII, and everything to do with the the time/period/setting. The comment he was making was about “The Chrysanthemum and the Sword,” which is a book. His comment is follows the comment by Don to purchase a copy of the book for everyone’s desk. Roger’s statement about Dr. Evans implies that they could get Dr. Evans to build a library (of books that demonstrate their understanding of Japanese culture) in the office.
Who would of thought that Peggy would be a great source of comic touches? (My name is Peggy Olson and I want to smoke some marijuana; the pop-up in the upper window to Don’s office last week, and then the riding in circles on the Honda.)
I loved how it was a white set, with her wearing black, with black surroundings, and the red bike. Then the Mad Men title scene followed. Great transition.
After three seasons, it is true that most (of us fans) genuinely like Peggy Olsen, landlord of her va jay jay. Her humor is uplifting isn’t it?
I think maybe Betty smiled at the doll house because she saw it had a fainting couch in it??
Maybe Betty smiled at the doll’s house because she’s really more like Nora Helmer (a presumed silly, scatterbrained, pretty little wife who saves her family from financial ruin behind her husband’s back and enjoys doing it), Don is supposed to be like Torvald Helmer (who is cocky and oblivious to what his wife has been up to), and the producers of the show want us to read more Ibsen?
But seriously: Read this line from the Wikipedia summary of the plot. IBSEN SPOILERS IBSEN SPOILERS IBSEN SPOILERS (sorry, but the play is 100+ years old):
“By now Nora has realized that her husband is not the man she thought he was, and that her whole existence has been a lie. Her fantasy of love is just thatâ€”-a fantasy. Torvald’s love is highly conditional. She has been treated like a plaything, first by her father and then by her husband. She decides that she must leave to find out who she is and what to make of her life. Torvald insists she must fulfill her duty as a wife and mother, but Nora believes she also has duties to herself.”
So do we think Betty will ever figure this out?
good find Karen, I didn’t think about Ibsen’s doll house.. certainly an interesting connection with that scene.
In total agreement that the choice of Betty looking at the Dollhouse was a reference to Ibsen’s play. And in a psychiatrist’s office, no less! A/The home of modern self-reflection if there ever was one. But no, I don’t think Betty will ever figure it out. Analysis and thoughtful self reflection are just something she did years ago, when she “was bored.”
The Ibsen reference might explain the writers’ motivation in the scene, but it wouldn’t explain Betty’s. I think Faye is dead on. That was exactly the impression I got- that her focus was on the couch and it was associative of Betty’s own fantasies and masturbation from earlier episodes (the washing machine, the big pink fainting couch).
It is difficult to say anything else about this episode as you seem to have said everything I was thinking (including the uncomfortable nature of Sally’s masturbation scene and how it was directed). So, I will just say that this was my favorite episode of the season. And one of my favorite of the series. Though, on a show where greatness is at every corner, that is like choosing your favorite MIT 4.0 child.
I thought Betty’s character was settling into her child-bride role, letting new hubby/Big-Daddy direct her parenting. I thought that could be a great thing for Sally. And I thought her release in Dr. Edna’s office and her smile at the doll house were her longing for simpler times of childhood, when she didn’t have to be responsible and yoked and always a role model. I thought when she pulled herself up from Big-Daddy’s lap to get the kids, she looked like she was completely tired of those old kids. And Baby Gene seems like a self-starter, thank God.
Dr. Edna has cleaned up quite nicely since we last saw her in Bon Temps after she cut off her finger.
Thanks,I kept trying to remember where I saw the actress before.
OMG, *that’s* who it is! I new she looked familiar!
OMG, *that’s* who it is! I knew she looked familiar!
Bravo. Never would have put it together. Quite the chameleon.
haha! another true blood character: don’s new girlfriend was the wife of the crazy minister (the church of the rising sun?)
ALSO – the teacher’s epileptic brother from season 3 is in the new season of TB as Sam Merlotte’s shifting brother.
Light of Day Institue (True Blood)
Teddy’s remark to Smitty about “your boyfriend” — Wasn’t Teddy referring to Don there? After Smitty spoke so glowingly of him?
I thought he was referring to Don as well.
Oh, and when Ted said to “get that guy that used to work for Draper”, I really thought it was going to be Ken Cosgrove (I forgot which agency he said he was with now).
I was hoping it was going to be Paul Kinsey.
“Wasn’t Teddy referring to Don there?”
No, because he’s sending Smitty back to work with someone at the office. Kurt and Smitty are partners, Kurt’s openly gay, the ’60s are an unenlightened time, etc.
But I thought he was firing him, and derisively suggesting he go back to working with Don.
In other gay news, I guess Sally isn’t going to be a “little lesbian” after all.
He says “why don’t you go work for your boyfriend?” right after he senses Smitty admires Don more than him. I’m thinking it’s a pretty fair interpretation that he meant “go work for Don if you love him so much.”
Steve, i agree that it was Don he was referring to. Also thought it was interesting that Don asked if Sally masturbated in front of a girl or boy. Is it possible that Don thinks she has lesbian tendencies?
I read that question of Don’s as trying to deduce whether Sally and a girlfriend were playing a weird game or whether Sally and a proto-boyfriend were playing a game. In Don’s world, the former would be peculiar and probably Not Allowed, but the latter would be a scary Real Problem and along the lines of Betty’s worries about girls who were “fast.” I’m sure both parents assume their children are straight and will be straight and the possibility that it might signal Sally being a lesbian didn’t cross their minds.
Thank you for answering my question/comment from last week, Alan, that Don & Faye are on a collision course. She is in his league and is â€œsomeone his size.â€ That would be a smoking scene! I agree it was nice to see Don back on his game & enjoyed his little dig at Joey too. (I was a little surprised he didnâ€™t know how to use chopsticks tho.)
â€œllya Kuryakinâ€ â€” someone had to say the name. That was an unbelievable scene; so real. Agree about Henry; he seems sane/rational & good for Betty. (Heâ€™s in pretty good shape too!)
To whoever said something about Joan knowing Gregâ€™s going to Vietnam â€” well no, not really. She just said he would be â€œin uniformâ€ soon.
I paused on Don’s address & think it was 104 Waverly. And LoL at Peggy on the bike and the Alessandra Stanley comment! Beautiful…
– MBG
Greg said to Joan he’s going to Vietnam (he even seemed excited/proud of it). From the episode when he enlisted.
I’ll second the comment about Vietnam – it’s been discussed many times over the course of the show. Also, regarding Waverly Place, there was a discussion on Curbed.com (a New York City real estate weblog) about where Don might live: [ny.curbed.com]
In Feb/March 1965 I was in the process of dropping out of my first year of medical school. I started med school after only three years of college, so it turned out I wouldn’t have enough credits to graduate with my class. Already by then I was concerned about how I would keep my precious 2-S student deferment – lest I end my college and be reclassified 1-A. Grad school, which I entered before October, 1965, guaranteed me five years of 2-S status as long as I made steady progress, which I did.
So, yes, Feb/Mar 1965 was a time when people who were likely to be exposed were thinking about Vietnam.
Enlisted people don’t know where they are going and neither did Joan. When Greg enlisted in late ’64 he was just guessing about Vietnam. Joan only said he would be “in uniform,” check the tape.
Don lives on Waverly in Greenwich Village, but unlike Illya Kuryakin he doesn’t need to wear a Waverly ring.
Thanks so much for commenting on Blankenship. Everyone keeps commenting on how much they love her, but in both her capacity as a secretary to Don, where I just do not believe he would put up with her for longer than a week, and as a comic relief in the show I think she feels very staged. The show never feels to me like it has “bits”, but I have started to NOT look forward to the Miss Blakenship bits.
Yeah,Don’s got to jettison Blankenship.Last season,when they were still Sterling/Cooper,Peggy had an older secretary,but she was professional and competant,something Blankenship is not.
If she were largely competent and made a few mistakes it would be one thing, but since when does Don suffer that kind of incompetence?
What may keep Mrs. Blankenship around a little longer than we might expect is that she worked (works?) for Bert Cooper. She’s not a new hire off of the street.
One reason, Mrs. Blankenship may be in her job a little longer than we might expect is that she worked (works?) for Bert Cooper.
All very valid ideas, and probably more probable than mine; but could Don also be changing with the times. He’s obviously becoming a different person and maybe he hasn’t really felt the need to fire her. Remember when he said to Peggy’s writing partner “I’d like to know how you work” (paraphrasing), I think the delivery was intentionally awkward to somewhat show Don becoming less of the quiet genius and someone who knows he has to work on a team to be successful. Mrs. Blankenship is only just doing her job. She’s not the best example of a secretary, but she IS his secretary, and I think he’s becoming more aware of that about her and others he works with.
I’m done with Blankenship. First, she’s too young for the part – and looks made up with a gray wig, glasses props and ‘librarian’ shoes.
More importantly, the bits are ruining the rhythm of the show. The late call announcing Roger and Bert’s entrance was just weird and took me out of the scene.
Enough already.
Did anyone else notice the season’s second “Bewitched” reference? Ms. Blankenship announced Pryce and Pete Campbell as “Mr. Pryce and Mr. Stevens…”
I think Mrs. Blankenship is hilarious, and her ability to turn Don Draper into Dick Whitman for a few seconds every episode is both needed and welcome in my book.
Don treats people so poorly. Showing him tolerating these mostly harmless indiscretions by this hapless woman he’s been saddled with humanizes him. He can’t go to California every week.
I think he’s accepting his punishment for what he did to Allison, and he’ll continue to take it for a little longer.
One of my pet peeves is that therapists are generally misrepresented in movies and television.
Dr. Edna was perfect, I can’t wait to see more of her. I think the session with Don will be amazing.
The portrayal of psychologists on screen is a recurring gripe around our house too. The only good ones are the two from L&O SVU. Looks like we might have another good one in Dr. Edna.
No TV therapist can compete with the brilliant Dr. Sidney Freedman.
Actually, I thought there was something a little off about Dr. Edna. There was a foreboding vibe I thought I might be picking up from her.
Geez, what if it’s Don that winds up in therapy!
You know that as a child psych. she is used to parents accusing one another of being the reason their kids are there. She gently took Betty’s accusations right back to her own pain.
I guess in today’s language you’d say she spoke to Betty’s inner child. And I imagine she’ll be able to do the same with Don.
I think she’s on the page perfectly, and this actress is hitting all the right notes. I look forward to her having a pivotal role.
Betty wants to move into the dollhouse, all perfect and fake. There is a shift in progress toward the younger generations. What Sally feels matters, the effect of the divorce on her matters. Betty was chattel to her mother and brought out for show. Her brother acted curious about sex and received punishment. Betty was frightened by her own sexual longings in the season where she saw the shrink and has stuffed it back down.
Good to see Draper functioning again on some levels. Roger is on thin ice. Thanks for the analysis, Alan.
I also saw the doll house as a recognition of how childish Betty is. I saw this comment on Twitter, but though I might repeat it here – does anyone think that Grandpa Gene might have molested Betty and Sally? — Betty’s childish mental state, her relationship with Glen, Sally’s extreme attachment to Grandpa Gene etc.? Just a point I thought was interesting
I laughed at Betty’s comment to the therapist about how children “have no conception of time” She is so clueless
I really hope they don’t drag January Jones in only for moments when they need Betty in therapy or the kids need to be slapped around. Right now, Betty’s the most confusing character on the show simply because she’s now a one-dimensional villain, and I wonder where they’re going to take that? I also wonder if JJ is a good enough actress to reveal some added layers to Betty as time goes on.
I agree. While many dislike Betty, she is such an important illustration of the consequences of the position women were in at the time (and many women still are in with the expectation to mother no matter what). With no other options open to Betty other than becoming a mother and housewife, she, clearly not happy with either, turns bitter and cruel as she chafes under these constraints. It would be wonderful to see her Friedan-esque personal growth resume, which it seemed we were glimpsing in season 3 as she began standing up for herself, reading in the tub, pulling away from a philandering husband, etc., Weiner may be going for the more realistic path by showing the devastating effects for SOME women and kids of this arrangement–and not all women managed to eek out in any way. While the women on the show who DO have some, even small avenues to garner self respect are speaking up in small and subtle ways (think Allison calling out “Mr. Sterling…then switching to “Roger” and then Trudy making plain to Pete that she knows what a “conflict” is, last week) Betty has not been able to get a foothold in any world outside the home that has been suffocating her. It is too easy to blame her for not going out and making a different way–the constraints on her (and so many women at that time) are immense. Weiner is showing us how problematic the expecations for women like Betty were in some cases, and how many people get hurt as a result.
Amg, thanks for expressing Betty’s position so well. I do not understand all the complaints about her, all the declarations of not wanting to see her… we have gone through so much with her, I don’t see her as one dimensional at all, but as you said, she is a product of the times and her personal circumstances. To me this is a vital component of the show, to demonstrate that while some people were changing, for most people–Nixon’s ‘silent majority’– the sixties were really a prolongation of the 50’s.
amg: you took the words out of my mouth in regards to Betty.
I was nervous when I saw she was going to be a big part of this episode, because I’ve gotten so tired of people hating on her, and figured her presence in this episode would garner more of the same. But I thought the Betty bits of this one were actually really interesting!
I think maybe some hate on Betty or don’t want to see her because they don’t want to think about how awful things turn out when someone who never should have had kids lives in a world where having kids is not merely the default but the only option presented to her. It’s easier to just think bad mother = bad person, end of story. But just like the racism, the sexism, the littering, the drinking and smoking, and the sad story of Sal and Kitty, Betty’s story is an important if uncomfortable part of the story as a whole. And I thought the events of this week was a good step toward making that part of the story more intriguing than it had been of late.
I would disagree on Betty’s cruelty and bitterness as beeing a result of the times. Her treatment of the children at its base is cruel and unfeeling. IE at her core, she is selfish and struggles to love others unless it somehow makes her look better (the children are simply extensions of her). I don’t think that’s a sign of the times, I think that’s a sign of a selfish person who is lacking in compassion.
You really don’t think her upbringing, unhappiness and lack of choices contribute significantly to her cruel and selfish behavior?
She acts no more cruelly than Don or Pete or Joan or Roger or any number of other characters. The difference is that her behavior is toward her kids. If she’d never had them–if she’d ever been given the space to consider whether she really wanted them–she’d just be another imperfect character in an imperfect world.
This is Mad Men. Just being a bad person isn’t really an option. There’s always more to the story. I think the introduction of the child psychiatrist adds (and I hope will continue to add) some nuance to the Ossining branch of the story.
I believe her direct cruelty to her children is the most reprehensible behavior of any character on the show because her base instincts on how to treat others are exposed. Her upbringing probably had and has much to do with this, but plenty of women of that era had the same limited choices as she and managed to still find a way to be tremendous and caring and compassionate mothers to their children. Plenty of characters on this show exhibit awful behavior, but hers to me is the worst. Just my humble opinion.
What’s also interesting in this discussion is that while Betty’s mothering is certainly far from what is considered ideal today, and some of her offhand comments are incredibly cruel, children were seen in a different light at this time. Direct obedience was expected–and physical punishment often considered perfectly reasonable– a part of the parental role. Warmth could even be perceived as spoiling children, and something to avoid.
What’s interesting to me is that Betty’s cruelty towards her children is seen as so much more reprehensible (and less “understandable”) than Don’s cruelty towards Betty, or other women, or the subtle (on not so subtle) racism that has been revealed in many other characters at other times. I think Weiner is, as I wrote earlier, showing us the consequences of the gender system at this time, and how these rigid ideas and limited opportunities had consequences on multiple levels for multiple parties involved. It is terrible that these kids have to live with such a deeply unhappy mother who has no one else to take it out on and who resents her situation (which she herself seems still not to fully understand–she lacks the vision). And certainly there were women more comfortable in this role at that time than Betty is, but we are seeing a realistic portrait, as uncomfortable as it makes us. As painful as it was to see Don say “you people” to Sal, Weiner isn’t painting over the ugly realities involved–and this is no exception. He is forcing us to look, no matter how we might cringe. Betty may certainly be selfish–but so is Don!!! And he too has left a path of hurt people in his wake.
amg: I couldn’t agree more.
Dan, I don’t think you’re alone in thinking that Betty’s crimes are the worst. In fact I think most people would agree with you–that’s actually my very observation. For some reason, in our society, being a bad mother is the worst thing you could do. But, of course, being a bad mother is only bad if you have kids! Yes, lots of women did better than Betty did in the same situation, and many others did much worse. Still do today. And they each have their own story that led them there–not an excuse, but things that could provide some insight and nuance to the whole story.
I don’t excuse Betty’s treatment of the kids at all, but in the grand scheme of Bad Parenting Stories, well, I’ve seen much worse, in real life and fiction. And I certainly don’t think it’s worse than sexual assault, sexual harassment, discrimination, decade-long lies, or most of the weird stuff that seem to have gone on in Pete and Trudy’s families.
I also find it interesting how some folks seem to extrapolate their Betty hate into thinking January Jones is a bad actor (which I realize you didn’t do, at least not here, Dan), when I can’t imagine having any lingering doubt about that after The Gypsy and the Hobo.
Amg: You are singing my tune. I love the Betty character, although her behavior as of late has been tough to watch. I have faith Matt Weiner will reveal those layers to her, she’s got them and January Jones can play them. Who can forget her terrific performance in Shoot, for example.
Well put, Christy–its not about excuses but understanding the ramifications of the situations people are put in, and if we want to understand upsetting things, we have to look at the larger picture. MM does a good job of showing both, without letting anyone off the hook.
I’m Bobby Draper’s age, and in 1965, some of my friend’s moms were in just as bad a mood as Betty– wasn’t unusual at all.
What is strange is that we are “kinder” to our kids today; yet we lack the sense of obligation to them, as Anya Kamenetz recent articles brings out. [j.mp] [j.mp] I think mothers AND fathers might have resented the obligation that kids represented– but they DID fulfill those obligations [“When is forgiveness a better quality than loyalty?”]
I agree AMG. Failing to nurture a vulnerable child, damaging him is an egregious act. That’s why we all cringe at the lack of sensitivity with which Betty treats her children.
But they have a father too. If he fails to support them emotionally AND support their mother emotionally (whether divorced or married), then he’s failing them as much as she is.
In Season 1 when Betty was depressed and isolated and Don was out screwing around and never making it home. When Betty sensed something was wrong, but Don wouldn’t try to open up to her or at least try to stick around. When Betty was trying to get help for herself and Don treated her like she was crazy instead of supporting her…
He may not have physically slapped his kids or yelled at them, but by mistreating their Mother, IMO he mistreated them in the same way as Betty did when she slapped Sally or ignored Bobby.
In other words, it’s easy to NOT be judged as a bad parent, when you’ve distanced yourself from the task.
January Jones is undervalued, I think. Betty has been portrayed in many different lights by JJ, but I think many have failed to realize it perhaps because you can’t “see” her acting.
In Season 1, Betty was meek and mild, afraid of her own shadow. All you have to do is look at one of those episodes to see how different she can play Betty. Look at the Betty in Italy compared to the Betty in Osening. The Betty in the white robe with no makeup on compared to PTA Betty. Completely different demeanor in each case. Just in this past episode, when she was talking to Henry about how angry she was at Sally and he suggested to her that she apologize to Sally and tell her she could go to a sleepover. She instantly changed demeanor and said, “your soft, you know that. Completely different side of Betty. I think JJ is an amazing and seamless actress, a natural, and I think she can add whatever layers Betty acquires with no problem.
I want to make clear a couple of things. First, I believe these are all well thought out comments that ring true. Second, I think January Jones is excellent in her portrayal of an extremely complex character. Third, just because I believe Betty’s actions are most reprehensible , this does not mean I think Don has not had many many actions that have been beyond repuslive.
My main issue is that it seems to be a knee jerk reaction to excuse most of what Betty does as being the result of her being a “victim” of Don’s actions and of the times. I believe in a sense this gives her an easy way out in terms of being held accountable for her failings. It is overt in that what Don “sold” her about who he was and is turns out to be a sham. In a sense, she did the same thing to him. She sold him the image of what he was getting of a perfect wife and mother, and at no point in this series have been we seen her actions meet the image she sold. Both of them are equally guilty in a direct and indirect manner. Also, the timing of Betty’s fling does not change the fact that she also cheated. She also had an emotional affair with Henry far before she chose to remove herself from the situation with Don (and don’t get me wrong–She SHOULD remove herself from that situation). Ultimately, they both are guilty of adultery, and of living up to the image they sold of themselves. One last thing, Don’s distance in fathering is just as much a sign of those times as Betty’s harsh discipline is. At the core though, I believe he has stronger emotional ties and trust with the children than Betty does. This is why I believe most of Sally’s venom in therapy will be directed at Betty and not Don. Again, just my humble opinion. Sorry to take up so much space with it :).
One more thing…did not mean to put “victim” in quotes. She has been a victim of his actions…
I have a Betty Draper type of mother, and that one-dimensionalism is a very realistic portrayal. That kind of cruelty has no complexity or softer sides. It would be even creepier if Betty Draper alternated between hot and cold treatment of her children so they could never anticipate which personality they’re dealt with when she wakes up that day. Betty isn’t just simply a horrible mother – she is downright abusive and neglectful. She didnt even accompany Sally to her first appointment with Dr. Edna and sent Carla instead. Betty thinks she’s so separate from her daughter. And absolutely with these Betty types, daughters do become competition. For example, my mother always called me her enemy. Although I agree that women become this way due to their circumstances, but it’s inexcusable because it doesn’t give them a free pass to torture others to justify their own pain. These Betty types never change because they don’t ever believe they should be the ones who change – it’s everyone else that is a problem. Betty walks around like the entire world owes her. I hate her so much.
I think Ted’s “boyfriend” comment to Smitty was referring to Draper, since he was reacting to Smitty over-praising Draper, calling him “a genius”. That’s why he said “why don’t you go work FOR your boyfriend.”
Does anyone else have trouble getting Alan’s reviews on time? I’ve been checking all morning on his main page, checking “Mad Men” on Hitfix’s main page, Googling Alan and Mad Men, and now that it’s 9:30AM I can pull up his review that was posted at 6:30 this morning and already has over 40 comments.
This is the third week in a row this has happened. Where are people going to get Alan’s review “fresh off the press”?
I subscribe to Alan’s twitter feed and get updates as soon as he posts them. I have also had that problem where simply refreshing “What’s Alan Watching” on Hitfix does not show me the most recent thing he has posted. However, the link from his Twitter feed always works for me.
thanks nic919. I don’t use Twitter, but was wondering if that is what most people are using. I guess I’ll have to bite the bullet and make an exception for Alan and Mad Men. I tried “getting my fix” with other reviews, and it’s incredible the drop-off. For one, most of the other reviewers didn’t even name-check and spelled “Teddy Shaw”.
They stopped sending advance screeners of the episodes after 4.2, which means Alan now has to write them after the show has aired on TV.
It’s Hitfix which caches badly in IE. I installed Firefox and check for Alan’s reviews there, and they come up as soon as they are posted. I sincerely wish Hitfix would resolve this issue, though.
I often find that if I pull up Alan’s blog or the HitFix main page, that I need to refresh it even if it’s the first time I see it that day to get the newest content to load. Also, clicking through newer articles will give you that “Today’s Latest Headline’s” banner, which might have what you need. Annoying, but there it is.
I had the same problem week before last. I’m using Safari and I’m not switching to Firefox just so I can get them on time.
I also have Chrome, so will try that one next time.
1. If nobody knows who Lyle Evans is, its probably a name that has some personal significance that we’ll discover later.
2. A 10 year old in that situation may not really know what they’re doing. Her friends were asleep, she was up watching TV. I don’t know that I interpret her to doing what she did TO what she was watching; its more like she just happened to…well. Yeah.
3. For all the crap January Jones get, I thought she really hit all the right notes here. She comes out of the gate looking as loathesome, self involved and angry as Livia Soprano…and by the end, she’s back to the childlike state she was in for much of Season 1. Its no coincidence a child psychologist was on to her. Her “that must be a terrible feeling” line summed it up quite nicely.
Sally first looked to see if her friend was awake, then she jumped/stopped/was startled when she was “caught” be the friend’s mom (I wasn’t sure where the rest of the friends were). She jumped before the mom yelled at her.
I’m pretty sure that she knew she was doing something “wrong” without anyone telling her. And I have no idea on earth how that can be true. But it seems to be the case.
Add Don’s rival Teddy to the growing list of characters played by actors from Desperate Housewives (Roger, Duck, Greg, Hildy).
love mrs. blankenship and the comic relief. agree it could go too far, but it hasn’t. 3 great 1 liners an hour is perfect. her calling campbell Mr. Pete, and announcing people after they have entered is great. we know she’ll be gone soon but there is no other clown on the show and with writing as good as this… it works!
The way she announced Pete and Lane, both last night and before, where she uses one first name and one last name…its made me wonder, is she just dumb, uninformed of someone’s name, or does she show Pete no respect since he’s so young? This happened in a previous episode as well, and I thought it was strange.
She’s not dumb. Opening scene had her doing Times crossword with a pen. Whether her miscues are age-related or done on purpose is up for debate.
She may be doing the crossword in pen, but I don’t think she’s getting everything right. Her answers are: Leaks, Plans, Ears or Cars, Dogs, Glee, Utah, Burt, Tired. We can see she’s correct on Leaks, Glee, Tired, and Utah, but probably wrong on Ears or Cars, since the clue is “Salamander” – the likely answer is Nest. But Burt? We don’t see the clue, but I’m thinking that’s a little egg to her relationship with him, and not correct. Still, one way or the other, it doesn’t prove she’s smart or dumb, just that she’s doing things her own way.
Don’t look now, but Miss Blankenship is on Facebook.
My father served in WWII and fouhgt in Burma. He lost a lot of his mates when the Japanese overran Singapore. In 1986 we were in China for a family vacation. We were eating and my dad had a few beers in him. He started to mumble out loud about the table of Japanese businessmen next to us. My mom asked him to come outside for a minute. And when they returned he was quiet. My father suffered the same anger Roger did. Roger’s emotions were real.
Also, Roger may have been ramping those emotions up for fear of his obsolesence. Either way, very well done by the actor.
I thought it was real as well. I think it was real anger and there was a sadness in the generation gap. Pete just simply couldn’t believe that Roger would hold that on to that anger, that it had to be his worry about being unimportant.
That kind of anger isn’t uncommon, a few years ago John McCain referred to the people who held him captive by a slur for Vietnamese people. He said it wasn’t a reference to all Vietnamese, just those who had held him prisoner (hope this doesn’t violate the politics discussion).
My grandfather was captured by the Japanese and was in a war camp for 2 years in Borneo. While he went through untold horrors (he never shared what happened with the family), he also did not hold grudges. He had several japanese friends before the war, and continued the friendships after the war. Grace is found rarely n people, but when it does, it sets such a great example for the rest of us who are eternally hell-bent on revenge.
It was nice to see Bert Cooper take an active role in something. His detailed knowledge of Japanese culture and customs contrasted well with his befuddlement over the march on Selma. (“What do those people want?”) There are many reasons a man like Cooper would grow fascinated with Japanese culture while totally ignoring vast portions of his own, but a large part of it is due to a worship of order and authority lurking in the heart of so many Objectivists. That was a strong theme of the episode: frustration when one is unable to force one’s will on others. Roger hits the roof when his colleagues decide to follow the Honda executives’ order and not his own. Betty is livid when Sally asserts her independence by cutting her own hair. Don is pissed when Teddy Chough grabs control of the narrative Don is building about his firm. I look forward to seeing things really spin out of control for the folks at SCDP in the second half of the decade.
Speaking of Bert’s love of Japanese culture, did Roger ever make a snide remark to him about it? Or about the decor in his office? Now that Roger’s feelings about the Japanese are coming to a head, I’m trying to remember if its ever been hinted at before??
Karen, I’m glad you brought up that line from Dr. Faye Miller. I thought it was perfect, and really hoped Don took it to heart.
Doc,
Nice comment.
btw: Who are you?
So, how long before Betty discovers (or Dr. Edna uncovers) that she was molested (probably by Gene) earlier in her life? Is there any question that *something* happened to make Betty who she is?
I have no doubt whatsoever.
This explanation seems so obvious, although I didn’t think of it myself. It not only explains Betty but Sally as well, who started “acting out” after her grandfather’s death.
I agree that there may have been some molestation in Betty’s past. However, in looking at the previous episode recap, it seems like Sally may have been molested by Betty’s dad as well. I’m not saying definitely but it could be a surprise twist in the future. Sadly, I bet everyone will either deny or repress the incident(s).
Betty was molested on screen by her father when he forgot who she was. He grabbed her chest and suggested they “go upstairs”. I know it’s semantics, and it isn’t childhood molestation, but it is true none the less.
I’m not going to say this is impossible, but it’s certainly not necessary to explain either Betty or Sally. The main explanation of Betty is that she’s turning into her mother. Sally is just rebellious (and who wouldn’t be, given the way her parents treat her – also, in terms of the show’s themes, she’s representing the next generation). Masturbation at age 10 is not that rare for girls and does not necessarily indicate sexualization due to molestation.
I know I had a bad feeling in a couple past scenes with Sally and Grandpa, and was afraid he was going to abuse her sexually.
Matthew Wiener sure doesn’t shy away from the dark side of life. Phew!
I think part of it, too, is in Dr. Faye Miller’s line to Don over sake: If you love her, AND SHE KNOWS IT, she’ll be fine. (Emphasis mine.) Don definitely loves his kids. Do they know it? I’m guessing no, especially since the divorce. If they were more confident that he did before the divorce, Sally for sure is less confident after. And as the Previouslies On reminded us, Sally walks through life now expecting to see her father every time she turns a corner. She knows intellectually that she won’t, but she’s disappointed every time she doesn’t see him. It’s causing all sorts of problems.
I would be very surprised if the show brought out Gene child-molesting either Sally or Betty.
I disagree with Grandpa Gene molesting Sally. When the evil child (cant remember his name, Weiner’s kid) mentioned “doing it” she was really confused, I would imagine someone that was molested would not be so lost. Then when she commented about learning about “doing it” and peeing in the woman to the babysitter it sounded more like a reverberation from a friend than from experience. If it had happened to her and then someone explained what sex was she would have instantly realized what Grandpa Gene did to her and I doubt would have brought it up as a pleasurable thing her dad might do later that night.
It would have been the very rare therapist in 1965– or for that matter, 1975; who would have acknowledged the existence of molestation. I also don’t think boys played with themselves at ten in 1965; and really doubt that about girls [Maybe Kinsey has surveys?]; nor do I think the neighbor would have referred to it directly; and would have more likely made up a story about how Sally “got sick” and had to come home. What is shameful isn’t talked about–it brings shame on those who acknowledge it. That’w why girls who were raped at Ivy League colleges were asked to leave in the early sixties.
“53% of men and 25% of women masturbated for the first time by ages 11 to 13 (Janus & Janus, 1993).”
I played with myself at the age of nine in 1966 – and I’ve heard many stories from women who started that early or even earlier. It happens all the time and is completely plausible in the storyline.
Alan and others have commented that that we never see Betty’s talent to offset her awful behavior, but I don’t think that is necessarily true. Betty is a show horse, not a work horse like many of the other characters. Her talent (which she apparently learned from her mother the hard way) is to always cast a beautiful external appearance, no matter what you feel on the inside. In earlier years of the show, she always played the perfect hostess and reserved her infrequent smiles for moments when people commented to her on her beauty. Betty’s problem is that this is no longer enough in 1965, as it only aids you in “acquiring a husband” but not gaining any real sense of self or personal satisfaction. I keep waiting for her to begin a transformation (which was alluded to in “The Fog” last year), but it is not clear that Betty, who is not the least bit introspective, can do this without the assistance of others… such as a psychiatrist.
Two other random thoughts:
Did anyone else think that the good doctor looked a little like Betty from behind during the SCDP kitchen scene?
Was there a funnier scene than the Honda execs commenting on Joan’s physical attributes (“not very subtle are they”)?
There were several references to Betty’s Dad in the show last night and his death during the Dr Edna scenes. Does anyone else have a feeling that Sally’s behavioral issues may have something to do with a not-so healthy relationship with Grandpa that’s going to come out in therapy?
Perfect characterization of Betty, I was thinking the same thing myself. I think the problem isn’t that she’s useless, it’s just that she doesn’t know the ways she can employ what she’s able to do. She grew up in a very narrow life, so it makes sense she can’t reconcile herself to new experiences.
And I laughed SO hard at the “how does she not fall over?” line!
My girlfriend has never watched the show, but she caught parts of it last night with me. One assumption she made after the show ended was that she thought Sally had been molested bt her Grandpa. I hadn’t thought of it until then.
I think we have seen several examples of Betty’s talent, like in Ep3.8 the souvenir. Removed from her life in Ossining, Betty shines: speaking fluent Italian, playing pickup with the Italians and Don, and looking absolutely fabulous, in control, and happy. If Betty were not trapped in her domestic life, her roles as a mother and wife, she would make an amazing spy. :)
funny. my mother-in-law watched the show with us last night and, having never seen an episode of Mad Men before, her interpretation of Betty smiling at the dollhouse was that she must have been molested by her father. Sounded crazy to me (I think it just showed how Betty is perennially childish ie “call me Dr. Edna. The kids like it”) but it sounds like she has some company out there with her out-of-the-blue theory
dont forget that in one of the prior seasons when betty and Don go and visit Gene after its discovered that Gene is sick, Gene feels up Betty. He makes a comment about getting some dessert maybe, and that mentions another dessert as he cops a feel on Betty next to him. Betty quickly shakes it off like nothing is wrong, and at the time I attributed it to her simply understanding that her father is sick. However, perhaps she was simply denying it as quickly as possible and moving on with her life as she had always done, which would explain why she seemingly had issues strictly with her mother, and none ever really mentioned of Gene which I can recall
Given these thoughts about Betty and her father, I wonder if taking a look at that dream Betty had (last season?) might offer different insight. I didn’t really get it the first time!
I don’t understand the “Betty and Sally were molested by Gene” comments. Why were they so upset when he died then? Why would they care so much about him? I think it’s Betty’s mother who’s the problem. No one on the show has ever had a nice thing to say about either one of them.
Whatever it is, it seems Dr. Edna will find it. She seemed to immediately understand that Sally’s problems come from her mother.
Re: “Not very subtle, are they?”
I thought the translator piping up, “No, they’re not.” even funnier.
I interpreted Gene feeling up Betty quite differently, as he (IIRC) he called her by her mother’s name just before that or closely after, and his mind was obviously going.
But now I wonder.
I agree with Scheer Power that the root of Betty’s psychological problems most likely relates to her relationship with her mother. If you recall, early in the first season, when she first lost control of her hands when putting on lipstick, she immediately started telling Mona that her mother had died recently. Later, with Don and in the psychiatrist’s office, she talked repeatedly about her mother and how attractive she remained in her later years (at least until she refocused on Don’s extra-marital affairs). She also became somewhat irrationally concerned that she could have disfigured Sally’s appearance in her minor car accident (also when she lost the use of her hands). Her mother was the centerpiece of her life and she has been affected strongly by these standards that her mother placed upon her.
Following up on Mad@Mad’s point, those dream sequences in “The Fog” probably do give us the best look at Betty’s parental relationships. In those dreams, her father seems troubled by her lack of personal development (criticizing her being a “house cat”), but her mother – pointing to a dead Medgar Evers – simply reinforced the notions that she raised Betty with: Shut up and look good- or speak up and terrible things will happen.
Pretty clear that even though he called her on her misbehaving, Grandpa was the one person who actually just enjoyed spending time with Sally. He meant a lot to her. They needed eachother.
I also got the molestation vibe. I think it will be interesting to see Betty and Sally in simultaneous therapy. Perhaps they both were molested by Gene. Also, just because Betty identifies her mother as “the problem,” doesn’t mean she wasn’t molested. A lot of victims of abuse side with the abuser while blaming the other parent for permitting the abuse to happen. I agree Gene molested Sally, and that this is part of the reason she was allowed to do other “adult things” like driving her parents’ car.
Really impressed how S4 is turning out. Already MILES above S3. No mention of the great comic moment between Joan and the Japs? I thought that was the best laugh of the hour.
I didn’t think that Miss Blankenship was purely punishment for Don – SCDP certainly doesn’t have the monetary resources and pool of prospective secretaries to draw from that SC had; so I believed she was a stopgap measure until Joan lines up someone else. She’s only been Don’s secretary for about 11 or 12 work days (approx. February 24 until March 12).
I also didn’t feel they overdid the humor with her this episode – but I do think they’ve played out that thread, and I suspect she’ll be gone or leaving by next episode.
i agree. why the hell would Joan take it upon herself to “punish” Don? that would be extremely unJoanlike, wouldn’t it, to be unprofessional?
I agree with the punishment angle. Don hasn’t been shy to throw out bad secretaries before, so keeping Mrs. Larusso around is probably Don punishing himself for the Allison fiasco.
Joan isn’t only punishing Don with Blankenship for ruining a perfectly good secretary, she’s probably reluctant for drunken Don to get his hands on some other competent “girl” and run her out of SCDP, too.
Joan isn’t only hiring secretaries, she’s training them (remember the first episode with Peggy) and it’s make work to have her hire and train another good secretary only to have them run screaming from SCDP.
No less would she transfer up a girl who’s doing a good job elsewhere, only to have Drunken Don screw up that employee, too.
Don will stay in the Blankenship purgatory until he’s both truly remorseful for his sins, and it’s clear he won’t repeat them.
Sorry judybrowni, I don’t agree on several points:
Don didn’t ‘ruin’ Allison – she has to take some responsibility for what happened as well.
Joan’s responsibilities are different at SCDP than they were at SC – notice the scene where she’s interviewing the prospective director for the TV commercial – never would have happened at SC.
Joan has no real power to ‘punish’ Don. Don can fire Blankenship at anytime he wants – he is just putting up with her temporarily because he’s realized he made a mistake with Allison and is taking his medicine.
There is no ‘purgatory’. This is a temporary solution that has lasted all of 2 weeks so far, and will likely end very soon.
The date on the check that Don wrote was March 25, 1965.
One more thought on Betty-
She was already horrified enough to think she married the son of a prostitute, as opposed to the football star who hated his father. You could all but hear her blaming Don and his very family lineage for what Sally did at the sleepover.
Apparently Dr Lyle Evans is fictional– and with Pete’s “Who the hell is Dr Lyle Evans?”– a marketing tool to get us to Google the name. It was the #1 search term last night!
After watching “The Pacific” I can’t blame Rodger for never wanting to do business with a Japanesse company.
I thought the same thing. Brutal warfare.
Sorry about that, was trying to log in, and I guess it posted that.
First, for as many times as we’ve had the discussion of Betty Draper being an overgrown child, it makes perfect sense that she’d wind up seeing a therapist that specializes in children.
Second, that discussion with Don and Faye is impressive, because of the timing of when Don opens up. He offers nothing about his own personal life until he’s pried into hers, and discovered that she’s living her own fake life (with the wedding ring to discourage people from hitting on her).
and once again Don fails in a pick up
I wouldn’t say he’s “failed”…more like he’s laying the groundwork for a future date.
I noticed the fact that Faye also had her own secret life and false background. She and Don also opened up to one another in such a way as he has with his former mistresses, women who, while he may not consider his equals, are either very different, having qualities that he wishes he had, or brilliant and successful on their own, who he respects and admires.
It’s also interesting that he is actually dating very publicly another childlike blonde while his relationships with the strong and vibrant brunettes (thus far) have all been on the DL. He was of course married when these relationships happened and so I’m not really saying anything brilliant here. I just see Don’s love life taking turns that we least expect. His relationships with women are fascinating because each one is so different.
My favorite line of the night – “fake dinner plans with your fake husband?” If she only knew – “fake like with your fake wife?” These two are perfect for each other – they can fake each other out!
Helene, I also loved that line. I wonder when/if/how we’ll find out that Faye is also a bottle blonde? Faye sure did look like Betty from the back, but Buono is a brunette, so she might come clean on another fake out.
Re: The Blankenship
I think the issues with Don’s new secretary are perfect. Don is a man who will certainly accept punishment for everything he’s screwed up in his life. Don acknowledges he was completely in the wrong with regard to Alison and that he was incapable of repairing the situation (either speaking or writing) and he takes the punishment without complaint, knowing that he’s being served his just deserts. This is completely consistent with the man who decides that his sex life should now have a punishment component to it as itâ€™s only what he deserves after that same sex life ruined his marriage.
Other thoughts: poor Sally. Going off to the trauma of therapy with only the housekeeper (the most consistent and tender person in her entire life) was heart breaking. That first visit canâ€™t be seen by a child as anything other than punishment for past behaviors. However, sheâ€™s quite the apple off the Don tree â€“ follows impulses, doesnâ€™t know why and silently takes the punishment when it comes. Iâ€™m hopeful for Sally though and relieved that Betty followed Henryâ€™s advice. Though she would â€“ Henryâ€™s age gives her that fatherly comfort she misses.
That was the saddest part of all… Betty couldn’t even be bothered to take her daughter to the initial session. Grrr.
The Blankenship joke is played out. I’m done with it.
Also: Would Don REALLY use his secretary to place a call to Anna? Not only does he treat that relationship differently than any other in his life, but there’s also the small chance that someone answers the phone “Draper residence” or “Mrs. Draper.”
I completely and totally missed this call to Anna. Can someone fill me in on what was said and when?
Don just asked Blankenship if the call got through, and she said nobody answers.
I’m surprised there weren’t more comments about the housekeeper being the one to take Sally to the therapist’s office. Betty either couldn’t be bothered or was too embarrassed to be seen at a therapist’s office.
Also this episode brought back a memory of my aunt telling me she would “cut my ear off” for not using a kickstand on my cousin’s bicycle. If she bothered to as it was because it was rusted in place. She was a school teacher at the time. Talk about changing times! Was that the norm back then??
Fun to see Pete echo Don’s “I want to build something!” from end of last season in this episode: “We’re trying to build something here!” (Said to Roger). Caper elements and music in both episodes too.
I didn’t get that Sally was full on playing with herself; perhaps touching herself and starting to explore, something ten-year old girls are apt to do. I think the mother of her little friend freaked out.
I laughed out loud at Mrs. B’s really loud: “Your daughter’s psychiatrist called.” Great little scene. Thank goodness the child seems to have found a savvy shrink. And Betty too.
Feeling vindicated in having liked Henry from the start. I’d be happy to call him my own.
I think like the make-up of every character on MM, Henry has his good points and his questionable points.
It seems like the entire Betty portion was just showing us how childish Betty is. She is not an adult. Henry can only get her to agree on his parenting methods by using the same “no punishment, give her a reward” tactic he wants to use with Sally. The only person that can get through to Betty is a child psychologist. When she saw the dollhouse, it seemed to me like she was imagining the “perfect” family that she had dreamed of (and still does obviously) when she was young.
In addition, has everyone of the women Don has made a pass at this season (except for Phoebe) been a partial Betty clone, at least in appearance? I can’t decide how significant it is that once he finally connects with someone who looks like Betty, he manages his first “Don Draper-on-his-game” moment of this season.
I’m pretty sure that when she saw the dollhouse, she was just reflecting on how awesome Lester Freamon was.
Haha, Brilliant! Cool Lester Smoove.
Next week, McNulty picks her up in a bar and they have a quickie on the hood of his car.
It seems like the entire Betty portion was just showing us how childish Betty is. She is not an adult. Henry can only get her to agree on his parenting methods by using the same “no punishment, give her a reward” tactic he wants to use with Sally. The only person that can get through to Betty is a child psychologist. When she saw the dollhouse, it seemed to me like she was imagining the “perfect” family that she had dreamed of (and still does obviously) when she was young.
In addition, has everyone of the women Don has made a pass at this season (except for Phoebe) been a partial Betty clone, at least in appearance? I can’t decide how significant it is that once he finally connects with someone who looks like Betty, he manages his first “Don Draper-on-his-game” moment of this season.
The “help me Honda” note that was attached to the bottle of sake made me chuckle, but I have to question the timing of this Beach Boys reference. “Help Me Rhonda” entered the Billboard Hot 100 in April 1965. But as Lane pointed out in the discussion about the company’s budget for the year and whether it made sense financially to shoot a commercial for Honda, it was only March. Any Beach Boys fans from back in the day know for sure if “Help Me Rhonda” was getting airplay nationally in March 1965?
Everything you want to know about Rhonda here: [www.stevehoffman.tv]. Apparently, the LP version charted at some stations before the single did.
But I agree, it wouldn’t have entered the vocabulary already to the extend that Cheough could’ve expected Don to get the joke. It’s just too early for that.
Wouldn’t be the first time the writers played around with the release date of a song/tv show/movie/ad pitch. Best example is the pilot, the ad “It’s Toasted” for Lucky Strike was originally used in 1917, not 1960.
Apparently, by the way, “Help me Honda” was a commercial in the early nineties, using the Beach Boys song. So a double wink.
I really liked Don’s comment about Ted Cheough “drafting off us”, a blatant reference to stock car racing, which was shunned by Madison Avenue at the time. Does it show Don is in touch with his inner-hillbilly, or is it something of an anachronism, as drafting was “discovered” in the 1960 Daytona 500 by famed moonshiner Junior Johnson, 20 years before NASCAR rose to national prominence?
Actually, drafting off an opponent has been a major tactic/component of bicycle racing for over a hundred years (track racing or Madison events were HUGE sports entertainment back in the day). So the term would have been commonplace for decades.
Don’s mention of drafting is also a callback to his visit to Anna when he talks to the guys working on their muscle cars. He also sold used cars. Don’s a car guy (or actually, Dick Whitman’s a car guy).
I feel like Betty is representative of women from that era who had children because she was expected to, because that was what you DID, rather than actually wanting them. She’s never particularly seemed interested in them, so I don’t think it’s just that she had a rotten mother. Or rather, her having a rotten mother could be part of why she most likely never truly wanted kids in the first place.
I found it odd that Harry wasn’t in the episode last night given he’s the TV guy – even though the commercial was a fake/ruse, I think it would have seemed more authentic if the rival ad agency guy’s employees had actually seen Harry. I’m just surprised he wasn’t involved in the ruse.
I don’t think anything like sexual abuse needed to have happened to make Betty into the person she is – it could have just been the times and she did say she had a very strict/rigid mother who probably suppressed her as much as Betty is doing with Sally. It seemed to me that Betty didn’t see herself as being as similar to her mother –
I was surprised and pleased to see Betty take Henry’s advice so quickly in seeking therapy for Sally. Whether or not Sally “needs” therapy is up for debate but what I do thinks she needs is someone she can really talk to and not be treated as furniture and dictated to as to how to behave, etc.
I grew up in that era, and kids were not treated as they are now – I was there to be seen, expected to be quiet and not express myself in anyway that would be disturbing to “the mother and father” – I could have used someone to really talk to – I’m hoping Sally allows herself to engage with the therapist, all of which would hinge first on her trusting her.
Loved the con – just brilliant. And Lane’s description of three princes being invited to meet the princess, etc.
I knew people from my generation, those who fought in Vietnam and those who supported the war that took more than 20 years to be okay with the Vietnamese who moved to the states. As an anti-war person at the time, I never felt that way but came to understand that it does seem to be human nature to not easily forgive and to hold onto the anger/resentment/hatred that was instilled in everyone at the time – When i think about the fact that we locked up Americans of Japanese descent during that time, it still blows my mind that at the time we were saying we were fighting for “freedome” for everyone, we were putting people in camps and not allow African Americans to work in the factories building the machines of war while still allowing them to fight so the world could be “free” – hard to keep up with all the hypocrisy we live with everyday.
Harry is “Media” (not “TV”) – as in buying the time on the TV networks to show the ads. Media departments may play a role in planning an campaign, but they have nothing to do with actual production.
So if you’re building a dummy TV ad, you don’t need any Media involvement. It would be like putting a stove inside a fake-front house on the Desilu lot — totally pointless to the illusion.
The ruse worked quite well even without Harry.
There was a lot to like about this episode. As despicable as Pete is, he was 95% correct about everything he said. His “I’m going to be a father” comment cracked me up, but when Don, Layne and he were talking about the specs on the new car (Layne: “It has windows, so you can see your brain splattered on the windshield after you crash”), it was Pete who said, “They’re working on it.” Boy, did they ever. So did Toyota and Nissan.
Great episode and great review and reader comments. It was great to see Don back in form. I had the same thoughts about directing Sally and agree that the shrink was really on to Betty. But four times a week? That seemed completely unreal.
I also wondered who planted thoughts of sexuality with Sally at 10-seems an early age for that. I wondered about the evil Glen. The idea of Betty being molested by her father seems a little bit too pat and soap-opery for Mad Men, and I’d be surprised if we actually get an answer for that.
I find myself wondering if the story arc is limited and whether the show can sustain itself, story-wise for more than one more season without turning into a soap opera.
I am really hoping that when this show does conclude that Weiner ties up each character and story line and not leave us handing.
Calling Dr. Freud…
Yes, Freudian therapy occurs many days a week. I think they mentioned the frequency as part of the “world-building” (a term from science fiction and fantasy). That is, Freudian psychiatry (Blankenship calls her a psychiatrist, not psychologist) was much more prominent then than it is now.
I’m sorry, it was just a little comment about the last line typo… “not leave us handing”. I’m sure it was supposed to be “hanging”, but instead we got a nice little Freudian slip :)
To put some more context around the age issue: Sally’s birthday is in spring (as we learned in Season 1). So in this episode Sally would be nearly 11 years old, making this easier to believe.
And sometimes a cigar is just a cigar :)
yes, of course :)
Great episode, though I thought some of the scene transitions were a bit labored. Verisimilitude alert – in Roger’s brief scene with Joanie, she cuts him off as he attempts to explain his hate for the Japanese with the reference to a ‘pfc’ on his destroyer who was ‘something of a poet.’ MM has set up Roger as a Navy Reserve officer, called up for the duration of WWII. It is a real stretch for him [as an officer on a destroyer] to have any contact with a ‘pfc’, almost always an Army enlisted rank [though, I believe, also the E-2 rank in the USMC in WWII]. ‘Bosun’s Mate’ would have been more likely, though WWII destroyers [“tin cans”] may have had small Marine detachments, a legacy of wooden navy. As with the occasional, anachronistic use of current lingo, WM, et al.’s occasional misses just emphasis how generally true to the times MM is. By far the best show on TV. Unlike some, I LOVED Sally’s crush on Ilya Kuriakin – so true to the times. I would have been Sally’s age in 1965, and clearly remember how Ilya [like Beatle Paul] was the crush du jour for girls of that age ….[sorta like Ann-Margaret of Bye, Bye Birdie and Viva Las Vegas was for us boys].
THANK you, I was also wondering about the Pfc in Roger’s story. I was thinking “How does a navy lieutenant in command of a destroyer know a private first class?” Hopefully it was a tiny shipboard Marine detachment like in the old sailing navy.