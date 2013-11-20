Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Sal’s Pizza’

A review of last night’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as we stop home for my pizza bib…
“Sal’s Pizza” was another episodethat didn’t quite have Jake dialed in right, but that worked anyway because the supporting characters have become so rich so quickly. So even though Jake was again being a little kid – even his motivation for chasing the arson investigation came from childhood (which did not, as I briefly suspected, turn out to be a lie to shut up Marshal Boone) – Charles’ foodie habits, plus Patton Oswalt being Patton Oswalt(*), were amusing enough to carry the A-story.
(*) After “Article Two” on “Parks and Rec” and now this, how long before Mike Schur creates a show for Oswalt?And now that he’s played a constable on “Justified” and a marshal here, what other olde-timey law-enforcement rank can he have next?
I wish we were getting more of Terry and Captain Holt, as Terry’s indignation about giving candy to babies was the funniest thing in the episode, but the cast (including minor characters like Hitchcock and Scully) is so deep that I know it’s a balance. Santiago is turning out to be much more than the disapproving straight woman, for instance, and I enjoyed seeing her struggle with jealousy of Diaz.
And I’ll be curious, as always, about the reactions to Gina, who remains the show’s Rorschach test, where people (including me) either see her as a treat, or as the worst part of the show by far. Because Captain Holt is always right, you knew there would be a method to her madness – and I suspect most of you knew that Savant would wind up with the IT job – but it was fun seeing her be so seemingly inappropriate with the candidates.
What did everybody else think?
Sal’s Pizza — in Brooklyn. Are we sure Spike Lee’s Mookie character isn’t the real arsonist?
Here’s my problem with Gina: there’s not more of her.
Who doesn’t like Gina?
I don’t like Gina, but I think I complain about that every week. I thought her story this week was really hackneyed. Maybe if she didn’t annoy me so much, I wouldn’t be bothered by the thought that how people react to an interviewer being obnoxious in a job interview doesn’t necessarily translate into how someone might react to things in the course of their workday. But, I don’t expect to like every character, and as long as she doesn’t take over the whole show, I can live with her.
Personally, I don’t find Gina funny as a character and think her voice is grating at times, but I don’t mind her being on the show, mostly when her voice doesn’t bother me, haha.
Yeah, Gina comes off a little too cool for school to me. I don’t want more of her, but I think we need to see more of her to get a better picture of her. I was surprising to find that Holt put so much stock in her – have we seen her actually do anything before now?
Gina’s too nails-on-chalkboard irritating for me to like, but last night she actually contributed something positive, which was enjoyable. My favorite characters are played by Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, and Stephanie Beatriz. Wish the show was built around them and not Samberg. Last night was the end for me. I’m out.
Sliding down the fire pole into the kiddie pool of marinara sauce had to be a ton of fun for Patton Oswalt.
I liked that Gina’s meanness had a purpose and wasn’t just random nihilism. More of that would make me like the character better.
I found her so-called insights to be ridiculous though. None of her “tests” would really mean anything and anyone who would accept them as legitimate would look foolish.
Gina usually irritates me, but I thought she was funny in this ep, especially as she got more outrageous with the interviewees and Terry *didn’t* intervene.
My favorite parts were Detective Terrible Detective pushing her chair back from Diaz’s desk, the pizza-tasting bucket, and everything Boone did. This show keeps getting better and better.
I think Patton should play a Justice of the Peace next.