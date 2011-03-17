‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Harvest Festival’: Curses!

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” – which got renewed earlier today – coming up just as soon as I’m asked to leave a pizza buffet…
“We all just behave rationally and believe we’re in control of our own destinies. Come on!” -Leslie
I had two separate concerns in the early going of “Harvest Festival.” The first is that this was the first episode actually written and produced as part of season 3, whereas the previous 6 episodes were all done right after season 2 back when everyone thought they’d need the episodes to cover for Amy Poehler’s maternity leave. The show was on such a hot streak at the end of season 2, and those first 6 episodes had such a consistent sense of purpose and energy to them, that I feared that something might have gotten lost in the long hiatus in between “Indianapolis” and this episode.
The second is something I talked about in my review of season two’s “Christmas Scandal,” which is that in the original conception of the series, Leslie Knope was the only person who treated the government of Pawnee as if it had stakes as high as Washington, DC. So an episode like “Christmas Scandal” in which the entire town – and its media in particular – all began to behave the same way rang false to me. And as Joan Callamezzo, Perd Hapley and company began freaking out about curses and Li’l Sebastian and whatnot, I worried that it wasn’t going to work.
Instead, “Harvest Festival” may be my favorite episode of the season to date – for a variety of reasons, I’ve watched it at least 5 times so far, and actually laugh more each time – and the one that finally made me see that the show has successfully made the rest of Pawnee seem as believably crazy as Leslie, if not moreso.
Shows evolve, after all, and we saw just how much “Parks and Rec” evolved from season 1 to season 2. Leslie became a saner, more human character in that evolution, while at the same time the town around her has gradually become a wacky character in and of itself(*). We see those town hall meetings and the lunatics they attract. We hear the phone calls to Joan’s show. We know that Tom somehow thinks it’s possible to become the next Diddy from the confines of Pawnee, that the town hosts an allegedly celebrated perfume designer in Dennis Feinstein, etc. Lots of people in Pawnee have demonstrated unrealistic senses of scale and importance when it comes to what happens in their town, and it’s an idea that the show has gradually built up. Because of the size of the Harvest Festival and the stakes involved for our regular characters, this episode feels like the perfect culmination of how the town has been built in this way. Of course everyone would go crazy about the idea of the curse, and the iconic little horse, and everything else, and of course they would deal with those issues as ridiculously as they do everything else.
(*) It helps that the show was co-created by Greg Daniels, who was there in the early days of both “The Simpsons” and “King of the Hill,” which each built up impressively-detailed fictional communities with a deep bench of reliable bit players. On the TCA set visit back in January, I asked Daniels if he had intended to turn Pawnee into a live-action Springfield, and he said that wasn’t by design, but that one thing he had learned on those shows was the value in having all these familiar faces you could turn to for a quick joke or to drive a story forward.
In many ways, the news media’s over-reaction to the curse reminded me of one of my all-time favorite “Simpsons” episodes, “Homer Badman” (written by Greg Daniels, in fact), in which Homer became target of a media witch hunt after being accused of sexually harassing his babysitter. Our cultural idiom has changed quite a lot in the last 14 years – where Homer’s tale was twisted into a bad TV-movie starring Dennis Franz, Leslie’s conversation with Ken Hotate(**) instead became one of this silent animated recreations. And I loved the way Perd Hapley declared, “The statement that this reporter has is a question,” because these days questions have unfortunately become less common from the judgmental likes of Perd.
(**) Ken Hotate was played by Jonathan Joss, who voiced John Redcorn for years on “King of the Hill.” The show had a lot of fun with him, giving him arguably the episode’s best line – “There are two things I know about white people: they love Matchbox 20, and they are terrified of curses” – and then the goofy business with his curse-busting ceremonies. Given how much the show loves to reference Pawnee’s unfortunate Indian history (“The atrocities are in blue”) and the idea that Ken runs the local casino, I imagine we’ll be seeing him again.
But beyond the return of Perd and Joan Callamezzo and the general zaniness of Pawnee and its media, what I loved about “Harvest Festival” was how well it serviced the entire cast (save Rob Lowe, who’s back next week), the town and the various tones of the series.
The running gag with Li’l Sebastian(***) was priceless. As I said in this morning’s preview post, go back and watch the opening scene again and just focus on Aziz Ansari and, particularly, Nick Offerman. Ron’s giddy, unapologetic squeal at the sight of that little horse is something amazing to behold, and another fine example of how the show has ever so slightly tilted its conception of Pawnee. There are certain circumstances under which Ron will act like a Justin Bieber fangirl, and there are things about this town that an outsider like Ben will just never get. (Adam Scott does some of the best reaction shots in the business, and he had a whole lot to work with this week.)
(***) NBC PR delivered a masterclass in playing to a sympathetic press with that January set visit. On the bus ride over to the studio, they screened “Harvest Festival,” and as the critics arrived outside the soundstage, who was there to greet them – and pose for photos – but Li’l Sebastian himself? Like many, I couldn’t resist getting a souvenir of my encounter with Pawnee’s greatest citizen.
Meanwhile, April and Andy as a couple pays immediate dividends, as April has to come to the terms that she’s dating Andy – with all that entails. So where a less childlike boyfriend would return her “I love you” in kind, Andy will throw her a “Dude, shut up! That is awesome sauce!” – and not even realize that he should perhaps have stated the “I love you” subtext beneath the sauce that is awesome. And the April/Andy tension and the escape of Li’l Sebastian led to that marvelous scene on the ferris wheel where a frustrated Ron has to play everyone’s dad, all but threatening to turn the wheel around if April, Andy, Jerry and Tom don’t all shut up and apologize to each other.
Though Chris was absent this week, his subtle break-up with Ann continued to provide some great material for Rashida Jones, as Ann went into a pathetic, horrifying shame spiral (loved how Retta played Donna’s stunned reaction to Ann’s monologue). It says something about the place the character is in right now where making out with Pawnee’s answer to The Situation is a good thing for her, you know?
And Leslie and Ben – who are thisdarnedclose to being a couple already, with their goofy secret handshakes and whatnot – get their big win. Leslie outmaneuvers the media and the curse, Ron rescues Li’l Sebastian from the maze, and the Festival goes off beautifully (and gets the soaring guitar of Tom Petty’s “American Girl” to let us know just how awesome-sauce it is). Given the stakes attached, it was pretty clearly going to work out – I doubt the series would have a long-term creative life if Tom was back at Lady Foot Locker, Donna was selling rubber nipples, etc., etc. – but it was still gratifying for these characters, and this plucky underdog show, to see just how well it ultimately went.
Hell of an episode, and based on what I’ve seen of upcoming shows, the hiatus didn’t derail the creative momentum one bit. What a perfect day for the renewal news to come in on.
Some other thoughts:
• In addition to the running gag about Pawnee’s history of atrocities, I’m always a sucker for jokes about the town’s obesity. (“There’s a lot of people who don’t consider salad a food.”)
• Great stuff from Mo Collins, as always, as Joan, here with her being grudgingly impressed that Leslie got Larry Bird’s Aunt Tilda, then her joining in the collective (and, in her case, profane with bleeping) insanity over Li’l Sebastian.
• I don’t know if anyone’s ever referred to the two characters in this order before tonight, but this is the first time I realized the show had a duo called Tom and Jerry.
• “Parks and Rec” drinking game: drink every time someone makes a reference to Ann being beautiful. It’ll at least give you a pleasant buzz each week.
• The show doesn’t have the budget to build an actual harvest festival, so the show trucked up to Pierce College, which holds an annual event with a corn maze and the rest.
What did everybody else think?
“The atrocities are in blue” was the greatest TV moment of the week.
“I don’t know if anyone’s ever referred to the two characters in this order before tonight, but this is the first time I realized the show had a duo called Tom and Jerry.”
Thought the exact same thing. Weird!
Also, I think the computer reenactment of the curse was the best thing I’ve seen on TV in a long time.
Alan’s next post: a Big Bang Theory review where he finally realizes that the leads are named after Sheldon Leonard?
In fairness to me, Tom and Jerry are more common names than Sheldon and Leonard (or, in my case, Jerry was my dad’s name, so it feels common), and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard anyone on the show before use the phrase “Tom and Jerry.” As with Donna/Ann, it’s a combo the show hasn’t used too much in the past. (Usually, Tom is part of an entire group mocking Jerry.)
I understand completely. It was mostly a jestibrag anyway.
I didn’t even realize it till I read this preview.
I’ve always, always been a fan of Parks, but I have one small gripe; April has been defanged and turned into the straight man to Andy. Her lack of snark and cynicism as of late has made the wonderful cast chemistry a bit one note. Like I said, a small gripe, most shows would be lucky to have a minor character this fleshed out.
She’s in the honeymoon phase with Andy. It changes everyone’s mood, at least for a little while.
I’m actually happy to see thatm April was pretty one-note and boring to me. And Andy would have to be rubbing off on her.
She still has the snark and cynicism. We actually saw a lot of that this episode. It’s refreshing for her character that we are allowed to see another side of her — that of a young girl in love. She’s a fantastic character.
April’s snark is muted, but still there – just keep an eye on her in the group shots, especially when they break up from Leslie’s ‘Let’s go get them everybody!’ speech. But I agree with Meat – her role as a Generation Y nihilist who’s unable to care about anything was wearing a little thin and her relationship with Andy is giving the character some room to grow.
Great episode.
And I was unsure about the Ben/Leslie coupling at first. I’m on that ship now though. Mark me among the passengers.
I am the other way around. I was fine with them so far this season but tonight they had one scene where they started acting like Michael and Holly from The Office and it was lie nails on a blackboard. I’m still fine with them as an eventual pair but hope they don’t go to that well again.
Ben and Leslie in that scene reminded me of Michael and Holly, but they were a funnier, less annoying version, in my opinion (and I mean that I felt that way about Michael and Holly from their beginning).
Terrific episode, and those who compare Pawnee to Springfield are right on the money. I still don’t know who Pawnees version of Disco Stu is going to be, but I’ll enjoy waiting to find out!
Jean-Ralphio is pretty close.
Except Jean-Ralphio totally advertises.
Kind of a flat episode. Amiable and pleasant but nothing special compared to the last half dozen. And I hated the Ann Perkins subplot.
But there were a lot of little moments that were fun, like all the details of the atrocities. If I were grading I’d give it a B.
It didn’t occur to me till this episode that April is dating someone in Andy who has the exuberance of her parents that she disdains.
Another fantastic episode. NBC’s online store is now selling the Li’l Sebastian shirt that Ben was wearing at the end of the episode. Also, Joan Callamezzo is one of the best bit characters on television and Ben’s reaction to Tom’s flattery of her was perfect and will always be funny. I’m loving Adam Scott and Amy Poehler’s chemistry right now.
Thank you so much Amy Poehler for, “Come on!”
[www.youtube.com]
I loved that Matchbox 20 was on the marquee at the Indian casino. Subtle, that.
I know it’s an on the nose comment, but gooooodness I couldn’t catch my breath at the reenactment. Leslie getting voodoo thrown her way was choke on my tears funny! How about her “Mmm Mmmm Mmmm” as no-no-no with the ghetto girl finger wave. Good Lord that was funny!
Ben is this Pawnee’s Frank Grimes. A character form an outside reality. And yes, Star Wars is not that nerdy :-)
“Wow, that mini horse has a shockingly large erection.” Almost died laughing.
That was my second favorite line after “The atrocities are in blue.”
Thanks for the Pierce College info. I was wondering where they shot the exteriors.
Fantastic episode!
Watching this episode makes me want to go to the harvest festival.
I love this episode so hard.
I’ll be really disappointed if they don’t work a girl named Sebastian into some future episode.
I expect to see a young twenty-something couple, both named Sebastian.
“…the show trucked up to Pierce College, which holds an annual event with a corn maze and the rest.” That explains it then. During the slow zoom out at the end I said, “How did they get a freakin’ roller coaster for the harvest festival?!”
I like that they seemed to know they were going to be going there at the beginning of the season. They mention Sweetums building a roller coaster for morbidly obese people.
I loved Andy calling dibs on the band name, the whole “curse watch” plot (which isn’t just the kind of thing that would happen on a local Pawnee TV affiliate *coughCNNMSNBCFOXetccough*), and Ken throwing dirt in Ben’s face while saying, “Here dummy!” (that whole thing with him saying whatever he wanted because he knew no one understood his language was awesome-sauce).
Ron’s reactions to Li’l Sebastian were perfect. I was sooo glad, too, when he called out Tom for lying about Jerry, then immediately snatched Jerry’s victory away with the comment about the funnel cakes. That whole ferris wheel scene was fantastic.
There’s a producer’s cut on Hulu that has four bonus minutes of footage! And in that version, white people love Rachel Ray, not Matchbox 20.
Schur told me they batted around several dozen ideas for that line. Not surprising they’d try something else in the alternate cut, even if it messes with the casino marquee joke Teapot37 pointed out above.
I’ve seen the episode too many times in too short a period to go through the producers’ cut right now. Curious to see what got added, though.
I like them using Matchbox 20, it fits with a town where everyone uses Alta Vista.
Really? I watched it on Hulu, but because I just clicked on the big front page link, I missed the fact that there was a producer’s cut. Though I guess I give kudos to Hulu for making that the first show they were displaying today.
In the Producer’s cut the marquee is changed to Rachel Ray as well.
Matchbox 20 is funnier then Rachel Ray.
It’s the small moments that make shows great and April’s long wide-eyed stare into the camera after Andy’s explanation for why Lil’ Sebastian ran off made me rewind twice. Hilarious.
The first time i saw lil sebastian i laughed out loud. All of the reactions to him was one of the funniest things ive seen all year. Tom and ron were great but i loved joan’s “no f’ing way!”
My favorite episode of the season. Reminds me why i like this show. Unlike many of the other comedies (which i do like), which are more based on the cynical, sarcastic, and the ironic, there is inherent optimism, hopefulness, and heart to this show. It is the difference between michael scott and leslie knope. I love that she is just a good person (if over the top). I hope the writers never change that.
Also being from the midwest, i do enjoy thw midwestern sensibility of the show. Like the harvest fest we had hog days.
This jonathan joss…..thank you for watching…. Ken would love to do more…
Doobee…doobee…do!
Just went to watch the producers cut after learning about it in the comments here. Freeze frame on the Li’l Sebastian newspaper.
“32 Page Special [Lil Sebastian] Section Wraps Main News”
Man, why do you have to start out all your recaps so negatively? Even when you loved the show, it really ruins the tone of the piece.
I tend to immediately come to these recaps after I finish a show, and it’s like a splash of cold water on my giddy Parks and Rec high. The rest of the review never really hits home after that.
He said he had concerns and then follows up with:
Instead, “Harvest Festival” may be my favorite episode of the season to date – for a variety of reasons, I’ve watched it at least 5 times so far, and actually laugh more each time…”
How can this possibly ruin anything for you?
Leslie and Ben are a more likeable Michael Scott and whatsherface. but i see Leslie as more of a forever single gal
I love this show precisely because it is so un-office-like. I’m one of those that quit watching the 1st season because Leslie was a little too much like Michael Scott (I don’t find the “uncomfortable” humor of the office funny, just mean-spirited and uncomfortable a lot of the time). I came back because Alan said Parks had become better, and he is right. This is now one of my favorite shows. My wife and I have watched this episode 3 times. Fantastic episode
A very subtle thing that I loved that I’m surprised you didn’t comment on was the “Matchbox 20” marquee on the Indian reservation
In one shot, Leslie, Ben, and Joan walk past a blurred-out picture of someone in a green 33 jersey, and my mind immediately shot to, they put a Larry Bird picture there but then weren’t allowed to use it. Then it’s revealed that it’s not Larry but Aunt Tilda, and the joke works on the level that Larry’s hairstyle can be confused with that of an 84-year-old grandma. …..I love this show.
The day after I saw this ep I couldn’t stop thinking about Li’l Sebastian! I was smiling to myself all day and watched it again as soon as I got home. Pawnee’s Manic Glee at the mere sight of Li’l Sabatian reminded me of Lucille Bluth’s Unrestrained Delight at the mere sight of Gene Parmesan on Arrested Development.