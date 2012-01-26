‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Bowling for Votes’: The perfect game

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I find an octagonal house…
“I’ve never been very good at letting things go.” -Leslie
Because both the positives and negatives of Leslie’s hyper-enthusiasm can be so extreme, there can be a danger of her overwhelming the supporting characters when she gets on a crusade like her ridiculous quest to make the focus group jerk like her. But among the best things about the addition of Adam Scott to the ensemble, and Ben to Leslie’s life, is that he’s not a pushover. Ben has gotten to know Leslie, in addition to loving her, and so he knows when she’s going crazy, and he can push back, and at times he can even enjoy pushing her buttons when she gets this way. (“Is there anyone I could ask?”)
So Leslie-goes-insane stories feel nicely balanced when Ben’s involved, especially since this one built to Ben losing his mind a bit and punching out the jerk when he called Leslie every woman’s second least-favorite word. Leslie’s unbridled joy at Ben getting violent on her behalf was even funnier than Leslie’s attempts to both bond with the guy and seem mediocre at bowling. And the way the scandal ultimately turned into a boon for Leslie’s campaign felt very true to life; without violating my own No Politics rule, I can think of a number of scandals on both sides of the aisle in recent years that wound up galvanizing the implicated politican’s support, rather than dooming them. We are a weird citizenry, America is.
The Chris story was also a good example of the value of having a proper foil for an outsized character. I haven’t been crazy about most of the Chris/Millicent scenes to this point, because it seems out of character for Chris to be so oblivious to how he’s making Jerry feel, making their scenes feel even more one-sided than most Jerry moments. But the end of that relationship wasn’t really about Jerry at all, but about April running a gamut of emotions in reaction to her temperamental opposite in Chris. He understandably has always rubbed her the wrong way, and we know that hate is the easiest way to motivate April Roberta Ludgate into working hard (here trying on a variety of guises, accents and tactics to raise more funds than Chris). But April is also human, and she can feel sympathy for Chris – especially if she believes that her vow is what took his happiness away – so she makes the nice gesture to give him the movie tickets and go with him and Andy so he can have company in his time of loneliness.
A few other thoughts:
* Ron’s trip to the bowling alley was the slightest of the episode’s three stories, but the one I laughed the most at, whether it was Ron’s enjoyment of the no-frills snack bar (“When I eat, it is the food that is scared.”), Ron’s horror at Tom bowling granny-style (“Son, people can see you!”) or his self-loathing at trying that approach himself – and succeeding with it – in the final scene.
* Not an especially manly episode for Tom in general, even with the scorpion jacket. I could have watched several more minutes of him whining to Ann about his finger injury.
* The focus groups, like the various open community meetings, were a rich source of absurd opinions, like the women who disliked Leslie for being too short (“It’s like she’s throwing it in my face!”) or the man who just hates all women named Leslie.
* The name of the bowling alley manager? Bob Manager. Apparently, one of the great time-wasters in the “Parks and Rec” writers room is Mike Schur’s obsession with not only naming every minor character, but with giving them the most ridiculous names possible. Among other names you have never heard, but were debated for a long time before being put in a script: Zamber Grelf, Eleanor Puntrupple and Officer Tracy Skorggel.
* Not related to this episode, but to Aubrey Plaza, most of Team HitFix is at Sundance this week, and my boss Greg Ellwood really liked Plaza and the rest of “Safety Not Guaranteed.” I’ll be looking forward to it when it eventually gets released.
What did everybody else think?
What a fantastic episode!!!! Classic Ron moments and Tom had more lines than he’s had in the past couple episodes
Loved the shout-put to Drive as well. And the Spanish accent by April was hilarious.
what was the shout out to drive?
Tom’s bowling jacket had the scorpion just like the one from Drive.
But why the “shout-out?” I did not get that impression at all so what am I missing? (And I loved DRIVE.)
Wow. I loved this episode unreservedly. To me this was Parks and Rec firing on all cylinders. Incredibly sweet, great character beats for everyone, and Leslie’s craziness perfectly counter-balanced.
Best moment for me was April’s “I might be a wizard.”
Only disappointment: I wish Ron had given his name as “Duke Silver” after his 300.
That would involve associating any side of himself with that abomination of form that he used.
Though I have to say, it’s been far too long since we’ve had a Duke appearance, or even reference. (Not since the Valentine’s Day episode of season 2, I think.) Duke’s fans demand acknowledgment!
There was a Duke reference in season 2, ep 21 (“94 Meetings”), when Ron went to April’s house to re-hire her, and she admitted she knew his alter-ego because her parents had all his CDs.
How could you forget “Eagleton”? April teasing Ron was the best part of that episode?
Also I like to think of April’s fakeout before Ron’s birthday of ordering “inflatable saxophones” was a reference. But yes, we need the Duke in season 4–it’s been far too long..
I don’t thing there is any ambiguity about the “inflatable saxophones” reference, considering that she also mentions “neon gangster fedora hats.”
I remember Mindy Kaling tweeting that coming up with ridiculous names was a favorite time waster in the Office room, too.
You left out my favorite joke of the Ron story (and one of my favorites of the season): GIRL
Yes! The great bowling rivalry between BOWLER, GIRL, and TOM.
And then at the end he just used “MAN”
The sign in his favorite restaurant in the bowling alley:
“FOOD”
My question: Where was Purd and Joan Callamezzo? Would have thought they be all over the scandal.
Real-world answer: It would be prohibitively expensive to bring in Mo Collins and Jay Jackson for what would have been one scene with maybe a couple of lines of dialogue (the bowling alley stuff was too much fun to cut for more media scenes).
In-universe answer: Pawnee for some reason has an enormous press corps for a town that size, and so neither Perd nor Joan would be required to cover such a thing.
I think I heard a feminist Ryan Gosling joke in their… “Hey girl.”
*there
Once again Aubrey Plaza shows incredible range while still being fairly stonefaced. God I love this show.
As someone who misses the Tom Cavanaugh, Julie Bowen and Roger Sterling show Ed, which ran from 2000-04, I’m just happy to see bowling back on NBC! Though Pawnee has replaced Stuckeyville as my favorite fictional town now
I love Ed! (and the fact that you referred to John Slattery as Roger Sterling.) I never thought to connect the two, but they certainly do both create a sense of warmth when watching them. I wish that show would come on dvd. Alan, your thoughts on that show???
Alan has referenced ED several times in the past, he was definitely a fan. Unfortunately, I doubt we will ever see Ed on DVD. The music on the show is too expensive to clear and it would take a lot of work to go back and replace it.
Listen to the mates podcast!
Can we talk about the Tom/Ann vibes in this episode? I can’t be the only one to notice it. And to be honest, I really would enjoy watching that play out.
Yes! And surprisingly I did not hate them! Bravo, Parks writers.
Yes thank you!! I thought I was going to be the only one who noticed it and felt crazy. It feels like they’re definitely setting something up for down the line…and weirdly, it seemed okay.
I thought everyone’s character was the best flavor of themselves tonight. Especially Champion.
He hates awkward situations.
This was a weaker episode fore me. I felt Leslie was too psychotic and the scenes of her trying to win over the focus group jerk were awkward to me.
But on the other hand, “Bowl so hard.”
I agree, I thought it was a weaker episode (of course it’s all relative-a weak parks and rec is better than 98% of the rest of tv). I would think that even Leslie would understand that politicians have to always be on when in public. However, the few other episodes that I initially thought were weaker I liked significantly more with repeated viewings, so I have a feeling that will happen here too.
Loved the focus groups and Ron/Ann/Tom though.
Andy’s homer moment of the week: “why are we laughing?”
Marge: You lost 5% of your brain.
Homer: Me lose brain? Uh-oh! (Everyone including Homer laughs)
Homer: Why I laugh?
This fell flat for me. Leslie’s desperate attempt to have someone like her felt too Michael Scott to me and utterly annoying.
It didn’t help that the guy she was trying to win over once played an ex-client that Michael tried to win back in S4 of The Office. (“WHERE ARE THE TURTLES?!?!?!”)
Yeah, for me, Leslie was the weak part of the episode, and the Michael Scott comparison is the reason why. Everything else was solid, especially Ron who killed me.
Wow, solid job DavidW. I was wondering where that guy was from. The epidsode where they went around with gift baskets and then drove into the lake. Nicely done.
Funny, I remember Kevin Dorff mostly from his skits from Conan O’Brien’s Late Night show.
It was an okay episode, but I did love Ben punching Derek. It was awesomely hot…or hotly awesome, whichever. Leslie is a lucky woman.
And that was one hell of a kiss that they shared in the immediate aftermath.
I didn’t like that. If someone punched a guy “for” me, I’d be horrified, unless it was for physical protection, and this doesn’t qualify.
I loved it. Especially in the press conference, when Leslie admitted the resulting makeout session.
I won’t have this exactly, but the manager asked Ron for his name so he could put it up on the wall, and Ron replied, “I was never here.”
Would someone mind telling me the last bit ls of dialogue in the end credits? My dumb DVR stopped recording at the moment the manager showed up to talk to Ron.
The last two episodes haven’t been my favorites but this one…wow. A return to greatness with hilarity, warmth and a great narrative. It made me love all the character for all their idiosyncrasies and Ben punching the guy was, as Leslie says, awesome. And totally realistic to have the public push for her there, people like romantic heroes even when they’re punching people to do it.
Top notch!
Great review of a wonderful episode!
Great episode. I think every character had a line that made me laugh out loud. Except Jerry. Of course.
Ann as “Girl” and Ron as “Bowler” absolutely killed me.
Best episode of the season so far imo. Plaza has developed into a great comedy actress.
The last 2 episodes have really picked up my enthusiasm for Parks&Rec, which was beginning to wane a bit. It looks like the writers are back to firing on all four cylinders again, and it’s great.
“It’s going to be super-weird when they move in together” made me choke on my coffee. This episode was so funny it’s dangerous.
I loved the episode! I was cringing when Leslie tried acting laid back during her bowling game with the focus group guy. She seemed to be veering dangerously into Michael Scott territory. But finishing that with Ben’s punch was perfect. And, finally, someone has to make a GIF of Ron Swanson bowling granny style at the end.
So the bowling manager is LITERALLY Mr. Manager?
It’s manager. We just say manager.
Why, I smell an AD reference.
Quick question re: Derek’s jacket at the press conference. When was this episode filmed?
“Really? You’re not scared to eat here?”
“When I eat, it is the food that is scared.”
This was maybe my favorite Ron Swanson line of all time, and that is saying something. He was on fire all night.
Loved this episode,it was the best this season. O/T but since there are so many Nick Offerman(the sexiest man alive) fans on this site,enjoy this hilarious music video featuring Nick and Megan Mullaley.
Thanks for posting the link. Loved it!!
I need a GIF of Ron smirking at the menu of his favourite restaurant in the world. My wife and I rewound that 3 times and laughed harder each time.
I mean, his favourite restaurant in Pawnee.
I got you beat… 6 times. And it got funnier each time.
[i.imgur.com]
Your welcome
Wasn’t Eleanor Puntrupple the person who Chris said had “*literally* the prettiest name I’ve ever heard”?
That’d be Deirdre Splenaford (sp?).
This will probably be an unpopular opinion, but after the last few episodes, I have to say that I really am not enjoying the Leslie-as-candidate storyline.
I think this comes down to two things. Leslie is a character who has lots of qualities that can get incredibly annoying with prolonged exposure, and it feels like being a candidate is highlighting only those qualities. And I don’t like the focus that this has taken away from the Parks Dept and Pawnee city government in general. Most of the comedic gold came from those two areas, its simply lacking without that.
I can see some really good stories coming out of her winning a city council seat. But I’m just ready for the campaign itself to be over.
Leslie’s comment about being short kind of derailed my thoughts for a while. In shows like Upright Citizens Brigade and Undeclared she seems like this tiny little ball of energy but in this show she is a large confident leader. I guess the cast is all fairly small so there is never as large of a height gap as there is between her and Jason Segel.
As someone whose job it is to research those names to make sure that they are okay to use on TV, I would take great enjoyment in checking a Michael Schur name.
I loved Ben’s actual concern at the lack of whipped cream on Leslie’s waffle. He knows her so well.
Tom’s bowling ball was from e720!