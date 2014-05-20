Review: ‘Fargo’ – ‘Buridan’s Ass’

A review of tonight's “Fargo” coming up just as soon as God tells me not to park here…
“Fargo” the movie is often held up as the best thing the Coen brothers have ever done, and certainly the best balance of their silly “Lebowski”/”Ladykillers”/”Burn After Reading” side and their much darker “Blood Simple”/”No Country For Old Men” side.
With “Fargo” the series, Noah Hawley and his various directors (here, Colin Bucksey doing outstanding work) have worked very hard to maintain that balance, though as a 10-part weekly TV show, they get to lean on different ends of the tonal spectrum in any given week. “Buridan's Ass” is fascinating in that respect, in that emotionally, it's by far the darkest episode yet – with the violent deaths of Don, Mr. Numbers, Semenko and Dmitri Milos, and the possible death of Molly – yet so much of that darkness takes place in an episode so filled with literal whiteness that it becomes impossible for the characters to see what's happening inches in front of them.
The shootout in the blizzard was a pretty dazzling piece of low-fi action filmmaking, using the effects budget not to make something hyper-realistic, but simply to give the impression of characters slipping in and out of the all-consuming white, visible one second, ghost-like the next, unsure of where they or their opponents are at any given moment. Malvo, unsurprisingly, comes out best in the process, recognizing the value of using a color other than white (dripping blood from a superficial cut he makes on his arm) to draw one of his attackers into a location where the tables can be turned. Gus, unsurprisingly – especially given all this episode's talk about how he only became a cop because the post office was in the middle of a hiring freeze – comes out the worst, firing blind in Molly's direction in hopes of protecting her, and instead badly wounding her, or worse.
We'll have to wait until next week to see what actually becomes of Molly. On the one hand, it would be yet another subversion of our expectations to eliminate the obvious Marge stand-in midway through the story, and having Gus pursuing all the bad guys on his own (possibly with help from a grieving Lou) would allow him a big redemption arc for the rest of the season. On the other, Allison Tolman is just so good in this role, and Gus isn't at this point a strong enough character to form an effective dramatic counterweight to what Malvo, Lester or the other villains are up to. So we'll see. But at this stage, Hawley has earned an almost shocking level of benefit of the doubt, given the absurd task he's taken on with this project.
The blizzard brings with it a high body count (including Semenko and Dmitri dying when the storm turns Biblical and starts dumping fish on their car), but Don's death – which will be mistakenly described on the police frequency as a weird suicide-by-cop – is even more harrowing. Here's this character who's been nothing but comic relief: a spray-tanned idiot to be pushed around at every turn by Malvo, not having the first clue of how dumb or outclassed he is. His long, cruel demise doesn't magically give him new depth, but seeing any character placed in that predicament – gagged and duct taped into place with an empty gun that will invite a Sam Peckinpah level of bullets from the invading SWAT team, powerless to do or say anything to improve his situation and simply wait in emotional agony for the end – was a devastating end even for a complete clown. Malvo has always been a sadist and a casual murderer, but the way this one plays out makes it seem even nastier than his previous misdeeds – especially since it was just as a distraction for what he hoped to be doing with Stavros before he was so rudely interrupted by Mr. Numbers and Mr. Wrench.
Even Lester's exploits to get himself out of the hospital – and possibly out of the legal bind Molly has placed him in – while ostensibly the episode's comic relief, is pretty damn dark. Framing his brother – after Chaz pointed out, correctly, that there is something very wrong with Lester – for Pearl's murder is bad enough, but putting a gun (even an empty one) in his autistic nephew's backpack? However that winds up tying into the frame job (maybe forcing Chaz's wife to take a more thorough look through the gun inventory), that's awfully twisted.
In choosing to re-bury the satchel he found back in 1987, Stavros winds up re-tracing Carl Showalter's steps from the movie – even arguing with the parking garage attendant just like Carl did (note that the fee is actually cheaper in 2006) – in the hopes of reversing his standing with God. It doesn't work, of course, and he has to suffer the sight of his dead child lying in the road (even if it's Stavros' own fault in telling Semenko to drive back in a blizzard, and for not listening to Dmitri in previous episodes).
Though the series has winked at the movie before, and even had the two plots intersect with Stavros' discovery of the ransom money, this is the most literal recreation of scenes from the film we've gotten so far. By all rights, the comparison should be wildly unflattering. But if any episode of the series has earned the right to do it, it's “Buridan's Ass.”
Some other thoughts:
* Interesting that Hawley would choose to bump off Mr. Numbers instead of Mr. Wrench, not only because Adam Goldberg's the better known actor, but because this leaves Mr. Wrench without his translator. Russell Harvard's been very good so far, though, so I look forward to seeing how he seeks vengeance for his partner without talking.
* The episode's opening gives us our first real glimpse of the Fargo mob that employed Numbers and Sam Hess, including a cocky Australian guy, a soft-spoken accountant, and a blunt, intractable mob boss who enjoys his fish served whole.
* One more nod to the movie: the parking garage is named after Wade Gustafson, who of course died on the roof deck of a garage just like it in Minneapolis, before his money was buried by roadside and eventually discovered by Stavros.
* Loved Molly's response to the parable Gus' neighbor told him last week: “Why wouldn't the fella just go work with a charity?”
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
This show just gets better and better.
Great recap as always Alan. I could be wrong, but I was under the impression Molly fired a couple of bullets before slowly walking back towards Gus – I thought for sure she had shot Mr. Wrench there.
I think there is one thing that can absolve Gus from responsibility of killing or even wounding Molly: Mr. Wrench actually shot Molly and Molly “death walked” toward Gus who, while stupidly fired (snow) blindly at Molly, he missed. Those last one or two shots previously heard were Mr. Wrench shooting Molly.
Hopefully ballistics will prove me right-and Molly is still alive.
Maybe. Gus did close his eyes before he fired and it looked like he might have fired high. But didn’t Wrench have an automatic weapon?
I’m assuming she took down Mr. Wrench, and while I like Molly a lot and don’t *want* her to die, it would be pretty bold storytelling if she’s really dead.
When you re-watch it carefully there are two flashes from her position and no return fire from Mr. Wrench. Unfortunately, then Gus shoots and Molly just drops.
I hope she lives but she was definitely shot by Gus.
@Mark in Omaha:
Yes he did but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t have had a hand gun. So unless a unknown third person was there…
@Pe8er8
I rewatched the scene and thee are two distinct muzzle flashes in quick succession and in two different positions, on to the left and then one to the right about a second if not less later. They were clearly two different shots fired by two different people in two different positions. The sounds of the reports from the guns were different too.
Alternate episode title: So long and no thanks for all the fish.
Good line!
Alan – my guess is that those muzzle flashes Gus saw through the snow were Molly taking down Mr. Wrench. I couldn’t imagine Molly shooting at someone unless she was absolutely sure he was a bad guy. I think Mr. Wrench holding a sub machine gun would certainly qualify.
I agree with Nate and Jim-Molly shot at Mr. Wrench. I am a bit confused over the fish though. Perhaps I should just accept it as reality but I don’t understand how that could happen in a storm like that-especially since it appears the fish only landed on Starvos’ son.
Someone please help me out here.
Perhaps the fish represent a tall tale/fable? The Paul Bunyan statue was utilized in the movie to do that.
It has been known to happen in reality. It is caused by freak weather phenomena (although no one knows what more specifically). A part of a storm passes over a lake or other body of water and sucks up some how the fish. Other small water animals are also transported:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Occurrences:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Symbolically for the show I think it supposed to represent Stavros’s faith. The fish is an ancient religious symbol of Christianity before the Crucifix/cross largely replaced it. Jesus in one of his miracles IIRC made the meager ration of bread and fish last to feed a multitude who came to hear him preach. Jesus was also said to be a fisher of men.
Stavros, who I assume is a Christian, could take it as an answer to his prayer to God.
Ironically in light of Malvo’s being interrupted rudely on his quest to torment Stavros further, “God” did much worse to Stavros than anything Malvo planned to do to him, but it will also reinforce what Malvo did to him previously with the blood and the bugs.
Well look: Malvo has been using the plagues theme against Stavros fro several episodes. The final plague, biblically, was to be the death of the firstborn son — which happened this episode. A rain of fish isn’t one of the biblical plagues visited on the Egyptians, but it’s very supernatural-seeming and it resulted in the death of the firstborn. So there are only two explanations here. It’s a coincidence, or Malvo caused it. If it’s a coincidence, it’s terrible writing — but this show isn’t terribly writing. If Malvo did it, either there’s a natural explanation, or he’s some kind of supernatural entity. But supernatural entities that can make fish rain from the sky (supernaturally) don’t need to buy locusts at pet stores or use slaughterhouse blood to turn water to blood.
Since Malvo did those things, I don’t believe he’s supernatural — even though the show has made him appear that way at times. (When Lester called Malvo after killing Pearl, how long did it take for Malvo to get there? A couple minutes? And he knew right where the shotgun was?) I think they’re playing with us. He *could* be supernatural, but I don’t think he will prove to be in the end. If he is, I’d like some explanation of why he only seems to have supernatural powers sometimes.
Which means — I think — that there will prove to be a rational explanation for the rain of fish. Malvo made it happen, somehow, by some natural means. I don’t know for sure that they will show us how we did it, but I think we’ll get some indication that he did it. Or maybe they’ll just keep screwing with our heads. :)
*terribly written
Mattnova,
I was wondering if flying fish were a natural thing. Now I know they can be. Still, what has me confused is how neat it looked if it was in fact Malvo. Maybe there’s no way around that, but I wonder. Also, did he know where the son was going to be?
I was very tired and watch the repeat last night. I’ll probably have to watch it again, despite how horrified I was by some of the violence. I think I missed too many clues.
That said, I am pretty sure the gun that killed Vern was left out somewhere, so it’s not as if Lorne had to look hard.
Fishnado.
I think it was a natural phenomenon, and it was meant to be ironic in the context of the story – Stavros was convinced that God was doing all this stuff to him when it was really Malvo, but then when he finally does the “right” thing, a freak fish storm kills his son anyways.
That makes a lot more sense. I guess I was placing too much confidence in his ability to launch a bunch of fish during a massive blizzard.
I don’t think the fish rain could happen naturally when all the lakes are frozen over. I just chalk it up to supernatural storytelling, which I’m fine with.
I assumed Lester planted the revolver in the backpack so that it would be found when the kid went to school. This would bring law enforcement to the house to check out the home environment. It’s a pretty fiendish idea, regardless.
Yes. A truly nasty idea. Lester is not only a coward and a liar, he is nasty and selfish.
Oh God, Gus, what have you done? Desperately hoping that Molly was wearing a vest. We’ve seen no real evidence of that so far, but it’s common and she’s smart.
Gus needs some redemption, but he *really* needs to stop being a cop. He doesn’t have the constitution for it. Poor Gus. Poor Molly.
Random thought: Malvo is not Satan (or Loki). A friend and I have been debating that and while it’s an attractive hypothesis in some ways, the Prince of Darkness doesn’t buy locusts at the pet store.
The corruption of Lester is now complete. He has hit rock bottom. Evil bastard. (And Alan, the gun in the bag was to make sure the cops visit the house, check the gun safe, and find the evidence before the brother does.)
To paraphrase: I want Malvo dead! I want his family dead! I want his house burned to the ground! I want to go there and piss on the ashes!
Molly went down. She’s wounded, so if there was a vest it didn’t seem to have much effect. Plus she hadn’t gone out prepared for shooting, so that reduces the odds of the vest.
Vests aren’t a force field. Getting shot while wearing a vest will knock you down and take the wind out of you. Some people bounce back quick, but some stay down for a while.
I’d have to rematch the scene, but I didn’t see any blood on the snow.
Unfortunately the flip side of being a cop in a town with a very low violent crime rate is that you aren’t always prepared for a gun fight and bullet resistant vest are said to be uncomfortable to wear so she probably wasn’t wearing one, although with the town annual murder rate up some 400% one of them by gunfire I would dust off the vest.
That said I didn’t see any blood on the snow either but it may take time for it to ooze though the bullet hole.
Again I am hoping it was Mr. Wrench who shot her and Gus missed with his shot. Looking at the scene again there were two shots; each from a different firing position judging from the muzzle flashes so Mr. Wrench and Molly got off one shot. I suspect that Mr. Wrench shot Molly. I suspect that even if Molly is a trained police officer Mr. Wrench has more experience firing his weapon at people. Also Molly was walking away from the scene, I don’t think a cop would turn their back and walk away so soon from someone they just shot at, so I think Wrench shot Molly, at least I hope so for Gus’s mental health.
I had thought Malvo was probably supernatural too. How did he get out of Lester’s basement?
Good “Untouchables” reference line. :-)
Yeah, the standard TV trope is that people who get hit wearing vests get knocked down, and often knocked unconacious. So the fact that she went down doesn’t necessarily prove she wan’t wearing a vest.
The force of the impact of a bullet should be equal to the force of its recoil when it’s fired (minus some loss of energy from air resistance). If the recoil isn’t enough to drop a person, getting hit in the vest shouldn’t really be either.
I don’t think it was Mr. Wrench who fired the first shot, because he had an automatic weapon and we only heard one shot.
@FICTIONISNTREAL: Correct. In the real world, people wearing vests don’t get knocked down or knocked unconscious by the impact of the bullet (assuming the vest stops said bullet). Even setting aside Newtonian physics, I have seen literally hundreds of interviews with cops who survived shootings while wearing ballistic vests, and they all attest to these facts. But this is TV, and almost everyone in TV world gets this detail wrong. In the world of TV, the fact that Molly was seemingly unconscious *probably* doesn’t prove that she wasn’t wearing a vest.
This may have been answered already , but is this all really based on true events? Curious to see about news reports if so.
No.
it’s a nod to the movie, that’s all.
It is not based on a true story. In the movie it shows Paul Bunyan which is meant to tell the view the story is a tall tale. I am sure there have been similar images in the mini-series but I haven’t taken any notes.
*viewer
Molly had better not be dead or I will be very disappointing in this show. I’ll keep watching, but I’ll be very disappointed.
(Malvo lost me when he killed the dog.)
I’ll be disappointed. It would BE disappointing if she dies.
Yes IT would BE.
One technique for the producers to increase our commitment to their show, become OUR show, is to have us share our individual worries with each other over the fate of a FICTIONAL person. This is as old as Dickens’ serials and older.
Good news/bad news: hate to be the spoiler but I went on IMDB and checked out the Molly character and she is in all 10 episodes. Do the math.
OHBOYCREATIVE: first of all, that does count as a spoiler, so way to be a jerk. But, IMDB isn’t always accurate in that regard. A lot of times it’s filled out by actors’ agents or whatever, and if the actor is booked for the whole season, then they’re listed as being in every episode even if they’re not.
OHBOYCREATIVE “hate to be the spoiler but…” Then you should have restrained yourself. Ditto, jerk.
Spoiler jerk!
Maybe the fact that Alan hasn’t removed the comment means it’s NOT a spoiler? Just sayin….
Well I wouldn’t read too much into what IMDB says. They have Joey King who plays Greta listed as appearing in 9 episodes, and she’s not been in enough episodes already to make that happen.
That was one of the more horrifying deaths I’ve ever seen.
As far as GG, I hope they redeem him in some way. Tonight he seemed too simple.
As for the fish, how the hell were they propelled so fast? Was there a machine used?
It was raining fish and they were driving. The fish were splattering like bugs on a windshield.
CGI.
@bjssp:
“That was one of the more horrifying deaths I’ve ever seen.”
Then I guess you never watched “Spartacus”, “Game of Thrones”, “Hannibal”… ;-)
So where the hell did the fish come from?
This is me just coming up with a ridiculous guess, but maybe the blizzard raised the water level in a lake and then a strong wind came and blew all the fish onto the road?
That was the best I could figure, too. I was just making sure i wasn’t missing something obvious.
Where ever. They wouldn’t necessarily – actually, I think wouldn’t at all LIKELY – have come from anywhere near the same lake nearby the road. There’s been reported incidents of fish picked up in tornados and being dropped down hundreds of miles distant. The most suspect part of the scene was the fish gulping for air (I only spotted one; any others?), which seems to defy that these fish would have been carried into the area by increasingly colder and more crystalline clouds, so if a distant tornado were the source, then it’d make more sense they’d all have frozen to death before being dumped.
Lakes in Minnesota in mid-winter would be covered with 2-3 feet of ice. This year on some lakes the ice reached 41 inches in thickness.
Further up the page I posted this link when the subject first came up about raining fish that has some famous occurrences:
[en.wikipedia.org]
However, none of the listed happened during winter time in the Northern Hemisphere. There have been a few that happened in January and February but they were in the *Southern* Hemisphere, where it is Summer then.
So maybe the fish got sucked up from a somehow unfrozen body of water; this is really a miracle, a sign from God, or, within the context and spirit of the show, the next best thing and some how Malvo arranged it-or the showrunners were just going for the irony under dramatic license. :-)
Crashed fish truck?
This is a phenomenon that can occur. If you saw the movie Magnolia, there was a scene in which frogs rained down from the sky. So it happens. ;-)
There really isn’t a “logical” explanation for why fish would be raining from the sky in the middle of a blizzard. So that leaves divine intervention or some weird plot device to try to explain it. I can’t see any atmospheric phenomena that would make sense, the only thing I can think of, they dropped out of a cargo plane, or some dipstick ice fisher dropped several sticks of dynamite down into a lake.
Season 2 of Fargo: Gus becomes a school teacher and works to get through to the inner-city kids of Duluth.
so much yes
I used to live in the “inner city” of Duluth (which is fairly close to downtown and poor), but to look at those skyscraper scenes as they were driving through, you would think Duluth was on par with Minneapolis as a metropolis. When in fact its population is less than 80,000, and it is the 16th largest city by land area in the country, so the population is very spread out as well.
You’re right there, SLACKERINC. I used to BE one of those “inner city” school kids in Duluth (and yeah, it was pretty poor, but I got out and it’s all good).
Although I get why they shot it in Canada and all, I was really disappointed in the skyscraper shots (in a city of 80K? yeah no) AND that they couldn’t just shoot some B-roll in Duluth to show the skywalks in the downtown scenes. Hell, there must be a Canadian town or city with skywalks they could’ve used.
It also makes me sad that the great Billy Bob Thornton’s “Frank Peterson” accent was straight outta Escanaba instead of Minnesota, but I just fanwanked it that Lorne didn’t know the difference because he wasn’t from the area.
Probably just a coincidence, but I noticed Fargo gets a TV-MA
L
V
rating and I wonder if that was the inspiration for the name Malvo
Great catch. Even if coincidence
Tons of people have mentioned it before. It’s obviously a pun, and not a coincidence.
The fact that Lorne Malvo is a near anagram for “malevolent” seems a more likely explanation to me. But you’re thinking outisde the box..
Near anagram for “malevolent”? Unless you spell it Malevolorn, that’s just silly. You’re really reaching there.
The surname Malveaux comes from the Latin malus vallis, meaning “bad valley.” Maybe that’s where the writers got it.
I’m sad there are only 4 episodes left. I wish this show would go on forever.
Then you would learn to hate it.
I expect this story will wrap up in the remaining 4 episodes, and we’ll get a second season with a new story and new characters. It’s easy to say I’ll miss Lester Nygaard and especially Lorne Malvo, but I have faith that the writers and casting directors can come up with some equally interesting characters for season 2.
Does anyone know the name of the catholic chant they played when Malvo was driving away?
Dear Mare,
The Litany of the Saints, written 1800 years ago, was chanted while the cardinals processed into the Sistine Chapel for the election of Pope Francis. Wikipedia has a nice article.
And there was yet another piece of Faure’s Requiem, which, counting Hannibal, is 5 or 6 in the past month.
This could be the darkest episode of any supposed “dramedy” that I’ve ever seen.
Has it been flatly stated that Lester’s nephew is autistic? It certainly better explains his reaction to seeing Lester come from upstairs, but I didn’t realize that he was autistic until Alan mentioned it.
In an earlier episode (I think the pilot), Lester’s brother makes a comment that he thinks his son may have “the autism” and that he pees in a jar in his room
This show has a way of punching me in the gut sometimes. Not a cheap shot mind you, but there was something about Don’s death that threw me off. A similar scene (in tone) occurred earlier in the season when Wrench and Numbers dumped that guy they’d met at the strip joint into a frozen lake while he was still alive and begging for his life. That guy was also a comic foil and there was something just so cold blooded about it. Very effective. Maybe a way for the writer’s to remind that it’s all fund and games until the collateral damage takes it’s marker.
I agree. The show is very clever. The “Odd Couple” relationship was pretty amusing until he hit him with the blender. Then they really pour it on for his death. The impact is really strong.
What really got me was watching Lorne enjoying his “Work of Art” performance piece. It really impacted me. He is truly a bad man.
Don’s death didn’t affect me like it did many people, but then I expected him to die all along. Were those of you who were really hit by it also expecting Malvo to kill him from the start?
I’d been expecting Malvo to kill him when he was done with him, but not that brutally. When he was asked about the locking door in the house and then told Don to get into the pantry, I thought for sure he was going to kill him right then. The way he did it was much, much worse than I expected.
It is cold blooded indeed. I’m enjoying the show certainly, but felt quite uncomfortable after this episode. So much cruelty and sadism. Both the ruthless, cruel and efficient killer Malvo, as well as the nasty, selfish coward Lester seem to have the show on their sides. It’s interesting, but unpleasant.
Whoever Lorne killed off needed to say “Fargo” right before getting his throat cut open. They obviously couldn’t kill off Mr. Wrench in this episode.
BBT rocks with his actor mad skills. Lorne Malvo is the devil himself, manipulating people, situations and outcomes, as he pleases him most. And it wasn’t probably a good idea to piss him off with a couple of hired guns.
I kind of feel sorry if molly goes away. She’s not the most useless character in the show. The dumb police chiefs are.
As for Lester, he’s so pathetic and master of screw ups, that more than Malvo, I wanna see him screwing up even more, like a boss (if he hasn’t so already). Martin Freeman develops Lester this way on purpose and brilliantly. Lester’s annoying mannerisms are his trademark.
I think Lester will get away with the murder and by taking on some traits of Malvo (purposely implicating his bro and nephew,etc.. ) BUT..
I can see him dying because of some inane stupidity, like slipping on ice or falling into a frozen lake.
Great review!
I feel like Molly has to survive. I don’t get the impression Gus is the sort of guy who could bounce back from accidentally killing a cop (and love interest) into some sort of cowboy hero. Even if ballistics/flashbacks did eventually reveal that Mr Wrench shot Molly. This episode seemed to underline even more distinctly that he’s not really cut out to be a cop, and I don’t see how anything else that happens could change that. Not to mention Molly dying now would feel a bit like if Justified killed off Raylan halfway through the first season. Although I’ve loved everything about this show, I’m not sure how invested I’d be in this show going forward if Molly does die.
It’s been a long time since I’ve seen FARGO – the movie, but didn’t Marge Gunderson’s hubby work for the post office, too?
He was an artist who participated in a post office-sponsored contest to design a new stamp, and whose work was chosen to appear on a small denomination stamp.
I think Lester put the gun in the backpack so when the boy took it to school and it is found, it would cause a police investigation and search of the father’s cache.
as a national, may I say … WORST AUSSIE ACCENT EVAH
but otherwise, one of the most gripping episodes I’ve seen yet this year. This had me cowering in my couch!
It appears that there are a lot more Brits and Aussies who can do spot-on American accents than vice versa. But I suspect that’s a matter of simple economics: more demand for Commonwealth actors in the U.S. than the other way around.
In this same vein, I recently realized that Peter Dinkelage is an American. Among all the natural UK accents on Game of Thrones, his is one of the rare fakes. When I realized this, a light bulb went on: this may be why I so often find his delivery just slightly stilted and awkward.
“..including a cocky Australian guy…”
I’m Australian. I don’t know what accent that actor was attempting, but it wasn’t Australian.
Yeah, I think for the first minute or so I wasn’t even sure he was speaking English until I realised that was their attempt at an Aussie accent.
It sounded more like an attempt at South African than Australian to me
definitely south african. or trying to be
@FictionIsntReal: correct. In the real world, people shot while wearing vests are not physically knocked down except under very unusual circumstances. Nor are they rendered unconscious (assuming the bullet is stopped). But the facts and the standard TV trope are two different things.
I may have missed something but have they shown how Lester got into jail in the first place? He was kidnapped by Numbers and Wrench and then….the next thing you know, they are in jail with him.
Also: there is a scene in one of the promos for the show where Numbers shoots a masked man in the face during what looks like a convenience store robbery. Cutting room floor or future flashback?
Lester escaped from them out on the frozen lake, flagged down a cop but the cop wouldn’t give him a ride, so Lester punched him which forced the cop to give him a ride to jail.
@MARC
Wow. I don’t know how I missed this. My DVR must have been acting up or something.
I am loving this show, but I have two beefs with this episode. Having Gus shoot Molly is pretty cliche, especially in a show that has been so good and full of surprises. Also, Lester getting out and back in the hospital undetected is pretty far-fetched. Hospitals in the movies or TV are always so empty in ways that even hospitals in small cities are not.
I was thinking the same thing. That nurse must be pretty incompetent if she was looking for that patient for what must have been a couple of hours without alerting someone, ANYONE, else.
I also found it far-fetched that a sad sack like Lester was able to lift 170 to 200 pounds of dead weight from one bed to the other.
Yes-but all you have to do is watch Paddy Chayefsky’s classic movie, The Hospital, to find out that leaving someone in the hall in radiology for hours on end is perfectly normal-true in 1971 and true today.
But he wasn’t just left in the hallway. He exited the hospital, went to his house and his brother’s house, and then returned to the hospital and his room, all without anyone seeing him or noticing he was gone. That is really far-fetched.
I don’t think it was far fetched. The nurse had no reason to believe anything was amiss, and the bandaged man obviously wasn’t going anywhere. Lester bought himself some time by bringing the gurney into the radiology department so the nurse would think the bandaged man was somewhere in there being treated. She had other duties and didn’t get back to checking until much later.
I did wonder why nobody in Radiology noticed that they’d never received Mr. (Creech?).
I kept wondering why Lester didn’t grab a pair of pants when he stole the car keys or went to his own home but I was not thinking of the alibi-creating return to the hospital. I thought he was on the lam.
I was curious about the episode’s title, so googled it.
Here’s the first part of the Wikipedia entry on it.
“Buridan’s ass is an illustration of a paradox in philosophy in the conception of free will.
It refers to a hypothetical situation wherein an ass that is equally hungry and thirsty is placed precisely midway between a stack of hay and a pail of water. Since the paradox assumes the ass will always go to whichever is closer, it will die of both hunger and thirst since it cannot make any rational decision to choose one over the other.”
Fascinating! But I haven’t yet figured out who the ass is and what his/her choices are in the episode. Milos? Gus?
Milos, I think. He can’t make up his mind to pay off the blackmailers, nor to fight them, so he does neither and gets nothing. or, in his own mind, he can’t decide whether to placate his God (paying off) or oppose him (keep the money), so he does what he thinks is in the middle (bury the money, “put it back”, which was not what he was told to do) and suffers (his son dies).
I knew Martin Freeman was a good actor but that slow smile in the closing scene when Lester is back in his hospital bed – Holy God, dude – amazing episode!
Yeah, the “I’m a pathetic little weasel, but i’m gonna actually get away with this” smile.
Priceless :)
Am I the only one who feels sorry for Lester and, given all the humiliation he’s suffered in his life, wants him to get away with having killed his wife (who deserved it IMHO)?
As for death by fish, perhaps not real but the fantasy result of adderall induced psychosis and inability to admit he put son in harms way by ordering they leave cabin despite pending blizzard?
I sure hope this is the explanation, although the fact that they showed the accident from Semenko and Dmitri’s POV leads me to believe that will not be the case. If this actually did happen, seems like a gigantic leap of faith is necessary in order to buy it.
I really enjoy this show, but the raining fish was too much. Isn’t a blizzard reason enough for a fatal car accident, and enough of an act of god to cover all of the bases in this story?
Also, I get that Gus is a doofus and a coward, but if his training doesn’t affect him and he would really fire blindly at anyone in the fog (or windless blizzard), because he is scared, he belongs in prison. I lost my sympathy for him.
That was very disappointing, especially considering that Gus knew Molly was out there somewhere. It’s also a little disappointing that Molly ran off in search of what she must by now realize is a hardened killer, in those terrible conditions, without even bothering to check if her partner was with her. Molly’s great, but she’s brash — and dangerously so, it seems.
I was watching an episode of “Fargo” and “Game Of Thrones” broke out.
Too bad they couldn’t figure out a way to stick a wedding in the middle of all of that, so that it could be called the “White Wedding.”
Billy Idol?
I enjoy this show immensely!! I offer my thoughts on the “raining fish” and “Molly Shooting”. The show began with fish swimming around…then transitions to a restaurant where one fish is prepared for the mob boss. When we see the fish raining down we are seeing an “act of God” as previously noted and a prelude to the impending conflict with “The BIG Boss”. In regards to Molly….I recall Malvo having a handgun when he was ambushed. I believe he retrieved it after it fell on the floorboard of his car and he shot Molly. I don’t recall seeing Mr Wrench at all after Numbers is led to the doorway by Malvo’s blood.
The gun slipped onto the passenger side, Malvo exited from the driver’s side. I don’t think he had his handgun which is why he used the knife on Numbers.
I checked the episode again…the front passenger door is open when Numbers & Wrench look inside…they are on the driver’s side…Malvo must have exited the car on the passenger side where he picked up the gun…
It took me less than 10 minutes to buy into this series, lock, stock & barrel. When I read Alan’s review last nite, at that point no responses were posted. Now 15 hours later, I’ve read 80+ messages here, that cover the entire scope of questions & angles I had. “Fargo” is simply brilliant, as has been the acting of Billy Bob Thornton & Martin Freeman.
I entered the series with some skepticism, being a huge fan of the film. But the story here is intoxicating, and will only get more complex before it is resolved in four weeks — if then. Don’t make me pick my favorite between “The Americans” and this program, as that would be next to impossible. I’m just thankful that when “Masters of Sex” returns in July, both of these impactful dramas will have ended, or been shelved for the season. And, I refuse to label “Fargo” a black comedy, as the critics have … especially after last nite’s episode …
I decided to watch this series because I have a friend with whom I enjoy discussing TV shows and he was watching it. I went in deeply skeptical, but I have to say that I’m becoming a believer. I loved the movie and have watched it several times. What I feared would be a parody, has become an almost seamless expansion on the narrative and visual themes in the movie. It’s not a parody, it’s a tribute filled with loving references like the exchange at the parking garage tollbooth, the windshield scraper and the blood on the snow. The Coens are probably kicking themselves for not coming up with idea of staging a gunfight in the snow in Fargo. It was certainly as brilliant an idea and as effective a device as any they’ve ever conceived. This was a terrific episode from beginning to end.
Joel and Ethan are Executive Producers on the show, so at least they had a second crack at it.
But their credit is more honorary, a thanks that they gave their blessing. They’re not working on the show. They read the pilot script, and then saw it after it was produced. (They may have seen more, but I’ve not seen anybody associated with the show or the Coens say as much, yet.)
Mr Numbers and Mr Wrench’s drum beat is a spectacular character theme tune. Hopefully it wont be the last time we hear it (RIP Mr Numbers)
The nephew doesn’t have autism. His father said “I think he has The Autism.”
That’s not how it works.
I am the mother of two autistic teens, so I know what I’m talking about.
I’d have to go back and re-watch, but I believe he may have said, “*they* think he has the autism” — which seems like a significant difference.
Regardless, the kid does have a jar of pee in his room. That was confirmed. There’s no question that he’s different, in some way.
Very well said, Taryn!
And, funny you mention this.
I’m an adult with Autism (34 years old; Asperger’s) and my mother is the opposite: she refuses to believe the diagnosis!
I know I’m awfully late to raise this, but Alan, I’m having a really hard time buying that the cops are supposed to write off Don’s death as suicide by cop. He taped himself to the treadmill (or whatever) and then somehow taped a gun into his own hands — and so tightly in both cases that escape, or dropping the gun, was somehow impossible? If the cops go with that theory, then I have to return to my complaint from earlier in the season: the cops in this show are written as impossibly moronic. Based on the facts available to the police, suicide by cop is a vastly less plausible hypothesis than “someone taped this guy up and arranged it so we’d bust in here and kill him.” What makes you think they’ll go with the suicide reading?
I think that was their first impulsive impression. They won’t stick to that for the obvious reasons you cite.
Please tell me- did anyone else think that Lester’s feet ( at the end of the show in the hospital bed) look unusually large-kind of like a Hobbit? Take another look!
If Lester has big feet, maybe we finally know why Pearl married him (although her snide remarks just before her death would indicate that any prior satisfaction she may have had in that department had dissipated long before the end).
Remember, he played Bilbo Baggins in the movie The Hobbit. Great acting there also.
I know. I was making a joke. I doubt his (special effect-enhanced) foot size in The Hobbit has anything to do with Fargo. ;)
Has anyone noticed that from the beginning of the series fish foreshadow death? There is a mounted fish on the wall in Lester’s basement, and of course there is a fish poster. Before Malvo drags his first victim out, the camera zooms in on the poor guy’s underwater screensaver. This episode began inside a fish tank in a Chinese restaurant. There are other examples as well. I was not surprised at all that it started raining fish, or that the phenomenon killed the Grocery Prince. I expect there will be a logical explanation for the fish storm in the next episode.
Some have speculated about whether or not Malvo is supernatural. I’m convinced he is because of all the times he’s just waltzed in and out of precarious situations without breaking a sweat. He’s not the devil, because he reports to someone else (remember the guy answering multiple phones in the first episode? He said something like, “And you want us to make it look like an accident?”). Malvo might be the Angel of Death, but I more suspect him of being a demon, occupying a body of real flesh & blood. It would be just like this show to end and leave his status ambiguous, but I’m hoping his nature will be spelled out.
Remember Rutger Hauer in the original “Hitcher” movie? We thought he was just a madman, but turned out to possibly be something more. Malvo reminds me of him a little.
For the sake of adding a possible connection to the fish… The mob boss in the beginning of the episode was eating a whole fish. They made a huge deal of showing the preparation/cooking of the fish, and probably had access to a whole butt load of other fish if they needed it. The mob boss could have possibly ordered some of fish dinner to be dropped from a helicopter or something. Just trying to come up with a logical explanation for this, because really this show hasn’t done anything to suspend disbelief to this extent…
Only Quentin Tarantino would approve of that dodgy Australian accent.
Mostly love the show so far but was not a fan of this episode. Grimly took his wimpy stupidity to new levels; his 12 year old daughter would make a better cop. And the sniper/police standoff seemed like a big time filler.
I’m missing how Numbers and Wrench found Malvo so easily? As far as I know all they had was a name, and a vague location.
No Molly is alive. She is in the next episodes and she is the stories “hero” so yes, she is alive.
Maybe.. there was a “Fish Plane” that exploded in air?
Another nod to the Coen Bros:
When Gus is by the car, he says “maybe and argument… differences.”
This is the same line said by Deputy Wendell (Garret Dillahunt) in “No Country for Old Men”:
“So, this was earlier. Getting’ set to trade… then: whoa, differences…”
Strange… I’m liking this show less and less as the series runs on. It seems to have been struck with a case of “cable show hyperbole,” all hell bent on a high body count, loads of gory violence (yep, the obligatory throat-slitting/gushing blood shot was there), less and less tongue in cheek humor, and too many profoundly unlikeable people. The film found the right balance, a way to insert wry humor wherever it could — even the villains made us laugh — but while Billy Bob and Martin Freeman do their usual dry witty thing, they’re both so effin’ sociopathic it’s pretty hard to laugh at them.
Sigh. I may be outvoted but, gosh darn heck, I’m disappointed.
The parking may have been cheaper than in 1987, but that might be the result of it being Duluth rather than the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.
The bad fake Australian accent was awful. Everything else was awesome as usual.