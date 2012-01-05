Review: Don Cheadle and Kristen Bell are hustling in Showtime’s ‘House of Lies’

A few years back, Matthew Carnahan created a series that couldn’t have seemed more timely. In FX’s “Dirt,” Courteney Cox played the editor of a celebrity tabloid, and the show came on just as gossip was beginning to drive most entertainment news (and news, period, in some cases). But “Dirt” never seemed to know what kind of show it wanted to be when it grew up, and Cox’s character wavered between villainous and virtuous.
“House of Lies,” Carnahan’s new Showtime dramedy (it premieres Sunday night at 10), also feels incredibly timely. In this age of Occupy Wall Street, it’s a show ostensibly lampooning the 1%, as we follow a team of management consultants who travel around the country trying to fix – or, at least, hustle fees out of – one large, inhumane corporation after another.
And while it’s more entertaining than “Dirt” – thanks primarily to the chemistry of a cast headed by Don Cheadle and Kristen Bell – it suffers from the same wobbly sense of tone and direction. It’s in the right place and the right time, but it’s not necessarily the right show.
Cheadle plays ace consultant Marty Kaan, who has a reputation as a brilliant problem solver, even though everything he presents to his clients is a lie in one way or another – not least being his interest in fixing their problems.
Marty, who frequently pauses the action so he can explain the business to the audience(*), puts it this way: “The only thing that we need to figure out is what makes them think they can’t live without us for the next three years while we infect the host and bleed them dry.”
(*) The gimmick at times makes him seem like a grown-up version of Zack Morris from “Saved by the Bell,” and there are even a couple of times where he uses his time-stopping powers to mess with people.
In arranging the game that way, Carnahan manages to sidestep the problem of having to depict Marty as a man who gives great advice that actually seems impressive, since he rarely does. But he only gets around the “Studio 60” problem – where a show tells viewers that a character is great at something but repeatedly fails to show them that – to a point, because even Marty’s various cons to make the clients think he’s helping them more than he is don’t seem all that dazzling.
And part of the problem is that the writing doesn’t always seem sure of how cold and ruthless Marty wants to be. There’s a take on this material that would work wonderfully as vicious satire of the current sorry state of the economy, in which Marty and his team gleefully steal from the uber-wealthy while still allowing them to screw over the little guy because everyone is equally selfish.
But “House of Lies” tends to wax and wane on just how venal Marty is, how troubled he is or isn’t by the methods he uses and the clients that he works for. Marty has demons – demons his psychiatrist father (played by the great Glynn Turman) will happily discuss if Marty will let him – and has trouble connecting with his cross-dressing son Roscoe (Donis Leonard Jr.) And while well-rounded characterization is great – particularly with an actor as expressive and subtle and gifted as Don Cheadle – it does feel at times like “House of Lies” is hedging with Marty, and with its attitude about him and his work. (Though it’s not as schizophrenic on this issue as “Dirt” was with Cox.)
Where the show works best is when we’re just watching Marty and the rest of his team: rising star Jeannie (Bell, returning to TV after several years of starring in lousy movie romcoms), wise-cracking Clyde (Ben Schwartz, who plays epic d-bag Jean-Ralphio on “Parks and Recreation”) and uptight Harvard alum Doug (Australian actor Josh Lawson). Bell doesn’t get nearly as much to play as Cheadle – even though her time on “Veronica Mars” showed her to be every bit as versatile and subtle as her new co-star – but the four actors
work very well together, even as their characters largely view each other with competitive contempt. The second episode has a running gag about the others taking great pleasure in Doug embarrassing himself with the woman of his dreams, and when the show steps away from Marty’s emotional issues and whatever larger points it wants to make about corporate culture and just lets the main characters interact, it’s genuinely funny. Not as funny as “Shameless,” which begins its second season an hour before “House of Lies” debuts, but much funnier than most of the other shows that Showtime actually refers to as comedies.
There’s enough involving the main characters that I’m willing to stick around for a bit to let the rest of “House of Lies” find itself. On the other hand, “Dirt” never got significantly better than it was at the beginning – it returned for its second and final season with several tweaks, none of which addressed the show’s larger problems – so what we see now may be what we get. And there are far worse ways to spend a half hour of television than watching Don Cheadle and Kristen Bell enjoy the hell out of each other’s company.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
NOTE: Showtime put an edited version of the “House of Lies” pilot online late last month, so some of you have seen it. I would just ask that those of you who have keep your comments vague until after it premieres on Showtime Sunday night and I put up my usual talkback post. Opinion, fine; plot/joke spoilers less so. Thanks.
I had really been looking forward to this show as I loved Jean Ralphio in “Parks and Recreation” and thought this was going to finally motivate me to subscribe to Showtime, but I did not enjoy the premiere. I haven’t watched any other Showtime comedies, which apparently are not comedies in the laugh out loud sense, but I was disappointed that this show wasn’t funnier. I didn’t laugh very much during the first episode.
This sort of sounds like Leverage except instead of the bad guys making the best good guys, they’re just making the best bad guys again.
Brilliant! That is EXACTLY what I was thinking. I wanted to like this show (love Bell and Cheadle) but just didn’t work for me because of what Karyn says.
If he is truly great at conning people, imagine how great he’d be if he put that talent to actually helping his clients.
I was really looking forward to this show, but completely loathed the pilot. It’s rare that an entire show can come off as smug, but literally every scene of the pilot was oozing with a sense of self-satisfaction. The subject matter may be timely, but its take on the material is completely off-putting. Yes, Wall Street is stealing from the little guy and people are angry. But do I want to see a bunch of other rich people (seriously, Cheadle’s apartment was the size of a friggin’ airport) wearing fancy suits, driving fancy cars, doing drugs, and going to strip clubs talking about how much fun they’re having because they’re milking a broken system? Some people might find this kind of thing “edgy,” but it left me feeling like I needed a shower.
I’m looking forward to this and I’m probably going to watch it for a while, even if the pilot isn’t great.
How many episodes have you seen, Alan?
I believe in the podcast Alan said he saw 5. The first 3 episodes, plus 2 episodes from later in the run. There are 12 episodes in the season.
I’ve gotta side with the commenters here Alan; I was really excited for this show based on both the cast (Lawson is a hilarious actor and I need’t explain the appeal of Bell) and premise but I was very, very dissapointed. The show is supremely smug and – I hate to say it – scathingly sexist. It was a very unenjoyable half hour and I won’t be back to watch Showtimes new worst show (Which says something given that I am up to date with Dexter).
I did not liked it one bit, smug is the right word as M wrote. And of course when it’s Showtime so they need to include sex and nudity or talk about sex in every other scene.
I was really hyped up about this show but was extremely dissappointed in the pilot. I agree with everybody else that says the show is very smug. The whole freeze frame gimmick is also very cheesy.
I love Veronica Mars but Kristen Bell’s career has been in the tank since that show ended. Based on the pilot, any other actress could have played her part.
Based on the pilot, I doubt I will be watching any more episodes.
Given Veronica Mars’s basement ratings, hasn’t Kirsten Bell’s career always been in the tank?
While the VM ratings were small, she was at her best in this show. I forgot to mention she was solid in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.
She was also great in a recurring role on “Party Down”.
Unlike everybody really liked the pilot! I see what you’re saying about the slightly schizophrenic tone, and I think after a while I may find the talk to camera gag as obnoxious as it was on Sex and the City back in the day, but there were moments of such belly laughing comedy for me (the restaurant scene worked best for me, despite the slapstick)…I’m definitely willing to give it a chance.
I’m with you. It wasn’t great but I enjoyed it & laughed as much as I do watching any other paid cable comedy. Besides with this cast how can I not stick around a little longer?
I watched this because I love Don Cheadle and Ben Schwartz and it was fun to see that guy from Ally McBeal, but I had to turn it off 80% of the way through. It was so smug and I hated the free-frame stuff so much. As someone said, it was like Zack Morris, but the difference was that I enjoy Zack Morris. It’s a shame because I really like Don Cheadle, but he’s better at playing more sympathetic characters. I also hated the editing and coloring, which was choppy and kind of nauseating to the eye. The three junior people were fine, but they needed more to do. I don’t mind an anti-hero, but there is nothing about Marty that I cared about or wanted to root for. Even the Broadway-loving son part (so obviously exaggerated from where it was better done on Ugly Betty) didn’t redeem him or make him more interesting. Also, the requisite Showtime boob quota wasn’t even well-incorporated. It was like, “Ah. Right. Boob time. This is why they are eating dinner in a strip club and why these two women are randomly doing it in a public toilet.” Ugh.
The structure reminded me a lot of BBC’s Hustle, where Mickey Stone will stop and turn to the audience to explain cons or give out nuggets of wisdom. The cross dressing son seems like an unnecessary addition to make the show a little extra edgy or quirky or pay cable-y.
Yeah, I thought that about the son as well. It felt more like a gimmick then a legit character choice.
I´ve seen it and I agree with everything you just said. And yes, Bell is underused, and so is jean Ralphio (Can´t seem to remember his real name) hope it gets better. Do you know if there´s any difference between the one they put online with the one they´re showing sunday?
Agree with you, Alan. The show doesn’t know quite what it wants to be – all about sex or about the consulting angle. It clearly thinks that it needs to be edgy and provocative, but as you explain, it’s at its best when it focuses on the team and their attempts to woo clients. Too much smarmy Cheadle, as both he and Bell deserve better. It is good to have Bell back on TV though, and it’s her best character since Veronica Mars.
One to watch, if only to see if it improves.
I’ll check it out, but based on the promo’s, I can see Cheadle’s act getting old fast. It’s so fast and over the top. I’m sure it’s entertaining, and love Cheadle, but that much energy can overwhelm an audience to the point where it zones out.
Hopefully, the promo’s just went overboard for affect.
Yeah, I didn’t love this show – I was certainly expecting a lot more. But I thought the cast, and Kristen Bell in particular, was really strong.
I’m the minority here in that I liked it enough to watch the entire episode and that’s fairly rare for me. Even the time while I was watching went by quick. I wish I could say why I liked it. Maybe it just felt more polished than a lot of other shows of late. If it were on a channel I already had I’d tune into a couple more episodes. Though I certainly wouldn’t order Showtime just for this show. It’s nothing like what I’m expecting from David Milch and Luck on HBO.
FWIW, I just listened to a dialog from one of the next episodes and thought it was good, *very* good.
I could’ve sworn I’ve seen this before. Oh right, Hustle!
And here I thought Leverage was heavily inspired by Hustle… this is a straight up rip-off. Great cast, but man… shameless.
Geez, what a load of anti-capitalist tripe this show is! The writer seemingly has no understanding of how financial markets or management consultant firms work in this day and age, or the underlying causes of the housing bubble and subsequent financial crisis: hint, it was Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guaranteeing sub-prime mortgages so financial firms could make risky investments and have the taxpayer pick up the tab for all losses. And in what universe do clients pay management consultants for evenings at strip clubs and trysts with escorts? At least Kurt Sutter researched motorcycle clubs to invest SONS OF ANARCHY with realism; this guy seems to have not done any research at all!
Despite the appeal of Kristen Bell, I will not be watching further episodes of this show.