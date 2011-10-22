‘Pearl Jam Twenty’: Long players

One of the highlights of the summer press tour for me was an unplanned one. I was coming back from a party, and Fienberg told me that PBS was doing a late-night screening of “Pearl Jam Twenty,” the Cameron Crowe-directed documentary about the band’s tumultuous two decades that debuted last night as part of the “American Masters” series.(*) I had writing to do, and/or sleep to catch up on, but I figured I’d go for a half hour, get a sense of what questions to ask at the press conference the next morning, and then call it a night.
(*) At least my local PBS affiliate is rerunning it tomorrow afternoon, and I imagine if you missed it last night, it shouldn’t be hard to find in the coming days. (A few days earlier, in fact, I saw that my cable system had it On Demand, albeit for 7 or 8 bucks.) Just make sure you search listings for “American Masters.”
Two and a half hours later, I was jumping up and down as I headed back to my room, several dozen different Pearl Jam songs rattling through my head, far too much adrenaline coursing through my body for sleep to be a reasonable goal. While Pearl Jam had never been one of my all-time favorite bands, the movie brought me back to a time in my life when they were inescapable if you paid any attention to pop culture, reminded me of how and why they exploded so quickly from formation to phenomenon, and generally did a great job of providing an intimate look at what it was like to go from playing in high school gyms to being one of the biggest bands in the world.
When “Pearl Jam Twenty” premiered at film festivals last month, HitFix’s lead music writer Melinda Newman offered her own review of the film, and while she liked it, too, she found some faults in terms of how Crowe dealt with the second half of the band’s career, wished he had devoted more time to the band in the studio, etc. When we talked about the film on this week’s podcast, Fienberg also lamented that Crowe didn’t really deal with the band’s political activism, which is a big part of their story over the last decade or so. I can see both those points, but as Dan also noted, Pearl Jam doesn’t have the stereotypical rock band career arc; they’re not nearly as big as they once were, but they’ve kept on going, kept on touring (and have made themselves known for their varied, improvisational sets), kept on doing what they’ve been doing for 20 years without a major tragedy within the band. (Though the film, of course, dealt with Mother Love Bone and the death of Andrew Wood, whose ghost hangs over a lot of the film in interesting ways.)
For those of you who watched the movie last night, what did you think? Did you want more, or do you think Crowe nailed all the important points? And what I’m especially curious about is what anyone thought who didn’t go in as a big fan of the band.
As a huge fan, I loved it. However, I do find the compalints listed against it to be valid. Too much time was spent on Andrew Wood (which was intersting) at the expense of covering the second decade of the band. The political activism, outside of the ticketmaster fight, wasn’t touched enough at all. However, it was still a really enjoyable film for fans to watch, even it wasnt as in depth as many hoped for.
I agree to an extent about the time devoted to Wood. However, upon reflection, he was such a large part of their history and they think about him so often even now, it seems like an appropriate portion was devoted to AW. I think an entire film could have been made examining Wood’s impact on Pearl Jam.
Crowe had a really good thesis for 1989-1995. His hook of the death of Wood and the rebirth with Eddie was strong, but I would argue he could have transitioned from rebirth to survival. That, to me, is the story of Pearl Jam now – what makes them compelling and unique is “they’re still alive.” And the reason why they’re alive largely has to do with the purposeful rejection of fame. In today’s day and age of the Kardashians, here is a band that planned out their demise. It’s unheard of – the second half of the film could have focused more on that.
Along these lines there’s not enough in there about interband dynamics. They say the band went from Stone to Ed, but how? Let’s hear more about the struggle of personalities and how it shaped each record. How do you transcend the typical b.s. that breaks up a band? How do you transcend Roskilde (which was pretty much glossed over)? This is also where the drummer situation comes in – could have focused more on how 5 distinct personalities try to create 1 piece of art and still live with one another.
Of course, I’m nitpicking here, b/c it really is a lot of fun to watch. There is a treasure trove of cool footage and it definitely gets at the passion and determination of this band to matter. And they certainly do.
Timothy, I was at the first PJ show after Roskilde, and I cannot even put into words what that concert was like. The show itself was transcendant, like they were exorcising their demons on stage and figuring out again how to deal with a large, live audience after experiencing such a tragedy. Granted, I was a PJ virgin at the time, going through what still, 11 years later, is one of the hardest years in my life, and I took a quick break to travel down to Virginia Beach to see my second fav band live, with a good friend and a bunch of other fans, all from outta town. Even the hardcore fans who travel all around were in awe that night. It had rained all day…..and stopped as the band came on. I have never felt anything like that at a concert since, the emotion in all the songs and the energy of the crowd…..I think that is how they moved on after Roskilde.
Rowan I wanted to comment when I read that you were at the V-Beach show. I can’t even comprehend what you were thinking that being your first Pearl Jam concert. After Roskilde happened and I found out the couple of people I knew from the PJ message board who were at the festival were okay, I decided I had to be at the first show back if I could. I drove from Jersey by myself the craziest thing I had ever done to that point in my life and as you said that night was magical and healing for all who were there. I thought the first 45 minutes or so of the movie was so brilliant, and I still loved it ovrall, but the more I think about it, the more disappointed I am with C.C and what he left out of the movie.
There was a moment in V-Beach where Eddie talked to the crowd about what happened, and they played the song It’s Okay that needed to be in this film. If there was no footage of the show, they should have talked about it, and just played the song in the background they have played it many times since then, but that first appearance was one of the most important moments even in the band’s history.
The last ten years were basically skipped, the entire band dynamics mostly skipped, when they say it used to be Stone’s band and then it was Eddie’s, that should have been a great part of the film, instead it was one sentence. If anyone saw Tom Petty’s doc, this is what the PJ film should have been, and the more I think about the fact that he had all this material and did not use it, makes me sad.
Anyway I hope the DVD has some of the stuff that should have been in the film, to me C.C wasted a great opportunity and made a very good rock documentary that could have been a classic.
I think Binaural is a hugely under-rated album
in Latinamerica it had a 1 day theaather showing like 3 weeks ago, my friends and I really enjoyed it as kind of VH1 Behind the Music special.. good but not too deep, but did felt like we were watching the 1st part of a 2 part special.. since the second decade was all but missing.. :S
I’m actually glad they didn’t spend much time on the second decade of the band, because it’s during that time that I found Eddie to become an insufferable bore. So a big thumbs up from me because it transported me back to when PJ was near the top of my all-time favorite artist list and I couldn’t get enough of them. Well done.
I didn’t catch this but saw the PBS running time was 2.5 hours. On imdb the running time is 2 hours. Was there extra footage on PBS or did they have breaks?
@Herder It ran 2 hours. I can’t tell you what the final 30 mins contained because I turned it off during the credits of Crowe’s piece.
On my station (WHYY in Philly), they had on some 1/2 hour interview with a doc filmmaker (not Crowe) about making music docs. Didn’t stay up to watch it, so I can’t say much more. No idea why they would list that as part of the Pearl Jam show.
I thought the amount of time spent on Andrew Wood was appropriate, especially insomuch as it is important to the band. Actually, I’d love it if Crowe did a doc on that whole scene that sprung up in the late 80s/early 90s. Obviously, a lot of great music came out of Seattle during that era with many artists who are still relevant.
I, too, would have been interested to hear more about the interpersonal relationships within the band. Also, who is Pearl Jam’s drummer now that Soundgarden is back together?
I guess you could say PJ20 left me wanting more.
Matt Cameron is still the drummer. They’re accommodating Soundgarden schedule – he’ll do both.
Ah, thanks for the info, @Timothy.
Exactly they left half the movie of the band off the screen. The drummer thing was another thing, he played it for a joke, and they could have talked about how amazing it is that the band came full circle with Cameron playing on the initial demos, and then when the band is need, he comes back to their rescue in the winter of 98. That’s something that because they skipped the last decade it seems like to casual fan, oh they have had so many drummers. Actually Matt has been with them now for 13 years as crazy as that seems. How about anything about how they create their music and how that has changed in making records over the years?
Wanting more is the correct statement indeed.
So, just got done watching this after recording it last night…..and boy did it make me cry. I think Crowe perfectly captured the emotion of this band and how devoted they are to their music and the art of playing live…..yes, it was very much a rock and roll doc, but I don’t think that hurts the film any. The early footage with all those Seattle guys…so eerie to see Staley and Cobain popping up like ghosts haunting this music scene still.
As others have mentioned, I would have liked to see more about inner band dynamics as well, and more stuff on recent years, and not just rushing through the post Roskilde era. The only discussion of the band’s politics comes through footage of them playing Bushleaguer? Really?
Regardless, overall this was a good film, with enough footage and behind the scenes stuff to satisfy any longtime fan. Sooooo glad this got aired on PBS!!!!
Broke down when they started playing the Kurt Cobain interviews and the clips regarding his death. Totally agree with you on Cobain being a ghost that haunts this music scene; perfect way to put it.
I really loved the documentary. I was an instant fan when I heard their music while I was in high school from ’92-’96, but all I really knew about PJ was their songs and Eddie Vedder. And then after high school, I forgot about them (moved onto more indie-rock stuff). Watching this made me see them more as a whole band and rekindled an interest in them, now that my college radio days are way behind me.
Also, this made me realize how awesome a lot of mainstream music was when I was in high school, and made me feel really sorry for the kids in high school now…but I guess they have the Internet, so it’s not that big of a tragedy.
I’m a huge fan, So for that reason I loved it. I do agree there was a lot of the 2nd 10 years that was left out but to me it didn’t matter. To me it was something pearl jam would have wanted release. It let you in just enough but kept things out. Do I want to see in studio stuff? Hell ya but if the band wants to keep that to themselves I totally respect them for it. I loved the film because it wasn’t what I expected. It wasn’t a cookie cutter rock dock. To me that’s the essence of pearl jam, they aren’t a typical rock band. There is no other band like them. Enough gushing haha I agree with the reviews but I also think it was a perfect film. Can’t wait for the blu ray! Write a comment…
I missed this show but my cable provider is repeating it about 3 times this week at 3am on PBS. Might be worth checking your listings too if you missed it.
Since many said they wanted more, here is a the American Masters site that might have footage/info not seen on TV:
Cameron Crow for instance talks with Pearl Jam and others about why they decided to do the documentary.
I saw my first Pearl Jam show in Athens, GA back in 1992 at the awesome venue of Legion Field. Watching this documentary yesterday brought it and everything in between back. I’m not a hardcore fan but I have seen them probably approx 15 different times. I thought it was absolutely amazing– loved the Crown of Thorns w/ Ed singing, loved watching them literally write Daughter, LOVED the scene where Eddie realized they really could pull off Baba O’Reilly live and understanding what it meant to him given his Who/Townsend obsession… that stuff was amazing. My husband and I rewound several parts because we couldn’t believe our eyes (Cornell & Vedder doing Hunger Strike live while wrestling– awesome).
I think Cameron Crowe is a brilliant and talented filmmaker and journalist and the access/archival footage he had here was unbelievable.
Nitpicks- not enough on the politics. They have done way more in this arena than play benefits, fight ticketmaster, and put out an “unpopular song/album” about GWB. They deserve some more credit. I also wouldn’t have gone into quite so much about Andy/MLB– but given that they did, where was the explanation of how Chris Cornell ever fit into MLB/when did he break off, or was he never in MLB and just roommates with Andy? That was confusing. Also confusing that the drug stuff was only mentioned wrt one member of PJ and people who are dead (Cobain, Wood)– I don’t think they are the only ones in this doc who had major probs. Finally I know they addressed it kind of in terms of the band’s transition from Stone to Eddie, but Stone seemed kind of still irritated and bitter in his interviews, which did make me wonder how the hell they still do it. Going there would have been awesome but I guess I can see why for the sake of staying together in the future Stone can’t say “Eddie’s a crazy bastard/control freak/whatever” on camera. Clearly those this illustrated to me that those 2 still have issues.
Overall thumbs up and great investment PBS/viewers like me!
I wasn’t a huge PJ fan, although their music was very much part of my college soundtrack.
I agree with a couple of others that I actually would’ve liked more during the early Seattle days. One thing I found fascinating was the notion that Eddie Vedder was this shy, awkward kid, instead of Eddie Vedder, frontman for Pearl Jam.
I ultimately really liked the doc overall. Brought back a ton of memories from when I was young enough to find a mosh pit the highlight of an evening. It was great to see faces like Chris Cornell again. And did anyone catch the brief scene where Courtney Love was backstage with Kurt Cobain, just hanging out? It kind broke my heart a little to realize how YOUNG and less screwed up she was before he died.
I wasn’t a fan of Pearl Jam, I didn’t dislike them but I was into other bands. But when I watched them play that last set, while they sang “Alive”, I had chills running down my spine. The fans and Pearl Jam had a palpable inter-connection that was beautiful to watch.
The way the film told their story was thoughtful and intimate. I was left with a real sense of what things have been like for them through all these years. I also started doing some pretty deep thinking after the show ended. Any time a TV show leaves me thinking I’m impressed.
I too would have loved to know more about the politics. To see how the band went against the flow responsibly would have been very interesting.
Unusual comment by Eddie Vedder when receiving the Grammy.
Cameron Crow did an amazing job.
I’ll be paying a lot more attention to Pearl Jam from here on out.