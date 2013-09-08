Review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘To’hajiilee’

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as we flip a coin for the honor…
“It’s over!” -Hank
Great entertainment can transport us so wholly to another world that it’s easy to forget that this one exists for a little while. When you’re fully absorbed in a great book, a great movie, or an amazing hour of television like “To’hajiilee,” you may lose track of time, of temperature, and possibly of the need to breathe.
Nearly 20 minutes pass in the episode (give or take a few commercials) from the moment Jesse texts Walt the faked money barrel photo until the closing credits. More than 15 minutes pass from the moment Walt arrives at the spot where he buried the money, and more than 10 minutes pass from the moment we return from the final commercial break and Walt is prepared to surrender himself to Hank. I know this only because I went back, multiple viewings later, to clock it all. In the moment, the action seemed to be simultaneously taking place in an instant and over an eternity. A parade could have gone by my office window and I wouldn’t have noticed. I’m sure I inhaled and exhaled, if only because I’m alive right now writing these words that you’re reading, but I’ll be damned if I was aware of any contracting or expanding of my lungs as Walt, Jesse, Hank, Gomez and then the Nazis all converged in the spot where Walt and Jesse first cooked their meth(*) – the spot where the arrival of Emilio and Krazy-8 made clear to both Walt and us that nothing on “Breaking Bad” would ever go as expected.
(*) I went back and rewatched that first cook in the pilot, and it’s clearly the same spot in the desert, with the same rocks and mesas surrounding it.
Until Uncle Jack and his crew arrive loaded for bear, this felt like a pretty damn spectacular version of how “Breaking Bad” should end. The great Heisenberg is outsmarted by two men he would never expect to be working together, using the same kind of chicanery he employed to take out Gus Fring. He confesses many of his biggest sins(**), returns to the scene of his first crime and is cuffed and Mirandized by his brother-in-law.
(**) I wondered if Hank and Gomez had managed to put a tap on the Hello Kitty phone to record Walt admitting to the poisoning of Brock and multiple murders. Then I got to the end of the episode and realized the question was moot: unless I am very wrong about who’s winning this gunfight, any recording would become the property of Uncle Jack.
It doesn’t feature every single element we might demand from a conclusion to the series – Skyler’s not involved, we don’t see Walter Jr. find out the truth about his dad, and a few other plot threads like Jane’s death are left dangling – but had this been the climax of the series (followed by perhaps one more episode dealing with the fallout), I’d have been extremely satisfied. It’s not a happy ending – the White family will be ruined, Hank’s career will be destroyed, Jesse will likely go to jail and the Nazis and Lydia will still be out there profiting off an inferior copy of Walt’s product – but after all the terrible things Walt has done, it’s about as close to happy as we’re likely to get.
And George Mastras’ script and Michelle MacLaren’s direction sure as heck treat this like the moment the series has been building up to. There’s not only the callback to the pilot, but the very careful pacing once Walt surrenders, and the way MacLaren shoots every image of Walter White in the desert like it’s the conclusion of an epic feature film(***), “Walter of Arabia.” The camera savors every single moment of Walt’s undoing, from him circling around looking for signs that his buried treasure has been discovered (looking every bit like Tuco in the famous “Ecstasy of Gold” sequence from “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”) to his long, slow walk, arms outstretched in a penitent gesture demanded by Hank, as Jesse watches in disbelief that they actually got the sonuvabitch. (And before that, there’s that briefest of moments where you wonder if Walt is going to attempt suicide-by-cop, before he drops the revolver on Hank’s orders.) It is beautiful to look at, and every bit the heroic victory that Hank and many viewers have been hoping for. The look of complete and utter defeat – and, perhaps, a tinge of relief? – on Walt’s face as he hides behind the rocks and realizes what has happened could absolutely work as the emotional catharsis this character and Bryan Cranston have been building towards for the last five season.
(***) If Alan Taylor can use his work on “Sopranos,” “Mad Men” and “Game of Thrones” to land a blockbuster movie job like the “Thor” sequel, why can’t MacLaren (who’s also done impressive “Thrones” work) pull off the same jump? Tell me she’s directing a big-budget action movie, and my ticket is purchased within seconds. Hey, Hollywood: please watch the last 20 minutes of this episode – at the way she composes her shots, at the way she squeezes every possible bit of tension and emotion and despair out of the circumstances and her actors – and tell me she doesn’t have the chops.
But then the luxuriating went on too long – not for me, but for Hank. He takes great pleasure, and time, in discussing who gets to recite the Miranda warning to Walt, and in placing a phone call to Marie ahead of calling for backup from the DEA or the tribal police. At first, I was just terrified that Jesse and Gomez would be left behind in a location that Uncle Jack was almost certainly driving towards – because I’m not sure even the words “There are DEA agents here” would have been enough to stop him from getting to his shiny new meth cook – but then as Hank placed that beautiful, in hindsight almost certainly tragic, call to Marie, I began to realize just how bad this was about to get. It’s such a happy moment – every time I rewatch it, my heart breaks a little more at the way Betsy Brandt delivers the line, “I’m much better now” – that the only way Hank would have seemed more doomed by the end of it would have been if he’d told Marie that he was going to buy a boat called The Live-4-Ever.
Now, it’s entirely possible that Hank and Steve, badly outmanned and outgunned, somehow survive this apparent slaughter and escape with their prisoners intact. I would tend to doubt it, though. (Hank beating the Cousins with a little advance warning was stretch enough; this would make him Batman.) This was us getting to watch Hank enjoy his triumph right before it and his life are snatched away, at the hands of some of the more loathsome characters in the history of the series. Not that the Cousins were good guys, but they had a kind of larger-than-life grandeur; Hank’s death at their hands would have felt tragic, but not stomach-churning. (And if Tuco Salamanca had killed him, it would have been at a point where we didn’t care about Hank the way we do now.) Uncle Jack and his crew aren’t outsized like the Cousins, or Gus. They aren’t cool and almost superhumanly competent like Mike. They’re just brutal sleazeballs who take advantage of what’s been put in front of them, and I suspect that by the end of next week’s episode, they’ll be in possession of Walt, possibly Jesse, and definitely Walt’s money, the existence of which either Walt or Jesse will alert them to as a bad negotiating tactic. And I feel sick about this, and want to yell at both Walt and Hank as much as I’ve wanted to yell at any fictional characters since “The Wire” for allowing this to happen: Walt, you do not give the Nazis the GPS coordinates of your money, even if you don’t tell them the money is there! Hank, you get your damaged hip in that car with Walt and you drive the hell out of there to book him! But like on “The Wire,” where I turn certain events over and over in my head, trying to figure out a way that things could have gone differently for characters I cared for, I realize that this is simply how it was meant to be. Walt is under too much pressure, and he frequently makes bad decisions on deadline, just as Hank has too much of his pride, and his marriage, wrapped up in the pursuit of Walt. These were the decisions they were always going to make in these circumstances. You can’t fight fate, and neither can Walter White and Hank Schrader.
And the loathsome nature of Uncle Jack and company seems an appropriate place for the story to turn in the closing hours. (I am more convinced than ever that Jim Beaver’s machine gun is meant for them, though given my belief in the unpredictability of the series, that probably means Walt intends to use it on Huell and Kuby for the sin of molesting his cash.) I’ve seen it suggested that they’re intended as a corrective to the adoration that white male anti-hero Walt has gotten for his various badass deeds over the years. And maybe Gilligan and company intend them as that. But they feel more like a repudiation of Walt’s own belief in how a life of crime can and should work. Walt has always fancied himself above the likes of Krazy-8 and Tuco, has imagined himself a mogul like Gus: someone who will use his mind and his nerve to build a fortune without having to lower himself into the muck that consumes everyone else in the drug trade. Time and again, events have proven him incorrect on this, as he’s had to do and say things that the pre-cancer Walter White wouldn’t have been able to fathom. That these guys are the last foes he has to conquer(****) – and not Gus, nor Mike, nor anyone else Walt wouldn’t feel disgusted to share a room with under less urgent circumstances – feels like the final indignity, and the final reminder to Walt of what a life of crime is actually meant to look like.
(****) Though if the machine gun is meant for Uncle Jack (and not Skinny Pete or Carol), then the ricin capsule is probably intended for Lydia, and her insistence on treating the meth like just another product line for Madrigal to distribute – with a clearly-defined brand and customer base – fits in more with Walt’s conception of the business. Might she also learn to regret her association with these goons before the final credits roll?
Like Jesse said about Mr. White last week, just when you think “Breaking Bad” is about to do something, the exact opposite happens. For most of its second half, “To’hajiilee” was building towards what could have been an excellent finish to the tale of Heisenberg… and then kept going to a terrible place that makes clear the story’s not close to done yet.
Now, we knew that this couldn’t be the actual conclusion, because of the flashforwards to Walt as Mr. Lambert. But think about this: if this showdown in the desert between cop and criminal, so beautifully staged, shot, written and performed, wasn’t the end that Vince Gilligan had in mind for his series, than how face-melting must the actual ending be?
Now if anyone needs me, I’ll be breathing into a paper bag from now until next Sunday night.
Some other thoughts:
* This is the last “Breaking Bad” episode I’ll be seeing in advance. So for the last three weeks of the series, we’ll be on the “Mad Men” schedule, where I stay up late and write immediately after watching. (This means that I won’t be watching or writing about the Emmy-cast on the 22nd, as it airs opposite the penultimate episode.)
* Lord, what a great episode for Cranston, from the contempt he displayed for Jesse during the phone call, to the exhaustion and defeat as he realizes Hank and Jesse are working together, to the primal rage after Jesse spits on him, to the animal panic as he sees Uncle Jack’s truck and tries to get either Hank or Jack to leave this cursed place. (Also, this week’s request for the internet: either a series of GIFs or a YouTube edit combining Walt’s screams of “JAAAAACK!!!” with Michael’s screams of “WAAAAALT!” on “Lost” with confused looks by Matthew Fox and Malcolm David Kelley.) UPDATE: And the Internet has once again answered my prayers. Enjoy.
* The episode’s title comes from the Navajo reservation, west of Albuquerque, where the final sequence – and so many of Walt and Jesse’s cooks – takes place.
* Getting back to “The Ecstasy of Gold,” that bit of movie score is used for this great fan video that I’m sure will draw heavily on this episode’s last 15 minutes (particularly the lingering shot of the back of Walt’s head as he surrenders himself) in its final version.
* Todd note #1: His ringtone is “She Blinded Me With Science,” which would seem much too old-school for him, but fits with a kid trying desperately to suck up to Mr. White and seem like he’s an actual scientist. (That, or he picked up some classic rock habits from his family; note that Steve Perry’s “Oh Sherry” is playing on the radio earlier in that scene.)
* Todd note #2: Todd has a thing for Lydia, and displays it in very awkward and creepy ways, whether getting much too close to her as he makes his pathetic offer to have Uncle Jack smooth things over with the Czech buyers, or making sure to drink tea from the part of her mug where she left a lipstick imprint – the closest he’ll likely ever get to kissing her. If she didn’t need the little child-killing twerp so badly, I expect Lydia would have laughed in his face several times during the pre-credits sequence.
* Todd note #3: Though he displayed both a quick draw and sound marksmanship in killing Drew Sharp, he seems very much like a boy among men as Uncle Jack, Kenny and the others are trying to gun down Hank and Gomez while he pops off aimless shots from the back of the group.
* If the goal is to secure Walt’s freedom so he can teach Todd how to cook, it’s not sound tactics for the Nazis to be shooting directly at a car that Walt is in. On the other hand, once he recognizes that cops are there, Jack’s Plan B may involve the realization that Walt can put them away for life if he testifies about their role in the prison murders. More cash is great, but avoiding incarceration becomes just as crucial in that moment.
* Emily Rios, who’s doing terrific work as one of the reporters on “The Bridge,” reprises her role as Andrea, as Walt tries and fails to lure Jesse out of hiding. Once again, these two are just tools to him, not people. And we once again get to see Walt share a room with the little boy he poisoned. And once again, there’s tension from us in the audience over what Brock’s going to say, even though it’s clear by now he has no idea Walt did anything to him.
* If Gomez and Hank die in the desert, and especially if Jack orders Walt to dispose of their bodies in his usual manner, how long do you reckon poor Huell will be stuck hiding in that motel for?
* “X-Files” shout-out: the van rental company is Lariat, which was the name of the company Mulder and Scully always got their cars from.
* One bit of levity in a very dark episode: Walter Jr. is very impressed to meet local celebrity (Better Call) Saul Goodman. It’s one last reminder that Flynn is just a normal teenager who has no idea what’s happening around him, and perhaps his last totally innocent moment. After this episode, either his uncle’s been murdered by drug-dealing Nazis, or his father has been arrested and outed as the meth kingpin of Albuquerque – a kind of celebrity Walter Jr. will want no part of.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
wait is that smart to air a big episode during the Emmys??
yes b/c I don’t wanna wait
I ask if it is smart to air the emmys during such a big episode.
Odds on a presenter making a “I was watching backstage and Walter just (something humorous)!!!” jokes: 1:3
Not smart at all. For the Emmys. I know where I’ll be tuned.
Does anyone with a brain actually care about the Emmies, only slightly lower-rated than the idiot Oscars?
Maybe I’d feel differently if it were the finale and not the penultimate episode but: Screw Breaking Bad or any other television show that airs a new episode against the Emmys. I’ll be watching that live and any other shows on dvr later that night. No television program is more important.
Payback for the Emmys giving all the awards to that crapfest “Homeland” last year?
Not to be a jerk, but how could the Emmy’s possibly be more “must see TV” than the actual shows they’re honoring?
@David, you are entitled to your opinion. I also think if either party wanted to, they probably could have scheduled around the other. That said…
How is an awards show more important than a show you actively think is a great show? One is just an awards show. It is celebrating shows like (and including) Breaking Bad. Plus, I do not find the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, or any of those “important” aside from the repercussions. They seem more like popularity contests in what is at-best a subjective award of what is “best.” I also believe, and I am sure there are others who agree, these shows have lost a lot (maybe virtually all) value they once might have had after you hear about some of the snubs or hotly-contested/criticized award winners.
Regardless, I do not care about, much less watch, these award shows. They are meaningless to me and I assign no personal value. The only reason I care is it is kind of nice to see good shows/movies/music get recognized. However, I do not need the Emmys to tell me what is “good,” so in my mind almost any television is more important. It is all relative to what you find value in. Besides, even if I DID like the Emmys, I would still tune into Breaking Bad.
-Cheers
I’m thinking (and hoping) David was being tongue-in-cheek.
“Does anyone with a brain actually care about the Emmies, only slightly lower-rated than the idiot Oscars?”
Not to argue the value of the Emmy Awards or the wisdom of airing Breaking Bad’s penultimate episode against it, but The Oscars are traditionally one of the most-watched non-sports telecasts of the year.
I haven’t watched the Emmys in many years — and can’t abide the Oscar ceremonies anymore either — (although I watch a ton of tv and movies both) — but, not for nothing, you can bet that the BB cast and crew are not among the Emmy haters! And certainly not Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul! Those little statuettes can make a performer’s career, crack their opportunities wide open, and are sought for that reason alone.
Agreed on the popularity contest statement. How Cranston didn’t win outstanding lead actor for season 4 of Breaking Bad (after winning for the first three seasons) blows my mind. Also, I love Aaron Paul but Giancarlo Esposito deserved his Best Supporting Actor last year. AND Breaking Bad has never won best drama, or outstanding directing by Michelle MacLaren. If there’s a better director out there please let me know. I’d love to watch their work and marvel at how perfect MacLaren’s is compared to theirs.
The emmys are over by 8pm at the latest, at least an hour before Breaking Bad airs. No conflict at all! (Pacific Time Zone)
2500 people are paying a large amount of money to watch the finale with the cast. It would be impossible for the cast to miss the award ceremony, and impossible to miss the finale. The ceremony starts at 8pm EST. that’s 5 PM in California. So they will miss a few parties. It will be fine.
Hank must die after that 9/11 goodbye-type call to Marie. That’s like a curtain call moment. But who knows, right?
Oh, he has to. I really thought they were all going to die right then and there in this episode. I don’t know that I like the decision to not show them having been shot/incapacitated at the very least, but I won’t be complaining about this episode. So good.
that was my one disappointment with this episode – the final tender call to Marie was such a cliche! now, if that was a feint and Gilligan somehow finds a plausible way to have Hank survive, I will happily stand corrected for sure!
I am with Ron Mexico! I rolled my eyes! Such lazy writing. Very unlike this show.
It’s a cliche, but it also makes 100% sense. The writes shouldn’t be changing their stories to avoid cliches if that is where the story ought to go. It’s also very dramatically satisfying and immediately fills you with the sense of dread of what you now know is coming. Can’t say I buy that criticism
If we assume that Hank is now dead, along with Gomie, does the tension/action turn to how Walt gets out from under the Nazis or something to do with Lydia? In other words, no other police or FBI know anything about Walt, right? So, w/ Hank dead, Jessie’s video goes without being seen and there is not legal means by which walt is taken down/
It’s not about a cliche tender moment. It’s about Gilligan once again showing how the hubris these people have is ultimately part of their downfall.
Hank could’ve just called in this arrest, but he had to gloat. He had to wave at Walt for Marie. He had to revel in his victory and that could prove to be a factor in his death just like Walt keeping Gale’s book was a factor in him being in the back of that car.
I don’t think there is supposed to be any doubt about the fate of Hank and Gomez. I think the episode ends where it does to keep people wondering about what happens to Jesse.
@ Thomas: I hear what you’re saying, thought about it and watched the ep again. I think what bothered me was that the “May be a while before I get home” and “I love you” lines to Marie seemed logical within the world of BB, given their relationship and the weight on their lives about to be lifted by Walt’s arrest.
But I am SURE the writers knew the dread that would be generated by those lines based on the fact that these are well-worn cliches – and if there’s something that BB has done well over its run, it’s avoiding cliches and predictability.
I think it’s an incredible testament to the incredible writing that I believe that Hank could die here in the desert – and while I have no idea how it’s possible to plausibly have Hank live after this episode, I think the writers could pull that off too, if that’s the direction they decided to go. It’d be an EPIC way to manipulate the audience if they pulled that off.
This scene would have been epic if 1) we didn’t have him in the diner to start the season and 2) Hank was killed on the spot.
I don’t understand how multiple semi automatic weapons didn’t hit two guys standing out in the open.
Lazy writing lol you’re a lazy watcher and probably single. The dude has spent all of however long, been permanently crippled, and his wife is a mess over his brother in law having pulled the wool over his eyes in a game of chess ala Gus v Walt. He got him, it’s probably the biggest day of his professional career. You think the guy who caught Bulger or BT Killer didn’t phone into whomever and boast and brag about finally having closure? It’s the equivalent of winning a sports championship for a cop. It fit
“don’t hang up on me, or I’ll presume you’re calling someone for backup”.
Jesse/Hank then proceed to hang up on Walt, and NOT presume he’s calling someone for backup.
Would people know how to put gps cordinates into their GPS that easily? Or did they pull out a physical map?
The point of the call isn’t just to be a cliche, it’s so that Marie will know, incontrovertibly, that Hank died because he was closing in on Walt. Even if Walt makes it out of that desert, his family will never believe he didn’t want Hank killed, not now.
The call to Marie is 100% necessary to the resolution. I can pretty much guess where this is going. After the Nazis finish whacking the DEA agents, they’re going to pull the two guys out of the car, realize who Jesse is and whack him– over Walt’s anguished screams.
When he tells them “I’ll never cook for you– ever!” they’ll grab him. They collect the bodies and the cars and get out of Dodge.
Of course they leave the money. The Nazis don’t know why Walt is there and he certainly won’t tell them. It’s going to stay there
After waiting hours for Hank to come home, Marie calls the DEA to ask where he is. They don’t know where he is– he and Gomie just went off somewhere without saying where they were going.
After a day or so, the penny drops– he’s not coming home. Somehow, someway, the bad guy won again.
Where’s she going with the tape of Jesse that’s still in Hank’s house– and all those notes that she finds and reads? Not to the DEA, who never believed Hank and nearly got them killed.
Last scene of the episode will be Marie walking into the ALBUQUERQUE DAILY BUGLE, and demanding to talk to J. Jonah Jameseo NOW.
It was a cheap play…not sure if I agree with Lazy. Even Lazy writers put material together where what their characters do make sense. Jessie is WAYY off his game. Having him so gung ho about teaming up with hank doesn’t work. I guess they forgot Jessie shot Walt’s replacement in the forehead. He is damaged…a bit stupid…but will be facing a LOT of time in jail for all he has done with Walt. He is willing to go down with Walt…over a kid who is still alive? It doesn’t work. Walt falling for THIS trick…didn’t work. He confesses all THAT…on a cell phone??? Did he suddenly become Jessie? Amateur writing. I guess when you have three episodes left you have to do something. They wasted a few episodes before we got here. The writers were out of good fresh ideas. maybe it was time to close shop. Very disappointed!
Ugh- B Fire … Another guy who doesn’t pay attention to the show … Jesse had no choice but to work with Hank… He was caught red handed trying to burn Walt’s house down and would have been taken into custody (and unofficially was taken) if he hadn’t cooperated… It was already evident before that that Jesse WAS gung ho about going after Walt- and now he’s forced to do what he already wanted to do. The show has established that Jesse has blinders on when it comes to kids. We saw how nuts he went over the death of Brock’s uncle (?) – Now he knows who poisoned Brock…
Likewise, Walt has blinders on when it comes to Jesse. He was convinced that Jesse would never turn rat no matter what else he did… We saw how defensive Walt got when Uncle Jack implied Jesse was a rat. The story about the barrels was convincing enough, although Walt may have thought twice if this were anyone other than Jesse… Walt’s hubris made him decide to explain all the ways he’s “helped” Jesse over the years in an effort to stop him from burning the cash – Never in a million years did he think the DEA was listening, (and I don’t think they necessarily recorded the convo so it’s likely a non-factor anyway) …
Again, Walt’s pride, false sense of moral justification and irrationality whe it comes to Jesse are all recurring factors in the show, if you ever bothered to pay attention, just like Gus’s irrationality toward Tio Salamanca led to his demise. Luckily, virtually every intelligent critic on earth strongly disagrees with your baseless criticism of the show.
I agree that if they’re going to have Hank die in this firefight, they should have just had him get mowed down right away. I don’t want him to die at all, but as the scene unfolded I made my peace with it. But then it didn’t happen.
The only way that Hank and/or Gomie can make it out of this is if they show that the Nazis are terrible shots (which I guess they are considering they couldn’t hit either DEA agent with a machine gun), but Hank and Gomie are expert marksmen and take out a few Nazis, so they cease fire and say “we’ll leave you alone if you hand over Pinkman” or something to that effect. It would be useless since Jesse seems to have slipped away, but that’s the only way I can see Hank surviving this in a plausible way.
Lazy writing? All of us know that that would be the end of the line for Hank, so why not give him a few moments to bask in it? Plus, it’d come into play in the future eps. Lastly, cliches aren’t always bad. There’s no need to stay away from them if it’s what makes the most sense, which is the case right here.
Hank is the kind of person whose behavior is mostly cliche – the hostile levity with Gomez, embracing every available sign of masculine virility, etc. it entirely fits that his relationship with Marie would have begun with cliche roses and ended with a cliche phone call pronouncement.
I think Marie is actually wearing black not purple during the phone call and Hank was wearing the doomed Star Trek red shirt. Definitely not good omens for Hank.
I think Marie is actually wearing black not purple during the phone call and Hank was wearing the doomed Star Trek red shirt. Definitely not good omens for Hank.
Hank hasta go because Dean Norris had to leave Breaking Bad to do Under the Dome. My guess is that the shooting schedule for Under the Dome wouldn’t allow Dean to do another three episodes, so they wrote him out early.
I always think of the scene in Black Dynamite where the guy is talking about his girl, and how, as soon as they are done, he is going to give up the life and have a family, Only to get a spear in the chest. Black Dynamite yells “Who saw that comin’, uh, who saw where that came from?”
If the moment was cliché, it was also a noble writer’s nod to give the actors a moment, like a curtain call, and for that it was entirely forgivable and appropriate. Also notice how ‘Marie’ had some serious model styling going on in the phone call CU. She’s come along way in ‘2’ years. That was a movie star look. Again, probably not totally in character, but the actors have earned a flashy bow.
Kronicfatigue – you can punch in coordinates right into google maps. They could, quite possibly, have had a smart phone. That said, they came way too quickly. Unless they were just down the road, they could not have showed up at this, supposedly remote, site in less than 10 minutes. I would have believed an attack on Jesse and Gomez, with Hank having to hurry back or Hank and Walt running into the Nazis on the way out.
I can’t remember, does Walt know Marie knows? If he does – and if Hank and Gomie die out there in the desert – does Walt then go after Marie? If Walt kills Skyler’s sister, then it…is…on.
Agree Marie needed to find out Hank was closing in on Walt. Great how Hank just had to stay and gloat with the wave just like Walt had to with the prison murders or turning round and mentioning the bug on his car. The call to Marie reminded me of the bittersweet honest conversation Hank had with Marie in One Minute not long before he was shot. If it was a cliche it was pulled off in a non cliche manner by Gilligan.
“Hank hasta go because Dean Norris had to leave Breaking Bad to do Under the Dome. My guess is that the shooting schedule for Under the Dome wouldn’t allow Dean to do another three episodes, so they wrote him out early.”
They don’t have to shoot things in order and, in any event, Hank dying with only 2 or 3 episodes left is hardly ‘early.’
“Get my picture, bitch?”
Leave it to Breaking Bad to take us from something so cathartic to something so goddamn devastating.
This show could not possibly get any better.
Also. Michelle MacLaren: Someone get this woman an Emmy.
Tweet from Mo Ryan ?@moryan
Two things: Can Michelle MacLaren direct everything, for all time, please? Also: SCIENCE! #BreakingBad
‘Yeah, bonfire…bitch!’
She’s nominated this year for Gliding Over All (508). If she doesn’t win, they need to fire all current ATAS members.
Loved the last 15 minutes(When Walt basically gives up) or so and hated everything that came before it. All the setup and intended payoffs beforehand were such a letdown. Now, ultimately it lead to the last 15 minutes of awesome, so maybe my complaint is off base in that in the end we are still in for a great ride and hopefully resolution.
I just didnt like at all the Huell setup and the Walt real confession that did him in. That was a big letdown for me and a totally “Why would Walt do that?”. I know the explanation of money rage but much like the Jesse revelation of Brock, such a conclusion/result didnt seemed earned.
Anyways, here we are and I can’t wait for this ultimate showdown to resolve.
Walt had absolutely NO idea that Jesse was working with Hank. You could see the devastation on his face when he finds out and then how viscerally angry he is at Jesse when they meet. He did not even consider it an option (much as Jesse had never considered it until recently).
“Jesse, I need you to believe me.”
1) You work for a criminal lawyer that is constantly reminding clients NOT to talk to law enforcement officials.
2) That lawyer represents people who are actively involved in crime.
3) During your employment, you are often tasked to COMMIT CRIMES by your boss for his clients.
4) You, your associate, and boss are hired by one criminal client to locate another criminal.
5) Your boss suggests to the client that the located criminal should be killed once found.
6) You are picked up by the DEA, stuck in a room (but not arrested), told an elaborate story, and shown a cell phone photo that ostensibly shows the located criminal dead (which – remember – your boss suggested should happen).
What do you do?
You spill everything you know in 2 minutes.
What’s wrong with this picture?
Anybody – especially people who WORK FOR CRIMINAL LAWYERS – who don’t know that cops lie (all the time) – doesn’t deserve to be in what is normally a cleverly plotted fictional story.
I’m sorry – but Huell always seemed physically slow – NOT mentally slow. That was just way too easy for Hank – and much more bothersome to me then train heists or Walt breaking out of Mike’s cuffs or the other dozens of things which critics were whinging about last season as bad or hurried plotting – because it led to a pivotal moment of the show’s ending.
BTW, Huell ADMITTED to a crime while talking with Hank (i.e. conspiracy – the moving of dirty money). Clearly, he’s learned a lot from working for Saul. Sheesh…. this is really, IMO, BB’s worst example yet of rushed plotting.
Well, first off, we don’t know Huell enough for us to be able to tell what he’d do in such a situation. Secondly, there’s the Jesse pic. That would’ve freaked out any one. So it’s not a stretch, really.
@HEISENBIRD: Huell’s boss suggests Jesse should be killed. Assuming the photo is real, then Huell’s boss’ suggestion was carried out. So what to do? I know – admit to crimes to the DEA 20 seconds after hearing their elaborate story.
I’m sorry, but not only was it a major stretch – it was out of character (for someone who works for – and regularly commits crimes for – a criminal lawyer), and it also didn’t make logical sense.
I don’t think Huell spilling the beans was a stretch at all. Back when they were about to load Walt’s money into the barrels, Bill Burr jokingly hinted that they should just take off with it. Huell then reminded him what Walt had pulled off having Mike’s men offed in prison and that Walt was not one to be f*cked with. Huell was clearly scared of what Walt was capable of, so seeing that pic of Jesse scared the piss out of him and he spilled. Totally plausible.
I’m afraid your argument doesn’t hold water: you’ve got the dialogue switched around – HUELL hinted at stealing the money – and KUBY reminded him about Walt. Perhaps the scene would have worked if they had used Kuby.
But in actual fact, there have been absolutely NO previous scenes to suggest that Huell is either stupid or easily scared. Instead, he has always seemed rather cool and collected.
And even if we were to ignore Huell’s previously established character, Huell himself would have to ignore the one primary lesson that anyone that has ever worked for a criminal lawyer learns: DON’T TALK TO THE COPS BEFORE TALKING TO AN ATTORNEY- PERIOD.
I stand by my opinion that it was a massive stretch – and totally out of character for Huell.
Madmeme, Saul suggested that Jesse be killed with *Kuby* in the car, not Huell. If you’re going to lodge a criticism, I’m going to have to insist that you get your facts right. I do appreciate the irony of you saying someone else’ argument doesn’t hold water, though.
Meh, regardless of who said it, Huell was keenly aware of what Walt was capable of, and the pic of Jesse still reenforced that notion enough to scare him. Plus,do we really know enough about Huell to say it was “out of character”? All we’ve ever seen of him is posturing and being a large, intimidating presence. We’ve never seen the screws being put to him. Sorry, the scene worked for me.
@John – I *know* it was Kuby in the car; I assumed the story was shared with Huell via Kuby or Saul since he is Saul’s bodyguard (and would need to know how to deal with Jesse).
But regardless of whether that happened or not, if you want to buy that a guy who works for a criminal lawyer – and has committed many crimes for that lawyer – and whom we’ve only observed as cool and collected – would break down like a baby in 10 seconds after an elaborate ‘story’ from the cops and blab about a crime he’s committed, that’s your prerogative. I think it’s silly, out-of-character, rushed plotting.
“We’ve never seen the screws being put to him.”
Huh? He’s a criminal who was picked up, locked in a room, told a ‘story’ by the DEA – and shown a tiny picture on a cell phone. What screws?
Huell’s response to a tragic event before/after the writer’s needed some character to give information to Hank: [youtu.be]
“That lawyer represents people who are actively involved in crime.”
The great majority of criminal lawyers represent people who are no longer involved in a continuing criminal enterprise. The sort of adjunct, active assistance to the criminal you describe is a relatively rare exception — for the obvious reason that the lawyer’s risk of conviction his high if even one client is convicted. The typical criminal lawyer represents someone who has been arrested for a single crime or set of crimes under a single criminal enterprise, most of which cease after the arrest. As for Huell, his response is entirely rational and self-interested.
@Reb – “The great majority of criminal lawyers represent people who are no longer involved in a continuing criminal enterprise.”
Obviously – but we’re not concerned with the great majority of criminal lawyers – we’re concerned with Saul Goodman.
“As for Huell, his response is entirely rational and self-interested.”
If by ‘rational and self-interested’ you mean implicating himself in a crime within 30 seconds of being shown a tiny photo and lied to by police, then I guess you’re correct.
Otherwise, hey – call me crazy – but I would think his rational self-interest would be most served by not speaking. Or, at the very least, to have Hank play the recording he claimed to have (and offered to play!) with Walt ordering the hit on him.
I thought you were describing criminal lawyers generally; I see now that you weren’t. You make good points about Huell, but I didn’t find it at all implausible that in the confusion and pressure of that moment he acted exactly as he did. Even though his actions were based on assumptions that weren’t accurate, they were rational, in that the alternative to cooperating with the DEA appeared to be being hunted down and killed.
I understand what the writer’s were after – it just didn’t work for me in respect to Huell’s character. As mentioned, he’s always been portrayed as very cool. If they had used Kuby (who comes across as slightly more nervous), I might have bought it.
I see your point completely; at a minimum the Huell device was weaker than average on this show. Dan Feinberg also makes points similar to yours, to the effect that the action is driven more by the needs of the plot than how the characters would actually be motivated. And I do think you have set out a more plausible set of motivations for Huell, driven by his experience working for Saul. Thanks for the additional clarification and bearing with my misunderstanding that you were talking only and specifically about the experience working for Saul, not criminal lawyers generally
@Madmeme : You may not buy Huell spilling the beans, but there’s certainly justifiable reason why he would’ve.
1) Huell fears Walt. This was evident in the money scene.
2) The Jesse pic would freak most people out.
3) Huell doesn’t care about Walt. He works for Saul.
3) Huell doesn’t have anything to lose. He won’t get in any trouble if he talks. So why not spill it if it could save his life?
@Heisenbird: I guess you’re right… I suppose Huell must have learned the basic fundamental truths about police from having worked for a criminal lawyer:
1) Police never lie – they only tell the truth.
2) Police never fabricate evidence in order to get anyone to talk.
3) The job of police is to protect low level criminal types (like Huell).
4) Police will never act on any crimes you happen to confess to them (like conspiracy) if they said you won’t get in any trouble – because police always keep their word.
So, yes, given those fact, I suppose Huell didn’t have anything to lose.
BTW, the whole chain of events leading Hank to Walt’s money is so full of holes it’s just silly. Not only do you have a criminal – who works for a lawyer – and has committed kidnapping, conspiracy, handling of chemical weapons, and a host of other felonies – breaking down and talking to the police in 10 seconds because they sang him a little story illustrated with a tiny photo – but you have the whole silliness of the GPS on the van.
Walt didn’t think to check if the van had GPS? It didn’t dawn on him that Saul or Kuby or Huell would be able to just get any GPS data and steal his money later?
I’m afraid there’s been a lot of sloppy plot-driven mechanics in this (and the last) episode – characters not acting as you would expect the characters to act in order to drive the plot forward.
As I’ve said, your points are valid. However, what you’re seemingly saying is that there’s no way that Huell won’t flip under any circumstances. To reiterate, we don’t know that for sure since we don’t know Huell well enough. He’s only had a handful of scenes throughout the series, after all. Mostly non-speaking ones, too.
And yeah, Huell has never struck me as cunning, as an intellectual. He’s just big. And mild-mannered. Thus there’s the possibility that Huell wouldn’t think up of all the things you said (the police being deceiving, they never fabricate evidence, etc.). For a first-timer, your nerves would probably shake you up too. Yes, Huell looks scary, but he doesn’t seem to be the “fearless” type to me. And it’s not a given that being around lawyers would prepare you for stuff like those. Lastly (on this point, at least), Huell won’t get in trouble since the ricin (which he didn’t know about, really) and the other stuff weren’t in question. He didn’t have a hand (even Saul) in the manufacturing of the meth and killing 10 guys in prison. Those were all Walt.
And for your most recent post, Walt trusts Saul. Saul seems to have a code when it comes to his clients, even though he’s quite a dirty man. Walt knows that Saul won’t go after his money. He’s already gave him a ton. on top of the amount that Walt gave the 3 afterwards. And did Huell or Kuby know that the money would get buried in the desert for them to bother putting a GPS? What if Walt simply stored it in a humongo safe or under his home or something? Wouldn’t breaking into a secure location be more of a hassle than simply running off with the money when Huell and Kuby had the chance? Again, you gotta remember that they’re scared of Walt. Walt had a Gus-like reputation by now, after all.
Madmeme, I’m not sure where I stand on Huell spilling so easily (though I would also be ashamed to have an employee spill so easily to the police), but Walt’s GPS concern was satisfactorily answered in previous episodes. I also thought it was sort of sloppy, until I put together a timeline. First, it’s four years ago, not today for Walt in Breaking Bad’s time (I ignore Gilligan’s protestations that it’s set no where in time as silly). More importantly, the timing of the GPS being on the car is set between the time Walt is shown finding Hank’s GPS and having Saul show him his electronic checker for GPS and other bugs. Walt might have banged around for the GPS on the bottom, but he wasn’t there to ask the cashier if his van had a GPS installed when Huell rented the van and didn’t have a remote checker, something that probably fueled his rash but understandable judgment.
@Heisenbird: Again, the second that Huell mentions moving Walt’s money, he’s admitted to a felony: helping to hide that money is conspiracy to manufacture and distribute schedule 1 drugs. Big big problem – and prison sentence.
It just didn’t sit right with me – but I’m glad it worked for you.
@GCO211: I’m not sure I can buy the arguments about the GPS. Remember: Walt BRINGS a GPS device with him in the van when he buries the money – and then breaks it. But it doesn’t occur to the clever Heisenberg, ‘Gee, maybe the van already has a GPS device attached to it?’ – as many rental cars do.
Well yeah Madmeme, your points are extremely valid. They’re very well thought of, actually; I just didn’t have a problem with the Huell scene as much as you did. I had qualms with the plane crash, the magnets, and the overall pacing of season 5A (not VG’s fault, though, they could’ve used more eps), but not this one. Still, I won’t contest the Huell part anymore.
Regarding the GPS on the rental, why would Walt care about it, anyway? It’s not like the rental place would trace the place that he went to. And he didn’t think that anyone would be on to it. I mean, Hank still wouldn’t have found the money without Huell’s info.
@Heisenbird: But Walt specifically bought a GPS device to take IN the rental vehicle – and then broke it so that no one would see the coordinates. Wouldn’t you first find out if the rental vehicle had it’s own GPS (which many do)?
Then you could read the coordinates from that, break it, and tell the rental company it was broken (thus making sure there were no coordinates anyone could find). Seems a pretty logical thing to think of if you need GPS coordinates in a rental (especially if you happen to be Heisenberg).
Again, you have a solid argument. But you have to remember the other details as well, specifically the barrel pic. After all, how on Earth could Jesse possibly know about the details of the barrels? Walt wouldn’t be able to come up with any answer, except for the conclusion that Jesse has indeed tracked down his cash.
@Heisenbird – True, but it’s just that the whole scam hinges on several coincidences going just right for Hank: like Walt forgetting about GPS in his rental and Huell giving up all the money info.
Anyway, don’t get me wrong – I had a blast watching it – and am really enjoying these final episodes greatly. It’s just that for me, the first 3 episodes were seamless in their plotting – whereas these last 2 have caused me to stop and think, ‘Would he actually do that?’ a couple of times (as Dan mentioned in the podcast with Alan).
Dan over-thought on a lot of parts, though.
But yeah, at most, those points are questionable, not downright implausible. BB does have its flaws, but it’s the closest to perfect that TV will ever get to IMO. We probably won’t get another BB-quality show in quite some time, thus I’m just enjoying the ride.
With the Saul spinoff show being announced, I guess we’ll finally have the chance to judge if it’s really probable that Huell (I’m guessing he’s in it) will spill the beans that fast.
Damn! Just Damn! Wow, oh WOW!
What a great episode, just like one minute when Hank said that everything will be ok….this happens!
Again, WOW! Excellent episode!
I am still shaking like a little girl after that, everyone dies!
Hank has Talking Killer Syndrome
This was indeed an esscellent episode, because it tells us the real truth about Walter White, the truth that was there long, long, long before the first episode.
It took me till now to figure out Walter White, but the truth is i (and likely a lot of you) have known this guy a long, long time. The guy who was his own worst enemy from Kindergarten onwards, the guy who failed to gain success because of his own stupidity, his own jackassedness, but who can never take responsibility for butt-fucking his life. It’s everyone else’s fault (look back to the episode about the people who “stole” his good ideas), it’s never his, and coming down with cancer gave him all the excuse he needed to “get back at them,” all the people who never recognized what a genius Walter White was, all the people who stole from him, all the people who denigrated him. The whole show has been about “I’ll show you!”
I would personally love to be the actor who plays the role of whoever it is who puts a deerload through the bridge of Walter White’s nose. He was born a worthless piece of shit, and I goddamned well hope he finally gets his just deserts.
I’ve hated every Walter White asshole I’ve ever met in the past 50 years. And if you think about it, so have you.
The brilliance of Vince Gilligan and his roomfull of writing geniuses is it took me till now, three episodes from the end, to finally see Walter White for the asshole he is.
For me, seeing him get his “just desserts” will be seeing every one of these scumballs I’ve ever run across getting theirs.
TCINLA: Good thing this TV show has given you closure on some of those issues from adolescence and you can now “gain success.”
Another “scream at the TV when Vince Gilligan’s name comes across the screen” episode.
Epic in my opinion, again Gilligan takes your breath away the last 16 mins… And need to wait another week…
Yes Walter is the antihero we root for… I need another cigarette and pray the final episode is not David Chase like.
I’m going to have to lock our pit bull in another room the rest of the episodes … the tension in the TV room was so thick, he sat up and stared at us the last 5 minutes and then started barking when we all screamed “Noooooooo!” :)
What tension? This setup was just too weak. You don’t go through 4 seasons of brilliant material to have the characters roll like this.
B-FIRE…Write your own show that’s better. Really. Do it! Why do viewers get so righteous? As if Vince Gilligan owes it to THEM to give them exactly what they want. Gilligan has a vision for the show. TO judge the set-up of this one very high-tension scenario in the show is based off of incomplete information. This is a whole story. Imagine stopping a movie 3/4 of the way through to have a discussion over HitFix about it. Let the story completely unfold before you judge the art. Like Alan, I couldn’t breathe during those final 20 minutes. I don’t anticipate being able to breathe much over these final 145 minutes or so either. Say what you want, but this show is better than 90% of what’s out there now and in the history of television. We all want engrossing stories in our entertainment viewing and Breaking Bad delivers on that 100%.
The response to not liking a TV show is to “write your own show”? (Twenty minutes unable to breathe is a really long time; that must have been horrible.)
REB- “Write your own show” was my gut reaction to B FIRE’s comments. I guess the proper, less angry thing to say would have been “how would you have written it?” I just disagree with the sentiment that it was a weak setup. If you couldn’t feel the tension with that brilliant direction job, then you aren’t paying attention. We’re all here commenting on this show because we think it’s good, right? I almost feel like every comment should just be “well, that was interesting, lets see where they’re taking us.” We’ve been on this moving train of a TV show long enough to trust its conductors.
Agreed, Peter D’Alauro, but people love to nitpick and justify it by claiming a show touted as one of the best in television ought to receive such strong scrutiny. I don’t get that mentality but it’s their right, I guess. Best to ignore the more autistic comments and focus on the decent ones.
If Walt really ends up being booked, will he call Saul? Seriously, I think Walt ends up escaping Hank whether Hank or Steve survive the shooting.
I see no possible way that Hank and Gomez survive this.
eh yeah. I see no booking in Walt’s future. Jesse *might* get away because he’s at least in the car, but even then he’d be on borrowed time. Uncle Jack’s crew will swoop Walt up and force him to live up to his part of the deal. That’s where my head takes me. And some very very awkward moments are coming for Walt Jr. via Aunt Marie. That’s also where my head went.
If Walt called Saul, I am convinced Saul wouldn’t help him.
Hell, he would happily testify against him in exchange for immunity so he can go to his spinoff.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he also ended up with at least some of the money
Not positive but I think whoever is going to drive Walt’s car out of the desert will need to retrieve the keys from Gomies pocket
I rewatched last night and yes, Gomie put the keys in his pocket.
I need therapy…and a time machine
This episode had the most shocking scene in the entire Breaking Bad series. Walt Jr. working for once in his free-loading, breakfast-eating life.
Unfortunately, Flynn no longer looks like a teenager and he looks closer to the 21 years of age RJ Mitte was approaching when the episode was filmed.
Well, he was complaining about it, so it’s no that shocking.
I kept waiting for him to ask if he could go hang out with Louis.
hahaha comedy. and i thought you were referring to the closing scenes
Time to write off “Flynn” as a massive failure of an attempted nickname. Only Marie and people advertising their open-mindedness still call him this.
I was thinking that Walt had his car rigged with explosives and would detonate as he walked toward Hank with hands in air.
“than how face-melting must the actual ending be?”
I’m wondering the opposite. I fear the ending will be contrived at this point. It’s interesting that the other day in Alan’s Boardwalk review, he rightly praised the show for taking the hard road and killing off a great character for the sake of the story. At this point I wish Breaking Bad had done the same with Jesse. It just feels like a lot of spinning the wheels and dumbing characters down for the sake of having some big showdowns and Holy S–t! moments.
Up until now I would have agreed. I’ve felt that this section of the season is deliberately drawing things out and relying on too much deus ex machina in stark contrast to the rest of the series, but tonight seemed to be the first episode since the season premiere that felt like an actual Breaking Bad episode and not some “Walking Dead” Season 2 filler between-showrunner run. From here on out, though, I’m willing to wager that it will start getting back to what its supposed to be.
Keep in mind, we may have to watch the series finale a few times in order to fully appreciate everything. My guess is that Gilligan has thought this stuff out thoroughly and he might be more than a few steps ahead of us on how good it is. I doubt that he’ll let us down.
How so? I haven’t seen any dumbing down or wheel-spinning, and I can’t think of any point in the series–certainly not since the end of Season 4–that would have been an appropriate time to kill Jesse.
I agree with Earl, a lot of deus ex machina to advance the plot, but the final 20 minutes as Alan mentioned were every bit as good as “Three Minutes” (which also had its contrivances). I had said to someone that this has to be the only show where you really do know what’s coming as possible outcomes and the crew STILL manages to make your jaw drop showing it to you. I knew Hank and Gomey were in trouble once they showed up alone WITH Jesse in that spot to nab Walt. You know it wasn’t going to go that easy, Walt wasn’t going to get to lawyer up and the final 3 be some sort of something about something. This had to go down like this, especially after the call to Marie. But geezus, was this excrutiating. The final three? Gilligan and company are going to stick the landing, I am more sure than ever now.
I have no idea what any of that means in the context of a discussion of this show.
You know what, screw it. I’m enjoying the ending of this great show too much to argue with nitpickers. Taking the remainder of this run off from internet discussion boards. ‘Night, everybody.
They must have changed the definition of deus ex machina.
@KBailey – thought it was not even close to Three Minutes level, respectfully disagree. That was a taut finish. This was an over the top shoot out you’d see in any action movie, with what seems like 100s of bullets flying and not one person getting popped in the dome, even though every one was in pretty close range and not getting too much cover. Just to have a OH MAN cliffhanger.
Deus ex machina: “god from the machine”. A plot device whereby a seemingly unsolvable problem is suddenly and abruptly resolved, with the contrived and unexpected intervention of some new event, character, ability, or object.
Such as: Hank popping in just before Jesse burns the house down because the writers realized that they had 4 more episodes to write and couldn’t burn the house down just yet but couldn’t sacrifice that cliffhanger because it was JUST TOO GOOOOOD so magically “It’s me Hank, luckily for you and the show, I just happened to be following you from Goodman’s, which I never mentioned to anyone before but am doing so now because people will be wondering how I got here so fast and at just the right time. And you can tell because I explained this to you so the people watching can know that even though almost none of the other characters explain what we’re doing to anybody else at any other time in any other episode.”
@Earl – this isn’t Deus ex Machina, but also, it appears that the Neo-Nazis were no more than 10 minutes away from the coordinates that Walt gave them. That’s some 24-level ability to travel a large distance, or amazing luck!
Actually that’s not a Deus ex machina. 1) Hank is not a new character and 2) it was already established that Hank was tailing Jesse. A proper Deus Ex Machina would be more like introducing Mike Erhmantraut’s identical brother Ike Erhmantruat. Ike’s out for revenge for the death of his brother and he needs Jesse’s help, so he stops him from burning down Walt’s house.
EARL DOOM – Forgive me if I screw up the specifics of this, but in the episode with the Jesse-gasoline cliffhanger, Gomez comes in to Hank’s office and demands that his guys be taken off a stakeout of Saul Goodman’s. We then see Hank leaving the DEA office, and from there he obviously went and took their place. It didn’t just come out of nowhere.
Where I’ll agree about the differences in tautness…a better ending tonight would have been a fade to black during the standoff and a a little audio of firefight coming off screen over the credits. They didn’t need to go as far as they did on camera to get payoff they did. However I thought they nailed it up until then.
Hank stopping Jesse from burning the house? Yeah, maybe a little bit contrived given the # of episodes left. But it could have actually fit the narrative they went with too. The family’s out of the house, Skyler’s freaked out about the loose cannon and Walt Jr. catches Walt Sr. in a lie about why their house is smoldering. What tonight seemed to set up with the flashback is Walt is possibly running from both the Brotherhood because I just don’t see him wanting to pay up on the hit on Jesse because he’s going to claim he called to stop it and thus is not obligated to pay up and the DEA who may think he offed Hank. I think this episode nicely ramps up the tension in the White and Shrader households because Marie is gonna think/know Hank dies at Walt’s hand. And it’s gonna bring down Walt Jr in the process and probably flip Skyler. Whole buncha ways they can write their way out of this. Which is why I’m convinced they stick the landing.
Boardwalk Empire “took the hard road” and killed off Jimmy Darmody because Michael Pitt is an impossible-to-work-with jerk who was fired. Check out his imdb page since he left BE. He’s done nothing of note.
Good night, Eric.
It’s inspiring to see that Breaking Bad, of all shows, has given rise to the Monday morning showrunner.
@JONAS.LEFT – LOL!
@Jonas.Left – Nice play on words – but I’m afraid we’ve been around since the advent of HBO Sundays and TV recaps.
Deus ex machina? Please. Watch the show. The Hank stopping Jesse thing was shown onscreen. Nothing wrong with it.
C-Man, your theory doesn’t hold water. I see five upcoming film roles for Michael Pitt, along with a completed 2012 film. I wish I were so unemployable.
GarySF, you’ve heard of HOW MANY of those films Michael Pitt has coming up? And remember, his final scenes in BE aired in March 2011, which means they were probably filmed in late 2010. So it’s been almost three years, and he’s been in one film that’s been released in theaters.
@keciab@aol.com: I totally agree about the closing scene cutting to black after Uncle Jack nodded to Devil, with one single shot over Gilligan’s name, but I can’t complain all too much. What a spectacular hour of television.
Vince Gilligan acknowledged in the Insider podcast on am tv.com that the cliffhanger was going to deeply divide the audience.
That ending was maybe the most dramatic thing I’ve ever watched on a TV show. Incredible.
I got a slightly different vibe from Lydia’s reaction to Todd. To me it seemed like she recognized his attraction to her and she was thinking about how she could use that to her advantage. It felt like she realized that this is the first time since meeting Walter White that she has the upper hand in one of her business relationships.
Somehow I think Lydia and her shoes will be important in the last episode…..
If the Nazis had a relationship with her customers they could cut her out of the picture, Todd made a clumsy attempt to do just that and I thought Lydia’s reaction was just for seeing it as the clearly clumsy attempt it was.
I agree about Lydia — she was intentionally flattering/humoring Todd to get the upper hand, seeing that puppy love.
Somehow, the neo-Nazis manage to kill all the well-armed guards at the meth lab, but couldn’t manage to shoot two guys standing in the open from 40 feet away.
They’ve gone to great lengths to explain that Lydia uses Stevia as her sweetner. She will obviously take the ricin, thinking it’s Stevia.
I agree. I think Lydia gets the Ricin sweetener in her English Breakfast and the Aryan brothers get the machine gun raining bullets from above the To’hajiilee cliffs. It would be Walt’s attempt to end the nightmare that he started. I just keep going back to the last scene in Scarface — Tony going out with a bang against greaseball goons.
“Fire in the hole, bitch!”
Walt framed in the vertical blinds at the car wash…. nice foreshadowing of getting caught and jailed.
Is it still foreshadowing if it’s a misdirection? It was made so obvious that any viewer would notice it.
Whether it’s foreshadowing or misdirection, it’s kind of useless. There’s no way anyone could be unaware that jail is something Walt potentially faces, and this piece of simplistic, played-out ‘symbolism’ wouldn’t enhance that.
Symbols and foreshadowing are different things, for one. For another, symbols are often simple, whether in film or literature. There’s a certain amount of artistry in using faming and shots to express the overall theme of the show. Simple is assuming that the blinds foreshadow or only imply jail.
My favorite was Hank shot from below while standing between the two overpasses (or whatever they were near the fence with the barbed wire on it). His head is juxtaposed with open blue sky, but it also looks like he’s stuck in a vise.
The quick zoom to Walt as he’s looking at the photo on his phone reminded me of an old western or karate flick where the camera zooms in closely on each character right before the big shoot out or gang fight.
….thus wounding and/ or killing hank, gomez, jesse..
I love how clear they made it that the Nazis were coming. No attempt to make it “shocking” like some shows might do. We all knew it was coming and the dread was so much better. God, that was phenomenal.
I kept yelling at Hank to get in the damn car already. Argh, damn show spiking my blood pressure like that! :D
Even if he got in the car, they would have met on the road. That might have been worse for Hank. For a minute, I thought that was going to happen. Or Hank and Walt would leave and only Jesse and Gomie would be there to face the Nazis.
Now THIS is the episode we’ve been waiting for since the season premiere! Everybody gives a masterclass in trump card manipulation from Hank to Walt then Jesse and all of them pull it off flawlessly.
On a side note: I’m starting to think that the machine gun is meant for the Grey Matter offices. It makes sense that Walt would go out taking down the people he hates most of all, and the people he would blame for everything that has happened to him: the people who stole the legal empire he rightfully deserved. And the ricin is probably meant for Gretchen, so he can ensure that even after he’s gone, she will die a slow, agonizing, irreversible death.
I wonder if I should put money on this.
No offense, but that’s the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard. Walt, at this point, can’t stomach hurting family/innocents…so why should he hurt people who didn’t actually force him out of the company, and who offered him a job and tens of thousands of dollars when they heard he was terminally ill?
To say nothing of the fact that Gray Matter hasn’t been mentioned since last fricking year.
EARL DOOM – I’ll take that action.
None taken. It’s an oblique conclusion, but it’s possible, and I’ll show you why.
1. It’s totally unexpected. So let’s get that out of the way.
2. Pride. Walt’s pride has been the bane of his existence and the loss of Grey Matter was the original primal wound. He got back into cooking when they offered to pay for his treatment because he saw that as charity by the people who cheated him out of what was his in the first place. The way he saw it, they were paying him with his money, and that pissed him off.
3. You said “Walt, at this point” but we see the M60 flash-forward AFTER this point. Hank and Jesse are LIKELY to end up dead after tonight and it’s obvious at the beginning of the 5th season that he’s all alone, having lost everything. And if X-Files taught us anything it’s that “the most dangerous enemy is the one with nothing left to lose.” Considering Walt lost every other one of his scruples in his journey from episode 1 to now, killing Gretchen and her people may be something he’s capable of by the end.
4. He doesn’t consider Gretchen family. He fucking HATES her and always has since the falling out. At Denny’s he probably has the clearest sense of how much so because all the other distractions are out of his life.
5. Walt has trouble blaming himself for the problems he causes. We’ve been kept in the dark about what happened with him and Gretchen for years, and probably because Gilligan doesn’t want us to know who’s to blame yet. At this point, Walt could be right about Gretchen and wrong about her. Hopefully we’ll find out. But he sure as hell blames her now and at the end for what happened to the empire he feels he rightfully deserved and might decide to take it away from her as his last action.
Blame is something Walt has trouble with. Spite is not. And this would be the ultimate act of spite for Walt: “You took everything from me and that forced me to be a teacher which made me choose to go into the meth business when I got cancer because you took my money for my family away too, and now I’ve lost all of that and now I’m gonna make you pay.” Sounds like Walt, but less eloquently so.
Oh, and #6:
Walt would probably want to WIN at whatever his goal is before he’s gone. He probably realizes he can’t fight Uncle Jack’s crew even with an M60 and considering their maneuvering, he probably feels they won his business because he didn’t take care of it. Strange as it is, I get the feeling Walt would let it go because 1) it wasn’t a business he wanted anymore and 2) they stole it from him fair and square, just as he did from Gus. He might actually consider that his fault for once and decide to go for the target he can win against; the one that started it all.
It does have that sense of epic closure that characters in these types of series want.
While I agree with your take on some elements of his character, I think almost all of Breaking Bad fandom would think that ending the worst possible. Here’s a far more plausible alternative: Saul tells Walt that Jesse wanted to go to Alaska, so Walt, in his guilt, decides to live Jesse’s dream. The gun is to hunt for bear.
But, with regard to your idea, how much do you want to bet on it? I’m in for a grand and some of the crystal blue.
Aside from all the other reasons this isn’t going to happen, Walt promised Jim Beaver that the machine gun was “never leaving town” and I have no reason to believe Walt was lying. I can’t remember exactly where Grey Matter was located, but it wasn’t in ABQ.
Earl Doom, I can’t say I agree with your Grey Matter hypothesis, but I’m surprised you didn’t list with your supporting evidence the image of the grey matter that Hank put on his floor to set up the fake post-mortem shot of Jesse.
Yes, they offered him a job and money and because of his intense hated for them he turned it down and took up cooking Meth. He blames Gretchen for all of it. I too think the ricin is for Gretchen. I think he will try and free Jessie from the Meth gang, give Jessie the money and ask make sure his family is ok and then give Gretchen the ricin and go off into the sunset as a legend a myth named Heisenberg.
Unless Walt’s cancer migrated from his lungs to his brain there’s no way in hell that Breaking Bad ends with him murdering innocent people for the pure, hateful fun of it.
While it’s possible that Walt has brain mets, ascribing his potential Grey Matter rampage to these mets is not supported by any medical literature I’m aware of. Of course, there’s the issue of artistic license and all that, but I would hope that the writers of BREAKING BAD are responsible enough not to stigmatize all cancer patients as potential ticking time bombs.
In defense of Earl, the actress who plays Gretchen black confirmed she will be one of the last episodes. Sorry, don’t remember which one.
DR BOB – I was being facetious.
Typo- she will be IN one of the last eps.
There’s an interview from 2009 ago where the actress who plays Gretchen explains some of the back story – [blogs.amctv.com]
From that interview:
“But it was easy because Vince Gilligan told us exactly what went down between the characters off screen: We were very much in love and we were to get married. And he came home and met my family, and I come from this really successful, wealthy family, and that knocks him on his side. He couldn’t deal with this inferiority he felt — this lack of connection to privilege. It made him terrified, and he literally just left me, and I was devastated. Walt is fighting his way out of going back to that emotional place, so he says, “F— you.”
So, unless Vince Gilligan is disowning what he said then, I don’t see Walt killing anyone at Grey Matter.
I also theorizes last season that the M60 was for grey matter but as the last season progress, it seems that story line is collapsing on itself and getting more focused on the devastation impact that Walt’s action are having on his family.
If Hank is dead, the Whites family will be destroyed. There is no way out since Hank told Marie that he caught Walt. If hank shows up dead and Walt is still alive, marie will figure out what happened and skyler will probably give up on walt.
If Gretchen comes back, I hope like hell it’s a flashback. I would dearly love to know why Walt got kicked out of GrayMatter.
Stupendously dumb idea
Um, wow. You might just have nailed it.
Well, that ending was stupid. Are we really to believe that two men with no cover, can survive that many bullets? And what is the point in making it a cliffhanger? The cliffhanger forced them to drag out the shootout longer then it needed to be (realistically). And really, there is no way that Hank or Gomez can live. So they die in the next episode. Okay. So why split that up?
And if they come back and have them survive, it will be one of the dumbest moments in the shows run.
Yes at least one of either gomey or hank should have been shot
I agree with you. I loved the episode up until that point, but the neo-Nazi gang has previously been far handier with their weapons. Several of them have rifles here, and Hank or Gomie (or both) should have been hit in the initial fire.
If it had to be a cliffhanger, it should have ended with a shot of Jack and Kenny opening fire.
You’re right. The writers have not earned our trust at this point. Surely they don’t have bigger plans and they just thought this would be a fun way to mess with the fans that they have never shown any respect for.
Yep. Dumb ending.
I saw blood on Gomez’s shirt
Jesse
Yep, Gomez was hit early on…he reacts and screams out in pain in front of the car before he is able to cover.
I also think Gomez was hit. In real life lots of people who are even fairly familiar with guns can’t hit anything much, even with long arms. But OTOH, long arms: as shown (accurately) on many episodes of “Myth Busters”, pistol rounds can be stopped by all kinds of stuff, they can’t really shoot out locks on doors, etc. But full power rifle rounds are a different story. Many would be going through both sides of the vehicle and still endangering people standing behind it, heck some might go through Walt along the way, and still kill somebody standing behind the vehicle! This is a consistent issue with Hollywood and long guns: people behind ‘cover’ that might protect them from pistols but not high powered rifles.
LarryC – great points. If Gomez was hit, that allays some of my concern.
Also, I’m basing my view that Jack and crew are fairly competent with their firearms on how quickly they took out Declan’s crew earlier this season. And I draw a distinction between firing on Hank and Gomez with pistols at that range – not surprised that the guys with pistols might miss – and the guys who had lined up rifle shots before all hell broke loose.
Post a comment…
The shootout was a bit over the top.
That many assault rifles, at that range, with no cover? Both of them should of been shredded to pieces. Having them both die in such a brutal way would of made for a good viseral ending though. Since this didn’t happen, I predict at least Hank is going to survive.
Although there is no way he can shoot his way out of the situation, he might be able to use Walt as a human shield to stall them. Either of them could use the buried money as a bargaining chip. Jessie is far enough away he can do something. Walt’s gun is still on the ground somewhere isnt it?
If team dea simply get shot and die at the start of the next episode I will be dissapointed. Its the obvious and assumed conclusion – that isn’t in the spirit of Breaking Bad!
Maybe the neo Nazis will accidentally kill both Walt and Jesse, but leave Hank and Gomey alive and since they’re all out of options at that point, have THEM start cooking meth, showing that under the right circumstances, even the characters with hitherto unassailable moral probity can break bad! Whoa, crazy!
Not blood on gomez’s shirt. It was shadows between buttons where his shirt opened up a little. Not saying he wasnt hit, just no blood. Watch it in slo mo
Metaphysical seeker
LOL Yes Hank will start cooking meth and Skyler will move in with Jesse Pinkman.
well, I’ve been thinking about that, how they didn’t get shot yet, and they were going to run out of ammo soon, and then we would have seen hank and his partner get blown to bits in a most undignified way, so i’m glad i didn’t have to see that..yet…??? don’t know. but the way it ended was perfect to me. but then again, in the beginning i wasn’t totally invested in hank, and then i was, and now i’m not again…and i’m so glad it didn’t end yet.
I kept rewinding to see if Gomez was shot. I am still not sure, but I think he was just cringing from the bullets and noise? My worst fear is they will run out of ammo and be hunted down like animals and killed in a horrible way. My heart literally stopped during those last few minutes. I am surprised Jesse or Walt didn’t get hit, too, with all those bullets flying.
It’s only relevant if Hank and/or Gomez survives. I’m fairly certain that they won’t, so who cares if the show took a little dramatic license? It’s a drama, not a documentary.
Agree; a shootout at relatively close range, with serious weapons and scores of rounds without anyone being seriously hit, if at all, is preposterous. For some reason, though, I didn’t find it as dissonant as other things, like the whole Jesse-Brock storyline and Jesse’s sudden revelation just as the guy who is going to take him away forever drives up. I have no idea why I found this episode riveting despite it ending with a shootout closely related to the dumb movie device where lots of shots miss or 30 people die but not the two main characters.
Retarded outcome of shootout. Assualt rifles at short range, even with stock sights are dead-on-balls accurate. The young guy is shown lining up his sights just before all hell breaks loose. Experienced shooters know that some guys wear body armor and aim for the HEAD. It’s a no brainer to aim for the brain.
I agree, Hank and Gomez should have been shredded , with their heads exploding like a watermelon v shotgun at short range.
That much large-caliber handgun lead hitting them would have knocked them back. The AR rounds may have gone through them, but not the handgun rounds.
This ending was written for dramatic affect. But in the process it does itself a disservice by making the whole scene unbelievable. What a disappointment. :(
I also had a problem with the ending. BUT I withold final judgement because the show has earned at least another week. You have to consider that when we watch this series again we will be able to watch episodes back to back so the jury is out on the outcome of this particular “ending.”
I will say that they are not that close range (40 + yards in my estimate) and the SUV is a pretty nice piece of cover. I watched the scene a few times and neither party has a crystal clear shot. I don’t think Kenny’s gun is the most accurate either as he’s the one who shot first(shotguns are meant for close combat) and would have caused Hank and Gomie to duck for cover making them harder to hit.
But, if Hank and Gomie survive I will be dissapointed because that would not be believable. There’s at least 5-6 guns versus a pump shotgun (8 rounds) and a Glock (16 rounds at most) and maybe Walt’s 6 shooter. Also, these guys mowed down Declan’s crew like it was nothing.
Guys, the parties in the shootout weren’t as close to each other as some of the shots depicted. See this pic: [i.imgur.com]
Dumb ending. Imagine ending One Minute in the middle of the shootout. It’s a tension killer. Amazing episode otherwise, but I don’t like being blueballed before the climax.
Should’ve ended with a bloodied Hank lying on the ground at the firefight’s conclusion. A shadow enters the frame, and the camera follows Hank’s gaze to see Jesse, who says:
“Need a…HANKY, BITCH?!”
Jesse’s plan to catch Walt was actually a super triple reversie to exact his revenge ON HANK!
Chris, I laughed
^^^Would be nice.
Seems to e this is now a routine for the final eight: leaving us completely hanging at the end of the episodes: Jesse in the house with the gasoline, Hank heading in the room to talk to Jesse, now in the middle of a firefight. Will the final episode also leave us hanging? Better not! :(
awesome Chris! Walt and Jesse have the feds and the skinheads take each other out! Genius!
Depending on how it really “ends” they could have shown Jack looking to Kenny and then Kenny bearing in to take aim and then black….roll credits.
Great review, Alan. Too bad the screeners have come to an end.
-R
They had Huell Babineaux in a safe house, not a hotel room. And is that the first time we’ve heard his last name?
I don’t know. But it certainly is the first time we hear Jessie call Mr. White “Walt.”
Not to be an a-hole, but Jessie called Mr. White “Walt” in Breakage, 26 minutes in.
Yeah, also not being an a-hole, but he called him Walt in the previous episode. Someone on the podcast last week asked if that was the first time, and Gilligan emphatically said no. But he also said that it is significant whenever he does call him Walt.
This is the first time we’ve heard Huell’s last name. Not like there was any reason to give him one. Nobody calls their bodyguard by his full name. Trust me.
And Jesse has called Walt “Walt” before. I believe it was during their fight in the RV outside Walt’s house in (I think) episode 4 of season 2.
I imagine Andrew Lavigne to be a bodyguard who just wants someone to see him as something more than a burly, hired gun, to see him as…human.
I can’t cite when, but I thought we’d heard Huell’s last name before, because it sounded familiar…
The Huell plotting, as I mentioned in my comment above, was Swiss cheese – so full of holes as to be ridiculous. I’m sorry the writers felt they had to go that route in order to satisfy the requirement of Walt getting caught be episode 5 – I wish they had come up with an alternative, plausible device.
I do believe that is the most words I ever heard come out of Huell’s mouth. I actually liked the scene, Swiss cheese or no Swiss cheese. lol
Todd also swaps calling WW “walt” (to nazi friends) and “mr. white” with Lydia.
Great cliff hanger …only if 2 of the 3 characters end up dead..For law enforcement and gangsters their aim is awful…
Yea that bugged the shit outta me
Yeah, the episode should have ended before the first shot was fired. No way Hank and Gomez survive the first volley.
OHMIGOD OHMIGOD OHMIGOD OHMIGOD
I just had to get that out of my system. Great review, Alan!
This episode was just amazing, and makes all the whining about last week seem so silly. Why anyone would be complaining about pace when you know these events are going to happen just completely baffles me.
Having said that, I thought we were going to have the moment for Walt Jr. to start questioning his father during that scene at the car wash. When the camera shot form inside the building showed Walt pulling at Saul’s coat, I was sure it was Jr. watching and about to be confused. That was such an endearing moment on the show and just leads to the heartbreak that will undeniably present itself to his character.
As for the ending of the episode, it’s too bad they had to have that commercial break before the last 13 minutes or so. I can’t only imagine what my eyes would have felt like not blinking for that entire sequence.
I agree, I thought Flynn was going to see Walt pawing at Saul and start to wonder why his dad secretly knows this guy.
I would guess that “She Blinded Me With Science” is specifically Todd’s ringtone for Walter.
I love that, even with Walter Jr. otherwise occupied at the carwash, we still got a breakfast scene.
Alan, you left out one other obscure one-hit-wonder playing in the background right after Steve Perry’s ‘Oh Sherry’…Jay Ferguson’s ‘Thunder Island’ from 1978 (although in this millenium Ferguson will be most remembered for the theme to ‘The Office’).
Are. You sure there are three more episodes? My heart can’t take much more.!
I’m still recovering from tonight’s episode. No way does Hank and Gomez survive the showdown with the neo-Nazis unless backup magically appears for them. I believe Hank’s call to Marie is the last moment these two will share together and it breaks my heart.
When Gomez asked it it was the (other) police (can’t think of the name of them right now), I realized a call to them had not been made yet, since Hank chose to call Marie first.
I’m not so sure I agree 100% with your work there, Alan. We knew that Uncle Jack was coming as soon as Walt put his gun down. And this colored the entire exchange between Hank and Walt. And now we have to wait one more week to see the outcome of a gun battle?
100% agree. We know about mr. Lambert. We knew the nazis were coming. It was like watching an nba finals game with a buzzer beater on dvr, where you already know the final score. It’s cool to watch, but it there’s no adrenaline rush
Yes, everyone knew. That’s what makes it even better. I’m sorry you feel the need for fake suspense. 24 is coming back soon if that helps.
Well, I thought it was suspenseful while they talked because I kept waiting for Hank, Gomie, or Jesse to be shot unexpectedly while standing around. So, as I said above, I loved how the episode set up everything but didn’t like the gunfight itself – Hank and/or Gomie should have been hit right away.
I see what you did there, Papoon.
Amen Thomas!
Jake describes it perfectly and of course if you don’t worship at the Breaking Bad alter then you must like crappy TV. The opening scene of the season so far has added nothing and took ALL the tension out of Walter surrendering. Without that flash forward, we could imagine Wal being arrested and then the money being stolen by the nazis. But b/c we know he’s alive and out for vengeance, we know how it would play out EXACTLY.
Same reason why showing the house in Part II”s premiere was so bad. We knew the house wasn’t burned down.
Suspense isn’t the only way a drama can satisfy an audience. There’s also creating a sense of antici-
-pation and then finally paying it off.
KronicFat, I’m pretty sure nobody expects Walt to die with 3 episodes left. so there goes your whole point
2Pints – Not that you or anyone will come back to page 1 of this thread, but that’s exactly what I wanted in that scene. I think they could have made TV history if Walt turns the gun on himself instead of dropping it. He shoots himself, fade to black, and the “last three episodes” are just reruns, or interviews or something. AMC would lose a lot of money in revenue, but the buzz of a show ending earlier than they claimed would be mind blowing (literally :) )
Am I the only one who was incredibly disappointed? We knew Walt had to escape and the entire time were waiting for the nazis t arrive. This show is supposed to surprise us. Not back us into a corner where there is only 1 imaginable outcome and then give us that exact outcome. And then give us 60 seconds of machine gun fire at close range by proven marksmen, yet nobody hits! Maybe I expected too much, but this was the biggest letdown in tv history for me.
“The show is supposed to surprise us” No, it really isn’t. Try watching 24 if you want random twists and turns. The dread and knowing it was going to happen made it amazingly better. They did that 100% on purpose. It isn’t hard to understand.
My point is that illuminating the presence of the future mr. Lambert eliminated the tension for me. It’s tough watching these shows that are hard to understand. You’re insight and condescension prove you’re certainly a quick wit and made my night “amazingly better.” I get upset when I read any opinion that doesn’t exactly correlate to my own viewpoint. But I’m glad you’re a true sophisticate and above that.
Thank you, Thomas. One Minutes incredible shoot-out wasn’t a surprise, it was set up a whole episode in advance, we were given a minutes warning to soak in the dread. Breaking Bad is about drawing out tension, not blind-siding people. That’s much harder to pull off.
Yikes, I did not mean to condescend. There is an obvious dramatic reason for all of the things you are railing against that you don’t seem to understand. It fits perfectly with what Breaking Bad has been this entire time, and for you to be against the scenes showing Walt in the future suggests to me this show isn’t for you. I apologize if I crossed a line, but “biggest letdown in tv history?” Let’s relax a bit.
Exactly right Thomas. That is what this show does best. This show is not about hiding the ball and never has been. It is better for it. Showing your cards increases the tension and surprise … it doesn’t decrease it. Instead of wondering what happens to Hank (the show definitely let us know he is a dead man), we are now wondering how Walt gets away from these guys. Whether Jesse escapes. Whether anyone in the DEA ever finds out about this. Whether Jr. learns the truth about what really happened to his uncle or is shielded somehow. Those are far more interesting questions than whether Hank gets killed or not.
If you only care about Walt, then yes, there’s only one imaginable outcome. Yes, as soon as Walt gave Jack the coordinates, we knew they were going to show up. That’s what made the slowness of the next ten minutes so agonizing. I spent the whole time thinking “Stop talking and get out of there! Don’t you know there are Nazis coming?!” Then you’re wondering if Hank will get them out of there in time (after all, there are three more episodes and we know Hank gets away)? Will it just be Gomie and Jesse getting ambushed? Will Marie hear Hank’s death rattles over the phone? I don’t see how you can say there’s only one possible way it can go.
Jaxemer11 and Thomas – I would agree, but with the caveat that Breaking Bad is great at surprising us with how things happen, even if the what is relatively easy to predict.
As an example, Walt killing Gus was, in broad terms, a predictable end to the conflict between them. The how was a dramatic plot twist, however.
Similarly, it wasn’t surprising that Hank would figure out Walt was Heisenberg at some point before the end of the series, but the how was completely unexpected.
Um, excuse me, everyone is talking about how the neo-nazi’s are ‘such poor shots’ and how they are ‘proven marksmen.’ We didn’t see their massacre of the previous meth lab set up and by how messy it was and how a guy was left alive after a hail of bullets, I’d wager they’re extremely inaccurate.
Todd was able to shoot and kill Drew, a fairly small target from a decent range, with a fairly quick draw and little to no concentration. There is a fair amount of skill involved in that. However, I will concede that Todd did look like the only person in the shootout who had never fired a handgun in his life. Who holds their firearm that low?
Reply to comment…
have to add, I too was so disappointed in the shootout..all those bullets and no one is down?? cmon Gilligan..so unbelievable! really insults our intelligence! too bad he doesn’t read reviews!
“Maybe I expected too much, but this was the biggest letdown in tv history for me.”
In TV history? It wasn’t even the biggest letdown in the 9:00 hour last night. Try watching the final season of Dexter, and you’ll realize how great BB fans have it. Even if you’re not 100% behind every decision Gilligan & co. are making, at least they’re building toward SOMETHING.
I liked it, but am mystified by the attempts to essentially prove the OP wrong in not liking it.
I don’t know why some people are saying they’re disappointed with this episode? There are still 3 episodes left! What we saw here is the kind of spectacular cliffhanger that make Breaking Bad so addictive. I can’t wait for next week and I’m sure either Hank or Gomez will be killed. As long as I’m satisfied with the final episode I don’t mind where Gilligan and co take me to finally get there.
Regarding the flash forwards (and I agree with Thomas above) there are only three people we know are alive when Walt turns 52: Walt, Lawson the Arms dealer and Hi! Carol. Otherwise everything and everyone is up in the air.
It wasn’t at close range at all. See this pic: [i.imgur.com]
Not sure about the whole unloading automatic weapons 5 feet from their cash cow thing.
Automatic weapons, hundreds of rounds, and no one is hit, Hanks partner should have gone down, than Hank. leaving only Jessie out in the open, maybe Walt gets the shooters attention, maybe the shooting stops. Next week tune in maybe Jessie makes it out alive.
I am indeed very happy for my life; I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past 2 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches, hospitals have been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby but until this faithful day, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how a spell caster helped someone in curing his HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is DR.OJUKWUTELLERSPELL@OUTLOOK.COM I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to cast the spell which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after 45 minutes of casting the spell, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him my life, if you are having a similar problem just email him on DR.OJUKWUTELLERSPELL@OUTLOOK.COM.
HOLY SHIT!!! I too was breathless during the last 20 min, and found myself slinking down in my chair as Walt hid behind the rock, then straightening up as he walked toward Hank with his hands in the air. This was fantastic stuff.
Wonder if Walt would’ve had the sense to check the van for a GPS before transporting the money out to the desert in it? In any case, he might still believe there was one, since they can be hard to find…and he hasn’t invested in the signal tracker that Saul had.
I think Brock revealed that he knows SOMETHING, and has a reason to not like Mr. White, based on his silence bordering on fear. Also, I think that scene goes a long way to answering HOW Walt got the poison to Brock…he could’ve simply shown up at their door one morning with an ingratiating smile and gotten close to Brock’s school lunch (better than using his teacher’s know-how to sneak into his daycare like VG recently suggested). Of course, Andrea might’ve mentioned something to Jesse at some point. But it just illustrates to me how easy it could’ve been for Walt to do.
Thought Hank turned his back on Walt way too long while talking to Marie. Even if Jack’s crew hadn’t shown up, it would’ve given Walt some time to hatch a plan of escape. I don’t think that truck was fitted like a police vehicle, with no inside door handle. Agree that Hank’s FIRST call should’ve been to the tribal police. Also, the plan to drive back alone with Walt in the backseat seemed like a poor one to me.
Loved when Jack referred to Declan as “that Wolverine lookalike,” acknowledging what many viewers probably thought.
Oh Sherry playing in the background during the pre-credit sequence struck me as a bad omen that Journey will be playing at the end of the final episode when the screen cuts to black.
Before Walt poisoned Brock, he had only ever encountered him once. And the conditions were hardly friendly. It was in Crawlspace, when Walt goes to Jesse for his help and Jesse rebuffs him, after which Walt is tasered and taken into the desert. Next episode, he’d poisoned Brock. I always thought that Saul would’ve been the perfect one to deliver the poison, but he hasn’t revealed that. It seems like it was Walt who did it, but he couldn’t have done it by showing up to Andrea’s house in the same manner that he did in tonight’s episode. He would’ve had to have pretended to be someone else to get inside. And then Andrea would have surely remembered him. I think Vince Gilligan said that he sort of thought that Walt had done it at Brock’s school using his knowledge of…schools.
I agree that the story about Brock isn’t over. Otherwise, why have two shots of him staring at Walter White just a little bit too long? It almost seemed as if he was trying to “remember” or figure out who Walter was. Perhaps he has some vague memory of Walter giving him the juice box. I feel like the episode “Hazard Pay” where Walt meets Brock and sits with him on the couch watching TV was foreshadowing something because Brock was so odd around Walt. In this episode, at first I thought that the writers might be hinting that Brock would be the evidence that brought Walter down but then obviously Jesse’s ruse which led to Walt’s phone confession and meet up at the money is the moment of reckoning. But I still think there is something up with Brock…we haven’t seen the last of him.
@GARYSF: The GPS thing was, in my opinion, a big letdown. It’s hard for me to fathom that Walt would’ve taken a rental with GPS on it. I’m supposed to believe that a guy who knew to go check his car for a tracking device after discovering a missing book wouldn’t know if his rental had GPS? It seemed like a horribly out-of-character moment for me.
Alan seems convinced that Brock doesn’t know Mr. White but I’m not as sure. Both times that Walt’s interacted with Brock, post-poisoning, the kid’s been unusually cold. We’ve seen Brock interact with Saul and he was far more engaging than he was with Walt–I can’t imagine that’s an accident. Brock has to know something.
Walt didn’t rent the van, remember? It was Huell and Bill Burr.
I think it’s totally plausible that Walt was fooled by the money picture. Imagine if you hid a signed Mickey Mantle baseball card in a Nike shoebox, and buried it on the beach somewhere, and then someone texts you a picture of a signed Mickey Mantle card, in a Nike shoebox, unearthed in some sand………..you’d be so totally freaked out that you wouldn’t stop to analyze the type of sand or rack your brain for how a GPS could have escaped your notice……it was so close to the real thing, which only Walt knew about, that it blew his mind to see that picture. So he didn’t stop and think about it. And we’ve seen what happens when Walter White doesn’t stop to think.
And who cares if Brock recognizes Walt? We’ve already lit the fuse of Walt’s comeuppance for poisoning him, so what does it even matter if Brock knows who Walt is, or even if Brock grows wings and flies to the moon? It’s irrelevant at this point.
@SAVEFARRIS: Yes, I know, but do you think it wouldn’t have occurred to him–or Saul, who made a point to note that Walt needed a signal tracker and who’s with him while he awaits Huell and Bill–to look?
Not like Walt’s above destroying a car.
I have seen a comment that keeps coming up but I can’t find a source for it, so it may just be fake, but supposedly one of the producers recently revealed that Walt delivered a poisoned juice box to Brock. If this is their backstory for Brock’s poisoning, then it’s plausible Brock saw Walt and suspects or fears him. Or maybe he just finds goatees scary.
Brock does seem wary of Walt, but as HISLOCAL points out, the cat’s outta the bag on the poisoning thing so it’s moot.
It seems more like that thing where dogs and children have that 6th sense around bad people.
I thought Walt commenting on Brock’s cereal — “Froot Loops. Good stuff.” — was meant as a HUGE wink-wink to the audience. So much so that I’ll go to my grave believing Walt baked up a poison Loop!
Man…I’m way to wrapped up in these characters, ’cause a midst all the drama, I felt myself getting sad, because I realized it’s now time to end this thing, and I could tell it wasn’t gonna end very well for anybody, especially for the characters I actually give a damn about.
Don’t know if it was done on purpose or not, but I hated the whole “I love you” thing between Hank and Marie. Its so cliché and it is well known that whenever anyone says this in film or literature, they are dead.
Hank made a similar phone call to Marie just before the shootout with the Cousins at the end of “One Minute” and he survived.
I liked Hank’s call to Marie, because it was true to the character. Learning that Walt is Heisenberg has turned Hank and Marie’s life upside down, so I would absolutely expect Hank to call Marie as soon as he and Gomez had Walt in custody. The other people who Hank views as his partners in his crusade to take down Walt – Gomez and to some extent Jesse – are already there, and so letting Marie know makes all the sense in the world.
I liked Hank’s call to Marie, because it was true to the character. Learning that Walt is Heisenberg has turned Hank and Marie’s life upside down, so I would absolutely expect Hank to call Marie as soon as he and Gomez had Walt in custody. The other people who Hank views as his partners in his crusade to take down Walt – Gomez and to some extent Jesse – are already there, and so letting Marie know makes all the sense in the world.
He also tells her that it is going to be messy over the next little while so this could give the story room for her to not do or say anything right away if he is missing for a day or two.
The thing about the call was that he made it sound like, “I got him” like Walt was in hiding or something, when in actuality Walt was walking around in plain sight at the carwash etc, so Hank conceivably could have arrested Walt anytime.
Hank gave the French Connection wave he always wanted to when he was talking to Marie. Popeye Doyle would be proud.
Agree. Great tribute to Gene Hackman.
Was this the first episode ever that Marie isn’t wearing purple? Seeing her in all black – or at least VERY dark purple – is when I realized Hank is going to die.
I believe she’s been in black ever since her conversation with Skylar earlier in this final 8. She was definitely in black at the Mexican restaurant and watching Walt’s “confession”.
So why wouldn’t Hank show his badge? That seemed odd to me.
My guess is that since he is working ‘off the grid’ he wouldn’t have his DEA ID with him.
Probably because even taking one hand off of his gun would have guaranteed the group unloading on them.
that too…
“Yeah, let me take my finger off the trigger while I reach around for my wallet. What could possi-blie go wrong?”
Did he even have it? He and Gomez were going rogue after all.
I think they both had their badges with them…wouldn’t they carry them at all times, even during an off-the-grid (not necessarily “rogue” operation. But I’m not sure how they could’ve whipped out badges without making themselves vulnerable to being shot. So that made sense to me.
Well now Brock was eating breakfast in this episode, did Junior pass the torch?
About the Steve Perry song….I thought it was something Todd put on in the back round on purpose. I thought this because my father (who was in his 20’s in the 80’s) said that Journey and/or Steve Perry was the music to play to woo he ladies. Todd seems like the type that would employ this strategy, especially if his mentor is that other older guy that’s always with his uncle.
You suck McBain!
I’m guessing the Night Ranger music cue was played for laughs much like Todd’s ringtone, but I cannot hear Sister Christian without thinking of that insanely tense scene in Boogie Nights with a coked-up Alfred Molina waving a gun around while an Asian houseboy sets off firecrackers. That music alone had me clenching my jaw and white knuckling it from the first moments onward. What an episode. What a show.
Just hit rewind only to find out I can’t tell the difference between Sister Christian and Oh Sherry. I guess Steve Perry’s voice sets my teeth on edge as much as Night Ranger.
Terrible mistake by you, even the guys from Nightranger think Steve Perry’s a wimp ;)
Wow. I am just blown the hell away. I, too, cannot see Hank and Gomez surviving. Outmanned, outgunned, and out of luck. I expect next week’s episode will be a harrowing hour, though Jesse may be able to survive. If Jack and his storm troopers give him the chance to speak Jesse may offer up knowledge of Walt’s money to convince them to let him live.
Walt offered Jack money, and Jack turned it down, so Jesse is out of bargaining chips. It’s cook or get shot. Jesse and/or Walt might have to cook for the Nazis.
ATHABASCA, actually all Walt offered was 3x the contract killing price, and and Nazis were more concerned with their cut of the meth production continuing. I think the Nazis would be greatly interested in 7 FREAKING BARRELS of money a few feet away! Especially since Walt or Jesse have little bargaining power at this point.
Jesse can cook just as well as Walt can.
@Jam, Uncle Jack’s point was that any cash was a drop in the bucket (his words if you rewatch) compared to the value of the meth operation overall. If Walt just gives one tutorial to nephew Todd, that value is far far greater than a one-time cash payment. So, even if Uncle Jack were given a choice, of Walt tutoring Todd OR 7 barrels of cash, I think Jack takes the chemistry lesson. Unless he wants both, which I couldn’t blame him for. He is holding nearly all the cards right now. Just sayin’..
Athabasca, that’s at least $80 million. No way Jack chooses a chemistry lesson for potential future earnings, when it would take them YEARS to make that kind of money even from the Czechs. But yeah, he could take both. (Although if I took someone’s $80 million in illegal cash, I’m not worried about making a living or doing anything laborious again)
GarySF, thanks for that analysis. Yes, with all the partners in play, it would take a long time for Jack to make $80 mil. Whereas Walt ran a tighter operation, I think, with fewer hands in the pot. Is that your finding as well?
I am so surprised you liked this, Alan! I thought it was sloppy and lazy writing. Everyone was outside of their true character. Walt wouldn’t be that stupid, lazy or sloppy. Saul wouldn’t have been so “Wow, I wonder what could have happened…”
Hank would never break the law like he has been and nor would his cop friend.
And Jesse would NEVER rat.
I don’t buy it. I am very disappointed.
Well… lets not forget it was Jesse who first floated the idea of snitching when Gale was about to supplant Walt as the lead cook for Gus. Walt shot it down saying “never the DEA”
Explain to me how Hank has broken the law. At worst, he’s created some moments that would make prosecution of Walt problematic in areas.
I’m really tired of this “Jesse would never rat” stuff. Jesse’s has always been a person shown to be not built for this life and this is a way for him to become clean.
VELOCITYKNOWN I don’t understand the ‘jesse would never rat’ stuff either. Jesse has ALWAYS shown he has morality, and when he finally was pushed to far, his morality brought him back. It is not like Walter, who (at the time) had nothing to lose and everything to gain. It was proven on a few instances that his LOYALTY was to his family, but his MORALITY was gone. Jesse, on the other had never lost that morality. Of course he would rat because his morals tell him he was wrong and what Walt is/was doing is wrong.
I like how people think they know what characters would and wouldn’t do over the writers who have not only conjured up these characters out of thin air, but also plotted their every move/word/breath/action up until this point. If anyone knows what these people would do its the writers.
“…sloppy and lazy writing” – except it isn’t. People who are smart walk into traps because they lack information (which the entire previous episode was about, by the way) or because, as established over four seasons of television, they trust someone. That isn’t lazy writing. That’s setup and payoff. If you can’t see that’s what’s going on, and if you don’t understand that it’s what the show needs to be doing at this point, then maybe you are watching the wrong show.
Also, you KNOW that lazy doesn’t come into it for this show. To say it’s stupid, that’s one thing (that I happen to disagree strongly with), but to say it’s lazy, well… that’s just factually incorrect.
@2PINTS: That’s a ridiculous defense and it inoculates all writers from criticism. Writers lose sight of their characters all the time. They romanticize who their characters are and put on blinders to their shortcomings.
Good point, Pecola (see “Dexter” for showrunners & writers with blinders, blech). However, I would argue the showrunner & writers for “Breaking Bad” have never lost sight of who their characters are and what they would do. There may be narrative shortcuts, but the overall arc is exactly what they wanted it to be.
“Jesse would never rat”. That’s a bit like: “Season 1 Walt would never poison a child”. These characters change, that’s kinda the whole point of the show….
You lost me at lazy. Based on the podcast it took the writers almost 4 weeks for each of the last couple of episodes to write. Throwing around the term “lazy writing” is in itself lazy.
Tip: try to at least make your trolling believable next time.
I feel sorry for Hank and Gomez.
Damn my black soul.
They’ve drawn so much attention to Lydia’s tea that I have to think that the ricin has her name all over it.
Could Todd’s ringtone refer to Lydia’s high purity demands?
Huell has some guy from the DEA watching him. I think if Hank were killed, the whole narrative will change and Huell will be released.
Also, Brock was acting strange with Walt, like he really disliked him, even though as far as we know, they only briefly met once. What’s to say that Brock didn’t see Walt at his school (when Walt was supposedly poisoning his juice box) and was told not to tell? I think there’s something more there.
Nobody knows where Huell is except Hank and Gomie.
Nobody knows where Huell is except Hank and Gomie.
There is a guy watching the safe house. Remember when Hank and Gomie left and they told Huell not to talk about the case to the guy so he could better protect him?
Yes, but who do you think was giving the guy watching Huell orders?
But if Hank and Gomie die, the watcher will eventually wonder why he hasn’t heard from them and will probably let someone else in the DEA know he’s there. Even if he doesn’t let anyone know, he won’t stay there forever and Huell will be free to go.
The Huell plot-line was ludicrous and poorly conceived – and didn’t, IMO, jibe with his character or circumstances at all.
*If, if Hank, Gomey and perhaps Jesse are heading to Belize, will they get the chemical death Victor, Crazy 8, etc received? If so – and Walt lives – Marie knows Walt is involved. Can’t really hide this one.
*I’ve assumed all along the bazooka future Walt has is for the Uncle Jack and company. No reason to change that take now.
*Not gonna lie, crazy stressed after that episode. Even more than watching my fantasy RB David Wilson throw up all over himself tonight.
I understand the heat of the moment and all, yet I still wonder if Walt would have so readily fell for the fake uncovered barrel of money about to be incinerated ploy. I expect Walt the meticulous planner/scientist would have given at least a moment’s hesitation upon viewing it, before losing his mind and bolting into the desert like a madman
How would you react if the thing that you risked your life for (the money for the fam bam) would be burned to the ground?
Exactly.
Is the flame from burning money orange?
Yeah i was wondering that too. I half expected the car to screech to a halt and have Walt realize out loud that “waitaminute…cotton fiber doesn’t burn orange.” I have no idea what color it burns but that use of the word “orange” made me think that it was suspiciously placed for Walt to pick up on it.
Walt has some experience with burning money and orange flame:
[sepinwall.blogspot.com]
Yeah, I was hoping something along these lines would snap me back into the show. For me, after a strong start to this half-season, the plotting has gone off the rails in very dull, unsatisfying ways (and more than ever, the characters just serve the whim of some very pedestrian plotting, now – Walt is smart when they’ve thought of something convoluted for him to do, panicky and dumb when they have not) and the formulaic alternation of indulgent torpidity and Mr. Wizard climactic bang has worn way thin. Hank and Walt have been playing the least interesting game of cat-and-mouse I think I’ve ever seen enacted, yet still the accolades come.
I wish they’d wrapped it up in four seasons, as originally planned — and that the planning was better, in general — but I’ve made it this far, and ‘Breaking Bad’ has been for the most part a moderately above-average show with a couple great characters, so what’s three more hours?
Yes, it does. I wondered too but someone in the room said it burns orange, counterfeit burns blue
I come to these message boards to feel comfort in knowing I’m not the only one who thinks this way. I thought THE EXACT SAME THING Doom…
@J: Walt isn’t a god. He usually does well when he has time to prepare. On sudden life-threatening situations or the like, he’s been known to panic. Watch the past seasons.
Horryfing episode.
If complaints about the accuracy of a bunch of skinheads and DEA agents spraying bullets in a wild firefight or no one dying in said firefight (THIS WEEK) are the only thing you can dwell on about this episode, then I just feel bad that you couldn’t enjoy this beautiful episode outside of issues that can be explained by blocking.
That point should be made because it’s glaring and valid, but it doesn’t mean that the episode can’t be simultaneously enjoyed for it’s other merits.
…sorry autocorrect, should be ‘for “its” other merits’…
To imply that it ruined the ending or detracted from the episode in a significant way is what’s totally invalid to me.
a) Hank and Gomez could have easily made the jump to cover without getting hit by a spray of bullets.
b) Hank and Gomez might’ve been hit, injuries we could not see until next week
c) The cliffhanger upsetting people doesn’t make any sense because we are assuming that what Gilligan and Co have planned for next week is as simple as: Hank and Gomez die and that is all. If he’s cutting away from THAT scene, he has something very interesting and unexpected in store. If you’re someone who’s been enjoying this show for 5 season, then he’s earned that trust from you.
d) Michelle MacLaren is smart enough to realize that if she thought the legitimacy of Hank/Gomez getting to cover was going to be a problem, she could have easily fixed the blocking to position them more behind the car. At worst, it’s a problem in editing. It’s hardly something that should detract in any major way from what was an amazing hour of television.
I completely agree. This show forces us to hold it to such a high standard, that I think some people get caught up in being smarter than the show, instead of just enjoying. A couple of weeks ago, I admittedly fell victim to the same thing, and posted a small complaint about “confessions”, while still admitting to be blown away. The other posters reminded me to get over every detail to realism and enjoy the damn show as entertainment, and they were right.
I mean, look at it from this perspective: [i.imgur.com]
Even with Hank and Gomez standing up, this is an awkward angle for the Nazis.
VK…I agree that it didn’t ruin the ending, however they were already being shot at, I believe, before their jump to cover. There is no indication that anyone is hit; I think the editors are too good to make that visually incoherent. Regardless it still is a bit far fetched that they wouldn’t be hit in that spray of bullets in such a manner that was made obvious in the scene. That said, again I agree the episode was fantastic and the lack of anyone getting (if that is indeed how things pan out for sure in next episode) shot did not take away from the rest of the episode for me, but is certainly questionable IMHO.
It looked to me like Gomez was hit.
Jaxemer11…if that turns out to be th he case it would ring true…if not, not a problem. I think one can enjoy the show for all it’s worth (I surely do) yet still scrutinize things that may seem off. It doesn’t mean ( and I know you weren’t the one who said this) that I feel like I am smarter than the show. It’s just fun.
It looked like Gomez was hit….by a single bullet fired out of a six shooter.
NOT by hundreds of semit automatic fire from a group that completely flanked him.
I’m willing to bet the first scene we’ll get to see next week, is a cold opening of the aftermath of the firefight, possibly with Gomie and Hank lying dead, Walt heartbroken over the dead of his brother in law and an innocent cop – no matter how bad he got, he never wanted to kill his family or Jesse, not even Brock, as we’re reminded of by his admission over the phone – while Jesse is just shellshocked by what just happened. No way we’ll see Hank and Gomie die on screen. This way, the fact that we don’t get to see it happen, makes it all the more shocking, because we know what’s going to happen after the last scene. So why still show it? It would be like you never got to say goodbye to a loved one, that kind of impact hits home much harder.
Anyway, that’s just my guess, but I really think I’m not too far off the mark.
Right on the money, VelocityKnown.