‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Pawnee Rangers’: Treat yo’self!

“I’ve created a mob of little Leslie Knope monsters. I’m so proud, and a little annoyed, but mostly proud.” -Leslie
It’s easy to write a joke about someone who can’t do something very well. (Or, at least, it’s as easy as writing most jokes – which is to say not very.) That’s why so many characters in comedies are doofuses, or klutzes, or placed in positions to perform tasks for which they’re poorly-qualified. It’s much harder to wring laughs out of someone who’s good at something, and yet “Parks and Recreation” has consistently managed to do just that out of the hyper-competence of Leslie, Ron and, more recently, Chris.
With each character, the trick seems to be to illustrate the perceived madness that goes hand-in-hand with their abilities. Ron Swanson is brilliant at whatever he chooses to do, but his choices in what to do and not do often reveal him to be a lunatic (or, at least, a man with a very extreme moral code). And Leslie’s boundless energy often veers into mania; she’s also great at everything (and acknowledged as such by everyone around her), but she also lacks impulse control and takes various projects way too far. As Ann and the parks department staffers have all learned time and again, Leslie Knope is awesome, but there’s a thin line between awesome and really damn annoying sometimes, you know?
The show has often gotten good comic mileage out of pitting Leslie’s optimism against Ron’s misanthropy, and the main story of “Pawnee Rangers,” the series’ 50th episode, neatly put them into conflict in an arena where they were each the best that they could be – but where Leslie ultimately takes her desire to achieve victory over Ron too far, and has to find a way to make it up to her beloved boss.
I’m not ashamed to admit that I would gladly choose being a Pawnee Goddess over a Pawnee Ranger. Where Ron’s approach certainly would leave his charges better-equipped to survive in the wilderness (or a post-zombie apocalypse or other kind of disaster), it’s not nearly as much fun as Capture the Flag, a s’mores-off and a puppet show about the Bill of Rights set to “Party in the USA.” The contrast between the two approaches was funny in and of itself, but the comedy kicked up a notch when Leslie’s experiment grew beyond her control and her Goddesses(*) insisted on letting the boys (and Andy) join. And then we got a simple, honest, slightly sad conversation between Leslie and Ron, followed by Leslie coming up with the kind of solution that may not have worked in the real world, but was great here, in finding the kinds of kids who want to be Ron Effing Swanson when they grow up. Ron’s smile as he told the young Swansons that “This will be no fun at all” was a thing of beauty.
(*) Note, by the way, that being a Pawnee Goddess supervisor is the one role so far where Leslie doesn’t worship at the alter of the beautiful Ann Perkins. Funny to see Ann continually fail to impress Leslie for once.
The “treat yo’self” B-story was, in addition to being the series’ best Donna showcase to date, another good example of how well “Parks and Recreation” mixes the salty with the sweet. It had a lot of the usual fun with Tom mocking Ben’s nerdier qualities, and Ben only digging himself in deeper (Ben’s “Game of Thrones” defense: “They’re telling human stories in a fantasy world!”), yet ultimately allowed Tom and Donna to be kind to Ben, let him explain the source (if not all the details) of his sadness. It helped, of course, that Ben’s emotional breakthrough came while he was wearing a Batman costume(**), but it was about time that the show dealt with the downside of Ben’s magnanimous gesture at the end of the season premiere. It’s great that Ben was willing to step aside to let Leslie pursue her dreams, but it kinda sucks that he still lives and works there and can’t be with her anymore. The two characters have had almost no interaction the last few weeks, and I wonder how long that will continue, or if his catharsis will let him find a way to hang out with her without feeling depressed.
(**) Adam Scott is a very trim dude, so it was funny to see how unflattering the costume was on him. I can imagine a lot of “Does this cowl make me look fat?” conversations on the set that day.
The C-story with Jerry and Chris was a bit of a dud – other than again making it clear that Jerry’s doing just fine in his non-work life – but if you consider 50 episodes a significant landmark, then “Pawnee Rangers” as a whole worked very well as an anniversary episode celebrating so many of the things “Parks and Rec” does well.
What did everybody else think?
Adam Scott walking out in the batman costume is one of the funniest moments of any television show I’ve ever watched.
Standout episode for ‘Ben Toebox’.
TMB, it’s “bento box”
A moment that was topped just a few seconds later when Batman started to cry!
Fat-faced crying Batman was great!
Totally agree. I laughed more at the reveal, and subsequent scenes of him remaining in the Batman costume (with no one acknowledging the absurdity of it) than anything else so far this fall season.
I also could not have enjoyed watching Batman cry on tv any more. And watching Batman “save the day” with the wireless was brilliant. Such a wonderful gag
I enjoyed the heck out of the Batman Ben.. (plus the GoT defense, too).. but when he started to cry, the nerd inside of me wanted to yell “What are you doing ? there is NO crying when wearing the Bat-Suit!” lol
Jerry’s sigh when Chris hugged him was great. And Adam Scott did great as a depressed Batman. Loved it. Also, Andy’s excitement for the puppy party. Love this show.
Loved it. My fave of the season so far, I think. Adam scott quivering under a face full of needles that were supposed to “relax” him was genius.
I’m right there with you. This was easily my favorite of the season, and the first one that has me thinking the 4th season might live up to the 3rd. The first 3 episodes were funny, but felt like they were trying a little hard to be outrageous. This time… I was smiling for 30 straight minutes. That was great.
I want an entire movie of Adam Scott in the batman suit. Hysterical.
So funny all the way through, from Ron’s one-line handbook to the great Donna and Ben stuff, to the Swansons. I am not ashamed to say that Leslie’s “Do you march to the beat of a different drummer? Did you make that drum yourself?” followed by the salute to Ron choked me up just a little bit.
Ben in the Batman costume seemed like something out of Big Bang Theory and incredibly cheesy. To me he’s a square accountant type not some guy who goes to comic-con.
Because square accountant types never, ever go to Comic-Con. But to agree with you on one point, both Big Bang Theory and Parks and Rec have GoT references. So, yeah, he is a Big Bang nerd. Totally in character for him
He can’t be a square accountant type who also goes to Comic-Con? I didn’t realize people’s lives, actions and personalities are strictly defined by their profession. That’s good to know, for future reference. I think the show has pretty well established Ben’s nerddom. Just about every conversation he has with Tom contains the word “nerd” in it somewhere.
Dammit Nathan, you beat me to it.
Ben’s defense of GoT gave me visions of Roman from ‘Party Down’ talking about hard sci fi.
ColBatGuano, that was precisely what I thought. I’m really curious if it was a tip o’ the cap to PD in fact. It.was.perfection.
One thing. Didn’t Jerry say last season (Camping Trip, I think) that his daughter was something like 16? I know the actress is in her 20s, but rewatching the episode, I remembered that scene and it creeped me out a little.
T.J. – I believe Jerry has multiple daughters.
Absolutely LOVED tonight’s episode, though I wish Andy and April had a bit more lines. It’s nice (and sad!) seeing Ben’s reaction to the breakup. Leslie has her campaign to keep her mind off things, but hopefully we’ll see her get a little emotional about Ben, though probably not breaking down like he did.
Does anyone know who played Jerry’s daughter Millicent? She looks so familiar and I didn’t catch the actress’ name in the credits. IMDB has nothing yet, either.
Sarah Wright, aka Sarah Mason.
[www.imdb.com]
Thanks Alan!
Ahhh! Susie (the model Pete picks up in the elevator) from Mad Men. Thanks Alan, this was bugging me, too.
Mad Men, of course, that’s where I’ve seen her. I just started re-watching it from the beginning, so I saw “Maidenform” pretty recently.
Thanks! I was dying trying to figure out where I knew her from!
For me, she was most remembered from being in the hilarious, but incredibly underrated, show ‘The Loop’ with Bret Harrison and Phillip Baker Hall (Larry’s doctor from Curb).
Ah, I was convinced that she was the same actress that played the underutilized Jordan in the Office last season (DeAngelo’s assistant, I think). Either way, hot.
We recognized her as the girl in the HIMYM episode “The Playbook.” She is the girl at the bar that Robin eventually convinces to go out with Barney, thus successfully completing The Scuba Diver.
yessss. the girl from himym. BOTHERING ME SINCE LAST NIGHT!
MAD MEN! I knew I knew her from somewhere.
@Miles – So did I. But that actress is Cody Horn who also played Sean Garrity’s girlfriend on the final season of Rescue Me.
[www.imdb.com]
I thought it was Jenny Wade from ‘Reaper.’
I thought that the Chris/Jerry’s daughter storyline was to set up Chris waiving his “no workplace relationships” rule. Right?
Yes, that’s the first thought I had too…c’mon Leslie and Ben!
Ummm, Jerry’s daughter doesn’t work there, or for the City of Pawnee at all. So what’s the problem and where’s the workplace relationship? You think it extends to relationships with relations? We’ll see. Maybe if they wanted to get married…
I had a similar thought. I could see Leslie finding out about it, and that being her ‘ah ha’ moment of really missing Ben. I could see some good comedy come out of it, of course mixed w/ some great character depth.
Sounds like I need to Treat M’self to a Puppy Party posthaste!
It was hard to buy Swansom’s manly persona when he was wearing pink lipstick. Seems like this and The Office’s makeup department think everybody’s lips are bright pink.
I thought it was a really strong episode, and it made me laugh a lot as well as being poignant, but I didn’t understand why Leslie was being so mean to Ann. That felt wrong.
I had the same feeling; it seemed too far down the mean-spirited spectrum for this show. I mean, I laughed when Ann threw her monster-doll into the fire, but she seemed genuinely sad in that scene.
Well, Leslie did try to spin that positively: “Ann’s keeping us warm.” I saw it more as Ann being insecure in that setting (apathetically hitting herself with the pillow), and it was one of the girls who shot her down in the peanut brittle/discussion scene.
Least favorite episode, so far. I enjoyed Ben crying in his costume, but it wasn’t laugh out loud funny. I did think it was pretty sweet, though. None of it was laugh out loud funny, and it all just felt a little off to me.
And I still think Chris needs to go. His character is just annoying eyecandy. No depth, whatsoever.
Seriously? I mean he didn’t have a great storyline this week, but I still find Chris reliably amusing. Agreed that this was probably my least favorite episode of the season, but I say this more as a compliment to the previous three episodes than as a slight to this one.
Seriously…I didn’t say I’m speaking for everyone. It’s just my opinion, mate.
I thought this episode was fine. Not a bad episode or anything, but I kinda felt like this was an episode where the show was just spinning it’s wheels a bit andnot really going anywhere new. Ben in the Batman suit was very funny though.
Also it had the disadvantage of coming after that episode of Community, which might have made it feel a bit flat to me.
I think what you call “spiining it’s wheels” is why I enjoyed it so much. The first three felt like they were either too much plot or too much wackiness. Now, they were still amazingly funny television. But, for me, this is the first episode of the season to match the dizzying heights of an episode like Flu Season. Not much happens plot-wise, but it’s such warm-hearted character-driven comedy.
This show needs to find something to do with Chris ASAP. Hook him back up with Ann if need be, but as of now, he’s the weakest link on the show. The word “literally” can only carry you so far.
Outside of the Jerry/Chris storyline, this was a very solid P&R episode. It wasn’t the funniest by any stretch of the imagination, but it had a lot of nice little character moments.
ITA. I think the biggest problem is Chris only really works well in scenes with others. Jerry is barely a character (and his one quirk of being a walking fail wasn’t even really a factor in this episode), and Chris isn’t very funny on his own, so this was a poor way to handle Chris. He would have probably worked better on Ron’s camping trip.
I think he is hilarious when paired with Ron.
not my favorite episode (especially coming on the heels of tonight’s community) but the “game of thrones” reference saved it.
I love this show and laughed harder at it than probably any episode since The Fight. I agree with your review except for the part where Jerry + Chris was a dud because they made me laugh as well.
Also just fyi you have a typo in your review – “alter” should be “altar”.
Best line: I made a Gertrude Stein
I don’t get this joke- can someone please explain it to me?
Clueless — it was a picture of Gertrude Stein (the writer) on a stein (the type of glass)
Thank you, KT
I tend to hate puns. But I approve of that one.
Clueless, the kind of mug being held up can also be called a stein, often a beer stein. The stein had a picture of Gertrude Stein on it, so it could be called a Gertrude Stein stein, but it’s funnier to just say a Gertrude Stein. I’m sure there are many people who didn’t get it, though.
I laughed for a good 5 minutes at that joke.
Alan, Excited to see “P&R” reach their 50th episode. Do you think the show is doing well enough that it will be around long enough to reach the magic 100 mark?
The question is, will NBC be around long enough for P&R to hit 100?
Good call Loopy. NBC appears to be in a death spiral these days. Nothing they put on appears to have any ratings pull. Comedy, drama or reality, they all just fade away.
100 episodes means very little anymore, in terms of syndication at least.
Loved Donna and Tom’s reaction to Ben wearing the Batman costume.
Adam Scott’s face and jaw peeking out from the Batman cowl made him look so much like Micheal Keaton it was shocking.
I loved this episode, I thought it was both funny and heartwarming. Plus it had the added attraction of Amy Poehler playing the grown up version of her character Bessie Higginbottom from the cartoon the Mighty B.
Or Debbie from UCB.
I lost it when I heard their womanly roars “NYAH!” and I lost it with Ben in a batman costume.
Between Parks and Community, I can’t breathe from laughing.
Best episode of the season for me. I love how Ron takes in stride how the kids leave him too. He understands things are what they are, and doesn’t blame anyone. A lesser show wouldn’t have gone that route.
I also loved that reaction from Ron.
Reminded me of the exact OPPOSITE of Tim Allen’s dreadful character from Last Man Standing (a much, much lesser show that went that route)
errr, *didn’t go* that route i mean.
“What did everybody else think?” I thought it was great. I think I enjoyed it more than any episode ever. Like Maureen says “funny and heartwarming”.
The little Knope monsters disagreeing with Leslie was the highlight for me. I was glad they were unleashed a bit.
Also, I’ve always thought that Leslie thought she was smarter/better at most things than Ann. Even calling her “sweet, beautiful Ann” (or some variation) always seemed like the way one would talk to a child. I’ve never felt like Leslie looked up to Ann in any way.
I think Leslie’s sincere…she thinks Ann has a lot going for her. Adn probably thinks in a lot of ways Ann is able to do things she can’t…like date easily, for one.
If I only knew that Alan Yang had written the episode going in would I have expected a Game of Thrones in this particular episode. I knew it was going to pop up eventually as Alan brought up the writers’ love of GOT on a recent podcast of Nerdist Writers Panel.
Anyway, I think this could very well be one of my favorite episodes of the entire show. It perfectly captured all the best of the characters. Little Leslie Knope Monsters. That Lauren girl’s reaction to Ron’s statement about public forums was classic. Classic.
And then we have Ben, who really needs a day of treating himself. Ben and the Batman suit. Don’t forget that Leslie, too, has a Batman suit (see Pilot). SOULMATE LEVEL MATCH. And him crying in the suit really made me adore Ben and Adam Scott even more. How many other comedies have had a man cry over a breakup?
I have to complain that NBC overpromotes the horrible Whitney and doesn’t do enough for this show but if they had shown Ben in the suit as a promo it would have ruined the surprise.
always liked the show, but i can’t remember the last time i laughed as hard, loud and frequent on a single episode. HUGE kudos to the writing team and the entire cast & crew.
always liked the show, but i can’t remember the last time i laughed so hard, loud, and often on a single episode. HUGE bravo to the writing team and the entire cast & crew.
i think sepinwall is addicted to asterisks
Write a comment…One moment didn’t ring particularly true for me– feminist lindsay knope would want to have the badge for “prettiest eyes” above all else?
Just because someone is a feminist doesn’t mean they don’t want to be thought of as pretty or attractive. It just means that’s not the only thing they want to be valued for. Leslie is totally the type of person who would secretly want a prettiest eye badge on top of her other ones.
And it was worth it for the split-second eye flash that Leslie does for the camera to justify her devious means for getting what she wants.
Even though Leslie was the leader distributing the badges, and could have awarded herself “Prettiest Eyes” at anytime, it rings true that she would concoct a way to “legitimize” it.
Who is Lindsay Knope?
Adam. Scott. Crying. In a Batsuit.
There is no part of that phrase that is NOT funny. It’s almost Nick Andopolis-levels of hilarious and heartbreaking.
Scott looked even more ridiculous in that Batsuit than he did in his Klingon outfit on “Children’s Hospital”. Putting this guy in crazy costumes, as it turns out, is comedy gold.
The real problem with “Last Man Standing” is that Ron Swanson makes it redundant.
Loved the bit about dietary restrictions at the end. “You do not have any dietary restrictions.”
Just a random observation but the way Andy delivered the “hear my womanly roar” line made me think he is the grown up version of Luke Dunphy from Modern Family.
That aside, I think this was my favourite episode of the season so far. I enjoyed the first 3 but something about them, I felt, wasn’t working quite as well as late season 2 to season 3. This one felt on par with those, and I’m happy to see the show isn’t losing any steam yet.
Solid episode. I didn’t see anybody mention Donna doing the smiling Tom face (in unison with Tom) when Ben came out in the batsuit.
They are still struggling to figure out what to with Rob Lowe now though. His character is being reduced to C plots straight out of the sitcom 101 playbook.
I agree about Lowe, but damn it, I want to see Jerry become his step-dad.
Oh, Donna and Tom doing the smiling Tom face! I had to watch that about 5 times, that was hilarious.
The “treat yo’ self” cupcakes was my favorite thing, considering Tom made them for himself and did not plan on sharing them despite showing them to Donna.
I’m surprised more people didn’t enjoy the C-story as much as I did. Between “biking for charity is literally one of my interests on Facebook” to Chris’ overshares w/ Jerry and Jerry’s response, I got as much out of that story line as the other two.
I hope I never forget Donna’s line during acupuncture, “Needles in yo’ face, pleasure in yo’ base.”
I agree completely. I also loved Jerry’s content little sigh in response to Chris’s hug.
Also, loved Ron’s “no Internet-Pads”–like his “I bought this on Electronic Bay dot Com” from last season.
I’d rather be a Goddess than a Ranger, but I’d want to be a Swanson most of all.
I can’t quote it exactly, but Donna’s line “That man is NOT eating soup on a bench alone, is he?” killed me.
The episode made me gleeful “on so many levels” as Lowe’s ex-character Sam Seaborn once remarked. Many great moment.
But my most quotable line is Donna’s “No soup in the Benz!” throwaway (“literally” as Chris would say). I will be using it often.
In my Benz, hardly as impressive as hers, I cart around dogs, bags of compost, plants–my husband only wishes I were as car-proud as Donna. Even I would draw the line at soup.
In our household, her Benz become a character in its own right.
I can’t stand Chris’ new haircut! I want to run a comb through it SO BAD!!
I laughed so hard that I missed the rest of the scene when Tom consoled Ben with:
“There are chickenheads everywhere, Ben. Chickenheads all around this mall. You’re gonna find one, and you’re gonna be great.”
Weak C-Story, as you mentioned Alan, but otherwise quite funny. One thing though…unless I’m forgetting something, we’re four episodes into the season and they haven’t done a real April/Andy story yet, right?
Did anyone else think it was a little weird that the two were out in the wilderness there and never interacted? The lack was especially strange during the scene with the Goddess initiation (which otherwise was quite funny), when they were only about 5 feet apart and didn’t seem to look at each other.
I dunno, seemed sorta weird.
I thought that was odd as well, but personally I’m not worried since they had some cute background moments in the other episodes (Andy cradling April after her unsuccessful attempt at drinking the Swanson homemade liquor, the two of them eating waffles together as they looked through the Pawnee book). I’d love a story with those two, though.
I’m sure we’ll get an April story soon, but we’ve already seen one with Andy. He was promoted to Leslie’s assistant and we saw the return of FBI Agent Burt Macklin.
At the end of the day, they’re B-characters. Soooo…
But I would love an April-centric episode, don’t get me wrong.
Everyone listed these great moments already, but I was cracking up at the “NYAH!” womanly roar and the expression on April’s face when Leslie did it.
As funny as the “Goddess” oath was, Andy’s passion was hilarious.
Did I watch a different episode from everyone else? I love “Parks and Recreation” and have watched every episode from Day One and this was by far the weakest entry in the series since the dark, early days of Season One. Ben in the Batman suit wasn’t at all funny. Chris telling Jerry that he spent the night with Jerry’s daughter was totally predictable. The main story about the Goddesses and the Rangers didn’t work at all. The only time that I recall myself chuckling was when Ben had the acupuncture needles hanging from his face. I realize that not every episode can feature Li’l Sebastian (especially now that he has passed on) but what a lame episode this was.
I’m glad someone else is of the same mindset as me! I’m starting to feel a little crazy, because I thought this was a weak episode as well. Still enjoyable, mind you, just not particularly funny!
I’m going to have to kindly disagree with you. That said, I did think the Chris Traegar/Jerry plot was weak, highly predictable, and not that funny.
However, this episode did remind me of season 2 of Parks — in a very good way.
It’s all relative. The worst episode of “P&R” is still funnier than the best episode of most other comedies (I’m talking to you, Chuck Lorre). But I’m afraid that with its meager ratings, “P&R” may not be on much longer …
It was great, but I really wish they would start just taking focus away of a couple of characters per episode. Chris and Jerry’s story in this episode reminds me of Ann and Chris’ last week. It was sort of fun but really not needed and distracted us of the awesomeness of the other plots.
Can someone please explain the origin of Ron’s middle-nickname (“Effing”)? In know what it’s slang for, I’m just curious as to how he got the name, who said if first, etc. I know it’s not his real middle name (Wikipedia lists that as “Ulysses”).
In the second episode of season 2, Ron has a terrible hernia and is essentially trapped in his office chair because he can’t move and won’t tell anyone how much pain he’s in. At one point, he tries to psyche himself up and says, “You are Ron (bleeping) Swanson!” The nickname stuck, both with fans and with other characters, who use it on occasion. (Or we get variants like in this season 4 premiere, where Ron calls her Leslie (Bleeping) Knope.)
The Chris – Jerry subplot was all the more funnier when you know Rob Low and Jim O’Heir are only 2 years apart in age in real life.
Just finished ripping through the entire series to date in a week on Hulu Plus. I had forgotten what goofy, heartfelt comedy what supposed to be (I love The Office but even I have to admit it has slipped considerably since season 2). My absolute new favorite show. Such wonderful work by the cast and crew.
TreatYoSelf.com is available.