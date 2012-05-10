NBC renews ‘Community’ for season 4

Pop. Pop. “Community” is coming back for a fourth season.
A source close to production has confirmed that NBC has ordered 13 episodes of the low-rated critical darling. Unlike the “30 Rock” final season renewal, as far as I know this is not officially the final order for the show. It’s entirely possible “Community” could get a back 9 order next season or even, miracle of miracles, a fifth season. Unlike the aging, expensive “30 Rock,” it makes no sense for NBC to cut off its options with “Community” before it has to. While I’d say it’s probable that these 13 will be it for Jeff, Britta, Troy, Abed, Annie, Shirley, Pierce and company – and would allow the show to roughly mirror the four-year college experience – stranger things have happened at NBC in recent years (like five seasons of “Chuck”). Six seasons and a movie is still vaguely in play.
And while you celebrate this news, you can not only watch tonight’s episode, but once again enjoy some furry fun with Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jim Rash:
Cool, cool, cool.
Hot, hot, hot.
I saw someone tweet Cool Cool Cool before I saw the news itself. :-) (now back to Big Bang)
Alan, I’ve heard something about Parks and Rec being renewed as well. Do you have any updates on that?
Thank you Jebus!
9 Seasons and a Trilogy!
Just as long as we don’t get a prequel trilogy where Jeff is an insufferable snot nosed kid who falls in love with his space angel nanny.
I need help reacting to something
My guess is that once some of those new comedies start to fail, Community will get a back 9 or at least a few more episodes.
Exactly what I was thinking. I see a lot of crappiness in these new comedies coming down the pipe. Though I have hopes for Matthew Perry.
Only 13? Guess I won’t look a gift horse in the mouth.
Oh how many friends I’ve converted into Human Beings, while at the same time verbally abusing friends who watch Big Bang. Well, I guess the latter shouldn’t really be considered “friends.”
I just watched Big Bang. (At 8:30)
Big Bang is pretty funny. I save it after Community (because I watch that live.)
Guess I can’t fault ya. Believe it or not, I’ve actually never met anyone who likes both.
I used to always watch Big Bang live (after I actually started watching things that didn’t have Scott Bakula live – I’ve been on DVR delay and before that, tape delay since at least 99. didn’t have cable in my bedroom but did have a VCR) but then I finally caught up on Community (I was about a season and a half behind) *and* one day, CBS’s digital feed fell off my analog cable (no box, no digital tuners in the DVR, only a HDTV – so broadcast is digital, but only if we watch it on the TV, no DVR, when it airs. It’s so much prettier!) so I watched Community. Then I realized it needed the viewers so I just kept watching Community live. I didn’t even know American Idol was on Thursdays… I just watch Big Bang at 8:30 (but it’s been in reruns, and then I forget and watch 30 Rock). I like geeks and nerds (though I could relate more to computer nerds like Chuck than science nerds)
My brother has always loved Community, which is why I did see all the eps before I deleted :-( them. There were big gaps when I was waiting for him to come over to watch it when I didn’t see it for months. Then Alan posted a headline about it being “meta” and I (a big St. Elsewhere fan) said “Oh! maybe I should be watching this!”
Yup. I should have been. Got season 1 from library (each ep had 2 commentaries. should have watched it straight thru once first) cause I’d deleted 5 or 6 eps after we watched them. And finally caught up with the DVr’ed eps.
I used to love Big Bang more than I do now, but season 1 I couldn’t wait to get it off my DVR…
Is Chevy returning? Not that I’d miss him.
And here is my reaction to this!!!
[www.youtube.com]
Community college is supposed to be a two year experience, no?
Regardless, MORE COMMUNITY!!! WAHOOOO!!!
I work with transfer student information and I can swear to you that it is NOT.
Four years, baby!
John Hodgman apparently agrees with me.
Okay, less smartassed answer: it should be, but in practice it’s not. Especially with budget cuts these days, folks don’t get out quickly even when they want to.
But dear lord, for all of the transcripts I’ve seen where people attended for at least 4 years…sometimes eight…and sometimes all they took for 4 years was volleyball…
Pop Pop!
Pop pop indeed.
Leonard likes this post.
Hahaha.
Thanks for getting this to us pre-episode Alan, it was so great to watch tonight with no fears that this might be of the last community we were going to see. Season 4; woohoo!
There’s still 3 episodes next week too.
Last week Abed summed up our feelings about this news perfectly: “We’re together, that makes this the perfect timeline.”
A perfect timeline with at least 13 more episodes of Troy and Abed in the Mooooorning…Nights!
Finally, I can stop using NBC’s name to mean… “make a small mistake”… yeah…
I was trying to think of a quote from the show that hasn’t been used yet, but I’ll just say: Excellent news.
If you have anything else do say, say it in a high-pitched voice while walking backwards.
…or you could hum an awesome adult contemporary beat “duh-doo-doo-doo-DOOO-DOOOP! doop-doop-doop-doooooo-dooooo!”
I did just have one thought, though: if they’re supposed to graduate in year 4, what happens if they get renewed after 13 episodes?
That could get tricky.
its been said a few times that pierce and others ahve been there WELL over 4 years already. over a 3rd of community college students attend for over 4 years, no matter what the degree. especially when you consider we’re not talking about 15 credits a semester here like the typical 4-year college student. also, these days many community colleges have 3 or 4 year programs available…and again, many students attend at night, online, or for just a few hours a week
…also, let’s not forget some of things that have happened at this school. students taking an extra year or two than normal to finish pales in comparison to multi-day pillow fights, SPONSORED paintball fights for school credit, child security…