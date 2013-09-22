Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Acres of Diamonds’

A quick review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I meet the world’s tallest midget…
Between the penultimate episode of “Breaking Bad,” the Emmys and the “Dexter” series finale, it’s easy to imagine “Acres of Diamonds” getting completely lost in the shuffle. We get to see Dr. Narcisse make cagey new alliances with both Rothstein and Dunn Purnsley, we see Richard’s attempt at a peaceful retirement fall apart when his sister Emma is forced to kill a man to save his life, and we see Gillian get understandably shaken up when she runs into a friend of the late Jimmy lookalike Roger. But it’s largely a transitional episode, and also one that devotes a large chunk of time to Willie Thompson trying get booze for a campus party.
That said, I was fascinated by Nucky’s trip down to Tampa, not only because of how well Patricia Arquette fit into the world of “Boardwalk” as Sally the bartender, but because Nucky wound up opening himself up to her in a way he really hasn’t since the earlier, happier days of his relationship with Margaret. Nucky’s pretty closed off for the lead of a series like this, and I welcome these rare moments where he actually talks about how he’s feeling about his current place in the world. Not only does he allude to the end of his marriage – and to his estranged relationship with Margaret’s kids – but he’s very blunt about how much happier he was as a politician and small-time crook than he’s been as a full-on gangster in the era of Prohibition. We understand exactly how Nucky wound up on the path he’s been on, and why he’s made so many of the choices he’s made, but if he’s a more dynamic and action-oriented character today than at the start of season 1, he also isn’t the man he was perfectly satisfied in being. And that’s a more melancholy, self-aware point of view for the central character to have than we so often get on these sorts of anti-hero cable dramas of the new golden age.
What did everybody else think?
Nice call back to Jimmy’s last words after Nuck’s argument with McCoy:”All you have to worry about is when you run out of booze and company.”
Nucky loves to be liked, but he’s terrified of being a sucker, a dynamic that has fueled many of his conflicts, with the latter impulse usually winning out. Interesting that here the former won out, albeit belatedly, and only with conditions and after a push from Sally.
I am bored to tears with season 4 already. If it does pick up I hope it still has an audience. The writers destroyed great characters like Margaret, Owen and Jimmy… but keep Gillian alive. Is anyone else confused by that? Dear writers… if you get a season 5 rewatch seasons 1 and 2 before writing a single line.
Agent Van Alden and Gillian ran their course long ago and don’t deserve to still be in the picture. Meanwhile, I’d watch the heck out of spinoff shows set in Chicago, New York, and even Chaulky’s side of town (though now that he has the club that’s less relevant.
Loved Sally’s character. Reminded me of when Margaret used to be a mental match for Nucky.
Dr Narcisse is an excellent villain, but all season Chaulky has been unnecessarily cruel towards Dunn. It seemed so out of character. I know I know, he blames Dunn for bringing Narcisse into his life and wants to feel like a “king” by mistreating his servants, but come on. You can only push a man so far, and Chaulky shouldn’t be making enemies of his friends. It felt forced and a tool just to set up Dr Narcisse trying to flip Dunn. Didn’t like how that played out.
Narcisse either teamed with Rothstein or against him would be epic. just put them in the same room together always.
Hate to say it, but I’m with you. The show still looks gorgeous, but I don’t care about anything that’s happening. Total snoozers.
I’m with you. There are two many irrelevant threads here: Al Capone, who had no AC connection; Gillian’s fantasy with……….???; Van Aldens’ connection with……., etc etc etc. The only real plots (IMHO) are Chalky/Narcisse and Nucky’s “new adventures”. As far as I’m concerned, they ‘killed’ the ‘real’ show when they killed Jimmy Darmody. I’ll continue to watch it though, for it’s ambience: great sets, good photography, and nice music.
I’m glad we got five beats of “Chalky is taking Dunn for granted and Dunn is none to happy about that” in 90 seconds, I almost missed it.
I kid, because I like.
So far, so good.
I like the season as it’s unspooling, and it is what it is. It can’t be first two seasons of Mad Men, but as long as it’s not the last two seasons of Mad Men, I’m okay.
Also, can’t wait for Capt. Nixon/Office Space Guy to turn into some kind of monster or something, because that’d be fun.
I can’t believe there isn’t more love for this show. The dialog, performances, direction, costumes, and sets are all stellar. The story arcs are compelling. The 1920s slang is hilarious, too!
I don’t care about Dexter, I don’t care about Breaking Bad, and I definitely don’t care about The Wire. (Sure someone will mention that.)
This was the best episode of BE ever.
Seriously? Did anything interesting happen in this hour? Anything at all?
Did you watch ANY other episodes??????
Why does Purnsley keep aligning himself with people who cause him bodily harm? Or in Narcisse’s case, threaten to kill him?
That is the life he chose. All the people in that life are killers and he understands that. If he doesn’t want to work for anyone that would threaten his life he has to get out of the life of Crime.
Dunn is Chaulky’s version of Eddie, Nucky’s secretary/receptionist/guy Friday/butler/body servant/body guard. I dare say pseudo wife as well. Nucky treated him like dirt too even after the FIRST assassination attempt on the Boardwalk in 1920, saving Nucky’s life (I think Eddie was wounded in that one too but I have to double check). People in charge often take the people under them for granted and dump their frustrations and insecurities on them even if they are unflinchingly loyal.
Thematically it is not coincidence that both Nucky’s and Chaulky’s right hand men are
both unhappy in how their bosses treat them.
Really like the Dr. Narcisse character, but what is the vendetta against Chalky? He’s trying to take him down with women and smack.
Overall I like the start of the season. I don’t mind the college angle, it’s a hell of a lot better than the health clinic/van alden angles of previous seasons.
I see this season much like last, instead of it being Gyp it’s this guy. And the thing that Dr. Narcisse sees as a problem as JerseyRudy says will be his undoing in the end. By taking on Chalky he is taking on Nucky.
This show is easily one of the best currently airing series’ on television, but it doesn’t get nearly enough love. Maybe it’s because Dexter was wrapping up its (awful) final season, the fact that the Emmy’s were on (and apparently did better than they have since 2006), that the penultimate episode of Breaking Bad was airing, or even Sunday night football…
In any case, it’s facing some pretty brutal competition right now and will continue to do so once the network shows return (plus the third season of Homeland will be starting up soon). But even with all that, I made sure to catch Boardwalk Empire first. The direction is the best on television. There isn’t a more aesthetically beautiful show on television, if you ask me. And the performances are all top-notch. It’s a very close call between this show and Game of Thrones for the best ensemble cast on television. And pretty much everything else about it.
More than ever while watching this show, I really feel that this is a true novel made for television. Meticulous plotting seems to be a specialty of this show, but even on just the third episode, I get the feeling its building up to something extraordinary.
The gorgeous cinematography and the skills of its actors are definitely its best points, I just wish the plot itself was more compelling.
“It is evidence of how much television has evolved and improved over the past decade that this show is as overlooked as it is.”
Good point!
I’m with you. I don’t have HBO, so I’m always a year behind on this show, watching the Blu-rays. I think it has been great all the way along, including things like the Margaret plots that others disdain.
Are we given any reason for Richard’s return to “civilization” and, presumable, his career as a hitman? OK, the one client for whom he hadn’t finished the job came for him and was killed by his sister. Why does that mean he has to leave his sister? I don’t get it. If we were given the reasoning, I missed it.
I don’t get why you’re confused? It’s not hard to assume Richard is worried that more of the client’s men might come after him, and staying with his sister would put him in harm’s way. There’s also the fact that she had to kill for him which puts more strain on their relationship. That’s my assumption at least.
I’ll go as far as to say that Emma is Richard’s version of Dexter’s Debra and we who watched “Dexter” knows how Dexter’s life destroyed Debra making her kill as well (although Debra killed for far less morally justifiable reasons, but understandable ones as well). Richard will know he is bringing death to her, but does he leave her unprotected now that he has brought the life to her door? He has the example of Jimmy Darmody’s wife and her “wrong place at the wrong time” best friend being killed as an example.
I love Boardwalk Empire, but as many others this weeks show left me a bit unsatisfied.
I wonder if it might be the kind of show that it is better to wait a few month and watch the season as a whole in a few days.
Weirdely, I think I have enjoyed BE better when I watched the seasons a second time …
Yeah agreed. I would consider holding out until the end of the season but I like reading the weekly discussions which is something I’m not half as interested in when I already have the entire season ready to watch. But I definitely do prefer watching this show in bulk and while I’ve never seen The Wire as it was airing, I probably would’ve felt the same way about that one too.
It seems fitting that nucky would continue to make bad business decisions based on women. he did it with margaret many times and now all of the sudden changes his mind about this deal after his conversation with Sally. I’d like to see some growth maybe, but we are who we are.
Oddly enough, the storyline about Nucky’s nephew getting booze for a party reminded me of Superbad. It even ended with a scene of sexual embarassment that wouldn’t have seemed entirely out of place if Michael Cera or Jonah Hill had suffered through it.
I think the focus on Nucky’s nephew is obviously a set up for his future. He will either be
part of the business in some way or he will be killed soon.
I am loving this season and personally think that after next week’s Breaking Bad finale, this will be the best show still airing on TV. I think the novel approach to storytelling (as in, it’s like a novel. Not as in, new and novel) is what keeps this show a bit out of the limelight. I suspect that in a few years, people will be marathoning the early seasons to catch up before the final season because by then the word will have spread. Either that, or this fantastic show will never quite get the attention it deserves.
As a non-English speaker, Emma’s last line to Richard got kinda lost on me. What did it mean when she said he should ‘call to account’ or something?
Also, was the real AR Rothstein exceptionally pale (or is it just the actor)? The actor always looks like he accidentally walked into the make-up room of True Blood.
I think his sister wants him to confess his sins and seek forgiveness from god , she raised him better than that. He needs to own up to the crimes he has committed to not only god but himself and maybe the law???
And yes Rothstein was known to be quite anemic (iron deficiency) which can cause skin to become quite pale.
Thanks for clearing that up, guys!
I wonder about the makeup thing too. Nucky looks pasty too.
Hey anybody spot Sydnor from The Wire sitting in on Dr. Narcisse’s lecture? Wonder if this is a small cameo like Carter on Homeland, or something more substantial.
*correction Carver on Homeland.
I noticed him. I hope he becomes something more substantial, otherwise quite a waste to have him as an extra.
It’s interesting that the East Coast Gangster Trip To Florida has become something of a genre staple.
Al Capone will Florida more famous when he buys his Palm Island villa there in a few years and among other things used it as a alibi for his whereabouts during the Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre on February 14, 1929. I hope the show last that long to include it into the plot. :-)
I of course meant: “Al Capone will *make* Florida more famous….”
And to expand on the shows potential longevity, Prohibition ended on December 5, 1933. That would bookend the series nicely; if it could only last long enough to cover the full 12 years of Prohibition.
It’s not A+ television, but so far this is my favorite season of BE at the episode 3 point. There are more interesting characters and better stories than ever before. (I’ve no idea if they can keep building, but so far I like it).
Man, Patricia Arquette looks … older. Hard to believe it’s the same actress who was in True Romance.
What a surprise. She looks 20 years older than she did 20 years ago. Who could have predicted this shocking turn of events.
Jankers, you’re a troll.
Nah, J is just the typical comment board douchebag.
I was surprised too. She looks more like 30+ years older than she did in True Romance. I wonder if they are intentionally having her play older here.
A much better series. Focusing on Luciano and Lansky trying to take over NY.
Much better series. Focusing on Capone in Chicago.
Much better series. Jimmy kills Nucky in Seas 2.
>Jimmy kills Nucky in Seas 2
that would make the title sequence a bit strange wouldn’t it
I miss your longer reviews!!!!
I sooo agree with ” T” and ‘AP”…….the show has been getting increasingly dull yet convoluted , seems to introduce important new characters in droves , in an almost desperate fashion to see what ” Sticks ” I cannot really follow it anymore , but it’s not the complexity as much as it is just not caring about what happens to the characters !
I think Nucky’s current state of distracted introspection and lack of intensity reflect , or perhaps dictate , the season’s lack of focus and compelling material.
This show really died with Jimmy Darmody as far as I’m concerned. Why have they not found another moody romantic leading man / anti- hero / bit of eye-candy like Michael Pitt’s intoxicating Darmody ????
With Breaking Bad over and Mad Men not yet here , I was looking forward to this Boardwalk Empire Season, but find myself flipping the channel back to reruns of ” Chopped ” on the Food Network :(