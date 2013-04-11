Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Intro to Felt Surrogacy’

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I grab this thing that’s definitely not a whip…
All season long with “Community,” I’ve squinted real hard and looked for signs of hope that the show in 2013 could still evoke the show from 2009-12. And while I’ve occasionally appreciated a character story like Jeff’s confrontation with his dad or Pierce and Gilbert’s reunion, for the most part this season has felt like a faint, significantly less funny echo of what “Community” used to be.
Thank goodness, then, for “Intro to Felt Surrogacy,” which was not only the best – and by far funniest – episode of the season, but the first to feel like it could stack up with the stronger parts of the Harmon era.
For production reasons, this was actually the last episode of the season produced(*), and you can look at this as a case of the creative team – here led by Gene Hong, who wrote the script and co-wrote the songs with Sara Bareilles (who played the balloon guide) and Adam Levine – having a much better handle on the show and its characters than they did at the start. Though this is a gimmick episode, it’s also the first one we’ve seen this season that’s spent a lot of time at the study room table with the characters (whether in human or puppet form) swapping insults, observations and misunderstandings. That’s always been the heart of the show, and it’s been sorely missing for most of this year. Because the musical numbers took up so much time, the story ultimately didn’t go that deep into how the group relates to each other, but it worked well enough, particularly given the bond between the characters (and the cast) at this point.
(*) You’ll note Pierce’s absence in any flesh-and-blood scene, since this came after Chevy Chase quit; he had to agree to record his voice for the puppet sequences as part of his deal to leave. I’m glad that could be worked out, if only for the payoff to the Eartha Kitt running gag from last season, delivered in a hilariously sad falsetto.
And while making the study group into singing puppets could have felt like a strained attempt at doing a Harmon-esque high-concept episode – (imagined conversation) Port: “What Gen X touchstone hasn’t the show done yet?” Guarascio: “I know: Muppets!” Port: “Give me a hug, you magnificent bastard! And get me whatever NBC singing contest judges are available!” – it fit in just fine. Using the Dean as the puppet delivery system made sense, and it’s not like the study group hasn’t broken into song in the past. (The one disappointment is that the lyrics were pretty evenly distributed among the cast, so the better singers like Yvette Nicole Brown couldn’t really go to town the way they could in their respective solos in the “Glee” spoof.)
There was just such a sense of joy to the puppet characters singing and dancing that it was hard not to get swept up in it – which then perfectly set up the moment where the group started tripping on the psychedelic berries Jason Alexander gave them. I laughed more at that sequence than I may have at the previous eight episodes combined, and it was in the midst of an episode with a bunch of fine jokes (Jeff and Britta’s digs about each other’s sexual habits, Troy noticing Professor Duncan’s long absence or being confused by Blue Man Group). Also, using puppets allowed the show to take the characters to places it otherwise couldn’t, like the balloon ride itself (which would have been ultra-cheesey and fake with the actors) or even Annie and Britta getting all touchy-feelie while under the influence. (Though the show came awfully close with those two at times in the past.)
All in all, this one made me very, very happy. No looking for silver linings here – just a smart, funny, sweet, buoyant episode of this show we love called “Community.” Whatever else season 4 brings, at least it brought us this.
What did everybody else think?
In a pretty disappointing season, I suppose one could be excited about this episode. I thought it still missed the mark in a lot of places but it is definitely more in line with something Dan Harmon might have let on the air (or at least an attempt to deliver something somewhat as good).
I agree word for word. I didn’t particularly enjoy this episode, but not for the writing issues that has plagued season 4. I just was not a fan of the concept and execution. This seemed like one of the few Harmon ere eps that I still would not have enjoyed. It did feel like traditional Community though… so I did appreciate that much.
To me it felt like every other attempt at pop culture referencing this season – just make the reference, then don’t do anything with it.
I mean, those could’ve been normal Muppet-y songs. That’s okay, I guess, but not what once made Community great.
While I appreciated the effort put into this one, I thought it was pretty lame. It wasn’t funny and the emotion fell flat to me.
and the song lyrics were boring and uninspired.
It wasn’t even particularly funny compared to the puppet episode of Angel in 2004. True to the characters is such an arbitrary notion on a live-action cartoon like Community, that the puppet thing lost something. At least when they went claymation or video game animated, they could get more exciting action in (Shirley and Annie hacking up a family, looting their home and burning it down, as one example). A balloon ride? Whoop di do. The single most visually boring form of transportation and danger possible to be filmed. The puppet show thing worked for a dark, noirish aciton TV show, because turning a brooding vampire into a puppet is a twist. Turning silly human caricatures into puppets is a letdown after they have been an animated Christmas special and side-scrolling fantasy action video game.
ZZK was right as well. Everyone sang in a difficult-to-understand high-pitched whine (I still have only the vaguest idea of what Troy confessed), and seemed to be expecting the novelty of the puppets to carry the entertainment load. The songs on most of the other episodes were more fun and fit the point they were trying to make, instead of a single whiny woe-is-me confessional.
Take out the puppets and you get an incredibly simple bare-bones story about how the group is embarassed because they got high and spilled their guts, but it turns out they didn’t have anything to worry about because no one remembered.
Dean Pelton was pointless too. I understand you need to give people in the opening credits more to do, but he didn’t fit in with the group confessional thing, and really, they should have been resenting him for 1. being there to hear their revelations and 2. forcing them to spill in the first place. It was like their mindset was “The Dean is funny, so let’s put him in there, regardless of whether it makes sense in the context or not.” I mean the whole point of the puppet therapy concept is that by having the puppet take part in the conversation, there is a degree of separation between confessee & confessor. Putting an outsider, whom they tolerate at best (the whole rescue the Dean arc last year was more about getting their patsy back in charge at Greendale so they could get reinstated, not because of any strong bonds they had developed – the British professor was more of a friend, despite Troy’s pointing out that he’s been AWOL for a while) into the mix would only undo the comfort zone created by the puppets.
The best part of the episode was the Chang puppet attempting to warn the group about him.
I forgot about the Angel puppet episode!
That’s not fair to compare this to the puppet episode of Angel which is one of my favorite things ever. The line “I do not have puppet cancer!” is the funniest thing that has ever been uttered in human existence.
the last 3 episodes were great. This was great. So four great episodes in a row. Community season 4 has been saved.
I agree the last several episodes have been great. I’ve been a complainer as well but have liked how the season is picking up. I think at this point the people still complaining loudly should just give up then. Look I’m not happy Harmon is gone either but at some point you have to quit trying to compare this season to the ones before. If this episode aired during Harmon’s tenure people would be hailing it as brilliant. That’s why people ripping on it piss me off. Just enjoy it or move on then.
Some of you have disturbing ideas of what makes something “great”.
As good as seasons past or not, I think it is. Community is still a better comedy on a bad night then most of the other junk on TV. Did anyone sample Animal Practice, Guys with Kids or 1600 Penn.
Community is like a slugger in baseball. Always going for the home run. Sometimes, they hit it or times they don’t. But I would rather have a slugger on my team then anyone else.
This episode was great. The last three episodes were great. Community season 4 has been saved.
SQUARE!
I really did like this episode, although it was not without its issues. Mostly, I liked that they had a chance to just be “friends” and help each other. The Jeff/Shirley interaction was lovely, as their friendship has long been one of my favourite things about this show. I also really loved just watching Troy/Donald play with his puppet. The random dozing off was hilarious.
My issues are about two things: One, Jason Alexander seemed like a largely unnecessary piece of stunt casting. His character accomplished nothing that the study group couldn’t have done on their own. Although, as a Jeff/Annie fan, I appreciated having Sara Bareilles pop up, if only because I now and forever will equate “Gravity” with my ship :P
My other complaints is the apparently non-existent concern with which they treated Annie’s story of, essentially, trading sexual favours for grades. Not even from the Dean of school, who should be taking action against Professor Cornwallis right about now. I would like a scene with Shirley or Britta talking to Annie about it, to ensure she knows she’s valuable and not to be degraded for any reason – of course, that wont happen. If any character gets the short end of this stick on this show, it’s Annie.
Otherwise, if I can ignore all that, I liked it. I especially liked Jeff’s story, which was actually quite affecting. I’m a sucker for anything that makes him feel like he’s anything like his father.
It was a foot rub. Get a grip. The bad part was that she cheated.
Since the act was clearly of a sexual nature to the professor, then it wasn’t just a foot rub. So she doesn’t need to “get a grip”, she’s making a valid point that should’ve been addressed in the show.
troy playing w/ his puppet was great! i wondered if that was scripted or if donald was doing things between shoots that they thought would be worth adding to the scenes.
Jason Alexander was the type of unnecessary stunt casting you’d see in a Muppet movie. I thought it was a well executed joke.
The foot rub hardly qualifies as a sexual favor, even if it is the professor’s fetish. Even if it were, it hardly needs justification in a comedy so loosely anchored in reality.
Nope. Not even going to be suckered into this. What’s that saying? Fool me 5 times, shame on me? I didn’t watch and I deleted auto record last week. Perhaps starting new I would like this show, but watching it this season has been like dating a girl for a few years and then continuing to date her after she’s been lobotomized. Its a pale shadow of its former self. I’ve come to the sad conclusion that not only should it not be renewed, but that any future discussions of how awesome this should is should ignore this season entirely. Treat it like AfterMash or Archie’s place.
At least you can use the time you would’ve spent watching Community to come here, read the review, and write a paragraph on how you didn’t and won’t watch it.
LOL. I only wish I was cool enough to stop liking this show. Instead, I just get to enjoy jokes about The Landing Strip.
Why does everyone like this episode? I hated it so, so much.
It was stunningly bad. The only laugh was in the “making of” tag. I wonder if the cast was embarrassed to watch it?
I can’t figure it out either. I thought the last episode was the best of the season and this one was spectacularly bad. I didn’t laugh one time. And there was no character development or insight. I am stunned reading the reaction from Alan and the other commenters.
I’ve enjoyed most of the episodes this season despite the lack of Dan Harmon’s imagination. This one just wasn’t funny and not really a high-concept. Everyone’s admissions, other than Shirley’s, weren’t very bad, so I was assuming that they quickly made up a tame admission to make her feel better but then that never came.
I was excited about this episode, since the puppets looked so good and of course, like every sane human being alive, I love the muppets. But I barely chuckled once. The songs were lame and even the character stuff didn’t work for me. All I thought when watching the tag was “at least someone laughed at this episode”
And the secrets were awful. It was like someone read the Wikipedia article of each character (except Britta’s, that was good) and came up with the type of secrets they might have without any genuine insight.
I usually agree with your reviews, Alan, but I thought this was the worst episode of the season. It mostly felt like a lot of wasted potential to me. They didn’t really do anything interesting with the puppet concept, and the plot (to me at least) was pretty ridiculous, even for a Community episode.
Seconded. Once again, another episode I just wasn’t feeling it for. If this was the LAST episode produced, that doesn’t bode well for the remainder.
Glad to see I’m not the only one. This episode did nothing for me; I don’t think the puppet gimmick really added anything of substance, and the songs were forgettable.
I’m on this train, too. The songs were awful, Jason Alexander was completely random (it should have been Buddy living out in the woods, maybe), and the characters continue to be completely *out* of character. Sad. And, surprising that Alan responded so favorably.
I thought Troy’s non-sequitor about Professor Duncan was foreshadowing his appearance in the woods. It was an odd time to reference him.
I agree. It was more random than entertaining. And I found the secrets to be just bizarre.
Also agree. Worst episode of Community period. I’m done with this show. This season is a train wreck. I’ve maybe laughed two or three times the entire season.
Absolutely hated it. Don’t know what you saw in it.
I probably laughed twice as much tonight as I did last weeks episode. However, I didn’t laugh once at last weeks episode.
Just end it…
I didn’t laugh tonight either. On the plus side, I didn’t curse at my television as much as last week. That’s my new benchmark for Community.
If you didn’t laugh at all last week, then you didn’t laugh twice as much. You can’t compare any positive number of laughs to zero laughs as a percentage; that’s literally incalculable.
Essentially, 2 x 0 = 0
Got it.
MATH JOKE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thumbs up from me.
Well said, and I agree with you 100%. Hopefully we’ll get more episodes of this caliber as the season progresses. The “I hope my grandfather doesn’t find out about me and Britta!” line was a nice touch in a season that seems to have thrust them together without giving much exploration to them as a couple.
There were some funny jokes and sweet moments, but overall I hated this episode. Annie’s secret was incredibly disturbing and out of character for her at this point in the show.
Since I first saw the picture of the puppets, I have hoped this episode would be up to the Community standards of old. It did not disappoint!
It was definitely up to season 4 standards.
Season 4 has standards?
I was air quoting the word standards. Stupid Internet.
A puppet episode review and not a single Angel reference? Sad.
Here you go Mal, “You’re a wee, little puppet man!”
When I heard Community was doing a puppet episode, I thought it was going to be a Whedon tribute/spoof. Bummer.
That can only be a good thing for this show! The Angel puppet episode was vastly superior. Angel was such a serious character who took himself so seriously, even when the show didn’t always, and coming in the midst of a particularly dark season about the character selling out and becoming corrupted, the puppet show was a piece of comic relief (that jump-started two romantic subplots no less).
By contrast, all this did was take a bunch of whacky characters and put them through a transformation that seems mundane compared to the claymation and video game episodes. When Angel did the puppet thing, Whedom & co were taking a creative risk. With Community, it was plodding over familiar ground. In the video game episode, you could watch Troy bouncing around doing flips, and “Troy and Abed shooting LA-va” and Annie setting a shopkeeper on fire and Shirley murdering his family to cover it up and Pierce & Troy walking around naked because they lost their clothes at poker. What do you get with puppets but the characters bouncing around jerkily? Oh, they can take a hot air ballon ride? Is that an advantage somehow? Hot air balloons are only exciting to experience, and not remotely to watch, unless the protagonists are using it to escape the Mysterious Island or East Germany (not of a fan of Oz movies either). Is the Landing Strip joke worth all the trouble of stripping the episode of depth and dialogue to make room for the puppets that can take a hot air balloon ride without looking stupid?
Wake me up when the next person logs in to post some tortured metaphor about how the show sucks now.
You’re not going to get a lot of sleep that way.
This show sucks now. Watching it is like using my eyeballs as pin cushions. Listening to its dialogue is like having rats burrow into my ears. The inanity of its storytelling hurts my brain like those self-same rats feasting within my skull.
Oh wait… Those are similes. You should go back to sleep.
I’m still holding out hope the show gets another try next year. If we judge it by S1, this season is finding its voice at about the same pace. With another season, it could only get better. Stop all the hate! Go watch your old DVDs instead of hate-watching a show that is making a concerted effort to find itself. If you want to complain about a show losing it completely, tonight’s Office had a horrible Andy subplot and an even worse Dwight/Stanley/Clark subplot (that is assuming the misery between Jim and Pam could be considered the main plot).
Uh, no. Season 1 was funny right off the bat.
The writers this year seem to just want to manipulate the audience into feeling bad for the characters. And doing so without comedy.
I disagree with “funny right off the bat.” I didn’t think the pilot was that great, nor the first two episodes after that. It picked up pretty quick once it ditched the Jeff-Britta stuff and focused on the other characters equally, though.
And Hank, we’re not hate-watching. Hate-watching is when you watch something you hate to make fun of it. The people criticizing are so strident because of how much they love the show (not out of hate). We keep hoping it will come along, and it hasn’t.
I’m glad some people are enjoying the show, more power to you. But a lot of us aren’t, and it’s difficult for us to watch a show that we loved turned into some other show that we aren’t enjoying.
Others!!!! Lol
I’ve enjoyed this season pretty well thus far, with the last two weeks being really good. I also like the concept of this episode and how it was introduced. But the execution and theme was extremely lazy. “We’re stuck in a rut and do expected things, so we’ll work with puppets… and continue to do expected things and feel good after we tell fairly lame secrets.” Shirley and Jeff had legit character-related secrets and hang-ups… Britta doesn’t vote, Annie cheated on a test, and Troy apparently blew something up(?) just felt like tacked-on things.
“Gimmick” episodes in the past did something creative with the material and added to the characters or the story. I don’t know if Chevy’s absence was the reason for this episode’s poor quality (or for this episode at all!), but it was just poor.
The tag at least makes sense to me now that I know it was the last produced. But still, it was weird seeing that. Same for the opening just being Britta tapping her fingers and nobody talking. I don’t know. It wasn’t funny, it wasn’t very creative (maybe nothing can follow Angel’s “Smile Time”?), and… I’m sure the cast had a lot of fun on set.
Again, enjoyed this season, but this episode was bad. I don’t understand how you’ve disliked the past few weeks and yet call this best of the season.
Did anybody like the songs in this episode? The two musical Christmas shows had some terrific songs that were well written and had some terrifically clever lines and word play. The songs in this episode were so lazy and obvious. They reminded me of lame poetry written by some hack who thinks all you have to do is rhyme to make something poetic.
Shirley left her children in a grocery store overnight? Seriously?
When did Britta become so pathetic? Last week she spends the entire episode trying to live down a malapropism, and now she’s humiliated that her friends know she doesn’t vote?
I haven’t minded Dean Pelton’s outlandish outfits the way some have this season, but tonight was embarassing.
On the positive side, the puppet gimmick was well integrated into the story. I had expected it to be a ploy to invigorate an otherwise underdeveloped plot, but it was a solid concept.
I didn’t like it, but I’ve entered the acceptance phase with Community. I don’t think the show can get me worked up into the kind of lather that it has in the past few months. Which is sad to say about a show that I was once so passionate about.
Long live, Harmontown. A true community.
agreed. Good concept. Bad execution, bad songs and flat dialog.
Completely agreed on all counts. I may judge the songs more harshly than most because I’m a professional musician of many years, but one thing even casual listeners have to agree with it that these songs were unmemorable. Not a clever hook in the bunch. After one viewing of both Christmas episodes I was easily able to recall a refrain enough to hum it, or sing a key line. From last night, I don’t think I can recall one phrase. Last night’s songs were like the performance art equivalent of songs: decidedly not fun.
As for the rest of the episode, I was baldly shocked by some of the secrets. As you say: Shirley leaving her kids in the grocery store overnight? Including the baby? And the older kids didn’t have a phone between them to call her, or for that matter, André?
Troy, who has always been just a lovable mook whose antics were tame and easily forgivable, is now an ant-killer and arsonist?
Annie’s “secret” was simply outrageous, and of a piece with the season-long regression of this once favorite character.
I’ll give them a few points, though: I agree with Jonas.Left that the concept was solidly set up. I also agree that Jeff’s secret was believable and in character, unless he was relating a story that happened very recently (they left that vague, so I’ll give it a pass). The banter about sex between Jeff and Britta was in character, and possibly the only thing truly funny in the episode. And, for once, the use of Chang restrained and appropriate. He wasn’t on screen long enough for me to cringe or be annoyed: hallelujah!
But if you told me last season I would have to slice and trim and tweeze an episode down to its molecules to find something enjoyable or funny in it, I wouldn’t have believed it. This season is just plain *sad*, and it has nothing to do with some sort of blind loyalty to Dan Harmon. I had *plenty* of criticism for him when I didn’t like an episode, but overall, in his seasons, the criticisms were things I had to slice and trim and tweeze episodes to find.
Agree with Jonas & Amy. I have been rewatching older episodes lately, and the Harmon era was hardly a masterpiece of consistent characterization (the pilot & Christmas fight episodes featured very different Troy, Annie & Britta), which makes the attempts this season to adhere to the broadest character traits and absolutely nothing else even more frustrating. It seems like the strong set-up they alluded to means that the producers spent more effort justifying the puppet gimmick than characterization. Instead of saying “What is a way we can have the characters overcome mutual shame or embarassment and open up to each other in order to resolve previously implied or foreshadowed issues?” they said “Puppets! Let’s get puppets on here! How can we make that work? What kind of story can we make up that the critics and fans of this meta-conscious show would accept as a rationale for puppets?” The animated episodes dealt with pre-existing character issues (parental in both cases) and the format was, in each case, a reference to the character’s past state of the significant relationship. The video game turned into a metaphor for Gilbert’s & Pierce’s struggles to prove themselves to their father, and how much better suited Gilbert was to run the company, while Pierce was worthless without his friends. What was the point of the puppets? What did they mean to the characters?
And while I am no music expert, I know what I like, and I know what’s fun. The Christmas songs were fun, or parodied recognizable music (particularly the excerable “Santa Baby”), the “We’re Gonna Be Fine” song to open last season was fun and thematic and meta. This? Whiny, slow, hard to understand musical narration. Thhbbppt!
You know, reading everyone’s comments here about the situational pointlessness of sending the gang on a balloon ride and having them ingest psychotropic berries handed out by Jason Alexander, it occurs to me that *this* is one of the key failures of this season: in the Harmon era, in a gimmick episode, they would have built it on characteristics and plot points and even *sets* that were already integral to the show. For example, a better way to get to this core situation might have been using the fact that Chang is working in Shirley’s sandwich shop. Chang, who already has a precedent of trying to harm Greendale and its students, could have gotten hold of something psychotropic from the chem lab, or maybe found some ecstasy in Starburns’ locker, and dosed the sandwiches he was making at lunchtime one day. The sandwiches are bought, ingested, and voilà: you’d still get the trippy oversharing, but it wouldn’t be some random balloon ride that has NOTHING whatsoever to do with the school, or with any previously-existing situation we’ve seen at Greendale. As a bonus, it would allow a few well-placed one liners from folks like Garrett, Vicki, Neil, Magnitude, and Leonard — because it all would have happened in the school’s cafeteria. And who *doesn’t* want to see a muppet Leonard, am I right?
This season, the heart of the show seems to be missing, and taking us farther away — via balloon rides, mysterious forests we’ve never seen before, and a mountain man who *should* have been a recurring joke of a character, ANY recurring character, but wasn’t — isn’t helping.
Wow, great point, AMYG. I think one of the problems commenting on the disappointing aspects of the season has been the seeming randomness of the show, making it hard to articulate what the rules should be for a good Community episode.
You really hit on something there. It’s not that Dan Harmon played by the rules, or his characters never changed (or Chang-ed for the worse [i.e. Chang, of course] or in stupid ways), but there was a more connected feel to the whole thing. Even when a “prior” incident introduced the plot of an episode (such as the butt flag for the spaceship one), it felt more organic and based on what the group would do. Jeff, Troy, Britta and Pierce would absolutely be cynical and juvenile enough to try something like that, Shirley and Abed would be perfectly willing to go along, and Annie would absolutely have been the one to rat them out, as it later develops.
In this episode, the ballon adventure feels like the writers just pulled it out of their (flag logo)s. The puppets’ decision to go on a balloon as expressed in song never translates to a viable real world motivation, which undermines the reality of the incident, and makes it seem like they had sock-puppet therapy to deal with that incident when they all turned to muppets. It’s a kind of plot-tautology rather than fitting in with the established characters and settings. Maybe the spaceship episode was based on a prior off-camera incident, but it was one that fit in with the group. Maybe the video game episode was self-contained in its plot, but it built on what we had scene of Pierce and the business and his father. This one was a prior incident that was not something you would say “of course they would have…” and it was entirely self-contained based on absolutely nothing prior, only referencing other established characters and traits, without developing them any further.
“Troy, who has always been just a lovable mook whose antics were tame and easily forgivable, is now an ant-killer and arsonist?”
Otherwise known as a 12 year old boy, which would be about the age Troy would have been since he said the fire was in 2003.
I finally watched this episode – I’d been dreading it and putting it off. And sure enough, I could barely get through it; what a sad mess this show has become. Before this season began, I actually thought it might be lightweight but perhaps mildly enjoyable – but it has just been embarrassing. I feel bad for the cast – and of course, Harmon. A straight-faced blooper/making-of tag at the end – instead of doing a spoof of one? I’m sorry, but whoever is driving this wreck really doesn’t understand what this show was about at all.
The reason this season doesnt work os that it is all surface and no soul. One example from the harmon era is the episodes that come from a truly dark place. The stop motion episode worked because it was founded on abed not being able to deal with his mom spending her christmas with her new family. Or the d&d episode happening because fat neil wanting to commit suicide.
Not that all the brilliant episodes had to come from dark places, but the biggest difference between then and now is that the harmon era had a strong point of view.
This season is all of the surface stuff of what people think was the harmon formula but without any point of view whatsoever. The show lacks vision now.
I had to put headphones on for this one just to make sure no one in the house overheard it from other rooms
Wow. Once again we are miles apart on reactions to Community this season. Just as I was more entertained by past eps that you felt were duds, I was pretty disappointed by how unfunny and flat this episode was.
While yes, just seeing a Muppet can make you smile, it’s not a guaranteed laugh. And the jokes you mentioned were funny, but more of a snerk. I would’ve been fine with no songs and more humorous puppet/real person interaction.
I agree with you, Geoff. I thought the earlier episodes were fairly good. This episode (and last weeks) were the worst of the season to me. The plots of both just felt too forced.
I just don’t buy that the study group suddenly decided to go on something as random as a balloon ride. This one had a glimmer of something good with Jeff and Shirley’s confessions. But the confessions of all the rest, with the exception of Abed not having a confession, either didn’t seem serious enough or didn’t fit the characters.
Annie’s didn’t seem like something she would really do. Troy’s didn’t have much to do with who he is today. And Britta’s was completely not a big deal and presented nothing new about Britta. We’ve always known she’s a an inactive activist.
I agree that this was the first one that had some good snappy dialogue and jokes that weren’t just, as you put it, an “echo” of what went before. But to me, the puppet idea; and the singing especially, was just “off” in the way that so much of the things the show has tried to do this season that are Harmon-like, but without actual Harmon input. I definitely laughed and enjoyed this one more than any previous eps this season. But the muppets and the singing felt corny and goofy for goofy’s sake in a way that–somehow–miraculously enough–claymation didn’t. There was just a magical warmth to that one I didn’t feel in this one, even though the outlines of the ideas seemed like good ones–especially Jason Alexander in the world of community as a “mountain man” Greendale grad (or dropout, I don’t recall).
The idea of them all eating psychadelic berries also felt like something that had a lot of potential, but something in the execution of the ep as a whole–as another commenter put it–just didn’t make it gel like some of the other wacky-eps have for me. And maybe it was that the actual secret confessions were so rushed–other than Shirleys, which was quite well done.
Overall, I felt like we got some welcome glimpses of the smart non-heavy-handed jokes this great collection of characters can do again, and few good or close-to-good character moments, but the singing and puppets was odd and distracting, and as a huge muppet fan, I would have loved to love this. I actually felt a little guilty for not enjoying it more after seeing the tag with the actors having such a fantastic time doing it. This is such a great cast with such an obvious love for the show. Really, really unfortunate that Harmon isn’t there to add the element that makes these wacky things community can do make sense and feel like it fits in a way the puppet element, and singing in this particular context (didn’t feel like the groundwork was laid for them to break out into song maybe…) just didn’t quite work for me.
But I’m glad others found it more rewarding. I’ll keep my fingers crossed I may get one more ep I enjoy that much out of this show as well.
Wouldn’t leave this comment if I hadn’t just read your other post about too much quality TV.
I gave up on Community two weeks ago. Gave it a chance with the new creative team, but it didn’t seem like what it used to be and I’m currently DVRing 7 — SEVEN — other shows. Something had to go, and it was this.
I felt this was a terrible episode. I’ve enjoyed the previous episodes if only for the fact they have been an attempt to redeem characters that, as demonstrated in previous seasons, are selfish and mostly terrible people. After 5-6 minutes I was about to just stop watching. The only reason I felt OK about sticking through the whole episode was Abed’s LOST references and Pierce’s Eartha Kitt joke payoff. Otherwise, just a terrible stand alone episode – it give us no insight to the characters or advance any previous plot. The thing about other “concept” episodes in the past was they still had a connection to the overall them of the show: Pillows and Blankets, Paintball episodes, Law and Order episode all played a part in the bigger universe of the characters and of Greendale. This episode had none of that.
This was by far the best episode of the season and in my opinion much better than a couple of Harmon produced episodes. I think people’s opinion of season 4 have been based too much on the perception of what’s “cool” on the internet. new community isn’t “Cool” so even when they make a good episode like this, to some people it’s horrible because season 4 isn’t “Cool” and liking it makes them uncool.
even IF community is renewed for another season, it doesn’t stand a chance with this fans who are all ready to point every little thing wrong with the new community and forget all the things that Dan Harmon ruined.
just to name a few : Chang in season 3 turned into a caricature, Abed wanted to cut Jeff’s Arm, Troy’s Horrible storyline with the air conditioning school and so many other missteps.
This episode could have been easily from season 3 and people would have been calling it genius.
Oh yes, the “it’s cool to dislike X” arguement. A classic.
Thanks for coming out.
Or maybe people didn’t like it because it didn’t make them laugh.
What I think is funny is this inane argument some make that Harmon’s Community wasn’t perfect so its unfair to hold the current season to any standards. You know why I and so many others didn’t harp on Harmon’s flaws? Because they were flaws in something great. Maybe some people approach everything like that insipid “Everything Wrong with The Dark Knight in Four Minutes” video, but normal people only focus on the flaws of something they didn’t enjoy. Sure I could look back on an episode of Community that I loved and recognize that it had shortcomings, but my feelings aren’t defined by those shortcomings. When I’m watching something, I experience it without intellectualizing my reaction until after I’m done with it. If the show were enjoyable to me, I could happily forgive it its flaws, but its become a joyless exercise. I wasn’t a big fan of the air conditioning plot, but it was in the midst of great writing, acting, and imaginative, original storytelling. As I’ve written before, what was wrong with Harmon’s Community was outweighed a hundred-fold by what was right with it.
And it seems to me that Community was a show made for people who aren’t slaves to what every random moron says is cool.
For me, the end spoof reel ruined the Harmon-y of the episode.
This was just about the worst thing the show has ever done. I could write a 2000-word comment about how terrible it was and how much the mark is being missed by the new season 4 creative team. I will now write that comment.
The cold open in which the characters just give constipated looks at each other is so poorly directed that it’s tough to tell what the point of it was. This is something they’ve struggled with all season. You know they’re trying to make a joke but you can’t find the joke when it’s presented half-baked like this. The music cues don’t help; silence could have upped the tension, which would have in turn upped the laugh-factor of the non-reveal when they cut to the theme song. This is either a result of bad direction and editing or it’s a sign of the director simply not possessing comic timing of any sort.
The dean busts into the study room and makes another of his passes at Jeff; the diminishing returns on this joke have approached null. Speaking of gags being run into the ground episode after episode, see: EVERYTHING ELSE ABOUT THIS EPISODE. The writers even comment on how the characters have become predictable, as if bringing attention to the fact somehow makes it ironic or funny. Pointing at your show’s flaws doesn’t make them go away, nor does it suddenly make those flaws humorous. Fix the problem, don’t highlight it. Lazy.
The puppets themselves aren’t the problem here. When the dean dumps them on the study room table and Britta wastes no time matching everyone up with their likeness, there’s some genuine comedy here. Gillian Jacobs is always good for an interesting line reading. The way she delivers the line about psychology following in the footsteps of Law and Orders was hilarious *and* in-character, something the show now struggles with despite the massive character development groundwork that was laid out in the first three seasons. Most of the characters have reverted back to one dimensional versions of themselves and that’s one of the big problems.
There’s a gag where the dean quickly snatches a whip out of the hand of the Jeff puppet. He says “Excuse me, let me just grab this thing that’s definitely not a whip.” Literally says it. During the Harmon era this would have been left as a sight gag. The dean would have diverted attention away from the whip prop, quickly plucked it out of the puppet’s hands and if you blinked you would have missed the subtle joke. Why does everything on the show have to be so obvious now?
Chang makes a cameo appearance at this point wielding a puppet of his own. If there’s one thing the new showrunners have improved upon, it’s Ken Jeong’s role within this ensemble. He works well in small doses and for the most part they nail it. He strides on camera for a quick beat with a joke worth telling and walks back out of the scene. Respect where it’s due, they’re handling the Chang character better than Dan Harmon did in seasons 2 & 3.
Pierce (and by extension Chevy Chase) has been missing this entire time and now the group finally comments on it. I hope that that single comment is enough to justify the fact that Pierce is missing and no one has seen him since he got lost in the woods because that’s where they decide to leave it. Yup, Pierce got lost in the woods days ago, they haven’t seen him since then and nobody seems to think this is a big deal. That would be fine if they had made an actual joke about it. The writers were too busy trying to explain the fact that Chevy had quit the show that they forgot what a punchline is.
This is only the first two minutes of the episode. I haven’t even gotten to the godawful musical numbers.
The study group begins to tell the Dean their horrible tale and we cut to the full-size puppets, which admittedly look great (except the Annie one, which looks a little too homely to resemble Alison Brie). Yet the gimmick is totally and completely wasted in the very first shot we get of the puppets when you can clearly see not one but TWO of the control rods in a close-up shot on puppetBritta. Why. Why would you do this. The rest of the episode does a great job at concealing the strings for the puppets through clever use of blocking quick cuts, so WHY would you make them so OBVIOUS in the very first shot. I don’t get it. It doesn’t make sense. How did it get past editing. It is embarrassing.
Jeff makes a dig at Britta’s “cause” bracelets that lacks any of the bite or wit we’re used to hearing from Jeff. Joel McHale has been a good sport this season but the writers don’t have any clue how to make him funny and charming while still being a douchebag. His dialogue isn’t witty so it just comes off as harmlessly (but annoyingly) harsh. He’s like the kid in middle school that would go around pantsing people and making yo momma jokes.
The group decides they need to go on an adventure in order to get out of their rut. Cue musical sequence #1. Here’s some sample lyrics:
TROY: Could we fly in a booth?
SHIRLEY: Could we go to Chuuuuuurch Camp?
JEFF: I’d rather stay at Greendale.
ANNIE: Could we riiiiiide a hooooot aiiiir balloooooon?
EVERYONE: YES!
Those are lyrics. To a song. I’m not kidding. It doesn’t rhyme, it’s not funny… why is this a musical? They don’t take advantage of the concept.
When they do try to go for rhyme, it goes something like this:
TROY: We can go high.
SHIRLEY: We can see anything up in the sky.
I’m told that Sara Bareilles and Adam Levine co-wrote these songs, but I wouldn’t be surprised if, say, Levine went on a sloppy all-night bender in LA, woke up the next morning, popped some Advil to go with his bowl of Frosted Flakes, and asked his three year old niece to write a song about flying.
TROY: Could we fly to space?
SHIRLEY: Could we go to heeeeaven?
JEFF: I’d rather go to Vegas.
I’ll stop there.
Notice however how almost all the characters’ lyrics are repetitive, superficial, and lazy. That’ll be a recurring theme in all the songs. I didn’t keep an accurate tally but I’m almost certain all of Shirley’s lyrics are either about Jesus or her kids. I know Harmon didn’t leave them much to work with as far as Shirley is concerned but goddamn, have her sing about her new job or something. This isn’t as hard as the writers make it out to be.
I won’t spoil the only big laugh in the episode but it involves Sara Bareilles and two puppet Changs. Whoever is in charge of when to randomly throw Chang into the plot is the only writer on staff worth his/her salt. Perfect execution.
As the hot air balloon ride goes off the rails and ascends toward the act-break, the writers decide to end with this quip from Troy: “If we fly to heaven, please don’t tell my grandpa about me and Britta.” It’s tough to find the joke here but I’ll try. Is it that Troy is black, Britta is white, and Troy’s dead grandfather wouldn’t approve? If so, why wouldn’t the line be “Please don’t tell my grandpa that my girlfriend is white?” And also if so, why is there so much racist humor on this show? Thank god Chevy Chase was gone by this point because I’m sure they would have made him spout some horribly racist “jokes” if he had been on set. Some of the stuff from earlier in the season was downright ignorant.
After a decent line from Troy lampooning the names of strip clubs, Jeff says “convo” instead of “conversation” for no reason and we’re back to square one. The hot air balloon plummets to the ground and the puppets all scream in unison. They make room for a comedic beat at this point: the characters all stop screaming long enough to hear Troy ask “Anyone else notice Professor Duncan hasn’t been around for a long time?” and I die a little inside at how lazy of a meta joke that is, not to mention how awkwardly it was placed into the story. They basically could have gone with any other joke at that juncture and it would have landed better.
Cut back to the study room and everyone giving weird reaction shots to the dean interrupting the story. Joel McHale just kind of stares mindlessly into the center of the table and you can tell he realizes how dumb this is. Poor guy.
Abed makes a barely justified LOST reference and then Troy makes a wholly unjustified Blue Man Group reference. Then he makes another one. Because if Family Guy has taught us anything, it’s that pop culture is inherently funny even if the punchline sucks and the setup is nonexistent.
Jason Alexander shows up to give them all psychedelic berries and it’s a lot lamer than it sounds. The payoff from the berries plotpoint is that the study group suddenly starts oversharing, telling each other their deepest secrets, but later they forget what anyone said. It’s a premise that starts at Nowhere and arrives at Why Did They Bother. None of the group’s “secrets” are particularly interesting or revealing, nor are they even funny. In fact, Shirley’s secret about leaving her kids overnight at a grocery store is fucking DARK. It’s not played for laughs, nor is it dealt with head on. The rest of the group just tells her that they don’t think she’s a bad parent and they leave it at that.
…Uh… What?
Pretending like that didn’t happen (which is the same reaction the characters have)… The group realizes that no one actually *remembers* each other’s secrets. Supposedly, the reason the group has been awkwardly staring at each other the past few days is because everyone thought everyone was judging each other based on these horrible secrets. The problem is these secrets clearly came from the laziest writer’s ass at the last minute none of these secrets – other than perhaps Shirley’s if they had the balls to dig deeper – has any lasting effect on the character. Jeff’s big secret is that he’s as bad of a father figure as his own dad was. Soooooo did any of the characters previously think that Jeff could be a GOOD father figure? No, no they did not. So this secret is bogus. Troy’s secret is especially awful. Donald Glover is a legitimate rapper but during the final song detailing his secret, he’s forced to rhyme “Greendale” with the number “3” and “blaze” with “anthill”. It’s hard to watch.
Sara Bareilles finds the gang in the woods in the most anticlimatic rescue of all time and the episode ends with the dean hallucinating that puppet Jeff is coming on to him as he flexes a puppet dumbbell. And that’s where this show has gone.
I don’t think I can watch this show anymore because at the end of it I’m so riled up that my only catharsis is to write a multi-page essay about it. But I wish this weren’t the case. I wish that the showrunners could have done something with the large body of work that Dan Harmon left them; there’s plenty of examples in the first 3 seasons of what worked and what didn’t work, from a storytelling perspective as well as a comedic perspective. But the new creative team can’t seem to figure out how to succeed at either. It’s really too bad because they’ve got a great cast and a great premise. It’s hard to see it go to such waste.
Good write-up, very long but I’m with you. This show is mostly empty and soulless now but this was DEFINITELY a new low.
I agree with the Troy & Britta joke, but I thought 1. he said grandMa, and 2. it was a reference to her switching Britta when they met on family day (when Joel was hitting on Katherine McPhee). It was handled so badly in this episode that I too thought he was ashamed of either dating her, or his grandma knowing he’s having sex at all and I thought it was lame.
What’s more, it seems like they’ve handled the relationship really badly this year. Aside from the Inspector Spacetime episode, and the occasional scene of the two of them in bed, they haven’t even behaved like they were dating. There were more tells when she was having a clandestine relationship with Jeff than her overt one with Troy, and he’s mostly treated her like an afterthought or interference. The sweet side of Troy that she is implied to have fell for would never have agreed with Jeff so openly about sex with her.
JUSTJOSHUACHAD: Are you Dan Harmon? Either way, I agreed with every word.
This was just about the worst thing the show has ever done. I could write a 2000-word comment about how terrible it was and how much the mark is being missed by the new season 4 creative team. I will now write that comment.
The cold open in which the characters just give constipated looks at each other is so poorly directed that it’s tough to tell what the point of it was. This is something they’ve struggled with all season. You know they’re trying to make a joke but you can’t find the joke when it’s presented half-baked like this. The music cues don’t help; silence could have upped the tension, which would have in turn upped the laugh-factor of the non-reveal when they cut to the theme song. This is either a result of bad direction and editing or it’s a sign of the director simply not possessing comic timing of any sort.
The dean busts into the study room and makes another of his passes at Jeff; the diminishing returns on this joke have approached null. Speaking of gags being run into the ground episode after episode, see: EVERYTHING ELSE ABOUT THIS EPISODE. The writers even comment on how the characters have become predictable, as if bringing attention to the fact somehow makes it ironic or funny. Pointing at your show’s flaws doesn’t make them go away, nor does it suddenly make those flaws humorous. Fix the problem, don’t highlight it. Lazy.
The puppets themselves aren’t the problem here. When the dean dumps them on the study room table and Britta wastes no time matching everyone up with their likeness, there’s some genuine comedy here. Gillian Jacobs is always good for an interesting line reading. The way she delivers the line about psychology following in the footsteps of Law and Orders was hilarious *and* in-character, something the show now struggles with despite the massive character development groundwork that was laid out in the first three seasons. Most of the characters have reverted back to one dimensional versions of themselves and that’s one of the big problems.
There’s a gag where the dean quickly snatches a whip out of the hand of the Jeff puppet. He says “Excuse me, let me just grab this thing that’s definitely not a whip.” Literally says it. During the Harmon era this would have been left as a sight gag. The dean would have diverted attention away from the whip prop, quickly plucked it out of the puppet’s hands and if you blinked you would have missed the subtle joke. Why does everything on the show have to be so obvious now?
Chang makes a cameo appearance at this point wielding a puppet of his own. If there’s one thing the new showrunners have improved upon, it’s Ken Jeong’s role within this ensemble. He works well in small doses and for the most part they nail it. He strides on camera for a quick beat with a joke worth telling and walks back out of the scene. Respect where it’s due, they’re handling the Chang character better than Dan Harmon did in seasons 2 & 3.
Pierce (and by extension Chevy Chase) has been missing this entire time and now the group finally comments on it. I hope that that single comment is enough to justify the fact that Pierce is missing and no one has seen him since he got lost in the woods because that’s where they decide to leave it. Yup, Pierce got lost in the woods days ago, they haven’t seen him since then and nobody seems to think this is a big deal. That would be fine if they had made an actual joke about it. The writers were too busy trying to explain the fact that Chevy had quit the show that they forgot what a punchline is.
This is only the first two minutes of the episode. I haven’t even gotten to the godawful musical numbers.
The study group begins to tell the Dean their horrible tale and we cut to the full-size puppets, which admittedly look great (except the Annie one, which looks a little too homely to resemble Alison Brie). Yet the gimmick is totally and completely wasted in the very first shot we get of the puppets when you can clearly see not one but TWO of the control rods in a close-up shot on puppetBritta. Why. Why would you do this. The rest of the episode does a great job at concealing the strings for the puppets through clever use of blocking quick cuts, so WHY would you make them so OBVIOUS in the very first shot. I don’t get it. It doesn’t make sense. How did it get past editing. It is embarrassing.
Jeff makes a dig at Britta’s “cause” bracelets that lacks any of the bite or wit we’re used to hearing from Jeff. Joel McHale has been a good sport this season but the writers don’t have any clue how to make him funny and charming while still being a douchebag. His dialogue isn’t witty so it just comes off as harmlessly (but annoyingly) harsh. He’s like the kid in middle school that would go around pantsing people and making yo momma jokes.
The group decides they need to go on an adventure in order to get out of their rut. Cue musical sequence #1. Here’s some sample lyrics:
TROY: Could we fly in a booth?
SHIRLEY: Could we go to Chuuuuuurch Camp?
JEFF: I’d rather stay at Greendale.
ANNIE: Could we riiiiiide a hooooot aiiiir balloooooon?
EVERYONE: YES!
Those are lyrics. To a song. I’m not kidding. It doesn’t rhyme, it’s not funny… why is this a musical? They don’t take advantage of the concept.
When they do try to go for rhyme, it goes something like this:
TROY: We can go high.
SHIRLEY: We can see anything up in the sky.
I’m told that Sara Bareilles and Adam Levine co-wrote these songs, but I wouldn’t be surprised if, say, Levine went on a sloppy all-night bender in LA, woke up the next morning, popped some Advil to go with his bowl of Frosted Flakes, and asked his three year old niece to write a song about flying.
TROY: Could we fly to space?
SHIRLEY: Could we go to heeeeaven?
JEFF: I’d rather go to Vegas.
I’ll stop there.
Notice however how almost all the characters’ lyrics are repetitive, superficial, and lazy. That’ll be a recurring theme in all the songs. I didn’t keep an accurate tally but I’m almost certain all of Shirley’s lyrics are either about Jesus or her kids. I know Harmon didn’t leave them much to work with as far as Shirley is concerned but goddamn, have her sing about her new job or something. This isn’t as hard as the writers make it out to be.
I won’t spoil the only big laugh in the episode but it involves Sara Bareilles and two puppet Changs. Whoever is in charge of when to randomly throw Chang into the plot is the only writer on staff worth his/her salt. Perfect execution.
As the hot air balloon ride goes off the rails and ascends toward the act-break, the writers decide to end with this quip from Troy: “If we fly to heaven, please don’t tell my grandpa about me and Britta.” It’s tough to find the joke here but I’ll try. Is it that Troy is black, Britta is white, and Troy’s dead grandfather wouldn’t approve? If so, why wouldn’t the line be “Please don’t tell my grandpa that my girlfriend is white?” And also if so, why is there so much racist humor on this show? Thank god Chevy Chase was gone by this point because I’m sure they would have made him spout some horribly racist “jokes” if he had been on set. Some of the stuff from earlier in the season was downright ignorant.
After a decent line from Troy lampooning the names of strip clubs, Jeff says “convo” instead of “conversation” for no reason and we’re back to square one. The hot air balloon plummets to the ground and the puppets all scream in unison. They make room for a comedic beat at this point: the characters all stop screaming long enough to hear Troy ask “Anyone else notice Professor Duncan hasn’t been around for a long time?” and I die a little inside at how lazy of a meta joke that is, not to mention how awkwardly it was placed into the story. They basically could have gone with any other joke at that juncture and it would have landed better.
Cut back to the study room and everyone giving weird reaction shots to the dean interrupting the story. Joel McHale just kind of stares mindlessly into the center of the table and you can tell he realizes how dumb this is. Poor guy.
Abed makes a barely justified LOST reference and then Troy makes a wholly unjustified Blue Man Group reference. Then he makes another one. Because if Family Guy has taught us anything, it’s that pop culture is inherently funny even if the punchline sucks and the setup is nonexistent.
Jason Alexander shows up to give them all psychedelic berries and it’s a lot lamer than it sounds. The payoff from the berries plotpoint is that the study group suddenly starts oversharing, telling each other their deepest secrets, but later they forget what anyone said. It’s a premise that starts at Nowhere and arrives at Why Did They Bother. None of the group’s “secrets” are particularly interesting or revealing, nor are they even funny. In fact, Shirley’s secret about leaving her kids overnight at a grocery store is fucking DARK. It’s not played for laughs, nor is it dealt with head on. The rest of the group just tells her that they don’t think she’s a bad parent and they leave it at that.
…Uh… What?
Pretending like that didn’t happen (which is the same reaction the characters have)… The group realizes that no one actually *remembers* each other’s secrets. Supposedly, the reason the group has been awkwardly staring at each other the past few days is because everyone thought everyone was judging each other based on these horrible secrets. The problem is these secrets clearly came from the laziest writer’s ass at the last minute none of these secrets – other than perhaps Shirley’s if they had the balls to dig deeper – has any lasting effect on the character. Jeff’s big secret is that he’s as bad of a father figure as his own dad was. Soooooo did any of the characters previously think that Jeff could be a GOOD father figure? No, no they did not. So this secret is bogus. Troy’s secret is especially awful. Donald Glover is a legitimate rapper but during the final song detailing his secret, he’s forced to rhyme “Greendale” with the number “3” and “blaze” with “anthill”. It’s hard to watch.
Sara Bareilles finds the gang in the woods in the most anticlimatic rescue of all time and the episode ends with the dean hallucinating that puppet Jeff is coming on to him as he flexes a puppet dumbbell. And that’s where this show has gone.
I don’t think I can watch this show anymore because at the end of it I’m so riled up that my only catharsis is to write a multi-page essay about it. But I wish this weren’t the case. I wish that the showrunners could have done something with the large body of work that Dan Harmon left them; there’s plenty of examples in the first 3 seasons of what worked and what didn’t work, from a storytelling perspective as well as a comedic perspective. But the new creative team can’t seem to figure out how to succeed at either. It’s really too bad because they’ve got a great cast and a great premise. It’s hard to see it go to such waste.
“I could write a 2000-word comment about how terrible it was and how much the mark is being missed by the new season 4 creative team. I will now write that comment.”
I just want to say that I imagined these two sentences being said by Perd Hapley.
SQUARE!
Ryan you stole my joke! Great Job!
Man, I wish I’d gotten hold of some psychotropic berries before this episode. Alan, who’s your dealer?
Invite a TV critic on set, put him in the background for a couple of shots, let him interview an oiled-up Gillian Jacobs, and he’s yours for life.
Awful, awful episode, no doubt the worst the show’s ever done.
– No emotional core. I have no idea why this episode was made. There was no point to the whole thing, and, worse – no point of view. There was a very small attempt to play up the fear of graduating, but it amounted to nothing.
– Lazy, meandering and just bad songs – for no reason at all! Why should they sing in this one? It’s not like it fit the theme like in the christmas episodes. And why were the song lyrics so utterly lame?
– No urgency to any of the events. They go out on a balloon because why? Even the premise feels forced. And to just eat berries out of some stranger’s hand and trip on them…
– Pointless “secrets” jarring with what we know about the characters – Annies in particular was really “UGH, WHAT?!” – NO WAY she’d have done that! The other secrets felt tacked on and not particularly explored – Troy set a fire?
– Dean’s character practically sold out for easy gay jokes now.
– Also tacked on: ending with bloopers. Really?
The show has gone from “meh” to “alright” and back again this season but this episode was borderline insulting. Just a lazy, incoherent mess with no laughs and no emotion. Pains me to have to see the characters go through this. I’m going to stop watching this season now because I don’t want to remember Community like this.
I could not agree more everything you said. Exactly how I felt about this episode.
I thought the episode was ok. Mildly amusing and some good jokes here and there.
I do want to echo some of the comments on Dean Pelton. I always enjoyed Pelton more when he is the insecure, incompetent, and annoying school administrator. Dean Pelton as a cross-dressing freak is good in small doses but has been done way too much this season.
One of my favorite Dean moments last season was in the Blade episode where he goes to Troy&Abed&Annie’s apartment to convince Troy to join the air conditioning school. It was hilarious and did not rely on him being in a ridiculous costume or being a creep or pervert.
Hitching a ride with the “this was terrible” bandwagon. This review frankly confused me – I mean, I don’t expect to agree with everything (or even much) of what you like Alan but usually I can at least see where you are coming from.
I found the jokes uninspiring, the singing overdone and corny, the puppets a gimmick that got tired quick, and Chase’s absence clumsily covered up (and after this season I can better understand why he quit).
This is not the Community of S1/S2 that I loved. Harmon lost his touch last year and the new crew clearly can’t recreate it either. Put it out to pasture and be done with it.
TERRIBLE. I wish I had eaten the berries so I could forget this whole mess of a season 4 ever happened. Face it people. Community is over.
I liked the episode, but I felt the end bit was too rushed with the secret sharing portion. Is it just me or did Jeff’s secret seem like it’s not true? I get the whole dad theme and it fits in there, but the story just felt shoehorned in somewhat.
Jeff’s story felt true to character and genuine to me. Annie’s felt totally off and out of character at this point. Something Troy did as a 12 year old seemed too insignificant. Britta’s was not new in any way, and it didn’t make up for the lack of new info with a strong enough joke. Pierce’s was ok as part of a running joke, but probably would have seemed funnier if the others had been stronger.
I really just want to know if they dressed Jason Alexander up to look like Dan Harmon on purpose.
For me, this one was just a sad reminder of how happy this show USED to make me. Yes, the laughs were there–not consistently, but moreso than most of this season’s episodes. But the show just doesn’t make me feel that sense of euphoric joy I used to get watching these characters. Every morning I drink my coffee from my “Troy & Abed” mug, and it makes me sad to remember how the chemistry between those two guys could make me smile no matter how lousy a day I’d had. This episode was clearly going for that “euphoric joy” aspect of the show, but it just didn’t land it for me. And the fact that it was trying so hard to make me feel the way I used to watching this show was just a sad reminder of that.
I was just thinking that in an earlier episode they showed that Dean Pelton had bought the condo next door to Jeff’s. That has potential for a story. Whatever happened to that idea?
Interestingly, the behind-the-scenes stuff is not at the end of the show on hulu today.
Wow, now that I know that NBC took the tag from “Intro to Felt Surrogacy” and stuck it onto the end of last week’s episode, “Herstory of Dance,” I am *dying* to know what was so bad, lame, or controversial from last week’s tag that they had to pull it. Or was it simply a matter of desperately wanting to promote the puppet ep? Hopefully someone will leak the origianal tag for “Herstory.”
The original tag (with Sophie B. Hawkins singing versions of “Damn”) has been on Hulu since the morning after Herstory aired.
Ah, no controversy, then. Thanks, Alan!
The tag was actually the only funny part of Herstory of Dance.
It’s a shame they replaced it with the puppet tag. The puppet tag came off as really lame after the dance ep. It would have been amusing if I saw it for the first time after the full puppet episode.
Agreed, Shelly — that tag was funny! It was the only laugh I got out of “Herstory of Dance.”
Wow, this was really bad. Nearly turned it off halfway through.
The Professor Duncan line just came out of nowhere, the songs were mediocre, the big secrets were pretty “meh” (I’m not as bothered by Annie’s secret as some are. We already know about Britta and the birthday party with the “enterprising transient in a dinosaur costume” to bring it back to Professor Duncan).
At this point it’s not really “Community”, but a poorly done knock-off, like a Prada with the name “Prahda” on it.
I thought the first half was great, got real excited, and then the second half collapsed into a pile of crapaloola. Oh Community, why can’t I quit you?
It was a good episode, but the pacing still seemed a little off. Lots of lag between dialogue which would not exist in the Dan Harmon community. Oh well … it was never going to be as good.
I loved it. Season 2 level of awesome. Study Group Bingo already had me laughing but the moment they broke into song was when they had me for good.
More of this, please.
I’ve just finished Season 4 and rather enjoyed this too, and was surprised at the boundless hate heaped on it by commentetors here. I think the problem with this season is that people know that Dan Harmon created the show, laid out the vision for it, developed its trademark qualities, and did a good job of it too, achieving something quite memorable in the process; and since people know of all the backstage shenanigans that have gone on leading up to his departure, they assume that there must be some commensurate drop in quality, which is insulting to the cast and crew, and also highly unscientific, to get a bit technical. If people didn’t know anything about Harmon/Chevy etc would they really pick up on these things so readily?
To be sure I wasn’t all that enthralled with some of this season’s eps, but I wasn’t crazy about some in previous years either; and this run of Community deserves a second chance.