Reminder: HBO’s ‘The Life & Times of Tim’ returns

HBO’s “The Life & Times of Tim” returns from cancellation tonight at 9, and you can be forgiven for not even realizing the show was canceled. The animated comedy has always existed well below the radar, airing in latenight for its first season and on Fridays for its second. It has its fans – I happen to be one of them – but they seem neither as vocal nor numerous as, say, the people stumping for “Archer” or various Adult Swim series.
So it was a disappointment but not a shock when HBO declined to order a third season back in June of 2010, and then a pleasant surprise when the decision was reversed a month and a half later after the show was shopped elsewhere. It’s rare to see shows comes back from the dead, and the low-key fashion in which the whole saga played out seemed oddly fitting for such a simple, deadpan comedy.
If you haven’t seen it, Tim (voiced by creator Steve Dildarian) is a guy in his 20s who isn’t particularly smart or handsome or charming or, really, exceptional at anything. There are some ways in which he turns out to be worse than other people (in one of the season three episodes, we learn he’s a notoriously bad tipper), but his main deficit is a horrible run of bad luck. Throughout the series, Tim gets into trouble – with his girlfriend Amy (MJ Otto) and her parents, with his boss (Peter Giles), his buddy Stu (Nick Kroll), and virtually anyone else he encounters – usually through no fault of his own. He means well, but is continually placed in the most mortifying circumstances imaginable. Here’s the season 3 trailer to give you a sense:
Fienberg and I talked about the new episodes on yesterday’s podcast, and Dan made an interesting point: that in these new episodes, Tim contributed to his own misfortune much more than he had previously. This is an area that always interests me when it comes to the Comedy of Embarrassment, so I emailed Dildarian for his take. Here’s what he wrote back:
going into the season, one thing i wanted to avoid was having the stories fall into a predictable formula (tim goes in with good intentions, is made to look bad, episode ends with him being scolded.) so this year there are probably more instances of tim misbehaving, tim trying to advance himself and failing, and sometimes actually succeeding while messing up the lives of others. there are also several stories where tim is not the focal point, but more of a participant.that said, across the season, i’d be surprised if you find this to be a noticeable trend. i’d say 2/3 of the stories follow the more traditional pattern.
This is one of the funniest shows on TV….I bust a gut laughing at Tim’s deadpan, low key responses to all the crazy things happening around him. I love it when he can point out small things in crazy situations and the voice acting is perfect. The animation took a short while to get used to because not much moves around but it’s the dialog that is so damn funny.
I’d pair this up with Curb Your Enthusiasm as they share the same kind of “guy gets into awkward situations” theme.
Thank you for highlighting this show and for making more people aware of it. I was so glad that it got brought back from the dead.
I LOVE this show and am so happy its back. Sad that not many ppl watch it cause its almost always hilarious. Kind of Curb/british office style uncomfortable/awkward situations.
this show is so GD hilarious. tim’s voice makes me laugh always.
This show is just the best and I’m beyond excited for this season. So there, I’ve vocalized my fandom.
Great show… I had forgotten it was coming back.
Alan, I wonder if you think this while watching… but unlike The Simpsons or Family Guy… I believe you could take the scripts for Life & Times of Tim and film them with live actors, and it would still work.
the comedy is that grounded and good.
I think there’s a certain surreality to how quickly things tend to escalate for Tim that wouldn’t play as well with live-action characters.
One of my favorite shows of the last few years.
Thanks so much Alan for reminding me it’s back on tonight.
My favorite clip of the show, from the Season 2 finale:
IT really must have been below the radar, I never heard of it. Point being, the viewers who commented love it. Certainly my sense of “twisted” humor.
As you said, very unusual for a show to be revived again. Why can’t other shows be brought back, even to other cable stations. One for sure TERRIERS. I am not going to mention others, everyone has their favorites.
DAMAGES is on direct t.v doesn’t do anything in my house. We do not have direct t.v.
I will watch the show. It’s like having salad, and skipping the main course. We need more excellent main course television. cheers to the tim show
Hi alan I did and you posted it. cheers to tim.
Thanks for the heads up- I couldn’t be more excited! I’ve cracked into a nice 12 pack and called off all plans that start before 9:30 in anticipation! I feel like I’ve read 3 or 4 different premiere dates for this season (I had the 19th in my calendar), so I’m glad you made this post.
I didn’t consider the show that absurd or surreal when I first discovered it because when I was a kid my best friend was a Tim. Always well intentioned, but always involved in escalating situations due to his inability to just say no or walk away. It always kept my parents laughing when we’d explain how innocently the situation started (at one point our eighth-grade selves were both being arrested on the day of the Columbine massacre for a preposterous misunderstanding involving us talking about an R rated movie in first period).
Walked in on my dad watching it once, asked him what it’s about, and he said “animated Curb.” I’ve caught up on everything, and I wish I could articulate clearly what it is I love about the show but I have no idea. I will say though what brought me to watch the previous/newer episodes was Dildarian’s delivery on all of Tim’s lines (including the deadpan ones).
“I want you to touch my boob.”
“…What?”
There’s just about about his voice. Something subtle.
Count me in the minuscule camp of people who are actually aware of and love this show. One of the funniest shows of the last decade. With some of the best deadpan combined with some of the most absurdity you’ll see on tv. It’s a shame it doesn’t get the notice that Archer does. It’s far funnier, IMO. I’ve been watching since episode 1 thanks to Tim Goodman’s old podcast. Glad to see it back. Nice job in highlighting this, Sepinwall. Nice to see you using your position on the internet for good.
PS – The scene where Amy walks in on Tim feeling up on her grandmother’s boobs has to be one of the hardest laughs I’ve ever had. And for those who haven’t watched the show before. That’s far from the most outrageous predicament Tim has found himself in on the show.
>”That’s far from the most outrageous predicament Tim has found himself in on the show.”
Jesus Christ that’s pretty much what my dad said when I first saw that scene with him! Hahaha
Alan, Some shows I regard as good shows that I am mot interested in, but they are clever and good.
YIM is one of them. SOUTH PARK I could watch, but tim is a good show, but give it a NAY NAY. Chewers if nyou like it
God, this show is great. It really needs to start getting the attention it deserves. Every week in college, my friends and I would gather round and watch the first couple of seasons. I’ve never heard a room erupt with that much laughter.
Tim’s speech in “Spanish,” will always be my personal favorite.
This show is amazing, dry, hilarious.
THIS SHOW IS LITERALLY THE GREATEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN TO HBO. It’s so good. i’ve never laughed harder at any comedy and every single person i’ve ever showed this to has absolutely fallen in love with it. if HBO cancels this they are fools. If there is any problem it is with their advertisement and exposure of the series.