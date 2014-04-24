Review: ABC goes to silly extremes with bipolar medical drama ‘Black Box’

If there's been one glaring flaw in this new golden age of TV drama, it's that so much of it has focused on stories of damaged male anti-heroes, without offering us enough equally complicated female protagonists to balance them out. There have been some breakthroughs here and there – the amazing ensemble of Netflix's “Orange Is the New Black” by itself does a lot to balance the numbers out – some shows that stuck around only briefly like “Enlightened,” and some shows that seemed headed for the pantheon before falling short like “Homeland,” but it's an area where TV could definitely stand to improve.
That said, we need good shows about complicated women, as opposed to something like ABC's new “Black Box” (it premieres tonight at 10), a clumsy, pretentious, cliché-riddled mess that just happens to have a woman at the center of things.
Describing the show makes it sound like the sort of thing Jack Donaghy might have scheduled on the “30 Rock” version of NBC: Kelly Reilly plays Catherine Black, a brilliant neurologist who's known as “the Marco Polo of the brain,” and who has somehow kept secret from all her friends, colleagues, and even her long-term boyfriend Will (David Ajala) that she is bipolar, and subject to abrupt, extreme mood swings from manic to depressive. Her name is Black, she tells us that people in her field call the brain a black box, and she is an expert at curing everyone's neurological difficulties except her own! And she frequently refuses to take her medication because she fears becoming dull or, worse, “normal,” which leads her to sleep around, perch on hotel balcony railings while drunk and frequently dance to free-form jazz compositions that only she can hear.
In other words, it's combining what's become the most annoying aspect of “Homeland” with the most formulaic parts of “House”(*) with that tired old saw that Fienberg has dubbed the Vocational Irony Narrative. Oh, and among its regular cast are three British people (Reilly, Ajala and Vanessa Redgrave as Catherine's therapist), one Scottish (Laura Fraser as Catherine's uptight sister-in-law) and one Australian (Ditch Davey as an alpha male neurosurgeon), and all but one of them (Ajala) are apparently playing American, with extremely variable degrees of success with the accent. It's a great big mess.
(*) Among the producers here is “X-Men” director Bryan Singer, who also helped bring “House” to television (and directed that show's pilot). Early promos for “Black Box” played up his involvement, but his name has been scrubbed from all ads since he was faced with allegations of sexual abuse.
“Black Box” was created by Amy Holden Jones, who gives her characters plenty of pretentious-bordering-on-comical things to say about the many mysteries of the brain. In discussing how she feels when she goes off her meds, Catherine boasts, “My mind grew wings,” and “On the ride home, I became hyper sexual.” (The show is, shockingly, very interested in the ways in which this difficult medical condition only makes its main character sexier.) She diagnoses the neurosurgeon as a sexual predator, but a colleague defends him by insisting, “But only with willing partners!” (It's an unfortunate line on a half-dozen different levels.)
In addition, through the two episodes I watched, the show is very careful to have Catherine's condition flare up only when it won't impact the various Patients of the Week. For half the show, she's a level-headed genius treating people with exotic conditions that are portrayed through various hallucinatory film techniques, and then the second she leaves the office, she starts cycling through extreme moods. (She will occasionally start dancing in the office stairwell, but no one ever notices.)
There's a lot of talent in this cast. You can easily imagine the young Redgrave playing Catherine, and Fraser (the calculating but neurotic Lydia from “Breaking Bad”) is wasted as the resentful representative of normality, and Reilly's good enough that I can picture her at the center of a version of this show that didn't play like a parody of itself.
Thanks to the network's dependence on a steady diet of Shonda Rhimes shows, ABC has actually been one of the better outlets for complex female characters in the last few years, and I understand how they might have found “Black Box” to be on-brand. But they'd be better off, both in terms of quality and the ratings I expect this new show to pull, by just rerunning the latest season of “Scandal” in its usual timeslot. Anything to avoid more of Catherine Black's dancing.
It’s disheartening to hear about such an offensive and inaccurate depiction of bipolar disorder. I wish shows wouldn’t tackle this subject unless they were prepared to do it right, with some research and respect.
“the show is very careful to have Catherine’s condition flair up” Glad it’s got such panache while it’s flaring up.
Yeah, the idea that anyone could hide bi-polar disorder from their loved ones is a huge freakin’ joke.
oh really, dated a girl 2 years.. always was normal. Got married. Honeymoon couldnt sleep, said she needed her sleeping pills.. ok. 2 months later acting CRAZY, her sis tells me to take her to “the psych ward” & she’d meet me there. WHAT THE HELL?? 3yrs, no kids, and 2 more episodes later still stuck in this marriage. My point, it can happen. Just like in show, turns out she didnt wanna ‘lose me’. How bout telling me and letting ME choose. Resentment ? oh yeah
Yep, really. As you said, her family knew.
She hid it from you for 2 years, but then you find out. So really you’ve only proven my point twice. It’s possible with medication and proper therapy you can be stable for 2 years or longer.
I’m sorry you had to go through that. She definitely should have been upfront with you though. :(
I have a close friend I’ve known for 26 years who has bipolar disorder. His mom, whom I’ve known for the same amount of time, also has the condition. For a majority of that time, I had no idea that either of them were dealing with mental illness.
The only reason I now know that my friend is bipolar is because he decided he didn’t need his medication about 2 years ago. He was hospitalized and was unable to return to work for several months while he was getting back on his medications. You could tell by his dialogue and behavior that something was very wrong.
So if someone has an effective and well-established medication routine and is seeing a doctor regularly to manage their condition, it’s probable that a majority of their friends and coworkers would not know they were bipolar. But if they’re being irresponsible with their medications like the woman on this show, I seriously doubt they’d be able to hide it.
You write “what’s become the most annoying aspect of Homeland…” Do you really mean to imply that Homeland ever handled Carrie well? The idea that anyone in their right mind would pick Carrie Mathers over Jessica Brody was exactly the same “shocking” idea that being “complicated” was sexy. High maintenance does not equal high value.
And, although I know no one can watch everything, but comparison to Perception as well as the squalid Homeland seem to be called for?
Brody definitely wasn’t in his right mind.
You should have kept watching!
When I read that the lead character’s name was Catherine Black, I was very disappointed to find out that Vanessa Redgrave’s therapist wasn’t named, say, Hester Box.
I honestly have to admit, I’m really really tired of these types of shows/characters. Seems like something that starts off as a success in one show and then balloons and takes over the “creatives” all over the network/cable shows – They take on serious health issues and deposit them into their characters and then present their version of the condition.
It’s not only offensive in many situations but also incredibly uncreative and redundant by now.
I want something FUN or at least well written, witty without having to see dismembered bodies in pools of blood or people who are somehow managing to channel their condition into doing extraordinary feats.
I’ll just keep waiting, I guess. Rats.
It’s completely creative…and as for some of the posters on here who actually have BP…seems they don’t think it’s that far off base. I have no doubt they did their research…perhaps took a tad of liberty for entertainment/art sake…but it’s genius.
If you want something “fun” and “witty” stick with The Big Bang and Modern Family. Ya, two great shows…completely different genre.
I was trying to find out what happened to Black Box-I was waiting for its return. Had no clue it was canceled. Since I did not hear much about the show until a short time before SCANDAL’s season finale, I admit-I thought the same….not much on it as SCANDAL is back on and that is the HOT TICKET. I watch SCANDAL and love it. BUT–I really liked Black BOX as well. I read comments on here that were so far from the truth–some stating–ANOTHER SHOW ABOUT MENTAL ILLNESS–WHAT? There are not shows all over the networks on Metal Sickness. Cop, Police, FBI, CIA, Private Investigators, Government===those are repeat ideas year after year, decade after decade and yet–many watch. It was a poor time of year and very poor choice of time slot to place this show in KNOWING that the audience is full aware that SCANDAL is not back on the air until September. I have two friends that did not even know there was a show in its place for the off season. This was NOT given a fair shake at all–give it the advertising that Black List had and its OWN time slot not IN PLACE OF with people thinking it is temporary at best if in that slot….YES–that is what so many thought. This show was so great–so many of us wanted to continue this show and due to poor EVERYTHING–we lost a good show with a NEW IDEA–her personal life was just as interesting. And for those that say it was far from the truth–YOU do not know the truth. BiPolar does not fit in a BOX–I know of a PERSONAL story with a child of a bi-polar woman’s child with the family and child still does not know and the aunt if around….right or wrong…it is done….
I’ve only seen the trailer, but it looks like in conference the pitch was, “Let’s get Claire Danes to take possession of Poppy Montgomery and put her in a hospital”.
“Wait! We watched you die, right here in this room.”
“Oh, it’s a long, boring story, but the basic thing is, I didn’t die. But my brain was washed of all medical knowledge.”
I know someone with uncontrolled bipolar disorder and won’t be watching because this just looks so wrong and bad and offensive. I am sure it will be canceled quickly.
I can’t even bear to watch the commercials for this dreck. Because, you know, everyone in crisis should have a doctor who can’t/won’t be responsible enough to stay on her/his own meds.
Whoever thought this show was a good idea was dead wrong. And ignorant.
I think you’re missing the point that she’s SUFFERING from BPD and the meds are only intended to manage it, not absolve her of EVERY symptom that is associated with this disease. Those who suffer from BPD sometimes go off their meds because the dosage isn’t optimized, so they still have certain symptoms that cause erratic behavior. It isn’t the best show, but I don’t think it’s ignorant, I think it’s brave to air the very real and disturbing symptoms and signs of BPD
If the point is to sensationalize and exploit illness, then I’ve missed nothing; I get it. As I said, the commercials are bad enough. Watch? No thanks.
This sounds like a 20% more realistic version of “Do No Harm,” the short-lived series about a dedicated brain surgeon who transformed into a hip Mr. Hyde at night. Except that show was kind of fun, if you didn’t mind how ridiculous it was.
This reminds me of why I found “Mind Games” so annoying. And how nobody I’ve ever known who was bipolar IRL ever acted like the wackadoos on television. It’s not all Manic Pixies.
This sounds absolutely revolting. Like bipolar is another flavor of the month and causes wackiness, free-style dancing, and tha sexxxy instead of, say, RUINING PEOPLES LIVES VIA MENTAL ILLNESS. I hope this show falls smack flat on its face. Disgusting.
you should look up the signs and symptoms of BPD. All of her negative behaviors are in harmony with what sufferers of BPD report experiencing. Manic, hypomanic, hypersexuality, mixed affective episodes. I think it’s brave to bring these very sensitive symptoms out into the light. BPD doesn’t ruin peoples lives by virtue of being BPD, it ruins peoples lives because of how it affects their behaviors, ability to maintain healthy relationships, and take care of themselves responsibly. Yes, it’s hard to watch. But tell me, how would YOU portray BPD?
I have bipolar and I am getting pretty tired of the entertainment industry making money off people’s illnesses. Every show I have ever watched where someone was portrayed has never, ever gotten it right. It’s so ridiculous to me and I’m sure this one will be cancelled as it should be.
This show is helping to end stigma I think its not making fun at all. I think its very interesting. Its to educate people that don’t know about mental health and hopefully to inform them so they don’t judge and realize people with mental disorders lead normal lives and are normal and deserve the same rights and respect as every one does.
“General Hospital” actually doesn’t do too terrible of a job with their mob boss character, Sonny (played by Maurice Benard), but I think that’s because they got the actor’s help in getting the portrayal to be fairly accurate (he has bipolar disorder IRL).
Hey Lauri, I agree on the importance of educating people, however as a neuroscientist, I’m appalled by how inaccurate the neuro facts are in the show
Well z we will see. Its only the first episode. Still good and not making fun or anything. Its to end stigma and let others feel there not alone. that’s how I feel like wow when I watch that im not alone when I go to work and put on a smile when I feel depressed but now this show makes me feel not alone. Im not a expert im sure there getting it as close as they can. Disorders are so complex and not every one with the same disorder will act the same way. I think some one can be manic at work by just being very productive and then when depressed just less social and slower. I don’t know im not a expert yet I hope to be a therapist one day. I think some people are better hiding there illness at work and such. Any ways Enjoy watching {: Have a nice day.
This show is not helping to end stigma; by portraying every negative stereotype, it’s contributing to the problem. It takes more than one missed dose to hit the extremes, and even then, most of us don’t turn into a completely out-of-control sex-crazed delusional dancing machine. I’m disappointed in this show; it could have done some good, but the writers chose to go the sensational route.
What a piece of trash. Please pull this show off the air! Abc should be ashamed to show bi polar disorder in such a negative and stereotypical light. bi polar is a serious disease that can be well managed. This is an absurd, reckless, and ignorant portrayal of the disease. The show has no redeeming entertainment quality.
Alan, the reference to being “hypersexual” wasn’t supposed to be wacky. It was supposed to be Catherine pulling back and using a medical term for her behavior: [en.wikipedia.org]
Just watched the show. I know nothing about the disease but what I do know is this show is absolutely horrible TV. It’s pretty much just about her sleeping around. The disease is just an excuse to create a show about a woman who sleeps with every guy she sees. I will never watch this show again.
This show sounds bad, but I’m surprised the review doesn’t acknowledge that among its cast is Vanessa Redgrave, perhaps the greatest living actor (on stage no contest). Is she slumming here? Effectively used? The review gives no indication.
OK, I gotta give props to Kelly Reilly–she doesn’t hold anything back, throwing herself into the role with abandon. Also, I have a thing about sexy redheads.
The supporting cast does a good job as well.
But sweet mother of God, that was some of the most ridiculous storytelling I have ever seen (and I’ve seen The Core and The Unborn). The entire thing comes across as ridiculously contrived–by the end of the episode I felt as though I needed a button that would play Meredith Grey saying “SERIOUSLY?!?” on a loop.
I can’t help from thinking that the producers saw Scandal’s season finale and said–“you want batshit crazy? We got your batshit crazy right here.”
And the MOMENT Black said “at least I can’t lose my daughter,” you KNEW what was coming next.
Lmao omg best comment ever! I especially liked the Meredith “seriously?!” Part. I couldn’t even sit through the entire episode… it was horrible.
Dear Alan,
You should be declared as some sort of saint for watching 2 episodes of this crap. I hope you are well paid. I also hope that this show will be pulled before the second episode has a chance to air. Seriously, “Ditch”!
I may not know a ton about bipolar, but I do know a bit about medication half lives. We’re really supposed to be so dumb as to think she can time out when she has manic episodes so well. Are we supposed to believe that because she’s such a genius doctor? Did she go all the way through med school faithfully taking her medication, never have a problem, and never get found out? I’m supposed to believe she just lets the other surgeon take something before he goes to operate on her patient, and she just acts like that’s so cool? It gives him laser focus. And then gives him interesting side effects too, so,that’s cool for a surgeon. Just no. We’re really not supposed to be that dumb, right?
I happened tp be RIVETED TO THIS SHOW, it’s about time that mental disorders diagnosed are brought out of the closet so John Q. Public can really experience what the patient and families deal with AND that all shame should be irradicated! I love the characters portrayed by Vanessa Redgrave and Kelly Reilly!,, Come on Abc. Let’s give this a chance after all I never got what was so phenomenal oboist “the Neighbors or The Crazy Ones”. Please don’t disappointment me and take it off programming ! K Mauceri
The reason you never got what was so phenomenal about The Crazy Ones is that there IS nothing phenomenal about “the Crazy Ones”.
Gotta agree with her. There’s no denying the truth of Alan’s perspective; the show’s ridiculous, but I think it encompasses the melodramatic aspects in a similar fashion to how the Spartacus TV series approached its stylistic violence and politics. I’m gonna stay tuned in and see what more they’ll come up with.
I agree with this comment. This a very brave subject to approach. Good acting & actors ! I REALLY DO hope that this series survives & flourishes !
From what I’ve seen so far I like the idea and concept of the show. What you first have to realize is THIS IS TV! Knowing that stops all the talk about how foolish and unrealistic her manic epsisodes seem . I’m bipolar and what are saw are as acurate as they can get for tv. I for one know how dizzing and ” fun” being in a manic state can be. How your sex drive can make you literally become someone else! Finally what I commend this show for doing is opening a national dialog about a illness that in 2014 still has a lot of negative stigma attached!
Exactly! It’s TV realistic, if I may say so. It goes to extremes, it’s pushed to the edge, and I, as a bipolar, am not offended by it. I like the show. It describes, for a normal person, what this condition can be like.
As for the other comments, everyone is entitled to an opinion, but if you are easily offended by as little as a tv show, than just keep that opinion for yourself.
The story is hectic at times, because that’s just how an episode is. I think that the director did a good job.
My family pretty much all had bi-polar. My sister, mother, father, possibly brother. I have to take medication but I don’t have the extreme highs and lows. At least as long as I’m on my meds. It can be physically painful if I’m not. I mean that in my emotional roller coaster hurts in a quite literal sense. It’s like eating a cookie, getting a massage and skydiving all at once. And then suddenly you feel like you just watched your entire family die, leaving you so utterly alone that death isn’t only a option, it’s almost a requirement. Because there is nothing worth existing for. All the colors are sapped from the sky and everyone hates you for no apparent reason. And they are all angry. (not really, but that is the mind set you get.) You don’t want to kill yourself but you just want the pain to stop. ANYTHING to keep from feeling like your soul is being torn into ribbons repeatedly. And anyone telling you that it will get better is either lying or being purposefully hurtful. That is what bi-polar is like. If she was at the beach already, it was fairly unlikely that just a word of encouragement would have stopped her. To truely understand the lows, imagine the worst moments of your life. Being embarrassed in front of class, disappointing your loved ones, seeing your sick grandma in the hospital. Then magnify them until you can’t see anything else. And that is what it is like moment to moment. And I agree with the sentiment about the drugs. I don’t LIKE taking them. I used to ROCK at poetry, I could pour my soul into it. I wrote some of my most beautiful work when I was in my lows. But the trade off is worth the torture that comes with it.
This is a bad, bad show. I was so offended to see the ways in which manic symptoms and non-compliance were glamorized.
So, the next time I am trying to make new friends and they get to the point where I tell them about my bipolar they are now going to ask me if I act like a coked up hooker when I am sick…Thanks ABC you just made my poor miserable life much more difficult.
I am a little stunned by the extremes that Dr. Black exhibits with bipolar. I feel this is not the norm with this disease, especially when taking medication. I find that people use “He/She is bipolar” as such a label that tends to stereotype diagnosed individuals in such a negative way. It is very sad. This show, although entertaining, is just another poor representation.
Hello J,
Are you a professional in the field of psychiatry? Would you recognize a bipolar incident of any level of extreme or not? Are you familiar with the number/percentages of people with bipolar disorder who are non-compliant as far as medication is concerned. I appreciate your comments, but I think a little more information, easy to get on the Internet, about BP would be helpful.
I have been diagnosed with bipolar, so – yes, I would say I would recognize a bipolar incident. I have been taking medication for this disorder for over 10 years. I don’t believe I need to search the internet for symptoms and other information. I do not appreciate your comments. They are presumptive and condescending.
Agree with J on Jaane’s unnecessary condescending tone and preconceived notion. Completely uncalled for. And as a neuroscientist, I am offended by how neuroscientists are inaccurately represented in the show.
I agree with Shannon. What are the qualifications of your reviewers as far as bipolar disorder? Are your people psychiatrists? Bipolar patients? Friends/family members? You are certainly within your right to criticize things like acting, casting, editing, cinematography, etc., the pieces that make up a program, but unless you can bring some professional expertise to the topic itself, I would recommend that you keep your ignorance to yourself.
I am a neuroscientist, and this so-called medical drama is a joke.
I have bipolar disorder, and this depiction of the disease is just plain wrong. Yes, it can get rough, and true crazy does happen when you’re off your meds, but it takes about a week for symptoms to start flaring up; even then, it’s not going to be an immediate plunge into either a high or a low. This show does a disservice to those of us who are open about our disorder; it just makes it that much harder to convince people that you’re worth getting to know.
This show was horrible…can’t comment on the validity (or lack thereof) of their treatment of mental disorders but I can say it was one of those hours of my life I wish I could get back. This is poorly written and acted. At times it was like watching a really, really bad soap opera (overly dramatic music and all).
Living with a mother who has had bipolar for over 30 years, I can tell you 2 years of “normal” is highly unlikely. Two weeks – maybe. It would be nice to see a show accurately display what it is like living with this illness. Honestly, it is exhausting for all involved. The older my mother gets, the harder is has become to balance her meds. This illness is no more a laughable matter than cancer would be.
Hmm . . . I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in my early twenties and am now in my fifties. I have had some breaks and hospitalizations, but have been “normal” for many years — normal enough to graduate college, get married, work at the same job for nearly ten years, and own my own home. I am not trying to deny what you are saying, but the disease is different for everyone and some of us are able to cope pretty well.
Watched it. Hated it. One hour of my life I’ll never get back. What a ridiculously horrible program. Do you get that I’ll not watch this again, hmmm?
sounds like that disaster “DO NO HARM” which aired on NBC last year…except with a woman in the lead of the brilliant doctor…
Mental illness porn. Yay. Thanks, ABC!!!!
I just watched the show. As someone who has bipolar illness I can tell you a number of items they presented can be very accurate. The quick change in behavior but stopping taking meds is too extreme, but once the meds are out of your system, you can have very extreme signs and symptoms.
The lov interest on this show is an IDIOT!!! She has given his…..away twice and it’s only episode 1!!! If it were him cheating,whenever he missed a pill,every woman watching wld be screaming hez no good,get rid of him…they’d be right!!!!!!
This show is not an accurate portrayal of someone suffering from bipolar disorder. There may be some aspects that they got right, but no one becomes manic right after they stop taking their meds, and no one is normal as soon as they start taking their meds again. The previews made it seem like an interesting show, but after watching the first episode, I will not watch it again.
Write a comment…incredibly bad. I. Feel dumber for forcing to watch that show. Retchid!
I wish I read your review before I wasted one hour last week watching it.
Forget many critics praised it, it was the worst show I have seen. I found it embarrassing watching this doctor dancing around like a lunatic.
As acting goes dr. Black wasn’t very impressing. The way. She spoke to the woman with schizophrenia was awful.
She looks like a hippy dippy porn star.
By now I guess you know I don’t like it.
I just critiqued this and then I read a few comments. Send them to ABC to see the disservice this does for people with bipolar disorder. Besides being poorly written and portrayed by dr. Box.
Pretentious is an understatement…. How many years of schooling does it take a person (normal or otherwise ?) to become a brilliant neurologist? But now can’t go one week without walking the edge ? or having psychotic episodes. This premise for a show is def a NO BRAINER!!
What I find is offensive is all these foreigners playing Americans!! Like there aren’t American actors looking for work. I would not watch this show on these grounds, even if the review was glowing.
I HAVE bipolar disorder (I am NOT bipolar any more than someone IS cancer or IS arthritis). This show perpetuates the stigma and misconception of bipolar disorder and all mental illness. Many people are high functioning even when not medicated as their are different degrees and manifestations of the disorder. Especially disturbing is the idea that one flushes their medication and immediately becomes a psychotic manic lunatic. Nor does one suddenly become “normal” because of a conversation. Bipolar is a chronic progressive condition. It is also manageable if one takes the proper medication and accepts responsibility for their own mental health. People who don’t comply with treatment often stop taking their meds and eventually return state of hypomania, mania or depression. This depiction is totally unrealistic and does a great disservice to those who cope with this disorder every day.
when I realized within the first 20 minutes this is just a bad version of House with a female doctor who is a liar, unfaithful, drug addict. At least House did not hide his drug dependency and had genuine pain. This show wont be a keeper. A man can pull of a show like this but a woman just gets bitchy and it gets old really quick.
“A man can pull of a show like this but a woman just gets bitchy and it gets old really quick.” — wow, that was incredibly sexist and offensive.
So instead of looking at the show as a window to some of the real issues that those with BPD deal with, you opt to call the main character all of those awful things just because she’s a woman? How about you call her what she really is: a victim of mental illness. Kk, thx, bye Felicia.
Look, it isn’t the greatest show, but they are actually pretty close to depicting the horrors of Bi-polar disorder. Hypomanic, mixed affective, and hyper-sexuality or complete loss of sex drive are REAL things that those with BPD suffer from. It isn’t pretty, it’s gut wrenching to watch, but at least it’s the closest I’ve seen entertainment television portray actual Bi-Polar Disorder. You’d be surprised how many people suffer from this condition, and how many of them you know but would never guess. It’s also accurate that some with BPD do go off meds for no discernible reason, like the character in the show does. The only reason it reads as illogical on the show is because IT IS illogical. I think the show is interesting, and anyone who’s lived through watching a loved one suffer from BPD might agree that there are times when the sufferer do things that seem completely unreasonable for seemingly no reason whatsoever. It’s tough to watch, but I sincerely doubt the creators of this show intended to insult the mental health community.
There actually *is* a discernible reason for going off meds (several of them, actually). Some go off because they feel like they don’t need them anymore, while others can’t stand the side-effects. For me, thanks to a couple of doctors who thought consistently higher doses were the answer to meds not working, I ended up spending about a year as a zombie; I felt nothing but a frustration I couldn’t express, and couldn’t make the logical leaps that make me good at what I do (my IQ was actually 20-30 points lower during that period).
Rather than just going off my meds, though (because I know I do very bad things without them,) I worked with a new doctor to taper down and then start fresh. Still, I understand why others choose to quit; it’s not a good idea, but it’s completely rational.
After a lifetime of suffering weird symptoms, I was diagnosed at age 48 with bipolar (mostly manias) & seizures. I had self-diagnosed at age 15 after reading a book on Lord Byron. Told my father “this is me, I have manic-depression.” Dad said “you are not crazy, you’re just a poet.” I saw 12 psychiatrists before being correctly diagnosed. All of them said “you’re just creative! go with it.” I have a 140 IQ & am attractive (says my husband). Intelligent, attractive people are less likely to be diagnosed with a mental illness because they “present” as well.
It took 5 years to get the right comb of meds. I was able to get 3 college degrees, work as a teacher (& other jobs, including “Gal Friday” at a Police Detective Unit).
I also danced 3 nights/week for 3 hours straight. I walked miles in heels. Ran 2-5 miles/day (in running shoes). Often worked 38 hours straight (Police Detective job). I had hypersexual Thoughts but policed my actions strongly. I heard voices telling me to climb trees & wait for messages from the moon (amongst other wild hallucinations)
In manias (mostly springtime) I was extremely attractive, having guys (& women) declare undying love for me, giving me gifts etc. My husband once told me “when you walk into a room, everyone stops talking & just stares at you.” Mania can make people appear as if they are Glowing.
I painted (one of my majors was art), wrote poems (30 published in literary journals) & all the while was suffering horribly. I’d lie in bed, feeling as if a train engine was inside my chest, that wild energy. If you sleep infrequently as I did, you will end up hearing voices/seeing things.
I think this show is based on Kay Redfield-Jamison’s life. She was a successful medical student (got her MD in psychiatry) when hit by extreme manic episodes which made her feel the need to run around in the hospital parking lot for hours. Despite being highly intelligent (you have to be to get an MD), she would go off her meds & have to be hospitalized. I find her books illuminating.
But shows should not make this brain disorder look Fun. It is Exhausting for the patient & family/friends. “Pressured speech” (where you talk 100 mph about 20 different subjects all at once) is super annoying but it’s hard to stop.
I am now on good meds & have NO desire to ever go off them although I have put on 50 lbs. due to the slowing down of my metabolism, dullness of mind. Before going on these meds, I was constantly underweight by 20-30 lbs. I am 5’10” & often got down to 118 lbs. due to constant running, dancing & other activities. I was frequently ill with strep throat & other problems. My MD was always telling me “you Have to gain at least 20 lbs!” Now I’m up to 190 lbs & altho’ I Hate being fat, I’m almost never sick.
I am retired, belong to 3 writing groups, walk 20-30 min. a day, dance 10 or 15 min./day. My husband & I have been married for 27 years. He is the reason I am alive. He pushed me into therapy/diagnosis & encourages me to stay on my meds.
I am going to give this show a chance. Parts of it really resonate with me, although I hate that the psychiatrist does not advocate medications. Meds keep me balanced!
Thank you so much for sharing. Your comment is exactly my point. This disorder isn’t fabulous, and the show doesn’t glamorize it, in my opinion. Just because she’s attractive doesn’t mean BPD is being glamorized, as some have suggested. I have family members who suffer from BPD and have personally witnessed episodes of hyper-sexuality, hypomania, mixed affective episodes, etc. It’s effin terrifying to watch. My mother suffers from BPD, is a physically ‘beautiful’ woman (according to societal standards), and watching Black Box transported me to my childhood, when I would watch my mother do things that were mind-numbingly unbelievable. Finally, good for you! You sound like a wildly intelligent and beautiful person, keep dancing :)
As a person with Bipolar type 1 (also referred to as “classic bipolar”) I feel the show accurately portrays Dr. Black’s personal experiences with the disorder. When manic, I get big into dancing and hypersexuality too: two things that are to others quite rediculous in appearance, and definately not flattering. The accompanying jazz ensemble to her dances was well chosen, in that the syncopated, free-style genre amplifies the loosely-connected ideas that are generated in mania [Also, incidentally, many jazz musicians have suffered from affective disorders.] . The most interesting part of the show for me is not her manias or depressions, nor even her relationship with her fiance or coworkers, but the interactions she has with her brother and sister-in-law. Her brother remains compassionate towards her despite how her issues with her illness have required so much of his help. He understands that the illness is not her fault, and his compassion is so strong for her because he witnessed the same disorder in their mom. In contrast, Dr. Black’s sister-in-law is unable to see the same, because she comes with the classic outsider’s viewpoint- which is one of blame. Problems I faced while watching the show: It is unlikely that someone such as she would be in her career position due to her medication noncompliance as this makes hiding one’s illness impossible. Despite being brilliant, Dr. Black goes off her medication. This may seem at odds, but noncompliance is not based upon how intelligent a person is. It’s based on how mentally healthy a person be. There can be residue of the illness even when one has been taking their medication faithfully. This residual could include ever-so-slight delusions of grandeur coupled with lack of insight, and poor impulse control. Also, when she was involuntary committed to the hospital, her stay would have extended at least two weeks, which is probably the shortest length of time it would take to have the patient healthy and ready for discharge. An excuse of “food poisoning” wouldn’t cover such a length of missed time on the job. Probably the biggest downer for me, had to have been the overemphasis on Dr.Black’s manic hypersexuality: it’s too dominant a factor in the script. Overall, I’m happy with the show, but seeing how so many are not, is not surprising as mental illness isn’t easy to take-in.
As I posted on another site, I found this show to be icky and dreary. I know nothing about her illness, but as portrayed, it does not make a good television show, and I mean no disrespect to anyone who has her diagnosis It’s not my cup of tea to watch. I did like the “house” aspect, but I dislike ther awkwardness and vulnerably. I can’t help but think that an intelligent neurologist would not make the decisions that she is making and would be much more proactive with treating her own illness. again, I found the show to be dreary (compared to say…Perception with Eric McCormack, which is witty and sharp).
This is one of the most important shows on TV relating to a misdiagnosed, little understood, illness that affects many people. I am married to a bi-polar person, and knew of her illness before I married her, even though it was obscured by her family. Even though I ‘experience’ her episodes I often wonder what it is like from her side of the episode, and this show gives me some insight, but I am unsure of the accuracy. I can tell that most bipolar affected people DO NOT like taking their medication and my spouse refuses to denying the illness as a rationale.
This illness is very harsh, and this first show treating a subject which is unique to each individual suffering from it, is a brave first step at broadening understanding. Good luck!!!
I don’t know much about bipolar disorders, but I do know bad acting. The lead of this show is horrible! Its like she’s a cross between a wanna be Marilyn Monroe & Melanie Griffith. The little girl voice with the silly fake, slow way she speaks is so stupid & phony!
It is one of the worst shows, worst acting & truly embarrassing writing, I have ever seen!