‘NYPD Blue’ 20th anniversary: The cop show that helped change television

As most of you know, “NYPD Blue” is the show that changed my life, prompting me to unofficially launch my career as a TV reviewer and eventually leading to my first job at The Star-Ledger. It’s also one of the shows that changed TV, albeit not in the way its creators intended.
I’ve told the former story a bunch lately. On the occasion of this weekend’s 20th anniversary of the show’s debut, it’s important to reflect on the much broader impact of “NYPD Blue.”
It arrived on ABC on September 21, 1993 with as much hype and controversy as any show anyone could remember at the time, and more than most shows have debuted with since. The idea to do an R-rated (today it’d be more PG-13) network TV cop show was the brainchild of Steven Bochco, who had defined and dominated TV drama in the ’80s with “Hill Street Blues” and then “LA Law.”
Bochco was a great storyteller – “Hill Street Blues” is essentially the “Citizen Kane” of TV drama, as he and Michael Kozoll took a variety of familiar storytelling techniques and combined them in a brand new way that changed our expectations for what the form could accomplish – but he was also a savvy businessman and student of the medium. In the early ’90s, Bochco could see the future coming, and it was one where cable would make the broadcast networks obsolete. From Brian Lowry’s recent look back at the series’ origins (a terrific read worth the click just for the anecdote about Bochco and Bob Iger drawing nude sketches):
The one-hour drama business on network TV was “moribund,” as (Bochco) puts it, and he felt broadcasters “had to compete more aggressively, and graphically, with cable,” which was bringing uncut movies and other racy material directly into homes.
Bochco brought in David Milch, who had written so many of the most memorable episodes of “Hill Street” (and who later helped run the show after the studio fired Bochco), to help him write it. In time Milch – leaning heavily on the real-life experiences of technical supervisor Bill Clark, a legendary NYPD detective who helped catch the Son of Sam – would take over the writing process entirely, but at the start the two partners made equal contributions in different ways, and with different philosophies.
The show’s hero, divorced, self-righteous Irish-American cop John Kelly (to be played, for one season plus four episodes, by the young, very difficult but undeniably charismatic, David Caruso), was very much in the vein of “Hill Street” leading man Frank Furillo, in the same way that Kelly’s racist, alcoholic, self-destructive partner Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz, who would win four Emmys in the role) was just a more extreme version of the two characters Milch had written for Franz on “Hill Street.” Bochco was great with plot, and helped sketch out a complex 13-episode arc involving compromised patrolwoman Janice Licalsi (Amy Brenneman) being asked to murder Kelly by a local mob boss. Milch, one of the greatest wordsmiths to ever work in this medium, helped craft a distinctive style of dialogue that went above and beyond the liberal and creative use of profanity. Bochco saw the nudity and language as a way to lure the audience away from cable. Milch saw it as cover to tell much darker stories about the emotional toll of policework; while everyone – most famously the Rev. Donald Wildmon, whose condemnation of the show only brought it more publicity – was paying attention to Caruso’s naked butt and Franz saying the phrase “pissy little bitch,” Milch was busy loading up the show with frank discussions of child murder, mental illness, race relations, spirituality and more.
It was a delicate balancing act, for everyone involved. Caruso did not respond to instant celebrity well at all – Milch would later blame him for a heart attack suffered in the first season – nor to the growing popularity and screentime of Franz as Andy Sipowicz. (Milch’s memoir “True Blue” alleges that Caruso kicked a trashcan at an unsuspecting Franz’s head while filming a scene; by the end of the first season, Kelly and Sipowicz barely shared any screen time.) Bochco took a step back after the Licalsi arc concluded, and the writing became more episodic – with a few exceptions, the show was a strongly-characterized police procedural for the rest of its run – with the focus moving even more to the demons of Sipowicz. (Jimmy Smits replaced Caruso, and did fine work for four-plus seasons – he would quit because he didn’t work well with Milch’s increasingly late-arriving script page – but his soulful widower Bobby Simone existed primarily as Andy’s frustrated support system.)
And it was Sipowicz who would ultimately be the most transformative part of the show, rather than the sideboob and frequent use of “asshole.” The Janet Jackson Super Bowl incident rolled back virtually all progress this show had made in opening network primetime TV up for blunter language and sexual images, but the deeper point – the Milch point rather than the Bochco one, to put it in incredibly simplistic terms – survived, and spread across all of television. Sipowicz – who wasn’t designed to be nearly as big a part of the show as he became, thanks to Franz’s great performance and greater on-set manners – was a hugely important transitional figure from the “complicated” but ultimately noble drama leading men of the ’80s to more genuine anti-heroes like Tony Soprano, Vic Mackey and Walter White. Andy was also revealed to be a good guy in the way those other men would not be on their own shows, and his rough edges were sanded off one by one over the course of 12 seasons. But viewers fell in love with “NYPD Blue” back when Sipowicz was going on and off the wagon, hurling barely-veiled racial invective at new boss Lt. Fancy (James McDaniel), cursing, yelling, and beating confessions out of suspects. Sipowicz was pushing the outermost of boundaries of the “crusty but benign” archetype that Paddy Chayefsky made fun of in “Network,” and that “The Sopranos” and the cable shows that followed (including Milch’s own “Deadwood”) would gleefully burn to the ground, but I have to imagine Sipowicz’s popularity gave HBO execs some comfort as David Chase began explaining Tony Soprano to them, and Shawn Ryan has openly said that “NYPD Blue” was one of the big influences on “The Shield.”
You can absolutely see “NYPD Blue” DNA in the great cable dramas being made today, but much less so in what’s happening on network TV. Every now and again, a creator will insist they’re making “a character-heavy police procedural” like that show, and in even more rare instances – at times involving “NYPD Blue” alums, like the short-lived “Prime Suspect” remake from writer Alexandra Cunningham – those shows live up to that description. Mostly, though, network drama has become the place for more straightforward procedurals with heroes whose behavior you won’t often question; leave the complicated characters and morality to the folks in cable and on Netflix.
Bochco saw this shift happening, albeit not in exactly this way. He tried to get out ahead of it, and had a big success, a critical darling, and an Emmy magnet, for a while. And as he notes in the Lowry piece, the people who tried to shut down the show because they felt it would destroy our culture “lost the battle, because cable television, is television.”
As I wrote in the intro to my book (where the “Deadwood” chapter discusses the show even more in-depth), I assumed that “NYPD Blue” and its contemporary “Homicide”(*) were the peak of the medium dramatically. This would prove to be incorrect, thanks to Tony Soprano and those who followed him. But Tony in turn was very much following Andy Sipowicz. And though HBO didn’t have to worry about FCC fines, the success of “NYPD Blue” showed that there was a public appetite for morally complex characters, for blunter discussions of sex, but also race and class and crime and so much more, and though the other broadcasters never quite figured out how to build on that success, cable sure as hell did.
(*) People often ask me which show to try first: “Homicide” (which is available in its entirety on DVD) or “NYPD Blue” (whose first 4 seasons got DVD releases; if you want to watch the full series, Amazon Prime streams ’em all). I’ll say that you really can’t go wrong watching the first season of “NYPD” (22 eps) or the first 3 seasons of “Homicide” (33 eps), and that there’s a lot of isolated greatness in the Franz/Smits/Milch years of “NYPD,” just as there are occasional gems in middle-aged “Homicide.” That said, episode-by-episode the peak years of “Homicide” have probably aged a bit better (and “Wire” fans can find a lot of early DNA there, since the show was based on David Simon’s book, and later employed him on staff), but I would never turn anyone away from the chance to watch Franz as Sipowicz.
Virtually all of what you’ve read above was written a week ago, with the thought that I’d add some personal memories of the show before it was time to run the story. Instead, life and a ruptured appendix got in the way, and I don’t have the energy for more than one. But it’s the most important one.
In the pilot episode, we see John Kelly juggling an intriguing new relationship with Licalsi and his desire to reunite with estranged wife Laura (Sherry Stringfield). They have some enthusiastic sex, which he assumes is make-up sex and which she wants to be break-up sex, and she sends infatuated neighbor Josh “4B” Goldstein (an impossibly young and naive-seeming David Schwimmer, only a year away from playing Ross Gellar) to act as go-between in divorce proceedings. Over the course of four episodes, 4B attempted to befriend John, got mugged in the building’s laundry room, puffed up his self-esteem with a violent reprisal on his attacker, then died trying to break up a subway robbery after deciding his vigilante career wasn’t a one-shot. It’s not the kind of season-long arc we focus on so often now in TV, but it was perfect in the way it slowly and carefully let us get to know this lonely, doomed kid as he let the city eat him alive, piece by piece, despite John Kelly’s best efforts to save him. I watched his final scene at the end of episode 4 – a tearful, scared and confused 4B trying to explain what happened to the cop he wished had been his friend and mentor – and I was shaken.
I’d grown up on Bochco/Milch drama. I knew the formulas, knew the tricks. This was something deeper. This was something magical. This was something that devastated me.
This was something I knew I wanted to write about.
Twenty years later, I still am.
The later NYPD Blue seasons ARE available on DVD, but only in the UK. If you have a multi-region player, you can get them online: [amzn.to]
What would your recommended viewing (if any) be for the post-Milch seasons?
There’s some good stuff there, especially in the first and last Mark-Paul Gosselaar seasons (the latter enhanced by Currie Graham as the first good foil Sipowicz had had in forever). At that point, though, it’s pretty much a straight-up procedural of the sort TNT cranks out now. I enjoyed watching it because I had such affection for the characters and the show (and was impressed by MPG), but it’s non-essential.
The idea tat David Milch is a great writer because he overused slang that nobody else uses is one of the biggest cons in the history of television.
The phrase “I’m sorry for your loss” was coined by NYPD Blue. As well as “skell” and “laying hands on” someone. It may have been used by the real NYPD, but it was never in the mainstream until Blue put it there.
Lovely piece, Alan. I can’t wait for September 26, 2015 to read your 25th Anniversary Cop Rock retrospective. (I’m the baby merchant, tots-r-us…)
I’ll do the service, with no damn fuss.
Seriously, when is that going to get a DVD release?
Watched that show on a holiday marathon a few years ago. Strange, but underrated.
NYPD Blue was the first show that made me love television. I was hooked from the first episode, and I always made sure that I was in front of a TV when it was on.
There have been a lot of great, complicated characters on TV the last several years, but Andy Sipowicz is still the character I was most invested in.
Whatever happened to Dennis Franz? I haven’t seen or heard from him after NYPD Blue ended. I assume he just decided he had worked hard enough and earned enough money that he didn’t need to act anymore, but I do wish we would see him on some cable shows now and again.
That’s exactly it. He retired. He and one of Sipowicz’s partners did a reunion photo shoot for EW (or was it TV Guide?) a year or two ago, and he said he and his wife were perfectly happy with him never having an early call again.
Well I can’t begrudge a guy his retirement, but it would be fun to see him pop up on some quality dramas even if it were guest spots or a small arc in a season. Think he’d fit in well on Justified.
He lives in the Santa Barbara area and my Dad occasionally runs into him playing golf at the municipal course. Dad never fails to call me excitedly “Saw Sipowicz today! Love that guy!”
Everything I have ever read about Dennis Franz says he is a delightful human being.
He plays an angel in City of Angels. That is a lousy remake of a great movie but it’s worth it to see him and Andre Braugher as those angels. His character is very happy, he loves being alive and at the time I remember reading something about how that’s the real guy. He’s just that awesome.
Great piece Alan. Still reading you 20 years later after following your NYPD Blue recaps on Usenet!
Amazing that Usenet was 20 years ago.
(And still flattered to have helped a little on the FAQ back in the day…)
Another one here from back in the day of alt.tv.nypd-blue. That was fun, and yeah, it’s been fun seeing Alan continue his great writing about all of these great shows. Thanks Alan!
I loved reading your in depth reviews on Usenet. Since then you’ve introduced me to so many other great shows that I would’ve otherwise missed like, The Wire, Freaks and Geeks, Treme, Gilmore Girls (due to your talk about bunheads) etc. Thanks!
One of the great things I recall about NYPD Blue was the “supporting” cast. I thoroughly enjoyed Sipowicz, Simone, Junior and Russell – who I’d consider the main characters. But Fancy, Martinez, Sylvia, Medavoy, Donna, “Gay” John and in later years Bale, Jones, Connie and Ortiz, they all had what I’d consider stronger roles than a lot of supporting characters. Their stories didn’t seem to be there primarily as filler until we got back to our heroes’ arc. I always appreciated that about the show. Great look back Alan. Thanks for this.
Medavoy and “Gay” John were so great! My personal favorites outside of Andy Sipowicz.
I always hear it in my head the way Sip said it: “Gay Jaaaaahn”.
How I loved gay John! All sweetness and light, he really was a ray of sunshine and I enjoyed his part so much!
Great post Alan. I agree that Homicide holds up a little better but as you noted there are so many great moments in NYPD Blue that it is like being on an easter egg hunt for pathos. For me Andy was my first antihero. I rooted for him weekly not inspite of his flaws but because of them. He is the original flawed, sad man. He was so very human. Loved that show.
Happy Anniversary, Alan. NYPD Blue was and remains my favorite show of all time, for all the reasons. I’m especially fond of the tortured Danny Sorenson years, and wish they had found a way to flesh that out a bit more; I know Schroeder quit abruptly but still.
Thank you so much for your brilliant TV criticism over the years. Long may you write, and feel better soon.
Alan, I want to second Linda’s comment to you. I didn’t have a home computer early enough to read you on Usenet’s Alt-tv, but since I’m from North Jersey I always read your column in the Star Ledger, and later blogspot (before HitFix). Congratulations on 20 years of great writing!
I hope you recover quickly from your surgery and heal up soon!
I just started watching NYPD Blue Season 1 for the first time since ’93. It help up better than I expected, especially in terms of atmosphere and pacing. Bonus: Dean Norris, looking exactly the same as he does 20 years later, as Kelly’s priest, Curly.
Couldn’t stomach it then (literally – it made me nauseous) still can’t stomach it now.
Whoa. I didn’t know amazon prime had NYPD Blue streaming. I need to sign up.
Great read, so many memories (this wasn’t a show I followed every week but, still) — I wish you guys had a proper comment system, though
I’m going to stake out the minority position here by saying I was never able to get into NYPD Blue. I remember watching most of the first season, but not being able to connect with the characters. On the other hand, I felt that Homicide was worth staying home on Friday nights for, and frequently would.
Also didn’t like Homicide (for the same reason – mindless shakycam made it unwatchable to me), but agree with you on NYPD Blue but for different reasons. I would have liked it if not for the dreadful “direction”.
NYPD Blue was horrible. IT helped usher the wave of badly-directed TV shows with its shakycam nonsense.
It is the show that has tarnished Steven Bochco’s legacy as a great TV producer as it did much to bring us to the Dark Age of Television were are in the midst of.
Dark Age compared to what? Leave it to Beaver and Bonanza?
A very nice write-up. I know I’m likely in the minority, but my favorite episode in the entire run of the series is “Danny Boy,” which is the introduction episode of Danny Sorenson played by Rick Shroder. I thought Milch accomplished a nearly impossible transition beautifully. Some of the dialogue used in that episode still resonates with me.
NYPD Blue was appointment TV for me during its entire run – yes even during the Rick Schroeder years. Dennis Franz was remarkable.
Reading your piece reminded me of the episode from Season One when Lt. Fancy made Sipowicz join him for dinner at a restaurant where Andy’s was the only white face in the dining room. Franz’s portrayal of the level of discomfort Sipowicz was experiencing at being there and McDaniel’s portrayal of Fancy’s recognition of that discomfort and not only paying it little mind but ratcheting it up to prove his point was great stuff.
Another moment that remains imprinted in my mind’s eye all these years later is when Sipowicz is teaching “Andy J” how to be a beat cop – with Junior getting ready to join the Hackensack PD. As they walk through Sipowicz’s old beat and he shows his son the ropes, he says to him, “Being a cop is a good job for people like us. We’re honest. We know how to read and write.” I thought then as I think now that was pitch-perfect. Sipowicz had a million failings but at his core he was an honorable man who had found his calling and was proud/happy/whatever that his son was following his path.
Alan – I’ve not seen Dennis Franz in anything in too many years to count. Is his absence from the screen his choice? Given his talent and the almost universally good things that folks he has worked with say about him I would presume so. He is one hell of an actor.
Yup, he retired voluntarily to spend time with his family.
Did you forget Sharon Lawrence as Sylvia Costas, the lawyer who transformed Andy into a man? The last few episodes were cheesy but their courtship and Dennis Franz’s ability to be so vulnerable and honest with a smarter and more attractive woman were special. I will not soon forget Christopher Meloni as Jimmy Liery and how afraid he made Kim Delaney’s character. Nick Turturro had the rookie cop down pat and it’s interesting to see him as the senior officer on Blue Bloods. And who could forget the feckless Greg Medavoy. I’m still a fan. Thanks for the memories!
STILL my favorite show of all time. I still get chocked up every time I watch “A Death in The Family”. And I used to love reading your reviews afterwards.
Season 5 is available now for pre-order!! comes out Jan 2014. Hope they release the others soon.
I never watched this show during it’s run, I was 20 when it first aired and really was not into TV shows at the time. I recently decided to watch the episodes and have made it through seasons 1-3 and will be starting 4 soon. I have to say very cool show and I like the risks they take making it with the decisions with the cast etc. My only complaint so far is the short lived relationship between Donna & Medavoy but oh well. Lol great show so far