Review: Checking in on ABC’s ‘Detroit 1-8-7’

There was a scene in the first episode of ABC”s “Detroit 1-8-7” that gave me expectations the show has struggled to live up to ever since. In the scene, a pair of Detroit homicide detectives are looking for a shell casing on an overpass and are frustrated to instead find bullet after bullet from unrelated crimes.
“This is what happens when you look for bullets in Detroit,” shrugs one of the cops, and the two men keep looking.
It”s a wonderful moment: darkly comic, as much about the culture of this city, the nature of these cops” work and their own seen-it-all temperament as it was about serving the needs of that particular plot. In that scene, and a handful of others in the pilot involving star Michael Imperioli as an eccentric and inscrutable veteran detective, “Detroit 1-8-7” reminded me very much of one of my all-time favorite series, NBC”s ’90s cop drama “Homicide: Life on the Street,” which at its best was as much about being a cop as it was about the cases being worked.
But within a few episodes, it became clear that “1-8-7” was going to dwell more and more on the specifics of each investigation, and my enthusiasm waned. Despite the presence of Imperioli and James McDaniel, and the unique setting (the series films on location in the Motor City), there just wasn”t enough to distinguish the show from the 500 other primetime crime procedurals that I also don”t watch. It seemed a solid example of what it was trying to do; what it was trying to do just didn”t interest me much. So I deleted my DVR season pass and figured I”d check back in later.
I got that opportunity via a screener of the episode that airs tonight at 10. And though I”ve obviously missed a bunch of episodes in between, I find “1-8-7” again emulating “Homicide” – just in a different way.
“Homicide” began as an ensemble – one that featured a former Oscar nominee (Ned Beatty), a likely future Oscar winner (Melissa Leo) and a character (Richard Belzer”s John Munch) who”s still around 18 years later – but that show”s producers recognized that the work Andre Braugher was doing as silver-tongued interrogator Frank Pembleton was special, and began orienting the series more and more around him. There were times where it seemed close to hagiography, and others where the show suffered for it (Braugher got bored with Pembleton”s super-competence, so the writers briefly waylaid him with a stroke in a frustrating story arc), but it was his show until he left.
And by tonight”s episode, Imperioli”s Detective Fitch has clearly moved from first among equal status in the ensemble to unequivocal star. It”s the kind of episode where every scene that doesn”t feature Fitch features characters talking about Fitch, and where another detective sings his praises by saying, “There”s two types of cops in this world: there”s Fitch, and there”s the rest of us. You take him off the street and you just make my job a whole lot harder.”
Fitch is in danger of coming off the street because a shady developer he”s been investigating since early in the series has wound up dead, and because everyone he works with thinks Fitch is just crazy enough to have killed him. So an FBI agent (guest star Megan Dodds) comes in to investigate him, with just enough juice to put Fitch and his colleagues through a series of interrogations, but not enough to keep him from working a murder case. So we get scene after scene of the other characters offering their own take on Fitch, and each of them – including partner Damon Washington (Jon Michael Hill) – admitting they understand nothing about him beyond his abilities as a detective.
You need to have a really lead performance to pull this kind of spotlight off, and fortunately “Detroit 1-8-7” has that from Imperioli. A character this brusque and mysterious would be easy to overplay, but Imperioli wisely goes the other way, making Fitch compelling largely because of how little Imperioli lets you see of him.
The casework itself remains middling at best, but at least in this episode that story plays out in the shadow of the FBI investigation into Fitch. And the episode”s closing scenes suggest another big Fitch-related arc that could add a similar level of tension to the day-to-day cases going forward. (Or, to bring up one last “Homicide” comparison, it could take the show to a silly place like those later seasons where the cops were chasing after evil drug lords with helicopters.)
Still like the show, don”t love it. And the ratings don”t have me encouraged, nor does ABC”s plan to shorten the show”s season and give its timeslot to Dana Delany”s “Body of Proof” in March. But this episode reminded me enough of why I liked Imperioli and certain other elements of the series to give it a few more shots before the finale.
The problem with shows like these is it’s hard to know if they’re something special until several dozen episodes are in the can, with Homicide being the biggest exception. I just watched NYPD Blue through for the first time, reading your old reviews as I went, and I doubt after 11 episodes that show had more than a great character (Sipowicz) and an interesting setting (NYC).
Interesting. Whereas I would argue that the first 13 episodes of NYPD Blue were that show’s creative peak. (At the very least, they were the last time the show satisfyingly dealt with larger story arcs.)
Thank you Alan!!!!! Finally! I love this show. I’ve seen every episode. Imperioli is fantastic in it. James McDaniels has never been better. That pretty Cuban girl with the poor (wo)man’s Timothy Olyphant partner, a solid team. I love the rookie paired with Imperioli– so cute. Love, love, love this show. Yes, it’s a procedural and has a hokey 2-story-line set-up but it will draw you in because it’s that good.
I watch this show. I enjoy it for the most part as I like police procedurals but your review is spot on.
As someone who has seen every single episode, there are moments of great promise, even amongst the supporting characters, but the writing was never quite as good as its lead character which is a shame. MI is fantastic.
I will watch to the end but after that it will be reruns of Homicide on Centric and hopefully The Chicago Code that will fill the police drama void I’ve had since original recipe L&O went off the air.
I’d say this review is spot-on. Still, we enjoy the show, in part, because it is focused on Detroit. If this show was set in NYC or Chicago? It simply wouldn’t be as interesting. Also, I am not crazy about the direction they are taking Fitch or the focus on him. It is too stereotypical, too cardboard-like. I prefer the episodes where they are jumping back and forth between all of the teams. Also, I am tired of hearing about Longford’s impending retirement. Because we know what that means and I really like that character. Ahem.
My take is that Longford absolutely is NOT going to retire. His wife’s gone, he’s alienated from his father. His dream was to retire and move to Italy with his wife. But circumstances have resulted in the job being all that he’s got. But he can’t yet let go of that dream. And I too like the Longford character a lot, and enjoy watching James McDaniel play a detective rather than a Lieutenant as he did on NYPD Blue.
Actually filming the series in Detroit really does make a difference and I noticed it right away in the different atmosphere the later episodes had from the pilot. I can’t say that I was super thrilled that they portrayed a Windsor cop with a strong Quebec accent, but later episodes have been more subtle in including local references and I think the show is starting to hit its stride.
Imperioli is the main reason to watch the show, but most of the supporting cast are holding their own, especially the rookie cop and the chief. There are so many cookie cutter procedurals out there, it would be nice for this one to do well.
I’m wondering how many screeners you get for shows not in the blog rotation?
Lots. Sometimes I watch (and write about) them, many times I don’t. Depends on time and level of interest.
I have agreed with you re: Detroit from the beginning. I liked the original pilot much more, like you. The doc format made it unqiue. The first few eps were very procedural, i.e. boring, very little charcter, not unique enough.
The 10th ep before Christmas break was the best one of the first batch. Really showcased a lot about Detroit, specifically race relations and it boasted a stellar guest cast: Giancarlo Esposito, Della Reese, Albert Hall, and more that are escaping me now. I thought “wow that was pretty good”.
Then the 11th ep back – another boring, ordinary procedural ep (maybe was earlier in production order, I don’t know) . Ratings have now plummetted and after that ep, I said I don’t care.
Then a crazy thing happened in ep 12 – it was stellar. It really focused on the personal. In fact it opened with personal. Characters were being fleshed out. A “big bad” that was introduced at the end of an early ep was a major foil for Imperoli. Also, There was just one case and this one affected them all personally. It was their best ep to date and the way it ended you wanted to see the next one (tonight’s ep). It was the first one I could see the DNA of NYPD BLUE in. Ratings – worst yet, a 1.0. No way ABC renews.
Anyway, if you’re interested, I’d recommend the 10th ep, but definitely the 12th.
The major lesson here, I think, is. You don’t have the luxury of 12 eps anymore to “find” your show. It’s not 1987. There’s way too much competition. Whether this was the producers vision all the while and the network was asking for more procedural is also possible.
So two lessons: Figure out your show earlier than ep 12 and Networks let the producers make the show you bought when you greenlit the pilot.
Could not agree more with this; the 12th ep was the first one that made me want – really want – this show to stay on the air. I love the setting, love the diversity of the characters, but subplots like two characters hooking up and one regrets it while the other doesn’t… I’m pretty sure I saw that plot on “The Edge Of Night” in 1976, and it was overused then.
Some of the writers are much stronger than others; I think it was the fourth episode that could have been written by a sixth-grader. (And even for network television, the language is ridiculously tame.) But I’m glad I stuck with the show long enough for it to find a compelling storyline. Shame that there probably won’t be a season 2. Maybe HBO will pick up “1-8-7” after ABC cancels it? Completely unlikely, but it could happen.
Count me among the few (I guess) who loved it from the beginning. To anyone who started enjoying it at ep 12, I urge you to go back and watch the early ones again. They are just as good!
I like the show and had high hopes for it, but was watching The Wire’s entire series run on Netflix during the same time period as I’ve been watching 1-8-7. Not fair at all–virtually any show would suffer in comparison with The Wire. I found myself cringing at dialogue and plots, thinking how differently it would have been handled on The Wire. Just finished the series finale of The Wire…now what do I do?
I finished The Wire a few weeks ago, and had the same dilemma. My answer was just to start watching it over again. The first few episodes are much more enjoyable when you’re not trying to figure out who everyone is and what they’re saying.
At some point in the future, I’d love it if you’d talk more about why you love “Homicide” so much. I Netflix-ed it based on your recommendations and had to make myself sit through the first three episodes. Other than being a Where’s Waldo of “The Wire” scenes/details/actors, it felt REALLY outdated and woefully under-budgeted. Plus, the acting was really over the top, especially Melissa Leo – and I really like her other stuff, which makes me think it was more of a director-problem.
How does Homicide: The Series stand up against Homicide: The Book? I just read the book and thought it was great, but it’s hard to imagine the dark, profane, blackly comic tone translating well to network TV. Simon’s brief impressions of the show in the book’s afterword (that the show was good for what it was, but it didn’t really capture what made the book–and reality, for that matter–great) only reinforced that notion. So I suppose my question is, good as Homicide might have been for the time, will it still impress someone who’s read the book and seen The Wire?
I wouldn’t say that Homicide was Pembleton’s show till he left. Well, maybe in the sense that he was the best part of it, but as far as focus goes, the writers seemed to almost forget him in the sixth season. Only a couple of episodes used him as a main character, and there wasn’t any big on going plotlines for him. The whole season was much more about the whole three detectives covering up you-know-what.
You should totally do Homicide reviews at some point.
I beginning to think that Homicide the TV series was the blueprint for many of today’s successful Cable TV series – Justified, The Wire (obviously), Terriers, Deadwood, etc. Homicide would have been much better on a Cable channel like HBO or FX, but it wouldn’t hav ebeen much different.
If you like this show, please give Southland a chance on TNT. The new season is the best one yet. Would love to see weekly reviews of Southland, this show deserves your support.
like this show. wish it was doing better enough for abc to want to renew it and stick it in a lower profile slot where it could sort of leave it on and forget about it (not that those timeslots really exist in primetime tv anymore sadly–i don’t know–abc could do worse on fridays i suppose but i doubt this would do any better on fridays then its doing currently on tuesdays obviously. hell now that i’m thinking about it–it’d be wonderful to have as an option on wed nights esp given that cbs and nbc’s offerings in that hour are way too melodramatic or too violent for me but ratings wise it prob wouldn’t do any better then the whole truth did sadly.)
maybe its not the best cop show on tv–but its involving and has definitely become a pretty dependable hour on tuesday night tv this season. (its just too bad its facing quality dramas on cbs and nbc in its timeslot–not to mention the cable dramas on at the same time) the best thing i can say tho (and it may or may not be damning with faint praise here but) i’ve never found myself sorry i spent an hour on it as i have with shows much higher rated and definitely feel its worth saving. oh well. maybe body of proof will also turn out to be good?