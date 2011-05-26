‘Modern Family’ – ‘The One That Got Away’: Birthday magic

A quick review of the “Modern Family” season finale coming up just as soon as I use a baseball mitt to take this torte out of the oven…
Last week’s “See You Next Fall” was the last episode of this season to be produced, and on the whole I would have rather gone out with that one, as it was a stronger overall episode than “The One That Got Away,” and I’d rather see a season end on the highest possible note. That said, I understand why the producers and/or ABC ultimately landed on this one, since Jay’s birthday party, and the video montage of characters getting ready for moments we remember from earlier episodes, probably felt like more of a coda to everything that came before this year.
What struck me most about the finale was that it was the opposite of the conundrum I often have with this show. There are lots of episodes of “Modern Family” that have several isolated funny moments but don’t seem to cohere into a whole, and where the attempt to end on a heart-warming note can feel shoehorned in. This was not that, as the various stories had a lot of overlap both in terms of theme (several of the stories were about character pretending to be someone they’re not) and plot (with each individual mess escalating Jay’s birthday misery). And in terms of warmth, I liked seeing the characters learn to appreciate what they had (or, in Mitchell and Cam’s case(*), to want even more of what they have), with Jay’s lament that he misses the old version of himself the right joke to add just a little bitter to the sweetness. Yet at the same time, it featured fewer laugh-out-loud moments than the show usually averages, with Gloria’s run of baby Jesus/cheeses references and Mitchell and Claire acting like troublemaking kids in the back of Jay’s car being two of the comic highlights.
(*) Perhaps the episode’s most welcome development was the first Cam story in quite some time that didn’t revolve around him being a whiny, overly-sensitive diva. This was still recognizably Cam, but the Cam I liked in the first season rather than the season two Cam I’ve mostly had to grudgingly endure while lamenting how the show dialed up its breakout character’s most overtly comic attributes until he became annoying.
I recognize that the chief goal of most comedies is and should be to make the audience laugh, and I’ve seen plenty of comments in past “Modern Family” reviews that an episode I didn’t like made somebody laugh enough that they didn’t care about the things I complained about. But while I’ll certainly tune into a sloppy comedy that makes me laugh (say, “Big Bang Theory”), with “Modern Family” I think I ultimately prefer an episode like this – pleasant but not hilarious, but well-structured and with versions of the characters I feel the most affection for – to some others this season that were just a loose collection of gags, even if those gags were funnier than most of what was on display last night.
What did everybody else think – of both the finale and season two as a whole?
I can’t think of any other show where there’s been so much spread between their best episodes, their average episodes, and their clunkers. There’s probably 4 or so episodes that achieve comedy-perfection. Then, the middle layer of shows make me laugh, but are a bit cliched. Then there are some real clunkers.
It’s becoming tougher to appreciate the gems b/c of the clunkers. I sit there wondering how the differences can be so glaring. I’ll keep watching, but under protest.
Why would anyone watch anything under protest?
because it would kill me to know there was another fizbo episode out there that I missed. I’ll suffer for that payoff, but hate the fact that I have to.
As a sporadic season one viewer who stopped bothering this year, I’d really appreciate it if someone listed the gems. I feel much more sympathy toward the show’s characters when I don’t have to weather the chaff with them.
Completely agree w/just about every word. Enjoyed last night, but agree it didn’t have as many big laughs as several other weeks, and also think last week’s would have ended the year nicely. Completely agree about Cam, both in terms of how annoying he became and how nice it was to see him dialed down last night. (I wonder if the adoption of a son won’t be an even bigger improvement.)
Overall, a solid season. Not quite up to last year, but head & shoulders over most comedies on the air.
I really wish they’d give up on the “every family needs a story every week” if they don’t have a good idea for all 3 storylines. The “default” plots that they use for each family when they can’t think of something better just aren’t as funny as they seem to think they are (especially the “Cam is being a Diva about something stupid” plot that was in like 90% of the episodes this season).
That’s my biggest problem with the show. In many episodes over the first two seasons, there have been terrible, forced storylines that were clearly added to include all of the actors into every episode. Why does it have to be that way? An occasional episode without Mitchell/Cam, Phil/Claire, Gloria, etc. wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing and would give viewers more time to dive into more coherent and interesting plots. Certainly better than cramming three different plotlines in one show, and they often are sacrificing quality while doing it.
I agree completely about Cam. The best episodes with him in the first season were the ones that portrayed him as more of a complex character than the near gay stereotype he seems here.
Remember the episode where he’s watching football with Jay? “I collect antique fountain pens, I’m quite adept at Japanese flower arrangement — ikebana — and I was a starting offensive lineman at the University of Illinois.”
Or Fizbo? “I’m the ass kicking clown that will twist you like a balloon animal!”
I liked this week’s episode a lot more than last week, and laughed out loud many more times. Based on the reviews that I have read, it seems my reaction should have been the opposite.
I was so relieved to have a much more pleasant version of Cam in this episode that still retained all of his character traits. See, writers, he doesn’t always have to act like an unpleasant diva or be dialed up to 11 every week.
when Jay realized he talked about picking up the saxophone and Gloria heard sexy phone which ended up in the Mick Jagger lip phone made all fall out of my chair laughing.
I found last weeks funnier as well but this was okay – I also agree with the Cam comments, he can be a great character, stop making him a caricature.
My only issue is this show is starting to feel a little strained right now – I don’t know why exactly but at a point when the best shows start peaking in seasons 3-4 this one seems like it’s heading downward. (even The Middle, which I like very much but wouldn’t put in the upper echelon is getting stronger every week).
I disagree with you, Alan, that show has very different “types” of episodes. That’s not to say certain episodes don’t have different feels to them, but I think that has more to do with the ensemble then the structuring and executing of plots. Unlike comedies that have a clear star/frontman, the ensemble allows for the gags or the heart to come from a different place in various episodes. But regardless of which of the three families fills those roles in a given episode, each one always seems to end in the same place.
For example, there was no real heartwarmer from the Phil/Claire clan this week. While Phil realizing Claire was a source of envy and suddenly pushing Gloria aside for her was cute, it wasn’t portrayed in that “AWWWWWWWW” way that the show portrays its emotional moments. Cam and Mitchell realizing they wanted a second child was the big “AWWWWWW” moment of the episode. But last week, it was Phil/Claire’s realization about their kids growing up which gave us the heart (and little of the stuff with Haley and Alex) while Mitchell and Cam (Cam especially) brought the gags with the bickering and Cam walking through patio doors.
BTW, I’m not complaining about this at all. I love this show. I’m just pointing out that I think, just possibly, you feel differently about a certain episode depending on where the heart and gags come from. I don’t think the overall formula is every very different, though.
claire looked hot.
yup
Bitter to the sweetness?
Don’t you mean salt to that chocolate milk?
Rimshot!
I had Claire’s rainbow shirt! Love when details like that are dead on. And I’m a big fan of Crumbs, whose logo you could just see when Cam is outside of the bakery. What suburb do these guys live in?
If this didn’t register a 10 on the Vergara MILF-o-Meter, then nothing will.
um, yeah. Stunning. Couldn’t take my eyes of them, I mean her.
10/10
I like both the gag-filled episodes and episodes like this one. I don’t think the show has to be one or the either. It can be both and offer versions of each type of episode throughout the season mixing it up as we go along.
Alan is right that they wrote Cam better but another character has been tweaked that deserves some attention.
I think somewhere around midseason they realized they had a Claire problem. She was overly manic, insecure and kind of grating early on, and whether that was the actress’s fault or simply the way things were written and directed I can’t say. But in the last ten episodes or so she has been back in track and it has made a big improvement in the overall pleasantness of the show.
Wow I thought last week’s was the season finale so I deleted last night’s from my DVR. The description even sounded exactly like a previous episode. Bad move to name last week’s episode “See you next fall”…
I know for a fact that the Alex’s graduation episode titled “See You Next Fall” was always intended to be the final episode of the season but the Folks at ABC forced the change on the producers. ABC is always changing up the order in which the episodes are supposed to air based on their opinions of which are the stronger episodes. They are often very wrong in their choices “See You Next Fall” clearly would have been a better episode to end the season on.
The only time this show bothers me is when they try hard to shoehorn in jokes that you can see coming from a mile away. Most of the actors dont have the chops to really sell them. Phil though makes everything funny.
Hey Alan, any chance for a Happy Endings review? Like you I’ve slowly grown to like it and think it deserves some recognition.
Cam was shining in this ep, I completely agree w everyone. Just delighted to have some warm moments that felt a little more natural in their progression… Maybe that’s why ABC switched the order??
Great to see him so exhasperated w Lily that he had to pawn her off to Gloria. Hopefully they’ll tone down Mitchell/Cam’s helicoptoring now that Lily’s incorporated more. That should free up more combinations/pairings what-have-yous…
Gloria & Lily’s new relationshisp this season has me giddy… her gleeat having a “little girrrrrrllll” kills me.
Jay’s begrudging side-love to Stella the French Bulldog also has me cracking up. I own a Frenchie and they’re ridiculously hard not to find endearing… even when she’s overly fussy over finding a spot her business… or high-jumping to eat a CAKE. Nice to see her portrayed as a sweet, some-what normal dog and not Marmaduke-esque.
This isn’t my favorite comedy on tv, but week-to-week it’s consistently funny and enjoyable.
Dude, it’s a sitcom. It doesn’t need to be well structured. As you said, it just needs to be funny. On the whole, Modern Family still makes me laugh. Don’t over think it.
I agree with everyone that it was nice to get back to the “real” Cam, and while the other episode was intended to be the finale, I did love ending the seaon on the recurring joke of Phil’s broken stair. I know it’s a bit hacky, but it kills me every time.
I think Ty Burrell has been massively overlooked by the audience and the critics this season. He has been the highlight of this season for me with a great performance that managed to balance the slapstick of last year (which was getting out of control) with some excellent character shifts (like “Phil the Dictator” a few episodes ago) and perfect facial reactions.
Maybe it’s because he’s played variations of this character before that he’s being ignored, but this season I think he really owned his character with ease.
There are always episodes I like more than others, and although I didn’t think the finale was the most balls-out funny episode it worked. I agree with many comments here that this Cam worked much better than the overplayed, stereotypical diva they have turned him into a lot of this season. That stuff can be funny too but not every single episode.
I kind of like that Modern Family mixes up the types of episodes they show and that each week it is a little different. It keeps it fresher this way, otherwise it is Cougar Town which is the same vapid thing every week.