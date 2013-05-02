Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Heroic Origins’

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I write a letter of apology to George Lucas…
Since “Heroic Origins” is unapologetic about its superheroic inspirations, allow me to go hardcore nerd for a while.
In terms of comic book origin stories, Spider-Man’s is one of the very best. It’s simple (if ridiculous in an early ’60s kind of way), universal, and utterly random. Peter Parker’s just a very smart kid in the wrong place at the wrong time (or, if you believe the spider powers made his life better rather than worse, the right place at the right time). It’s perfect – and yet a number of successive writers, in both comics and film, have felt they can improve on perfection, whether by tying the radioactive spider experiments to one of Spider-Man’s arch-villains, or (in a hilariously convoluted early ’00s arc) claiming that the bite was a mystical thing that turned Peter into a “totem,” bridging the gap between man and beast. Similarly, every now and then a Batman writer decides that the death of Bruce Wayne’s parents couldn’t be a simple tragedy, but an organized crime hit, or revenge from the bitter son of a former Wayne family employee, etc.
I understand the impulse that drives those kinds of stories. Comic book fans love explanations, and comic book writers (most of whom were fans first) often feel like they have to contribute something to the larger mythology to make an impression. But randomness has a power in its own right, and attempts to replace it with predestination strips that power away.
As presented in the “Community” pilot, the study group is an accident: Jeff needed a cover to hit on Britta, and that lie unexpectedly attracted these other five people who were in their Spanish class. We knew that Troy and Annie had gone to high school together, but overall it was pure happenstance that these seven people wound up in the same room as each other’s surrogate family. That was the point of the show, and why the concept has been capable of as much emotional power as it has over the years: that a community can be formed from something as frivolous and random as a guy scamming a woman he wants to have sex with, and yet despite that become the most important and stable aspect of its members’ lives.
“Heroic Origins” tosses out the randomness of the pilot in favor of the spider-totem approach, in which each member(*) inadvertently crossed paths with every other member and caused them all to end up at Greendale.
(*) Other than Pierce, as this was another one filmed while Chevy Chase had gone walkabout.
It’s our second episode in a row of Jeff being in a really pissy mood about anything standing between himself and graduation, and we’re clearly meant to side with Abed as more and more details of the group’s interconnected past comes to life. Yet despite some good emotional moments – particularly from Yvette Nicole Brown, who got to do some honest-to-goodness dramatic acting in the midst of the usual “Community” foolishness – and the end of Chang working as an agent of Dean Sprecht and City College, I mainly wish it could be retconned out of existence – the way ensuing Flash writers quickly ignored the introduction of Mopee as the explanation for Barry Allen’s powers – so we can go back to the study group as simply seven people in a room as the byproduct of Jeff Winger’s attempt to seduce the hot blonde.
Some other thoughts:
* Beyond the rewriting of the group’s origin story, “Heroic Origins” was – like this week’s “New Girl” – an opportunity for some of the cast (or, at least, the female half of it) to put on wigs and unusual fashions. But like most of the non-Jim Rash-scripted episodes of this season, it wasn’t especially funny. (Rash himself delivered the biggest laugh line when the dean studied Shirley’s lingerie and said, “This better not awaken anything in me.”)
* Mini-“Free Agents” reunion with guest appearances by Joe Lo Truglio as Jeff’s former colleague (presumably Rob Corddry and Drew Carey weren’t available) and Natasha Leggero as Misty the home-wrecking stripper.
* Also better off without a specific origin story: Magnitude.
* I’m puzzled by the Annie’s Boobs of it all. Didn’t Troy buy her from a pet store with all the chicken finger money? Or was this somehow an entirely different monkey?
Next week’s the season finale – and, depending on how NBC feels about its comedy development (and whether Sony wants to bow and scrape again for another renewal), potentially the last “Community” episode ever. (It was also written and produced earlier in the season, so Pierce will be involved.) Having seen all but one of the post-Harmon episodes, who wants to see the show continue and who would rather it end with (presumably) Jeff getting his bachelor’s degree? And did people like the new “Unbreakable”-style origin story for the study group, or would you rather Jeff had been right in his argument with Abed?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
You know it can be retconned out of existence, because this season isn’t made by Dan Harmon
This season takes place in the dreamatorium. None of its real. That’s why the final shot of season three shows Abed disappearing into the dreamatorium. That’s straight from Dan Harmon. He knew he was probably going to be fired so he built in a storytelling device that would allow for the interpretation that what followed was no longer really happening.
This episode was vomitous. It reeked of desperation.
@JONAS.LEFT Ahhh, nice observation. It also helps that the the first post-Harmon episode opened in an Abed fantasy with nods to Inception.
Perhaps the new showrunners were humble enough to solidify an out for the die hards.
I actually quite enjoyed this episode surprisingly
Me too, i thought it was meta and i thought it was hilarious. You guys are being too hard on this one
Also, the pop pop origin made me laugh the hardest i have all season.
This was actually my favorite episode of the season. I enjoyed the entire episode from front to back. This is the quality I was hoping against hope for before the season started. I wasn’t cringing at unfettered corniness and repeated failings of trying to recapture the magic like I have been for just about every other episode. I was actually locked in for a change. I couldn’t care less about the continuity of how this episode aligned/didn’t align with the pilot. I was actually entertained. I’ll take it.
So I was watching an old episode of Fringe on Netflix, and it had Gillian Jacobs in it, but she was TERRIBLE. I was kind of surprised because I’ve always liked her in this.
Also, Drew Carey probably won’t be back anytime soon as I believe his character was eaten by a shark.
True, but this was a flashback to before that happened so he easily could have appeared.
Yeah, that was pretty bad. Not only did it feel too gimmicky, but there were a lot of inconsistencies with things we’ve previously learned about the characters’ backgrounds. I also thought the Dean line was really funny, but I’m 95% sure that it was a near-identical retread of a line from another show, I’m thinking from Homer Simpson. At this point, I’d prefer that the show end before it falls too far off the cliff.
The Dean’s line was actually a repeat of the time in season 1 when the Dean started his dalmatian fetish.
Oh, cool, thanks. I guess Season 1 just feels like another show at this point.
Yeah. Dan Harmon deserves the credit for the best joke of the episode. That pretty much sums up the sorry state of Community.
I should preface all this by saying that I am not at all a super-hero person, and know nothing about comic-book origin stories [though I did love Unbreakable the movie.]
But my reaction to this episode was that I enjoyed it more than any other this season. I really was [am] not a fan of this season, though I liked the muppet ep a TINY bit more after a second watch, and I thought last week’s body-swap ep was also a funner/more successful attempt at parody with genuine character stuff involved, more similar to the real Harmon eps [and something I could actually see him doing].
This was the first one that I really thought I could see as stylistically fitting in more with the Harmon era; and that I found to be interesting/Smart in its own right, along with what for me worked as a side-helping of “heart-warming” as well. It wasn’t perfect–and I actually agree that I don’t buy it as an actual origin story–and prefer to think of these people as coming together randomly as the pilot depicts. But as an episode of community, I enjoyed seeing the characters in the flashbacks, and the resolution to the Chang as psycho plot was welcome.
Now, that’s not to say that I laughed much, if at all. Or that it was particularly funny. Just that I felt like these were the real characters again, not forced/repetitious versions of themselves. I only rolled my eyes at the “pop pop” and the faceless Peirce at the fro-yo machine, whereas I was groaning/eye rolling about half the time in some of the first few eps. Chevy at the fro-yo machine in that original tag was a favorite of mine though, so I didn’t appreciate the hacky Chevy-less recreation.
2-3 weeks ago I would have said that I would NOT want the show to keep on under the new showrunners, and would have felt sad if it has. Now, I will not really be sad per se if it ends, but if it continues, I have a slight degree of hope that we could still get some enjoyable time with these characters, and that these writers could be learning how to do interesting things with them, so I’d at least stick around to see what that is.
I vote we go all Council of Trent on this episode and declare it the Apocrypha.
I vote we go Council of Trent on this episode and declare it the Apocrypha.
The Council of Trent refuted the Apochrypha, affirming those books to be canon. Going Council of Trent on this episode would be affirming it.
Wow, what a difference a week makes. If there was any doubt that Jim Rash’s writing was what Community needed to work, tonight’s episode was the stake through its heart. Back to the suck, we go. A total betrayal of the show, not just in quality this time, but in its very conception. Most of this season’s trainwrecks could have been set on the track by good writing and production, but tonight’s story should have been abandoned before it was scripted. Whoever proposed it should have been told, “That’s terrible. Come up with an idea that isn’t terrible.” But that’s not what happened. Instead they seem to have put more effort into this terrible idea than they did for stories that should have been surefire successes like Jeff’s reunion with his father or the Spacetime convention. It seems kind of obvious that they thought this would be their Remedial Chaos Theory. They used an animated transition the same way RCT had the zodiac with the falling dice. They had the interconnecting separate scenes that taken together were meant to create a deeper meaning. They had their metaphysical high concept. They had everything except a worthy story to tell and a point to make. And no, dimestore philosophizing about fate is not a point.
If this was their payoff for the Chang plotting against Greendale storyline, why the hell did they bother? Seriously. We could have just had Ken Jeong being funny without the Chang baggage, but they had to have a phony emotional scene for this show after they already had one with the study group. In the Changnesia documentary episode they gave Chang almost the same scene only to undercut it with the sinister phone call. Why? So they could repeat it to diminished effect? If so, then mission accomplished.
Alan specifically mentioned the line, “This better not awaken anything in me,” as the funniest line of the show. That makes sense since it was a joke they took from the first season when the dean said the same thing as he was looking at a website with a muscular man in a speedo whose body was painted to look like a dalmation. It set the stage for a running gag that played out over several episodes. Actual good episodes.
Long live Harmontown, a true community.
I also have this theory that in earlier seasons Harmon would have put the kibosh on an episode like this. This season bad ideas get translated to episodes like tonight’s and every other one Jim Rash did not write.
I would like to point out that I have never personally insulted anyone because they liked or disliked a show that I didn’t. I have never taken a criticism of a show I like as a personal insult to me. How empty do you have to be to engage in this kind of acrimony on behalf of something you watch on television? I feel sorry for the two of you.
Another good episode that Sepinwall hated? Shocker.
I’ve been a reader of yours for several years now, Alan, and I don’t know if I’ve ever disagreed with you more than on this particular review. I found this “full circle” approach to be acceptable and enjoyable as part of the full narrative and a well-executed single episode of television.
The fact that you poo-pooed the “Pop Pop” origin, which actually caused me to do a rare, literal “LOL” in my living room, makes me wonder if you’re really looking this final season objectively. You’ve seemed far more negative about the non-Harmon episodes than your readers, which you know better than anyone is usually not the case. Do you think you’ve approached this season with prejudice about Harmon’s exit, especially with how the first few episodes went? It seems like you got a bad taste in your mouth and have been unfairly critical ever since.
Alan has actually been more positive than me [and many others] about several eps this season–it was very clear that he was more than willing to hope for the best, and look for the good in the post-Harmon era, imho.
Those of us who were really down on this new era in the beginning got a lot of flack about how we were just “biased” against the new season-this season more than most seems to have contingents of those who think an ep is the best of the season or the worst, or “as good as the best Harmon ep” or worst ever. I’m sure SOME bias is involved for all of us, but I don’t think its the significant thing determining our opinion one way or the other [as some, like me, starting to like the last few eps more evidences]. Its really just another example of how incredibly personal and subjective comedy can be.
I thought the ‘origin’ of Pop Pop was horrible.
A critic being unfairly critical? An interesting paradox. No less paradoxical than writing about your own opinions in an objective manner. How would one go about that? This season, Alan’s reviews have had something of a Rorshach effect with people who either enjoyed or hated an episode complaining that he was too negative or positive. I think if a critic points to aspects of the work he is evaluating as the basis of his opinion it should be respected whether its contrary to your own. There was a recent column about Mad Men that argued that the show wasn’t good, not because of anything the writer could cite from the show itself, but because they consider televison to be less valid than cinema as an art form and the notion that people only watch and pretend to like Mad Men so they can seem smart to their friends. That’s biased criticism.
Incidentally, I hated this episode, but I actually enjoyed the Magnitude gag. Mainly because I thought it unintentionally mocked the idiocy of the concept of the origins storyline.
Sparks, that was a test of your sense of humor. You failed
Shoot. For the first time this season I was excited that maybe…MAYBE…this show could somehow-someway limp towards “six seasons and a movie” (but only if the next two seasons are as short as this one, and Dan Harmon is involved with the movie). Then I come here and read plausible reasons why this episode is Community what Midichlorians are to Star Wars.
Ah, screw it! I enjoyed this episode anyway, the same way I enjoyed the last Star Trek movie even though it crapped on canon (speaking of which, Jeff’s desire to achieve a certain stage of drunkenness was one of many humorous moments in this episode). Seriously, these last two episodes (plus the teaser for the season finale) are the first time all season that “new” Community felt a little bit like “old” Community again.
(should read: “…why this episode is TO Community what etc etc blah blah blah…”)
The Star Trek reboot didn’t crap on the original canon. It was specifically conceived so that it was’t a replacement of what went before but as a new story that branched off in a new direction. Having Spock from the prime timeline existing in the alternate timeline makes the original canon integral to the new Star Trek.
And yet ST still retreads old stories rather than exploring this new canvas they created.
Into Darkness is supposed to be good, but I do wish they had created their own villain. Of course, their original villain from the first movie wasn’t very interesting. In theory the new canvas they have chosen to explore is the crew. Everybody who is not Kirk, Spock, or Bones has gotten a lot more interesting. Uhura used to be a glorified switchboard operator. Now she’s awesome.
With the exception of last week’s, I’ve been really down on this season but I actually really enjoyed this one. I thought the storytelling was well done and the callbacks were actually done in a clever way that didn’t just seem like the writers going “See? We remember this thing too!” I’ll agree that a lot of it wasn’t particularly funny, but I was actually interested enough by the plot that I felt it didn’t matter. And the resolution to the Chang arc of the past few seasons was extremely satisfying. I thought a lot of the emotional moments this season were way too cheesy, but Chang saying “It’s all I ever wanted” really got me.
My biggest disappointment was that Annie didn’t scream “Everyone’s a robot!” as she ran through the plate glass door, as was established in Season 1.
To be fair she did call Troy a robot and so early S1 Troy could’ve interpreted it as her calling everyone a robot given his narcissism at the time. Also, present Troy also said he lied early on about not remembering Annie in HS.
Strong reply
As an (apparent) outlier who thinks that the post-DH eps are as good as all but the outstanding DH eps, of course I want to see Community continue.
Especially in the face of the ostensible competition – steaming “comedy” dungpiles such as Whitney and 2.5 Men.
I enjoyed this episode quite a lot. Learning that the group encountered each other in the past doesn’t necessarily mean destiny or whatever is at work — it can just be a fun coincidence and a good story.
I haven’t gone back to look, and I almost don’t want to know the answer to this question because I prefer to think it’s “yes” (because it would add another nice touch to this episode), but I’ll ask anyway: I thought I caught a brief glimpse of a pre-star-burn’d Alex/StarBurns at the yogurt shop…was StarBurns indeed somewhere in the origin mix?
Are there any other actresses working today as vapid as Natasha Leggero?
Following last week’s first actually great episode of the season… they follow it up with one of its worst. Not just one of the worst COMMUNITY episodes, but the most retcon rapey episode of all time.
I appreciated the meta joke of Donald Glover saying “We’re all Spider-Man” as there was an online movement to cast him when the series was rebooted.
No point in arguing taste but I think the back half of this season has been good. It’s a little too on the nose at times but I think over informed fans are blowing its deficiencies out of proportion.
The dialogue is as good as it’s ever been, I feel. Also I thought this episode was funny, lots of little laughs, and heartwarming too. Sometimes cheesy. I’m rewatching and the pictures used when they go to the past are nice reminders of the past.
This feels like community, especially with the ‘Now was that really pierce?’ joke.
Yes I absolutely want another season of community. I feel like they can only get better, the new writers. I was quite surprised this wasn’t liked by most.
On another note how jeff reacted to abeed taking his star wars ticket was both hilarious and heartbreaking.
I really enjoyed this one. I would say it’s tied with the hot air balloon episode for my favorite of the season, with basic human anatomy coming in behind the two as being an episode I was split on.
That makes two and a half good episodes out of 12 so far, which really isn’t a great vote of confidence, and I wouldn’t be too tore up if it didn’t return next year.
Tonight worked though, because it was fun, and really silly, and I was unable to anticipate where they were going to go next. It played on the common television trope of a web of coincidence and treated it like the silly plot device that it is. It reminded me of the Fried Chicken episode, except instead of riffing off of one movie (Goodfellas), skewering the contrived coincidence trope as a whole. Even if all of those things hadn’t happened, they still would have gotten together as a group, which was the point to me.
I guess I’ve also never really loved the first few episodes of the series. The Jeff chases Britta, ends up with wacky friends, but will they won’t they origins of the series weren’t particularly interesting to me, and I think the show works best when none of the characters are romantically entangled with each other.
I personally really enjoyed this episode. I thought it
was the second best of the season after last week and felt like Community again.
Did anyone else notice in the court scene that Annie was Greendale’s citizen of the month for every single month? That sight gag made me laugh.
Thanks, I was worried that I was the only one who’d caught that. Allison Brie was phenomenal portraying her younger self as part Lisa Simpson/part Rachel Berry with a dash of a young Willow Rosenberg. And, as others have pointed out, Dan Harmon was responsible for the line of the night (the Dean’s “I hope this won’t awaken anything in me.”). But even though there were a few laughs and it was more enjoyable than many other half hours this season, the whole episode felt vaguely like it was written by someone trying to both pander to the serious fandom while also aggressively trying to carve out something in the Community-verse that they could call their own, despite having to have to trample on existing canon to do so.
I’ll add that seeing Ken Jeong as first season Chang made me remember, shockingly, that I actually used to *like* this character!
Meh. I watched tonight’s episode at a friends house and that may have contributed to me laughing a bit. But basically it was the same old dreck as every non-Jim Rash episode this year.
If Rash could take over head writing of the show I’d like another season. But if its another season like this then just end it.
Going into tonight’s episode I was under the mistaken impression that it was supposed to be the season finale. When I realized I was wrong I cursed. Last year I would have been thrilled to find out there was more Community to come. It looks like next week they’re going to rip off For a Few Paintballs More. Yay.
I don’t understand “you too maroons”. Do you mean “you maroons as well”? That also doesn’t make sense.
When you learn basic grammar come back for a discussion. If you have trouble understanding this, please ask an adult for help.
While I concede the episode was light on laughs, for me it was a solid episode, a significant plus in this up-and-mostly-down season.
From the beginning, I’ve looked on this season the way I suspect the studio and network do: as a referendum on whether you can make a more accessible version of Community and still have it feel like Community; whether merely Dan Harmon-ish is worth watching. Some of the episodes have been just plain bad (though Harmon had a few stinkers, too), a couple have been good, and last week’s was just fantastic, but most of the time it was just…blah. The plots were genericized, the character writing was off, and everything just felt smoothed over and lacking in that quirky vibe that made the show great.
“Heroic Origins” falls into that “good” category for me, as an example that Harmon-ish can work. Harmon would have never done this premise or those comic book transition graphics…but they worked. It was a little smoother, but still quirky in that Community sort of way. The characters acted like themselves – I think Alan forgets just how big a dick Winger very often has been throughout – and got to do some funny things. Perhaps most importantly, it had the impetus to move quickly through the action, and trust that we’d pick up on the references and sight gags along the way.
As for the plot itself, I just took it as a series of funny/interesting vignettes, some of which worked better than others. The Jeff-hooker one was particularly week to me, equally because as a lawyer I know that wouldn’t fly, and because I can’t stand Natasha Leggero. Also, I’ve always had the impression that Britta was an all-talk activist, a bleeding heart covering a mountain of BS, and so to see her ACTUALLY protesting ANYTHING, EVER, was a bit jarring.
Beyond those quibbles, I thought the stories worked, though merely as mildly entertaining examples of previous interactions these characters have had. I can’t share Alan’s central complaint because I don’t think this actually established any sort of “origin story,” only that Abed wanted there to be one. The fact that some of these friends had brief, forgotten encounters in each others’ lives doesn’t change the reality of what brought them together as a group the following spring. It’s certainly no more of a revisionist history than “Paradigms of Human Memory” two seasons ago.
And, to be clear, this was no “Paradigms.” It was, however, a decent half hour of Community, which didn’t feel out of place, and didn’t deplete the goodwill the show’s built up over the years. At this point, especially given last week’s excellence, that’s a win.
GREAT review, I totally agre.
GREAT review, I mostly agree.
Paradigms wasn’t revisionisht history though. It was the filling in of a bunch of time that we had simply missed. It was a gag on clip shows, depicting a bunch of things that happened that season, except we weren’t there for them.
Nothing in Paradigms was actually revisionist history, because it wasn’t changing anything from their history. This episode, like Alan mentions, SHITS on everything established in the pilot of the show.
@BigDerf I think it’s reasonable to take the position that POHM wasn’t revisionist (though on the Jeff-Britta aspect it’s clearly open to debate). However, I don’t think you can say as fact that this one is revisionist in the way you describe.
In the pilot, we get a glimpse of people’s various reasons for coming to Greendale, and Jeff forms a fake study group to try and get into Britta’s pants. For me, half of the episode was just flashing back to how those motivations came to pass, and the other half was a series of forgotten encounters and unknown connections that, up until being revealed during senior finals, had no bearing on how the characters interacted. Annie’s still went to Greendale as a recovering pill-popper. Jeff was still trying to get into Britta’s pants. Nothing we know of these characters was ‘retconned’ away. It just added some background, much of which never had bearing on how the group acted because they didn’t even know about it themselves.
I think the only way to believe it shat upon the show’s history is if you buy into Abed’s – and fanboy Alan’s – belief that the group’s televised history has just turned out to be a product of destiny or predetermination. There’s nothing wrong with that, but I – and I think the majority of commenters – took that as just Abed being Abed, believe the scenes shown were just new background that might impact the characters going forward, but that it doesn’t change what has already happened. Neither viewpoint is wrong; it just has a clear impact on whether or not people were able to enjoy the episode.
Did you watch the Pilot? This is not a show that’s about, Or EVER needed to be about, a bunch of connected people. It was, as Alan said, about a guy who wanted to get into a girls pants, and the community of people that ended up coming together accidentally over that.
Once you add in all the convoluted backstory for how they all lead each other there, it becomes both unnecessary and entirely foolish. Whats the point of the “Community” when the ‘universe’ had these people destined to be together? It invalidates all of the time these people spent getting to know each other and dealing with each others lumps. It serves no purpose other than to be an episode idea that, at least to the current writers, ‘feels’ like something Community would do.
No need to get personal, and you could occasionally couch your assertions as what you believe, think, or feel, rather than what is. I respect and even understand your take here, I simply didn’t experience the episode the same way that you did. And I’ve been watching since the beginning, if that makes a difference.
Working backwards, I think the writers thought this episode was a good idea, and also something that “feels” like Community. And I think in callign it Harmon-ish I made clear that it wasn’t a slam dunk at that. We just disagree about whether it was a good idea.
I also get how you feel that adding destiny trivializes the growth and struggles of the individuals and group, but again, if you took it as new backstory without greater meaning, and destiny as Abed seeing what he wanted to see rather than reality, you don’t have that problem.
That said, I can’t buy into your new claims here. First, the greatness of Community has always been more about the creativity, intelligence, and execution then the characters itself. From the beginning there have been numerous stretches where characters were written badly (Pierce, Chang), or inconsistently (Annie, Britta), or really not written at all (Shirley). But because these characters were the conduit for a vast, intriguing vision, it was still awesome to watch. A show about very different people becoming friends isn’t a novel premise – it’s the core of this year’s “Go On,” essential to last year’s “The New Girl,” and plenty of shows before and to come. None of them could ever be “Community,” but with the exception of Abed that has little to do with the characters themselves.
To the extent the show is about the characters, the premise only requires a bunch of people with little in common to come together in the cosmic joke that is Greendale. Whatever we’re now told had unknowlingly transpired amongst them prior to that point, they still walked into the room as complete strangers (at least thinking they were) with nothing in common other than a sucky recent past that they each thought attending a lame college would help them rise out of. I won’t deny them all getting flyers from Chang at a froyo place at the same time was a stretch and an aggravation, but the rest of it was fine and therefore it didn’t really bother me that much.
And with the final minutes featuring a nice moment about what their friendships mean and referencing the Breakfast Club with the musical selection, I think some people took the episode as reinforcing how special the growth together you speak of is, rather than detracting from it. For me it was just a little warmth at the end, but still, people saw the whole range in this one.
Kill this show…this season should be forgotten
The Origin of “Pop Pop” made me laugh a lot. It was just so silly and obviously crammed in thatit was funny. I could hear Moe from The Simpsons walk on and say, “And that’s the Origin of That.”
If you take this episode as a parody of the lame origin stories you hate (I mean Abed even apologizes right?), it works great. Everything was so ridiculous I figured that’s what they meant to do. And the stories we have heard about, like Annie running through the sliding glass door, payed off really well.
I mean honestly, the origin of Pop Pop? How could this not be parody?
Also enjoyed the callback for the dean – he says that exact same line in the 1st season in reference to Dalmatians.
This season has been a disappointment but this episode is definitely in the better half.
Awful. Just awful. This entire season has been a slap the Community S1-S3 and it’s fans.
Also, far be it for me to ever feel empathy for Chevy Chase, but no wonder he quit.
While I admit I wasn’t a huge fan of the episode, the Magnitude origin gave me the biggest laugh of the season so far.
Same here. That look of epiphany completely sold it.
No rhythm. No poetry. There are kernels of good ideas throughout this season, all clumsily mishandled. Dan Harmon had a deft way of balancing everything and everyone, and it’s been entirely absent from this season. The best of this season can’t even compare with the worst of Harmon’s run.
I would rather it was renewed, because there’s a lot of good people working on the show, but if we lived in a magic world where they could all get jobs elsewhere no problems, then kill it now.
I didn’t like the origin story. I didn’t mind the episode, but it was as sentimental as the rest of this series and once again ignored a lot of character arcs (not the least of which would be the fallout from last episode).
I think the worse part is that, like the entire season, it goes against the philosophy of the Dan Harmon era, which was always about the randomness of friendship and life and that Abed’s quest to find understanding through logic is always trumped by Troy’s willingness to blame it all on ghosts.
This is just another episode of House et al, where the smart guy with a hunch beats the supposedly smart guy with a straightforward answer & it wasn’t even a parody. What a shame.
Corddry and Carey are friends of Harmon, the new guys probably don’t have their numbers.
I stopped watching the show earlier this season but have been following these reviews just in case it improved.
Just an observation on the comments: the increased positivity seems like a result of people like me being gradually weeded out.
I wonder if the show would have many more viewers if it had been more mainstream from the beginning? Too late to know.
Oh fuck off. The nay-sayers stick around to the bitter end due to their disintegrating code, the positive increase is organic and largely due to the ape-showrunners’ ability to ape Harmon in his peak/plateau which the fans want to believe is impossible
I think you’re placing WAY too much importance on the way the group formed in the pilot. It was a hardly a critical plot point and the fact that it wasn’t as random as we once thought doesn’t undermine anything in my opinion.
One thing that annoyed me more than all the stuff I’ve become accustomed to annoying me about Community this season was Abed’s complaint about Chewbacca knowing Yoda in the prequels but not mentioning it in the original trilogy. A. Why would he have? Did Luke every mention Yoda to the others? If they paid enough attention to his delirious babble in the Hoth infirmary, maybe Chewie kept quiet to protect his old buddy who is obviously trying to hide out. Maybe he figures the super-king-Jedi who saved his planet from the Separatists deserves a little discretion, and that if Luke somehow got a line on his whereabouts, it’s Jedi business. B. Who says he didn’t and why would it have been important enough to show? I assume the scene when Luke first arrives in RotJ and exchanges small talk & greetings with Yoda was omitted, and we joined the scene when they were getting to the meat of the conversation. That would have been the time to say “Oh, do you remember a guy named Chewbacca? He says ‘Hi'”. Not really anything that would affect their discussion of Luke’s remaining training and Yoda’s imminent death.
That being said, what should we take as the meta point behind that statement, in THIS episode? An apology from one of the writing staff who disagreed with the plan to create a common origin story?
Anyone else notice the jukebox callback? Or “Don’t You (Forget About Me)?”
Noticed the shout-out to The Breakfast Club; thought it was a nice touch.
Usually I hate the “you’re over thinking it” rebuttal, but some people are over thinking this one.
Bingo. People have begun treating “Community” like a serialized scifi epic that must “respect” it’s “cannon”. Sometimes jokes can just be jokes, and stories can just be stories.
To be fair, my guess is that being bored leads to overthinking it. If they found the episode funnier, they wouldn’t care, maybe?
I don’t know. I liked it.
I think that this season started off a little shaky, but I’ve enjoyed every episode a lot in the last month or so. I think the new show runners have gotten their footing, and I hope so badly that the show is renewed so we can see more of the study group. #sixseasonsandamovie!!!
i finally noticed what’s been bothering me for most of the season. feels like McHale is sleepwalking through every episode. either his character is supposed to be disinterested (just wants to graduate) or he’s being used by the writers to over-explain everything to the viewers.
I vote “continue”. I still like this show, not rabidly like I did, and not hate-watching like HIMYM, but enough to want it to stay on.
Besides, what else would NBC put on the air? Locally produced programming or informercials, most likely. Or something even worse, like another sitcom with Kyle Bornheimer…
Huge Community fan and vocal advocate of the show to all my friends, been on board since episode 1. While I’ve had my issues with other episodes this season, I didn’t have any major qualms with this one. I’ll even go further and say that I actually enjoyed it. For those complaining along with Alan that it goes against the “cannon” of Community – jesus, people, get a grip on yourselves. It’s a sitcom.
I like how the group originally met, but I actually did like this episode. It was fun. It seems like an episode Harmon might have made while he was running the show (granted it probably would’ve been funnier then, but still).
A few weeks ago, I would have said that I didn’t particularly care if NBC renewed it. I would have kept watching (even when it’s not all that funny, this show DOES have one of the most likable casts on television) if it was, but I wouldn’t have been as excited as I was when I found out it was renewed for a third season, and a fourth. But after this episode, and the couple before it, I’m hoping for a renewal. I feel like the new showrunners are finally figuring stuff out, and that they might be able to make a decent Season 5 if given the chance.
On my wish list for a Season 5: give Ken Jeong some more to do than stare in to space, and let Jim Rash write another episode, AND let him direct it. He’s got experience in directing now with The Way, Way Back (which looks awesome, btw).
MORONHIPSTER:
First of all, stop trolling the comments section. Everything you post is breaking a golden rule of Alan’s. If you don’t agree with those of us who disliked the episode, do it the mature way and actually explain why you think this episode/season is good rather than actively seek out specific comments just to call people names.
Second, by referring to us as “Harmon groupies”, you are incorrectly perceiving what the actual issue is. Any ill will toward this current season has nothing to do with loyalty to Dan Harmon. There has simply been a very noticeable decline in quality since his departure, and that is because Harmon was previously the one who made most of the creative decisions and had a unique comedic voice that the new guys have not been able to successfully replicate. Those of us disappointed by season 4 are, in fact, more loyal to Community itself than to Harmon; we only mourn the loss of Harmon because it means a loss in quality, not because it means the loss of Harmon.
I apologize to everyone for my childish behavior. Sorry if I have offended anyone. Please forgive me.
Yeah, this is basically Community: Medical School.
It’s still better than 95% of broadcast television, but that’s not saying much. I found myself pausing this episode a few times to go take care of minor things around the house; in the Harmon Era, I’d watch it straight through.
I’m still on board. I miss DH, and it’s not the same show this year (sometimes bordering on fan-fiction), but another season could take the show out of Greendale* where it’s more free to be it’s own thing.
*unless they all stay at school and become teachers?
I’m a huge fan of crazy auteur driven storytelling and think it can produce really special works, especially when so much talent coagulates around a singular vision like this. The work obviously has legs beyond its figurehead, but in this case new gang has been closing loops all season, seemingly short on something significant at times..
If it ends now then it’s been a great run, but if they keep going then I’ll certainly hang on. When it works it can still be rockin delightful. Maybe next week hints at what the show outside Greendale entails, what another season looks like. My vote is to compellingly bridge to a new location! What sitcom has pulled this off?
“Retconned out of existence” is exactly what I want to happen as well. It makes me think about how I view pilot episodes, particularly for comedies.
For all the things that happened in this episode to have happened, we have to believe that characters behaved a certain way before we met them, regressed in the first few episodes of season 1, and then developed back into themselves later in the show. Dumb Troy who feels bad for making fun of Abed devolves into Jock Troy who’s rougher around the edges calling Abed “slumdog millionaire” and then back to dumb, nice Troy who becomes Abed’s best friend.
All in favor of sending this to live on a farm with That 90s Show?
And before people continue to say “God, get over it, comedies don’t have canon,” the episode was also pretty unfunny, so I’m not sure why anyone bothered.
Completely disagree with this review. This is the first episode of the season that got it completely right, and the Magnitude origin story gave me the biggest laugh of the episode.
I just posted a comment in the Americans Season One Post-Mortem saying that I love the show but I apparently don’t care about the wigs anywhere near as much as everyone else…
… and that’s kind of how I feel about Community continuity. I really liked the episode. They’re on a roll. The last four have been great. I don’t really have the energy or the desire to figure out how or if this episode retconned anything out of or into Community cannon. I just had a good time watching it.
And again, one of the rare episodes this season to actually use Abed in an interesting way.
Actually enjoyed this episode a lot, though attempts to cram too many crossed-paths contrivances into a plot has felled many a good show. It does alter the original notion of Community, but I would hasten to add, that’s not terrible.
Maybe it says that not only can communities come together from seemingly nowhere, but there are lots of people (and opportunities) out there you’d never realize would one day become so integral to your life, especially off the path you expected for yourself.
Then again, I also enjoyed Straczynski’s definitely convoluted Spider-Man retcon (if in-theory rather than practice), so what do I know about taste?
And I just like seeing Alison Brie go all Ugly Betty hollywood nerd. Sue me.
Whatever, hindsight in reality really screws with your head when you stop to think about all the coincidences that led you to where you are now; I often feel like Jeff, not really wanting to think too hard about Fate and just accepting that things can turn out well thanks to contrivances of the past.