‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Good News’: They have beef

A review of last night’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I smoke the dress…
“I started thinking if everything I was sure was true, and how flimsy it all might be.” -Anna Draper
“The Good News” marks the end of 1964, and though we’ve only seen a few months of it, it appears to have been a very bad year in which to be Don Draper. He’s a rising star because of the Glo-Coat ad, but at work he’s feeling too much pressure to keep the new firm afloat, and at home he’s a lonely, pathetic, sloppy, drunken mess who repeatedly embarrasses himself hitting on women. (Thus far, the only women with which he’s had success are the ones he pays: Candace and Allison.)
It’s gotten so bad to be Don Draper, in fact, that for the first time in a long time being Dick Whitman seems a preferable option – particularly if Anna Draper is part of the deal.
We saw in season two’s “The Mountain King” that our Don is much more relaxed in the presence of the real Don’s widow. Here, she’s even more of a life raft for a drowning man. He still makes a fool of himself trying to seduce Anna’s college-age niece Stephanie – in marked contrast to his California fling with Joy in season two – but before that, he seems happy and content and capable of connecting with other human beings.
And then Stephanie reveals just how flimsy even this life must be by telling him that Anna is dying of cancer, and doesn’t even realize it.
This news briefly turns him back into Don Draper (check out how he carries himself when trying to bully Anna’s sister into letting him take over), but mostly it leaves him more vulnerable and Dick Whitman-like than ever. Anna has always been the one safe harbor in his life. Where Betty reacted to the Dick Whitman news in the way Don feared – “I could tell the minute she saw who I really was, she never wanted to look at me again.” – Anna, who has even more justification to feel hurt about it, has never judged him for what he did. She’s never judged him for anything (though it’s unclear how much he tells her about some of his extra-curricular activities), and is a ray of sunshine in his dark life. At the bar, Stephanie puts on Patti Pagie’s “Old Cape Cod,” and Dick suggests the song reminds him of a beautiful place he wishes he could go. Anna is that place for him, and though he doesn’t go there as often as he should, it’s always been there for him – until now. When Dick tears up(*) at saying what he assumes will be his final goodbye, Anna thinks he’s just upset at what his Don Draper life has become, and assures him that he’ll make the best of things like he always has. The difference is that before, he always knew he had her in his corner – always knew that he had this safe place to retreat to in case of emergency. Now? He promises to bring the kids out for Easter, and while this season seems to have a holiday theme for its episodes, I wonder if Anna will even make it that far. Our man has spent a lifetime running from being Dick Whitman. Suddenly, being Dick doesn’t seem so bad – but the last vestiges of Dick Whitman are going to die with Anna Draper. The “Dick + Anna ’64” signature on the repainted wall evokes young lovers putting their names on a tree or a wall or a desk, but also evokes the writing on a pair of cemetary headstones.
(*) We have an early contender for Jon Hamm’s Emmy submission here. I thought “The Mountain King” was a mistake two years ago because the performance was only striking in the larger context of Dick vs. Don, which wasn’t obvious if you only saw that one hour. Here, though, he spends most of the first half being Dick, and letting his heart be torn to shreds, and the second half being drunk, comically pathetic Don. The man can act a little.
Don isn’t the only character grappling with the haunting question of how much time he has left with a loved one. Joan is professionally fulfilled (give or take some dust-ups with Lane Pryce, who’s quite harsh in declaring his immunity to her charms), but at home she faces nothing but uncertainty. When will her schedule coincide with Greg’s enough for them to try to conceive? When will Greg be sent for basic training? And when will the Army send Greg to Vietnam?
Joan’s marriage hasn’t been anything like what she imagined it would be. She wanted a handsome, kind, rising star surgeon. She got the handsome part right, but the rest? No need to rehash most of the previous ugliness, but even here, when he’s doing something relatively right by stitching up her cut hand, he still makes it clear that he doesn’t understand or appreciate his wife. He knows so little about her new job that he thinks she still does filing, and distracts her with a technique that he usually saves for children. The problem is, Greg is the child – the one who’s never been able to see beyond what effect the world has on him – and Joan is stuck with both him and his uncertain future. So she weeps not over her cut, but over the rest of it. Greg assures her that “Everything’s going to be okay,” but neither of them have any way of knowing that.
Lane, meanwhile, at least has a clearer sense of what’s becoming of his loved one – but a definitive answer isn’t much better in this case, since Rebecca has chosen England over him.
We saw the tension in the Pryce marriage last season, as well as the idea that Lane has come to love America, even though America – as represented by his colleagues at the two firms – hasn’t been entirely warm towards him. But in finding himself alone at the office on Dec. 31, and then in the orbit of a spectacularly drunk(**) and self-destructive Don Draper, Lane actually begins to feel welcome in this group, sad as that may seem.
(**) When Don remarked on the lack of bite on the booze Lane’s alcoholic father gave him, I knew things would get worse before they get better. The last thing Don Draper needs in this state is a kind of booze that’s easier to drink.
Though there was a lot of pain behind both men’s actions, the trifecta of them drunk and loud at the office, drunk and loud while seeing “Godzilla” – or perhaps, per some commenters, “Gamera” – (Jared Harris yelling in pidgin Japanese was genius), then drunk and loud at the restaurant was, a wonderful comic duet for Hamm and Harris. I was pleased that Lane had no illusions about the “girlfriends” Don called for them, and even weirdly pleased that the intensely private Don would let a colleague see that side of him. When he tells Lane that he learned the hard way about giving advice in these situations, he’s alluding to the Roger/Jane/Mona mess, which was one of many instances of Don trying desperately to keep everyone at the office from knowing anything about him. Here, he lets kindred spirit Lane see the real him – a particularly dark and sad version, but him nonetheless – and both men seem to feel strangely better afterwards, like at least they know there’s one other man in that office who feels something similar to what they do.
Despite Lane’s toast about what a magnificent year they’ve just had, it’s clear that he, Don and Joan are all hoping the new year is a lot happier than the old one.
Some other thoughts:
- Though Don is finding it harder and harder to connect with young women (all women, really), he’s also becoming more acutely aware of the power of youth culture, as evidenced by most of his dialogue with Stephanie. Also note that we hear
The Beach BoysJan & Dean playing on the jukebox at the bar, and that for perhaps the first time in a long time (since he was with Midge), Don is out for a bit of nightlife geared at a generation younger than his own.
- Though this episode opens only days after the end of “Christmas Comes But Once a Year,” Allison seems to have recovered from the humiliating morning-after with Don – or, at least, is doing a good job of acting like she has. But Don is still weirdly flirty with her. Hmm…
- Stephanie’s line about how “nobody knows what’s wrong with themselves, and everyone else can see it right away” should be a motto for the entire series.
- Don is taken by that line, and it’s clear he’s absorbed Faye Miller’s lecture from last week, since he paraphrases her question about desires versus expectations to Lane.
- I’m assuming the shot of Don sitting on Anna’s couch all night was done in a single short take with the light changing, but it was still very effective.
- “I’m not going to fight watching Dick Whitman paint my living room in his shorts.” I’m guessing Anna is not alone in that sentiment.
- The counter-culture comedian was played by our second “Sopranos” alum in the last two weeks: Will Janowitz, who was Meadow’s one-time fiance Finn De Trolio.
What did everybody else think?
Don Draper : 1963-64 :: Tiger Woods : 2009-10.
Discuss.
Lol. Don will get his mojo back. He’s on a hiatus. Something will happen to him to jerk him out of the place he is. Perhaps finally laying Dick Whitman to rest- sadly with Anna- will give him the right to reclaim that Don Draper confidence. It’s been on loan as long as Anna has been alive, now he may own it.
I wouldn’t lose sleep over Tiger Woods ability to get the girls. We live on earth in 2010. There’s always going to be a woman that’ll have Tiger Woods.
Nice parallel though.
TOTALLY! I was thinking about that connection on my way into work today. Both guys leading double lives, now feel set adrift without their anchors at home. I think Don’s situation is a bit more complex than Tiger’s, but they’re cut from a similar cloth.
I don’t know if Don will, like Tiger, fall apart in his job, but I think Lane’s story about a guy like Don may foreshadow much worse. Of course, they can’t kill Don before the last episode of the series.
[rikdad.blogspot.com]
Alan – the movie they say wasn’t Godzilla. It was Gamera.
Uh, make that say “saw”.
If it was Gamera, that was wrong. It was not released in the U.S. until 1966. However, Godzilla and The Thing was released in the U.S. in 1964.
First let me say that I always appreciate your reviews – they are the gold standard of TV “criticism”. Speaking of, do you like the phrase TV critic (which implies negativity) or is there another word that you prefer?
Back to Mad Men: I seriously thought Don/Dick was going to marry Anne in order to have control of her medical decisions rather than the sister that she doesn’t like. I kept waiting for him to offer for her to come to Acapulco with him.
I hope Don gets out of his slump with women soon, I’m a bit tired of cringing when he puts the moves on a gal that you just know is not going to respond to the Draper “charm”.
Interesting thought regarding Don/Dick and Anna
I REALLY wanted her to go to Acapulco with him too. And I just wanted Don to ditch his NYC life for a while, live and love Anna for as long as she has. But this isn’t a sappy romantic story, this is Mad Men, so we had to watch him say goodbye. Another heartwrenching, but great scene.
Yes. I agree… very interesting thought.
One thing: I believe Don and Lane were in the office on January 1st (the acutual holiday). Don was going to be in Mexico for New Year’s Eve, but instead spent it in the plane (hence the noisemaker from the stewardess).
I really enjoy how the writers refuse to make anyone an out-and-out villain, including Greg. What he did to Joan was horrible, ugly and wrong, but he is not being totally defined by that one episode.
This was my take, too (on Don spending New Year’s day with Lane, Eve on the plane).
Also, Don said to Lane “We can pretend it’s New Years…It actually IS New Years” (implying it was New Years Day and not Eve).
What he did to Joan was horrible, ugly and wrong, but he is not being totally defined by that one episode.
Maybe, but as Alan pointed out, he’s still the portrait of a failed man in the stitch-up scene. He’s infantilizing his wife. I guess it’s good news that he’s capable in first-aid, but that’s about it.
I couldn’t help but find it odd that, especially in 1964, Lane and Don were able to find so many entertainment options on New Year’s Day. The movies I can understand, but a fine dining restaurant and a comedy show on the holiday?
Only in Manhattan. :-)
I also like how nuanced the portrayals of “bad guys” are. No one’s really an out and out villain on the show (except for maybe Lee Garner Jr.?).
@TavernWench, ok, this is really geeky of me, but I got curious to see which day of the week New Years Day was in 1965. It was a Friday. So it does make sense there’d be more restaurants open/shows. They wouldn’t want to lose a weekend night’s revenue. But then that would mean they wouldn’t have to be at work until Monday. So either everyone showed up for that meeting on Saturday or they had a lost weekend.
anon, thanks for looking that up! I’m equally geeky and for some reason that was bugging me last night. Makes sense that Manhattan was unlike other US cities in terms of entertainment offerings on a holiday, but the fact that it landed on a Friday makes more sense yet. Thanks again!!
Was is Beach Boys or Jan and Dean? I thought it was Beach Boys, but the niece mentioned Jan and Dean.
Song in the background at that bar was “Sidewalk Surfing” by Jan and Dean, which sounds like a lot like “Catch a Wave” by the Beach Boys. Sidewalk Surfing was a #25 hit for Jan and Dean in late 1964.
Jan and Dean–no doubt about it–the precursors to the BBs
Definitely Jan & Dean. Stephanie (or Don?) made a reference to it.
The Beach Boys “catch a wave” came out in 1963, Jan and Dean reworked the lyrics.
there was a connection. Beach Boys maestro produced some Jan + Dean and maybe wrote some songs for them. not sure on all the details. someone w/ more motivation than I can google for details.
It’s not the first time we’ve seen Don internalize advice/observation and pass it off as his own: in the penultimate episode of season one, Don responds to Pete’s blackmail attempt (right before the epic footrace to Cooper’s office) with “You haven’t thought this through” – exactly what Rachel Mencken told him when he proposed running away with her.
It was not Godzilla. It was Gamera (Gammera), and the movie, according to the internets, wasn’t released before December 15, 1966.
Are you sure? According to Wikipedia, “Godzilla” came out on November 3, 1954, and “Gammera” on November 26, 1965. How can you tell the difference?
Godzilla was a giant Lizard and Gamera was a giant turtle. This looked like a giant turtle. But Gamera wasn’t released until later in 1965. The closest Japanese monster movie I could find was Godzilla vs the Thing(Mothra) which was released in the USA in September 1964.
Yes, I am sure it was Gamera. And the earlier release date is probably Japan, US is 1966. They may have used Gamera, because as far as I know, the copyrights have expired and it is freely available, e.g. on the Internet Archive.
That was absolutely Gamera, and as far as I can recall, there were no Godzilla-Gamera get-togethers in film. So, it would appear that for the first time in ages (ever?), Mad Men’s research dept. might have gotten one wrong.
Still, listening to Lane scream out in low Japanese was the most laugh-out-loud funny part of the season so far. :-)
Yes, that was certainly Gamera (the giant radioactive turtle) not Godzilla. I think it is safe to say that no one bothered to check the historical accuracy of seeing Gamera on Dec 31, 1964. We can live.
The monster in the movie they were watching was Gamera. The first Gamera movie was produced in 1965 and released in the US in ’66. And, btw, the Godzilla movies were in color from ’62 on.
They chose Gamera because he’s really neat and filled with turtle meat.
Alan – great review as always. Don’s echo to Lane of Anna’s “smoke the dress” line was perfect. And if you hadn’t picked it as your jump line, I’d have had stern words for you :-)
That line to Lane was great. Reminded me of when Don & Roger took Freddy Rumsen out for a last drunken fling and Don gave the bouncer at the after-hours club the name “Tilden Katz” — Rachel’s husband who he had encountered previously that day. Don’s subconscious is never far from bubbling up to the top.
I liked that Harry was trying to set Don up for a meeting with Bill Asher at the Brown Derby. Bill Asher had just debuted “Bewitched”, about a klutzy advertising executive married to a blond witch. I guess Darrin Stephens is about 2/3 Harry and 1/3 Don, then.
Roger Sterling is Larry Tate?
Ha, fantastic equation for Darrin Stephens! I’d say Larry Tate has a little bit of Bert Cooper in him, too.
Tom & Lorezeno made the same comment on their excellent blog [projectrungay.blogspot.com]
Their posts about the fashion and the how it ties to each character should be required reading for anyone who loves Mad Men
I enjoyed Harry’s second use of “tsuris.” Exactly what a guy like Harry would do if he learned a new “showbiz” word.
was that a conference table they were all sitting at at the end of the ep?
As Harry said: “He’ll probably try to cast you.” Maybe the show was “between Darrens” at that point.
I liked that one of the many things that Greg doesn’t know about Joan — “her fried chicken” is really takeout. I’m assuming that the chicken she referred to sending a girl to fetch from the office, is the same that she offered to “reheat” for Greg.
Great observation – I hadn’t picked that up. I love the subtle nuances.
I laughed out loud at his line “I just love your chicken.” I think I noticed it because I had a hard time seeing Joan ordering in fried chicken for her own lunch, so that stuck in my head.
But I guess she brought it home from work and then went back out? Because she came in from outside to find Greg eating it. Definitely the same day because she was still wearing that GOR-juss bright blue dress.
Jim Morrison “I eat more chicken than any man ever seen”
Not that is matters much, but that was definitely not a Godzilla movie. It looked like Gamera… the flying turtle monster. The first Gamera movie was released in the US in 1965. Maybe on New Years Day?
“Though this episode opens only days after the end of “Christmas Comes But Once a Year,” Allison seems to have recovered from the humiliating morning-after with Don – or, at least, is doing a good job of acting like she has. But Don is still weirdly flirty with her. Hmm…”
For a second there, did anyone else think he was going to invite her to Acapulco?
@Steve, I thought the same when Don was asking of her New Year’s plans.
I found this to be an excellent episode. Don/Dick finds out that Anna has cancer, wants to step in and is ordered off by her sister and niece. I found his inquiries to be on target (re:specialists?) but he knows he really could not pick up the pieces (Anna dying) and slips on the Don Draper mask (perhaps for good?). I also thought by some of the comments Anna made, she may know that she is very ill or dying.
Don is struggling. It’s almost uncomfortable to watch him try and make moves on women that appear uninterested. While he may have been quite the player the past 3 seasons, his family helped define a part of him. He seems uncomfortable with being divorced. He’d rather be married and fooling around than single and searching.
I loved seeing more Joan! She seemed a bit dismayed that sweet, clumsy Peggy would be spending NYE with her b/f. Joan’s crying broke my heart. While Greg is petulant child and not the person she signed on to be with, she has to take care of him. I hope she does either dump him or he leaves and meets an end in Vietnam. It dismays me that in 1964, a woman of her nature would think that she could not do any better. And yet handles the incompetent secretary and Lane handily.
Jared Harris was great in this episode. Kudos to him. His behavior made me laugh. If he really wanted his wife, he would’ve been on the next flight to London. While I think his inquiries to Don were true, he inevitably did what he wanted to do-be free and in America.
I believe the movie was Gamera (giant radioactive turtle) and NOT Godzilla (giant radioactive lizard), which is cronologically wrong since Gamera was not released inthe U.S. until 1966.
Good point. I can’t believe nobody else caught that and posted it on here.
@The Bar – Do I detect a bit of sarcasm?
Don is nothing if not consistent in his patterns. In response to bad news, Don will ALWAYS (a) get drunk (b) (at least try to) get laid.
How much longer before Joan dumps that shmuck of a husband? It is painful to see the incredibly capable Joan in a relationship with a man who is completely self-involved and treats her like an infant. She wouldn’t put up with that at work–look how she puts Lane in his place–and I hate her feeling that she’s too old to do any better in her personal life.
This was a tough time to be a woman.
My take on the Joan/Greg thing was different. She was so afraid of letting him do the stitches, knowing his incompetence. I thought she was crying because she realized that she had been underestimating him as he capably stitched her up and had a caring bedside manner.
Did anyone notice that Don was thanked quite a few times during this episode; for taking the young woman home, for showing Lane a good time, for painting the wall, and for simply being offered a cup of coffee by his secretary? I also noticed that some of the things others did for others – stitching up the finger, sending the flowers – fell completely flat. I love the tiniest of themes but have no idea what this one, if it even exists, might mean.
On a completely different note, I’ve noticed that many male characters’ style of dress has changed, perhaps to avoid what was becoming a clichÃ©, though it could be a reflection of the times. This is so, so minute, but here are some observations: Pete, in one episode, was wearing a button cuffed shirt, whereas his cuffs, as have Don’s, Roger’s, and most others., have always been French. Pete has never worn a pocket square, but Don, for the first time, has begun leaving his at home as well. Roger, for his square, has moved to less formal square of the kind formerly favored by Don, where he used to wear a more pointed affair. Lane, for the first time, perhaps as an Americanism, has worn one. He also was rocking a single button jacket as opposed to a double-breasted job he usually prefers, but that may be because he was off duty. Finally, did Don’s sport jacket at the bar have a pocket on the back right next to the vent? Sartorial nerdery, I know, but as a friend of mine noticed in the past, the costumes have always been used deliberately, either to show someone’s station or to foreshadow upcoming events (darker suits for darker times, etc.) and these little details are purposeful and obviously, to me (and maybe only me!), very interesting.
If you are really interested in how the style of the characters expands on the story, you should absolutely check out the fashion blog that examines them in details. Tom & Lorenzo at projectrungay.blogspot.com have been posting “Mad Style” articles that go through costumes scene by scene. The most recent one looks at Helen Bishop (Betty’s divorcee neighbor).
I worry that I’ve posted links to that blog already and don’t want to be a bore, but I really, really like it.
Thank you, KarenX, for the link to Tom & Lorenzo’s blog. It’s brilliant! Loved the one on Helen Bishop, and am looking forward to reading older blog entries.
And Evan Rose: some other blogger (perhaps the one on Salon?) also noticed the change in fashion on last night’s ep. To paraphrase: they poked fun at Don’s “california casual” look, gasping “was that a denim – no, chambray??” shirt he was wearing under his olive-tweed sport coat?
Is Don still thinking about Rachel Menken? He commented that Lane’s hooker didn’t go to Barnard which was Rachel’s alma mater.
Was the comic supposed to be an homage to Lenny Bruce, or were we supposed to think it was the man itself?
I think Lane, not Don, commented that the hooker didn’t go to Barnard. Interesting enough the comic is the same actor who played Meadow Soprano’s boyfriend/fiance on “The Sopranos.”
Don said it to his hooker when Lane and the girl left the room.
I don’t think the comedian was meant to be the real Lenny Bruce, just a wannabe like the folksinger was a wannabe Dylan. The real Lenny was 40 years old at the time, which didn’t fit the actor. Also, the real Lenny was sentenced to jail for obscenity on 21 December 1964. According to Wikipedia he was freed sometime during the appeal process, but he might well be in the pokey as Don and Lane are watching the wannabe.
Regarding Allison, her hurt and her “game face” were totally obvious to me, and another point for Alexa Alemanni and her fine acting abilities.
I completely agree. It was very well played by both – knowing what happened; shouldering on.
I totally agree about Allison. Great job of bouncing back to “business as usual” but clearly she is still hurt too. Don needs her and there is a kind of intimacy about their work relationship that is touching. “Coffee.” “Yes.” There’s a lot going on in those quick responses.
Ditto about Allison. And John, you said it perfectly about how there is a lot going on in those quick exchanges.
Joan looked like she didn’t trust her husband to stitch up the cut; that she really wanted a good doctor to do it. It seemed like a pivotal revelation to me. Even though she knows his career hasn’t gone well, he should be able to sew a simple cut. Perhaps this presages her sending a Dear John letter.
We didn’t see Greg, Joan’s husband, wash his hands or clean Joan’s wound before he injected novocaine and started stitching. Sheesh!
I wasn’t sure that she didn’t trust him to stitch up a cut (he can’t be that bad a surgeon, can he?). But she did seem awfully hesitant. Then again, I thought her questions about the hospital brought up something telling. He kept deflecting her, and I feel like he might be lying about what he’s doing and where, or whether, he’s going to work at at all. Maybe he’s cheating? I don’t know, but I got a big fat liar vibe from him. Maybe that’s why he’s so unsure about training or deployment. Maybe he didn’t make it for some reason but doesn’t want to tell. I don’t know.
I loved how she tried not to have Greg stitch her up. I think that is also why she cried at the end of the scene because she knows he’s a failed doctor who can’t help her have a baby.
I thought the same that Greg wasn’t working at the hospital anymore, and was hiding something. He graduated an MD and was in his residency when they married, so I assume he could complete it in another, non-surgical, field.
He did clean the wound. He poured something on her hand that made her scream.
I doubt it’s as nefarious as Dr. McRapey being unemployed and hiding it from Joan, but the power of her not trusting hom enough to sticth the cut closed is very powerful. I mean, that’s how weak their marriage truly is- Joan has so little faith in him she doesn’t believe he can successfully complete a task equal to a trained mechanic changing a flat tire. I think her rush to get pregnant is to use him for all that he’s good for (knocking her up while still allowing for a veneer of respectability) before he’s gone for good (note how she was NOT interested in relocating for HIS job when her GYN suggested it).
was it novocaine? i thought he injected her with something to help her ‘relax’ which I assumed resulted in the glassy eyes/emotional outburst prior to the crying. i thought weiner was heading into joan/drug storyline and i’m glad to see i might be wrong about it.
Great review of a fantastic episode, save one thing: nitpicky, I know, but Done and Lane saw Gamera, not Godzilla. :)
Though Lane’s and Don’s friendship is born in rather pathetic circumstances, this episode seemed to be about the ending of the Anna relationship and the replacing it with Lane’s friendship. In one sentence Lane both compliments and insults Don, “We would follow him anywhere, but he didn’t even know we existed.” Lane likes don and wants to be liked by him. Don is so lonely at this point in his life that he wants to be liked by anyone low enough to understand him and not judge.
Sadder still was Lane’s unconscious warning to Don that the boy they all followed around died in a motorcycle accident.
made me think of James Dean
It made me think of T.E. Lawrence…the opening scene in Lawrence of Arabia.
Yes, I thought of T.E. Lawrence, too, and the Opening scene of Lawrence, as well.
Don Draper may be different this season, but Dick Whitman hasn’t changed a bit, still running from adversity.
On a completely different subject, we found out Joan has had two abortions in her life, one by a “midwife” and one by her doctor. Neither specifies the date and we know that the doctor (whose name escapes me) has been seeing Joan since before the show started in 1960 (same guy she sent Peggy to in the 1st episode)… but was I the only one who immediately flashed back to Greg and Joan in Don’s office? I’m probably wrong…but still.
The “procedures” that Joan had done suggest we don’t know everything about her prior “life” either
Might this also be the doctor with whom she mentioned having a great house out on Long Island way back in season one?
Flashing back, what a stark difference in the way this doctor treated Joan, as opposed to Peggy during her visit in season 1. Recall the puritanical chiding about promiscuity, etc. With Joan, the doctor was not only extremely understanding regarding her “procedures,” but it sounded as though he’d been involved in the second.
Evan – Yes, it’s the same doc (the one she sent Peggy to in the pilot episode).
I also noted that he referenced her age, saying they’ve been married for 2 years and haven’t tried to have a child yet, and “most girls your age” have had children. She replied with the “we had a plan” comment.
Oh yes, Joan sent Peggy to a doctor who had a house (that she might or might not have visited ;) but this guy wasn’t the same doctor as the first one, was he?
Evan – He’s aging, but it’s the same guy. [www.imdb.com]
I thought it was interesting the doctor treated Joan more decently than he had treated Peggy in 1960: back then he told Peggy he would take her off contraception if he thought she were abusing it (whatever that means). But in both years, the gynecologist apparently has Joan’s approval as a confidant: a good example of the changing attitude to women over the seasons.
In response to bdarling: I believe Joan said “we HAVE a plan,” a meaningful distinction if I may say. Note that Joan will turn 34 on February 24th, 1965.
Maybe one of the abortions occured when she was with Kinsey?
I’d really like to see them do something with the “women’s reproductive rights” issue. It’s 1964-65. That means abortion is illegal. That means women seeking an abortion have to get a “back-alley” one [“it was a midwife”], or go to Mexico [as several of my college friends of this era did].
This was NOT a safe time to be a woman. I’d like to see that reflected, to remind today’s young women that we could go back to this dark time.
Also, Joan called the doctor by his first name!
“Breast or thigh?”
I’ve been hoping they would expand upon Jared Harris’ character a bit and let him be a more central figure and Harris certainly knocked it out of the park. You really felt his pain knowing that his marriage was over due to an error by his secretary whenever he himself only had good intentions. Also too when he said that the wife put his son on the phone.
I may be reading too much into it, but the very last shot Don gave a glance and I’m not sure what, if anything, to make of it. It could just be him shuffling about in his chair, but with the excellent Jon Hamm every action seems to have some sort of purpose or reason behind it.
Overall, thoroughly enjoyable episode with a nice balance of serious and fun scenes to it.
>>>Also note that we hear The Beach Boys playing on the jukebox at the bar<<<
Not to quibble, but I *believe* we hear Jan & Dean doing "Sidewalk Surfin'". The mixup is understandable! :)
It was difficult to see him internally struggling over whether to tell Anna the truth given how he knows how much the truth can change everything. Perhaps he was worried his telling her would shatter this one precious relationship he has (as his truth telling ended his life with Betty) or that perhaps he came to believe that not knowing the truth would be a gift to her somehow, letting her enjoy her short time left in ignorance. I know this was common practice back then as my dad and his family did not tell my grandfather he was dying from cancer (all around 1963) –
I loved the episode giving us more of Jared Harris – I always loved his father but am really appreciating what JH brings to a scene – he has really brought Lane to life.
I’m guessing Don/Dick left California in part to protect himself from feeling so emotionally hurt just by being with Anna or that he was afraid he would not be able to keep the terrible secret to himself.
I’d actually appreciate being surprised – just once – that when Don is alone in a scene with an attractive woman he doesn’t make a play for her. I never thought he’d do so with Anna because he valued her and their relationship too much to jeopardize it; perhaps that tells me that the others are genuinely disposable from his life – obviously.
Loved seeing Joan and Lane interact and Joan then immediately realizing the probably harm done to Lane’s marriage with the flower mix up and taking it upon herself to fire his secretary – power indeed!
Missed Peggy at the meeting in the last scene…thought she would be there.
So – welcome to 1965: April, first troops into Vietnam; a few months later, first anti-war march; Martin Luther King DC march; voting rights act; Ralph Nader hits the scene; Watts riots and much much more – quite a year (seems extraordinary even in our own extraordinary times) but then there was so much social change rising to the surface (Medicare signed into law in 1965) that I wish we had such attention today to needed social change. I thought we would keep moving forward…silly me.
Don/Dick probably could not have stopped himself from breaking down and telling her if he had stayed in California. Those were emotional scenes after he found out about Anna–agree this one is likely for the Emmy nod
The ripples are already there, witness the three of them in the bar while Jan & Dean play in the background, Don wagging his finger at Stephanie re the “sit-in” – the occupation of the administration building at Berkeley in December of ’64, which Stephanie shrugs off, but clearly she seems thru her other dialogue to be pretty aware and forming her own opinions. (I cringed when Don hit on her. Then again, I’ve cringed every time Don’s hit on a woman this season. He is soooooo 1962).
Just a thought (and I’m always wrong on these) but Stephanie, if her character continues, and Don’s daughter could well be prisms thru which we see these cataclysmic events you mention in upcoming episodes, Stephanie as the older mentor/example and Sally as the rebel from the broken home. They may well meet up if as Don does bring the kids out.
Anna’s sister also put Don/Dick in his place by saying he’s just a guy with a checkbook in a room. That had to hurt.
Boy this season is starting off so dark that I’m considering stoping watching. After all of the promise of “Shut the Door” last season and what little info leaked out over the off season I’m pretty disapointed. They continue to darken the lives of characters that I really liked. First poor Allison last ep(I don’t think she has recovered at all. Her face is a mask when with Don and what about that new ‘do? That was quick. Now one of my very favorite characters, Anna has cancer? Disapointed.
@ Ray D. I know what you mean to a degree. I loved “Shut the Door”. It was sheer fun to watch with every passing minute so full of promise.
At the end of this episode I felt sad. It was bad enough about Anna, I alway feel happy when I see her, but for me it has more to do with the fact that it’s 1965. There was a lot of darkness during this time period.
In previous seasons, 3 already , I didn’t have a reference point, so it all of it was new for me. To see how everything looked, what people said and how they lived, what they wore, etc. I was looking in on a world I previously knew so little about and only through short second hand accounts.
But when I think of 1965 I remember what lay ahead in the outer world and my inner world. Not very happy times, for me personally anyway. Yet for plenty of other people I know, who are just a bit older, it was a total blast. But I was too young to be part of it, and too old not to want to. I felt like I didn’t belong in either world.
So throw that whole mix together and what do you get? I’m not really sure yet, but I think that’s why this season sort of depress’s me. However, there is no way I could stop watching now. There’s too much to learn, and too much we don’t know about which direction it will go. It could turn on a dime, as we saw in the last episode of the last season. :)
Alan-I always love your reviews. And I agree that you should do them as you feel are proper. I found Lane’s toast ironic, considering that 1965 was the beginning of so much social upheaval in the country. These characters, making their way through that time, as history impinges their lives, is the best drama on TV.
The acting was particularly superb for Jon Hamm. The range of emotions on his face, in so many scenes, priceless. I love this series.
It was Jan & Dean’s Sidewalk Surfin’
Nice review, Alan, LOVED the sofa shot too. A little reminiscent of the overnight shot in â€œSidewaysâ€ & the music, with its piano-y vibe-y bounces, is kind of Sideways-ian sometimes too. (Especially in the office.)
I thought the tag line might be â€œOnly the Good Die Young,â€ but of course Anna is not dead yet. WHAT a portrait of unconditional love â€” the interaction between Dick & Anna was amazing & beautiful. To me it seemed very real about how messed up people (& weâ€™re all messed up) somehow find Angels in life to help them. They were Angels to each other. (And not just for money & obviously not for sex.)
Donâ€™t know what to say about Joan, Iâ€™ll just listen, though I did enjoy watching her fire Laneâ€™s incompetent secretary. Funny to see but not hear Roger!
Oh and the best part was NO BETTY, hahaha.
– MBG
I love Betty-free episodes, too! They make me very happy.
I agree that Betty was not missed at all!
But I miss Sally and her creepy boyfriend.
Is there anywhere to find a list of the music that plays in each episode? Last night had a really great selection of songs…
Watch with the closed captioning on. It just about always names the piece and the artist when the music starts. My hearing is starting to go (at 46!, tinnitus, mostly) and I always watch Mad Men and the NBC Thurs. nite comedies with the CC so as not to miss a line.
Huh! Good idea BD. I get so pissed because our AMC (cable) channel blasts the commercials and I can barely hear the show. I’m constantly changing the volume for the neighbors sake.
I will try CC. Maybe your hearing isn’t going? Or mine is too. ;-)
I forgot to add that I love knowing what music is playing and had no idea Closed Captioning would show it.
Another thought about the writing. Greg’s character is really no better or worse than Don’s. I think the point here is that people are complex, a combination of the good and the bad. I thought his handling of Joan’s hand was parental, but in a good way. More concerning to me was Joan’s decision to have a child with a man she doesn’t really respect or trust. That I found difficult to reconcile with her character. But, then I remembered how few choices women had then. The Pill while liberating, was fairly new. And there was no artificial insemination. Adoption to a single person was also unheard of. So if Joan wanted a child, Greg would have been her only option.
As one poster put it, a very difficult time to be a woman.
There could be a couple of reasons Joan wants to get pregnant. It was commonly believed back then that a child could solidify a marriage on shaky ground. Or Joan could be trying to keep the lonliness that she knows is coming with Greg’s departure at bay. Yes, I know Joan is a very smart woman,but she is still a woman of her time.
I think Joan’s decision to have a child has more to do with the race against time. Was it the first season that we found out (when the other secretaries posted a photocopy of her driver’s license on the bulletin board) that Joan was 30?
So, by the end of 1964, she’d be pushing 35. For the 60’s, that was an awfully late time for a woman to start trying for a pregnancy, wasn’t it?
But since Joan already got pregnant twice, she would know that getting pregnant again is not really an issue. I think on some level Joan is delaying the having child think because she thinks Greg will be killed in Vietnam. The audience keeps thinking this too, so I wonder if Weiner will mess with us and keep Greg around.
nic919, I guess I meant more in the sense that risks of an unhealthy baby increase after 30+, more than worrying about getting pregnant at all. Not even sure that was an issue a lot of women thought about in the mid-60’s. It’s a very interesting storyline though, and I’m so glad they finally started spending a little more time with Joan!
@nic919 – sorry, but just because Joan has gotten pregnant [even twice] doesn’t accurately predict whether she can get pregnant again. I can’t remember the term for it, but it’s like “secondary infertility” — i.e., inability to get pregnant even though having been pregnant before.
TavernWench – it’s age 35 at which the risk of fetal abnormalities REALLY increases. Of course, with age, getting pregnant is increasingly difficult.
I love the suggestion of a dual meaning in ‘Dick + Anna ’64’ as being reminiscent of both a romantic gesture and of an epitaph.
The latter meaning is striking because Anna is the only person Don can be ‘Dick’ with- without fear. When she dies, that part of him dies again.
I also think it is a final goodbye. A way for their relationship to keep existing even when they are not- a motive that I think everyone who signs their name on an object subconsciously has. It reminds me of something Harry Crane said to Don in season 1 about the pre-historic Las Caux hand-prints on cave walls. It’s a way of Don reaching out to the people in the future and saying, ‘We were here.’
Nice point. It also evoked the Dick and Adam tags on the old photos from that shoebox. Soon Anna will be another memory, both loving and painful, like Adam.
I thought it was a great episode, with so many good scenes and lines – only 2 issues with it: Anna dying of cancer – and not knowing it – was too close to soap opera for me; and it seemed to me like Anna was somehow pushing Don and Stephanie together — why??
Anna mentioned that she invited Stephanie to stay because she knew she had pot. I think it’s obvious that Anna is already in a lot of pain — but having suffered from the effects of polio her whole life, likely can’t even fathom that something worse is going on.
I picked up on the Stephanie/Dick set-up as well. Perhaps Anna, like us, knows that Dick (not Don) is deeply attracted to the smart, strong, intelligent type. I know many people, who often hold out hope that two people they love dearly would be perfect together, and perhaps Anna was trying to arrange this before it got too late (yes, she didn’t know abt the cancer, but there was also a vibe that she knew her time was runnng out through all of the CA scenes)
But maybe I’m just a romantic and hope that Don/Dick will move to the West Coast to shack up with a Berkley activist and become a Merry Prankster :o)
Perhaps Dick and Steph hooking up is a big fuck you to her sister, who she does not like at all.
OR
she knows Don/Dick is hurting and having a young, pretty blonde girl around would pick up his spirits and make him feel better.
Either way, i don’t think Anna cares. Either she knows Steph will turn him down or will be content knowing 2 people attracted to eachother had fun. Anna is an awesome, progressive woman.
Best line “I would have to smoke my dress.”
and then again when Don said it to Lane when he was spilling booze!! LOL! So perfect!
I think if Anna were trying to set up Don and Stephanie, she wouldn’t have told him to keep his hands at 10 and 2 when he and Stephanie got up to dance.
Did anyone else think that Anna knew she was dying, since she said she stopped bothering to fix the leak and the wall?
Re the scene between Don and Allison: wasn’t the subtext of that scene that Allison had actually resigned, and would be finishing up soon? I seem to remember dialogue along the lines of “I’ll do my best until the end”…
I believe she said “the bitter end” in reference to sticking around until the end of the work day, as it was New Years Eve.
I agree with Petite Salope, she said it right after she said that she would let him know when he had to leave. I got the impression she meant to the end of the day and wasn’t leaving early. Some of them were leaving early, like Peggy did at Joan’s encouragement.
Thanks Alan – another great review – definitely worth the wait.
I am not a terribly religious person, but I found this episode to have a religious/spiritual undertone that paralleled “The Mountain King” in season 2. Anna has represented a savior figure in Don’s life, seeing only the good in him and trying to lead him down a path of personal salvation. In light of the fact that she is now dying, it is noteworthy that Don promises to see her again at Easter – a symbol of life after death – and perhaps an opportunity for his own rebirth, since all material ties to Dick Whitman die with Anna. Don’s ew Year’s Eve 1964 dinner with Layne – a Thursday – amounts to a bizarre Last Supper and the following day, the beginning of a new year and a new start – is a Good Friday (and “The Good News”), indeed.
Interesting point, particularly in light of the scene with Anna’s niece describing the religious fixation of her college roommate as evidence of some sort of breakdown
Definately an interesting point of view–
And the last time he was in CA he “baptized” himself in the Pacific ocean.
Another thought I just had on Anna and her smoking weed. She does not appear to be in pain (yet) and at this point in time (2010) we do know that weed is often used to alleviate pain in cancer patients. Perhaps Anna is not even aware that her yearning for the drug is because it is helping her in a way that is unknown to her. She may be just enjoying the high she is getting from being stoned but her reference to it numerous times (even about maybe having to smoker her dress) indicated to me an unconscious need for what the drug was really doing for her: allowing her to not feel pain.
I was more under the impression that marijuana is used in cancer patients not so much to alleviate pain, but to counteract the effects of chemo and radiation therapy, ie, loss of appetite.
I imagine Anna was interested in smoking weed more for the high, and of course at that time, the more social reasons, as marijuana was gaining popularity among artists and especially the new, young musicians of the time.
It’s good for nausea…I got the sense she might have been hungover that morning.
so quick question, if Anna dies, does that house go to Don/Dick? I would also assume he would go to the funeral when it happens, maybe this isn’t the last we see of Stephanie either
No. I’m sure that part of the divorce paperwork would have been a quit claim deed to Anna for the house.
i also found it surprising that Don/Dick wanted to bring his kids to see Anna. I mean as far as i can remember they know nothing of her, the comment she used “ill be an aunt” or somthing to that nature seem to mean they dont know anything about his other life. although at the age his daughter is at, i would think she would question the whole relationship.
I also think its interesting that if the house is truely in Anne’s name, i would she would have don in her will for somthing. i really hope they revist the whole relationship (i’m sure they will) it really adds a whole new side to Don/Dick, it shows he can be a real stand-up guy.
loving this season so far
Most likely, it was mentioned in the divorce decree that Betty discovered — remember her line, “you bought her a house?” It would be Anna’s free and clear, and her heir is most likely her sister. So, it’s in the sister’s interest to see Don out of the way.
I was stunned that Don wanted to bring the kids to see her. How would he ever explain her to them? Likewise, if Don ever said anything to Betty about taking the kids to California, she’s likely to have a fit and forbid him from taking them to see Anna.
1. I am surprised by the consensus that Anna doesn’t know. She doesn’t want to talk about how she broke her leg, she’s seeing a lot of doctors — she knows something is seriously wrong with her, even if she doesn’t know what it is. I was on the fence on whether or not she knew until Anna’s parting “you’ll be all right” speech. Something about the actress’s delivery made it clear to me that she knew, and she knew Dick knew, that this might be the last time they see each other. (For all that she’s something of a truthteller, she’s also clearly comfortable with lies and denial as Dick/Don’s enabler, after all.)
2. Thanks to the commenters who clarified that Stephanie was the pot connection – I was concerned that Anna, knowing she was dying, was sort of pushing Stephanie on Dick, which would have been all sorts of weird.
3. The way I read Joan crying was that she didn’t trust him to sew up her finger (I was terrified for her, personally), and then when he proved to be at least competent at that she was crying that she was married to, and trying to have a child with, a doctor who she didn’t even trust to fix a minor wound.
Agree with #1 –she knows/suspects
I think making Anna’s niece Stephanie a Berkeley student was some of the most explicit foreshadowing of the late 60s upheaval and counterculture movement in the show to date. When Don asks her about the sit-ins, it really rang an alarm bell in my head that these characters are aware that things are about to change. Especially Don, who later tells Stephanie that she’s the one in chargeâ€”Don knows youth culture is about to take over the world. Although he may not be happy about it, of course he’s not happy about a lot of things right now.
For the first three seasons, Mad Men stayed solidly in the mainstream culture with small hints of counter culture like Don’s beatnik girlfriend Midge. But with the show beating me over the head with “Welcome to 1965” messages last night I’m prepared for the pace of change to really pick up and the mainstream to dissolve around the workers at SCDP.
Good points. I really felt, though, that Don is looking at Stephanie 1/ as an ad man would when he said that – ie, as a commodity, and 2/ as Don Draper would, ie, a conquest, as he shows with that pathetic pass at her. But on this trip to California, Stephanie is no Joy 2.0.
Don might sense something big is coming, but I don’t think he has any clue just how big it will be. Just like he doesn’t seem to have a clue about his own life right now. That will change. It has to.
There was also a great line, that might be a bit of Draper family foreshadowing, when Anna’s sister said to Don: “You’re just a man in a room with a checkbook. You have no say in this family.
I’m not sure where to stick this comment, but this seems as good a place as any: we finally met Anna’s sister, the one that the real Don Draper originally wanted to marry. Anna was his second choice. There’s something there that that character has been introduced at this point and I think that the real Don Draper, though dead and gone, might show up as a character in the show, if even to make life difficult during Anna’s possible passing(?).
A thought just popped in my head….With Anna dying, divorce, maybe a future situation involving his kids/career….Do we see Don Draper killing himself as a series finale?
Don/Dick has been running his entire life…Where does he run when he has nowhere to run?
Will Don end up jumping off the building as depicted in the credits?
I agree that Don’s divorced status has hurt his mojo (many of his targets welcome flirting from a married man and then succomb to his charms, but steel themselves from a divorced man’s advances) but I think the larger reason is that the sea change is happening regarding women. Don has been always attracted to strong centered women but the society has not let these women really determine their path inlife, so for them being Don’s concubine fits in well with their independent natures. Now (1964 -65) these same type of women are feeling more empowered and getting the freedom to be independent, they don’t need a Don, they can be a Don.
This is a good overarching point. In 1960-62, Don’s relationships were with women who were in positions of business leadership (a department store owner, an entertainment manager), but in 1963-64, his sexual conquests have been with a stewardess, a grade school teacher and a secretary. This can’t be a mere coincidence.
I think a crucial point in Don’s success as a married Lothario and his failure as a divorced man is getting missed: a married man offers nothing but sex, because he is married, while a single (even divorced) man is a potential future husband and–as Freddie Rumsen reminded us–it’s not always wise to sleep with a man if you want to marry him. Women treat a no-future man a lot differently than they treat a possible-future man.
So it’s not a surprise to me that Don keeps striking out: his status implies a different set of possibilities than it used to.
What did people think of Don’s wanting to have sex on the couch and pointedly NOT in his room. Is there some connection to the sex he had with his secretary? or to the couch scene at Anna’s? And why did he rip off all the sheets when he finally made his way to his bed alone? Does his bed represent the inner/ more vulnerable part of him? Did he feel just too “stripped down”/ raw /beaten to be there with his “lady friend?’
Lane was using his room and he didn’t want to use the kids’ room (as he tells Lane not to go in there)
I think Lane and his prostitute had sex in Don’s room, because Don didn’t want that part of his life touching his kid’s room. And if Lane and his prostitute had sex in Don’s bed, that explains away the stripping of the sheets.
re: the couch. I think he wanted to keep the kids’ bedroom “clean”, which would explain why he yelled at Lane, “Not that room!” obligating Lane to use Don’s bed.
I thought he ripped the sheets off because Lane had sex on them. Who wants to lay on that when you are hung over (or ever, really?)
And no mention of Lane’s T-bone Texas Belt Buckle?
There’s the BEEF!
the best part of the episode, by far!