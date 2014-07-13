Press tour: ‘Constantine’ hires Angelica Celaya to replace Lucy Griffiths

TV pilot production is an inexact science. Certain characters or ideas don't quite click, so you change them, or you abandon them, and then you move on. In these days of leaner budgets, though, it's trickier to deal with the changes as thoroughly as might be ideal, which is why much of NBC's press tour session for “Constantine” was devoted to a character who now won't be in the show past the pilot.
In the original version of the pilot – based on the John Constantine character from DC Comics, here played by Matt Ryan as an exorcist and “dabbler in the dark arts” – Constantine befriends Liv Aberdine, played by Lucy Griffiths, the daughter of a friend of his, and someone with her own undiscovered connection to the world of the occult. The pilot takes Lucy on an emotional journey from skeptical, to fearful, to believing devoutly in the war against evil that John is fighting, and therefore to being his new protege.
After the pilot was shot, though, producers Daniel Cerone and David Goyer (the latter a producer and/or co-screenwriter on all of the recent Batman and Superman films) recognized that Liv, whom they had created themselves, was, as Cerone put it, “Always going to be reactive.”
“We felt a bit hamstrung by her, frankly,” he admitted.
So one of the pilot's closing scenes will be reshot to explain why Liv is no longer joining John on his supernatural road trip, and in later episodes, the show will introduce Zed, a psychic from the comics who will be played by telenovela star Angélica Celaya (pictured above).
“She's just someone who can go toe to toe with John,” Cerone explained. “We needed a more dynamic relationship rather than someone who was always a teacher and someone a student.”
All of which is fine and good, and Griffiths is easily the weakest link in the “Constantine” pilot, which otherwise does the best that it can(*) to be a more faithful adaptation of the long-running(**) character than the Keanu Reeves movie of the same name. (As Goyer puts it, “We were determined to make John British and blonde and have some scruff,” and they even dyed Ryan's hair accordingly.)
(*) One area in which the adaptation butts up against the realities of network TV: comic book Constantine is a chain smoker, and one of his most acclaimed stories ever (the Garth Ennis-penned “Dangerous Habits” arc of the “Hellblazer” comic) involves him contracting terminal lung cancer, but NBC can't let them show him smoking on-camera. So in one scene in the pilot, we see him stubbing out a cigarette at a bar, but that's it. The producers said that their Constantine is a smoker, but that they won't be “glorifying it” – i.e., showing it at all.
(**) As a teenager, Goyer actually had a letter published in one of Constantine's earliest appearances in Alan Moore's run on “Saga of the Swamp Thing.” It was during a period when Constantine was trying to help Swamp Thing fight a rising tide of darkness and evil, and the letter was theorizing what might be behind it. “Ironically,” he said, “that's our first season arc.”
But the pilot is built entirely around the developing relationship between John and Liv, and her role in whatever war is to come between Heaven and Hell. If people like the pilot, part of the reason will likely be that relationship, and now the show is just changing course abruptly. So why not reshoot it?
“We decided we didn't need to,” said Goyer, denying that it was a budgetary issue, even though recent pilots have been plagued by this very issue. (See also “New Girl” being unable to reshoot Damon Wayans Jr's scenes in its pilot with Lamorne Morris, creating problems for several seasons to come.) “One of the hallmarks of John is his friends drop like flies.”
If fans of the comics, and/or of supernatural dramas like, well, “Supernatural,” embrace “Constantine” in the long run, then Griffiths' briefer-than-planned stint won't be any more of a blot on its legacy than Moira Kelly's short time on “The West Wing,” or Glenn Quinn's on “Angel.”
But the panel was at least an interesting window into the very imprecise art of making and selling a pilot and then figuring out how it works as an ongoing series.
Garth Ennis is one of the best comic authors of all time can’t wait for preacher to be released
Why? There is no way AMC is going to be able to duplicate what the comic had. They can’t.
Griffiths the weakest link in the pilot? Not even close. Matt Ryan is singularly awful as Constantine, completely forced and unable to deliver a single line without making his ‘scruff’ (as Goyer calls it) sound put-on and out of place. The writing’s no better, turning him into a dour exposition delivery device with limited motivation or depth (the chain-smoking/lung cancer set the stakes and grounded his cynicism, obviously all gone in this version). The Constantine movie had little to do with the comics in plot or character, but its world at least came close to the down-and-dirty spirit of the source material and put a reasonably original and often clever spin on otherwise overfamiliar religious and occult iconography, whereas the TV pilot just peddled the usual clichés. Yes, it’s nice that the lead female character won’t be completely reactive, if that’s really the only way they could think to write her, but the bland Liv was an extremely minor problem compared to the issues weighing down the pilot elsewhere.
You said it. This show fucking sucks. It takes one of the greatest comics of all time and waters it down until it’s safe for infant consumption. They’re never going to be able to do justice to the character and I hope this show fucking bombs and is cancelled after a half season. I don’t understand why these stupid motherfuckers can’t get it through their thick fucking skulls THAT NOT EVERYTHING HAS TO BE FOR FUCKING CHILDREN/MASS CONSUMPTION! Believe it or not, there’s a goddamn audience for intelligent, dark, profane material like “Hellblazer”. This should have been on Starz or Showtime and they should have grabbed up the best arcs, planned out five or six seasons and let them run with it. But, you didn’t and I guarantee NBC has another flop on their hands. This show is actually worse than the fucking Keanu abortion. That’s kind of impressive all by itself. Fuck this show. Can you tell I’m angry? I don’t think it’s coming across. Should I use all caps or would that just seem crazy?
@Max: So by your statement that “this show fucking sucks”, I believe you already saw the whole season, including the episodes that haven’t even been shot yet? That’s impressive!
@THAT WEREWOLF GUY. I agree with Max. You don’t need to see the whole season to find out Constantine suck. People can walk out of a movie after 5 or 10mins when it begins showing. Take transformer the animated movie when Optimus Prime die, kids cry and parents have to take the kids out of the movie. I was looking forward to seeing Lucy Griffiths. She was cute and beautiful. But she was gone 2nd episode and I fell asleep after the 3rd episode. NBC can take this show and shove it up there ass. Only good show from NBC is Grimm.
They blew it with this decision, Liv made the show vulnerable and have heart, and Lucy Griffiths is wonderful. When I saw the preview for the second episode I was deeply disappointed…..
Did you see on Rage of Caliban that aired last night, they had John smoking in 4-5 scenes?
After watching 1st episode this series was a bit more acceptable then all the rest. Not even close to the movie with Keanu (even he’s not one of my favourites) but Lucy Griffiths kind of covered the voids. My guess is they cancelled her for ‘budgetary issues’ and no one’s simply brave enough to tell it. Unfortunatelly if the series will go down they will blame character not the shitty producers and ridiculous savings.
I just wonder how many of you stuck around to watch ep 13–“Waiting for the Man”–where John finally has his long trench coat and smokes heavily throughout. NBC let the leash get looser as the season went on. Liv was ok in the first ep, but I think in this iteration of the world she would constantly have to be saved by Constantine and he has enough to do. Zed stands toe-to-toe with him and calls him on his crap. Ep 13 set up the ground work for “Dangerous Habits” and there is a push to see that story arc go through. Matt Ryan took a couple episodes to get into the stride of Constantine, but when he did he hit the mark pretty consistently and at that point I think NBC let the smoking show more often, although it wasn’t till ep 13 they just let go and let Cerone have Constantine the way Constantine ought to be. If this is any indication of how a second season run will go, we will get Hellblazer, although I agree any Vertigo comic would do better on HBO, Encore, Starz, etc. because the limitations are few and far between which would leave a lot more Hellblazer in place.