‘Modern Family’ – ‘Someone to Watch Over Lily’: Keep yourself alive

Haven’t written about “Modern Family” in a while, but the show also hasn’t had an episode as strong as last night’s in a while. A quick review coming up just as soon as it looks like the paint can stopped moving…
“Someone to Watch Over Lily” was an ambitious episode, but never one that felt overstuffed. It not only featured every member of the ensemble, but gave them a story of some kind (even if some of the “stories” were basically brief running gags, like Gloria’s excitement at the idea of Cam and Mitchell dying so she could raise Lily). Where some weeks, the various stories exist independently from each other – “Here’s an amusing six minutes in the lives of Jay and Gloria, here’s an amusing six minutes of what Jay and Cam are up to, here’s Phil being a doofus for seven minutes, and here’s a voiceover to wrap it up ” – everything here was strongly tied to the idea of Mitch and Cam trying to determine a guardian for Lily. (Even the Alex/Haley story, which initially seemed independent, was there to undercut Claire’s indignant response at being passed over for her dad and Gloria.) Several of the stories dealt with ongoing character issues – in particular, Claire’s fears about both Luke and Phil was an understandable response to just how dumb and/or weird they’ve been portrayed at times this season for the sake of a joke, and Luke’s final scene helped to position Luke as someone who’s easily distracted but far from stupid.
Structurally and thematically, this was easily the best the show’s been since “Manny Get Your Gun.” And when an episode is well-built, I tend to laugh at it a lot more than the ones that are a looser collection of gags about these three families. And most of this week’s jokes were fantastic.
Sofia Vergara’s been killing it all season (even episodes I’ve otherwise not liked very much have been worth it just for her), and here she made the most of Gloria’s joy (“ALL MINE!”). While I suspected Jay would drop Cam, it was still a good gag, and Mitchell’s response at the house about how long they’d need to discuss it was even better. And all the examples of Luke and/or Phil’s problem behavior was hilarious, especially the cutaway(*) to Luke watching the paint can, followed by the camera pulling out to reveal that Phil was doing the same thing. (Loved Ty Burrell’s weird rhythmic sway.)
(*) “Modern Family” hasn’t shied away from cutaway jokes in the past, but this episode featured so many that at times it felt like “30 Rock” – and not in a bad way.
I’ll probably continue my off-and-on writing of the show, but damn, that was good.
What did everybody else think?
100% agree. Sofia Vergara had me howling with Gloria’s giddy anticipation of “taking over”…. Phil refusing to divulge how he tracked down Claire… after accidentally doing so….. Even the bit of bonding/almost-character arc for Haley/Alex.
Also: Frozen cows? We’re ok with that?
Is it just me, or did this episode just seem “different”? The acting, writing, pacing…everything about it just seemed different than usual. I’m not familiar with the behind-the-scenes aspects of this show, so can anyone tell me if this episode had a different director and/or writers?
Decent episode, though I didn’t like it as much as others. Loved Gloria’s “I CAN’T WAIT!” when told that Cam and Mitchell would have to die for her to get Lily. Also, liked the cutaway to Phil and Luke in the paint store. Wasn’t too high on the Haley/Alex story, except when both got arrested and Claire had to bail them out.
Also, Gloria piercing Lily’s ears was like the “Friends” episode where Rachel’s sister Amy (Christina Applegate) pierced Emma’s ears without consulting Rachel and Ross.
9/10
Sofia does not belong on the MILF-O-METER. She is simply a 9/10 on the basic hotness scale, no need to qualify her as MILF
Stellar episode. Lots of out-loud laughs in this one. Frozen cows: check. But also —
Jay: It’s just butterflies.
Manny (panicked): WHERE?!?!
Also, @AL, I agree — everything felt amped up just a notch. Wish I had noticed who the writers were.
Sorry, but I thought this was one of the least funny episodes of the season.
Loved Manny at the beginning saying he didn’t think he would be a French press guy, but after trying it, he’d never go back to drip.
You knew someone was going off that wall, but it was still funny.
I liked Manny and Jay’s talk in the car.
Also, Mitchell posing with Carmen Miranda.
Manny and Jay’s conversation was lovely.
This was probably my favorite episode of the second season. I loved the Woody joke from Luke. I was crying.
Gloria and Luke both killed it. Luke’s “Woody” joke slayed me. More episodes like this, please.
This was by far the best episode of the season. In previous recaps, Alan has hit the nail on the head for why so much of the season just didn’t work — namely, way too many silly misunderstandings, and a Three’s Company level of reliance on miscommunication as the source of humor.
Finally, an episode in which not only did the characters’ stories intertwine, but they were honest and funny. I loved Claire explaining to Phil that he really didn’t understand what she was trying to say at the therapist, only to find that he knew down to the last syllable exactly what it was she was saying. Make a note, Modern Family – your funniest, most touching moments come from this family understanding the HELL out of each other, not the opposite.
Anybody else think Cam should be much tougher than he’s shown here, considering he was a starting offensive lineman at Illinois?
I think that’s one of those character traits they just sort of dropped in for one episode when it was convenient and then never mentioned again. Like I’ve said before, I’m amazed how Cam found time in high school to be a college prospect-caliber O-lineman, a classic auguste clown with complete repetoire, a champion fisher, a big participant in theater/drama, and STILL actually do his schoolwork.
Very funny episode. There was also a funny joke about Missouri being pronounced Missourah thrown in that must have been for Stonestreet, because that is really, really inside.
It was really inside – but for those of us who live on the west side of the state (i.e. Kansas City, where Stonestreet’s from)? That was some funny, funny, stuff. (They do say Missourah on the St. Louis side. Hate it.)
The first place I ever heard “Missourah” was from Grampa Simpson:
“This flag only has forty-nine stars!”
“I’ll be damned if I’m gonna recognize Missourah!”
The physical comedy was pretty good this week. I loved the part where Luke wanted to learn how to juggle and grabs the block of knives, good thing Cam and Mitchell were there to do the quick fruit bowl swap.
I have to say I’m surprised, because while I was watching it I was thinking that I now understand why you are so hot-and-cold on this show. I am still a fan but thought last night’s episode was an example of the typical sit-commy broad humor that this show usually avoids. Agree Vergara is still killing it though.
I really loved it. The thing that got me the most was the bit at the end when Phil and Claire were reconciling and talking about her issues. It was pretty moving as I know that feeling of having issues and feeling like it’s going to make life so rough for you and then you meet someone whose issues mesh with your issues.
I thought the “Alex/Haley” story was Roots.
+1
Sometimes it can just be a short comment that kills: Phil’s Silence of the Lambsian, “Hello, Claire” in the doctor’s office was tremendous.
Ha! I totally agree. I’m glad someone else caught that.
I guess it probably makes me a spoilsport to point out that Jay wasn’t doing anything like real belaying (where the rope goes through some sort of belay device attached to the belayer which provides some friction even if the belayer lets go) and there’s no way that the store employee would let a random untrained person belay, especially completely incorrectly, right?
Also, if you are belaying, you are not actually holding the person up, you are just safety in case he falls. So he wouldn’t fall the second that Jay released the rope.
It was a very funny episode, and probably the best of the year. But Alan, I like the show more than you do in general. While I agree that the episodes that blend famlies are the funniest, some of the “single family” stories are very funny. (Like Phil’s ad on the van that made his wife and daughter look like an escort service.) I feel some times that you are reacting to your thesis (multi family shows are better) and not reacting to the episode.
Sofia Vergara was fantastic in this episode. This should be her submission for the Emmy Awards. For a long time I never knew how to evaluate her comedic skills because I didn’t know how much of her accent was a put on for the show. But last night, she demonstrated that she has chops.
I nearly missed it, but: at the sporting good store, Cam paused by a rack…and picked up a new pair of BICYCLE SHORTS!!! ha ha ha :-)