‘NCIS’ – ‘Life Before His Eyes’: It’s a wonderful life, Gibbs

I don’t write about “NCIS” all that often because, as entertaining as it is, it doesn’t particularly lend itself to episode-by-episode analysis. But I thought the occasion of its 200th episode last night merited attention, and I have a few thoughts on “Life Before His Eyes” coming up just as soon as we combine our snooping…
Some shows celebrate milestones (anniversary episodes, finales, etc.) simply by putting out an episode that stands as a good example of what they’ve been doing all along. “Life Before His Eyes” wasn’t that. It wasn’t a typical episode of “NCIS,” nor one that I imagine would have much resonance for a non-viewer or even a casual viewer. Instead, what showrunner Gary Glasberg went for was an unabashed love letter to the fans, one that revisited stories and characters from throughout the previous 199 episodes, that gave our beloved Gibbs a lot of emotional closure on his various demons, and that (like last week’s “Grey’s Anatomy”) presented alternate timeline versions of the characters before ultimately showing (like last week’s “Grey’s Anatomy”) that the show we’ve been watching for all these years is exactly what should have happened to everyone.
Glasberg tried to balance the “It’s a Wonderful Life” routine with a more typical case, but with so much time spent seeing what would have happened if Kate had survived or if Gibbs had spared the life of his family’s murderer, the case of the week felt fairly undercooked. (I don’t think, for instance, that we successfully made the leap from the son being bitter that Gibbs wouldn’t speak up for his father to the son trying to kill Gibbs in the diner.) But the emotional beats for Mark Harmon and the ensemble, and the chance to see lots of old friends and enemies (some with long speaking parts like Kate, others just nodding at Gibbs like Jenny Shepard or Tobias Fornell) was really all that mattered this week.
Also, I don’t know whether Glasberg (who came to “NCIS” only a few years ago) intended it or not, but the episode also felt like an homage to exiled “NCIS” creator Don Bellisario. One of the most famous episodes of Bellisario’s “Magnum P.I.” (whose mix of light comedy, episodic danger and longer-term emotional whammies provided the model for what Bellisario, Shane Brennan and now Glasberg have done with “NCIS”) was “Limbo,” which was supposed to be the series finale. In it, Magnum is critically wounded in the opening moments and spends the rest of the hour as a spirit taking care of unfinished business with all his friends before he gets to walk off into the clouds. CBS unexpectedly ordered another season, which opens with Magnum turning around from his journey to Heaven because he still has too much to do back on Earth. “NCIS” isn’t going anywhere anytime soon – it’s more popular than ever, and has a good chance of being the first scripted series in years to finish a TV season as TV’s most-watched show – so “Life Before His Eyes” was never going to end with Gibbs choosing to go into the light to be with his wife and daughter. But watching the episode, I couldn’t help hearing echoes of John Denver’s “Looking For Space” (which played throughout “Limbo”). Whether intended or not, this TV geek enjoyed the parallels.
What did everybody else think? Did “Life Before His Eyes” feel like a satisfying way to celebrate 200 episodes? Would you have rather just gotten a kick-ass mystery with even more Tony/Ziva/McGee banter? And given that I so rarely write about this show, how is everyone feeling about the series at the moment? Still going strong, or showing signs of old age?
His favorite show is NCIS!
He could be 70!
Curious that non-speaking Joe Spano got an on-screen credit, but non-speaking Lauren Holly did not. And the Zeliging of the archive Sasha Alexander footage with the recreated alternate scenes was quite clever (besides saving the show another credit and money).
Read elsewhere that Holly’s appearance was a digital insert. Aha!
The digital inserting of “Kate” Sasha Alexander annoyed me considering how much they made of her and Tony’s possible relationships. I mean they got that actor that played “Ari” to drop by and give us his creepy smile, why couldn’t they get Miss Alexander to do as much, especially considering how much more important “Kate was to the show than him.
This is a show that will suck me in on a USA marathon like no other but I’ve never actually watched it while it airs. It’s like they distilled the exact right formula of procedure, character, humor, and ludicrous crime and it hits the sweet spot.
I think it’s interesting that they have connections to older shows like Magnum PI (which I didn’t know) because I have a lot of fondness for that show and Murder She Wrote. That might explain why I’m always enjoying myself during NCIS reruns even when I can’t figure out why.
I didn’t realize it was a 200th episode–now it makes so much more sense. It seemed a pretty odd plot-line for a random episode.
It was nice, and Harmon sold it, as he always sells it (which is why I started watching, after running across a USA Network marathon a year or so ago). I wasn’t crazy about the Tony/Kate storyline, any more than I am about the current Tony/Ziva storyline (why are they always trying to pair Tony off with a team-member? So little imagination). But mostly because I don’t really like Tony and refuse to believe his behavior, as a federal employee, would be tolerated for more than 10 minutes.
It was moving to see Gibbs with Shannon and Kelly, and to see bitter, drunken Gibbs in his basement, and to see it acknowledged that, as much as he loved Abby, he has burdened her with a horrible secret.
So, yeah, I liked it, and like it better now that I know its significance to the run of the show.
But, yeah, I was shocked that the kid was the shooter, because that was just not set up at ALL. And I’m not sure Gibbs’ vengeance and the dad’s treason are morally equivalent.
It looked like the Kate scenes were cut from previous episodes. Especially the scene in the hospital which looked like she was wearing the same pajamas as during the bubonic plague episode.
I thought the same thing and that was the part that came off as a bit cheap.
I was not a fan of the episode back when I was watching it, mainly because of the uninteresting case of the week, but I now appreciate more since you pointed out how it was more of an ode to fans like us who have watched the show since the beginning. Looking at it from that perspective, I definitely liked all the cameos.
Wish it had been a 2 hour show instead of trying to put so much into 1 hour. It needed to spend a little more time setting up the current murders plus then we could have seen a little more of the alternate
I loved the episode. I do agree that it might have been better executed in two hours versus one, since some things did feel rushed (like the son being the shooter, as you pointed out). I would have loved to hear more from the characters in the diner (Ari, Jenny, etc.). But overall it was a wonderful episode that really did resonate with me as a loyal fan.
As for your questions about the show’s age – I absolutely think it’s still going strong. If it wasn’t, it wouldn’t be the #1 show on TV.
I agree on the case of the week, but otherwise I really liked it. I’ve never been a so-called ‘shipper,’ but it’s also never made sense to me that Abby and McGee didn’t end up together. Toby with Kate, however, rang false. They always had more of a sibling relationship. I wish they could have actually brought back Sasha Alexander, though; the Forrest Gumping was distracting. And holy crap, Ari!
As to the state of the show, it’s felt too light for me for about two seasons now, but the current one has been taking the characters more seriously on a weekly basis, instead of just the annual run-up to the big finish. I realize it’s a show that will never change the status quo much, but it’s always managed to feel deeper than just a procedural because of the personal stakes for the team.
I should also point out that anytime we get some Mike Franks action, I’m a happy camper. Muse Watson is the poor man’s Kris Kristofferson, and I love him.
Loved it ,very emotional for me,paralled my life experience.
I was a little mad at the scripting.If Gibbs had to face somebody about his choices, it should have been Kate, not Riley, as she is the only person who haunts him , aside from his wife & child . Also, while I could imagine that while it was nice to imagine Tim & Abby Together, I never could really imagine Tony with Kate.I also saw them as a big brother-sister than lovers, even though Tony was often quite piggish to her.Tony & Ziva are a little more complicated.
I imagine if Sasha Alexander had been willing to come back, and if it had worked out with her Rizzoli & Isles schedule, they’d have much rather used her for that role.
I’m a long-time fan and loved this episode. It was so great to see old friends, even if they didn’t have any lines. The scene with Kate in the hospital was clever, but awkward. They clearly just used short clips from the episode SWAK. I wish it could have been better. The part that really got to me was the alternate reality if Shannon and Kelly had lived. They would have suffered loss when Gibbs was killed in the line of duty. I think it brought him some closure knowing that they were saved from that pain. I also was surprised that the kid was the shooter, but that explained why Gibbs didn’t shoot him, but hesitated, which Mike Franks chided him about. He wouldn’t shoot a kid.
I think Lauren Holly’s appearance was also digitally done using her image from a prior episode and placing it in the diner. That would also explain why she Joe Spano (who was actually acting in the episode) got a credit and she didn’t.
Also, the kid shooting Gibbs didn’t ring true since Gibbs initially identifies himself “Federal Agent!” which he wouldn’t have done since he knew the kid.
Finally, they made it look like he took a bullet and yet the next day he’s absolutely fine. Not favoring his arm or anything, so where did the kid’s bullet hit?
You’re right, the case this week was underdone. Perhaps they should have just concentrated all their efforts on the AU. It would’ve been nice to actually have Sasha back for this. The hospital scene seemed a bit odd because of the CGI. I loved the Shannon and Kelly bits and the basement scene with Abby, McGee and Ducky. Tho would such a self-destructive Gibbs warrant such affectionate co-workers?
Ari seemed off tho. He got scared away by the helicopter, went back to Israel and gave up on terrorism and destroying Gibbs? I would liked to have seen a negative come from the positive of Kate living. Had he missed Kate would Ari still have gone after Abby?
But then, I suppose that the Kate parts of this episode were far more fantasy than alternate. After all, of all the ‘choices’ Gibbs reversed in this episode Kate’s death was the only one out of Gibbs’ control. He couldn’t have ‘chosen’ to see the sniper on the roof any more than he could have ‘chosen’ not to.
It’s interesting though that in this fantasy Gibbs also ‘chose’ to give DiNozzo the family he knows Tony wants.
Here’s hoping they reach at least 250.
Love your point about “Limbo.”
I also thought it was very sweet that Gibbs saw his mother, frozen in her youth. I thought she looked a little like Harmon’s own mom, the fabulous Elyse Knox, who I believe is still alive at 94.
If you can’t lay on the fan service with a shovel in your 200th episode where can you? :)
I liked the episode, since more of Gibbs is never a bad thing. Of course Kate haunts him after all these years.
Incidentally JAG, another Don Bellisario product, also did an episode in which characters imagine how their lives may have been different with other choices – aptly titled “What If”.
I’m wondering who the actor is who played the male courier in the 200th episode of NCIS?
Count me in with those who thought it was weird to see Kate and Tony married. They were too sibling-like for that…
Instead of this retrospective, I think they should have had an episode that started with some kids wandering around and stubmbling upon the recently deceased body of a naval officer. Then, the team could have followed several false leads while engaging in bantor. In the end, the crime could be committed by somebody with a minor part in the play. I might also recommend an awesome action sequence near the end of the episode where they get the perp. Oh, and then, they could have thrown in some zany hijinks with that madcap but loveable Abby and her macabre lab and some unresolved sexual tension between Tony and Zeva. Or not, maybe they’ve already done an episode like that?
Quite an enjoyable episode that could have been two hours long.