Review: AMC’s ‘Low Winter Sun’ a dark cop drama, but is it a deep one?

The wave of quality cable dramas of the last decade has turned into a flood. Everyone’s looking for their own “Sopranos,” their own “Shield,” their own “Mad Men.” When you start factoring in streaming video services like Netflix and Hulu (which are both making their own programming and importing terrific shows from overseas), it’s inarguable that there are more good dramas than at any point in the history of the medium.
But what’s also become obvious of late is just how hard it is to make these shows work. Too many shows have been made under the mistaken belief that all you need to achieve greatness is to follow a familiar recipe. Take imposing character actors as leading men, add anti-heroes in a world full of moral ambiguity, a cinematic look, some colorful dialogue, and preferably some graphic violence, and your would-be “The Wire” will be baked in 35-40 minutes, right?
These shows have the appearance and texture of the greats of past and present, but there’s something empty and unsatisfying about them. They tend to lack the ingredients you can’t just buy at the store: a distinctive voice and a spark of mad genius. Sometimes, they succeed anyway (Showtime has already renewed “Ray Donovan” for a second season), and sometimes they fail (Starz just canceled “Magic City”), but their separation from the genuine article becomes unmistakable in time. They’re the I Can’t Believe It’s Not Better dramas, and AMC may have another on its hands with “Low Winter Sun.”
The cop drama debuts Sunday at 10, after the final season premiere of all-time classic “Breaking Bad.” I haven’t seen the original British miniseries on which it’s based – and which also starred British actor Mark Strong as veteran cop Frank Agnew – but the adaptation by “Criminal Minds” alum Chris Mundy has the requisite parts you would expect by now, including a commanding pair of leads in Strong and Lennie James (another Brit, and an AMC staple, between “The Prisoner,” “The Walking Dead” and now this). It has familiar actors from other shows of this type: David Costabile (quirky chemist Gale from “Breaking Bad”) as an Internal Affairs cop, James Ransone (doomed Ziggy from “The Wire”) as a low-level hood looking to expand his operation. And it has questionable ethics to spare, as the opening scene has James’ Joe talking Frank into cold-bloodedly murdering a fellow cop who’s gone very, very bad.
“Folks talk about morality like it’s black and white,” Joe argues with venom and desperation in his voice. “Or maybe they think they’re smarter, or they’re at a cocktail acting all pretentious, and then they say it’s grey. But you know what it really is? It’s a damn strobe, flashing back and forth and back and forth all the time. All we can do? All we can do is try to figure out how to see straight enough to keep from getting our heads bashed in. Isn’t that right?”
Cops killing other cops hearkens back to “The Shield,” but that was 11 years ago, and that was a show that spent its entire pilot episode building up to that stunning moment, so that we understood all the players and their motivations in the game. Here, the terrible deed happens in the opening minutes, before we’ve established much of anything save that Frank likes to brood and that Joe is a relentless salesman.
The act in and of itself has no weight, especially since, by the end of the two episodes AMC made available for review, I still have no idea exactly what makes Frank tick, despite the best, scowling efforts of Strong and his impressive skull. (Pilot director Ernest Dickerson is well aware of the hypnotic power of his leading man’s dome, and frequently stages scenes so that you’ll be looking at nothing else.) Within two hours, Mundy and James are able to establish Joe as an unabashed survivalist, who will do or say anything to keep moving forward, but I had little idea what was driving Frank, or how I should feel about Joe’s attempts to wrestle him down to his own level.
There’s lots of snarling, lots of talk about what men are willing to do to protect or hurt one another, and yet in the early going it feels empty, like a joke(*) being retold by someone who can’t remember exactly how the guy he heard it from delivered it.
(*) Not that there are any jokes in “Low Winter Sun,” which is about as grim a drama as you’ll find, even though one of the secret ingredients for this kind of show is a sense of humor.
The performances are terrific, though (James especially), and Dickerson shoots the Detroit locations in a fashion that captures both the beauty of the architecture and the absolute bleakness of the setting. This season was written and produced before the city’s recent bankruptcy, but there is an immediate sense of place, and of the feeling of being abandoned that might turn a cop like Joe completely corrupt, and that might make a (seemingly) more honest cop like Frank kill a man because he feels like no one else will stop the guy if he doesn’t.
It’s not impossible that “Low Winter Sun” could grow better, and deeper, as it goes along. Earlier this week, I reviewed BBC America’s “Broadchurch,” which was a show that left only a modest impression on me after two episodes, but that left me an emotional wreck by the time I finished it. But through these two episodes, “Low Winter Sun” left me with the nagging feeling that despite the cast and the aesthetics, there’s ultimately no there there.
I assume 2 things:
– if it gets really good I’ll find out
– it will show up on Netflix by this time next year
AMC seems intent on making the murder in the pilot as anti-climatic as possible. You can see bits of it in all the previews, and the scene was shown in full on the longer Itunes clip that came with my “Breaking Bad” season pass.
I’ll probably watch this for awhile, because I generally like cop shows and would really like to see Detroit done up right as a setting. I also really enjoyed James Ransone in “Generation Kill” and want to support his post-Ziggy rehabilitation. What I found striking about all the intial clips I’ve seen of it, though, was how similar it /looks/ to so much of what’s on cable right now. And I do mean in terms of style, I have no way to judging the quality yet. Even “The Killing” on the same network (in terms of a crime show with a brooding color palate). What was so striking about “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” when they came out was, like or dislike them, they didn’t /look/ like anything else on TV at the time.
“AMC seems intent on making the murder in the pilot as anti-climatic as possible.”
It’s the opening scene. It’s not something that’s meant to be kept secret the way The Shield pilot’s climax was, or Don Draper’s marriage in the Mad Men pilot, etc.
The sheer caliber of Low Winter Sun’s cast makes me want to give this show a fair chance, and I expect that I will. Mark Strong, Lennie James, and David Costabile are three of the best character actors you’ll ever find. Having said that, today’s drama field is so competitive that I’m not sure that even three great performances will be enough. Airing after Breaking Bad will buy LWS some leeway from me – probably eight episodes of leeway. We’ll have to see if that will be enough time for other virtues to emerge.
Sidebar: this has been a FANTASTIC year for new shows to date. One of the best in recent memory. Top of the Lake, Rectify, The Americans, and Hannibal were all superb, and exceptionally deserving of any and all “Top 10” lists that they will appear on in December. Orphan Black, while not quite on the level of those shows, was an enormous amount of fun to watch, and of course it featured Tatiana Maslany, who gave the most memorable and versatile performance of the year. While The Bridge and Broadchurch are still early in their respective runs, they’re off to exceptionally promising starts. I’m still watching The Fall and Orange is the New Black on Netflix, and they’re both very good as well (although through six episodes, I’m not as enraptured with OITNB as many other people seem to be).
I mentioned eight shows in the previous paragraph, and I – and I didn’t even count shows like new Emmy darling House of Cards – which I liked well enough – and Vikings, a pulpy romp of a show that was better than it had any need to be. And there are still almost 5 months left in the year! While none of the new network shows look to be obvious breakout contenders, one or two could definitely surprise. Furthermore, based on its creative pedigree, I anticipate that a show like Showtime’s Masters of Sex might emerge fully formed out of the gate.
Alan, on this week’s the podcast you were lamenting the difficulty of narrowing your Best of 2013 list down to 10 shows this year. In 2010, you got around that by making two lists – one featuring the best returning shows, and another list featuring the best new shows (headlined by the late great Terriers – R.I.P.). I would suggest that if there was ever a year to bring that particular device back, I think that this would be the year. The sheer volume of quality new shows would support it.
Just a thought :)
I’m pretty sure that approximately half the population of metro Detroit is women. Do any of them actually show up as characters in this series? (And not just as wives, girlfriends, and/or prostitutes.)
Sigh.
Alanna – Athena Karkanis and Sprague Grayden both have very high profile roles. One is a cop and while one is technically a girlfriend, she’s a girlfriend with a fair amount of influence.
-Daniel
Q: Can anyone tell me what the hell was going on in the B-plot? Were the skells involved other undercover cops, drug dealers, general bad guys — and why do they matter?
It’s far worse than The Killing, in getting me to care about anyone other than the two cop leads.
“…even though one of the secret ingredients for this kind of show is a sense of humor.”
THIS. I think a lot of the shows you named would’ve been unbearable for me to watch if not for the wonderfully dark humor laced throughout.
I’ll give this show a better-than-fair shake, though, since the actors involved impressed me in everything I’ve ever seen them in. Hopefully, the writers will find their sense of gallows humor.
I saw the original version when it came out on BBC America a few years ago. As I recall, the story was tedious and dull although it featured a good performance by Mark Strong. Why did they go to the trouble of remaking this – an even longer version than the original? Will moving the setting to Detroit somehow make this a more interesting story than it was the first time?
La Binsk
As a Detroit resident, I’ve had guarded hopes for LWS I’m a little discouraged by the lukewarm review, but not entirely surprised, I suppose.
One positive thing I’ve heard from almost every reviewer is the way the city itself is captured, so at least that’s something. If nothing else, it should be fun to play Spot the Landmark, an opportunity I missed with Detroit 1-8-7.
Here’s hoping for an improvement over the course of the season!
I’m planning on watching this show, but I’m not really excited by the possibility. It just kind of seems like “gritty drama bingo”:
dirty cops: check
moral ambiguity: check
bald leading man: check
BUT……I was similarly interested-but-not-excited about The Americans, and that ended up being awesome, so I’m keeping an open mind about LWS.
Yeah, huh? I’m OK with that review, Alan No. 1 . . .
. . . and do hope Mundy & Co. notch up their game in the eight remaining episodes — which I’ll be watching from a Detroit suburb.
In defense of Magic City (R.I.P.) I actually do think Mitch Glazer had something to say about Judaism, Cuban-Americans, and the rise of Miami from backwater to metropolis. It was a failure of execution, unlike Ray Donovan or apparently this.
Given that there will never be a cop show as good as The Shield, my interest in Low Winter Sun is growing stronger every episode. The show looks good, it’s played good and well written. Of course the main character is not as deep as Vic Mackey, but the show bought me and it’s not that easy. I mean, i tried whit Mad Men and i found it boring as hell, i watched an entire season of The Following and found it stupid as a cop show can be, i tried The Walking Dead and i found the same old zombie stuff with nothing new in it. Plus, a lot of shows the were good, just became almost unwatchable in the latest season (True Blood, Dexter, Weeds, Californication). I have great expectation for House of Cards season 2 and i still hang on to Sons of Anarchy and i’m gonna missa Breaking Bad in a month, meanwhile this Low Winter Sun can fill the hole for me looking forward to True Detective and a new season of House of Cards.
First episode, Lennie and Mark make a blood pact, murder a bad cop. I’m thinkin these guys a bonded for life, then Mark tries to beat Lenny to death over his missing paramour, really hard to believe. I want to like the show and will continue to watch, but this fundamental incongruity along with casting Ziggy, wait for him to resurrect the duck, makes it tough.
The horrifying portrayal of the woman working as a sex slave in the catacombs was ten times more horrifying than the murder of the cop. What was more disturbing was the show’s writers obliviousness/ambivalence to the portrayal of slavery in a most terrifyingly real way. The main characters in the show are overwhelmingly dislikable and despicable. Both thumbs down.
