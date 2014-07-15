Press tour: Why Karen Gillan can’t be Scottish on ‘Selfie’

Speaking in her native Scottish accent, Karen Gillan has one of the most charming and endearingly goofy voices in all of show business. So why on earth would “Suburgatory” alum Emily Kapnek – creator of “Selfie,” a modern-day twist on “Pygmalion” starring Gillan as social media-obsessed Eliza and John Cho as Henry, the man who will turn her into a genuine lady – ask her to play the role as an American?
“I don't find Karen's (real) accent that convincing,” Kapnek joked during the ABC comedy's press tour panel. “People are charmed by it, but I feel like she's in and out of it a lot.”
More seriously, Kapnek argued, “Obviously, it's a very different story if you tell the story of a Scottish girl who is shunned by her co-workers; it takes on a different meaning.”
For her part, Gillan – alum of “Doctor Who” and soon to appear on movie screens bald and blue-skinned in “Guardians of the Galaxy” – said the chance to play Eliza as an American girl was one of the reasons she wanted the job.
“That was one of the things that was most attractive about the role for me, getting to learn to do an American accent,” Gillan said. “I watched a lot of American TV shows for this – research. I went to SoulCycle to listen to the women there. It's an amalgamation of all the girls who go to Soul Cycle.”
The other major sticking point of the “Selfie” session was about how the title and the social media obsession in general will hold up, or whether it will instantly be the most dated television show ever made.
“We definitely talked about” the name, Kapnek acknowledged. “'Selfie' is a very provocative word. For us, it really speaks to the disease that Eliza has, in that she's consumed by this world, and keeping the world at an arm's distance because she has the phone in her hand.”
The show didn't, in fact, start out as a “Pygmalion” riff, but simply as Kapnek's attempt to do a romantic comedy.
“We kind of came into the 'Pygmalion' element from behind,” she said. “We started off talking about relationships, shows and potentially romantic comedies, and what the modern obstacles are. The presence of the ever-present phone and laptop and tablets at dinner tables and bedrooms and every sort of occasion… We learned that there was inherently a Pygmalion aspect, and we embraced it.”
God what a horrible title.
I do wish the show isn’t called Selfie, since I like the people who work in it and kind of wish it would be semi successful. It’s very much a Cougartown situation.
Cougar town is going into its sixth season though.
Hear that? Everyone with a phone and a social media presence has a “disease.”
A DISEASE.
I’ve never hated a show so much before seeing a single episode. I sincerely look forward to its cancellation.
I don’t hear that, because no one said it.
What I did read is that the character has it, but I’m assuming she has more than just ‘a phone and a social media presence’.
Hate the show if you must, but actively rooting for hundreds of people to become unemployed is a little scummy.
If the main character were an alcoholic, would you hate this show because it’s against drinking and bars? If the main character were a sex addict, would you hate this show because it was against sex? Get a grip.
Right because having a cellphone and a Facebook page is totally the same as alcoholism and sex addiction. Thanks for clearing that up.
What aren’t you understanding here? No one has said that this character’s problems boil down to having a cellphone and a Facebook page.
You’re working yourself up over nothing, champ.
“‘Selfie’ is a very provocative word. For us, it really speaks to the disease that Eliza has, in that she’s consumed by this world, and keeping the world at an arm’s distance because she has the phone in her hand.”
If you don’t read that as a fuck-you to anyone with a cellphone and a social media account, good for you. But I do.
I think you’re misreading that a bit, Fraying. The disease is not that she merely *has* social media accounts and a phone. It’s that she is so obsessed with maintaining her virtual presence that she is disconnected with what’s actually going on in the world. She’s prioritizing content over substance. I suspect that’s also the reason they went with “Selfie” as the title, it’s her singular, selfish pursuit of a life that looks good on Instagram without realizing that everything beyond those filtered photos is lonely and empty.
If anything, the quotes are an eff you to chicks who like SoulCycle.
I’m starting to think Fraying might have a disease.
The actual reason Karen Gillan can’t be Scottish is because as much as we like to think of her as a selling point actress, she auditioned for this role, and the role was an American character.
I feel bad that Kapnek was forced to go up there and insult the intelligence of every critic in the room by saying that Karen Gillan’s accent was changed for the sake of story and not because that’s what ABC dictated would be best.
Seriously, it’s 2014 and Doctor Who is incredibly popular. Let the one draw of the show keep the voice people are familiar with.
I feel bad that you missed this:
“For her part, Gillan — alum of “Doctor Who” and soon to appear on movie screens bald and blue-skinned in “Guardians of the Galaxy” — said the chance to play Eliza as an American girl was one of the reasons she wanted the job.
“That was one of the things that was most attractive about the role for me, getting to learn to do an American accent,” Gillan said. “I watched a lot of American TV shows for this — research. I went to SoulCycle to listen to the women there. It’s an amalgamation of all the girls who go to Soul Cycle.”
I guess you’re just assuming she’s lying to cover for the network? That’s a rather rude assumption about her as an actress and a person.
The title is a bit too on the nose. I understand the word associate with Gen whatever’s self obsess tendency and general disregard on others. And the show probably will be about the process of deconstruction of all that. It’s just sounds a bit negative. Whereas “My Fair Lady” is more aspirational.
No one has worse names for their sitcoms than ABC.
I’m thoroughly against the American accent. I love her so much and find the American accent off-putting.
What is it with ABC and horrendous titles to their shows?
I understand that they can’t name it Narcissist in need of therapy but I wonder if selfie is going to work for or against them.
Why is her underwear visible in the promo pic?
Because God is awesome
I’m so glad you asked about the accent. It’s such a puzzling choice.