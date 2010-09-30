‘Modern Family’ – ‘The Kiss’: PDA’s are A-OK

A review of last night’s “Modern Family” coming up just as soon as I almost get a turkey…
Last night appears to have been Respond to Viewer Complaints Night on the ABC sitcoms. “Cougar Town” did a subplot playing off the fact that we almost never see Andy and Ellie’s baby, while “Modern Family” built most of its episode around the questions Levitan and Lloyd got about why we never saw Mitchell and Cam kiss in season one.
The “Cougar Town” story was a bit ghoulish, but I thought “Modern Family” nailed it, down to the way the actual kiss between the partners was a casual background moment after we built up to the big confrontation between Claire, Jay and Mitchell over Jay’s own lack of physical affection for his loved ones. Given how much everyone noticed the lack of touching/kissing between the two, the show had to do more than just show them smooching; it had to address why it didn’t happen last year, and I thought the ultimate explanation and resolution was very sweet and well-played by all involved. (I particularly liked Jay’s moment with Manny at bedtime after the party was over.)
And that sweet moment came at the climax of an episode with lots of good comedy bits: Mitchell’s silent frustration whenever Cam wasn’t looking, Cam’s pratfall when Mitchell ducked out of the way of his kiss, Phil enjoying his technological superiority over Jay a little too much, Gloria(*) forcing Jay to perform fake Colombian rituals and Hayley’s “I highly doubt it!” while walking away from not-so-good girl Claire.
(*) Also, a somewhat meta laugh: a week after Twitter was filled with animated GIFs of Gloria stirring salt into her drink, we get another scene of her mixing things in the kitchen. Is this going to be an every-week thing? Not that I’m complaining; just wondering.
I’d say “The Kiss” was a little too busy overall (I enjoyed the Phil subplot but could have lived without it), but that’s always the challenge when you have such a big cast where virtually everyone is capable of getting a big laugh at any moment. And you know that I prefer the episodes where the families come together, and the intersecting conflicts at the party demonstrated why. The show just feels much funnier, and more emotionally rich, when it’s not the three groups off by themselves.
What did everybody else think?
All the recaps I’ve read have really overlooked how great the Alex subplot was. That whole scene with her on the boy’s doorstep was hilarious.
I thought the background kiss was lovely – and as long as they *continue* to express affection (or at least attempt to, keeping Mitchell in character) and this isn’t a one-episode-only deal, I’ll be very pleased.
Unfortunately we can’t be sure of this because the episodes don’t always air in production order so there might be some anachronism in that sense.
i second the call for weekly shots of gloria stirring things in the kithcen.
Somewhat surprised by this review. I thought it all felt waaay too forced. PDA storylines are a staple of every mediocore-to-awful sitcom, so I was disappointed Modern Family went that route — especially when they made no effort to make this any funnier than the rest. Just more family oriented.
I think its safe to say Community and Cougar Town are pulling away from Modern Family, which I would never have guessed based on the pilots from last year.
No, it’s not safe to say that. Both Community and Cougar Town still have a ways to go to reach the heights of MF.
I agree they are both streets ahead of MF
I’m with FFC. Modern Family is the only comedy I love to watch. Community and Cougar Town don’t do it for me.
I enjoyed it. It was busy, but the ghost gags were worth it.
I came to the sudden realization last night that one of the reasons I like this show is I sort of identify with Phil. He’s a good guy, but he’s also the clueless husband of a wonderful and competent wife.
Although I didn’t adore the big family confrontation scene towards the end (I thought it was slightly melodramatic), the one-off jokes and gags were top-notch and I’d say this was the most memorable episode of Modern Family besides the Fizbo episode yet. Just great comedy.
Just a side note: it’s interesting how network television works well in the context of sitcoms but suck (for the most part) at drama.
The ghost picture gag where Luke crumpled up the picture and threw it in the corner behind the chair slayed me.
I enjoyed both Cougar Town and Modern Family’s “viewer response” subplots, and thought it was fitting that each show did it in a way that completely fit the tone of the show. The Modern Family one was sweet and heartwarming, and the Cougar Town one was surreal and over the top. The dead baby story didn’t even ping on my radar as being creepy, perhaps because the child wasn’t actually dead. Fake dead baby lasagna and tacos? Is funny. But perhaps I just think this because I don’t have kids.
I have a fear that Alex is gonna become Liz Lemon in her adult life.
I like the family together as well but they can’t over do it like the Braverman’s who seem to get together with their entire family 2-3 times a week which would be impossible in real life to the point where it’s distracting.
I think the show is funny both ways and that they balance out pretty well.
@ Teklanika, As much as I love Parenthood the tri-weekly get togethers bothered me too. I said as much last year but a couple people commented that it was actually normal in their families. Huh! I Guess I’m the one with the weird family. Of course I knew all along. :)
Maybe my taste in TV has changed in the last 5 months, but I feel like both of these episodes have missed in every aspect. Just not funny to me anymore….
I thought some of the biggest laughs of the ep came in the conversation with Alex and Hayley. It wasn’t over-exaggerated “Mean Girls-esque” but it was funny and honest and how I imagine sisters who are only a few years apart would talk to each other.
Also, the scene with Luke and Manny (LOVE that pairing) and the “Ghost Abuela,” which of course led to four extra hours of Phil killing himself to “fix” the problem.
The one thing Modern Family does better than any show on television since Seinfeld went off the air is it almost always finds a way to tie everyone’s plot into the bigger story. That’s just great storytelling.
In the same vein, I thought that the fight between Cam and Mitchell was also a really honest portrayal of a real couple having a real argument over something that is an on-going issue.
Are we already forgetting Arrested Development?
As someone who noticed the awkward lack of affection early on, all I really needed was the kiss Mitchell gave Cam on the top of the head in the first episode this season.
I noticed that last week, too. They also touched each other casually on the leg or shoulder a couple of times in that episode.
Very good episode.
I thought the funniest bit was right off the bat, with Phil and the tupperware lids. He makes the 3 jokes immediately, then the focus shifts over to Claire and Alex. But there’s one shot where Phil is just staring at a tupperware/lid combo and you can see his mental wheels spinning. And then it pays off with Phil’s proud telling of the “blowing his lid” joke and Claire’s reaction. Brilliant.
So nice to have a great sitcom on TV only starting its second year. So much to look forward to.
No one is commenting on the BEST line of the night- “he blew his lid…when she tried to contain him”
hilarious from the start.
I’m partial to the “we have intestines coming” and “beats slapping the chicken” lines :-)
One new year’s eve he tried to high five me. I have a couple of problems with that. One, gay’s don’t high five. Two? Gays don’t high five!
“Maybe she’s mentally ill.”
I usually find Gloria that weakest character in MF. She’s a little too one-note for me. But she killed it in this episode. That look of evil delight she had when disclosing the joke on Jay was awesome.
I thought it was a pretty solid episode. It was busy but the plots worked.
I could have read things wrong but this summer the producers/creators addressed the lack of affection between Cam and Mitch in a way that implied there was a reason for it and it was their plan all along. I suppose this is the episode that allegedly addresses that issue. While it did address why they haven’t publicly kissed before, it was still obvious to me that they never kissed while completely alone in 22 episodes.
Like someone said above, if they continue to show affection like the other couples on the show, then it’ll be a non-issue. I just don’t believe this completely explains the lack of affection in the first season.
I agree. But it’s hard to tell whether the show uses the Cam and Mitch combination just because they are hilarious together and it’s just incidental that they are a gay couple or if the fact that they are together has some sort of higher purpose.
While I thought this episode addressed this issue very well, I think that the lack of acknowledging this dynamic in the first season may have been an oversight on Christopher Lloyd’s and Steve Levitan’s parts.
Or maybe I’m taking it too seriously…
This episode was a perfect mix of comedy and emotional beats. I liked the Phil storyline just because his one-liner were genius. The way the kiss was addressed made complete sense with the show’s narrative. It was the perfect kind of Modern Family.
I really felt like the Modern Family’s “viewer response” subplot was a complete and utter failure. Capital F.
They didn’t have Mitchell and Cam kiss because they were afraid to offend us homophobic Midwesterners, then they do a whole plot trying to excuse it by retconning in an aversion to PDA, then when that plot resolves, they bury the kiss in the background. Keeping it very downplayed so as to not drive away the homophobes, but putting it in there so that the more outspoken critics would have to shut their mouths.
That is pandering on the level of congressional candidates. I don’t want to be pandered to. MF has wasted a good premise and a great cast to find its way into the sea of inoffensive mediocrity that is the “successful” modern sitcom.
Give me Community, Its always Sunny, Louie, Better off Ted or Arrested Development any day.
I didn’t like the dead baby story line at all, it made the characters go from guirky and playful to messed up, because that is seriously messed up to do that to someone emotionally. It reminded me of the later stages of Seinfeld when the characters behavior got more bizarre as the writers were running out of off- kilter stuff for the Seinfeld cast to do.
I also felt really uncomfortable with the smother mother story line, like when Jules was sleeping in the bed of her seventeen year old son and wearing his shirt. Ew. For me, that is more creepy than funny.
Despite the above comments, I actually love this show but this episode was a miss for me.
Totally agree, Edwina. They lost me with the dead baby jokes. (I gave up on ‘Seinfeld’ when they got into bizarro territory.) And I can’t believe that the lead actresses (all mothers) didn’t have a problem with it either.
Gloria positively slayed me in this one. There were many laugh-out-loud moments in my house.
I’ll be honest. I think all the acclaim heaped on this show has more to do with political correctness than humor. The show’s just not that funny to me and last night was no exception.
I have to give the show high praise for one thing, though. That makeover they did on Charo is amazing!
Loved it, this show and Community are definitely my favorite comedies on TV right now (until Parks and Rec returns of course or Starz uncancels Party Down).
Interesting how they dealt with the Cam and Mitch not kissing thing. To me I feel like, if people are watching the show they have no big problem with gay people, I don’t think they’d lose their mind and stop watching if they showed them kissing.
By the way, was there anything funnier on TV last night than Ed O’Neil screeching as he pounded the chicken in the kitchen. I was dying since that was so not Ed O’Neil’s style, but still very nicely done.
The ghost picture thing was hilarious and reminded me of the moment last season (the guy who played the murderer in that scary movie, “Are you Manny? I’m here for you!”) They’re very silly moments, but they work wonderfully on this show.
I love this cast! The Dunphy women argument was just as strong as Jay saying, “I’m gonna go get a beer, beer, beer, so I don’t beat you in the head, head, head.” (Also a great callback joke for the dedicated fans) Or Cam flipping over the couch.
Gloria was awesome in this ep: “Someone messes with you, you mess with them. That’s the tradition.” What a perfect line reading!
A really great episode. Loved the last scene with Jay & Manny which really touched my heart.
Very enjoyable episode. I love the cast! Jay slapping the kitchen scene was hilarious!
What you call emotionally rich, I call treacle, the enemy of comedy. And for the second consecutive week, Modern Family wasn’t funny enough to justify a Best Comedy Emmy.
The best moments as usual belonged either to Ed O’Neill or Ty Burrell. I particularly liked Phil’s contradicting Claire in the breakout.
This episode was not as bad as some of the later episodes last season in terms of ‘heartwarming moments’ but what bugs me sometimes about Modern Family is that these moments are way too deliberate and pandering. There is no subtlety to the humour of this show.
However it does make for comfortable family viewing. Just not very exciting comedy, especially compared to the other shows on tv now.