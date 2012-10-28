Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Sunday Best’

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I play the saw…
“Just because you don’t believe in something doesn’t mean it isn’t true.” -Richard
It’s Easter Sunday on “Boardwalk Empire,” a time of rest, reflection and family, and time for the show to pause the action a bit. Admittedly, the show also paused the action last week in the wake of Gyp Rosetti’s escape from Tabor Heights, but where “Ging Gang Goolie” felt like the show dragging its feet a bit, “Sunday Best” did what these kinds of episodes are supposed to do, which is to give me a newfound appreciation and understanding of these characters by showing them in their more peaceful moments. Characters bow their heads to say grace, and though few of them seem to actually believe in God, there’s a lot of reflection on who they are and how they got to this point.
We get a much better sense, for instance, of the Nucky/Eli dynamic by seeing their two families finally come together for the holiday, at the behest of Eli’s wife June. This is Nucky at his most sincere and charming – the juggling scene may, in fact, be the most charming Steve Buscemi has ever been on-screen – and while there’s still obvious tension between the brothers, no one’s acting in the heat of anger. Nucky has his reasons to resent Eli, and vice versa, and in the end it appears that he only forgives his brother because Margaret(*) rejected him again and he wants some part of that nice holiday feeling to continue.
(*) Though the family gathering was largely about the brothers, I also appreciated Margaret’s failed attempt to find a confidante in June, whose desire to familial closeness can’t overcome her sense of social propriety. Margaret Thompson is the kind of woman who will openly talk about her husband having affairs; June Thompson is not. Great work by Kelly Macdonald in the kitchen scene, even as she was shot out of focus so the camera could foreground June.
After spending much of the season living in denial about Jimmy, Gillian finally does something about it, and on a different scale of crazy than we might have expected from last week. Yes, she was looking at Roger as a replacement for Jimmy, but not a living replacement. She just needs a corpse with a faint resemblance so she can finally seize control of her late son’s assets. The scheme is perhaps less twisted than the entirety of Gillian’s relationship with Jimmy – which she gave her version of to Roger while describing how she met her “husband” – and suggests that Gillian is remembering how to apply her desires in more practical ways, which is scary.
I was pleased, meanwhile, to see Richard back for the second episode in a row, given the on-again, off-again use of so much of the supporting cast.(*) While Gillian has the Commodore’s house to herself, Richard has what’s an at times strained, but overall excellent holiday. Julia is not only unfazed by him, but understands him very quickly (that he needs, for instance, a private setting in which to eat, to avoid becoming the center of attention) and isn’t afraid to stand up to him (firmly requesting that he not threaten to kill her father, even while protecting Tommy). And I loved the way the “family” photograph was composed. Richard is staring at Julia, which not only captures his interest in her, but also ensures that only his good side is visible on camera. As a record of the day for his scrapbook, there’s no evidence whatsoever of the damage the war did to him. Given the usual great work by Jack Huston, my only objection at all to this storyline is that so far it seems to be pulling Richard even further away from the story, which remains Nucky’s story.
(*) MIA this week: Chalky, Van Alden, Capone, Rothstein, Luciano, Lansky and Mickey, among others.
In a way, the most impressive part of the episode involved Gyp, who’s been an at times menacing, at times cartoonish villain. Seeing him on his home turf – henpecked and mocked by his wife, daughters and mother-in-law(**), venting to Jesus about His treatment of Gyp (before stealing God’s money directly to pay Joe Masseria), and then having to grovel before the boss – it’s much easier to understand how he became this goon who takes every little comment as a slight, and any genuine slight as a deep wound demanding a vendetta. A more vulnerable, desperate Gyp is a more interesting Gyp than the guy who was holding Tabor Heights and Nucky’s business hostage, and it gave Bobby Cannavale a lot more to work with this week than he’s had for much of the season.
(**) I checked with Terence Winter on the specific relations.
My only issue at all is the usual one involving the intersection of fictional gangsters and real ones. We know what history has in store for Rothstein, Luciano and Lansky, and even though Nucky’s a fictionalized version of the real Nucky Johnson, he remains the unquestioned main character of the show. (Jimmy’s death made that abundantly clear.) So even though Gyp’s words to Masseria sound impressive, we know that he’s not going to accomplish much, if anything, of what he promises. Admittedly, this is an issue with any kind of big bad, even on shows where all the characters are fictional – Richie Aprile wasn’t suddenly going to take out Tony and become the boss of New Jersey – but it always feels magnified here because we’re dealing with some of the most famous criminals in American history.
Overall, though, “Sunday Best” was among season 3’s most satisfying outings, even as it largely set the big story arcs aside so everyone could say a prayer and enjoy the holiday.
What did everybody else think?
The above is a link to a recap of the cast’s appearance on a panel held by The Academy of Television and Science before season three. It credits Winter with saying that even the real characters are at risk of being killed off.
Just something for everyone to take note of.
I happened to moderate that event (you can see me on the left of the panel photo), actually. My (admittedly fuzzy) recollection is that Winter said the whole thing in jest, and not just the part about how cool it would be to murder Capone. Had he suggested he was going to pull a Tarantino in Inglourious Basterds, I think I would remember it more clearly.
What we have here is a failure on my part to remember that you, Alan, are the master.
It seems hard to believe that no one will question the authenticity of “Jimmy’s” corpse. Isn’t Gillian afraid that someone will point that the boys isn’t that of Jimmy?
Boys=body
I wondered about this too…doesn’t seem to make much sense. Maybe Roger’s body will have been in the water long enough to become bloated, etc., and with no DNA testing or even reliable dental records at the time it would be tough to distinguish him. Maybe (hopefully) that question will be answered next week.
Richard Harrow knows that isn’t Jimmy. Even though Richard works for Gillian,he’s going to realise with this latest move that she’s batshit crazy. Could last night’s Richard story be the beginning of him setting up a situation that doesn’t include what’s left of the Darmody family?
Are we so sure that this was really a coolly calculated plot to substitute a body for Jimmy’s? It struck me more as a sort of macabre ritual, Gillian’s (characteristically twisted) way of bringing herself to accept the reality of Jimmy’s death.
@Keitha: That was my interpretation as well, and I was rather surprised to see Alan suggest a more practical motive (which, even in 1923, I can’t see being successful).
Gillian doesn’t need to prove Jimmy’s death with an actual body. It was clear from her conversation last week
that she must “admit” he is dead
I thought the same thing as Alan – I put it together a little bit before she killed him. The scenes with Roger were so surreal and deamlike that I began to wonder why on earth Gillian was acting like she was. First, Gillian doesn’t really act like this with anybody. Second, the things she told him about her “husband” would be quickly discovered as bizarre and troubled lies about her son. If Roger stuck around for even a week or two he would undoubtedly find out she had a son named James. That would be plenty.
I realized shortly before she had him take a bath that she was just giving him a peaceful exit. Sponge-bathing him while telling him that he is a good person, she was being kind and motherly to this innocent kid who had the misfortune to favor Jimmy Darmody. While she was certainly lulling him into letting his guard down, she was also giving a kind boy a peaceful exit.
I think the more interesting quesiton is: when did Gillian decide to kill a Jimmy look-alike in order to pass his corpse off as her son? Did she set out on the Boardwalk to find a target, only playing with him for her own indulgent and troubled purposes before funally doing what she set out to do? Or did she meet a goodlooking stranger on the Boardwalk who looked like her son, who she just wanted to be with, and who she later realized she could use to more nefarious ends?
Regardless, we are definitely seeing a reborn black widow. After a fairly lukewarm first half of the season for Gillian, I can’t wait to see how she operates now that “Jimmy” is dead and she has her mojo back.
Why did Gillian insist on calling the guy “James”? That served no purpose if all she wanted was a suitable-looking corpse to take the place of Jimmy’s.
Looked like dude was dunked long enough to prune up and be mistaken enough to be considered Jimmy DOA. Diabolically genius by G. (Love seeing her naked btw.) She was just calling him James to get into the spirit of things. Zing.
Owen is also MIA, for the first time since his introduction in season 2, episode 2.
He isn’t missing. He is hiding in Mrs. Schroeder’s knickers!
I was wondering how Nucky would act at the get together on Sunday. He may have been extra calm because he knew San Fran would sweep.
A slow boring ponderous episode with a good wild finish. Sorry, but not a fan of these suburban angst as expressed via painful family gatherings thing. At least the Harrow scenes were interesting because the people at the table were interesting. The same could not be said for the Nucky family scenes. Or Gyp be stereotype eleven as opposed to stereotype two. The guy is a cartoon character. I can’t take him seriously, but at the same time I need his manic energy to counteract the boredom of the non-Harrow parts of this episode.
As for Gilian… I kinda sorta knew where she was going with it, but she’s so weird that I could not tell if she was going to kill him when she showed him the bathtub, or if she was going to have creepy weird handy/BJ sex with him as she presumably had with her son and try to roleplay, or option number three. When the needle came out, part of me even thought her plan was not to give him a hot-shot, but to addict him to heroin and make him dependent on her for supply and get his “love” in return. Because, it’s freaking Gilian. She’s capable of anything. She’d make Freud shake his head and go, “I give up. She’s nuts.”
When Harrow told Tragically Ending Love Interest to get her coat and go with him, it made me smile. Harrow saved this episode, until the finish with Ma Darmody doing her thing.
But over all, second snoozefest of an episode for me.
You said the same last week. I don’t think this show is for you.
I don’t know what exactly would please you; I find this show and it’s characters to be totally captivating. Do you need something with more explosions?
Yet you take the time to write a short novel, that wasn’t slow and boring.
I don’t really get your issue with the “real vs fake” element, Alan. You countered your own argument perfectly with the Sopranos example, so I’m not sure why it would still bother you when you clearly get the logic. You may as well complain that you already knew Daniel Day-Lewis would get assassinated at the end of the Lincoln biopic.
Sometimes it seems like critics lose the ability to just get caught up on the story. You try to stay objective for the sake of professional credibility, but ultimately these stories aren’t written for you. They’re for people who are willing to detach for 45-55 mins and just ride the wave. It’s rare that a protagonist gets Ned Stark-ed, but we still consume the suspense of the moment when they’re threatened.
Why do you assume that viewers watch the show the same way you do and “ride the wave”? Personally, I prefer shows that reward the kind of scrutiny that Alan Sepinwall applies to the programs he reviews regularly.
To be fair, I still think there’s a significant difference between this and the Sopranos. Did we know Richie wouldn’t kill Tony on the Sopranos? Yeah, sure. Did we know anything else? Did we know he wouldn’t kill Christopher or Silvio or, fingers crossed, AJ? Not really.
So here, when Rosetti is saying “I’ll get Thompson and Rothstein and Lansky and Luciano” and we, provided they stay the course of history, know that none of that is going to happen it does render what should be a menacing scene relatively harmless.
I loved this episode for really going deeply into the characters and setting up elements for future plot development. I also like the sly comment of one character noting that in 1923 Easter Sunday and April Fool’s Day coincided. That small fact, which I checked for accuracy, is relevant to the episode’s themes of lost sons and the impossibility of redemption.
That was terrific!
“MIA this week: Chalky, Van Alden, Capone, Rothstein, Luciano, Lansky and Mickey, among others.”
All fantastic characters — no wait, that says Mickey — but felt this episode really delivered with such a restricted focus. All too often, it’s felt like they’ve tried to cram things in, at an unnatural pace, and so this one was a significant improvement from the last few.
Season 3’s finally starting. Hopefully.
I love Mickey! hehehehehehe
I could see Torrio dying just so Capone could be declared the new boss. I know that isn’t how it played in history, but the writers haven’t shied away from rewriting things on this show.
Rothstein could die too. That would allow Waxie to take over New York and for Bugsy and Lansky to step their game up. They could start their own gang while Luciano could join Masseria just like he did in real life.
And if Nucky is convicted at the end of the season, all three top gangsters would be gone and it will be open season for bootleggers to step it up. They would be fighting for New York, New Jersey and the whole USA.
Next year could skip 3 or 4 years with Nucky coming out of jail into a world dominated by Capone, Masseria, and Waxie Gordon.
I have really grown tired of this show. But I thought this episode was the best of the season. Well written, good characterization, and actions that flowed naturally and logically from the previous scenes. The past two seasons both ended much stronger than they began, so an episode like this really gives me hope for the rest of season 3.
Every single scene with Buscemi and Whigham is truly spectacular!
Eli’s ascendency has been coming for several weeks. Nucky obliquely confirmed it when he brought Eli in to explain wat happened in Tabor Heights. Absent the sentiments of Easter, it may have taken a bit longer to work out, but It was only a matter of time. It will be key that Nucky will have someone he can trust running his distribution warehouse.
Nucky will discover Margaret’s affair with Owen. After a violent confrontation, they will essentially be even and will attempt a reconciliation. Owen disappears, leaving Nucky in need of an enforcer. Enter Richard Harrow who will be viewed as effective, and less attractive to women.
Can we agree that Jillian is CRAZY? I don’t quite understand how she will pass off the body as that of Jimmy, but strange things do happen around her. With Jimmy dead, all assets pass to Teddy, with Jillian as guardian. Will she sell the house and move on, will she expand her operation? Who knows.
We saw why and how Gyp has a chip on his shoulder. We also saw that he is completely amoral. As bad as the Italian Mob was (is), to a man they retained respect for the church. Striking a Priest, then stealing from the church marked Gyp as someone who’s days are numbered. Masseria had decided to eliminate Gyp, but Gyp talked himself into a reprieve. For Masseria Gyp’s proposition is a win win situation. Some of his enemies will be eliminated and Gyp will likely be killed. Masseria can then claim (with some accuracy) that Gyp was crazy and could not be controlled. Masseria will not be held responsible for what happened.
S2 ended with legal and gang related confrontations. It looks like S3 will be set up to end with a larger confrontation between the various gangland factions….NJ, NY, Chi. After the carnage is over, S4 could see the beginning of “Crime Inc”, or the syndicate that ruled organized crime for the next half century. Historically, the first meeting was held in Atlantic City, with the real Nucky Thompsan as host.
Looking forward to more.
From another board:
“So Tommy’s mom is murdered, his gangster dad is murdered, and he’s raised by a disfigured killer in a whorehouse run by Gillian Darmody. And the poor little bugger will be in his mid-twenties by the time WWII starts.”
Would be funny if it wasn’t so sad.
Wonderful episode. Couldn’t write more because busy with Sandy prep. Feel like the show overall like a good novel is finally starting to kick in. And Howard Korder who has consistenly written all of the better chapters. Loved it and I caught Homeland also. Would still give it to Boardwalk. Underestimated.
whether the killing of the “son” is symbolic or practical or both. The context of Easter Sunday is instructive. On one side of town we have Christian ritual at its most kitch, with the Easter egg hunt, a perfunctory grace at the the table and juggling (which of course what Nucky has been practicing from the beginning) and finally atonement and forgiveness between the brothers, at least for the moment. On the other side of town we go pre-Christian to the days of Greek and then Roman ascendency. The drowning smacks of Oedipus–mother and son-like boy in sexual congress which cannot please the gods at least when practiced by mortals and so their end cannot be a happy one. Note that scene plays out in a kitschy replica of a Greco-Roman bath. Maybe this is a stretch, but it add to the weekly fun with the Atlantic City gang.
You highlighted all of what this chapter so interesting. And I hadn’t thought of the Greco-Roman bath angle. Well done! Also the vet’s grief over the death of his boy — I LOVE that particular character and was intrigued by the older bald man leaving the house and implying to the daughter that he’d been through the hell of alcoholism. Shades of the beginnings of AA all of its ovetones.
Twice Eli’s son Brian was mistakenly called Patrick.
Last season Brian was also called by the wrong name(Patrick also?)
What’s the significance on this?
Hey Alan. Thanks for spoiling once more what happens (or, rather, what won’t happen) to those real-life gangsters for all of your non-American readers. It’s a little presumptuous of you to assume America’s criminal history is so well-know outside of the US. Hell, I’m willing to bet not every American knows who was who and who did what. Capone? Sure. Luciano? In broad strokes. But the others? Well, thanks to you, I now know that they’re untouchable. You sure would delete a comment in your TWD reviews saying something like “of course we know from the comics that X is not going to die, so…”. How’s that different?
Because history is not a spoiler. If I were writing a review of Band of Brothers, would you be angry if I mentioned that the Allies won? That the Titanic sinks? That Lincoln doesn’t get to see the whole play?
Alan, I think this guy’s point is that these gangsters’ exploits and lives are not synonymous with those worldwide events you mention. Someone in australia or england might not have two clues about who Meyer Lansky ism or Bugsy Segal. not saying I agree with him, because like you say, history isn’t a spoiler. but i can see where he’s coming from. to some people Capone, Lucciano, etc might just be characters on the show
How far do we take this “history is not a spoiler” rule though? Can’t imagine something like this in one of your BoB reviews: “Don’t grow too fond of Col Hoobler, he kills himself accidentally later on. Hey, it happened in real life!”. Well, this is bordering the straw man territory, but so are those Allies/Titanic/etc references. Imho, to assume that all of America’s history is universally known is a bit self-centered. Your audience is wider than you think, Alan.
Have to agree with the others here. I like the show, and I “intentionally” didn’t research the history of that era or the characters in order to catch a few surprises here and there (I’m from Germany). I really enjoy your reviews, but I don’t see the point of mentioning certain historic facts, it doesn’t improve the article in my opinion. And clearly some people (including you) already mentioned a couple of times the lack of dramaturgy of certain non-fictional events/characters in the show. Fair enough, but why ruin it for the others?
I was talking about the “incoming” events i nthe show. The historical background knowledge that Alan and the commentators are providing after an episode aired are a real treat, of course^^
Alan, Catching up after losing power for 12 days due to Hurricane Sandy. Wanted to add that Nisi Sturges, who plays June, has a lot of fans in New Jersey from her brilliant stagework at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. After several blink-and-you-miss appearances here and there over the first three seasons, we were thrilled to see her get some real scenes and she was terrific. Keep an eye on her if the role expands. She’s an untapped resource for the show.
