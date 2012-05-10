NBC renews ‘Community’ for season 4

Pop. Pop. “Community” is coming back for a fourth season.

A source close to production has confirmed that NBC has ordered 13 episodes of the low-rated critical darling. Unlike the “30 Rock” final season renewal, as far as I know this is not officially the final order for the show. It’s entirely possible “Community” could get a back 9 order next season or even, miracle of miracles, a fifth season. Unlike the aging, expensive “30 Rock,” it makes no sense for NBC to cut off its options with “Community” before it has to. While I’d say it’s probable that these 13 will be it for Jeff, Britta, Troy, Abed, Annie, Shirley, Pierce and company – and would allow the show to roughly mirror the four-year college experience – stranger things have happened at NBC in recent years (like five seasons of “Chuck”). Six seasons and a movie is still vaguely in play.

And while you celebrate this news, you can not only watch tonight’s episode, but once again enjoy some furry fun with Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jim Rash: