NBC’s 2012-13 schedule: ‘The Voice’ and football trump Thursday nostalgia

For more than 20 years, NBC owned Thursday nights. No matter what else was ailing the Peacock, the network could count on an orderly transfer of power from “The Cosby Show” to “Cheers,” from “Seinfeld” to “Friends,” from “L.A. Law” to “ER.”
Now, Thursdays are just one more problem in an ever-mounting pile of them, with the network consistently coming in fourth on a night it used to dominate, and many weeks finishing in a dead heat with Univision – which may explain why the night is an afterthought in the fall schedule that NBC entertainment president Robert Greenblatt announced on Sunday afternoon.
All six of the comedies that aired on Thursday this season – “The Office,” “30 Rock,” “Community,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Up All Night” and “Whitney” – will be returning next season, albeit not all on Thursdays. (“Whitney” and “Community” get banished to Fridays, which is a fate better than death, but only just.) But where once upon a time NBC might have tried to slot in its highest-profile new comedy – say, “Go On,” featuring former Must-See TV star Matthew Perry – on Thursday at 9:30 after “The Office,” now all of NBC’s new sitcoms will be airing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. And that 10 p.m. timeslot that was once unassailable and this year rapidly killed “Prime Suspect,” “The Firm” and “Awake” will now go to “Rock Center with Brian Williams,” the newsmagazine that NBC spent much of this spring trying to hide in out-of-the-way spots on the schedule due to its meager ratings.
This is NBC running up the white flag on Thursdays and deciding to make its stand on firmer ground earlier in the week.
“One of the reasons that (the schedule) laid out the way that it did is that I’m just determined to build momentum from night to night, which is something that has eluded us in recent years,” Greenblatt explained on a press conference call. With football on Sunday night and “The Voice” (which will air in fall and spring next season) on Mondays and Tuesdays, they have a good promotional base early in the week. “To get that momentum going from night to night, we really focused on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the further you get from the Sunday/Monday, the harder it is to keep the momentum going. Knowing that we can’t do everything at once, we really focused on that.”
Greenblatt also acknowledged that as much as critics love the Thursday comedies, the mass audience hasn’t really been there for any (save “The Office,” and it was way down this season without Steve Carell), and he hoped that the new comedies would be “broader and more accessible, and could garner a larger audience.”
Analysis of the schedule night-by-night:
SUNDAY: In the fall, this is easy: “Sunday Night Football” this season was the highest-rated show on television, beating out even “American Idol.” In the spring, they’ll patch things together with “Dateline” at 7, the low-rated (but well-supported by product integration) “Fashion Star” at 8, “Celebrity Apprentice” reduced to an hour (until something else fails) at 9, and “Do No Harm” (a Jekyll & Hyde drama starring Steven Pasquale from “Rescue Me”) at 10.
MONDAY: Even though “The Voice” has fallen off significantly in the ratings throughout its second season, and even though many previous TV phenomenons have been killed through early overexposure (see “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire”), Greenblatt isn’t concerned about airing two editions of it next season. He pointed out that “Dancing with the Stars” and “Survivor” have done that for years, and argued that even FOX is doing it now with “American Idol,” given how similar “The X Factor” is to it. In an attempt to keep viewers interested once the show moves past its popular audition rounds, Greenblatt said the plan is to incorporate the rotating judges’ chairs into later rounds, but he was “not at liberty to say” how. (Presumably, that authority rests not with the president of the network, but with Cee Lo’s cat.)
“Smash,” which had the post-“Voice” timeslot this spring, will be part of NBC’s huge mid-season bench, returning at a date and time TBA with 15-18 episodes, and new showrunner Josh Safran (“Gossip Girl”), whom Greenblatt said would help the show best by “shoring up the serialized storytelling.” In the meantime, that 10 p.m. timeslot goes to “Revolution,” a sci-fi drama from J.J. Abrams and “Supernatural” producer Eric Kripke that takes place in a world 15 years after all modern sources of energy have disappeared.
“Broad” was Greenblatt’s word of the day, and he said the goal is to pair “The Voice” with “the broadest show you possibly can,” even as he acknowledged that “Smash” was never that, and went Mondays at 10 because he liked the show and thought it needed the help.
TUESDAY: “The Voice” results show is at 8, and “Parenthood” is back at 10. In between are “Go On,” starring Perry as a recently-widowed sportscaster returning to work; and “The New Normal,” from “Glee” producers Ryan Murphy and Ali Adler, about a gay couple (Andrew Rannells and Justin Bartha) who hire a surrogate (Georgia King) to help them start a family.
Under an old regime, “Go On” almost certainly would have gotten the old “Friends” timeslot Thursdays at 8. Instead, Greenblatt tries to use “The Voice” to give it a boost, even though FOX’s many failed attempts to use “Idol” to launch comedies suggests there’s not a lot of overlap between reality competition audiences and sitcom audiences.
WEDNESDAY: NBC didn’t do particularly well airing new comedies in the 8 o’clock hour here this season, although “Up All Night” and “Whitney” (which both also did time on Thursday) were renewed by the skin of their teeth. But with Greenblatt trying to launch as many comedies as possible – NBC will have four different comedy blocs next season – we get Justin Kirk from “Weeds” as a misanthropic veterinarian in “Animal Practice” at 8, and the buddy/family sitcom “Guys with Kids” (starring Anthony Anderson, Jesse Bradford Jamie Lynn Sigler from “The Sopranos” and another NBC Thursday alum, Tempestt Bledsoe from “The Cosby Show”) at 8:30. At 9, “Law & Order: SVU” remains the last piece of the franchise standing, and it leads into another Dick Wolf series “Chicago Fire,” an ensemble fireman drama headed by Jesse Spencer from “House.”
THURSDAY: The line-up for the fall is “30 Rock” at 8, “Up All Night” at 8:30, “The Office” at 9, “Parks and Recreation” at 9:30 and “Rock Center” at 10. Though there were reports last week that “30 Rock” had been renewed for a final season – and that “The Office” (and possibly “Community” would be given the same designation – Greenblatt insisted that none of those shows will automatically end this season. All of “The Office” cast is expected back in some form, other than Mindy Kaling (whose sitcom got picked up by FOX). Though a Dwight spin-off is in the works, it hasn’t technically been picked up yet, whereas there are already three new sitcoms on the bench in “Save Me” (Anne Heche becomes a prophet after a near-death experience), “1600 Penn” (Bill Pullman and Jenna Elfman as the President and First Lady) and “Next Caller” (Dane Cook as a satellite radio shock jock).
FRIDAY: Even though Greenblatt says none of his comedies are entering the season with the assumption that it will be their last, it’s hard to imagine either “Whitney” (at 8) or “Community” (at 8:30) surviving in a death slot. On the other hand, “Community” was barely renewed to begin with, given its ratings (and the fact that, unlike “30 Rock” or “Up All Night,” NBC doesn’t produce it). Four seasons at Greendale Community College at a minimum seems miraculous, frankly. Of more concern than the timeslot, in fact, is the possibility that creator Dan Harmon (whose contract is up at the moment) might not return next season. Greenblatt acknowledged that the show might have to move on without its chief creative voice.
“I expect Dan’s voice to be a part of the show somehow,” Greenblatt suggested. “I’m not sure exactly if that means him running it day to day or consulting on it. I haven’t been part of those conversations because we’ve been in scheduling meetings for four or five days.”
Greenblatt also said he’s trying the two sitcoms out at 8 in hopes that a scripted lead-in might help “Grimm,” which returns at 9, followed by “Dateline.”
SATURDAY: Repeats. NBC, like most of the other networks, long ago gave up on this night.
In addition to the series mentioned above, NBC will also welcome back “The Biggest Loser” and “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” at mid-season, along with new shows “Hannibal” (the early careers of Hannibal Lecter and FBI agent Will Graham), “Infamous” (“Revenge”-esque soap about a cop investigating the death of her wealthy friend) and reality series “Stars Earn Stripes,” “Howie Mandel’s White Elephant,” “Ready for Love” and “Surprise with Jenny McCarthy.”
Epic Britta.
Any news on Chevy Chase’s status? I cannot imagine a Community *without* Dan Harmon and *with* Chevy Chase is going to creatively be the same show that we love so much. Suddenly my joy from the other day turns to dread…
It would be interesting to see what would happen if we got more of Chevy Chase’s idea of funny.
More Gerald Ford jokes?
At first I was bummed about Community’s timeslot, but it was also home to Chuck and Friday Night Lights, so it’s in some good company there.
Also, with Justin Kirk getting this show on NBC, does this mean we can finally put Weeds out of its misery?
Hmm, I don’t think Chuck and FNL should put you at ease as Chuck was only there for it’s final season and FNL only lasted because of DirectTV.
These reports that it was 30 rock’s final season, where did they come from?
It’s entirely possible Greenblatt changed his mind. After all, Parks and Rec was officially picked up for 13 episodes for about 20 minutes on Friday before the network decided to make that a 22 episode order.
Lot of decision-making on the fly this time of year, especially at a network in as big a hole as NBC.
All the top writers and producers are going to leave the show after the next season. No way the show will or should go beyond season 7.
i think T.Fey has made up her mind and s.7 will be the final season of the show.
I said it on another thread and will stick with the premise that User is correct – 7 seasons for the character of Liz Lemon, who is the modern-day Mary Richards, which also aired for 7 seasons.
Well, I’m looking forward to Revolution, based on the past work of Erik Kripke ( who created by far the best drama on network TV still airing today “Supernatural”) and JJ Abrahms who gave us lost and Fringe. Not to mention it will star Giancarlo Esposito AKA Gus Fring. Who knows, maybe Community will turn into TV’s biggest Friday Show. At any rate, Community and Supernatural back to back sounds like and awesome cross network pairing.
I watched all the trailers. Guys with Kids looks terrible and I love Justin Kirk, but his show looked painful too. Revolution’s trailer reminded me a lot of Flash Forward and Falling Skies and Do No Harm seemed really similar to My Own Worst Enemy. Frankly, I don’t think these shows are gonna be a huge help in turning things around for NBC.
don’t understand why they’re trying Up All Night on Thursdays again
How does Community work without Harmon?
I’m pretty sure it doesn’t.
Have to agree – without Harmon, I doubt it will be the same Community we’ve come to know and love.
Community without Dan Harmon would be like Buffy without Joss Whedon.
Last 2 season *were* without Whedon and I though they did fine.
I don’t think Harmon is likely to move upstairs so he can run his other two shows. Whedon still controlled everything creatively, he just didn’t deal with the everyday showrunning hassles.
>Last 2 season *were* without Whedon and I though they did fine.
and not everyone agrees. ask Marti to show you her scars.
The problem with “The Voice” past those popular audition rounds isn’t the disappearance of the judges’ chairs. It’s that once the auditions are done, it turns out that most of the chosen performers simply aren’t that exciting. (The same is true with “The X-Factor” and, lately, of “American Idol.”) I end up DVR-ing it and fast-forwarding through most of the performances, and watching the whole thing in about 1/3 of its running time. Which means it really doesn’t matter what the network airs directly after this show, since I’m not watching it in real time anyway.
What about the live results shows? Maybe that helps keep viewers elsewhere in the country, but here on the West Coast they aren’t aired live anyway. When a “live” show is already three hours old, a few more hours — or days — doesn’t really make a difference.
I don’t think the schedule’s that bad, to be honest. Given how tough Thursdays are in general it makes sense for them to try and rebuild on other nights. Their low-rated, aging cult hits are at least consistent performers. And Rock Center at 10 at least means they won’t be wasting an expensive drama in that spot.
Community on Fridays also makes sense – I know fans will complain, but most people assume its the last season anyway. Expectations will be low on Friday, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see it get a back 9.
Beyond that, good for them for not trying a supersized Biggest Loser again. Though it remains to be seen how these shows will turn out, I admire them for at least making a big play with scripted programming.
The one really baffling move to me is Whitney at 8pm Friday. I thought they only renewed it to pair it with Guys With Kids? Friday only seems to work for shows that skew really young, really old, or aging cult hits. Whitney is none of those – it did okay in the ratings, but it’s a broad, generic sitcom without a passionate fanbase. What’s the point of sending it to Friday? They might as well have just cancelled it in that case.
That’s what confused me the most, too.
I am kind of glad “Whitney” was renewed, if only for the curiosity factor of seeing how the show does creatively in its second season and how that translates in the ratings. (The last episode I saw of the show was the Christmas one, and I thought the show was displaying improvement.) Lots of shows take time to find their grooves, and while it may never be a big hit, I wouldn’t be surprised to see continuous improvement.
But the time slot? WTF? I love “30 Rock,” but given its issues, why not pair it with “Community” on Fridays and leave “Whitney” with “Guys with Kids” on Wednesdays?
I also think, as I’ve said here many times, Thursdays should be refocused on family-style comedies. (I was rooting for “Friday Night Dinner,” but it supposedly* had a HORRIBLE pilot.) Perhaps “Animal Practice” and “1600 Penn” should have led off the night.
*I say “supposedly” because I frequent the Deadline boards and people say they work in the industry and read scripts and so on. Perhaps Alan can shed some light on this, but I have a hard time believing so many people have access to such information. It’s not like we are talking about nuclear codes or anything, but still… Anyway, if these people can be believed, “Animal Practice” tested very well, as did comedies like “Daddy’s Girls” and “Ladyfriends,” neither of which were picked up.
was Daddy’s Girls Scott Bakula’s pilot? I think the title changed but not sure which was first. I wasn’t paying a lot of attention (and nowhere near what you were! but now I know where to look) but the short description along sounded awful. This from a girl who saw Father can’t Cope (not as awful as it sounded but that’s ot saying much. and besides, I once cast Mary Page Keller as Scott’s girlfriend in my head) I also saw Boomers (the other fans loved it, I didn’t) Oh well… A fan recently wished that Scott could be in a *quality* series. And I though, “He was. They canceled it.”
As a side-note, I was working somewhere one day and someone asked how many Ls were in cancel (present tense). I said One. Three people outvoted me! (spellcheck anyone?) I couldn’t believe it. For all the time I wrestle with how odd Canceled looks. If only they knew how often I type it.
I restrained myself from bringing in a dictionary.
I don’t think I watched Whitney once. Just took Alan’s word on it. Tried Bent and BFF and settled on Apartment 23. But LJA knows that. Still sad I never started Happy Endings. Every time it came up, it was in cancellation rumors. (on L or 2?)
@PAMELAJAYE:
That’s one good to go to. What’s nice is that they update it all the time, even on weekends, and on its sister site, tvline.com, there’s even more. (The writing, for what it’s worth, can be kind of bad, but whatever…)
Anyway, that was Bakula’s pilot. The premise sounded limited, but then, what do I know? If they pitched “Cheers” as “uppity girl gets dumped by dog of a fiancee and works in a blue-collar bar to support herself after,” which is basically the first episode, I might be quite skeptical.
But again, the issue was that the show tested through the roof. As did Martin Lawrence’s comedy, “Over and Out,” which was not picked up by CBS.
This probably isn’t usually done, and NBC might not have the budget for it anyway, but why not look at some of the shows from other networks? Again, even if it’s for a super small order, what’s the harm?
I’m very interested to hear what went wrong with Allison Janney and Tony Shaloub’s “Friday Night Dinner” and Roseanne and John Goodman’s “Downwardly Mobile.”
@Brian J thanks. I spent the weekend at one page on The Daily Beast, as Televisionary was tweeting and updating a lot. (every was tweeting, but I noticed he had a running list or Renewed, Canceled and Pending.)
I will try Deadline someday again if I have the mental energy to get my hopes dashed for things I’ve not yet seen (or if Scott has another pilot).
I was watching… oh, I think it was 30 Rock and Jack said Toldja! (formerly toldya) but then he mentioned Nikke before I could finish thinking about her. In the days of Chuck renewals, she somehow managed to really get on my nerves.
I don’t know how much I’d be interested in watching Community if Harmon’s not the show runner. No disrespect to all the talented people who make the show great, but the core of the thing is Harmon’s mad genius.
I’m glad to see Community come back, even on Friday. Most fans will watch it some other time anyway. Is it too early for Who Do You Think Your Are? To be renewed?
Char, I read on Twitter from one of the other television writers that WDYTYA is canceled. I’m sorry to see it go.
Couldn’t Community on Fridays actually be a good thing? It has a dedicated audience and would be up against minimal Friday competition instead of Big Bang Theory. Even with a ratings hit, it could still do well enough to get renewed.
It’s dedicated audience skews pretty young, and a lot of young people aren’t hanging around home Friday nights at 8:30.
I think so too; if it does moderately well, in a slot with no pressure (and a terrible lead-in), it’s a shoo-in for a back nine order.
As a young person (22) I will happily stay at home Friday to watch Community. My friends aren’t that important.
Community will probably have a pretty sizable audience drop off, just like any other show that moves to Friday would. 13 more episodes and no movie.
The Voice is going to lose massive audience, or cause massive marital/relationship problems in the Fall.
It’s going head-to-head with the Monday Night Football juggernaut (bitch!), and I don’t see how it retains it’s first-see (non-DVR) ratings for the Fall.
Football is at an all-time high in popularity in America, with guys AND the ladies, and even though it’s now on ESPN, MNF is a powerful brand, a brand that owns almost every pay cable ratings record.
Also, what makes absolutely NO sense to me is having the wonderful Parenthood, which SHOULD be a 9pm show, on at 10pm, and having SVU, with it’s mature themes and subject matter, which SHOULD be a 10pm show, on at 9pm.
Tell me how the hell THAT makes sense?
Is Jeff Zucker still running this network (into the ground)? Because it doesn’t look like anyone with any kind of a clue is.
Also, this is my opinion, but giving people false hope about Community (and 30 Rock) is just mean.
Give us CLOSURE. Don’t allow the writers to think for a second that Greendale is going to get a magical 5th year that NO ONE believes (but only hopes) it will.
Four years is a MIRACLE. Also, four years makes perfect, logical sense. The Greendale Seven can graduate. They can move into the real world, with Jeff probably having to take care of all of them (save Pierce) with all the money he’ll make as an awesome lawyer, because right now, the real world sucks, and how the hell do Troy and Abed afford their apartment, neither of them work!?
Don’t give us false hope, we know in our hearts this is the end. Give us closure. Make this the announced final season, otherwise, the writers might get all cliff-hangy on us, leaving us (and the show) in limbo… FOREVER.
I just watched the last episode ever for The Finder, a show I quite enjoyed this season. And it ended on a pretty tough cliffhanger. That will NEVER be resolved.
Don’t allow that to happen to Community, NBC! For the love of God, don’t!
They already gave us one of the best endings possible – there is no Greendale; it’s a group hallucination.
The only thing that might top that would be the sight of Tommy Westphall putting his Community snowglobe to his globe of St. Eligis.
Some of these new shows look bad. What’s NBC going to look like when 30R, P&R and Community are gone? Where will I go for comedies!?
I don’t think they should have given M. Perry his own show again. I think he might work better if he isn’t the main character. He could totally play a car salesman. I would watch a show about that cuz those guys are f’d up.
Here’s a question…
Could Community and P&R be doing well with smart scheduling stability and proper promotion?
Or are they (Community in particular) just too insular (and, I would suggest, too subtle and smart) to ever command a large audience?
In other words, could the NBC of the 80s (and yeah, it’s a different media universe) have made these shows ratings as well as critical winners?
I think Community was always doomed to be a niche show. It’s a little too off the wall, & indeed smart, to grab a mass audience but Parks absolutely could have, & should have, been bigger.
I think Parks’ sense of humor is even more accessible than The Office’s, which has always had that cringe factor that turns some people off, but NBC failed to leave it in the post-Office (that sounds funny) time slot where it could have grown its audience. Pretty big mistake on their part as far as I’m concerned, but they’ve been specializing in those for a while now.
Who had the bright idea of doing Community without Dan Harmon? it just doesn’t make sense, unless he’s impossible to work with. Bringing in a new showrunner is lot more likely to loose viewers than gain new ones.
@Popcandy It’s an open secret that Dan Harmon is very difficult to work for. Look around the web for many examples, but in short, he drinks a lot, is apparently quite manic, and burns through writers like a witch burns through candles. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
All that said, it’s absolutely preposterous that NBC choose Chevy (a well-documented well-known utter ass to work with) over Harmon which, despite their objections, is exactly what they did. Despite Harmon’s demons, it is his mad genius (as noted up-thread) that makes Community the brilliant comic gem it is. NBC is sorely mistaken thinking that the young-skewing Community audience is responding to a dinosaur like Chevy Chase!
It’s decisions like these that assure us that NBC will continue to be the last place network. It’s got a niche show, and it doesn’t even understand the niche audience.
Alan, with CBS cancelling “Unforgettable”, wouldn’t it make sense for NBC to pick it up? Low- rated on CBS equals hit on NBC, right? And, with all the holes they have, doesn’t it make sense to take a flier on something that at least has proven itself a bit? Could they do that?
Here in Australia the chairs in the Voice are used in the battle rounds as a Time Out the judges can use to turn around to discuss who they should eliminate with their celebrity mentor (eg Blake would have Miranda). It was very corny to watch and I don’t want the US version to bring this stupid idea in.
I personally think the battle rounds are a problem as they mean two very good performers are paired up and one is eliminated, meanwhile two bad performers are paired up and one is saved!
No offense to Greenblatt, but the idea that NBA can “build momentum” from night to night throughout the week is complete horsesh!t. I don’t know a single person who watches TV on a regular basis for only one channel. In this day and age of easily-accessible TV on the internet, DVR, Tivo, etc., nobody sticks to one network on the whole when they can pick and choose any TV shows they want to watch from network TV stations, cable ones, and pay cable too. There’s simply too much out there for your average TV viewer to go “Oh, I’ll just watch all NBC this TV season!”
On the topic of Friday being a death sentence for TV shows, was TGIF successful? I was too young to be concerned with ratings when it was on. Seems like if you want to catch anyone in the 18-45 demographic who’s staying home Friday nights it’s going to be parents of kids, so you might as well turn your Friday night lineup into family friendly shows.
This idea makes a lot of sense to me, which likely explains why NBC isn’t trying it. Then again I guess they did put FNL there, & if there was ever a perfect family drama I’d say that was it.
I always thought an easy ratings grabber would be to program something like “The Muppets” on Friday or Saturday night at 8:00 and style it in the same vein as the Pixar movies where the kids are happy but there are enough adult jokes to keep them interested. After that type of show, an “Everybody Loves Raymond”-type comedy could be put on (or two of them, rather), followed by a drama that isn’t too graphic.
NBC has sooooo many problems that it probably doesn’t have the budget to try this, and viewers have a lot of choices, but given the ongoing recession, you’d think there’d be enough people staying home to watch and enough people content to watch as a family without everyone fighting. Who knows what the costs would be, but figure that if it could pull at least a 2.0 in the 18-49 demographic and eight million viewers, NBC would be thrilled. Does that seem so unlikely?
I assume Rock Center is cheap to make, and they have some idea of the [crappy] numbers it will deliver, so, I could see keeping it in the wings for when things inevitably fail, but having it on the schedule at the beginning of the season doesn’t make much sense to me. Maybe they consider that timeslot to be that much of a black hole, and/or are worried about having to advertise another new show in a difficult slot, but this seems like punting on 3rd down to me.
Even if Harmon does return, they already lost two very important producers so the show is probably creatively over as far as being the same show we’ve come to know.
At this point a farewell hour long final episode would probably be the best option instead of another 13 episodes. I don’t want to see Community become a pathetic autopilot show like The Office.
@Ed W Are you referring to Goldman and Donovan? That is a big loss, and I think I saw somewhere the Russo Brothers are on their way out as they have a development deal or a new show somewhere else. Crushing blows, all. :(
Correct me if I am wrong, but didn’t Fox only put comedies after “Idol” for a very brief period of time, perhaps even just for an episode or two? The only two shows that ever went after “Idol” for any significant period of time were “24” and “House,” both of benefitted immensely. The key, I think, is to give people a chance to find the show, which means any show in question need to be there for some time. (One can only wonder what would have happened had Fox put “Arrested Development” on Tuesdays at 9:00, or on Wednesdays at some point, and let it sit there over the course of a season or two.)
I find it hard to talk about NBC. For all that is going right, there’s farm more that is going wrong. I don’t think networks are on some sort of permanent decline, if only because there’s probably some sort of plateau in regards to cable channels, but NBC needs some shaking up to grab viewers and get people watching again. I am not sure this is the schedule to do it–and that’s putting it mildly.
The best night, without a doubt, is Tuesdays. I have high hopes for Matthew Perry, and while it’d be great if “The Voice” could gain viewers in the fall, as long as it doesn’t drop further, it’s probably the best lead-in NBC has. If promoted heavily and correctly, Perry’s show should get a high initial tune in. And both “The New Normal” and “Parenthood” should/could benefit, assuming the quality is there and stays up.
But the rest? On another board, someone said that comedies were cheaper, and placing a cheap unscripted/news show like “Rock Center” on Thursdays was cheaper than having yet another drama fail there. If that’s true, and it probably is, the schedule makes sense. Of course, unless it’s waving the white flag for good, it needs to do something about the night.
I suspect that this is kind of a training wheels schedule. Right now, the network needs something–anything–to work on some night. If that happens, it’s a different story. It can then build up a night and, at some point, expand its successes on other nights, however slowly.
The thing is, it seems like NBC ordered too few shows. Aside from “Mockingbird Lane,” which I think could be big and which is supposed to go midseason, and some pirate show developed internationally that might be made into a series, it doesn’t have that many shows on tap. It seemed to pass on a lot of shows that sounded cool, like “Midnight Sun,” that might have worked. I get budgets aren’t finite, but does NBC expect to get out of the ratings cellar without doling out some coin?
Also, why not fast track some reality shows to find something to prop up a night? “White Elephant” seems like it could be big and should be worked into the schedule as soon as possible.
Brian J – This was the first year “Idol” went two-hours for the entire performance season. In the past there were always long periods of 90 minute episodes and 60 minute episodes that were followed by comedies. “Breaking In” aired every episode but one last season after “Idol.” FOX also used “Idol” to ineffectively boost “The Loop” and “Life on a Stick,” among other shows…
-Daniel
@Dan:
The first seasons for “Breaking In” and “The Loop” were only seven episodes long, and “Life on a Stick” was pulled after five episodes. I haven’t seen or don’t remember any of those shows, so I can’t speak to their quality, but that’s hardly an example of Fox giving a show time to grow.
As I said, the two examples of Fox giving shows time to grow are “House” and “24.” Both had a lot going for them regardless, but still, Fox used “Idol” to effectively boost them.
he hoped that the new comedies would be “broader and more accessible”
translation: horrible like the junk on CBS
At least the junk on CBS gets watched by lots of folks, I guess.
Where’s Grimm next year? I thought it was being renewed.
I don’t even know what to say about NBC putting Whitney and Community back to back. Do they not read the internet? Did they not see that almost every comment when they shelved Community praised Community while lambasting Whitney? Is it some sort of experiment? Do they think Community fans will watch Whitney too, now? Or that people who watch Whitney will stay tuned in and actually get Community?
Isn’t Celeb Apprentice one of NBC’s better drawing shows? Why limit it to an hour? (Granted 20 minutes of that are usually establishing shots of NYC)
Can’t wait for Press Tour so critics can ask the monkey from “Animal Practice” what it’s like being adorkable!
Nothing says great comedy like the word “broad”. It’s great when TV suits confuse good storytelling with hopeful demographics.
NBC it was nice knowing ya.
Sweet!