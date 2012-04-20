’30 Rock’ – ‘Murphy Brown Lied to Us’: KouchTown breakdown

A review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I make out with Paz de la Huerta at a children’s museum…
Even by the standards of this terrific late-career renaissance “30 Rock” is having in its sixth season, “Murphy Brown Lied To Us” felt special. Not only is it the most I’ve laughed at an episode in a long time, it featured a fantastic Jack/Liz moment in the climax. Once upon a time, Jack looking to the children of Liz Lemon as the saviors of America would have been a joke, but here it’s completely sincere. Compared to the yokels Jack has to deal with at his new couch business, Liz Jr. and Criss Jr. would combine to produce super-geniuses. (It’s the plot of “Idiocracy” come to life!)
But even before that super sweet moment at the KouchTown factory, “Murphy Brown Lied To Us” just kept throwing joke after brilliant joke at us, particularly anything to do with the couches themselves: Stacy Keach in a series of parodies of the Clint Eastwood car commercial from the Super Bowl (which later combined with the great, if out-of-left-field, running gag about the horribleness of Bazooka gum), the couch forcing Jack and then Liz into a stress position, the very literally-named and weird masters of the furniture distribution industry (Ethan Allen was my favorite), etc. I’ve had to take a few pauses from writing this paragraph because I started laughing all over again at the thought of Keach spitting at the camera lens or Liz wailing, “I can see pain!!!!”
Liz’s story brought back a plot that Tina Fey and company abandoned years ago, but one that they may be in a better position to pull off now. Not only is it relatively late in the run – leaving out whatever Alec Baldwin’s latest proclamation is, it’s easy to imagine NBC ordering a seventh season with the understanding that it’ll be the last – but Liz has a stable love interest who’s stuck around for quite a while, and who presumably would be able to keep appearing as needed. (James Marsden’s busy, but not as busy as Matt Damon.) There’s the cliche about babies ruining sitcoms, but we’ve already seen through Jack’s relationship with Liddy that “30 Rock” knows exactly how much time it can or can’t get away with devoting to little kids, and how to make those scenes funny when they happen.
Even the requisite Tracy/Jenna subplot (usually the iffiest part of any “30 Rock” episode) worked, as Jenna’s breakdown got more and more ridiculous, continued the ongoing joke about Mickey Rourke’s attempts to kill her(*), and had a simultaneously heartwarming and gross reunion with Paul, which Tracy (who has, as far as he knows, never made a mistake) will have to witness because of the handcuffs.
(*) At a certain point before the season’s out, I half-expect the Rourke and Bazooka Joe gags to combine.
Such a good episode. Such a good season.
What did everybody else think?
Will you be executive producing The Bazooka Joe Story starring Mickey Rourke?
Jack’s setup of Liz and The Kid was beyond wonderful. As close as “30 Rock” gets to a Meaningful Moment and it was beautifully handled.
I agree. I got a bit choked up at the ending too.
Who knew that I am now rooting for 30 rock to be renewed!
As much as I enjoyed ‘Community’ and ‘Parks and Rec’ last night (both had excellent episodes), the highlight of the NBC lineup, for me, was ’30 Rock’. I enjoyed every aspect of the episode (even the Jenna/Tracy subplot) and I even managed to get a little verklempt between laughs. Both by Jack’s plan to convince Liz not to give up on being a mom and Criss and Liz announcing simultaneously she may still want to be a mom/he thinks she shouldn’t give up on being one. It was such a huge moment in the show’s history. I actually felt these character’s were taking leaps forward in character growth.
And James Marsden has been terrific as Criss. Unlike some of Liz’s previous relationships, I can actually see why these two are together (and though Criss may not be as successful of Liz, he never comes off as a loser). I doubt very much the season would have built to that moment last night if they weren’t confidant James would be back next season.
I haven’t enjoyed this season of 30 Rock as much as previous seasons. I feel like lately it’s gotten too much like sketch comedy, with characters behaving in strange ways to serve the jokes. It’s not something I’ve actively stopped watching, like the Office, but I’m having a hard time keeping myself engaged.
I don’t know…When the office is bad, I still know why I’m watching it. When 30 is bad, I have no idea why I’m watching it. A few weeks ago, I said out loud without realizing it, “this is nonsense.” But they are clever people and I like to see what they so and sometimes it’s funny. I still think the office is a more engaging comedy and more deserving of review. And last night’s Office was great!
“I can see pain!!” vs “I saw eagles.”
Let the Hulu contest begin.
The fake gay scene in the beginning was a good start. For some reason I LoL’d the most when Forte slapped the cuffs on Tracy.
Plus her very specific discussion about the characters and plot of “Murphy Brown” totally made me happy. In many ways, Liz Lemon is the Murphy Brown of this generation. Maybe with a little less dignity (OK, a lot less dignity), but not lacking in intelligence/humor/beauty fields.
I still think Jenna is probably the funniest character on TV right now, when she had her breakdown and ran through the window on the today show i laughed so hard – well done 30 rock.
Seconded. I had to stop the DVR and watch her blast through that window a couple of extra times because I couldn’t stop laughing.
Alan,
I can’t believe you didn’t even have time to mention the opening of the show and the weird and hilarious “gay porn” bit between Liz/Criss. That had me dying.
I know it was a small sample size, but they actress who played mini-Liz was great, hopefully it leads to more shows for her, because she was a pretty compelling child actor who was damn funny.
Also, not a conicidence that the funniest episode in quite some time barely had Kenneth or the Female version of Kenneth.
Agree about mini-Liz. She was given some great lines and she nailed all of them. Definitely the best episode in what has been a great season.
I don’t think I could agree more (re your middle point).
I thought the child actor, and the character/lines they gave her, were frankly terrific that I was desperately thinking somehow “please let Liz adopt this child and let her recur, please!”
Sent from one of my 4 ipads.
I’m pretty sure Tracy said “Jane” when talking to Jenna in the hospital bed. Anybody else hear that?
Yes. And that was directly following his proclamation that he has never made a mistake.
What about Tracy referring to Jenna as “Jane” when he said that he didn’t make mistakes? Meta.
It was also a nice call-back to the fact that when he hasn’t slept, Tracy can see his surroundings as a show within a show (and that he’s really Tracy Morgan.)
I thought he called her “J.”
It was Jane. Great line.
One of the best episodes ever. We’ve already watched it a second time.
Can I be frank? I was really moved when watching that moment. Parks and Recreation does a moment like this in every single episode that now I mostly got used to it and don’t feel anything (unless it’s a really special moment, like in the Christmas episode). But coming from 30 rock, it was so unexpected and so beautifully written and acted, that it actually made me love even more their friendship.
Back in season three, I was not very fond of that plot and was glad that it simply vanished. Now I can’t wait to see more.
Sure, you can be him, but fair warning, it’s gonna take an awfully long time to come up with a slogan for your cap for every day of the rest of your life.
Agreed. Such a good episode. And between that and excellent episodes of Parks and Community, it was a great night of programming. Too bad about The Office, but alas.
P.S. I wish the lineup were Community / Bent / Parks / 30 Rock.
Somewhere a Kabletown executive is chuckling over the fact that you feel ‘Bent’ is good enough for the Thursday night must-see-schedule. Then that same executive is ordering another 20,000 blue couches.
Bent was great! Certainly better than present-day Office, for sure.
Hilarious episode. The last 4 or so have been great.
I personally didnt find the horrible couch storyline very funny. I did love the commercial and the bazooka joe jokes but most of the uncomfortable couch stuff just felt lame and as soon as they sat down, I knew it was going to turn into a torture device and was not laughing when it came to be. Still loving this season and enjoyed the episode if not quite up to your level of praise Alan…
Very funny, I wonder though who did ashley furniture piss off?
Wowza. I think Alan’s in a good mood because we’re back to the “30 Rock/Community/Office/Parks and Rec” lineup.
Anyway, I agree. This was a great episode.
30 Rock is really on fire this season, and particularly recently. It’s very impressive to see 30 Rock at the top of its game this late in the run. I’m not sure which late season resurgence this past year is more impressive, this or It’s Always Sunny’s past season, but 30 Rock is definitely killing it right now.
The Paz De La Huerta line was pretty excellent, but I also was hoping for ‘As soon as Kevin Garnett helps me move’. That line just slayed me.
Because of this rave review, I wanna see it! But my DVR sees no upcoming repeats. Is it mistaken? Anyone?
I’d been despairing about the quality of recent 30 Rock episodes, but this was a definite throwback to the best ones. Lemon’s conversation with her blind date’s little girl was classic, and Marsden is really growing on me as Liz’s “the one” (he’s ridiculously cute, sweet and YOUNGER THAN HER).
And yeah, “Ethan Allen” made me laugh, too. In all, an excellent episode.
No mention about the final tag with the Korean being couch-tortured into revealing that they could bring Avery back?
