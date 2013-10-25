Review: Cinemax’s ‘Strike Back: Origins’

From the moment I started writing about the Cinemax action drama “Strike Back,” which wrapped perhaps its best season so far last week, I’ve been hearing from fans of the show’s first, British-only season. To a man (or woman), they insist that as much as they enjoy the current incarnation – a well-assembled, well-oiled machine of gunfights, car chases, banter and unapologetic sex – they prefer the show that “Strike Back” started as, before Cinemax teamed up with Sky, and original leading man Richard Armitage was replaced by new co-stars Philip Winchester and Sullivan Stapleton.
That’s often the way it is with adaptations – and that’s essentially what the co-produced version of “Strike Back” is – where fans inevitably prefer the book to the movie, the foreign film to the American remake, the kitschy ’60s original to the gritty 21st century reimagining. Often, the original version is better, but I think sometimes it’s just about whatever you have in your head first.
And because my first exposure to the idea of “Strike Back” came two summers ago with the first Winchester/Stapleton episode, I was awfully curious to see how I responded to the six-episode Armitage season, which Cinemax is finally airing starting tonight at 10, under the title “Strike Back: Origins.” The British fans missed the parts of the Armitage show that got tossed aside when he left to film “The Hobbit” trilogy and the show started over from scratch. So would I (and other people who came to the show with its current incarnation) miss the parts that weren’t there when Armitage was the man with the gun?
Now, there are certain elements that have continued no matter the stars or production team. There’s the title, and the set-up of Section 20, a covert British military unit responding to terrorist threats around the globe. There’s the basic structure of each season, which is broken up into two-episode chunks with their own standalone adventures that tie into a larger story thread for the year as a whole. There is action, and a great deal of empathy for the people and geopolitical situations in the hot spots where the Section 20 guys are sent, and attention paid to the physical and emotional toll of this kind of special forces work.
But a lot is different. “Strike Back: Cinemax” is a buddy show, filled with light-hearted banter between Winchester and Stapleton, almost as much about their slow-burning friendship as about the missions they go on. “Strike Back: Origins” has a very recognizable co-star in Andrew Lincoln (Rick from “The Walking Dead”) as the head of Section 20, but he’s the boss and sometimes adversary of Armitage’s John Porter, not his pal. This is a solo vehicle for Armitage, who has to work a lot in silence, and is playing a character far more psychologically damaged than either of his successors. “Origins” opens on the eve of the Iraq invasion, with Porter and Lincoln’s Hugh Collinson on a mission that goes badly awry and destroys Porter’s career, reputation and personal life. When he eventually wheedles his way into Section 20 in the present day, his co-workers are understandably suspicious of him, and it’s clear throughout that his mind and heart never fully left that bloody spot in Iraq.
Because Porter is a man alone (though inevitably he gets paired with a local whose problems parallel his own), and because he’s in the midst of so much inner turmoil, “Origins” is by design a darker show than what followed. “Strike Back: Australian Guy Playing American” certainly has its black moments, like Winchester’s arc throughout the second American season, but the show’s also not shy about putting Stapleton forward for a wisecrack or a naked romp with an attractive female guest star. Porter isn’t a monk, but “Origins” cuts discreetly away before anything raunchy happens; Skinemax, this is not.
Having seen all 30 episodes of “Strike Back: We Might Just End An Episode With A Laughing Freeze Frame” and all six of “Strike Back: Origins,” it’s clear each version has distinct strengths and weaknesses. “Origins” is the more psychologically complex show, and feels slightly more realistic, even though Porter escapes certain death on numerous occasions. But “Strike Back: Nudity Clauses Are a Must” has a bigger scope and much stronger action sequences (I laughed with delight at a stunt in last week’s episode where our heroes had to escape a moving van in heavy traffic), and though parts of it are cheesier than the Armitage version, the chemistry between Winchester and Stapleton is undeniable and a large part of the show’s appeal now.
I wonder what this incarnation of “Strike Back” would be like if Armitage hadn’t been cast as the lead dwarf. Would the new “Strike Back” more closely resemble the old, only with bigger action than before? Or would Porter have been assigned a partner he would slowly and begrudgingly come to like?
But what reality gave us was two slightly different flavors of the same formula. Ultimately, I prefer the taste of the one I sampled first, but I can absolutely see the appeal of the original recipe.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
NOTE: Though the ultimate fate of John Porter is known to viewers of the Cinemax version, we’re going to stick to the usual spoiler rules for the blog, which say that anything that hasn’t aired in America should not be discussed in any real detail. So keep any non-opinion discussion of the Armitage episodes as vague as possible. Thanks.
I saw the original six episodes before seeing any of the Cinemax version. I found what’s now called ‘Origins’ to be a solid, well done mini-series, (although Armitage’s resemblance to Hugh Jackman took a little getting used to), but I immediately responded to the energy, humor and chemistry of Winchester and Stapleton. The ‘Max version of Strike Back is so much better than it needs to be and I appreciate that. And re that freeze frame ending, for all of the hell and personal loss they went through this season, I was fine with seeing the two buddies end it with a laugh. Looking forward to next season!
I can’t wait to see this, even though I knew from past discussions that it has a different tone than “Strike Back: With Sexy Results.” Then I’ll have to go back to the first season of the American version because I want to better understand the connections I missed by not having seen the original. As if I need an excuse to re-watch the show… :-)
The original was interesting, but far less fun than the Cinemax version. Given the storyline, I’m not sure how they could have kept the same feel moving forward with Armitage as the lead. This show is no Mad Men or Breaking Bad and trying to graft a psychological journey onto to what is basically an extensively upgraded A-Team wouldn’t have worked long term.
Is anyone else thinking that maybe Porter could pull a Kumali? I’m sure Richard Armitage would come back for a while.
Alan, is there any word on strike back being renewed? I can’t handle it being cancelled. Thanks !
Excellent review, Alan. In my opinion, you get it exactly right.
Well, I think Armitage is a really good actor, while Winchester and Stapleton are average at best. I also think the writing is a lot tighter. Given that one is only six episodes and the other is around 30, they’re pretty difficult to measure against each other. But I think the original is significantly better overall, even though I like the reboot too.
Having watched “Origins” first, I didn’t take well to the news that the lead role was being re-cast. But I have grown to love Scott and Stonebridge and Cinemax’s Strike Back.
Having said that my friends and I often refer to the current incarnation as “Strike Back: It takes two to make one John Porter”
I saw the British production first and the only thing I miss from that was Jodhi May.
Given that U.K. based SkyTV (the original network to own it) sold the distribution rights to Cinemax, I highly doubt that the original format would be been kept. I think one should also acknowledge that the Cinemax version of the show relies on the leads and Section 20 in general making stupid mistakes for thier plot twists. Indeed, the entire season arc of the first Cinemax series is based on a mistake made by the Commanding Officer that was so egregious, it should have been the end of her career. (Allowing terrorist to swan into and out of her C&C with a valuable asset that he promptly killed.) But she kept right on going, making stupid mistakes. The SkyTV series had more solid storytelling, even if the dialog is not very snappy until the final two shows.
Well, they don’t relay on the leads and Section 20 screwing up all the time, but too much fo the time.
Saw the original Sky series first and was so impressed with Richard Armitage’s performance. He really brought me into a show that I doubted I would like. Lincoln’s character was a pretty minor part of that show, I guess it’s his current success with his zombie series that brings his name to the fore. It’s Armitage’s show, though, and I really enjoyed it. I saw the first few episodes of the Cinemax series and found the new characters shallow and slight in comparison. They seem to fit the very predictable buddy mold of storytelling rather than the depth Armitage brought. So, original version for me. And onto Thorin’s dilemmas in Middle Earth.
Richard Armitage is a fantastic actor and storyteller who consistently does his research and becomes the character he portrays. I think he did justice to Chris Ryan’s story, while the Cinamax version is the typical American formula of one part big explosions, one part cheesy lines and one part sex without the sexiness.
Why was Strike Back cancelled? I though it had good ratings (for a Cinemax series, anyway). I was hoping for at least 5 or 6 seasons. Was it low ratings? Money? Loss of star cast members? What??
It’s mentioned in the article briefly. Armitage left and Cinemax stepped in.