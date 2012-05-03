‘Awake’ – ‘Slack Water’: Moving day

A review of tonight’s “Awake” coming up just as soon as we have my desk bronzed…
I was traveling when last week’s episode aired and never got around to reviewing it, but I found its climactic red world scene between Mike and Emma to be more powerful than most of went on with the Emma story tonight.
In general, both the personal and police stories in “Slack Water” were on the more predictable side of things. It was clear, for instance, that Hannah was right and the other adults were wrong about what Emma wanted, just as Ebert’s Law of Economy of Characters(*) said that the green world landlord would turn out to be the real bad guy.
(*) I have a corollary that I guess you would call the Law of Economy of Guest Casting, where any actor who’s too recognizable for what seems to be a minor expository role will turn out to be much more important in the end. The actor who played the building owner doesn’t quite rise to that level, but I’ve seen him often enough in other shows that when the detectives spent so much time talking to him about the female victim, I said, “Yeah, he did it to get rid of the last rent-controlled tenant.” Your mileage will vary depending on your knowledge of character actors.
The episode’s strongest moment came courtesy of Laura Innes, who had to let a lot of conflicting emotions wash over her face after Britten told Capt. Harper (red world edition) that he wouldn’t be leaving town just yet. I’ve been iffy on the conspiracy angle in general, but that was excellent.
(Also excellent, in an in-jokey way: the Brittens and Emma bond by sitting down to watch “The X-Files,” where “Awake” producer Howard Gordon worked many moons ago. Due to weird legal reasons, none of the episode titles shown were from actual “X-Files” installments.)
Mainly, though, “Slack Water” was setting things up for what’s coming in the season’s home stretch. I’ve seen the next two episodes, which are quite good, and we’ll be talking about those in the coming weeks.
What did everybody else think?
Still like it, still don’t understand it.
I think the writing and acting are so strong with each episode, it doesn’t really matter if the conspiracy reveal ends up being fairly mundane (not that it will, but the first hint tonight points to narcotics trafficking coverup). I can really see how each episode builds relationships, and follows Britten’s healing process in coping with his loss. The writers really seem to have a plan and none of it feels like filler to me. It’s so much more than an average police procedural.
Yet so many think the characters are uninteresting and that nothing happens, so its sure to get canceled. As for the plan, the plan is to write about humans whilst stringing those along who think there is a plan.
HWAT . . . Where do you see lots viewing the characters as uninteresting, and why do you think there is no plan other than stringing us along? Please, be specific.
I was just commenting to my husband about how good we are at picking the real murderer. THAT’S the easy part of the show. The rest of it is still confusing the hell outta me, but I do enjoy it.
I am so proud of Awake, if that is possible to feel that way about a TV show you are not involved in making.
I have a feeling it will fall along the wayside like a Firefly, but wouldn’t it be cool to have a movie if the show is not renewed/picked up? I am assuming the season finale will have a cliff hanger, and I could easily see this concept doing well in a movie setting since they have laid the groundwork with the red/green world.
They could start with Isaacs reading a journal in a voiceover showing new or old scenes and he could explicitly state the facts (son/wife, partners, captains, grandchild, etc.). Red/green motif is so easy to follow IMHO.
>I am so proud of Awake, if that is possible to feel that way about a TV show you are not involved in making.
ah… proud. such a fun word.
I use impressed (when I can’t take credit). I’m very impressed with/by the show, your dance recital, etc.
What I can say is I have not been able to hang on this long to any of those weird scifi-like mystery series on broadcast networks – since Journeyman. So, yeah — good :-) (though I’m confused as to why in a world where the only difference should be that one person or the other is dead, there are so very many differences (like the moving company – boarded up or still in business?) In the case of Emma, though, not quite as confused (except in green world, the baby died… why?)
Good episode – definitely better than last week’s “Game Day.” I’d be curious to hear Alan’s thoughts on last week. When the episode started, indicating a football game in two realities I was pumped – I really thought we were in for an epic mind bender, but once again it turned pretty conventional pretty fast and hardly took advantage of the two worlds.
“Slack Water” was better and struck a nice balance between personal and procedural. I’m not really bothered by the predictable procedural cliches anymore (this week they just had me thinking back to Community – good thing this wasn’t the Fat Neil episode). Actually, I enjoyed the chemistry between Britten and Bird so much that I didn’t really care about the case details!
I thought the emotional punch was less this week, yet the police cases were both a bit more conventional. This week’s was a bit more interesting in that it was less obvious to me that the old lady was the target and that the whodunnit was the landlord. That said, both weeks worked pretty well to me since they took some rather unexpected turns. While that has become kind of the “gimmick” of the show, it works for me.
As a whole, that is why the crime procedural stuff works for me in this show. They show some very human moments in how the brother last week was maligned and how the drug-dealing gamer this week was really just at worst a stoner/gamer. They could have easily made those much more one-dimensional characters and turned them both into villains. They do that a lot which adds a nice touch of humanity to the show. You saw that in the “El Diablo” and “Fat Neil” characters. While you can just go “oh, the guy they think did it didn’t and that nice guest star really did the crime” and be right 90% of the time, the WAY they set that up can be really beautiful.
The chemistry between Britten and Bird, and Britten and Vega for that matter, has grown quite a bit over the series. I think the camaraderie between Britten and his partners (and conflicted boss) have really added a lot to the show.
Oh, and did find Britten’s seeming indifference to adopting the baby odd. The only reason we even know about this baby is because of Britten’s astute attention to body language (as passed on to Rex). I presumed from last week that Britten already had adoption in mind, and also saw the baby as a reason to stay in LA and not risk losing his two worlds.
Did I miss something? Were we too believe that perhaps Britten was as confident as the rest of us that Baby Mama would come around by episode’s end? And where were the shrinks? You’d think they’d be all over this baby stuff.
Either way, I thought both Brittens handled that situation with way more grace than I would have. You’d think they’d have been outraged. It’s one thing if the girl is going to have an abortion, but if you’re already going to carry it to term and plan to give it up anyway what kind of heartless a-holes would deny these young grandparents a chance to even know – let alone raise – their dead son’s kid?
Any lawyers out there know if the Brittens have any legal standing here? It seems they should. The child’s father is dead and the mother is underage, so why should they be permitted to give the baby away to strangers when there are blood relatives willing and able to raise the child?
Britten still has his son in the other world and had prepared himself to move in this one. He has no use for a grandchild, but his wife does and he loves his wife…
I think Britten’s attention is divided a bit between Rex and his grandson. He has no reason to expect this girl to let them adopt their grandson or even be a part of their lives. I can see him being more open to accepting Emma’s decision at face value. Not to mention Michael’s attention to body language you alluded to was his son, Emma’s a virtual stranger to him so he is perhaps less in tuned to her body language based on that and perhaps his own expectations. I also think Hannah would be MUCH more desperate to hold onto the last living bit of Rex in the world. Maybe you are right and they also had to play Michael and Hannah on both sides of the coins, yet I can see their rationale aside from that.
The Brittens legal standing? My wife watches Teen Mom (it’s terrible and a train wreck, but she loves it), and from what I’ve seen? No. Not really. They might, but it would likely be Emma’s choice. Even then, they would have to decide to take her to court and fight her decision to adopt the child (if that is what she actually chose). I do not think that is really what Hannah wanted to do to the girl her son loved. At least, that is kind of how I viewed it. Hannah seemed in-tune with Emma and wanted to be supportive, and yes she’d love to be a part of her grandson’s life, I do not think she wanted it to be that way.
@WHISTLINGMTN I thought that might be the reason, but it would have helped to have at least seen Rex in the episode to better get that tension across. I accept that they’re going to have cases of the week, but the more recent episodes have focused so much on these cases that have increasingly little to do with the show’s premise, meanwhile we go whole episodes without either Rex or Hannah and/or the shrinks.
@Dave But Britten’s is a trained expert at specifically reading the body language of strangers. The fact that Rex was able to see through Emma based on a 2 minute lesson from his Dad just shows that Emma is a particularly bad liar. I dunno, just the way Britten went from excited about the baby to not giving a sh*t was odd.
Clearly Emma would have the right to raise her own child, but if she doesn’t want the baby it would seem the dead father’s parents would have some leverage. The child has young grandparents who are clearly fit to for custody that I could see a judge baffled by Emma’s plan to give it to a stranger. Ah, unless Britten’s mental state became an issue – that could be interesting.
Quick google search says an adoption agency must give preference to relatives, so long as it’s in the child’s best interests. But it was a really quick search, so all I found was an Ohio law saying that.
I didn’t recognize that actor and all, and I still knew he was the baddie right away because they spent so long talking about the woman victim instead of the guy they thought was the target at first. What law does that fall under?
At first I though the landlord was Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince.
But yeah, that supposedly random bystander was clearly a textbook case of Chekov’s Dead Granny.
L&O:SVU is totally screwing with the Law of Economy of Guest Casting. They get so many recognizable people on that show that they can afford to let some of them have negligible parts. This week’s case in point: Gretchen Egolf.
Regarding your “Law of Economy”…if you go back and watch old episodes of “Homicide” or “Cheers” you see so many familiar faces in small roles. It’s quite fun to see those actors at the beginning of their careers. Laura Innes, for instance, was one of the Hackett’s girlfriends in “Wings”, and played so against what became her character on “ER”.
I like this show, so therefore it is doomed. That is the “Dudleys Mom Law of Network Show Renewal”.
He never really explained how he knew the girl was pregnant in the red world, let alone how he knew Rec had a girlfriend to begin with. He kept sidestepping to question whenever asked.
Just like in his police work, he never really explains how he makes the connection between the 2 worlds. He usually chalks it up to a feeling or a hunch.
I could see Hannah being so overwhelmed by the news that she forgets that details. Emma’s parents are another story. Weren’t they the only ones who knew about the pregnancy? Suddenly this guy, who didn’t even know his son had been dating your daughter, out of nowhere confronts her at school and asks about a pregnancy he couldn’t possible know about?
The one tantalizing tidbit was how the conspiracy seems to be about heroin production/trafficking, not our hero’s world-flipping. We (the audience) assumed that the conspiracy was about the two worlds because that’s what the show is about. But what if the conspiracy was much more mundane? What if our hero solves the conspiracy by the end, but it has nothing to do with his Schrodinger’s Cat-esque existence?
I think that is what will or might happen. I think it is possible the conspiracy is what led to the accident that caused Michael Britten’s world to split. So he could conceivably solve the conspiracy but still not solve the dual nature of his life post-accident.
I really do not know though. They are doing a good job of keeping this open-ended without being too vague.
Really liked the episode, especially Hannah’s storyline. Liked that they are staying not because of what Mike wants but rather its Hannah who changed her mind. I’m baffled as to why its so important that Mike leave before the crimelord moves the heroin, guess we’ll find out why (maybe?) soon.
Yeah, I was trying to figure that out too. Unless it’s stashed in his basement or something, I really don’t understand why it can’t be moved when he’s on the city.
Do we know if the conspiracy is in both red and green worlds?
From what we’ve seen it is just in the red world. I think. At least, unless I missed something (entirely possible), we have only SEEN the conspiracy working in the red world. There could be a different one in the green world that would present itself later, or maybe I missed something and it is ongoing (a/o different) in both worlds.
I really like where the show is going. Last week’s episode hit harder as far as Emma goes, and it was maybe a tad too obvious that Hannah read the situation right while everybody else was wrong. That said, the acting was great, and I thought Laura Allen did a good job of portraying emotion when Emma essentially told her to get lost. I also like how Hannah and Britten are coming at this from different angles since Hannah would obviously be more invested in the last connection to Rex while Britten is divided between his red-world grandson and his green-world son.
Overall though, I like the unspoken implications or interpretations. It seemed a little contrived to keep Britten & Hannah in LA and out of Oregon. Was that storytelling, or was it something in Britten’s mind (which could mean the red world is a dream, or that his green-world is a dream and grasped at straws to keep him in Oregon so he can live both variants of the same life in LA, or it might mean something entirely different). I’m wondering how/if this ties into the Gemini Killer who is in Oregon and what they might do with that (if anything, for all I know that was going to pop up again next season, which I am starting to doubt we’ll ever see).
As for the drug conspiracy . . . I’m not sure where they will go with that in terms of the overall mythology. I think they will wrap that up without actually having it solve the duality. Even if it caused it, I’m not sure we’ll get the full story behind what caused Michael’s duality or not.
The previews for next week were interesting as well. While the police procedurals are not my favorite part, they are fine, however the way they are playing with the duality and how Michael functions are fascinating. So seeing what they have planned for next week (which I’ll not discuss since it’s a spoiler), I am really excited.
I am also sad since they will probably drop this show. It is depressing to see such an intelligent and enjoyable show get dumped, however that’s what it looks like will happen. For now, I will just enjoy them estabilishing, and then bending, the laws of this dual-world Michael is living in. They really took what I was afraid was going to become a highly formulaic plot device and have done (and looks like they will continue to do) very interesting things with it. “Penguin” and next week’s from the looks of it in particular.
It is so fascinating to think about possibiliites like those you suggest about which world is real, and what it means then that other details popped up in his dream, and how we can so easily interpret it different ways.
Presuming that we don’t find out the answer to that issue this season, and this is the only season, BUT Killen reveals this in an interview, this will be SUCH an incredibly show to rewatch episode by episode with that knowledge in retrospect. Thank goodness I’m saving them all on my DVR.
also, sounds like I made a very smart choice in pushing “stop” immediately before the previews–last week they caught me off guard!
@AMG, Stopping before the previews . . . Yes, it probably would only have “ruined” the first two minutes of next week’s episode, since I think it only really gave away the premise. However, it will be a pretty cool reveal for you and should make for a really great episode. It’s cheesy, but I’m kind of excited for you.
If this is cancelled, I would LOVE it if they had some special or movie-version that would wrap up the show, kind of like how they did a movie version of Serenity for Firefly. Just throwing that out there.
As usual the procedural elements left me completely cold. Although it was relatively obvious that Hannah was right, Laura Allen played her scenes – especially the car breakdown scene – well. Made me wish (in our recap here: [wp.me]) that they had paired this with Michael talking Rex through the fact that he was almost a father on the Green side instead of generico drug shooting.
Also, heroin is the big conspiracy? Argh
Quick question: Any idea why they did not show us the first time Britten woke up post-accident and had to make heads or tails of the situation for the first time, or if they might address that in the last few episodes? I’ve read it before, and agree, that would make some great drama.
My biggest reactions were just those two things Alan highlighted: 1) WOW that was incredible subtle acting from Laura Innes in that penultimate scene and 2) SO cool to see the x-factor tie-in, and during such a potentially meaningful (and symbolic) moment in the series arc (this new little “family” together on the couch). And I have never even watch x-files, just new there was a connection from reading the pre-season interview. Felt like a very interesting wink.
And at some point early-ish during the episode I just felt such awe for the writing on this show. I am completely blown away by the skill required, given the number of things going on (police cases, family drama, two worlds, a conspiracy), all there is to balance/ensure is consistent, and what interesting lenses they’ve used to explore this premise without becoming sensational or overly trope-y, etc. Agreed with Buckbeat’s feeling of “pride” for this show. Really impressive work.
I didn’t know character actor, but guessed it was for rent control as they were talking to him. Also guessed both of last week’s murderers (brother and wife) in first scenes they were in. Getting annoying how transparent they are.
I’m here! I made it! Up to date till Thursday and read the review :-)
