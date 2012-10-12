Review: ’30 Rock’ – ‘Governor Dunston’

A review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I make myself an Old Spanish…
Four years ago on the old blog, I had to implement the No Politics rule, because every time I wrote about an SNL episode in which Tina Fey played Sarah Palin, it turned into the same kind of ugly, irrational name-calling that’s pretty much destroyed political discourse in this country. Both sides were convinced they were right, and the victims, and couldn’t imagine the other side possibly having a point. So rather than continue a futile attempt at asking people to be civil, I just shut it down altogether.
When I realized that “Governor Dunston” was going to deal with this election, and with Mitt Romney selecting a new running mate, I worried that there would be no way to write about the episode without breaking the rule. Fortunately, the episode wasn’t really about Romney at all, but a kind of meta commentary on the Fey/Palin experience, and what it’s like to work on a topical sketch comedy show where one of your stars (or former stars, in the case of “SNL”) is a dead ringer for a larger-than-life political figure. In this case, the real Dunston was rendered as such an incredible cartoon that it ceases to be about politics at all and becomes about a fat, juicy, hilarious target (puking up the change he swallowed for some reason) that no comedy writer in good conscience could turn it down.
Without straying too far over the line of my own rule, I wonder if the scene with Jack and Cooter (Matthew Broderick reprising his role from the season 2 finale) suggested that Fey and/or Robert Carlock are suggesting that Fey’s Palin impression was ultimately a boon to Palin back in ’08, which was certainly not the narrative at the time. (Some people still believe Palin actually said “And I can see Russia from my house” because of the first Fey/Palin sketch.)
Dunston was so ludicrous that, like Dr. Spaceman or Dennis Duffy, I found myself laughing at pretty much anything he did, and that story tied in neatly with an excellent Liz/Criss plot about Liz’s various sexual hang-ups. Her attempt to find the perfect “Mad Men” comparison – and landing on Glen and Sally – was, unsurprisingly, my favorite, but we also had Criss assuming MOMA and the Cloisters were vaginal euphemisms, and the Staples montage (accompanied by Tracy Jordan’s beautiful singing voice, of course).
The Jenna/Kenneth subplot didn’t click, unfortunately, despite the presence of Bryan Cranston and the great Catherine O’Hara. Too much of Jenna at her most narcissistic, and it didn’t feel like Cranston and O’Hara got as much to do as some other past guest stars (including Broderick here). But everything involving Liz, Jack, Criss and Tracy was hilarious.
I will once again ask you to discuss the political satire in the context of the show, and not as an excuse to start debating Obama vs. Romney, Biden vs. Ryan, Biden vs. Palin, etc. Anything that starts heading into that territory, or turns into petty name-calling, gets deleted.
With what did everybody else think?
After years of build up, I was expecting much more with the reveal of Kenneth’s mother and her “friend, Ron.” It would have probably been better if they remained like Maris and Vera as off camera joke machines.
I liked the idea of Ron actually being a wholly likable guy despite Kenneth’s continual trash talking and lines like “I’m just trying to replace your dad” were hilarious, but overall the execution made the storyline a disappointment. Also, despite its plot, this episode had fewer partisan jokes than usual.
As a BP employee, it’s nice to see our heroic efforts at lubricating the Gulf get recognized. :)
Also, James Marsden totally does look like a little elf prince, despite the misguided grey buzz cut.
Just coincidence that Broderick and Cranston were in the same epipsode considering Broderick was originally considered for Walter White?
Yes. A coincidence in the purest sense of the word.
You left out the key development, Kenneth’s immortality (a long running speculation, see here) was confirmed by his own mother.
I guess hyperlinks aren’t allowed, so just google “Kenneth immortality”.
did they know the VP debate was going to be the same night?
also i greatly enjoyed Jenna’s “jewish people on an asian girl” line.
suggested that Fey and/or Robert Carlock are suggesting
It’s a difficult episode to judge since I spent half of it wondering if James Marsden had contracted some illness. Even overlooking his buzzcut and greying hair, he looked unhealthy in the face. Maybe just a bad makeup job?
It was pretty solid though. The politics didn’t bother me, since none of it seemed in touch with reality. Favorite joke was probably Ryan/Kenya early on.
His face has always looked vaguely emaciated, but the hair made it work. Now he looks like C. Thomas Howell.
I was thinking maybe he’s doing a film where he plays an ill drug addict or something.
Have they ever established that Liz Lemon is a Mad Men fan before? She even compared herself to Don and Criss to Megan at first before changing to Sally/Creepy Glen. So does she ever wonder about her former boyfriend looking exactly like Jon Hamm?
In the 30 Rock universe, someone else plays Don Draper.
There’s a long section in “Bossy” about Fey playing Palin and how ambivalent she is about the whole thing. The way the Tracy/Dunston story went down doesn’t surprise me.
That was all so secondary to how much I enjoyed Liz getting her office supply organizational freak on. Licking her color-coded schedule in front of Jack was marvelous. Was Staples named in that bit, or did we just “know” it was Staples from the red shirts and the cheap shot at Office Max? Because that was some inspired product integration, if so.
I love Catherine O’Hara and Bryan Cranston as Kenneth’s mom and her friend Ron, but I wanted much, much more for them to do.
I love Mathew Broderick as Cooter Berger. He plays the patheticness so perfectly and all I could think of was the first episode with him from S2, “Cooter Burger? He gave you two nicknames?” “It wasn’t even a burger; it was a sandwich”. Catherine O’Hara and Bryan Cranston were a letdown considering how great they are. Would’ve been better if they went with some real authentic Southern actors.
I also think Cooter Berger, as portrayed by the fabulous Matthew Broderick, is a great character. I almost wish they could spin him off into a political type sitcom. Would be hilarious..
Favorite lines: “Let me die in an emergency room with a treatable disease, like an American,” and of course, “He’s a little elf prince.” Great episode (and that’s how to do meta in a sitcom).
The ER line was hilarious
I loved the way Liz said, “Pears! Why!?” when she saw the gift basket.
agreed! that would be something I would think.
I was kind of disappointed that Dunston -acted- so much like Tracy. I kept suspecting that it was actually Tracy (Jordan) doing those appearances as Dunston somehow.