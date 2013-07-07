Review: ‘Dexter’ – ‘Every Silver Lining…’

A quick review of tonight’s “Dexter” coming up just as soon as I give you an electrolyte replenishment formula…
There was clearly a lot of interest in discussing the season premiere, and being that I’ve already seen the first four episodes, I think at a minimum I can put up short posts like this one for y’all to discuss the episodes I’ve watched. As we get deeper into the season, and other scheduling complications like Comic-Con and press tour come up, I may not be able to do it every week, but I’ll do it when I can.
The Michael C. Hall-directed “Every Silver Lining…” does some of the usual pointless tap-dancing with Quinn and Batista and company, but for the most part it wisely sticks to two stories: Dexter gets to know Dr. Vogel, and to learn the role she played in the creation of the Bay Harbor Butcher, while Deb steps further over the abyss by executing the hitman and asking Dexter to cover it up. Both are terrific, and provide great material for the two leads, but the one I want to talk about here is the Dr. Vogel plot.
Dexter is, essentially, a superhero – or supervillain, depending on your point of view – and there’s a tradition in comic books where a hero’s origin story gets more layers added with each passing year or decade, often with mysterious new characters popping up and claiming to have been the person who was really pulling the strings that turned Clint Barton into Hawkeye, Peter Parker into Spider-Man, Bruce Wayne into Batman, etc. Sometimes, those later additions (called retcons by many comic book fans, for “retroactive continuity”) go over very well; other times (Spider-Man being explained as a “spider totem”), they’re silly, and can undermine the elegance of the original creation story.
With Vogel, I’m of two minds. On the one hand, the idea that Harry was getting advice on how to deal with Dexter, and how to create the code Dexter goes by, is a pretty drastic alteration to our understanding of Harry. Now he’s not a father struggling on his own to deal with a horrifying truth about his son, but a man who went to an expert who gave him very specific advice about it. And I’m not sure the origin story needs that extra layer.
On the other hand, the idea of an expert in the field of psychopaths – and one who was there to help give birth to Dexter’s killing ways – getting an intimate look at the man (and monster) Dexter has become is a really interesting one, especially when that expert is played by Charlotte Rampling. The show has toyed from time to time with the idea that Dexter isn’t quite the sociopath he believes himself to be, and this new relationship – with a woman who likes the idea of what she turned Dexter into – should force the deepest examination of that question yet in the final season. So I’m looking forward to where this all goes.
What did everybody else think?
So it’s fairly obvious that the electrolyte replenishment formula is the reason for Debra’s blackout and rage. The only question is whether Elway is the big bad villain of the season.
It’s interesting that you find this explanation “fairly obvious,” because it’s not very difficult to explain Deb’s behavior in a much less outlandish way. It seems more likely that the drink was included to get some product placement money from Activate.
What’s really interesting NAT is that you actually took this seriously. Your internet-fu might need an upgrade.
Yes it is, Elway conveniently having another meeting. And how els was Deb supposed to be in time to catch up with the hitman? elway is involved. Why else include him in the story.
I agree. It was unbelievable when Deb found the key to the locker with 500,000 in jewelry to recover and he says he has to go to an appointment. WTF?
my daughter in law and I think Dr Vogel has something to do with the killings.
I too got the distinct impression that she’s the one actually doing the driving here.
I agree. Vogel is the big bad. Her “creation” of Dexter 30 odd years ago gives her a taste for making and controlling killers, and this is the form her psycopathy takes. Note this is essentially what “the second man” in the Brain Surgeon killings does, too. (I’m not sure if she’s the gunman in the video or if she’s controlling him; my money’s on the latter but it works either way). This is not enough to recapture the first thrill with Dex though, so she has sought him out and is playing out a weird creator-as-mother fantasy with him. (Tonight’s Frankenstein comment is not just a passing reference to science creating a monster, but the novel’s deeper theme of unnatural motherhood.) This sets the whole season up to have Dex recognize his dark passenger as his own victimization at the hands of Vogel, who he then kills, and finds himself “cured” to close the series.
I agree. She might be a psychopath who likes to pit psychopaths against one another. I’m convinced she is not as innocent as she likes to portray herself.
Well, the fact the we know Hannah is coming back this season has me thinking, what if she’s another of Vogel’s experiments and the one behind the killings? She has every reason to mess with Dex and if Vogel is her maker as well, then either Hannah is sending her a message and knows about her part in Dexter’s creation, or Vogel is pulling the strings.
Dr. Maggie Walsh did it one way in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, with an immediate payoff in Franken-Adam who called her Mother, whereas Dr. Vogel waits 30 years to exercise her parental rights. My question is, when will Dexter kill her too?
I actually don’t think that Dr. Vogel will end up being the “Big Bad”, at least in the way that we’ve come to associate that archetypal character with Dexter. That’s not to say that she doesn’t know more than she’s letting on – she clearly does – and I very much doubt that her intentions are pure. But I suspect that she will end up being removed from the picture around two-thirds of the way through the season, and the homestretch of episodes will focus heavily on the consequences that her revelation’s have for both Dexter and Deb’s relationship and Dexter’s ultimate fate.
Ever since the Trinity Killer in Season 4, the producers have shied away from using the term “Big Bad” to describe their major guest stars. Sometimes – as in the case of Johnny Lee Miller in Season 5 or Colin Hanks/Edward James Olmos in Season 6 – their denials were weakly transparent, and were clearly intended as a way to minimize inevitable comparisons to John Lithgow when said guest stars failed to match (or in the Hanks/Olmos case, come even remotely close) to his towering performance. But last year, many people speculated that either one of the show’s major guest stars – Ray Stevenson or Yvonne Strahovski – would end up being the “Big Bad” – and ultimately, neither of them were. Stevenson ended up playing a uniquely fresh character in the Dexter universe, a formidable yet highly sympathetic adversary who ended up dying in Episode 9. Strahovski played a love interest who got closer to Dexter than any woman ever had – and yet she played only a tangential part in the finale (and of course she survived, and will certainly resurface this season).
What I’m trying to say is that I don’t think that this season has traditional “Big Bad”. The Brain Surgeon will be revealed and dealt with by midseason. Whether she is involved or not, Vogel will likely change the game. But once she does, she will be cleared off the board, and Dexter and Deb will take center stage during the sprint to the end. As they should. The writers know that in the final season of the show, most fans don’t want a “Big Bad” to overshadow the proceedings. This has always been Dexter and Deb’s story, and in the final episodes, they will be given all the space that they need to either rise or fall together.
I hope that isn’t the case. It would make Vogel from being an interesting character into a generic villain. She could still be the ‘big bad’ in terms of being the person who shapes behavior, but I think having her be the actual big bad killer would feel very cheap.
At this point, I feel like they invented Dr. Vogel so they can ultimately blame the code for Dexter being who he is, without making Harry the bad guy. Pa Morgan was just taking what he thought was sound professional advice from someone who we will ultimately find out is equally as crazy!
Hope I’m wrong on that, but it seems like the obvious outcome.
I’m not sure that I agree with this being a drastic alteration of our view of Harry. I always thought that the code seemed like a large leap to make for a cop. Hunting seemed like a natural solution. Elaborate moral codes for serial killing seemed like…a lot. I think that code coming from outside guidance makes it more plausible.
I agree completely, Gator!
I think the show is suggesting that Dexter has been manipulated to put aside his human side through this concocted code, one that Vogel has weaved for him through Harry. The show is doing a good job portraying one’s two sided nature through Dexter and Deb’s relationship. In a way, they have switched roles; both by breaking the code that guided their behaviors.
so does dexter kill vogel by season’s end?
Or…will we discover that Vogel is actually his mother???
I wondered if Vogel was Dex’s grandmother, since she was from Miami originally.
As I understand it, Dr. Vogel believes psychopaths are a “gift” because….that is where is gets fuzzy–they are the reason humankind has progressed to this point? or, they kill off innocent people, and somehow this makes for a better evolution for society and DNA?? If all psychopaths are like Dexter, than there may be thin argument that he is making the world a better place, but really? Richard Speck? Jeffrey Dalmer? I don’t buy it. Surely the writers are giving us a peek at her warped logic, thereby beginning the slow build to portray her as a twisted maniac. Otherwise, I don’t think she smells like a dr. with good intentions.
I think the rationale is more that once civilization is achieved, there is no role for the alpha wolves, and they start venting in other ways, and we hear about the aberrations who go bad like Dahmer and co. A lot of people have advanced comparisons whereby today’s thugs and brutes would have been heroes in ancient times on old-fashioned battlefields. I guess Vogel’s theory is that psychopaths were the ones who ignored the normal constraints on human behavior in order to take the race on its great leaps forward. The king whose conquests unite fractious tribes into a single powerful nation, or whose iron hand suppresses lawless activity so that technology and society can advance. They are the ones who lack the hesitation or remorse that would impede normal people from swiftly and decisively eliminating threats to the tribe or clan. The men who know what they want and take it without caring what anyone else thinks would theoretically drag the rest of us along with them, in a kind of Ayn Rand view of social evolution. A lot of awfully ruthless businessmen made most of today’s technological levels possible, such as Rockefeller & Edison and the railroad barons. She also made some allusion to politician having psychopathic tendencies. A lot of the other things she says about Dexter & his kind track with that idea, such as the egotistical attitude and assumption of superiority.
It’s fascinating and satisfying for me that they are using a neuroscientist (Dr. Vogel) this season, but I’m not sure I buy that she was the architect of Harry’s Code. I do think it undermines Harry’s character. But I am intrigued that she is there as a “life coach” for him but she’s obviously pretty twisted herself. Dexter’s need for connection seems to run counter to him being a psychopathic. She seems surprised by his concern for others like Deb. My feeling is that she was wrong about Dexter all along and either created a monster in him accidentally or on purpose so she could study him over his lifetime. Dexter is her No.1 Lab rat.
Neuropsychiatrist
I think Dr Vogel gave herself away when she looked at her desk and said she didn’t know where that DVD came from. How did she know what would be on the disc? It could have been anything.
That’s a stretch. CD, DVD, people use that interchangeably these days.
I was wondering why she didn’t wear gloves when she picked up the CD and Dexter didn’t suggest that either. She wouldn’t have worn gloves if she’s the one who made it, but why didn’t Dexter suggest she wear gloves? Also, I’m confused about the gun in the glove compartment in El Sapo’s car. If it was Deb’s, then what did she use to shoot him?
Elway shot El Sapo
If Elway shot El Sapo, how did Deb’s blood get on the broken glass in the driver’s side window?
I was wondering about that, where did Deb get another gun, if indeed it was her that shot El Sapo? I mean I suppose it’s possible she had a second gun on her person, but that’s highly unlikely. Another possibility is that she found one that Briggs left in his storage locker, but I don’t know if I buy this either. It’s looking more and more like Elway is dirty and involved somehow. As another poster mentioned above, there was probably more to that drink than replenishing electrolytes.
I just realized Elway is one half of the Boondock Saints.
This last season being about bringing closure to the whole Dex story, I could believe in Vogel creating psychopaths by removing this empathy part from their brains in order to – let us say – help children suffering from a deep trauma. Thus Dexter could be one of her former patients and having been uncompletely operated on that could explain why he actually feels some sort of need for an emotional connection to Deb. The “brain surgeon” would then be another brain experiment patient seeking revenge after having found out what Vogel was doing. It seems to me that we are headed towards a Frankestein-meets-his-maker scenario.
Hopefully the writers are better than this, but after watching the 1st two episodes, I’m almost positive that it’s Dr. Vogel who is behind all of the killings, masterminding the who thing to study Dexter.
I hope it’s not true, b/c if it is, it’s telegraphing the story even more than the terrible season with Edward James Olmos and Colin Hanks.
‘i didn’t see things in black and white’ -yet you are startled by the ability for what
appears to be empathy in dexter… eh wut
but fyi
dexter’s emotions are not fully adult and mature even after several seasons of tortuous
‘progression’. from a purely literal viewpoint it is possible and even probable that
the loss of rita was actually therapeutic for him in the sense of developing his
‘conscience’ -grief has been known to have that effect on real life psychopaths…
wish people would stop bitching about his goddamn diagnosis srsly he kills and feels no
remorse for it end of
though i do like the blurry line its smudging between the’psychopath’ and the ‘me’ that
watches this show and does all the human shit that in the best worst kept secret makes
no sense to any of us
now remember the ‘this is a killers brain-this is your brain’ heart to heart with harry?
i’m not ruling out that it was faked by our little birdy neuroscientist.
the jars of brains that turn up on the doorstep- very sweet. but where would (s)he get
the enbalming fluid? what kinds of professions have that readily to hand? …
that looks like a dentist’s chair to me. but not quite. something else…
the Brain Surgeon almost definitely has a medical background… or is being manipulated
by someone in a medical background. a uh oh did i hear vogel?
the gun holder wore blue gloves. watch out for those. they’ll reappear. these are not
latex, but nitrite, which is a more expensive choice, used by dentists and probably
other specialists, but not in general hospitals. so either out killer likes to splash
the cash for the sake of style or (s)he is not a general practitioner… yet… has all
this knowledge about neuropsychiatry… does it sound like… anyone we know?
startled is the wrong word. calculating. amused. she’s playing with him, definitely.
also can i make a small point of admiration for the mode of killing our mystery psycho
employs? it’s elegantly simple… use a victim as a murder weapon. no link back to you,
leave all the evidence out there in the miami sun and wait for the hilariously inept
homicide division to devise some autoerotic fantasy to close the case. the only loose
end is the one who pulled the trigger. this little fact actually points even more
strongly to vogel as she’d know which psychological buttons to press to get one to, say,
commit suicide, or walk into a trap.
and a MELON BALLER? really? are you sure?
maybe mpd should be doing a stop and search on ice cream vans and raids on restaraunts
with french themed dessert menus.
but srs, a large curette isn’t out of the question, and certianly more likely than some
wacko who happens to have a parisienne scoop in his kitchen. given the mounting
‘evidence’ that our killer has a firm foothold in some kind of medicine this now leads
like a lumol blood trail right to vogel’s convieniently unlocked door.
this all leaves a vey irritating question for WHY that i’m not convinced will get a
satisfactory answer. vogel’s obviously lying her wrinkly ass off but why? she either:
knows exactly who the killer is or: she is the killer, or: best of both- she knows & is
directing from offstage. but WHY?
i think there may be a clue in what she says to the assembled might of the police in
her unprecedented profiling session: he’d probably enjoy the fact that we’re talking
about him right now. and other little lines said with a smirk: takes great pride in his
work… they are all looking for ‘he’ not because she told them so but because she didnt
say otherwise. gotta admire the lady for leveling the serial killer playing field.
well, that was interesting, i feel like i’ve solved a sudoku and then spent too long
asking what the number code hidden in it means
so, vogel. we meet again.
hang on i think i did got it, i think it’s like… a sport. bull baiting or dogfighting. this one against this one, odds seven to one my boy beats the shit out of yours, harry.
Charlotte Rampling is pretty kick ass.
I’m curious as to how the many viewers who give detailed insight into how Dr. Vogel created Dexter explain that … Dr. Vogel never met with Dexter. So, we’re suggesting that Dr. Vogel talked to Harry Morgan, instructed him exactly how to deal with Dexter to create her desired effect? Then, Harry went home and played the role of relay service perfectly? I’d be impressed if any pscyhiatrist or such professional could do what viewers have Vogel doing … second hand, without ever talking to the child Dexter.
I thought Harry had a ‘heart attack’ after Dexter’s first kill. Didn’t he kill himself through medication? How could he be recounting kills to Vogel?
I believe Vogel is a serial killer and Dexter is her little experiment, and I also believe that Dexter may not be Vogels only experiment. It wouldn’t surprise me if Vogel or one of her experiments took out Dexter in the end.
If Deb did indeed kill El Sapo (I don’t think she did, my money’s on Elway) then I wonder how far she’ll continue down this path. She didn’t seem to be too shook up about killing El Sapo (technically he would fit the code of Harry, since he’s a hitman) and you almost wonder if maybe Deb and Dex are gonna be partners in crime. I don’t think that would last very long though, because Dex’s already shown she’s not a psychopath (because of her remorse over LaGuerta)
We are so deep in Dexter now and it feels like everything we made out of a Hero is going terribly uncontrolled, abandoned and wrong.