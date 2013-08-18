Review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Buried’

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I channel Scrooge McDuck…
“You can’t give yourself up without giving up the money. That’s the way this works, Walt. So maybe our best move here is to stay quiet.” -Skyler
Oh, Skyler. You had to cross that line, didn’t you?
This has been an amazing era for TV drama, and “Breaking Bad” has been one of the very best products of this era. It’s also been an overwhelmingly male era: stories of charismatic men doing terrible things and the women who object to that behavior, and become pilloried by the fans as a result. With “Breaking Bad,” we have a show with a male lead, a male second lead, a wave of larger-than-life male antagonists, and a host of male concerns. The Walter White we meet in the pilot is dying, not just of the cancer, but of an emasculated lifestyle where he earns too little money, gets too little respect at work or home, and where one of his 50th birthday presents is a half-hearted hand job from Skyler while she’s busy monitoring an eBay auction and hassling him about painting the nursery. By becoming Heisenberg, he’s able to provide for his family in the event of his death, but he’s also able to feel like a real man for the first time in his life, in a show that’s an equal blend of organized crime and Western motifs, brilliantly dripping with machismo as Heisenberg gradually gets the better of each man put in front of him. Beyond Skyler and Marie (and baby Holly), there are only a handful of women of note through five seasons: Jane, Lydia, Gretchen, Andrea, Jesse’s hooker friend Wendy, Saul’s secretary Francesca and maybe Skank (aka Spooge’s Lady). It’s a male show with a male audience; last week’s audience was 62% men.
And perhaps because of that, the female characters often suffer the same audience reaction as their predecessors on “The Sopranos,” “Mad Men,” et al. Walter White is, as Hank notes in this very episode, a monster who has destroyed many lives, but it’s Skyler who seems to draw more objections from the fans, in the same way Betty is an easier punching bag (including, at times, from yours truly) than Don, even though his behavior is objectively worse than hers. We are conditioned to bond with the protagonists of our stories, and to resent those who stand in their way and call them out for the very actions we’ve come to cheer. At Comic-Con, both Anna Gunn and Vince Gilligan talked about this phenomenon, with Gunn noting that the audience has to root for Walt on some level for the show to be in balance, and that the villainization of Skyler in some quarters is a necessary but unfortunate byproduct, while Gilligan said viewers are uncomfortable identifying with powerless characters, which is what Skyler has been for so much of the series.
That birthday hand job scene is such a perfect encapsulation of Walter White’s demeaning existence that it’s necessary(*) to understand why he’d be willing, even eager, to become a meth cook. But it also creates a very strong negative image of Skyler, and we all know the power of first impressions. She spends most of that season desperately trying to save her husband’s life, and in season 3 becomes completely trapped when Walt moves back into the house against her will, knowing she won’t rat him out to the cops. But it’s that dark early image that sticks with some, as well as hapless later moments when she intrudes in Walt’s business by trying to launder the money. She’s a victim of Walt’s criminal lifestyle, but the structure of the series turns her into one more problem for Heisenberg to solve.
(*) It was cut (along with several other scenes, including one where Skyler and Marie discuss the results of the auction, and the state of Skyler and Walt’s marriage) from the pilot after the first few AMC airings. The DVD and iTunes versions are the original 58-minute version, while Netflix has lately been streaming the 48-minute version that doesn’t have that scene. I wonder how people who started the show recently via Netflix feel about Skyler versus those who were first exposed to her with the longer pilot.
Marie isn’t introduced in the best light, either. She’s Skyler’s annoying, gossipy sister (when Skyler stages an intervention to get Walt to accept treatment, Marie undercuts her by suggesting Walt’s probably wise to skip chemo), and for a long time her chief defining traits are her kleptomania and her love of purple. When we first meet Lydia, she’s a nervous wreck wildly out of her depth in the drug game, making a fool of herself with Mike at the coffee shop, and unable to put on a matching pair of shoes for an important day at the office. (When Mike, perhaps the most show’s reasonable character at that point, decides the world is better off without Lydia in it, we are inclined to agree.)
Gilligan and the other writers are acutely aware of, and not comfortable with, this reaction to the women of “Breaking Bad,” and I suspect a desire to balance the scales a bit was one of the driving forces behind “Buried.” It’s not an episode that suddenly flips the gender or power dynamics of the series – Skyler, for instance, again has to choose between two horrible options, after which matters are again beyond her control – but it’s one where most of the action is driven by the women of “Breaking Bad.”
And in part because of the work of another woman of “Breaking Bad” – the show’s best director, Michelle MacLaren – it’s an incredible episode: gorgeous to look at, but taut and heartbreaking.
Let’s start with MacLaren, because her contributions to the hour are enormous. We’ve known since “4 Days Out” just what she can do when you give her a few desert vistas to shoot, just as we’ve known since “I.F.T.” just how agonizing she can make a scene where Skyler is painted into the tightest, most humiliating of corners. And she sure makes the sequence where Walt buries the money look beautiful, just as she renders the six and a half minute diner conversation between Skyler and Hank among the most uncomfortable scenes the show has ever done.
But MacLaren puts such care put into every individual frame and scene. Consider, for instance, Walt’s exit from Hank’s garage, mere moments after he warned him to tread lightly at the end of “Blood Money.” This is a show that’s toyed with Western tropes practically from the start, but I can’t think of a better-looking, purer homage than the shot of Hank and Walt staring each other down from opposite ends of the driveway, posed for all the world like a pair of aging gunfighters getting ready to pull, with Hank’s garage remote filling in for a trusty six-shooter. It’s just one shot of many in the hour, and a brief one at that, but it’s as visually striking and evocative as possible, just like the overhead shot of Jesse twirling aimlessly on the merry-go-round (with a much emptier look on his face than in the overhead shot of him after his first dose of heroin), or Huell and Kuby enjoying the bed of money, or Lydia’s Louboutins stepping carefully around corpses and spent shotgun shells.
And she’s just as good in working with the actors. In that diner scene, our focus is understandably on Skyler, who’s completely at a loss for what to do or say, and Anna Gunn is fantastic throughout, particularly when Skyler makes a scene just so she can get away from this man who will not stop asking her questions she can’t answer. But look at Dean Norris for a minute or four. Look at how empty and remote his eyes look, listen to how strained and lost his voice sounds. Hank is only tenuously connected to reality as he knew it, and though Skyler understandably feels like she’s being bulldozed, Hank has no more control of that conversation than she does. He’s a drowning man hoping she’ll toss him a rope if he speaks forcefully enough.
There’s so much quiet in their voices in that scene, and then when Marie goes to confront Skyler at the house. The whole family has been placed in unexpected, untenable territory. Nobody knows where to go, what to say, whom to trust. But just as Skyler ultimately recognizes who has the power in her talk with Hank, it’s Marie who figures things out – and far more quickly than her DEA agent husband – simply by reading her sister’s face and recognizing how the puzzle pieces would have to fit together given this strange new information. In a way, Marie’s interrogation of Skyler evokes the one Skyler put Walt through back in the season 3 premiere, as she guessed that he was dealing heroin, then cocaine, before he finally blurted out that it was meth, but that earlier scene was played for dark laughs. There was nothing funny as one sister realized how much the other had betrayed her and her husband, leading to a brutal slap (do not mess with Marie Lambert Schrader or her husband) and then an even more brutal screaming match over who will be taking care of Holly. (Once again, Marie is trying to take something that’s not hers, but in a far more altruistic, devastating context; even with the limited information she has, I do not blame her in the slightest for the primal desire to grab the baby and run.)
Now, Hank and Marie don’t know what we do about Skyler’s involvement in the business. It’s only on the money end of things, and if she were to testify against Walt, I suspect her attorney could get her immunity for that, but she has a perfectly valid reason for not wanting to talk into Hank’s voice recorder at the diner. That said, Marie turns out to be right: Skyler ultimately doesn’t want to talk because she thinks that if they stay mum, they will get away with it – even if it’s just from Walt dying in a few months. (And though I’m sure many of you can suggest worst contexts for her to find out about the recurrence, this was not a good way to be told.) She has the chance to do the right thing here, but she’d rather keep the money, Walt’s reputation in his kids’ eyes, and all the rest. No half-measures anymore for Skyler White. She’s going for it all, dammit.
And that’s what’s made Skyler such a complicated, prickly character, and one whom I’m not sure even the show always wants us to like even though her circumstances are generally sympathetic. She had her opportunities to turn Walt in back in season 3; she chose not to, though her fear of what this would do to the kids was not unfounded. Then after the Cousins shot Hank, she started horning in on Walt’s business, insisting on the gambling cover story so they could pay for Hank’s rehab, then on the car wash as the means to launder the drug money. Again, much of this is understandable – she wants to help her brother-in-law, especially since his injury is Walt-related, and she wants to feel even a tiny bit of control over a situation which has been entirely out of her control to that point – but it’s also Skyler inserting herself into criminality when she really, really shouldn’t. She is not a saint. If she was a saint, she wouldn’t belong on a show that recognizes the messy contradictions that come with being a human being on this planet. She’s a complicated person, sometimes a victim, sometimes a fool, sometimes a heroine. She is, in other words, a worthy, fascinating character in this story, and even if it’s Walt’s story, Skyler’s role matters, and needs to be considered once again before things are over and done with.
Lydia, meanwhile, is still the aggravating neurotic we first met last summer – she’s once again wearing the wrong shoes for the occasion, even if they’re matched this time – but she’s picked up lessons from both Mike and Walt, and has decided to have Todd, his Uncle Jack and Jack’s crew kill Declan (who took over distribution of the blue meth after Mike’s “retirement,” and who’s been running the whole operation since Walt quit) and take over the cook. This is a more dangerous Lydia than before, and a pretty nasty crew she’s linked up with; if I had to take a guess this week about whom the machine gun and the ricin are for – and I suspect this guess will be changing weekly from now til the end – I’d say the former is for Uncle Jack’s guys, the latter for Lydia. There’s a major sense of weariness and regret in the way Walt carries himself as Mr. Lambert; perhaps he’s coming back to destroy this terrible machine he created, and needs a noisy tool for one end of it, a quiet one for the other.
While Walt lies on the bathroom floor – yet another character speaking in a soft, distant voice as his world has been remade – he reiterates a statement he’s made a few times before (including in “I.F.T.”) about how all these terrible deeds will have been for nothing if his family doesn’t benefit. These words, and the general demeanor of Mr. Lambert, do not necessarily suggest good things are coming for Skyler and the kids. Walt refuses to send Hank on “a trip to Belize” because he’s family – the one thing he still seems to believe in ahead of his own survival and glory – and the episode’s final scene implies that this will not be a good call on Walt’s part. Hank and Jesse despise each other, but at this point both men hate Walter White far more, and can bring about his undoing if they can ever work together.
A few scenes earlier, Hank acknowledges to Marie what we’ve all known: that the moment he turns Walt into the DEA, his career ends. It’s as open and vulnerable as we’ve seen Hank since season 3’s “One Minute” – like this one, written by Thomas Schnauz and directed by MacLaren – when he confessed that after shooting Tuco, he realized, “I’m just not the man I thought I was.” Here, he’s again worried about the kind of man he is, or can be, justifying his decision not to take what he has to Gomez by explaining, “I can be the man who caught him, at least.” And though “Buried” is an episode where so much of the action is driven by the women, it ends with two men – one of whom has had a lot to do in the hour, one of whom hasn’t said a single word – about to come face to face, and perhaps team up to take down the great Heisenberg.
This is a male show about a male world. And it is among the best things ever placed on television. Every now and then, though, “Breaking Bad” can remind us in spectacular fashion just how compelling its female characters can be.
Some other thoughts:
* Last week’s episode was dedicated to Kevin Cordasco, the 16-year-old fan who died of cancer earlier this year. (In the official “Breaking Bad” podcast for that episode, Vince Gilligan explained that he offered to tell Kevin how the show was going to end, on the condition he kept it a secret; Kevin said he’d rather wait to see it, which is both inspiring and heartbreaking.) Tonight’s show, meanwhile, was dedicated to the father of Thomas Schnauz. (This is, I believe, Schnauz’s last writing credit for the series, after debuting with “One Minute.” We are so close to the end, boys and girls.)
* On the one hand, it’s extremely clever for Walt to hide the GPS coordinates of the buried treasure in a series of Pick-3 lottery numbers. On the other, couldn’t he at least have brought a pen with him to the desert so he wouldn’t have to rely on his memorization of those coordinates from the time he smashed the unit until he got to the nearest convenience store?
* Also, Walt’s been capable of near-superhuman displays of strength in the past when his life is in immediate danger. But the idea that a man of his age, even in the good shape Bryan Cranston keeps himself in, digging that hole and filling it with the barrels and more dirt (to the tune of “Qumey Neuquen” by Jose Larralde), all on his own in that span of time, seems sketchy – and that’s before you factor in the cancer’s return. That he collapses once he’s at home in the bathroom at least acknowledges it’s a feat he had no business attempting in his condition.
* The “tread lightly” line at the end of last week’s episode is among the more intimidating Walter White moments to date, but I appreciate that the show doesn’t get too drunk on the taste of Heisenberg, bad-ass; the moment he’s out of Hank’s sight, Walt is the same panicky, awkward middle-aged dude he is the great majority of the time. He can play the part, in word and in deed, but he’s not Heisenberg 24/7.
* Still, Walt has committed enough horrifying acts that Kuby shuts down Huell’s half-joking suggestion to grab all the cash and flee to Mexico. If this happens pre-“Face Off,” those two are very wealthy fugitives, right after they finish their Scrooge McDuck impression. Even Saul’s more afraid of Walt than he used to be, falling back on therapy speak (“This is a safe room!”) after Walt suggests that it might be Saul, and not Hank, who should be sent to Belize.
* More than a year has passed, and Walter White has become Heisenberg, but he still favors tightie whities.
* Declan’s underground meth lab appears to be a converted city bus, which feels like Walt and Jesse’s original business model with the Crystal Ship taken several steps further. Also, I like that both Lydia and Walt wind up in the desert dealing with buried treasure, with him putting it into the ground and her (and her guys) digging it out.
* He may be a remorseless killer of children and eager to work with his uncle’s swastika-tatted goons, but you have to give this to Todd: such a polite young man!
What did everybody else think?
Hank looked like Vic Mackey when he was sitting at the kitchen table. Is that a foreshadowing of his interview session with Jesse??
Alan- how do we flag spam?
@TRILBY, Why is this spam? I’m not trying to be rude at all, but I think COLIN’s comment added to the conversation, regardless of how wrong I may think his point is.
This wasn’t spam, dude. Relax.
Also, I think Hank is less Mackey and more Kavanaugh (I wanted so badly to start that with a C, not K, but then remembered). Unstable wife. Good detective skills. Cassandra powers of prediction, but no social skills outside of police work, and a temper that will be his un-doing.
Thanks, JL and Greg. I wasn’t sure why he called it Spam, either. I was actually not being so serious in my original comment. I DID think Hank looked remarkably like Mackey at that moment, and I thought it was pretty amusing that the episode ended with him walking into an interrogation room. It was funny to think of Hank pulling out a phone book and a pair of pliers or something. But I don’t think anything like that will happen, or that Hank is at all like Vic. I’m pretty sure his looking like Vic was unintentional (if he really did look like him at all, outside my imagination), but I am intrigued by the idea that it was intended. Also, it came right after what seemed like a “Justified” reference – “Fire in the hole” – by an associate of “Devil”, who was an associate of Walton Goggins, who was of course an associate of Vic. I got a little carried away. Hank as Kavanaugh is interesting, but I see Kavanaugh as much more intense, unhinged, and unethical than Hank.
I think @trilby was referring to a comment that has been taken down. When I first checked the site on Monday morning, the only comment was one of those “you can make a bazillion dollars, just click on this link” notes.
Thought: when Walt was burying the barrels and we see him in the “grave” he’s underneath, bathed in the red lights of his truck between two barrels…looks like Hell to me. :)
I thought of that disturbing shot from S4 in the crawlspace where he’s laughing his head off. It was framed in the same way.
“Beyond Skyler and Marie (and baby Holly), there are only a handful of women of note through five seasons: Jane, Lydia, Gretchen, Andrea, Jesse’s hooker friend Wendy, Saul’s secretary Francesca and maybe Skank (aka Spooge’s Lady).”
—
I’d add Carmen to that list. But that just underscores your point.
God, Carmen. It’s been so long since Walt was a teacher, that corner of the series has mostly vanished from my memory. But yes, she qualifies — as tenuously as several of the other women on the list.
“She’s got an ass like an onion. It makes me wanna cry.”
One of Hank’s funniest lines
Things got so creepy between Walt and Carmen, I think I’d blocked her out of my memory.
Also the eyebrows, if we’re talking about creepy things to block out.
Interestingly, they made all the main women get very obvious inflated lip injections while the men are encouraged to be gritty and authentic.
Carmen? You might as well add Jesse’s mom and Skyler’s divorce lawyer. Nothing more than a plot device
One thing that is really aggravating me and that I’m trying to do my best to not think about is the illegality of everything Hank does once he takes the book in the premiere. I’ve consulted with a few lawyer friends and even in the case of an invited guest, he would still need a warrant to take the book and file it into evidence, especially since the incriminating detail (the inscription) wasn’t in plain sight. And then there’s the GPS tracker done without a warrant to be sure.
Basically, at this point, anything Hank does would be thrown out in court because of the fruit of the poisonous tree exception. I hate that the show pretends that isn’t the reality. Even Saul would point this out.
The book is not going to be used as evidence or proof in the actual case. It is only what made Hank realize what was going on.
That is why Hank said to both Skyler and Marie that he needs to find actual evidence that can be used.
The GPS isn’t usable. Neither is the book but it wasn’t stealing the book that got Hank to realize what was going on. It was the inscription in the book, which Hank read while on the toilet as an invited guest. He didn’t need a warrant to read a book that’s left out as reading material.
Kendra, he doesn’t need a warrant to read the book. He does need a warrant to use it in court through. Thus, his realization and literally everything came after it would be inadmissible.
None of what Hank is doing is by the book. That’s the point. He’s operating under the radar right now, off the grid, until he can find enough evidence to nail Walt. He took the book so could verify his suspicions (by comparing the writing), but it’s not conclusive evidence by any means.
Jakeysf, any evidence he finds after the book, which led him to the path of investigating Walter, is not admissible in a court of law because it was the inadmissible/illegally obtained evidence that lead to any future evidence.
Again, this is a legal concept known as “fruit of the poisonous tree.” In real life, Hank would be hurting the case against Walter by continuing since anything he found wouldn’t be admissible. Any conclusive evidence he may find later doesn’t matter because the foundation of his investigation was corrupt/illegal.
Greg, I asked an attorney friend of mine (who’s also a fan of the show) about whether fruits of the poisonous tree applies here, and he said it shouldn’t: “Hank was invited into the house. He had free access to the bathroom, the book was in more-or-less plain sight. He’s allowed to see it and use what he gleaned. Walt wasn’t a suspect at the time, so there was nothing to warn him about.”
I then asked about Hank stealing the book from the bathroom so he could check it against the Gale handwriting sample, and my friend said there might be some motions about it, but the book and everything that followed would eventually be rendered admissable.
Other criminal law scholars may differ, but this is one take suggesting it’s not a cut-and-dried situation.
Thanks for responding, I guess it makes me feel better that critics are at least thinking about these issues and I’m sure the writer’s room did too. I just think the first part of season five took some liberties and short cuts that bothered me and don’t want to see the same thing in the final run.
Just can’t get over the idea that the book would be admissible, especially if Hank takes several days to file it into evidence. The chain of custody issues along make it really hard for me to believe that. Nor do I feel like Hank would ever be allowed to be in a room alone with Jessie ever again after nearly beating him to death in “One Minute.”
Wrong NOHOGREG. The only time the “Fruit” is poisoned by the “Tree” is if the Fruit directly arrived for the tree. The popular example is illegally taking a Key and using it find evidence in the locker. What we have here though isn’t Hank using the book to lead to other evidence, but instead the book only gave Hank the IDEA to find actual evidence. He never has to mention the book in court. All he has to do is say he was suspicious and looked into his Brother in Law legally.
Alan’s friend is absolutely right. The police do not need a search warrant to gain evidence from your home. If the police show up at your door and ask to come in, anything illegal they might see can get you arrested right then and there. The same applies to evidence being collected. This is why you do not let them inside without a search warrant (or in Walt’s case, at least some Schraderbrau}
The book was left in plain sight, and it’s a completely normal thing to do to open a book. In no way would that be tainted evidence. The argument that it is leaves out a very crucial legal aspect that has become more and more concrete in the last couple of decades: intent. Law enforcement officers are given wide latitude when they are acting without clear intent to violate a person’s rights.
If Hank had gone to Walt’s house with the intent of searching for evidence against him, it’d be a different story. But Walt wasn’t a suspect at the time, Hank was welcomed into the house and in fact was a regular social visitor there. Writers can do what they want with that, but in the real world in which we live today, that evidence would almost certainly be admissible.
And keep in mind that Hank is working with several boxes of evidence that was gathered before he found the book. He probably doesn’t even need it.
But the evidence in this situation is not the presence of the book, but the text within the book, which is not in plain sight. Do you think if you let a police officer into your home and they see a folder that the contents of the folder are automatically admissible? That’s not how it works.
And again, Hank didn’t file it into evidence immediately and it’s been nearly a week since he took it from the House. Chain of custody is a huge deal in determining evidence’s admissibility in criminal cases.
Jay CJay, Hank didn’t need the book? On what planet are you on? He’d be investigating Heisenberg for a year and had pretty much moved on from the case because the trail was cold and there was no evidence pointing at Walt (that Hank and and rational person could see from his position) until he found the book.
None of the evidence Hank is attempting to gather comes as a direct result of the book, only his suspicion and personal knowledge does. It’s been made pretty clear that Hank is attempting on his own to find actual usable evidence for this very reason. Jay CJay’s point was that he doesn’t NEED the book as evidence. Sure, he needed it to know, but that’s irrelevant if he finds the proper evidence.
While Dweezy is a bit harsh, his reasoning is correct. Illegally obtained evidence is one thing, inspiration is another, and not something you can challenge in court. Just because the book made him realize Walt was a possible suspect does not invalidate anything unconnected to the book he might turn up. No attorney is going to get up in court and move to strike Jesse’s testimony from the record because Hank was inspired to talk to Jesse by a book he read without a warrant. There is no indication he is going to use the book in court (and fruit of the poisoned tree or not, any decent lawyer would destroy the notion that the admiration of a fellow chemist who became a meth cook proves that Walt has done anything wrong), or as probable cause to obtain a warrant to gather other evidence (for the same reason – it might be reasonable common sense proof, but it would not hold up before a judge).
I don’t believe the book would be used as evidence (and let’s face it, there isn’t going to be a trial) but Hank had no clue whatsoever that Walt was the man he was looking for until he found that book. Without that book, no matter how much evidence he got he might have never connected Walt with Heisenberg hence everything he uses against him may be inadmissible. Perhaps the only legal way he could nail Walt is if someone comes in (like Jesse) and without any prompting from Hank about Walt, giving him up.
I don’t think that Hank is using the book as evidence. The book is just the reason why he started to suspect Walt.
He went to Skylar immediately and wanted her to confess everything. That confession would’ve been usable evidence. This is also the reason why he’s talking to Pinkman – he wants a witness. The book itself wouldn’t prove anything, Walt could say that Gale Boetticher was his old friend and gave him the book years ago.
No one has also mentioned that Hank and Marie would be facing severe sanctions from the drug money used to pay for Hank’s rehab. That’s possession of illegal money.
Nor would the book provide much, if any evidence. The only thing it indicates is the possibility of a connection between Walt and Gale. Hank needs solid evidence that Walt has been producing and selling drugs, and murdering people.
Poor Hank and Marie. In addition to Hank being pretty much unemployable for the foreseeable future (assuming he nails Walt), he has the additional hit to his reputation because his rehab was funded by Heisenberg, even though Hank and Marie didn’t know it at the time (just like all the agents who were friends of Gus Fring). Skyler’s lucky all Marie did was slap her; she should’ve knocked her out.
Reading a book at your own brother-in-law’s house (as a result of needing reading material on the can, not as a result of looking for evidence) hardly strikes me as an illegal search for the reasons mentioned by others. Removing the book from the house may call the admissibility of the book and it contents only (which, again, proves nothing) into question, but the notion that it would effectively bar Hank from doing any investigating into Walt whatsoever is absolutely absurd. If Skyler had testified at Hank’s urging, her testimony would be admissible. Hell, she didn’t even know that Walt was in possession of the book, so her testimony would be completely unrelated to it.
Now, the GPS is a different story, I think. If Hank used the GPS to track Walt to his cache of illegal money, I’m fairly certain that the money would be excluded, since it was discovered as a result of an illegal search. Then again, there are exceptions to the fruit of the poisonous tree doctrine. For example, if Skyler voluntarily told Hank about the location of the money, then it would be rendered admissible.
Hey Dweezy? You know that thing where I tell commenters to be polite to one another? And to talk about the show and not each other? I kinda think that calling another commenter a moron and making jokes about him being murdered is a violation of that rule. Deleted, deleted, deleted.
As a legal expert, from watching so many police procedurals (it’s a joke, son), few things about admissibility of evidence are totally and dried. And this case wouldn’t be seem one. ‘Fruit of poisonous tree’ would apply if for example it was a notebook Hank found and the notebook mentioned other pieces of evidence which Hank/DEA then went ahead and gathered. But it’s not AFAIK ‘FOPT’ doesn’t apply to any evidence against someone just because a piece of information inadmissible as evidence gave investigators the idea to look at that person as a suspect in the first place. And that’s really all that happened here.
The book might not be admissible given that Hank stole it from the house, but I’m not sure how fruit of the poisonous tree applies, as it didn’t lead him directly to any next piece of evidence. It just put the idea in Hank’s head that Walt could be a drug dealer.
The book would be fine as Hank’s initial finding and reading of the book would not qualify as government action. He was acting as a private citizen at the time and thus not subject to the limits imposed by the Fourth Amendment. The actual taking of the book is more iffy, as at that point it could be said that Hank had begun an investigation as an officer. It’s a close close call in that regard.
The GPS tracker would definitely be illegal, however, under U.S. v. Jones. That case only came out a year or two ago, though. As such, it’s easy to believe that Hank would use the GPS tracker without a warrant as the show is taking place in, I believe, 2009.
Hi – Former government prosecutor and Fourth Amendment expert here. Hank did not violate the Fourth Amendment in reading a book left out for guests in the home to read. His subsequent interviews based on the knowledge he gained by reading the book are thus not fruit of the poisonous tree.
Hank probably violated the Fourth Amendment in seizing the book without a warrant. There is an exigent circumstances exception that allows warrantless seizures of evidence, but there is no indication that was met here. The book itself may or may not be excluded as evidence, however. The government would likely try to prove it would inevitably have been seized under a warrant or other lawful manner, and so the exclusionary rule/suppression should not apply. I haven’t looked, but I think the Tenth Circuit (New Mexico) entertains that argument.
Hank may or may not have violated the Fourth Amendment in putting a GPS tracker on Walt’s car. The U.S. v. Jones decision simply rules that this action is a “search.” But it did not say that a warrant is required; probable cause or even reasonable suspicion may be enough. Hank didn’t have probable cause in my view, but he may have had reasonable suspicion.
I think also, the critical point that might be missed, is the exact fact that Hank is operating inside of some grey area. Should we be surprised that the taint of Walter White is drawing Hank down a path where he both ignores commonsense police work and is willing to do whatever — and I mean whatever — it takes to nail WW? The earlier comments that mention Kavanaugh from The Shield have the right of it: men like Walter White are so rotted to the core, that it is inevitable that the taint rubs off on those with seemingly good intentions. This is the reason I don’t have a problem with Hank’s actions: he is still feeling it out, but I think it is clear he is down the path to meting out his own brand of justice by any means necessary, blinded by his own sense of what is right.
Marie and Skyler made my heart hammer oh so very violently. Tensest scene Marie has been in so far.
Is it just me or has Marie looked especially attractive in season 5.b? There’s been a warmth and depth to her that we’ve not seen before.
agreed – excellent shot of skylar frantically walking through the hallway. i thought skylar was going to turn into mrs. heisenberg right then and there and kill marie!
I agree with you, Papoon. I also thought she looked so young, even had an innocent look about her, in the scene with Skyler. Definitely something different about her.
I was surprised that Skylar didn’t get physical with Marie when she tried to take Holly.
Marie has always been beautiful. She’s the purple rose of Albuquerque.
I’ve noticed, too, that Marie looks different lately. That, along with her maternal instincts kicking in with Holly, makes me wonder if she is going to turn up pregnant. That seems like an odd complication to throw into these last few episodes, but also appropriate in some ways.
There was speculation at the end of 5.8 that she was pregnant. She mentions taking prenatal vitamins, but for other reasons.
That would explain why her hair is longer and shinier than ever. Are we off topic yet?
Another female character of note who Alan didn’t mention is Walt’s school principal…
Oh, Omagus beat me to it…
Next door neighbor Carol.
Asst Mgr at Los Pollos Hermanos.
Dear god. I think I’m in love with Michelle MacLaren. Someone get this woman an Emmy already.
This. I’m trying really hard to think of TV directors who have been consistently better. *Maybe* Clark Johnson but nobody else comes to mind.
Amen!
Well, Joss Whedon comes to mind…
Meldrick!
Whedon is very good. He’s not better.
Whedon is a better creator and writer than director. He doesn’t have a great eye for visuals.
Whedon can shoot a coherent fight scene. That puts him head and shoulders above most film directors today.
But no, there’s nothing in his directing that is visually compelling, and while he can handle ensembles, that’s mostly because he treats everyone pretty much the same.
Tim Van Patten, maybe Alan Coulter
Loved the Christian Leboutin heels, first seen climbing down the ladder, then matching the blood as they walk by the bodies.
I do not see this slowing down, heavens.
What are the chances Walt Jr. cashes the pick 3 and proudly presents his father with a crap gift he spent the $150 on.
That would be the Fargo approach: a fortune buried that no one will ever find.
Where was Jr. in this episode? He missed out on some tense happenings in the house. Hanging out with Louis I guess?
There were 6 numbers and one of them was 3 digits. Does that happen in the lottery.
Yea Alan, Fargo was the first thing that went through my mind when Walt starting burying the money… I have a feeling that it’s location will die with Walt… And then years down the road, some real life treasure hunters that think Breaking Bad was based on actual events will end up getting lost in the desert looking for it … Hopefully no one gets hurt
Jim- they were “pick 3”- style tickets; you pick a number from 001 to 999 and win 500 or 600 bucks or so if your number hits.
@sepinwall: “”That would be the Fargo approach: a fortune buried that no one will ever find.”
The opening scene with the guy finding a wreck and a bunch of money reminded me a lot of No Country For Old Men. Not just the idea, but the camera angles.
Yeah, I get the feeling they’re foreshadowing the money being lost forever, and also the possibility Walt lives but will never find it again.
I also said out loud that I have a feeling no one will ever see that money again. The last shot of the series may be a lingering shot of that desolate spot in the desert.
Wasn’t the last number on the compass 50, not 52? Or am I the one with an eye problem (yes, I do wear glasses)? :-)
@Sepinwall: Fargo is what I immediately thought of, specifically that this, sadly, could set off the same kind of tragic incident as this: [brainerddispatch.com]
@Nat King Kong,
It could, except it’s less likely given that the real world coordinates point here:
[goo.gl]
Peter, I don’t really think someone’s going to go looking for it (I still find it hard to believe someone actually thought Fargo was real life), but the Fargo incident is one of the first things that popped into my head when watching Walt bury his loot…
“That would be the Fargo approach: a fortune buried that no one will ever find.”
Well it wouldn’t work out that way because lottery numbers are publicly published. If his ticket was a winner, then all he would have to do is get the newspaper for the day he won.
On the Breaking Bad podcast they said the coordinates pointed to the show’s old production studio, I do believe, and they picked that because they were afraid that if they gave the real location someone might do something foolish. Liability!
Nothing makes me more certain that this will have all been for nothing (money-wise, anyway) than Walt saying “this can’t have been for nothing.” I mean, also burying the money in secret in the desert while you’re practically on death’s door.
I’m getting a hunch that the show’s last scene will somehow involve some dude walking in the desert and stumbling upon Walt’s treasure
I still would like to believe that Todd is season 2 Landry who got himself a new identity after his killing spree. I mean, look! he was so polite. that’s so Landry!
also, I have literally never heard Bill Burr’s character referred to by a name. now I know. thanks, Alan.
And if Huell and Bill Burr aren’t in the Better Call Saul spinoff (presuming they survive), that show can go straight to hell.
in all seriousness, that was a beautiful episode. Love Michelle MacLaren
in all seriousness, that was a beautiful episode. Love Michelle MacLaren
He’s been called Kuby at least once before (in “Dead Freight,” maybe?), and Walt mentions the name here when he’s giving the duffel of cash to Saul in the alley behind his office.
thank you! also, I’m going to be really sad when the comments on this article become sexist and anti-Skylar.
not saying that anti-Skylar comments are always sexist, but they…tend to be.
I wonder if Vince Gilligan purposely makes Todd act like Landry, as some kind of call back to FNL or if that is just the only way Jesse Plemmons knows how to act. I like to think that it is a call back to FNL. You would think a person raised in such a rough family would be a little more impolite.
Todd is such a nice young man, too. “Ma’am, just take my hand as I guide you through the murder scene you ordered. Be with you the whole time.”
I was waiting for Huell to pass out sleeping on the cash, and Bill Burr to have to roll him off it to meet the deadline.
Oh, and Hank’s approach to Skylar was… puzzling. The diner scene where he immediately absolves her of all crimes and sees her as a victim – I could not understand if that was a tactic, or he really meant it and was projecting feeling duped and victimized by Walt unto her.
The sending his wife to negotiate with Skylar though was pure tactics, and, uh, not very smart. Marie is not exactly a rational agent.
Lastly, I want to commend Breaking Bad for using Breaking Bad from last week as its own lead-in. Last couple of seasons, I had to catch a minute or two (or sometimes five) of some abomination that made me hit the mute button and keep channel surfing: Small Town Security, the Killing, and etc. Good call to use Breaking Bad to promote Breaking Bad.
@ Greg Grant
The way Hank acted was a little weird in how pushy he was about getting it all on tape NOW, but I chalked it up to Hank being freaked out and needing confirmation that he wasn’t crazy. As for Hank thinking Skylar was innocent, Marie tells Skylar later that Hank thinks she found out about Walt around the time Skylar walked into the pool in front of them, and not since before his near-fatal confrontation with the Cousins. He probably sees that act now as a cry for help, which it kinda was.
And I don’t think Hank sent Marie in as an agent. I think he told Marie his suspicions after meeting with Skylar, and Marie probably insisted on going to see her sister to see if it was true.
I think Hank truly thought Skylar was a victim of Walt’s, and didn’t realize she was complicit until the whole “Am I under arrest?” fit she threw. He probably thought she was too scared of Walt and wouldn’t talk if Walt got to her first; hence, all the pressure to get her to spill NOW.
@Franetic: I think you are spot on about Marie. It is exactly in line with her character to insist upon seeing Skylar right away to confront Skylar after he informed her of his suspicions about Walt as Heisenberg. Though clearly she had tremendous concern for Holly & once Skylar wasn’t complicit in the take down of Heisenberg she was prepared to remove the innocent child from the situation. That scene tore me up emotionally! I didn’t know who to root for?!!?! Clearly Skylar cares a lot about her children but Marie taking her child away from her is a really tough emotional spot to be in as a viewer.
Also, If Skylar did give information to Hank about Walt, would that be admissible in court? Spousal privilege is certainly something that Skylar could use to avoid having to testify against her husband, but what if she voluntarily testifies against him? Could Saul compel her in court to keep quiet? I guess my question is does Walt have the right to a wife who must keep his secrets safe? I’m not a lawyer but that’s the first thing that came to mind when Hank pulled out the tape recorder.
YES of course Skylar needs a lawyer! duh!
And Hank… desperate. He only has suspicions and a lot of circumstantial evidence but he is a desperate man.
I’m no lawyer, but doesn’t spousal (marital) privilege ends where conspiracy to commit a crime begins, and there is also the whole on-going criminal enterprise thing?
Skylar cannot be compelled to be a witness against Walt’s crime, but she can testify to lessen the burden of her own crime (conspiracy after the fact and etc.).
I always refer to Todd as Landry and my girlfriend who has never watched FNL that breaking bad is indeed a spinoff. Katims/Giliigan magic.
I disliked Skyler in the early going, but became increasingly sympathetic to her (and the opposite toward Walt), especially in the hard-to-watch scene when an especially odious Walt violates her (“It gets easier”) as we watch her terrorised face that he cannot see. And like Ideemo, I’m troubled by the Skyler hatred so abundantly found online.
Getting back to the missing hand job: shouldn’t we all be a little outraged by this censorship? Did Vince sign off on the edit? Why did this even happen?
“Getting back to the missing hand job” I will use this line at work this week. This I command.
Landry would cook a lot better than 73%.
Great review. Nice choice of “taut” to describe the episode – Both from a standpoint of dramatic tension and the tightness of the narrative. This was Heisenberg-level purity, with every single scene being legitimately great and important.
Alan, I appreciate your comments about the fan’s reaction to Skyler. For me, I’m a dude, and i’ve alwaysI thought the most sympathetic character on the show was skyler, and I was a bit confused about all the hate towards her. However, I saw the 48 min pilot, and not the original full length one. Had I seen the half-hearted hand job, my perception of her may have been totally different (not much would piss me off more than seeing a wife giving her already emasculated husband a half-ass hand job on his 50th birthday! That’s wrong on so many levels!). Anyway, being that I’m still rooting for Walt, I thought it was almost heartwarming in some twisted way that Skyler stuck by his man. (Or did she just stick by the money?!)
I’d just like to go on record, as a female, and say that the emasculation of Walter White is not all down to his wife. Walter White did a fair amount of his own emasculation by screwing his life up monumentally with Gray Matter, etc., down to starting the meth lab with Jesse, then pursuing the drug kingpin chimera. These things he did on his own. I think it is also safe to say that no one believes that Skyler was victimized by Walt, she is the author of her own downfall. Equal responsibility. The only person who hasn’t taken responsibility for their actions, and this might be minor, is Marie. She has never apologized, I don’t think, for getting Sky into trouble in Season 1, and I don’t support Marie for one moment taking Holly.
Marie did apologize.
any wife still willing to give a handjob, even half-heartedly – is ok in my book! that scene actually made her more likable, in my eyes.
I think the show actually did a good job of depicting how Skyler is just as trapped and unfulfilled in that marriage as he is. And that is the point of the half-hearted handjob – not that she is a bitch and she doesn’t care, but that there is a general lack of passion.
Also, and this goes to Alan’s description of how the show portrays women, the show does that with ALL its character, not just the women. There are exceptions (Mike, for instance), but generally the show does a close-up introduction of a quirky detail (Walt as a feeble science teacher, Jesse as a stupid screw-up, Gus as mild-mannered fast food restaurant manager, Hank as a loud-mouth douchebag etc etc), then a “backwards reveal” à la Hitchcock. Hitch used this method to establish scenes in a single shot in his films, but the series uses this method more slowly, over several scenes or episodes. Lydia’s introduction is her mis-matched shoes, yes, but before the end of that episode we see her handle the situation and doing her job which includes participating actively in a phone conference held ostensibly in her second language.
@Athabasca : I honestly don’t see the ’emasculation’ of Walter White much at all. I see that he feels that way, and all that contributes to it – it’s obvious. But his emasculation is only a thing if you subscribe to certain definitions of manhood that include things like male authority and professional success and respect from others and strength and all those things Walt evidently subscribed to. And see where it leads him! He’s a wildly successful murderer and drug kingpin who is the boss and feared by everyone, including everyone he was once close to and his wife, who can’t wait for him to die. Great! What a man.
Seen in a ‘WW feels emasculated’ light, Breaking Bad is a great deconstruction of views on manliness.
This sexism stuff is garbage. Maybe some people hate female characters for that reason, but it is intellectually lazy to dismiss everyone with a problem with their behavior under the claim of sexism. The same goes for similar female characters, like Carmella Soprano or Margaret Shroeder/Thompson, with Corinne Mackey to a much lesser degree, and Betty Draper in an entirely different angle. With Skyler, Carmella & Margaret, their husbands are the monsters and no measuring stick applies, because damned is damned, and who’s going to quibble about a few degrees either way?
The problem with the wives is the hypocrisy and the attempts (by the wives or the producers & viewers) to manipulate bad circumstances into excuses for unrelated bad behavior.
In the beginning, Sklyer treated Walt badly without the mitigating knowledge of how he deserved it, karmically speaking. In the middle, there was a brief period where she was a sympathetic victim, but which she forfeited very quickly with her complicity and arrogance. Her whole character arc since finding out about the meth has been a parallel of Walt finding her cigarette pack in the toilet, and using it to claim the moral high ground.
That’s the problem with Skyler. Walt is evil, and the show has made no bones about that. His rationalizations are meant to be seen through and taken with a grain of salt. Skyler, on the other hand, claims to be better than him and above him, and those claims, and her failure to live up to him, are why she is despised, while Walt’s transgressions are taken in stride. There is a fourth-wall sort of compact between the show and viewers to put up with Walt’s evil to tell his story. Skyler’s refusal to fish or cut bait is not covered in that compact.
That’s probably why Gemma & Rita are so beloved on Sons of Anarchy and Dexter, respectively. They pick a side of the line and stick with it. Rita never remonstrated with Dexter for his murders to gain domestic points or cover her own lesser transgressions, and Gemma never bothers trying to claim some objective moral superiority, and is in many ways, more honest than her husband or son regarding the sets of rules each chooses to live by.
It’s not so much sexism as commitment to values. Walt’s character is committed to one set (or lack thereof, along with many other characters), and Hank & Marie live by another, Mike still another. Skyler pays lip service to one, functions according to another, and uses her set of values as a measure of her superiority to Walt. Tony Soprano was a self-serving hypocrite with a contemptible degree of self-pity, but he at least stuck with a set of rules that supported his behavior. Carmella kept citing the rules of society and church, even as her own behavior was largely deficient by her own chosen standard. Meanwhile, the couple in “The Americans” does not seem to have fans as consistently divided along the lines of the characters’ gender – viewers either sympathize with or hate them as a couple – because the husband and wife are on the same page. If that show was about a deep-cover agent with a native born & initially clueless spouse, it would be a different story, I think, for many viewers. .
If there is sexism, it is in the writers consistently portraying women in this manner, not in the viewers who are pointing out the emperor’s lack of clothing.
As far as the whole male-centric “emasculation” theme, I recall having a whole ton of “literature” in college shoved down my throat by professors who defended the equally destructive and reprehensible female characters by citing their lack of agency and being kept down by social mores and legal restrictions.
I agree with Athabasca…
Speaking as a man, it’s my opinion that most emasculated men are that way because they, ahem, emasculate themselves by behaving in ways that make people close to them lose all respect for them.
>>Rita never remonstrated with Dexter for his murders to gain domestic points or cover her own lesser transgressions<<
Rita never knew about the murders, although it's possible Trinity told her about Dexter right before he killed her.
I also didn’t see the hand job as a pivotal scene, did see it, doubt I would feel much differently about any of the characters if I hadn’t. I agree with Athabasca that the central issue with Walt is Gray Matter, though OTOH we don’t fully learn that for a long time, and perhaps Walt is only coming to realize it himself as the show progresses. But I never thought Skyler’s domineering was Walt’s central problem. I wouldn’t say she I like or identified with her all that much as a character, now either. But I don’t think I’ve been a Skyler hater.
Put me in the camp that has always liked Skyler. I remember the anti-Skyler comments starting in response to her “nagging” Walt about where he was all the time. The comments pointed out that we knew that Walt was up to bad things, but Skyler was being way too overbearing on her poor husband that just found out he had cancer. I disagreed. If you’ve been married to someone for a long time, a completely unexplained absence is bizarre. His first selfish act as Heisenberg was hiding his illness and pain from his wife, and pretending like it didn’t affect her or the kids. While the audience was marveling at Walter White acting out of character as Heisenberg (but mostly marveling at Bryan acting), his wife was freaking out because she also saw him acting wildly out of character. I thought Skyler’s concern (and yes, nagging) was expertly written and sympathetic, but the audience was viewing Walt’s experience from a much more distant perspective than even the protagonist.
Anyway, my opinion of Skyler dropped when she got caught up in trying to fix Ted’s dirty dealings. Those were the decisions that damned her. I’m sure she can’t see anything but the vision of a paralyzed Ted when Hank clicks that recorder on. She could get immunity on the money end, but she independent crimes of her own. But even as I’ve cringed at Skyler’s descent to hell, I still love her scenes and Anna Gunn is top notch.
Okay, I have met a drug dealer’s wife or two in my time, and though some of them try to poken’prod their husbands out of the trade, *none* of them turn down the occasional/frequent half inch of money or (real) trip to scuba dive in Belize.
NONE of them.
This is bad behavior (unless their husbands only sell ethically sourced pot.)
Skyler is a LOT worse than that. She hasn’t been technically a victim for several seasons. She might have looked like one occasionally, but that’s just bad optics.
Yes, Skyler’s role matters. Thanks for that affirmation, Alan.
And I think Jesse was channeling Skyler with that visual shot of him on the merry-go-round, which was a literal metaphor for his existence, but also evoked Skyler’s dilemma at the 4 corners monument. The merry-go-round was perfectly transected into the same four quadrants. I immediately thought of the ‘Cornered’ episode.
“Hank and Jesse despise each other, but at this point both men hate Walter White far more, and can bring about his undoing if they can ever work together.”
– This is like Victor hating Walt, but working with him to kill a bigger enemy in Gus. That is, if Jesse is ready to roll Mr. White.
You mean Tio Salamanca? I think Victor was killed by Gus with the box cutter.
Yes, meant Hector/Tio, not Victor.
I don’t think so. When it was suggested in an earlier episode that Mike would rat, Jesse stoutly maintained that Mike would never do that. Mike was a standup guy, and Jesse admired that. Jesse won’t flip either.
perhaps this leads walt to kill or want to kill jesse? especially after he said last episode “i need you to believe me – i did not kill mike”. heisenberg doesn’t want to kill jesse- but will, if he has to.
I think Jesse’s totally ratting on Walt. Jesse is too overcome with guilt–I believe he will confess to everything in an attempt to feel better, and everything includes Walt. Maybe he would’ve tried to protect Walt and leave him out of the confession originally, but now that Hank knows, I think Jesse will tell Hank the whole story. He will do anything to feel less guilty.
The odds are 50-50 that Jesse will get “a trip to Belize” in prison, or commit suicide out of guilt. Hank doesn’t have the information – the “deal breakers” (killing the kid, letting his girlfriend die) that would make Jesse actively turn on Walt and work with Hank.
I am having a tough time getting past Walt taking a 20 pound bathroom break between season 5.1 and 5.2. He is skinny.
Chemo’s a bitch
you mean hank?
And if you do mean Hank – he’s now up and about, expending a great amount of energy just walking, not lying in bed. Probably eating less junk food, too.
Fantastic Episode, Fantastic Review! Keep it up, Alan!
Write a comment…Another fantastic episode. This season is living up to my extremely high expectation so far. I was bawling during the scene where Marie tried to take the baby.
The lawyer in me has to make one nitpicky point. There is no way Skyler would be allowed to testify against Walt in Court. Walt can invoke the spousal privilege to keep her from saying anything. Her testimony could help in the investigation, but Hank and his crew would have to find more to actually get Walt convicted.
Here’s a link for more info:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Of course, maybe the spousal privilege doesn’t exist in this universe. I would doubt that though, seeing as how most of the show seems to take place in the real world.
Doesn’t spousal privilege just mean that a spouse cannot be compelled to testify against their spouse against their will? It doesn’t mean a spouse can legally forbid his or her spouse from testifying against him or her. That is just absurd. Domestic violence would be a pretty easy crime.
My understanding of spousal privelege is that it can be invoked by either spouse and must be waived by both parties. Furthermore, it does not cover conspiracy, so theoretically Skyler could be compelled to testify against Walt about the money laudering, since she was an active participant in it (assuming she was immunized, otherwise her Fifth Ammendment privelege would allow her to refuse to testify), but all that Skyler learned of Walt’s drug business would be communications that were covered by the privelege unless Walt and Skyler chose to waive it. Aside from their conspiratorial communications, the only things Skyler could be compelled to testify about would be evidence that she observed independent of what Walt told her. Her compelled testimony would likely not be enough to tie Walt to his meth business, but they could potentially go the Al Capone route and get him on tax evasion.
The thing that always bugs me about the portrayal of spousal privelege is when a movie or tv show has a couple get married to protect themsleves with it. The privelege isn’t retroactive, so everything prior to the marriage would still be fair game.
A victim of a crime commited by their spouse would not be bound by privelege from testifying against him or her.
TMCauliffe, there are 2 spousal privileges, one that prevents a spouse from being a witness against the other spouse against her will and another that prevents a spouse from testifying about a confidential marital communication.
The first privilege is held by the testifying spouse (in this case, Skyler) and can be waived by that spouse. So if Skyler wants to testify against Walt, she can, but she doesn’t have to. Walt would have no say in whether she testifies.
The marital communication privilege, in contrast, may only be waived if *both* spouses consent. So if Skyler wants to testify that Walt confessed to cooking meth to her, she could only do that if Walt agrees. The marital communication privilege survives the marriage, so even if they were to get divorced, she could not testify about statements made in confidence during the marriage. The marital communication privilege does not apply to divorce actions or spousal abuse actions or the like.
jesus, this isn’t MATLOCK – its breaking bad! there are a lot of posts here pointing out illegalities. i dont think this show is intended to be ANALyzed in that way, hehe.
Everybody knows a husband and wife can’t be convicted of the same crime.
There are multiple versions of the privilege (which have been mentioned above). In fact, the decision to bring charges in state or federal court could be influenced by whichever is more likely to procure her testimony.
Again my extensive knowledge of the law based on TV (ha ha)says John (who seems to also actually know what he’s talking about) is right. Skyler could make a deal for immunity in return for testifying about things she saw (the huge flow of money, the laundering of it, the chemical trailer hidden in the car wash, probably dozens of smaller things we might glean re-watching each episode, things which connect to other evidence the govt might independently find). What she couldn’t do would without Walt’s consent would be to testify to Walt’s oral admissions of criminal activity. But she could be very dangerous to Walt. It’s not an unrealistic fictional universe if Walt fears that.
Spousal privilege is a law that has been misconstrued in film a LOT. Tons of old movies (40s and 50s) recount it as if a spouse CANNOT testify against his/her spouse. Obviously, this is not the case, and hard to believe the writers of those films were so lazy. One cannot be compelled to testify against their spouse. Big difference.
This did cross my mind during the scene at the diner.
Wasn’t spousal privilege already mentioned in a previous season when Skyler DID see a lawyer? I think Skyler knows this, and that is part of the reason she did not want to talk to Hank and suggested she have a lawyer present.
As amazing as this episode was, the best part was that Herc from Friday Night Lights is helping Landry carry on his serial killer ways….
He showed up for a bit in last season’s finale and I’d hoped that wasn’t the last we’d see of Herc/Devil.
I feel like I gotta say this again: there’s NO way Landry is cooking 73% meth.
Landry is a solid 94% underoverachiever.
Ohhh Billy redface Burr. So weird seeing him on this show. You’d never know that he was the funniest stand-up comedian on the planet.
i know, right! a very powerful comedian cast on this show – and we’d never know it! even hull is hilarious in real life. i hope all 3 of them do well in Saul’s spinoff show.
So I’ve done the internet tour of the episode recaps and there’s a reason why I always start here first. Great, smart and thoughtful stuff, Alan. Thanks very much.
In the beginning of Season 3, all of the characters wore little blue ribbons as a show of support for those who died in the plane crash… Tonight, Saul still has the ribbon on his lapel. Incredible attention to detail.
Tremendous.
I’m not sure he’s ever been without it since the Season 3 premiere. I think the plane crash is one of the few story missteps in the series (it was just a little too much to me in a series that is so incredibly grounded), but I’ve always loved that particular detail.
The best part is that it’s still there for him to milk class action lawsuits out of the crash.
What’s not grounded about a plane crash?
/rimshot
*Tip of the hat*
It amuses me to believe that the “Fire in the hole!” line was a shout-out to Kevin Rankin’s role on Justified.
Todd is a psycho. Great performance
Todd is a psycho. Great performance
Remember that scene in 5.1 where Walt and Jr are watching Scarface and they jokingly talk about how great the ending is because everyone dies? And isn’t the gun Walt has in the trunk the same one as Tony Montana’s little friend?
Serious foreshadowing there I think. Anyhow, tonight’s episode was epic, it was great to really see s–t hit the fan like that with Skyler and Marie.
It could have been foreshadowing. However, that seemed almost too obvious to the extent I wonder if it was foreshadowing, or if implied a self-awareness wherein they have to do something OTHER than everybody dying. I suppose we will find out in six more weeks.
-Cheers
I agree with Dave, I think it’s a little too blatant for this series. The real key was Skyler’s reaction to Walt’s comment…for HER it was potential reality, but I’m not sure that necessarily means that it was foreshadowing for the series as a whole.
Scarface has an M16 (AR 15) with a grenade launcher. I think Vince even mentioned that on the Nerdist podcast last week.
Not at all the same kind of weapon. Tony Montana’s “little friend” was an AR-15 rifle (with an added grenade launcher). Walt’s new toy is (or will be) an M60 machine gun.
Yes, he doesn’t have Tony Montana’s gun. he has Animal Mother’s gun from Full Metal Jacket
“A few scenes earlier, Hank acknowledges to Marie what we’ve all known: that the moment he turns Walt into the DEA, his career ends.”
I am apparently the outlier here. I do not think it necessarily means that. Hank going after Walt is the most selfless thing he could do, and he is doing it DESPITE the tremendous personal cost to him and those closest to him.
However, to an extent, that is unimportant. What IS important (to me at least) is Hank believes that. Whether he is right or not, it still shows us two things. First, what Hank is willing to give up to do the right thing. Second, the way he says it, it makes it all too clear just how much Hank is torn up about all of this. He knows this on an intellectual level. However, it shows he is in-the-moment and emotionally torn up about this. This whole episode worked quite well in making me feel Dean Norris was truly the protagonist, and more than that the “Hero”, of the show. Although really, the whole case was incredibly solid. I also thought it was an especially strong episode for Anna Gunn as Skyler. The Skyler/Marie scene, especially with Baby Holly, was gutting.
I did have to wonder, where’s Walt Jr.? Have we even seen him yet this season?
-Cheers
I think Hank’s right. He has spent so much time on this case, a case that his superiors consider closed. He’s been told to stop spending money on it. At best when the truth comes out, he will look incompetent in front of his superiors and his team, at worst complicit.
I’m not sure he’s put this together at this point, but his rehab was paid for with meth money. That will certainly be investigated.
And Walt Jr. is having breakfast with Lewis.
Dave I, I agree with you. Hank would be fired for failing to identify his brother-in-law within a year when Hank’s the only one pushing to keep the case open? Embarrassing yes. Fireable I don’t get.
His predecessor lost his job for being too close to Gustavo Fring. It would be completely inconsistent for Hank to not lose his job under the same circumstances.
You guys are projecting what you think an ideal DEA ought to be onto this rather than how things would likely operate.
I don’t think Hank would necessarily be fired. Everyone else at the DEA wanted to close the books on the blue crystal after Gus’s death, but Hank kept doggedly pursuing Heisenberg. If the end result was Walt’s glistening scalp, I think Hank would be seen as a hero. His boss had gotten too cozy with Gus — but if had eventually caught on and nailed Gus, it might have been different.
if for nothing else, hank’s a goner simply cuz his healthcare – after being shot – was paid with meth money. the pols will run from this like their hair is on fire
agreed in both points – leaving walt jr. off screen is lazy writing (along with the use of Jesse thus far).
i also agree that hank’s career wouldn’t end. DJ’s point about using the money for healthcare is a good point for being fired – but in the end his healthcare costs were because he got shot because of the meth business in the first place – it wasn’t like walt’s money was fueling a greedy ambition of hanks.
I guess they didn’t want to deal with the Walt Jr. fall-out in the same episode they were dealing with so much else, but his absence seemed really bizarre in such a family-centric hour.
Mainly bouncing this back @ Jaxemer11, Brendan, & JerseyRudy…
First, when it all comes out (presuming it does), we have Walter White being a legitimate mastermind. EVERYBODY except Hank failed to catch him. I will never see how him being Hank’s brother-in-law overshadows him catching such a slippery kingpin with such a great cover story.
Second, Hank is innocent of where his rehab money came from. It would be looked into, sure. However there would really be no evidence supporting Hank being culpable in any way regarding that. He was an innocent victim.
Finally, the point on Gus is interesting. Gus cost Hank’s boss his job, sure. However, who lead to Gus’ downfall? Hank found Gus’ fingerprints in Gale’s apartment which really led to everything that followed.
I will grant JerseyRudy that we are sympathetic to Hank. However, his track record and this discovery that, presuming he goes forward with it, will come out of nowhere and bring down a (now retired) meth kingpin myth at this point that nobody else was even aware existed? Even with the media hype for the negatives, the man is still a hero who is innocent of any wrongdoing and will have brought down Heisenberg at great personal loss of family and potentially prestige through his own tenacity and unflinching sense of morality. He also has the history to back up that story much more than the one they might try to present of a man who used drug money to pay for doctor bills and whose brother-in-law was a drug producer. Even guilt-by-association in the trial by popular opinion would not stand up to that consistent and impressive history. I have read or seen documentaries on a few somewhat similar cop stories and finding out somebody close to you was guilty of wrongdoings did not damn their whole careers.
I would like to believe Hank & Marie (if they even make it out alive, hardly a guarantee on a show like this) move just for a fresh start and are heralded as heroes in some new gig. It could be uncomfortable for all the reasons everybody cited, for Hank AND his co-workers. Or they could see him as more of a hero. Regardless, I really want to believe that this noble act on Hank’s part does not destroy his entire career, much less his life.
-Cheers
The predecessor didn’t lose his job simply for being too close to Gus Fring. He lost it because his closeness made him unwilling (despite Hank’s evidence)to pursue Gus time and time again. And that time lost eventually caused a nursing home to be blown up.
The comparable would be if Gomez wanted to go after Hank and Hank would not allow it. That is not the case here.
He’s actively covering up an attempted kidnapping of an infant by his own wife. I think he’s well off the reservation by now.
Who paid for his rehab and whether he should’ve known earlier become academic in comparison.
@Kid Zemo…What?!!! He’s “actively covering up an attempted kidnapping?” You mean, the one where his wife picked up his niece, to protect her from the kingpin of the biggest Meth empire in the Southwest? The one that never got out the front door, because he stopped it? And the one which for fairly obvious reasons were not and will never be reported reported? How is he “off the reservation? I am genuinely not getting how this shows Hank has lost it.
As for how his rehab was paid for and how he should have magically known his unassuming chemistry teacher brother-in-law was Heisenberg and used Meth money to pay for it? That would be pretty good for Miss Cleo. Still, those seem like better arguments for questioning Hank than him STOPPING his wife from taking his niece because, despite basically knowing Walt was Heisenberg, he had no evidence that would stand up. That and no actual crime had been committed, seeing as how he stopped and defused the situation as much as possible. I suspect the police have more to worry about than Hank’s wife attempting-but-not-actually-succeeding in taking Holly from the White residence. Especially since no crime actually took place seeing as how he stopped it, and no charges are being filed so what would they even do with Marie?
I am inclined to amicably disagree with you.
-Cheers
Simple:
Have Skylar’s parental rights been removed? No.
Did Marie attempt to remove Holly from Skylar? Yes.
Did she knowingly do so against Skylar’s will? Yes.
What is that called? Attempted kidnapping.
Does Hank know that the attempted kidnapping occurred? Yes.
Does Hank have a professional obligation to report felonies to the authorities? Yes.
Is what Marie did in front of him a felony? Yes.
What is it called when a law enforcement officer fails to report a felony? Cover-up.
I was glad for that scene in at least somewhat helpful in putting Hank’s thoughts out in the open. But it was, to me, still at least somewhat ambiguous. Hank seemed to clearly say his career was toast if all he could do was report his *suspicion* of Walt (obvious IMO). But I was less clear whether when he said (something like) ‘but if *I* could prove it’ he meant he’d still be toast career-wise (I think so) but at least he’d have made it right in his own mind, or whether he really thinks putting Walt on a silver platter even at this late date would save his career (I don’t see why it would). And then Marie correctly pointed out the risk he’d not only be fired but possibly go to jail if found to have known Walt was Heisenberg and not reported it.
I’m no legal expert, but it seems like the “attempted kidnapping” was merely a family squabble. If Marie had run out the door with Holly, then, it seems, you’d have an attempted kidnapping, if Skyler wanted to pursue legal action.
But again, no expert here. I just don’t see how Hank is obligated to turn his wife in for gettng into an argument with her sister about Holly under the circumstances, given that nothing really happened other than some yelling.
Legally, I do not think Hank is obligated to turn Marie in for a family squabble either. If Kid Zemo or others think so and want to go by the pure letter-of-the-law, then fine. I suppose I have got nothing other than the gray area of a police officer’s discretion. And yes, two sisters fighting where the child is not actually displaced and no charges are ever going to be filed.
That said, this does not fit under the standard rules. By the letter of the law, Hank should be reporting his suspicions & evidence of Walt. For that matter, he should have laid off on Gus way back when. I also think the “kidnapping” angle is compromised by the fact Marie was taking the child, of whom she had guardianship not very long ago, because she JUST found out said child’s father is the (at this point fairly notorious) Crystal Meth kingpin Heisenberg! She is also realizing that is why Skyler sent Holly & Walt Jr. to live with them some time ago, tried to pseudo-drown herself in the pool in front of Hank & Marie (a classic cry-for-help sort of suicide attempt), and that Skyler has been covering up for Walt’s life as a drug lord for quite some time leading up to Hank being shot.
Even if legally-speaking in the strictest sense of the word you think Hank is obliged to turn Marie in, there is no way he would, or should for that matter. It is a hard sell that this is a “cover-up” or that it was a legitimate “kidnapping” considering what we know. It is an even harder sell that Hank is “well off the reservation.” He is not reporting his wife for kidnapping because she was trying to take Holly away from the man he knows is Heisenberg, quite literally for her own safety. If that is “off the reservation,” it also juxtaposes nicely with that is the morally right thing to do. I would be curious what an actual police officer or judge would say about what Hank should have done, strictly legally speaking and also in terms of what sort of discretion a police has in that instant. That does not change my perspective that Hank is still doing what is “right” and respectable for his job as a police officer even if he did not report an attempted crime that he prevented and that will almost certainly never be filed since it would draw unwanted attention on Skyler and Walt for a whole slew of criminal activities.
-Cheers
They would say that he should report the event and allow a court to determine whether a crime really occurred. (It did. We saw it. Trying to take a baby away from its parent against their will is illegal, whether you succeed in stealing the baby or not.) I don’t know from legally obligated – IANAL but we were discussing things that could get Hank fired. I would think helping his wife hide a crime would reach that level. He’s covered up her crimes before but they were mostly petty in nature. This one is huge.
It doesn’t matter that Marie was allowed to watch Holly months ago. It doesn’t matter what Walt’s job was months ago. What matters is – does Skylar have the right to refuse to allow Marie to take Holly? Yes – her parental rights have not been nullified. Is Marie a legally recognized guardian of Holly? No – we have seen nothing to suggest that. Then Marie committed a crime in trying to take Holly. Hank didn’t prevent a crime – he witnessed a crime. When it became clear the police would be called, he convinced Marie to leave the scene of that crime and he is keeping it quiet. Professionally speaking, if that was known, it would be enough to cost him his job.
The rest of the stuff discussed in this thread is small potatoes compared to this. He is essentially an accessory after the fact to an attempted kidnapping. The fact that no charges will ever be filed does not mean that a crime didn’t occur. We saw it.
I seriously doubt the whole ‘Marie taking Holly’ thing will become a legal issue. I think it signals the end of Marie and Skyler’s relationship. Skyler is now truly alone.
I totally don’t buy the Marie/Skyler scene as compromising Hank in any way comparable to how he’s been compromised by accepting Heisenberg’s profits for his physical therapy, or just his general (arguable, from an outside view) lack of follow up earlier hints (the gas mask traced to the school etc) about Walt.
Marie held the baby in its house saying it should come with her. Hank said no Marie, you can’t do that, give it back. Not reporting that as a ‘crime’ is a trivial of technicality at most. OTOH Hank’s general situation v Walt may contain no element at all of having *knowingly* ignored or been complicit in criminal activity, but is far more damning in the real world.
You’re right. The legal issues here will never be addressed in the show. of course.
Hank and Marie may have moral defenses for what they’ve done here, but it doesn’t change the law. And Hank is sworn to uphold the law, not morality. And ‘I was just trying to protect the baby’ is a defense to try in court – not something that causes your acts to automatically be legal. You have to argue that out.
I looked it up, btw. Kidnapping is a federal felony – even trying it is a felony worth up to 20 years. And apparently Hank does have a legal obligation to report a felony that he knows about. Seems we all do. IA still NAL
@LarryC No, Marie did more than just pick up the baby and say ‘I should take her.’ She picked up the baby, grabbed the diaper bag and headed for the door. She was only stopped from leaving the house by the mother of the child PHYSICALLY blocking the door. Then she appealed to her husband to help her get out of the house with the baby.
I’m enjoying arguing the finer points of this issue but you can’t really seriously be saying that she didn’t try to leave with Holly. She did.
@KidZemo – you need to do a better job of looking things up. It isn’t a federal crime unless they can prove you crossed or attempted to cross state lines with the child. It also doesn’t fit the elements of the offense of kidnapping in New Mexico. I’m not sure where you get the idea that law enforcement officers have to report every situation they defuse as “attempted” criminal activity? It doesn’t matter, you are wrong in every way.
I don’t even know what to say about this particular stream of comments. Honest to God…
Guess the question now is does Jesse talk to Hank about Mr. White or not? It would seem, from the flash-forwards, that Walt is outed, so yes. But this show is so beautifully unpredictable, who knows.
I can’t see any reason why Jesse wouldn’t talk … especially if he can cut some kind of deal.
jesse’s been broken before and wanted badly to hurt walt. but each time, in the end, he has remained loyal to walt. a year from now walt is free. maybe this means nobody turned rat.
I would not mind an entire episode of Hank and Jesse in the box talking. I would not mind that one bit.
@Jill, I think Jesse talks. Not out of betrayal, maybe out of loyalty to Mike. I also think Jesse just does not care anymore. Plus, really Hank has nothing to spark an investigation. If that spark does not come from Jesse, I am not sure where it could come from at this point.
@Jaxemer11, Walt has saved Jesse on numerous times. I think Walt might have pushed Jesse too far, especially sending Mike on “a trip to Belize” as Saul put it. Still, Jesse & Walt have a LOT of history.
I think it will make for an interesting conversation between Jesse & Hank.
-Cheers
Would Jesse get a deal for immunity from prosecution? Or would prison serve to “free” him, spiritually, from the hell in which he currently lives? Also wonder if Hank will ever learn that Walt’s ill gotten gains were used to cover all his medical expenses. If so, will that alter his perception of Walt as the devil?
Well they got me! I was just getting into the last part of the show, and I had no idea it was about to end and the door was slammed in my face, lol! I could not believe it. I thought there were at least 10 minutes left, then I sat there staring at my computer screen thinking, you really just did this to me? lol
In addition to everything he has on Walt (which is…everything), Jesse can give the DEA a certain amount of information on Madrigal, at least as it connects to Lydia. I’d find it hard to believe, if he told the DEA everything, they wouldn’t offer him immunity and witness protection. He could pretty much hand them a huge international drug conspiracy ring.
I’m not sure Hank has as little on Walt as he claimed, though he might be reluctant to pull the pin on it, since what he has are questions about the money, and it would connect straight back to Skyler and probably not go as deep as he wants into Walt’s drug empire. He has all those medical bills that Skyler and Walt paid for him, and he has the (obviously fake and probably pretty easy to debunk with the IRS once you start pushing) story about the “gambling winnings.” If we assume he’s willing to ruin his career, and he clearly is at this point, I think he could push a decent money laundering and fraud case based on the car wash and everything else, and hope the dominios start falling.
That, plus whatever Jesse would give him about the meth cooking itself, could be pretty solid.
@Jill Adrian,
Not exactly. The flash-forwards just show Walt on the run and his house vandalized. Who is to say that his house has not been defamed because of Hank? What if Walt basically gives up Lydia and Todd to Hank in exchange for anonymity but they figure that Walt is squealing and so out him to the world by torching his house and spraying Heisenberg on his walls. The police tape could be just the cops investigating the abuse of the home.
Walt could be on the run, but not from Hank and the law. He could be on the run from Jesse after Jesse finds out about Brock and Jane. He could as Alan said be on the run from Lydia….
This whole situation makes me smile so much! A war is coming and I look forward to seeing everyone (apart from the kids!) dying in one of Vince Gilligan’s beloved Western shootouts!
I think there have been too many teasers and pictures showing Hank and Jesse together that they may not team up after all since it seems like the predictable thing. However, from Blood Money both Hank and Jesse couldn`t look Walt in the eye or at him and when they spoke they were both mumbling and talking in monotone voices as they were so disgusted with Walt. This makes me think they are on the same side.
You know, I find it interesting that there hasn’t been one redeeming or sympathetic quality to Walt since season 3. But when his family finds out about how much of a monster he is in this episode, the writers decide to now display him in an almost sympathetic light all of a sudden.! The writers are playing with our minds and twisting our morals again, and I’ve been suckered…and enjoying every last bit of it.
i dont think Heisenberg is THAT much of a monster.
i wish this show took more time to show Heisenberg at the top – a true kingpin, not just the cook. Gus Fring slit throats, Heisenberg didnt. Gus Fring walked in the line of fire to protect his guys, Heisenberg didnt.
thats not turning mr. chips into scarface…
yet!
Cos that’s not Walt. you gotta remember that no matter how bad-ass Heisenberg is, he STILL is Walter White…. I just don’t see him slitting throats like Gus!
actually it is scarface, as his “reign on the top” lasts for about as long as that little musical segment with “push it to the limit” playing and he starts heading downhill as soon as thats over
I agree with James. Sort of. Heisenberg IS a monster. However, he still (and always has) valued family, as an institution if not always Skyler. However, I DO think Walt & Skyler still love each other. I have always thought Walt loved his kids.
As for showing no redeemable qualities, I would have to disagree. As twisted and manipulative as it is, I believe Walt has on some strange level always tried to be that fatherly figure for Jesse. Maybe redeeming is not the right word. However, he has come to Jesse’s defense, saved his life in fact, and tried to mentor him.
As for why he is so sympathetic now? Part of that is he is sort of retired. He is becoming Walter again to a degree. He is a dying man who in part did this to provide for his family. He also did it to make his life more than the one he felt was unfair and unfulfilling too. Yet, his justification has always been providing for his family after the cancer got him.
I also admit, even as somebody who has always found Walt somewhat sympathetic (I am in the clear minority on that), some of that is probably Walt’s mask. He is clearly able to go from playing the role of Walt who did nothing wrong and is being unfairly accused and accosted by Hank, to being Heisenberg alluding to the fact Hank does not really know who he is, should step lightly, and was capable of taking out ten inmates in a two-minute window the last time he felt threatened. I will always have some sympathy and feel relatable to Walt for the everyman who was beaten down by life and who wanted to turn things around, make something of his life. While he went in a indefensible direction, that original plight still speaks to me even after all these years and all that has occurred since. Even with that said, some of what we see from Walt (as both Walter White AND Heisenberg) seems to be him playing a character.
So depending on what you find sympathetic now, some of that could be the genuine person that Walter White really is, some of it could just be him acting what is by now a well-rehearsed role.
-Cheers
James, he disappeared a kid to keep a secret. He nearly killed another one to get Gus Fring. He could have turned himself in for immunity to testify against Gus if he felt scared. He chose to be complicit in the destruction of innocents. He is already a monster.
Good comment, Dave, but I think that almost all of Walt’s actions toward Jesse (save for the close of Season 3 if memory servs) were with a selfish bent & often even worse. A couple that spring to mind would be Walt calling for Gale’s dismissal to reinstate Jesse as his assistant in mid-Season 3 (so that Jesse wouldn’t testify against his brother in law)& putting the screws to Jesse at gunpoint after Brock took ill at and was hospitalized thus manipulating Jesse in order to advance Walt’s (false) narrative. The latter example of course pulled Jesse away from Gustavo Fring & laid the groundwork for Walt eventually getting access to the now deceased kingpin.
In Season 5(a), you do see Walt boiling as he looks on at Mike and Jesse saying good bye to each other with palpable respect & caring between the two participants. I could see this chafing him on an individual level but I wonder more if his reaction was coming from a place of trying to keep Jesse in the business. Even if he wasn’t thinking at that level, it was just jealousy really.
You make a lot of good points about why Walt was initially relatable & why he’s a great character. I just think that Jesse has been more of a tool for him than any sort of protege. Even now when Walt isn’t sure of Jesse’s whereabouts, I don’t think his prime concern is the safety & well being of Mr. Pinkman but rather his own self preservation.
@Spiral Stairs, I think it is a fairly even mix of both. Walt is more on the selfish side of things. That said, I believe he DOES care about Jesse. It is through a layer of selfishness and definitely jealousy. He did also leave Jesse hanging when Gus took him to cook for the Mexican Meth production, which could have gotten Jesse killed.
Overall, I DO think Walt grew to love Jesse, as much as he can love anybody. Not above himself or even his empire and his intended legacy (I think the millions for Jr. & Holly may have been as much for that as their long-term well-being). I still believe there is some pure love and concern for Jesse. It is tainted by jealousy, domineering, and manipulation on Walt’s part, yet I believe it is still there to whatever degree. If not, he could have dumped Jesse for good at any number of points and made his life less complicated. That does not make him Lancelot, yet it is a somewhat redeeming quality in a mountain of otherwise irredeemable decisions. We could banter about whether Jesse is just a tool for Walt or if he is practicing some tough-love with Jesse, and neither of us has to necessarily be right or wrong. I think there are enough shades of gray in this argument to where not even Bryan Cranston or Vince Gilligan probably have a definitive answer. That is part of what makes this such a great show. It also makes for an interesting discussion.
-Cheers
@Twilight Allicorn, he “disappeared” a kid who was already dead. With Brock, he gave him what was known to be a non-lethal poison. He did so under the most dire of circumstances for him and his family. He is not Humanitarian of the Year or anything, however those could easily be viewed as acts of survival on the slippery slope of morality that comes from his decision to start cooking meth ostensibly to provide for his family after he dies.
Granted, he might have gotten immunity. However, pride kept him from taking a more honorable route, and he has been responsible for the destruction and near-destruction of countless lives (including Hank and in the flash-forwards, presumably his family) due to his actions. So I am not saying he is a great guy, just that I view making the dirtbike kid vanish and poisoning Brock a bit less damning than most. They were still horrible, yet at least understandable hard decisions (well, hard for one of us, Walt admittedly seemed pretty unmoved by it all).
-Cheers
I wouldn’t say he hasn’t had any sympathetic aspects since season 3. For example he saved Jesse in the end of season 4, if he was really a monster he could have just torched the place with Jesse inside.
Walt is bad, no doubt, but he’s not as cold bloodedly evil as someone like Mike. Viewers give Mike a pass though because he’s cool and fun.
I’m with Winstead. I haven’t had much patience over the past couple of seasons with those who continue to defend Walter White. But then in this episode, they managed to flip my sympathies back to him, and while intellectually I know they must be jerking me around, it still *feels* honest and real. Amazing, masterful work.
It was interesting how Saul mentioned about offing Hank and Walt replied with disgust that he would never do that as Hank is family. I wasn`t so sure that Walt still considered Hank family as when Skylar had left him and she mentioned Hank being family he replied `Not currently`. Also in season 4 when he was worried about Gus coming after him he made Saul make that call saying there was a cartel threat towards Hank and said that Hank doesn`t deserve to die. So he does draw the line somewhere. Interesting that it looks like Gilligan has ruled this out as a plot point already considering predictions that Walt will kill Hank. Similarly with Declan, people thought he was going to be a major player this season and he is already out. This is amazing story telling. Cheers
I found Declan a bit if a lightweight, so his getting knocked out early works for me.
@Ed W, I also think Mike has a moral core. He has done terrible things too, by helping enable Gus drug empire if nothing else. However, he still had a certain set of rules on who he would or would not harm. Mike seemed pragmatic and businesslike. I did not see him cold-blooded so much as hard, and most definitely did not see him as evil. Walt seems detached, almost reptilian at times, in his willingness to slip into the role of a man willing to do almost anything. Like masterminding a plan to take out ten inmates so they could not lead the investigation back to him, or poisoning a young child, or watching Jane choke on her own vomit (after he jostled her thus accidentally knocking her on her back while passed out high on heroin) knowing he could easily save her yet doing nothing and letting Jesse be emotionally destroyed with guilt and heartbreak. While I am perhaps guilty of rationalizing most of Walt’s actions away, he seems more inherently evil than Mike, and not just because Mike is cool and fun. Just look at their relationships with Jesse as one example of how they function at a base level.
-Cheers
The main guy is ALWAYS the sympathetic character. It’s interesting because, like real life, people are neither all good nor all bad. And SOOO much fun to cheer for a villian against the DEA.
Walt will get some punishment, but ultimately come out “winning.”
@Dave I, I disagree–I think Ed W. nailed it. Mike is cool and fun, and world-weary; he is also sweet for his granddaughter and bonded with Jesse.
However, I think because of the above, a lot of people forget when he was bullying and threatening Saul, and when he was going to cold-bloodedly execute Walt and Jesse, essentially because Jesse went after child killers, and Walt defended Jesse.
If Jesse brought the DEA Walt & Madrigal, he could get Witness Relocation + the cushy job of his choice, possibly a fair bit of cash.
The DEA has given far more to far worse men for far less reason. Frequently.
@Slackerinc, I agree, didn`t care for Declan so I`m glad the writers got rid of him.
@Dave, nice observation about Mike. Cheers
Huell’s half-joking suggestion wasn’t about the cash and Mexico, it was about romance with Bill Burr.
You just blew my mind!
/cues the Barry White
We (on the Internet) have talked a lot about the Skylar/Carmella/Betty Problem. And for a long time, I thought it was 25% narrative necessity, 5% lazy writing, and 70% ingrained sexism.
But having watched OITNB, where Larry serves the roles of wet blanket, whiny victim, and plan ruiner – I no longer blame sexism, at least among people who also hate Larry. It’s a modern stock character, but not purely a gender stereotype.
Those percentages you list vary from show to show (and even within the same show) and in the OITNB case I think it’s MUCH more about the bad writing.
I read a takedown of Skyler (&Betty, &Carmela, &….) hate somewhere that argued it wasn’t just sexism, it was that wives of protagonists, especially anti-heroes, mostoften are being framed as the moral centers of the show and therefore are tasked with stopping the protagonist from doing the stuff the audience wants to see. They’re in the way. Hence the anger.
I think the problem is that they are NOT moral centers. They tend to be hypocritical or flawed. Skylar was laundering money for Ted. Not exactly a shining example of moral righteousness. Every one thinks Walt is evil, but all of his crimes have been about self-preservation. Remember, Gus tried to kill him and replace him. Walt has become dark, but he’s never killed someone offensively, only in defense of his life or anonymity.
‘OITNB’?
Never mind – I figured it out. Acronyms sometimes take me awhile, lol.
PA, that’s pretty much what VG said at Comic Con (and what Alan alludes to up top)…audiences don’t generally relate to powerless characters who basically serve as obstacles to the behavior of the protagonist, whether they are moral or not.
DAVE – Walt killed Mike rather offensively. He even admitted it was pointless to Mike. As much as Walt has justified his actions, even he was horrified that he had ended a life out of pique. To paraphrase Marge Simpson – We’re all aware of Skylar’s problems, but compared to Walter she’s Judge freaking Reinhold!
@Dave Doesn’t matter if they’re not perfect. They’re the ones who react to the protagonist doing anti-heroic stuff. If they stray, that’s why. But in the basis they’re the ones there to provide the moral framing, the ‘you’re doing WHAT?’ questions.
“Every one thinks Walt is evil, but all of his crimes have been about self-preservation. Remember, Gus tried to kill him and replace him. Walt has become dark, but he’s never killed someone offensively, only in defense of his life or anonymity.”
That logic could be applied to Gus. It’s completely subjective and based entirely on your sympathy for one character over another. Everyone we see Gus kill are a threat to him or his anonymity.
I agree with what PA and Jonas said, a lot of the audience reaction is built into the situation of the character, obstacle to the anti-hero. And it’s not really plausible to say it’s ‘sexist’ that Tony is the 90’s mob boss rather than Carm (having grown up with a couple of kids of notable NY crime figures in the 60’s, I’d say Tony is really more of a 60’s-70’s mobster projected to the 90’s-00’s, but anyway…), or Don the 60’s ad exec rather than Betty. Housewife as protagonist is certainly a possible story line but a big variation in those cases. Even in Walt/Skyler’s case it’s well within the realm of plausibility that Skyler could be the chemical genius would be billionaire and Walt a bookkeeper, but it’s more common for that kind of person to be male (a fairly clear empirical fact of society as it is as far as I can tell, whatever the reasons might be), and hardly ‘sexist’ just because the basic story was set up that way. OTOH in OITNB it’s necessary (to tell the relatively unusual story of a women’s prison rather than the umpteenth story about a male prison) that Piper be the protagonist the audience of both sexes largely identifies with, and Larry is the annoying obstacle easy to dislike.
The Scrooge McDuck scene was a real scream, and, as has been the norm, a perfectly timed laugh. Good grief am I gonna miss this show.
And Todd is one badass dude. Should he survive maybe we could see a spinoff on him and his family. Somehow, though, I doubt they will make it.
Badass? Uh, no. Killing children and working with neo-Nazis is pathetic.
Badass: (n) A tough, aggressive, or uncooperative person.
Todd is the embodiment of “the banality of evil.”
Yes, that’s is a great observation.
“Todd is the embodiment of “the banality of evil.”
I think that has been used to describe Nazis. He comes across as a nice polite Aryan youth who would have been at home serving Hitler.
Thanks. I never even considered the fact that Todd is literally working with Nazis
Yup, great observation.
I believe it was Hannah Arendt who first established the expression. I wasn’t 100% sure, so I had to wiki that fact, and I learned she disliked the label “philosopher” so I won’t use that, but that is how I would have described her before I read that. And I THINK she did write it with Nazi bureaucrats in mind, people wjho pushed the paperwork through that resulted in millions of deaths.
“Eichmann in Jerusalem” — Eichmann’s trial at Nuremburg. Eichmann was responsible, among other things, for the efficiency of transport that took millions to their deaths. Arendt’s book focused on his career and his trial.
Loved it, but I recall you saying one time that the moment Skylar sided with Walt you’d be angry (or something like that).
I can see that changed from when you originally wrote it, and I’m glad you did.
Jesse hates Hank, but Hank now recognizes that a lot of his anger toward Jesse was misdirected.
Exactly right, Josh. Hank thought Jesse was alone in the RV when he got the call about Marie’s accident, so he laid his wrath — and beating — on him. Now he knows it was Walt pulling the strings, and Jesse was just a beneficiary.
I am in the small minority of people who has *never* cared for Hank’s character (I am Latina, and found the combination of his racism in his hometown combined with his bewildered disdain for the El Paso unit trying to learn Spanish and get inside their nemesis’ head off-putting), and found it ironically satisfying that he has so many puzzle pieces and can’t put them together into proof that will fly, much less a proof that won’t show him up as a stooge and a pawn in Heisenberg’s game…
God knows I am rooting for Walt to get his comeuppance three times filled and running over (I’m also a retired school teacher and found him to be at best an indifferent educator, as are many who know information but don’t know how to communicate it), but at this point I despair of Hank being the one to do it. If I were him, this blustery blowhard, afraid others will find out just how much his job when properly done terrifies him, I would be frozen in fear of others realizing he has been sitting with this viper in his bosom all this time…
As I recall, Hank wasn’t disdainful towards his El Paso colleagues’ knowledge of Spanish. He was embarassed to admit he didn’t know Spanish too. That whole storyline had him humbled again and again as he felt inadequate to his new assignment. As to his ethnic teasing towards Gomez, it seems clear that it’s just a part of their close relationship. They rib each other.
I actually had a pretty miserable excuse for a chemistry teacher in high school, and everybody hated his class, even those of us who usually enjoyed science. I would have loved Walter White to take over.
alan said it best- in tv, we root for the guy doing terrible things. i too, don’t care for hank’s heroic attempts in this show! but in real life, i probably would.
I don’t think Steven Michael Quezeda is a particularly good actor (though imminently likeable) so I could be wrong, but I feel – even in this episode – that he is weary of the typical ethnic jokes & other lowest common denominator fare that Hank throws out there willy nilly but that he tolerates it nonetheless. I don’t see it as particularly welcomed, but maybe I’m missing something.
That’d be ’eminently’ btw..
I think orinally Hank was supposed be an a-hole and a douchbag. I remember him saying ethinc slurs in the first season. As the show evolved his character changed and his relationship with Gomez is shown as a friendship. I don’t recall him saying anything racist recently.
Hank was always written as a blow-hard and arrogant prick, then his character evolved so that he was still an asshole but a highly capable one when it came to DEA investigations and motivating his staff. In the pilot episode, he’s showing off his gun at Walt’s birthday party and hands it to Walt at Junior’s suggestion. Walt comments that it’s “heavy,” and Hank says “that’s why they only give them to men.” What an emasculating thing to say to a family member at his own party.
He was also portrayed as racist, particularly in Season 1, betting Gomie (his “brown-skinned” partner) that the meth cook his men arrested in the raid would be “brown skinned.”
He’s an ass, alright, but he’s also the good guy.
HEADINBETWEENFESSE’SSPEAKERS – Right before he shows up on screen, Steven Michael Quezada is imminently likable.
Ha ha, well played, Jonas.
Always hated Hank. Okay, Walt has ended up responsible for his walking problem etc., blah blah, but I guess the first couple of seasons did such a good job of making me hate him, that it still hasn’t worn off. In the first episode I think, when he brings Walt along to go bust Jesse, as they get going, Hank breaks into movie music for the bust they’re about to pull: “Da da da da da da da da da…” Pretty well hated him immediately.
Anyone who thinks DEA agents are heroes doesn’t know any DEA agents.
I really enjoy these write-ups and there is always a few things that standout differently in viewer’s minds. To me, I thought the bad advice that Hank gave Skyler showed a dark side of his own. I noticed the lighting in the diner had Hank in the shadows for that scene, while Skyler (still in her lighter tones from the previous episode) was in the light. Hank was trying to get a confession, and he’s so caught up with his own ego that he will give his sister-in-law some of the worst advice I can imagine. I don’t see Hank as innocently as others. People like rules and concrete, black and white decisions. They also like their heroes and villains to be cut from the same cloth. But things don’t usually play out that way. The issues of morality are really examined in so many ways by this show. It’s the part of the show that makes it truly unique.
Also, I think Gilligan & company payed enough attention to the physical nature of burrying the barrels. We saw every barrel flipped over and handled in one way or another. I liked that detail. It has to go against intuition to play out a shoot em’ up scene with nothing but faint audio. The fact that they showed Walt moving the barrels made me feel like it was possible. And hey, they strapped a camera to one of the barrels and it probably was never used again.
Try to remember that the characters do not know all the information that we know. Hank does not know Skyler has been laundering Walt’s money all along. Sure, he is more concerned with getting Walt (I think), but it’s not as if he is trying to intimidate Skyler into confessing her own way into prison.
He’s recording a confession and telling her she doesn’t need a lawyer. It’s an example of the moral complexity of an interrogation room.
Also, he seemed to put a lot of the pieces together by explaining that he understood her behavior and having the kids stay with them. I think he knows what kind of legal trouble Skyler would be getting into with a taped confession.
He’s not expecting or intending to record a confession – he’s expecting to record an eyewitness’ accusation. Of course he’s not thinking it through properly, which Skyler is – things she says might indeed eventually be used against her. Hank can imagine his wife’s sister only as a victim of Walt, not as an accomplice: what he wants are her words describing what Walt did – to her as well as to others.
I agree that he is obsessed with getting the words of an eye witness describing what Walt is doing. He’s obsessed with the case and it’s mostly driven by ego. No one is disputing that.
The part I think you’re missing is that telling Skyler she doesn’t need a lawyer is only beneficial to the case against Walt. Skyler recognized that and specifically called him out on it to prove that he did not have her best interest at heart. But again, as Alan has stated before – everything is done with intent on this show, down to the smallest details. So if you watch that scene again, you will notice the darkness that Hank is in. I believe those subtle details are quite revealing.
Question for Alan and fellow BB fans: is Walt wearing Jesse’s jacket in the cold open? After spending time on google image I’m inclined to say it is Jesse’s jacket. If it is, what does that mean for Jesse? Whatever it means it can’t be good.
also, Alan, she AIN’T no skank!
I don’t think it is the same jacket, though they look similar.
it is Jesse’s jacket. BB doesn’t do coincidences
I’m not convinced that it’s Jesse’s jacket after looking at pictures online. Jesse has worn several, frequently leather with zippers and epaulets, and Walt’s doesn’t look like any of them. It looks like an olive drab army surplus jacket.
Worst episode ever, probably will not watch the rest.
looks like you’re the only one who didn’t like it!
Trolling? Even if you thought it was a bad ep, how could you NOT watch the remaining ones? And would love to know what you hated about this one.
Your name is a Foreigner song.
Case motherfucking CLOSED.
So what was the evidence that Hank overlooked that would connect Walter to Heisenberg? Hank can’t seem to find anything and is going to try and use Jesse.
Hank is the only one in the DEA that was even close to putting the pieces together. Who else was going to figure it out? Gomez? Give me a break.
So that fact that Hank’s brother in law is Heisenberg is a merely a huge coincidence. There was no evidence that Hank missed. Why would,this be the end of his career? I can’t think of any damning piece of evidence that Hank missed.
I think Hank remembers what happened to his boss. The man had been close friends with Gustavo Fring. Even had him over for barbecue and learned to wrap up Chilean bass in aluminum foil from him.
From the pilot we know that it’s not a coincidence that Hank’s brother-in-law went into the meth business. Hank actually took him on a tour of a meth lab, and Walt hooked up with Jesse at that DEA raid. It’s certainly not Hank’s fault, but he played an integral role in the rise of Heisenberg. If that comes to light it will be devastating. I also think that in retrospect, it will look really bad that Hank never connected Walt to the gas mask that he traced to Walt’s school. And if the DEA finds out about the bug that Walt planted in Hank’s office… Fair or not, Hank is screwed.
I agree about the gas mask. That is damning evidence. They never did follow up with that after the caretaker was arrested. The lab proved that the mask was in the presence of a meth cook and it belonged to Walters high school.
As for Hank taking Walter on a bust, that’s another matter. It was definitely the catalyst that set things in motion but Walter made his own decisions. Ive always believed that Walter was thinking about meth for some time and the cancer spurred him into action.
tony – that is true, good point. now i agree that hank would be fired, especially if his boss got canned for even having gus fring as a friend, none the less relative.
they should have included that in hank’s script for everyone to easily understand.
MULDERISM – I always assumed Walt was inspired to cook meth after the diagnosis. The possibility that he was contemplating it that day after Hank showed them the news report but before he knew he was sick is interesting. In either case, it was Walt’s first betrayal of Hank, using his raid as a research for his own operation and making Hank an unwitting accessory to his crimes. The very first episode, and Walt was screwing over someone close to him, back when he was still considered good.
Walt only asked about it because he arrived late to his birthday party because he’d just come from the doctor’s office, who told him that he had terminal inoperable lung cancer. He saw the money on TV and asked if it was a normal amount, Hank said it was around average take, $750K. Walt quickly put the two together and had what he thought was a solution. he didn’t have any desire to cook meth prior to that doctor’s office meeting.
Not sure why everyone thinks Hank’s career would be over, but I understand why HANK would think that. Merket was forced out because he was close with Gus and that may have tainted his ability to investigate him, AND Merket was close to retirement anyway. Had he arrested Gus, he’d have been a “hero” for doing so despite his close relationship. Same with Hank — if he’s the one who brings Heisenberg to justice, the fact that he’s related, unwittingly used meth $$ for his rehab, etc. shouldn’t force him out of the job. If anything, it shows the sacrifice he’s made to follow through upon learning H’berg’s true identity. Others have pointed this out here, so it’s not an original thought, but this makes sense to me.
RU SERIOUS I just checked two synopses of the pilot, and they agree that Walt’s birthday party, when he discussed the meth business with Hank, was the night before Walt collapsed at the carwash. He specifically asked about the money, so that aspect obviously sparked his interest. Walt had just suffered multiple humiliations working at the carwash, something he did because he needed the money. It seems entirely plausible he was thinking about cooking meth before he knew he was terminally ill, even if it was just a Walter Mitty style fantasy. It’s all about interpreting what’s going on in Walter’s head. The subtext of Breaking Bad and its anti-hero are a lot of fun to think about and debate.
Incidentally, I just took a minute to read a bit about Walter Mitty, and in that context it would be fascinating to consider Walt’s carreer as Heisenberg as a twisted Mittyesque inner life. Walt’s real life is pathetic, defined by wasted potential, constant humiliation, and mundane problems. In his fantasy life he becomes a drug dealer, an outlaw, an entrepeneur (just as he was in his glory days of Grey Matters). He makes lots of money, becomes an alpha male, and even cheats death, both from terminal cancer and at the hands of stronger men that he defeats. And despite all his victories, he ultimately loses all that he fought for. His life, his family, his name – all ruined. It’s as if the worse things get as a Scarface, the more his life as Mr. Chips is validated. If this were all in his head (which I don’t think is the case), mild-mannered Walter White could look at the out of control nightmare of Heisenberg’s existence as a sort of Final Destination vision, a warning of the dark, horrible fate that awaits him. Of course just as in Final Destination, he will die no matter what, but there are worse ways to go than cancer and sometimes sooner is better, as Walt admits in Fly. As a hypothetical ruination of his life through it’s extension, it would lend dignity and purpose to Walt’s death of natural causes with his decency and integrity still intact, surrounded by family that still love him. Just like Walter Mitty, Walter White is ultimately a grand failure in his fantasy, diminishing the everyday failures that charcterize his true life.
Some mentioned Hank’s lack of follow up with the gas mask, which *would* look bad, fair or not. But the giant think that looks extremely bad, though not evidence that Hank missed per se, is taking a large amount of drug money from Walt for his rehab. In either the real world of competitive and political organizations AFAIK* or the DEA as the show has portrayed it as an organization, I don’t know how Hank comes away from that with his career intact. I understand the arguments why the organization should see things differently, but I find Hank’s lack of confidence in that completely believable.
*not speaking from any really bitter personal experience, just observations of people using things that looked bad on the surface to do rivals in (or the proteges of rivals, or the part of the org they wanted to take more turf from, or whatever) and others cautious to be seen defending something that looked bad…and it’s exactly how the fictional DEA of BB has been depicted.
The collapse at the car wash wasn’t the plot point that did it, though, Jonah, it was the meeting with the doctor and the news he had inoperable lung cancer. While the party might have been before his car wash collapse, it was after his lung cancer diagnosis. I just watched it this week.
RU SERIOUS – I don’t have the episode to watch right now, but every summary of the pilot has his birthday party taking place the day before Walt’s collapse and his diagnosis coming after his collapse. They specifically mention that Walt doesn’t know why the EMT asks him if he is a smoker, which would indicate that he didn’t know he had lung cancer before his collapse. I’ve checked several different write ups and they all agree on this. Respectfully, I think you may remember it wrong.
Still, your view that Walt didn’t consider going into meth until he knew he was dying is entirely valid. I just think it’s interesting to re-evaluate his choices and motives in the early seasons now that we know so much more about him and his demons.
biggest fan of the show, but I have been very disappointed in the last two episodes. Is it just me?
Yes Paul, it’s just you..
Yes, just you. Why do you care?
Guess you’re not the biggest fan of the show.
I think it’s as awesome as it’s always been. Can’t think of a show that has been always so certain of itself, or that felt more likely to me to completely stick the landing. Even the one show I think is better (“The Wire”) made one serious error in judgment in the final season. Of course “Breaking Bad” still has six episodes to do something equivalent, but I just don’t see it happening based on these first two.
I’m actually the biggest fan of the show, and I’m loving every minute so far. I think you’re in the minority.
Many levels of grief. Hank is shock, Marie is anger, Skyler is denial. Waly is at acceptance. Unfortunately Jessie is the one crushed by the death of The American Dream. So amazing that this show can pack all this into an episode some may consider a placeholder.
Write a comment…I don’t know if this is another shout out to Star Trek. We see Walt disrobe and then collapse in the bathroom mirror. He has grown a goatee since we first saw him. I thought of Mr Spock in the episode “Mirror Mirror”.
Burying the money is a prelude to the showdown that is gonna take place. Walt’s slide down hill in Breaking Bad basically began in the desert making Meth and will end there. This is why Gilligan has said the final episode is ‘fitting’. Based on the Flash Forwards, it’s obvious the DEA finds out as the house was locked up with official Govt Warning signs.
Your theory makes some sense, but I don’t think there were any official gov’t signs around the house other than “Danger.” No Police Line tape or anything like that. Struck me as simply an abandoned house, with the typical hazards (and liability for the bank that now owns it) that go along with that.
I laughed when walt said i’ll send you to belize! I think it was more of a joke than anything.
Saul did not seem to think so. He looked kind of nervous. Walt is a dangerous man now.
agreed, but i think Saul too, knows a lot of people! didn’t Saul introduce Walt to Gus Fring in the first place? Saul could be a dangerous dude too, if he wants. one phone call with the right disposable phone (lol), and he could probably make anybody disappear now.
@james – Saul is a smart man. He knows what Walt is capable of – killed Mike (a guy Saul is afraid of) and had 10 witnesses in prison killed). I doubt Saul has done anything close to that. He may know people but Walt has the money.
I wonder why Jesse doesn’t take the money and leave the country like he was planning to do with Jane. Albuquerque has so many bad memories for him. Why would he want to wallow in it? Of course from the shows point of view it would be bad if Jesse left.
No matter where you go, there you are.
– I’m so sick of crying emo Jesse! Very unlikable character at this point. Poor use of his acting skills by the writers…he CAN act, and I’m shocked he hasn’t said a word.
– I love Heisenberg’s jokes! “How about I send you to Belize!” One of the best lines of the series.
– It all started in the desert in Walt’s whitey tighties, and this episode brought it all back to the desert & his tighty whities!
– That merry-go-round Jesse was on was a great metaphor for the meth lab tank lid that was responsible for Jesse’s mess.
– Skylar wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in that amazing scene with Walt, even though he still wore his? Regardless, she now sees how proud and hard working Walt was for his family- a decent man.
– This show is really making Skylar likable again. We as fans just can’t forgive her for cheating on Walt – simple as that. I’m surprised this wasn’t mentioned in Alan’s well written analysis!
– Todd reminded my of Matt Damon/Jason Bourne. Interesting to see how the Todd factor will come into play.
– Never realized Walt used “Mr. Lambert” in the foreshadowing scenes from Skylar’s maiden name?
“That merry-go-round Jesse was on was a great metaphor for the meth lab tank lid that was responsible for Jesse’s mess.”
Juh? I don’t get the reference.
to me, the birds-eye view angle of the merry-go-round that jesse was laying on looked like an enlarged version of a tank lid that they used to cook meth in.
I was listening to a Breaking Bad Insider podcast recently, and Gilligan and one of the writers were talking about the opening sequence of Once Upon a Time in the West and how it inspires them. They described allusions to it in the scene where the Cousins kill the police officer on the reservation. The merry-go-round struck me as another such allusion, specifically to the windmill which provides one of the few sounds in a largely silent scene as the merry-go-round does here.
Anyone who thinks Skyler “cheated” on Walt is INSANE
@ARRDEEARR – Skylar slept with another man while married to Walt. Isn’t that cheating. And at that time she still didn’t know what was up with Walt. All she knew at that time was that Walt was acting really strange and has a second cellphone.
Botslack, here is the sequence of events:
1. Skyler deduces that Walt is dealing drugs, confronts Walt, and learns that he’s cooking meth.
2. Skyler orders Walt out of the house, and out of her life, or she will call the cops. As far as she’s concerned, they’re separated and will be divorced in time.
3. Walt calls her bluff about the cops, moves back in and tries to force her into still acting like his wife.
4. To make clear how she feels about the state of their now-bogus marriage, Skyler sleeps with Beneke, and tells Walt about it.
You would need a very elastic definition of “cheating” for this to qualify.
Do you mean for that NOT to qualify? She is still married, legally. It’s cheating. I’m not saying I don’t understand why, I’m saying you don’t in any way need an ‘elastic’ definition of cheating for her affair with Ted to qualify as cheating. You’d need a REALLY elastic definition of ‘single’ and ‘available’ for her to not be considered cheating, justifiably or not.
SEPINWALL, I did a quick revisit of seasons 2 and 3 and you’re right about the sequence and I was wrong. My memory of the old seasons isn’t that great, I guess. Still, I personally would consider sleeping with another man willingly while married to another (not yet divorced) as cheating, no matter what their circumstance is. I guess it depends on a person’s view of marriage.
‘Poor use of (Aaron Paul’s) acting skills by the writers…he CAN act, and I’m shocked he hasn’t said a word.’
You look but you do not see..
I think I would consider what Skylar did as adultery rather than cheating. Cheating kind of implies a romantic involvement with the person you’re cheating on, which Skylar didn’t have at this point. If a husband and wife are going through divorce proceedings but are still married, are they “cheating” on each other if they’re seeing other people at that point?
Todd has already been given the moniker “Meth Damon”by fans…
To me, the technical aspects of whether or not it was adultery are secondary to how hurtful it was. Yes, Walt’s actions had harmed the family, and it’s only gotten worse since then, but at the time Walt’s love of Skyler had not been tainted by the emotional violence he put her through in season five. Walt was desperately trying to hold on to her and as misguided as it was, it was relatable. “I f***ed Ted,” was such a punch to the gut, it was hard not to feel Walt’s pain. I wouldn’t say I have forgiven Skyler, but Walt has done so much worse to her since.
I have to disagree with you, Jonas.left. Walt had already put Skylar (and Walt Jr., Hank, and Marie) through a lot of emotional turmoil before the I.F.T. episode. In addition to the things Alan laid out above, Walt’s faked “fugue” state was devastating to Skylar. All the fear about his safety only to find out he lied about the whole thing to cover his meth cooking? On top of that, he pretty much humiliated her when she called the cops on him.
But maybe the thing that really pushed Skylar over the edge enough to give Walt a “punch in the gut” was how Walt made her look like such a bitch in Walt Jr.’s eyes, while he made himself out to look like dad-of-the-year.
While I don’t agree with Skylar sleeping with Ted to get even with Walt, I understand why she did it.
Walt was manufacturing and dealing crystal meth. Walt’s brother-in-law, married to Skyler’s sister, is a DEA agent. If Walt is caught, the govt will seize all of their possessions and Skyler and the family will be homeless. At this point, Skyler has no job and a newborn and teenage son. Skyler tells Walt to leave, but Walt forces his way back into their home. He knows Skyler can’t turn him in because then she would lose everything. Skyler is stuck in a horrible situation.
She slept with Ted because that was the only way she could take some power from Walt, and her only way to hurt him. The idea that her sleeping with Ted is worse than all the things he did to her seems a bit one-sided.
MARIE – Valid points all. I make the distinction between Walt’s intentions and the effect they had on Skyler and the others. Walt was treading water, doing anything he could to keep from drowning. It hurt Skyler, no doubt, but he was desperately trying to protect her from the truth. The scene with the cops – I had actually forgotten about that. I don’t justify what he did, but I think it was still a part of his misguided efforts to keep his family together. I’ve read some comments that suggest that Walt is a psychopath who pays lip service to family to ennoble his selfish need to act out, but I think he genuinely cares about Skyler and his children. Until season 5A I don’t think Walt was malicious towards Skyler, but when he turned on her it was uglier than anything she did to him. I have often disliked Skyler, but I never hated her, and always sympathized with her. It’s strange to me that so many can relate to Walt’s feelings (as I do) but can’t relate to Skyler’s. Very few of us have indulged our dark side like Walt, but most of us have been lied to like Skyler.
I realize that I may be the only breaking bad fan that’s over Jesse at this point, but I was glad to see his sulking ass get less than a minute of air-time this week. I think it’s hilarious that people think he’s so moral and redeemable when he cooks meth and then goes to sell them at AA meeting. He seems to care about kids but disregards what meth does to kids lives (as he saw first hand in Peekaboo). If you’re gonna do it, don’t be such a little Bitch about it!
Aaron Paul has barely uttered a line this season and we’re already two episodes in. I agree with those who find sulking Jesse tiring and played out. The writers Alan strokes every week have dropped the ball with one of the show’s central characters. This is the best they could do?
He wasn’t able to sell any at the meeting and when Andrea started to open up to his pitch, he was revolted and said “What kind of mother are you”. He’s certainly no saint, but it’s far less inexplicable for people to root for him than to hate Skylar instead of Walt.
i too, think this is the biggest ball dropped by the BB writers. jesse is a HUGE emmy-award winning character in this show – and has barely been used.
i hope things turn around, and give Aaron Paul some well-deserved air time before this series ends, regardless of how the story of Jesse ends.
I love the show but hate how they are not showing previews of coming shows. Hiding them in another show I have no interest, is inexcusable.
So, Hank = Carcetti, at this point. Kinda screwed if he does what he “should”. He’d absolutely be thought to be not only incompetent but complicit, at least until proven otherwise. His career would obviously be over.
If you don’t get the Carcetti reference, see The Wire series finale opening scene.
Excellent review, Alan, and thanks for putting your words and thoughts to this issue. I have to wonder if the AV Club article making a case against Breaking Bad played into this, because you address some of the points made there. Regardless, great stuff.